Sunday Talks – Secretary Rex Tillerson

Posted on April 9, 2017 by

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on two Sunday news programs today ABC (Stephanopoulos), and CBS (Dickerson) to describe the seismic foreign policy events of the past week.

The first interview, T-Rex explains the U.S. policy directly to John Dickerson:

.

T-Rex outlines the appropriate distribution of responsibility for the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Metaphor – A dangerously moldy red book keeps reappearing on the boardroom desk (the mid-east).  No-one in the room will take responsibility for its origination. U.S. President Trump walks into the room, picks up the book and angrily, publicly, throws it in the trash.

Trump then looks sternly at the most influential task management in the room (Putin/Assad) and tells them deliberately: ‘if the book reappears they will be held to account’. 

The entire organization (world) watched, and saw, the event.  President Trump has assigned responsibility for the future, and accountability for the consequence.

The second interview delivered the same message. T-Rex appears on ABC with George Stephanopoulos.

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Iran, Iraq, ISIS, media bias, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Russia, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Syria, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to Sunday Talks – Secretary Rex Tillerson

  1. snaggletooths says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    My take was Tillerson gave a good interview ISIS is the problem and it needs to be defeated there is a interview that comes on after this with H.R MCMaster he states ISIS has to go ( which was what Trump has consistently said) that ISIS is the focus but there may be some overlap. They know what is going on with Assad, Russia and ISIS .

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. FL_Guy says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    From listening to the Administration statements, not the lying media, I feel that President Trump has a plan to re-stabilize the ME. O, H and K trashed the ME. They promoted the worst elements of the ME and rained terror down on the people of what had once been stabilized countries and then encouraged the export of said terror to other countries. President Trump is his own MAN. I personally believe he is the only hope to bring stability back to the ME.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. Nottakingthisanymore says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Boom!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. M33 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    T-Rex takes another bite out of the MSM-asaur!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Janice says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    What Lions we have! God’s Grace has blessed the world with these men!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Southern Son says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    The BOSS!, is In the Office.
    All Personel, Act Accordingly!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Bob says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Why do T-Rex or any other official give these idiots any time at all….the stupid questions are insulting and T-Rex could find something else to do with his time. Overtime the Trump team meet with the reprobates it just gives them more nonsense to spin into untrue information for the useful idiots. T-Rex…kick back and have a nice cup of tea…I’ll buy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • E C says:
      April 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      I think in this instance because Sec Tillerson and McMaster were out front as events unfolded it made since for them and not surrogates to speak for the administration. I watched the entire ABC interview on TV but muted the framing of the interview by George. Overall George did a decent job except for three or four dumb questions and the lead up.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • QuestGirl says:
        April 9, 2017 at 4:14 pm

        I have noticed that George moves on once he realizes his guest refuses to be bated with the rhetoric. I first noticed this in an interview with VP Mike Pence. George appeared tired and defeated, but a lot of information was covered nonetheless.

        George stumbled with Tillerson over “The Wall”.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • JC says:
          April 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

          Correct, Quest. Satisfying to hear a no-nonsense businessman deliver reason and truth like clockwork. Stephanopoulos can’t help but adjust his tone and questions accordingly. Of course, he still delivered the snark re: the wall, but he sounded like a screeching monkey in contrast to T-Rex’s professional and authoritative response.

          Like

          Reply
    • mariner says:
      April 9, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Because when they speak in these interviews the audience is not the interviewers but the American people.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  8. Landslide says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    I love Tillerson’s professionalism, level-headedness, and strength. GREAT choice, President Trump.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      April 9, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Given Tillerson’s take on violent regime change, don’t look for the US to take out Kim in North Korea. It would have been nice if Tillerson left that out and just let Kim sweat it out.

      Now Kim has less to crap his pants as the Vinson hour approaches.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • freddiel says:
        April 9, 2017 at 4:33 pm

        If the US were going to take out Kim, they would not announce it anyway. I will pray for his soul just in case.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • JC says:
          April 9, 2017 at 5:14 pm

          There ya’ go, Freddie. Regardless of T-Rex’s calm and measured answers, he’s the perfect foil for President Trump’s particular and signature Art of War. Kim should quake in his little black boots… big-time.

