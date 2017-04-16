President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrate Easter at Mar-a-Lago after attending Sunday church services:
Beautiful dress and shoes! Both look very handsome! MAGA!
I think this job agrees with him. Stunning couple. He is looking great.
I think the man actually thrives on challenges. His regular day job was getting too easy for him. So, he became President.
God bless the Trumps and God Bless America.
Wow, so beautiful. I see bunnies on every chair. POTUS and FLOTUS are such a fun couple.
Nice picture
Such an elegant couple and the church they attended was so traditional.
Bet the grand kids had an awesome Easter egg hunt…
Why is it that every time a see a picture of President Trump and First Lady Melania I get this big grin on my face?
I love this picture for 2 reasons: 1.) They look great and 2.) The lefties will go ballistic looking at it! HA!
You betcha. I was reading the Twitter link for Mrs. Trump about today. My grandmother was so right—there is NOTHING AS NASTY as women being “catty” about other women. The Twitter comments by the leftwingers/Dem shills on the account are awful.
Happy face? 😄😍😎😃!
Certainly is better than the dry heaves whenever we saw a pic of Barack and Mike.
Happy Easter to President and First Lady Trump!
Such a lovely photo!
Classy, stunning, hopeful.
Give me those bunny-pink slippers!
O-Kay… was NOT expecting that.
Melania is so pretty, and the Trumps both look so happy! The Obamas always looked so angry and resentful, especially on western holidays.
“All of this for a damn flag…”
The moonbats and SJWs are very upset that President Trump calls upon God, celebrates Christian holidays openly, and has a wife who dared recite the Lord’s Prayer! Let ’em be upset and in arms over people who actually celebrate these occasions rather than give them lip service like the Clintons or pretend they don’t exist like the Obamas.
A happy couple and it shows 🙂
But….but….but….the White House Easter Egg Roll! Seriously, it will be a total flop! ALL the papers say so, so it must be true! It requires SO MUCH planning–really, “all hands on deck”–and it is the biggest event of the year!!! And it is going to be a flop I tell you! A flop! No one will come! No one knows about it! When I read/hear this kind of stuff I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. The Easter Egg Roll is a kids’ event. The kids will like it no matter what. I suspect, in all seriousness, that our President who after all knows a thing or two about the hospitality industry has probably got it handled, ya think? Meanwhile, this is a GORGEOUS picture of two people who look happy and not sulky and annoyed like a previous couple I could name and whose wife was always wearing a hideous garment lovingly crafted by Omar the Tent Maker as my dear mother would have said. Happy Easter to all and don’t forget to Thank God that He heard our cries and gave us this President.
Yikes, are those 8 inch high heels? Looks ahh …. painful? Guys take no blame there. The idea is all yours ladies.
Well, women might choose height, but it wasnt a ladies thing originally. And I could never walk in these things!
http://www.ancient-origins.net/history/ancient-origins-high-heels-once-essential-accessory-men-002329
I have no idea how she walks in those…and I’m a lady.
Gracefully.
…and not too far!
🙂 me, too! I hardly wear heels anymore
but oh, I just love those pink shoes!
They are already back in D.C. Tomorrow is a big day! Lots of visitors to the White House.
Interestingly, but not surprising, Trump had a real family time in Florida. Besides Barron, Tiffany, Eric and Don, Jr were there with their families. Melania’s parent also made the trip.
