Sunday Talks – Secretary Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on two Sunday news programs today ABC (Stephanopoulos), and CBS (Dickerson) to describe the seismic foreign policy events of the past week.
The first interview, T-Rex explains the U.S. policy directly to John Dickerson:
T-Rex outlines the appropriate distribution of responsibility for the chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Metaphor – A dangerously moldy red book keeps reappearing on the boardroom desk (the mid-east). No-one in the room will take responsibility for its origination. U.S. President Trump walks into the room, picks up the book and angrily, publicly, throws it in the trash.
Trump then looks sternly at the most influential task management in the room (Putin/Assad) and tells them deliberately: ‘if the book reappears they will be held to account’.
The entire organization (world) watched, and saw, the event. President Trump has assigned responsibility for the future, and accountability for the consequence.
The second interview delivered the same message. T-Rex appears on ABC with George Stephanopoulos.
My take was Tillerson gave a good interview ISIS is the problem and it needs to be defeated there is a interview that comes on after this with H.R MCMaster he states ISIS has to go ( which was what Trump has consistently said) that ISIS is the focus but there may be some overlap. They know what is going on with Assad, Russia and ISIS .
From listening to the Administration statements, not the lying media, I feel that President Trump has a plan to re-stabilize the ME. O, H and K trashed the ME. They promoted the worst elements of the ME and rained terror down on the people of what had once been stabilized countries and then encouraged the export of said terror to other countries. President Trump is his own MAN. I personally believe he is the only hope to bring stability back to the ME.
Don’t forget to include “wet start” McC in there when talking about trashing the ME.
At first I read that as “wet shart”. Works either way.
And don’t forget GWB in this whole debacle, too!
To my understanding, this was all planned at least as far back as 1984. Papa Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld(sp) can be included on that list too. So was the BJ Clinton presidency. Something about that airfield in Arkansas, Mena I believe.
LIKE
Boom!
T-Rex takes another bite out of the MSM-asaur!
What Lions we have! God’s Grace has blessed the world with these men!
Yep!
It is so very refreshing to have mature adults leading our government!
The BOSS!, is In the Office.
All Personel, Act Accordingly!
Yep!
Why do T-Rex or any other official give these idiots any time at all….the stupid questions are insulting and T-Rex could find something else to do with his time. Overtime the Trump team meet with the reprobates it just gives them more nonsense to spin into untrue information for the useful idiots. T-Rex…kick back and have a nice cup of tea…I’ll buy.
I think in this instance because Sec Tillerson and McMaster were out front as events unfolded it made since for them and not surrogates to speak for the administration. I watched the entire ABC interview on TV but muted the framing of the interview by George. Overall George did a decent job except for three or four dumb questions and the lead up.
I have noticed that George moves on once he realizes his guest refuses to be bated with the rhetoric. I first noticed this in an interview with VP Mike Pence. George appeared tired and defeated, but a lot of information was covered nonetheless.
George stumbled with Tillerson over “The Wall”.
Correct, Quest. Satisfying to hear a no-nonsense businessman deliver reason and truth like clockwork. Stephanopoulos can’t help but adjust his tone and questions accordingly. Of course, he still delivered the snark re: the wall, but he sounded like a screeching monkey in contrast to T-Rex’s professional and authoritative response.
Because when they speak in these interviews the audience is not the interviewers but the American people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LIKE. Yes, they are there and listeners/watchers hear their own words, not a distillation through a print media filter.
I love Tillerson’s professionalism, level-headedness, and strength. GREAT choice, President Trump.
Given Tillerson’s take on violent regime change, don’t look for the US to take out Kim in North Korea. It would have been nice if Tillerson left that out and just let Kim sweat it out.
Now Kim has less to crap his pants as the Vinson hour approaches.
If the US were going to take out Kim, they would not announce it anyway. I will pray for his soul just in case.
There ya’ go, Freddie. Regardless of T-Rex’s calm and measured answers, he’s the perfect foil for President Trump’s particular and signature Art of War. Kim should quake in his little black boots… big-time.