          Like

          Reply
      • AndrewJackson says:
        April 9, 2017 at 4:45 pm

        Sounds like delivery systems development has made some leaps and bounds in North Korea but hasn’t been perfected. Trump has put China on notice and will be waiting to see what they do to help push North Korea away from nuclear weapons. If North Korea doesn’t want to play ball and decides to continue regardless of what China or the US says, then that is where we are going to have a problem. Any attack on North Korea would result in massive losses of life for both North and South Korea. A majority of the population is located just 35 miles from the demilitarized zone, so it is hard to see a military solution that doesn’t result in big problems for all sides. Pray that a peaceful solution can be worked out is all we can do. Trex seems to have a good head on his shoulders so I trust that we will seek all options out.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • William Ford says:
          April 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

          China uses N Korea as a negotiating tool to get economic/trade concessions. The gam works like this: China prods N Korea to get belligerent and make threatening gestures, act crazy, broadcast their nuke development. The USA/West implores China to “control them”. China exacts favorable terms for “intervening”. N Korea get a bunch of goodies for modifying it’s bad behavior for a while. Then the cycle starts over. Clinton, W Bush, and Obama all played the game and paid the ransom. Trump is making it clear he won’t. He will take a lot of steps China will find frightening … putting U.S. nukes in S Korea, nukes in Japan, lot’s of naval power in China’s neighborhood. Hoping this forces China to act to calm down N Korea and stop the game.

          Like

          Reply
  9. A2 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    What a relief to have a Secretary of State that speaks clearly (and truthfully) so that the world can understand. Not sure about the MSM, the exception that proves the rule.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 9, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      Evidence that his comments on the Chinese position are accurate, this just in:

      Breaking News (had to say it just once). China is on the move.

      Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Korean Peninsula Affairs and China’s top nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, will arrive in Seoul Monday on a five-day visit. Wu Dawei will meet with South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Hong-kyun to discuss cooperation between Beijing and Seoul on the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program, Yonhap reported.

      Wu will also brief all the other candidates for President.

      15 April, the anniversary of Kim Il-sung’s birth (founder of DRPK), is rumoured to be the date Kim No.3 will launch another missile. “The north Korean Foreign Ministry in a memorandum on Friday stressed that it has a legitimate right to make a resolute preemptive attack to frustrate the moves for imminent and full-phased aggression and war made by the US against it.”

      “Results-oriented” Tillerson. Big E, Trump train.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      April 9, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Following after two of the worst imaginable Secretaries of State, Tillerson is indeed a breath of fresh air, and an example of competence.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      April 9, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      I can clearly remember the MSM telling us that horse-faced Lurch was so-o-o-o intelligent and nuanced in his speaking that it was difficult for the average person to understand him. Lurch was a bumbling, rambling fool.

      What you hear now from almost all of PTrump’s cabinet picks is how intelligent, informed people communicate. LOVE IT!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Trumppin says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    How wonderful to finally have Adults in charge!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  11. tappin52 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Sec. Tillerson said that we are working to address the problem of the flow of weapons into Mexico. Is a “fast and furious” investigation in the future?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Trumppin says:
      April 9, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      I caught that too and wondered the same – oh to be a fly in the Obama Tahiti sand castle as he receives that *Ping 🙂

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dr. Bogus Pachysandra says:
      April 9, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Fast and Furious has had me really ticked off for a long time! Should have been thoroughly investigated long ago.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • LULU says:
        April 9, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        Tillerson is more apt to work on the problem now and into the future. Assessing blame for Obama’s misdeeds will keep for a while. The best way to right the wrongs done is to see that they are not happening, will not happen again.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    SoS Tillerson elaborates on the need for local control of areas so that life can return and a semblance peace is present, If we try to impose our views upon their world, we will be forever at war. Saddam Hussein controlled Iraq by creating local control of areas by sect with regional oversight and reserved the city centers for centralized government control. When we invaded, we destabilized every sect and the entire Middle East became a never ending rocking and sinking boat. The only thing these sects respect are power and authority that will allow them the freedom of autonomy in these ancient villages.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. mikeyboo says:
    April 9, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Tillerson is the most outstanding Secretary of State in at least 40 years. He projects intelligence, honesty, and power. This is the man you want in time of peace or time of trouble. He is and will be a fantastic ally for President Trump and the American people. Too bad there have been so few of them at that level of government.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. andi lee says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Sundance, I found your “Metaphor”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Joan says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I am absolutely insanely in love with those two lions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Michelle says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Rex Tillerson blows away Clinton and Kerry as Sec of State. He is so much better; there is no comparison! So much more depth, knowledge, clarity, and competence.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. andi lee says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Stephanopoulos interview.

