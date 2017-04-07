Mark Steyn Has Excellent Analysis on Trump’s Syria Action…

Political commentator and extraordinarily brilliant satirist Mark Steyn was on Fox and Friends this morning to provide his perspective on President Trump’s decision to take action in Syria.
Steyn brilliantly frames the issues. [Hat Tip Stella]
Additionally, a point that apparently needs to be made. Idiot MSM pundits like Jake Tapper, though it’s not exclusive to Tapper, keep pointing out the 2013 tweet by President Trump warning Obama about action in Syria and framing their narrative about “what changed?” etc.
Just for clarity. Between the 2013 tweet by non candidate Trump and the 2017 action by President Trump, there was a 2014 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) voted and approved by Senate committee permitting military action in Syria against the backdrop of chemical weapon use and terrorism.
I swear sometimes the MSM are flippin’ idiots, then I remind myself of the David Mamet principle: “In order for left-wing ideologues to keep espousing their cognitively disconnected talking points they need to pretend they don’t know things.”
Yes, indeed. Pretending not to know things is a useful pretense.
He was on Varney too. Much longer even.
And didn’t Trump’s tweet in 2013 also say not to go attack Syria “now”?
Wouldn’t that qualifier mean there would be a better time to do so?
Trump is a master of the 4-d chess game, truly.
How ridiculous. A LOT can change in 4 years!
Sure it can, how was our vital national interests threatened? Then or now?
Did you miss the press conference with Secretary Tillerson and General McMasters?
ISIS is in Syria—Check!
ISIS loves to kill Americans—Check!
Chemical weapons are in Syria (this is not Iraq…they are really there)—Check!
See where I am going with this?
False Premise is that Assad is behind the gas attack – wrong in 2014 and wrong now. What is interesting here is the timing, or lack thereof, in that no time to investigate the Truth. All roads would have led back to Erdogan, and no one wanted that, not even Putin. Do you feel safer now than you did yesterday? I don’t. Dumb move, totally unnecessary, unless you like America in a perpetual state of war.
You shouldn’t post such nonsense here. Go somewhere else.
You think you know better than the entire military establishment of the US? Yiu know better than Mattis do you? Than POTUS himself?
You’re also ignorant. The US would have had videos of the sarin being loaded on the plane, the flightpath, the launch and explosion, then the flight back. They’d have interdicted recordings of conversations of everyone involved. Point being, they know what happened and you sure as hell don’t.
So go and take your silly conspiracy theory elsewhere, it’s because of people like you we migrated to TCT.
I appreciate your comments.
They actually know the name of the pilot and his relationship with Assad according to one report I read. They also know the entire layout of the area that was gassed. The decision to go was unanimous among the NSC members. That should tell people everything.
Hey George — check out the physiological effect of Sarin gas. Victims of Sarin gas poisoning turn BLUE. Whatever these pink corpses died of, it was not Sarin. Additionally, any first responders touching Sarin victims, or their clothing without, extreme protection will die in very short order. Yet these first responders did not. Ergo, we can be sure that Sarin was not used here.
I may have lived too long — witnessing one intelligence mis-representation after another:
The Gulf of Tonkin naval incident — verified by our Intelligence — that never happened, yet launched an losing 8-year war with 50,000 US dead and gave Indochina to communism.
The 9 / 11 engineered, controlled demolition of three steel structures with Nano-Thermite (at a temperature of 4,500 F) that was never investigated. Instead the US launched a 16-year, mega expensive war which destabilized Afghanistan and then the ME.
The Iraq nuclear WMDs “intelligence findings” — that UN inspectors later declared were Sadam’s fake-job to keep Iran at bay, but which enlarged Middle Eastern chaos.
Spare us the sarcasm about “silly theories.”
Ah yes…investigate the Truth. The Truth is that none of us really know because we don’t have privy to the pertinent data.
Would those roads really led back to Erdogan? You are making assertions…not an argument.
I leave your straw-man hangin’ right there.
