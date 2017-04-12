T-Rex Meets With Russian President Vladimir Putin for Two Hours in Moscow….

We said yesterday that “Putin flinched“. We were wrong, it was much more than a flinch.
Russian President Vladimir Putin relies upon the appearance of strength for his domestic political influence. What most of the media are missing from today’s visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the duration of time Putin met with T-Rex. Russian State TV provides propaganda the same way U.S. MSM gaslight the grubered U.S. audience.
The meeting was, according to all narratives framed, an “unexpected” audience. This narrative would be funny if the issues were not so consequential.
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not hold two hour “unscheduled” or “unexpected” meetings as as function of some diplomatic protocol or gesture of his magnanimity.
Putin fears T-Rex and Trump.
Bigly.
The more I see and hear from T-Rex the more I am impressed with this man!
The difference between Hildabeast, John Scary and T-Rex is so refreshing. Instead of going country to country apologizing, he’s going country to country telling them how it is gonna be. Give’em hell T-Rex
Come on, now — with a nickname like ‘T-Rex’ do you really think he could be ANYTHING besides totally awesome??
Name isn’t quite as scary as when he shows his teeth!
That man is a Rock Star! So proud of the United States of America again and the whole Team who are upholding our values. Finally! We are on our way back, Bigly!
T-Rex…Ok. But I really think the Mastermind is..wait for it..here it comes…TRUMP!!
I will try to find the link, but I was surprised that the U.S. economy is so much larger than Russia’s. When 0 was in office, the Russians did not have to take any notice of the U.S.; in fact, any mischief was acceptable.
However, the world’s and perhaps even their own economy has not gone swimmingly. It might be that an alliance — if it can appear to be two strong leaders coming together productively — might be able to defeat ISIS easily and cleanly, leave the ME to its own politics, cordoned off from the rest of the world — maybe even from Europe, but that is another story.
The end result might be a better, stronger Russia as well as a returned powerhouse U.S.A. Both winners. The losers — extremist Islam.
I think it has something to do with OPEC drastically reducing the price of oil a few years back. May even fall in line with hot mic Obama’s “flexibility” after the 2012 election. This hurt the Russian economy and was done with this intent. This is what Syria boils down to, really. The pipeline would basically destroy Russia, economically anyway, to my understanding. But I know nothing
This may not end well, unless you know the The Book.
Other than oil and gas (and maybe military supplies) what has Russia got to sell internationally that anyone else wants to buy?
Mining products. The US actually buys raw iron from Russia and probably other minerals.
Brilliant. And our President is putting miners back to work here in the US now, so…
Nesting dolls.
Vodka.
A Volga
Tillerson is an oil man. The US companies can make a profit drilling oil at $45-50 a barrel or less (god bless technology). The Russians need a price of about $69/barrel to balance their budget (Libya needs about $216.50, Saudis $79.90, Iraq $58.3, Iran $55.30)
Today oil closed at $53.11. Russia is not going to do much except pump more oil to make up the $$$ shortfall. They certainly aren’t going to spending MORE on defense. That’s what killed the old Soviet Union, trying to keep up with Reagan’s Military buildup.
I suspect more than a few minutes were spent on international oil export markets with a known expert (Tillerson). He was a wise choice for Secretary of State.
http://vestnikkavkaza.net/news/What-oil-price-OPEC-and-Russia-need.html
IMF 2016 GDP estimates:
USA = $18.56 trillions
EU = $17.11 trillions
China = $11.39 trillions
.
.
.
Russia = $1.27 trillions
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)
Funny…
US: 324 million people/$18.56 trillion
EU: 510 million people/$17.11 trillion
…we do more with less and they want to tell us how to run our country? LOL 😀 😀 😀
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get a BUDGET again too……Our Congress is CRAY CRAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberalism. More in control there, than here. For now…
LikeLike
So agree, we need Putin as our ally. Leave Assad alone, this is the middle east, what ya gonna replace him with? Stupid is as stupid does. Trump better take heed. The above article states that Putin meeting with Tillerson means Putin is scared of TRex? Are you kidding me? Putin stated that he wanted hard evidence, real forensics, that these people were even attacked by chemicals. His ally was attacked by the U.S. president. A two hour meeting is not that long, it’s a wonder it did not last longer!