Sounds like delivery systems development has made some leaps and bounds in North Korea but hasn’t been perfected. Trump has put China on notice and will be waiting to see what they do to help push North Korea away from nuclear weapons. If North Korea doesn’t want to play ball and decides to continue regardless of what China or the US says, then that is where we are going to have a problem. Any attack on North Korea would result in massive losses of life for both North and South Korea. A majority of the population is located just 35 miles from the demilitarized zone, so it is hard to see a military solution that doesn’t result in big problems for all sides. Pray that a peaceful solution can be worked out is all we can do. Trex seems to have a good head on his shoulders so I trust that we will seek all options out.
China uses N Korea as a negotiating tool to get economic/trade concessions. The gam works like this: China prods N Korea to get belligerent and make threatening gestures, act crazy, broadcast their nuke development. The USA/West implores China to “control them”. China exacts favorable terms for “intervening”. N Korea get a bunch of goodies for modifying it’s bad behavior for a while. Then the cycle starts over. Clinton, W Bush, and Obama all played the game and paid the ransom. Trump is making it clear he won’t. He will take a lot of steps China will find frightening … putting U.S. nukes in S Korea, nukes in Japan, lot’s of naval power in China’s neighborhood. Hoping this forces China to act to calm down N Korea and stop the game.
What a relief to have a Secretary of State that speaks clearly (and truthfully) so that the world can understand. Not sure about the MSM, the exception that proves the rule.
Evidence that his comments on the Chinese position are accurate, this just in:
Breaking News (had to say it just once). China is on the move.
Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Korean Peninsula Affairs and China’s top nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, will arrive in Seoul Monday on a five-day visit. Wu Dawei will meet with South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Hong-kyun to discuss cooperation between Beijing and Seoul on the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program, Yonhap reported.
Wu will also brief all the other candidates for President.
15 April, the anniversary of Kim Il-sung’s birth (founder of DRPK), is rumoured to be the date Kim No.3 will launch another missile. “The north Korean Foreign Ministry in a memorandum on Friday stressed that it has a legitimate right to make a resolute preemptive attack to frustrate the moves for imminent and full-phased aggression and war made by the US against it.”
“Results-oriented” Tillerson. Big E, Trump train.
Following after two of the worst imaginable Secretaries of State, Tillerson is indeed a breath of fresh air, and an example of competence.
I can clearly remember the MSM telling us that horse-faced Lurch was so-o-o-o intelligent and nuanced in his speaking that it was difficult for the average person to understand him. Lurch was a bumbling, rambling fool.
What you hear now from almost all of PTrump’s cabinet picks is how intelligent, informed people communicate. LOVE IT!
How wonderful to finally have Adults in charge!
Amen to that! We just have to realize that the MSM isn’t used to that. 😉
Sec. Tillerson said that we are working to address the problem of the flow of weapons into Mexico. Is a “fast and furious” investigation in the future?
I caught that too and wondered the same – oh to be a fly in the Obama Tahiti sand castle as he receives that *Ping 🙂
Fast and Furious has had me really ticked off for a long time! Should have been thoroughly investigated long ago.
Tillerson is more apt to work on the problem now and into the future. Assessing blame for Obama’s misdeeds will keep for a while. The best way to right the wrongs done is to see that they are not happening, will not happen again.
SoS Tillerson elaborates on the need for local control of areas so that life can return and a semblance peace is present, If we try to impose our views upon their world, we will be forever at war. Saddam Hussein controlled Iraq by creating local control of areas by sect with regional oversight and reserved the city centers for centralized government control. When we invaded, we destabilized every sect and the entire Middle East became a never ending rocking and sinking boat. The only thing these sects respect are power and authority that will allow them the freedom of autonomy in these ancient villages.
“Never wake a sleeping baby!”
Bush and Obama awoke the entire nursery.
Tillerson is the most outstanding Secretary of State in at least 40 years. He projects intelligence, honesty, and power. This is the man you want in time of peace or time of trouble. He is and will be a fantastic ally for President Trump and the American people. Too bad there have been so few of them at that level of government.