Per LTG GENERAL McMaster (National Security Advisor) on 4/6/2017:
“So I think what is critical is the President’s decision in response to this mass murder attack, but also in the context of all the previous attacks that have occurred — I think over 50 — I think it’s over 50 chemical attacks previously, post-2013, when the U.N. resolution went into effect”
This effectively kills most any talk of false flag events – we have been tracking these attacks for years. Also shows that the Obama admin was all talk and no action – or just so busy using intel resources to spy on Trump that they missed the last three years of world events.
source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/04/06/press-briefing-secretary-state-rex-tillerson-and-national-security
“…how was our vital national interests threatened? Then or now?
Thousands of ‘Syrian refugees’ flowing into our country.
This has created a threat to our “national interest”…one that Pres Trump tried to curtail with an EO, but liberal judges are preventing it.
The chem weapons were supposed to be gone.
And even with them supposedly “gone”…the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ continued and is still continuing.
The new revelation that chem weapons are still in play in Syria, no matter Who is behind the use of them, brings a new urgency to do something.
By Sunday they’ll be saying that President Trump is “refusing to work with Putin” to bring peace to Syria.
LikeLiked by 17 people
So… would that mean the MSM will start saying their Russian Plant President has defected?
The MSM narratives are so insanely absurd.
I am amazed anyone believes any of it…
LikeLiked by 8 people
M33 – And on the Top Side, if the source wasn’t Assad, he can just blame the traitors in the ‘Deep State’ and say it was just a mistake. Like BJ Clinton in Belgrade.
A contentious interview conducted by Jim Lehrer with the Chinese ambassador to the US, Li Zhaoxing, immediately subsequent to the attack, is enlightening for the cognitive dissonance provoked by Li’s refusal to share Lehrer’s confidence that the US would publicly and honestly sort out what was obviously just a regrettable goof. Looking back at the interview through the perspective provided by the shameless mendacity of the Bush administration over the Iraq War, it is Lehrer and not Li who looks delusional and out of touch.
LI ZHAOXING: I’m saying that the Chinese people and the Chinese government are requesting a thorough investigation of the NATO missile attack on our embassy in Yugoslavia.
JIM LEHRER: Yes, sir. But my question is: why would you think that it would not be an accident or a mistake? In other words, why would you think– to repeat my question, why would you think that the United States would intentionally kill Chinese citizens in downtown Belgrade?
LI ZHAOXING: Ask your own people. Ask your own officials. Ask your own experts. If they ask themselves, seriously, honestly, do they really believe that this is simply a kind of mistake?
JIM LEHRER: Are you suggesting that that is not the intention of the United States, to do exactly what you– in other words, to conduct a full investigation and hold the people responsible for this?
LI ZHAOXING: We attach more to facts, rather than words. No matter how eloquent one could be.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/05/25/the-bombing-of-the-chinese-embassy-in-belgrade-in-1999-reconsidered/
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was a fascinating incident. Lying commies versus lying commies. The Chinese sneakily opposing the US and lying about it. Beelzebubba bombing the Chinese and lying about it. I almost viewed it as a win-win for people who value honesty in politics.
The msm knows their idiots, unfortunately.
So funny. Just two days after Clinton blamed Putin in collusion with Trump for taking the elections from her. Timing is important, Mrs Clinton!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Clintons will be a continuous force of corrosion on America, until that evil woman’s levodopa pump deliver’s its last milliliter to her faltering carcass.
“Force of corrosion”…
An eloquently-turned phrase, and 100% apt, to boot! Much appreciated…
Someone needs to point the AUMF thing to Senator Rand Paul who is running around screaming what President Trump did was unconstitutional!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I was just listening to the Hillsdale lecture series on the Constitution last night, and they were making it clear that swift decisive foreign action if needed is completely in the power of the Executive.
LikeLiked by 15 people
What does constitutional scholar, lecturer and professor B Hussein Obama have to say?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s also taking action: Drawing lines in the beach sand below the high tide level.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Okie dokie
To him, all power lies in the Executive Branch… until someone stops you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check back later…he’s busy trying on a new grass skirt for tonight’s luai.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He sure is hiding out. Curious.
Very curious. Ex-prez disappears. Never to be heard or seen again. Curious to say the least.
Nothing. President Trump simply stepped over his red line.
He’s waiting on the newz paper to tell him what he thinks about it.