Our lion has “Trumped” the bear. 😉
YES. Putin is into image cultivation. This is his main asset.
No it’s not. He has taken Russia from ruins into a slow,upward trajectory for over close to 20 years. You try that, and then get back to me how easy or hard it is. He is intelligent, bold. ruthless. and a 4D chess player, just like Trump. He loves his country, just like Trump. He still has plenty of cards in the deck. He’s a dangerous opponent. He can do the old “rope a dope,” just like Trump.
I’ll put this in simple terms. Trump = good guy, Putin = good guy. I still think a win-win alliance is the best possible outcome. Enough juice to crack the globalists – MAYBE.
Putin is definitely not as good of a guy as PDJT, but I’ll give you the above.
The Obama Administration was a disaster for our country and a “Trojan Horse” for the world. POTUS Trump, SoS Tillerson, and the entire Team of Patriots are serious people who want the best for our country and friendship peace and development for the world.
He really did Russia a favor too. In any other situation, led by ANY other leader, a whole lot of people would have died. No one wanted that. Well, actually some really evil people did want that. Thank God they didn’t win.
I agree that we need to invite Putin to play, even though he is not always a good guy. It would be ridiculous to take the position of only playing with good guys. The world is full of bad guys as long as we are aware of what they can do.
He’s the Grandmaster.
B-B-B-B-But Trump is Putin’s pawn!!! Putin can’t be scared of Trump!! CNN told me so! MUH NARRATIVE
On a more serious note, I think T-Rex himself will prove to be Pres. Trump’s most effective leverage over Putin. T-Rex is an oil guy, 40+ years in the business. He knows exactly what Russia’s play in the Middle East is all about. Putin knows this, and is scared sh**less. As he should be.
The Left wing loons will spin this that Putin was going to meet with him all along — but pushed back — then agreed to meet again…..for the sake of optics.
Trump will always be his pawn…./s
I truly think that Putin is on Trump’s team,not the other way around.
Well, Putin already knows Tillerson is not a John Kerry. And, my guess is he doesn’t really know Pres. Trump and what he is capable of. This bombing in Syria may have set him back on his heels.
Bombing based on lies shows unpredictability. Certainly, the US has a strong military but that is about it. Economically the US is literally a paper tiger and has long given up any claims to “moral authority”.
LOL what a WingNut
Ok, now…compared with whom? And yes, the U.S. has a strong military (although it needs a refit, but compared with the rest of the world it is a strong military) — but how about the economic and moral claims…again, compared to whom?
MikeH, You aren’t very good at this trolling thing
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL…..none of them are, Chuck. It’s not hard to swat down what is inferior to us…..and our Glorious Bastard.
Our Glorious Bastard! How I love that!!
I’ve noticed that the troll quality has decreased to the zero value zone. Remember when some of them were actually either funny, or they provided at least a modicum of value? After the election they’ve gone down to about the 3rd grade level according to the Flesch–Kincaid readability tests.
Maybe some of the smart ones are busy applying for real jobs now.
HaHaHa, Yeah, that was the left’s ultimate goal because they hate America but their “Legacy” has just been Trumped!
Looks like Lt. Col. Ralph Peters called it. Obammy really is a pu$$y.
I trust you at your word that Ralph Peters said that about Obama – but that was likely the only thing he’s ever been right about. He’s a huge Never-Trumper and I find him loathsome. He’ll come around to licking the President’s boots when he finds out how successful this strategy is going to be. I hope the President kicks him to the curb when that happens.
Col. Peters was suspended from Fox for a couple of weeks after calling President Obama a poosssie.
Wingman….is this just now breaking news? 🙂
The response makes sense. Fear is also known as respect. Russia is transitioning from a position of derision and disdain for US leaders (0bama) to taking the leaders seriously. Putin projects firmness and measured strength – which are traits that Trump masters. Russia likely sees a light at the end of the dark tunnel of our relationship – a carrot being dangled by Tillerson under the apprenticeship of a master deal-maker.
I have no doubt that the Russian people desire peace with the United States, and vice-versa – except for a collection of US warmongering neocons whose global interests are threatened by Russia’s regional interests.