    There’s your “national security threat” right there. Broadcasting allegations of spies-lies.

    Like

    Reply
  18. ogzy says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    See discouraging details within this article:

    http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/04/donald-trump-is-an-international-law-breaker.html

    I’m hoping that at least Bannon still has influence.
    .
    .

    Like

    Reply
    • SteveFrench says:
      April 9, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Double posting and reddit spacing. That narrative doesn’t work here. Back to Breitbart comment section you go

      Like

      Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      April 9, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      If you believe everything you read in the MSM you will be more than discouraged. It is counterproductive to spread & draw attention to propaganda designed to delegitimize President Trump & his team and you leave your motives open to interpretation. We elected President Trump and he will pick his advisors for reasons that are sufficient to him at the time. Tillerson is an impressive asset as are Munchin & Wilbur Ross among others.

      What can you hope to do by continuously second guessing when you don’t have the facts and the resultant understanding of the actual situations.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      April 9, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Dear Discouraged Ogzy: Avoid reading and propagating items that you deem discouraging. Twice, with God thrown in the 2nd time.

      Like

      Reply
  20. donnajeanz says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Secretary Tillerson is direct and to the point. We deal in facts and truth. Love having the Adults in charge and in control. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. AndrewJackson says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Ross and Tillerson are the definition of straight talk. Very good interviews here by Trex.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Summer says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Any attempts to drag the 7th century mindset and culture into the 21st century overnight are doomed to fail. Even the so-called reformers in Saudi Arabia understand that. That’s why the neocon nation building is a terrible idea. I am glad the Trump administration is not planning to engage in any such nonsense.
    Just get rid of as many terrorists as possible, help organize the safe zones, politely and humanely repatriate the Syrian refugees, and let them decide what kind of oppressive regime they feel comfortable with. Killing McCain’s buddies en masse is the only war I can accept after 16 years of chaos. I am against anything beyond that, period. No more American blood for oil.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. litlbit2 says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Liked the interview until George ask about the Russians hacking the election. Sec. Tillerson should have dropped the hammer on him, like his previous reply to the Rubio statement.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. RC says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    T-Rex naively informs George Stephanopoulos that defeating ISIS is merely a first step in Syria, to be followed by Syrian regime change through some international conference — to include those Turks, Iranians, Saudis, Emirates, presently funding thugs now operating in Syria, joined by feckless Europeans, who watched, as though paralyzed, the Serbian / Bosnian / Albanian ethnic cleansing of the 1990s.

    A disastrous game-plan to further destabilize Syria and ensure a single term for President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      April 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Nothing about Syria “ensures a single term for President Trump.”

      Absolutely nothing.

      Syria is not the be all and end all of the Trump presidency. Neither is any other one thing.

      Every different move he makes brings the wailing hordes of Globalists, Hillaryites and Unipartiers out of the woodwork like screeching rats gleefully screaming “it’s over for Trump now!”

      Bluto used to keep a list. No doubt it has become a tome thicker than “War and Peace” by now.

      I STAND WITH TRUMP.

      Like

      Reply
    • Joan says:
      April 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      Naive is absolutely the last thing I would call Sec. Tillerson.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Bree says:
    April 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Confident and assured. Qualities that have been lacking in the last administration. No wonder I sleep better at night. The adults are now in charge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. coveyouthband says:
    April 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    George Stephanopoulos is a discredited liberal clinton hack, he hates PDJT and us. I don’t care what he might think.

    Like

    Reply
  27. lelanddiaz says:
    April 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I think both George and John were way more respectful than usual. I can only contribute it to T-Rex’s commanding presence.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Albertus Magnus says:
    April 9, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    For the life of me, I never understand why concern trolls even bother to come here. No one believes your nonsense and you are simply wasting your time.

    why not go somewhere where you might be able to actually make some head way in converting people to your ridiculous POVs?

    You either just love to be annoying OR somebody is paying you to do so. Nothing else makes a bit of sense to me.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s