We'll know in the morning after he reads about it in the paper. Nobody will be madder!
This whole series of smart mouth comments about our former President with the jug ears is one of the funniest strings I have read in a LONG time. Whew!
How was this needed?
Between Tim Kaine, and Rand Paul, I might rip out my hair…
I have very clear memories of many presidents taking military action, without going to congress first. Now, for sustained conflicts, that’s another story. They only control funding, not executive action.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Steady there, Rodney–steady. NO need to let these ankle-biters rile you up.
Rand Paul spends so much time and effort trying to be contrary that he forgets that the rest of us don’t have our heads buried up our butts, like he often does.
As for Tim Kaine? Well, on HIS home planet, everything he says makes perfect sense. But here on Earth? Not so much.
Annoying ankle-biters, both of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rand Paul is an enigma to me: sometimes he is reasonable in his approach to facts and other times he is completely batty.
LikeLiked by 26 people
All a dog and pony show. Rand is a tool of his donors; nothing more.
LikeLiked by 8 people
On this he’s reasonable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He sounds pretty unreasonable to me!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO, Rand is a reasonable man of integrity and character. He is a fiscally conservative, constitutional libertarian. With all that in mind, in certain cases, he looks unreasonable, but his intentions are not sinister. He is a patriot and a giving doctor who donates his skills and time performing surgeries for doctors without borders. Unless someone can show me evidence that the Kochs own him, it is nothing more than fake news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake news that he is saying what Trump did was unconstitutional?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I missed something, but the vid I watched had Paul saying it was necessary to go to Congress to declare war. True. I received his comment as a heads up in case PDJT was headed in that direction.
LikeLike
Paul is a putz in love with himself and not out for the American people. He was put in office by big Wall Street money-check it out where out of state money poured into his campaign/
These libertarians are as much in a bubble as the Leftist elites. Get over yourselves! Oh and ask yourself, with 7 years in office what has Rand Paul done for the American people besides act as if his pronouncements are from God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anything for an excuse to jump in front of the cameras and hype his brand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know; sometimes I think Rand is right on the mark and bravely speaking up and other times I think he is, well, nuts. I suppose if Rand listened to me he'd be of the same opinion about me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he is miscast as a Senator, he should be working for Heritage or Cato. He's not a leader, not a planner he is a consultant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He probably wants to run for President in 2020
LikeLiked by 3 people
He does keep running for president and keeps losing, he needs to give it up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just a chip off the Ron Paul block.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I've always seen both of them as attempting to call attention to the problems as their goal more than a successful presidential run. Ron's battle cry was "audit the fed". Trillions are missing. He's not wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt. Rand was jumping in front of the cameras weeks ago, warning President Trump to not allow a certain person into the administration…when all along the president had no intention of hiring the Never Trumper and in the end proved just that. Meanwhile, Rand was attempting to second-guess the president in public, when no second-guessing was necessary. He must hang out in the lobby at various new organizations, just waiting for a chance to get in front of cameras.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah…because he didn't take enough of a beating from Mr. Trump last time around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not concerned about congressional approval in this case. (Still don’t like the action). 1) Congressional debate would have been a farce; 2) By the time they got down hearing themselves talk the urgency would have been lost; 3) Nutbar like McCain would be setting this up as de facto declaration of war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. Congress is nothing but a three-ring circus.
Waste of time and money involving them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have compromised by the same spying tactics used on Trump !
LikeLike
Congress had 7 years to come up with an alternative to Obamacare and they haven't gotten that right. They're not known for their expediency when it comes to decisive action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with Senator Paul. The problem is the rest of Congress does not b/c they too would have to own the outcome, which is only right. The Constitution is very clear on this issue. There is absolutely room to maneuver as Commander in Chief in vital interests of national security. Therefore, the reasoning given by Tillerson about the threat of the chemical weapons to US citizens. But, for any sort of protracted conflict Senator Paul is correct. No need to besmirch Sen Paul over this.
LikeLike
I don't agree. Paul is way off in left field on this one.
