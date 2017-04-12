Secretary Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Bi Lateral Meeting…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a lengthy bi-lateral meeting earlier today on the heels of considerable political posturing surrounding the Syrian conflict and Assad’s use of chemical weapons.
Lavrov enters the meeting with a weak hand as the international community has fully supported the approach of U.S. President Donald Trump toward halting Bashar al-Assad’s attacks on his political opposition within Syria.
Gamesmanship and optics are very important to Russian President Putin as his position in Russia is entirely dependent upon his projection of strength.
.
Minister Lavrov and President Putin do not yet know how to approach Secretary Tillerson and President Trump because the U.S. administration is now entirely different from their former frame of reference. That unsettled nervousness comes through in Lavrov’s comments and statements.
The weaker player within bilateral diplomacy is always the one using the most words to justify their position. In the transcript below, the “tells” are emphasized by me.
♦ FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV: (Via translation) Mr. Secretary of State, dear colleagues.
We met in Bonn on February 16, where I told you about Moscow’s basic views on Russian-US relations and international affairs.
In the few months since then, many statements have been made in Washington regarding current bilateral relations and their prospects, as well as key international issues. Frankly, they have provoked many questions, considering Washington’s confusing and sometimes openly contradictory ideas on the entire range of bilateral and international issues.
Moreover, these statements have been issued alongside some alarming actions, notably the illegal attack against Syria. Mr Tillerson, we discussed this in a telephone conversation. President Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders have expressed their principled position on this issue. We consider it crucially important to prevent a repetition of such actions in the future.
I believe that you have come at the right time. Your visit provides an indispensable opportunity to frankly and honestly discuss the outlook for cooperation on these issues, primarily the creation of a broad counter-terrorism coalition, as President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump have agreed to do.
This is especially important at a time when, as far as we know, not all key positions in the US Department of State have been filled and hence it is not easy to quickly receive clarification on current and future issues. More than once, we have reaffirmed our readiness for a constructive and equal dialogue and cooperation based on respect for the legitimate interests of the other. This has been our consistent policy that is fully in keeping with international law and does not depend on the current political climate or a false choice, such as “you are either with us or against us.”
We have always stood for collective action and we don’t think it is productive to stand behind the closed doors of alliances and “misalliances”. Of course, we have put forth this position to our American colleagues before, and this is well known in Washington and to you, Mr Tillerson. For our part, we need to understand the position of the United States and the practical intentions of the US administration. We hope to move forward on these issues today.
Welcome.
♦ SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, thank you very much, Foreign Minister Lavrov, for those opening remarks. This does represent a continuation of our communications and discussions and dialogue that began in Bonn.
We also had telephone conversations since that time, and as we’ve often agreed, our lines of communication shall always remain open.
Our meeting today comes at an important moment in the relationship so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interest, even when our tactical approaches may be different, and to further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be.
And I look forward to a very open, candid, frank exchange so that we can better define the U.S.-Russia relationship from this point forward. And I thank you for hosting these important meetings today, and I look forward to a very wide-ranging discussion on a number of important topics.
SUNDANCE SAID: “The weaker player within bilateral diplomacy is always the one using the most words to justify their position.”
Truer words were never spoken!
LikeLike
No wonder Obama’s speeches were always so loooonnnnggg 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Running, they were long because he loved hearing the sound of his own voice. 😉
LikeLike
And the stuttering, don’t forget the stuttering…
If, if, if ,if, if, if ,if
And And, And And And And
LikeLike
I, I , I, I, I, aye aye, sir!
LikeLike
Here’s where the Russians learn that the ‘psychological profile’ they’d created for President Trump was built upon incorrect assumptions. (A lesson the leftist American press has yet to learn, BTW.)
They’re finding out that there is very little of an ‘erratic’ nature to Mr. Trump, after all. They’re learning that he uses the bombastic style as a ruse, and that Mr. Trump is possessed of a most strategic mind, indeed.
President Trump and our Secretary of State are formidable men, not to be taken lightly. The Russians now know this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps they were working off of the same playbook as the media?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caught about the last 10 minutes LIVE of presser with Lavrov and Tillerson. Rather insightful. Not sure what to think, but Russia appears to be none too pleased with US.
LikeLike
I’m sure they’d rather be dealing with the previous administration, dingle-barry and lurch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It seemed the constant was the the Obama way of regime change. Russia wants that NOT to be the case in Syria. Granted, this is also the US prefered route, but our other option is rather and open ended.
LikeLike
This is what has baffled me from the beginning about the “Russia meddled in our election to get Trump elected” story. Was it not obvious, I thought, that Russia would prefer more of the same weakness & incoherence (in the form of Hillary)? At least, it was obvious to me… But if Putin, Lavrov, et al are now having to radically readjust their expectations and approach, perhaps it wasn’t obvious to them after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have to first believe that Russia hacked our elections to ponder that notion of preferring ‘weakness and incoherence’.
I do NOT believe that Russia hacked our elections–how does one hack into every single voting location, nationwide? Thousands of polling places, each with their own technologies and rules–it’s a laughable notion.
Maybe–MAYBE–Russia hacked into the DNC. And maybe it was somebody else clever and well-equipped enough to make it appear that the Russians did it.
But hacking the US ‘election’? Nope. The ‘US election’ was actually thousands of individual elections, the results of which were conglomerated to deduce the winner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct, of course. I do not believe that Russia hacked the DNC. This was a simple phishing scam that 14-year olds do. Podesta bit…..
LikeLike
You are not alone. Remember when Hillary said she was afraid of Rubio? Why would Russia not want to deal with Hills when they could get most of what they want from her crew?
LikeLike
Yes, as Zero told Medvedev, he had flexibility.
LikeLike
Interesting to note here, which backs up Sundance’s assertion of weakness from Russia’s position, is that Mr. Lavrov’s remarks were prepared in advance (his english translator was reading a prepared statement).
Mr Tillerson’s translator was quickly scribbling down his remarks as he spoke and then was translating them on the fly when given time to speak.
LikeLike
Russia is scrambling. US is the new old alpha dog. Trump and T-Rex are super-alphas.
Russia is in anxious, almost cowering, omega dog mode.
LikeLike
If they were doing as you say, they’d have dumped Assad by now.
LikeLike