I love your comment chojun. It reminded me of Matthew 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
Amen! I agree, chojun’s post is terrific 😀
“… Russian people desire peace with the United States…” I guess I wish this was true, but given that the Russian state essentially controls what the Russian people see & hear in their media, that Mr. Putin pretty much IS the Russian state and that Mr. Putin uses that media to keep his populace “disinformed” about the West the better to stay in power, I have my doubts. If POTUS Trump has wrong-footed Mr. Putin by being unpredict-able, “Well Done, Mr. President.” Just get an AUMF if it’s more than some missiles next time, though we don’t really want it to be more than missiles unless THEY attack US.
You should join some sort of online forum where there are Russians, They know what’s going on in America, you’d be amazed. They seem to know more that most Americans.
It’s amazing overall how similar in many ways are the “common people” of Russia, Europe and the US
Your point about Russian media would have been much more shocking to us a decade ago. Have a look round our US-based mass media again. Ours not only provides disinformation, it acts against the gov’t we voted in. The Russian media admits it’s Kremlin-based on its webpage. Ours doesn’t have a corresponding ShareBlue logo…maybe it should.
Let’s hope this is the case. I’m “Always Trump”.
Having been there many many times, I can say your analysis is almost spot on.
Two things happening; how weak and incompetent Obama and Trump not as complicit with Russia as the Liberals hoped Trump to be.
I believe that to be correct. There is a fear side to all this. The rules have changed and Putin has figured out that he isn’t pushing a lap dog around anymore.
I firmly believe he also isn’t stupid. Like many, he is seeing a new world order emerge from last Thursday.
The world has been looking for someone, anyone to take the bull by the horns and say, enough is enough. That Country is the USA and that person is Trump.
China has figured out that North Korea the way it is now is not worth the trouble.
Every other country has figured out that ISIS, Syria in the form it’s in and many other places are not worth the problems they cause.
It may just be that “common sense” has caught on. And President Trump is supplying plenty of that.
As civilized nations are we all supposed to sit back and watch, year after year, the carnage we see every day?
Long drawn out wars will not be tolerated anymore. Neither will watching any leader killing his people with such inhumane and illegal weapons.
As far as terrorists groups, their time is also now limited. All nations now have the will to stop the total nonsense. And they now have a leader that will make that happen.
And that is what President Trump has brought to the light.
“All nations now have the will to stop the total nonsense.” -Not Merkel’s Germany and not the EU.
Give it time. No one wants to be in the minority on this. It’s long past time.
Obama is heading over there to campaign for her. She is finished. (No one he’s ever campaigned for has won.)
Nobody is counting on Germany for anything other than spare parts for the Mercedes, BMW, or Audi. Merkel has her hands full to overflowing and an election coming. It’s a shame but Germany has only been good for token monetary, military and moral support for awhile now.
France and the EU are in the same boat, although the French, Danes, and Dutch can be surprisingly supportive depending on the situation.
Eastern Europe will help where they can, they aren’t deluded about the chaos in the ME and its affects on them.
Eastern Europe is also very clear about the nature of the Muslim “immigrants” and the threat they represent to countries foolish enough to welcome them.
Trump is giving Russia a better alternative than their situation right now. Russia just hasn’t figured it out yet, but they will.
Putin is not afraid of Tillerson and Trump. Sending a shot over the Syrian bow was wrong and Tillerson has changed his verbage and overall meaning twice. I’m glad they sat down to chat but that should have taken place first not in the aftermath of aggresive behavior by the U.S.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You should consider limiting your comments because your are so full of unbearable wisdom it is scary 😉
Yeah whatever honey ..
So far our prez has not been wrong about anything.
And, sticking a fist out, to let a bully run in to it and bloody his nose is *not* aggressive behavior.
Yeah right Cate,,,,and if a bullfrog had wings, he wouldn’t bust his ass every time he jumps either.
WOW…..Cate. They may even give you a bonus for that post!
I agree with Cate. It would take real courage to stand up to the neo-cons and call a false flag a false flag. The real problem is that Trump still faces a deep state that is still in control by the neo-cons and the MIC. Trump has to navigate these waters thus I’m inclined to take a wait and see because he hasn’t misplayed his hand. In fact making his base nervous is an excellent play to make his strategy convincing.
The real test is whether he pushes Putin on Crimea. If so I think we will be headed to WWIII. Russia won’t give up Crimea especially since it was the USA under Victoria Nuland that was mostly responsible for the Ukrainian coup.