LikeLike
I said last night/this morning. The Media wants it both ways. They actually do support action in Syria, but would rather President Trump, not be the one choosing the action – They're still having their Hillary tantrum.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They are willfully ignorant that the election is over
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well then we will have a repeat performance PDJT victory in 2020 and win even more EVs!
LikeLike
Trump himself mentioned his flexibility on issues when talking about his change of heart regarding Syria. And, it's clear that the supposed chemical weapons attack, itself, changed the calculus.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I like that statement by him. He's flexible. Pre-empted MSM calling it a flip flop…oh, that's right. Wolfman & Fake Jake already have.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump's way ahead of them. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Kerry talks nuance. Trump walks nuance, and yet he always looks like he’s walking a straight line for years.
And BTW – this incident really shows that the Tillerson appointment was a master stroke. If not as perfect an appointment as Pence, imperceptibly close to it. Reading Tillerson’s statements to the press on the Syria strike, I’m just wowed by how comfortable Tillerson is giving lots of information to the press, yet staying on message and not flinching, either. Very impressed by the guy! They handled this like they’ve been doing it for 20 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tillerson is outstanding. Makes Kerry look like a kindergartner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love T-Rex. #2 man no one should want to mess with in this admin. Of course, we all know who is #1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that Pres Trump could see what was coming next…
Renewed calls for letting in even more waves of ‘Syrian refugees’…”Because chemical weapons!!!”
It’s been hard enough for him to curtail the flow of ‘refugees’ into our country.
But with chem weapons added to the problem…it was time to do something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a masterstroke. Trump was demonstrating that the US military is capable of hitting rivals anywhere & anytime with massive force (projection of strength), and that they WILL act when red lines are crossed (projection of resolve).
He was demonstrating this to NK, Iran, Russia, China and any other rival. The Chinese were in town when he did it, too. Will they have taken notice? You bet. They will be under no illusions that the Obama years are well and truly over.
Restoring fear & respect – causing deterrence – is critical to US national security. The many humiliations under Obama, who was a weak man, severely damaged the US’s standing on the world stage. This move will start restoring deterrence and will change the calculus in trade & diplomatic negotiations, as well.
LikeLiked by 21 people
And President Trump didn't bow to anyone.
LikeLiked by 14 people
When Trump eventually travels to China, you can count on a delegation meeting him upon his arrival. They'll be at the bottom of the stairs properly placed by the front door of AF1.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Exactly. Good point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AND the red carpet!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee so all those Obama drone strikes achieved what you claimed Trump’s puny attack did? You realize how insignificant this attack was? 59,000 lbs were delivered, or about what 7 aircraft would drop. Hmm sounds awe inspiring to me. Our enemies every where must be trembling in their boots, because after all none of them could muster say ten aircraft to launch such a strike.
By the way do you think the Russians will now abandon Syria. What odds will you give me that the Chinese reign in North Korea or that they stop developing military bases in the China Sea?
Restoring fear and resepect is not critical to national security. It is the realization that you will stand behind clear, defined policies no matter what and you will follow through no matter the cost or effort required.
Does anyone believe the American people will support a long drawn out war in Syria or attempting to develop a “democratic” Syria. What Trump has done is demonstrate that the little kids with delusions of grandeur are still running DC. Somehow I doubt anyone in the Pentagon thought this was a sound move.
Non-intelligible arguments do not compute in the treehouse. We are super smart. We are scary smart. Way out of your league.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Add that to President Trump’s bigly smarts and we’re untouchable … I mean Deplorable!
Disagree. Obama could have dropped tactical nukes and it wouldn’t have mattered. No one respected or feared him. They could act with impunity, using chemical weapons, taking US naval personnel hostages, sabre rattling on the Korean peninsula, taking Ukraine etc etc.
What’s different is that the missile strike has been delivered by Trump, Mattis & Tillerson. You can’t separate the missile strike from the administration. Our rivals will focus more on Trump & Mattis, less on the actual strike and will draw conclusions about how far they can push things now. My bet is that they will test him again (eg Iran takes some hostages) but that they will regret it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
"It's not the weapon – it's the will."
“It’s not the weapon – it’s the will.”
Who are you talking too and what are you talking about?
Who is talking about a long drawn out war in Syria? Nation building? You're making stuff up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice try. No one here thinks a 2 minute tomahawk party is war.
