Happy Easter !

Posted on April 16, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrate Easter at Mar-a-Lago after attending Sunday church services:

(Picture Link)

 

29 Responses to Happy Easter !

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Beautiful dress and shoes! Both look very handsome! MAGA!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Rene says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I think this job agrees with him. Stunning couple. He is looking great.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Peter says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    God bless the Trumps and God Bless America.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Fe says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Wow, so beautiful. I see bunnies on every chair. POTUS and FLOTUS are such a fun couple.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Such an elegant couple and the church they attended was so traditional.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Bet the grand kids had an awesome Easter egg hunt…

    Like

    Reply
  8. jonvil says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Why is it that every time a see a picture of President Trump and First Lady Melania I get this big grin on my face?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. KBR says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Happy Easter to President and First Lady Trump!
    Such a lovely photo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Classy, stunning, hopeful.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Curry Worsham says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Give me those bunny-pink slippers!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Sedanka says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Melania is so pretty, and the Trumps both look so happy! The Obamas always looked so angry and resentful, especially on western holidays.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. deplorabledooku says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    The moonbats and SJWs are very upset that President Trump calls upon God, celebrates Christian holidays openly, and has a wife who dared recite the Lord’s Prayer! Let ’em be upset and in arms over people who actually celebrate these occasions rather than give them lip service like the Clintons or pretend they don’t exist like the Obamas.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. woohoowee says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    A happy couple and it shows 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    But….but….but….the White House Easter Egg Roll! Seriously, it will be a total flop! ALL the papers say so, so it must be true! It requires SO MUCH planning–really, “all hands on deck”–and it is the biggest event of the year!!! And it is going to be a flop I tell you! A flop! No one will come! No one knows about it! When I read/hear this kind of stuff I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. The Easter Egg Roll is a kids’ event. The kids will like it no matter what. I suspect, in all seriousness, that our President who after all knows a thing or two about the hospitality industry has probably got it handled, ya think? Meanwhile, this is a GORGEOUS picture of two people who look happy and not sulky and annoyed like a previous couple I could name and whose wife was always wearing a hideous garment lovingly crafted by Omar the Tent Maker as my dear mother would have said. Happy Easter to all and don’t forget to Thank God that He heard our cries and gave us this President.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Dan says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Yikes, are those 8 inch high heels? Looks ahh …. painful? Guys take no blame there. The idea is all yours ladies.

    Like

    Reply
  17. littleflower481 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I have no idea how she walks in those…and I’m a lady.

    Like

    Reply
  18. MfM says:
    April 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    They are already back in D.C. Tomorrow is a big day! Lots of visitors to the White House.

    Interestingly, but not surprising, Trump had a real family time in Florida. Besides Barron, Tiffany, Eric and Don, Jr were there with their families. Melania’s parent also made the trip.

    Like

    Reply