Trump will probably be as flexible in regards to Crimea in direct proportion to Putin’s flexibility on Assad.
A deal can be made there, but Russia will have to compensate Ukraine and stop supporting the eastern rebels while working on a political solution.
Realize, though, that there is one nation, more than any other, which fears a friendly USA and Russia coming to agreements and cooperation.
No, it’s not China, the Chinese aren’t living in a theocracy ruled over by mullahs.
There’s where the true problems will come from in the future.
You are correct.
I am ecstatic that now we have Vladimir Putins’ attention, and most importantly, his RESPECT.
Howie is right.
T-rex rox.
I don’t think Putin fears Tillerson because he know him. I think Putin is not fearful of Trump but more like being amazed at how Trump can change world leaders’ opinion of him in less than 2 weeks. To Putin Trump is a formidable foe on the chessboard of political moves.
IMO Trump will play politics for so long; he made promises to the American people & we come first. That’s Trump’s MO– so easy peasy that the rest of the world can’t believe it. But I think China does & all those heads of state that met Trump personally do.
Putin doesn’t fear from a military perspective. Military strength is the only strength Putin knows.
Putin fears from a diminishment perspective. Putin’s fear is not about fighting. He fears the call of openness and freedom. Putin is about control. He fears the absence of control.
Link to photo of Putin and Rex today.
http://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3357319.html
is that a communism characteristic…CONTROL?
LikeLike
So the question is can Putin rule by giving up some control? He can if he can transition to look at ME & Trump we have come together for Freedom and Peace. That’s hard when all they’ve known is control and that’s how it has only worked for them. IMO I think he would look even more heroic to his people if he can
“Russian President Vladimir Putin does not hold two hour “unscheduled” or “unexpected” meetings as as function of some diplomatic protocol or gesture of his magnanimity.
Putin fears T-Rex and Trump.
Bigly”
Goosebumps, Sundance..
I have no problem putting a dent on Putin’s inflated ego if it means a better negotiating strength for the United States.
Winning!
Winning what?
Putin fear Trump as much as he feared Bush The Lesser.
Russian message for Trump and Tillerson is the same as their message was for Obama and Kerry: “Mind your own business”.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we got along with Russia?”
I remember like it was yesterday….Gorby attended Pres. Reagan’s funeral. Once enemies became friends.
Putin may also be genuinely interested in working with strong people like Tillerson and Trump.
LOL, Trump has Putin as flummoxed as he does the Dems and media.
After 8 years of total capitulation to Russia by The Obama Administration, it’s only natural Putin thinks he can manipulate President Trump. He’s going to quickly learn to respect our 45th President. As Sting used to lament in his song, “I hope the Russians love their children too”.
An old song, but very relevant today.
Ah, I posted before adding my link:
Trump and Tillerson scared Putin so much that Russia blocked U.S. supported resolution. Can you be any more delusional?
Loving the Putin apologists and Putin advocates showing up today.
Too funny. 😀 😀
Amazing abstention. Immediate results from President Trump’s meetings with Pres. Xi.
Everything is is real time. Instant results coming from all sources domestically and now internationally.
Putin is now viewing and re-viewing President Trump’s presser w/NATO.
— the Syrian strike
— TRex & G7 meeting/comments
— UN vote on CW in Syria – China abstaining (P45 took Putin’s Queen)
— TRex/Russia FM & Putin meetings; the presser
— followed by the P45/NATO presser
Putin? Checkmate?
Russia: Assad is a good boy! He didnu nuffin! We demand a UN investigation of the sarin gas attack!
UN: Okay — here’s a draft resolution to do just that.
Russia: Really? That was fast. Oh crap….. uh….. never mind. We veto.
The ads on this site have all of sudden made viewing your post almost impossible to read. When you scroll down the page the page automatically pops back up to the ad. It’s very frustrating.
When that happens, I have to switch browsers. For me, switching to Internet Explorer will fix that problem. It is annoying though.
I used to have that issue then I downloaded adblock plus.
I don’t know what you are using for a browser, but both Firefox and Chrome have something called private window or similar language. Use this to navigate internet. It should get rid of your problem. Or, adblock plus is free and that should work.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is certainly no gimmicky, self-important pantsuit aficionado Secretary of State Hillary Rodham-Clinton replete with “Reset Button” buffoonery. That’s for dang sure.