A quick decisive kinetic exercise is more likely to avert war, if it’s possible to be averted.
Yes, your king Barack Obama was the drone king, we get it. How did that work out for him?
There is no need for a long drown out war if there are civilized allies in the region to help stabilize the despots and lawless.
And the Russians very well may abandon Syria if Syria is brought to a peaceful state.
And you misspelled wacko.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Righto! And I gotta say, I love your nic! 😀
Strategic pinprick. Huge win for Pres Trump today. Newfound respect around the world.
And with each blow PDJT enacts internationally will be a double whammy for Ozero's diminishing legacy. It will be pulverized in about 18 months. Maybe less.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very well said.
Heard Mark on Varney this morning..as usual he knocks out of the park.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I watch Varney every morning now. It's nice to have some news to watch that doesn't irritate you.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Me too, Muffy!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I actually wake up excited, to watch the news, again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My hubby has a theory…this would be EPIC if true. It came to him after I showed him PDJT’s past tweets regarding Syria. We are both having a hard time understanding what has transpired.
Backdrop –> PDJT statement about letting the Syrian people deal with their leader intimating the USA would be hands off.
What if:
(1) the WH knew the chemical attack was a false flag to goad this administration (and allies) to attack Syria and oust Assad. The perps are whoever is pushing the globalist agenda and funding the terrorists.
(2) PDJT and his advisors AND Assad AND Putin agree to a plan where the US feigns outrage and reacts by force – knowing this will embolden the terrorists and flesh out the globalists in all levels of government and private sector.
(3) As expected, the enemy is strutting around like a rooster – emboldened – maybe becoming careless and exposing their position, etc.
(4) watching, waiting…Wing-Bang-Boom –> the coalition, PDJT-Assad-Putin, annihilate these roaches once and for all.
(5) Syria is rid of the terror, civility resumes, one less country destroyed by endless intervention and war. Truly heroic, godly and righteous.
I wish it were true.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It makes sense to a degree. Remember what Tillerson said yesterday. Removing Assad is the last priority, to occur AFTER Syria is stabilized following the destruction of ISIS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Believe it or not…I had tossed this around in my brain…but was too shy to actually put it in writing. I personally don’t think it’s all that far-fetched.
It would also have the benefit of taking Russia/Trump election BS off the table and allow for a little room to breath. The irony is that in this case…Putin and Trump WOULD BE colluding. LOL!
We always talk about Trump and 3D chess. Well, the Russians aren’t exactly chopped liver when it comes to chess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I've had similar thoughts, even mentioned one idea that this was strategy to re-open the neocon shut door to working with Putin in Syria against ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not completely far-fetched. What the idea does, is to allow the scope of possibility to be explored. It doesn’t have to be real, to be useful. Your point allows me to think aloud about the silent conspiracy of the deal.
If everybody in this scenario guesses the players, as well as their positions, goals, desires, actions, and motivations, but says nothing and simply plays their part, is it still a conspiracy? Or is it an emerging deal? Especially if everybody wants or is willing to accept a good, mutually winning outcome? And what if they can do it with the cockroaches self-thwarting, self-marginalizing, or even better, self-converting to the new thinking, instead of being crushed? What if people see a better winning path by being part of the conspiracy, rather than opposing it?
Welcome to Trump International Nationalist Kabuki Improv Theater’s performance of “Art of the Deal in Syria”. 😉
Won’t happen overnight, but I think people will now focus on the storyline Trump proposes, as the start of the improv.
LikeLike
Boom Boom Baby.,. Out go the lights!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard this this morning and had to turn it off in disgust. A full-on argument for the US as perpetual policeman to the world. But we’re not just policing to punish a terrorist group. We’re using an obvious false flag event as justification to strike out against the regime – albeit an unsavory one – that’s maintained the peace (by Middle East standards) and provided relative safety to minorities (like Christians) for 45 years, and in so going, we’re helping the Sunni jihadi rebels who, should they take over, will continue the genocide they started under their black ISIS flag.
LikeLike
President Barack Obama infamously drew a “red line” with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria only to back away from it, and we now know why.
Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon, who recently wrote a book called “The Iran Wars,” told MSNBC on Monday that the Obama administration’s determination to close the Iran nuclear deal is to blame for the failure to act on its own red line in Syria.
“When the president announced his plans to attack [the Assad regime] and then pulled back, it was exactly the period in time when American negotiators were meeting with Iranian negotiators secretly in Oman to get the nuclear agreement,” Solomon said.
This is the mess Obama made not President Trump .
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama’a mistake was in drawing the line in the first place, which provided the incentive for the jihadis (or Turks) to try to enlist the US military on their side of the insurgency. This time they drew us into their war without a Trump “red line” even being drawn, all because Trump needed the show himself to be a strong man of action.
LikeLike
We have been at war since 9/11 .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sentient
You usually have good takes you honestly believe Trump became stupid overnight and joined the NeoCon Agenda
LikeLiked by 2 people
His little puke of a son-in-law seems to have drowned out the better advice of Bannon. I trust Bannon and Sessions and Miller. Ivanka and Jared not at all. They’re swayed by the NYC democrat press. Bannon was right to call Kushner a globalist and a cuck. Unfortunately the cuck is family and the visionary is a hireling.
LikeLike
Uh oh
Trying to follow your argument…(BTW I agree, I like Bannon and Miller better than Jared and Ivanka) You think that President Trump is going to dump Bannon and Miller or completely dismiss what they say and listen to whatever the kids say? Is that the argument? I don’t know. Trump seems pretty bright. They say he listens well and learns fast. I doubt he would have known such success by placing his confidence in the wrong people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t matter if he retains Bannon if he won’t listen to him. I’m not concerned about the cruise missile strike, really. Trump agreeing to depose the Assad regime would be a huge mistake, though. That would be the opposite of what he ran on and was elected to do. Listen again to Steyn. He’s as Establishment as they get – he just has a clever way with words that distracts you from his essential Hugh Hewittness. Someone who wants the US to be policeman to the world would agree with every word Steyn says here. The Treehouse was anti GOPe. Now the GOPe seems ascendant. It’s hard not to think Kushner has had a lot to do with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding a now-deleted comment:
I swear, Trump could nuke Mecca in the middle of hajj, and some people would be all “I voted for America First, not Israel First!”
Your comment is lame, that is why it was deleted.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha, right…..
It wasn’t me, actually.
I was berating the guy that did say it.
That AUMF you linked was not approved by congress. It never made it out of committee.
Come on now, lets be sharp on our citations.
LikeLike
That's what I heard also being described today, and where / by whom I don't remember, is that the AUMF was not approved.
President Trump tells the press repeatedly–over and over again–that when it comes to National Security issues he is not going to tell them what he is going to do.
To the press this is just another ratings payday. The shock-and-awe blathering of World War III fear-mongering alarmists and the pacifist murmurings of ‘betrayal’. Blah, blah, blah. Who cares if Hollywood and the Trump-haters are upset? Breitbart would say, “so what?!”
If this Syria strike is upsetting some….Read Sundance and do your own research away from the herd of commercialized, corporatist, globalist propaganda. Invest in your own piece of mind with more understanding, chose a calming beverage and study the situation. Relax, POTUS has
LikeLiked by 7 people
“One of the ugly features of the modern world…. and yet we normalise these men”.
Yes Mr Steyn, the banality of evil. Needs to stop,
LikeLike
I was amazed by some people’s comments such as “why would Assad gas his own people?” Well, why did Stalin kill so many of his people? Why did Mao kill so many of his people? Sadly, it’s what many dictators do.
LikeLike
So Sundance was foolish to have made that very (logical) case two days ago? Your comparison is inapt. Who did Stalin and Mao fear would retaliate against them for atrocities?
LikeLike
Yup. Clever phrase. Does nothing to convince me that Assad gassed anyone.
LikeLike
Trump said: “Enough of this!” – “That’s a REAL RUSSIAN RESET BUTTON!” – Mark Steyn
LikeLiked by 4 people
Classic Mark Steyn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YUP, Wink!