Sundance, I found your “Metaphor”.
I am absolutely insanely in love with those two lions.
Rex Tillerson blows away Clinton and Kerry as Sec of State. He is so much better; there is no comparison! So much more depth, knowledge, clarity, and competence.
yeah, but Kerry can ride a bike…………………..
Only if it’s pink.
Yeah – but he falls off.
Stephanopoulos interview.
There’s your “national security threat” right there. Broadcasting allegations of spies-lies.
See discouraging details within this article:
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/04/donald-trump-is-an-international-law-breaker.html
I’m hoping that at least Bannon still has influence.
Double posting and reddit spacing. That narrative doesn’t work here. Back to Breitbart comment section you go
I was discouraged to read this:
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/04/donald-trump-is-an-international-law-breaker.html
I hope to God that Bannon still has influence.
If you believe everything you read in the MSM you will be more than discouraged. It is counterproductive to spread & draw attention to propaganda designed to delegitimize President Trump & his team and you leave your motives open to interpretation. We elected President Trump and he will pick his advisors for reasons that are sufficient to him at the time. Tillerson is an impressive asset as are Munchin & Wilbur Ross among others.
What can you hope to do by continuously second guessing when you don’t have the facts and the resultant understanding of the actual situations.
I liked it better when none of us believed what we read in the MSM. And we didn’t read some sites at all.
Dear Discouraged Ogzy: Avoid reading and propagating items that you deem discouraging. Twice, with God thrown in the 2nd time.
Secretary Tillerson is direct and to the point. We deal in facts and truth. Love having the Adults in charge and in control. MAGA!!!
Ross and Tillerson are the definition of straight talk. Very good interviews here by Trex.
Any attempts to drag the 7th century mindset and culture into the 21st century overnight are doomed to fail. Even the so-called reformers in Saudi Arabia understand that. That’s why the neocon nation building is a terrible idea. I am glad the Trump administration is not planning to engage in any such nonsense.
Just get rid of as many terrorists as possible, help organize the safe zones, politely and humanely repatriate the Syrian refugees, and let them decide what kind of oppressive regime they feel comfortable with. Killing McCain’s buddies en masse is the only war I can accept after 16 years of chaos. I am against anything beyond that, period. No more American blood for oil.
Liked the interview until George ask about the Russians hacking the election. Sec. Tillerson should have dropped the hammer on him, like his previous reply to the Rubio statement.
T-Rex naively informs George Stephanopoulos that defeating ISIS is merely a first step in Syria, to be followed by Syrian regime change through some international conference — to include those Turks, Iranians, Saudis, Emirates, presently funding thugs now operating in Syria, joined by feckless Europeans, who watched, as though paralyzed, the Serbian / Bosnian / Albanian ethnic cleansing of the 1990s.
A disastrous game-plan to further destabilize Syria and ensure a single term for President Trump.
Nothing about Syria “ensures a single term for President Trump.”
Absolutely nothing.
Syria is not the be all and end all of the Trump presidency. Neither is any other one thing.
Every different move he makes brings the wailing hordes of Globalists, Hillaryites and Unipartiers out of the woodwork like screeching rats gleefully screaming “it’s over for Trump now!”
Bluto used to keep a list. No doubt it has become a tome thicker than “War and Peace” by now.
I STAND WITH TRUMP.
Naive is absolutely the last thing I would call Sec. Tillerson.
Confident and assured. Qualities that have been lacking in the last administration. No wonder I sleep better at night. The adults are now in charge.
George Stephanopoulos is a discredited liberal clinton hack, he hates PDJT and us. I don’t care what he might think.
I think both George and John were way more respectful than usual. I can only contribute it to T-Rex’s commanding presence.
For the life of me, I never understand why concern trolls even bother to come here. No one believes your nonsense and you are simply wasting your time.
why not go somewhere where you might be able to actually make some head way in converting people to your ridiculous POVs?
You either just love to be annoying OR somebody is paying you to do so. Nothing else makes a bit of sense to me.