I’d like to know where and how we draw the line between strength and swagger. Because both Putin and Trump are seen as projecting swag here and there.
Russia’s economy is 60% petroleum [https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=17231]
In 2016, Russia’s GDP was nominally $1.267 trillion.
“Forbes contributor Jude Clemente pointed out, the U.S. is set to rival Russia in exporting crude oil and natural gas. ‘The U.S. is now slated to have the capacity to export 10-12 Bcf/day of LNG to the world by 2020, this is 1/3 of the current global market and a boom from virtually nothing a year ago…. In fact, U.S. LNG is so desired in Europe that some nations have offered to accept higher prices for it, willing to lose money to lower the reliance on Russia’ ” — Forbes
“Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Monday 73 million acres off the coast of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida would be offered at a lease sale in August as part of the Interior Department’s five-year leasing plan.” Daily Caller
Russia’s economic future hinges on building a new kind of successful relationship with the West to re-industrialize its economy away from its expensive (non-competitive) petroleum export economy.
Waggling weapons only goes so far.
More chest thumping, for what purpose? We have $20 trillion in debt, the military industrial complex running our country, the self funding rogue CIA in control of the halls of our government, the medical pharmaceutical insurance complex bankrupting our population and keeping us in chronic illness with each person on typically 3 or more drugs, and the population drowning in consumer debt, not to mention mortgage and massive college debt. And our legacy media is saturating our conversations, with the internet being censored by politically hard left monopolists.
Thump all you want. What we need is partners that will help us against the Globalists.
I have no idea what is the source of this insane glee that some country might fear us. What I would have hoped for is conversation outside the range of the Globalist eavesdropping.
Whatever.
Here. Lemme help you see with new eyes:
I just can’t believe we sent our SOS over there without James Taylor as backup.
What an absolute embarrassment that was.
I still disagree with this characterization as ‘flinching.’ If your framing is correct – that Putin and Trump are mortal adversaries – then we’re in big trouble. That is just an extension of horrible Neocon foreign policy and more endless war.
Putin’s strongman image has been crafted over 20 years of having to defend against the looming threat of NATO. From a 1998 interview with George Kennan about NATO expansion:
”I think it is the beginning of a new cold war,” said Mr. Kennan from his Princeton home. ”I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else. This expansion would make the Founding Fathers of this country turn over in their graves. We have signed up to protect a whole series of countries, even though we have neither the resources nor the intention to do so in any serious way. [NATO expansion] was simply a light-hearted action by a Senate that has no real interest in foreign affairs.”
”What bothers me is how superficial and ill informed the whole Senate debate was,” added Mr. Kennan, who was present at the creation of NATO and whose anonymous 1947 article in the journal Foreign Affairs, signed ”X,” defined America’s cold-war containment policy for 40 years. ”I was particularly bothered by the references to Russia as a country dying to attack Western Europe. Don’t people understand? Our differences in the cold war were with the Soviet Communist regime. And now we are turning our backs on the very people who mounted the greatest bloodless revolution in history to remove that Soviet regime.
”And Russia’s democracy is as far advanced, if not farther, as any of these countries we’ve just signed up to defend from Russia,” said Mr. Kennan, who joined the State Department in 1926 and was U.S. Ambassador to Moscow in 1952. ”It shows so little understanding of Russian history and Soviet history. Of course there is going to be a bad reaction from Russia, and then [the NATO expanders] will say that we always told you that is how the Russians are — but this is just wrong.”
Indeed. How can we blame the Russians for getting defensive when we’ve got troops lined up along their borders, and when we’ve gone and destabilized every country in the Middle East until they finally stepped in and said enough is enough in Syria? Their position has almost always been one of defense against our naughty behavior. We voted Trump to reverse that.
The only reason the Russians are ‘caving’ is not out of fear of our chest thumping displays, but rather because we’ve perhaps indicated that we’re going to stop messing about and are taking steps to leave them alone. At least that’s the only possibility that is in line with MAGA.
Trump doesn’t go out of his way to embarrass rivals, at least when not in campaign mode. I think he tries not to burn bridges.
It’s a fine line, but after the scuttling of the Russian/election narrative and the Vlad/Rex meeting, I can see a chief executive meeting in the near future.
They’re not dealing with amateurs any longer.
Yeah buddy. Trumps gettin’er dun! Wait till next week.