LikeLike
Classic Steyn empty phrase that sounds like it says something but doesn’t. He must have been an ad man. “Nothing proven stronger than Excedrin!” He didn’t even endorse Trump until the damn convention.
LikeLike
He needs to have DOJ come out and indict Susan Rice and the media will officially meltdown…
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a mistake. Evidenced by the scumbags that are suddenly showing Trump the love for bombing Syria–McCain, Miss Lindsey, Bubble Boy, Hillary…..
We are helping the “rebels” that Obama was arming–ISIS, etc….
Bombing Assad for a chemical attack (we can’t be sure it WAS Assad) may have value as a “virtue signal”, but doesn’t advance our interests.
Trump’s earlier approach—no-fly zones over “safe zones” stops the refugee problem dead in its tracks, gives the nationalists in Europe a breather……We need MORE Arab-Muslim secular strong men to put the heels of their jackboots on the radicals’ adam’s apples….
Khaddafi was distasteful as well, but look what happened in Libya.
Still supporting Trump 100% everything else, but this is a big, BIG mistake.
Looky here–another person who knows more than Trump. So I take it you’re getting the same intel as Trump, eh?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah. This person is clearly getting MORE intel than Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be communing with Eleanor. Heard she hung up on the Lunatic.
LikeLike
Well, if you want to be a smart-arse about it….Anyone could make that brain-dead argument about every move a President makes.
“Gee, we don’t know what kind of intel Obama had when he decided …”x”…..” Like that…
Bombing that airport is the kind of thing Obama might do by “accident”, as he has done so many times in the MidEast…”Oopsie, I just bombed some Syrian troops as they were about to overrun ISIS positions”…”Whoopsie-Daisy, we just dropped some supplies and weapons to the Iraqi Army, but somehow ISIS got it, my bad!”
I get that Trump is making some kind of statement. I LIKE the way he did it…no talk, preserving surprise, probably telling Chinese Prez Xi over dinner “I’m bombing Syria right now”. I give him an A for style and execution.
Still a mistake that helps ISIS.
LikeLike
bolshevict,
YOU MUST COMPLY. Resistance is futile.
Apparently its un-American and “troll-like” to disagree with just one decision our President makes.
He poops sugar cookies and a rainbow appears anytime he takes a leak.
LikeLike
Obama and all other Presidents before him in modern times were politicians, with agendas.
Trump is a businessman/regular citizen, who really only cares about protecting the rest of the United States first.
Big difference in mindsets.
No puppet master over Trump.
THAT is why I voted for him.
LikeLike
Like I said yesterday: it’s amazing to me how many ‘geopolitical experts’ have come out of the woodwork. Who knew we had such an untapped pool of ‘experts’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I must have missed where Pres Trump was advocating for no fly zones.
LikeLike
Steyn makes sense . Savage ( listened for few minutes out of curiosity ) was in a total bipolar meltdown and in full ” extrapolation ” mode – Trump ( who according to Savage wouldn’t even have won the election without Savage making it possible and is not that gratful ) is now fighting as an ally of Isis against Assad , war with Russia a possibility , Bannon banishment means globalists ( via son – in – law ) have captured the Trump Presidency with the upcoming war in Syria the result and BTW Trump is doomed. And that was all in 15 minutes of listening
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…( who according to Savage wouldn’t even have won the election without Savage making it possible and is not that gratful)…”
IMHO, Savage thinks more highly of himself than he ought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Savage should sing instead of talk when the bipolar puts him in prima donna mode
LikeLike
I always enjoy Mark Steyn’s take on things. He’s the only Rush guest host who I look forward to listening to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love Mark Stein!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretending not to know things is an active mental process. I wouldn’t give them that much credit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one!
Looks like we should never have trusted Trump. It took him just a couple of months to fall hook, line and sinker for the progressive agenda. No wonder Bannon is on the way out. They have successfully driven a wedge between the important alliance that was building between conservatives and libertarians in the West and Russia. The neo-progressives have won.
LikeLike
Nope. Trump is winning. Deplorables are winning. Trolls are losing big time though.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Eleanor must have a party-line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Channeling Eleanor again.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well then, based on your expert summary, I turn my back on President Trump. /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats. Rarely does someone make a post that gets everything wrong, but you’ve just done it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh please stop with the stupid talk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The umpteenth time I’ve read the likes of that line today. The marching orders are out.
