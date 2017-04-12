T-Rex Meets With Russian President Vladimir Putin for Two Hours in Moscow….

We said yesterday that “Putin flinched“. We were wrong, it was much more than a flinch.

Russian President Vladimir Putin relies upon the appearance of strength for his domestic political influence. What most of the media are missing from today’s visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the duration of time Putin met with T-Rex. Russian State TV provides propaganda the same way U.S. MSM gaslight the grubered U.S. audience.

The meeting was, according to all narratives framed, an “unexpected” audience. This narrative would be funny if the issues were not so consequential.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not hold two hour “unscheduled” or “unexpected” meetings as as function of some diplomatic protocol or gesture of his magnanimity.

Putin fears T-Rex and Trump.

Bigly.

Important to note China did not back the Russian Veto. President Trump is isolating Russia and stroking panda fur just right. https://t.co/7Wf1JFhKgq — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 12, 2017

#BREAKING Russia vetoes UN draft resolution on Syria gas attack probe — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 12, 2017

Economic Diplomacy – And when China takes out the threat of N-Korea, saving us billions in defense construct, all becomes clear… https://t.co/Guoa1UjY4A — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 12, 2017