I know…I know. Trump’s finished. Right? If I had a buck for every time I heard that one since June 2015.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a sincere question–did you write what you actually think, or did you forget the [sarc] tag?
Hillary’s Delusions know No Bounds
http://investmentwatchblog.com/hillarys-delusions-know-no-bounds/
This articles’ headers are all I read & all you need to know. It summarizes the reasons Hag says she lost in her “Hard Choices” as follows:
– Wikileaks
– FBI
– Email Scandal
– Men (resist! Don’t read it!)
Treepers know why she lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for the Justice Dept. to investigate the Russian Uranium deal the Obama admin and Mrs. Clinton made. Drip….drip….drip for spying– but change up tactics and surprise the sneaky Progressive cabal with multi-tasking at the MAGA level on Trump time. FISA, Grand Jury….BOOM!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just what The Man tweeted too.
OBAMA CONSPIRED with RUSSIA to PROTECT SYRIA’s CHEMICAL WMDs and ENABLE IRAN’s DEVELOPMENT of NUCLEAR WMDs.
OBAMA launched his Administration-wide PROTECTION RACKET:
• The president himself on Aug. 18, 2014 said that “the most lethal declared chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian regime were destroyed by dedicated U.S. civilian and military professionals” and that it had been done “several weeks ahead of schedule.”
Susan Rice, Obama’s National Security Advisor, LIED in the COVER-UP:
• During an interview this past January with National Public Radio, former National Security Adviser Rice touted the “success” in Syria, in striking a deal with Russia’s help that resulted in the prior administration dropping the threat of military action.
• “We were able to find a solution that didn’t necessitate the use of force that actually removed the chemical weapons that were known from Syria, in a way that the use of force would never have accomplished,” she boasted.
• “We were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile.”
John Kerry, Obama’s Secretary of State LIED in his announcement:
• In July 2014, then-Secretary of State John Kerry went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the September 2013 deal that resulted in Russia agreeing to help confiscate and then destroy Syria’s stockpile.
• “We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out.”
Josh Earnest, Obama’s Press Secretary, LIED for Obama when he announced the deal was sealed:
• Five months later on June 17, 2015, Earnest said that the “declared chemical weapons stockpile that Assad previously denied existed has now been acknowledged, rounded up, removed from the country and destroyed precisely because of the work of this administration and our successful efforts to work with the Russians to accomplish that goal.”
OBAMA and EVERY MEMBER of his administration network that dealt with Russia, Syria and its co-sponsor Iran MUST BE INVESTIGATED for WAR CRIME RACKETEERING. This investigation should deploy the full resources of the Federal Government, with FULL SUPPORT of the Intelligence Community, to cover the FULL SCOPE of participants and actions that undermined National Security and violated International law over the entire 8 years of the Obama Administration:
• Their Co-Sponsorship in perpetuating Chemical WMDs in Syria
• Their Co-Sponsorship in advancing Nuclear WMDs in Iran
• The DEEP STATE’s role
• The Clinton Cabal’s complicity
○ The Clinton Foundation’s role
○ The support of the Clinton Foundation’s Donor Network
• Their Conspiracy with Russia
○ Their Russian Deal Payoff of 20% of America’s Uranium
• Their Conspiracy with Iran
○ Their Iran Deal Payoff of $150 Billion.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/07/susan-rice-obama-colleagues-take-heat-for-past-claims-on-syria-chemical-weapons-purge.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
I keep saying it. The only evidence we have for a Russian conspiracy is Zero and his merry band of naughts. They are up to their eyeballs in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, you can’t say stuff like that about the infallible messiah Ozero and his band of merry persons (have to be pc you know), cause that’s just ludicrous I tell you, ludicrous! /s
Steyn is pretty much correct with most of his comments except one: Obama has *never* actually been articulate, nor eloquent. In fact, if you remove his teleprompter for him to recite from, he becomes a stuttering, inarticulate fool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O Remix If If If
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looney Tunes O IF If If
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total neocon propaganda. Siding with McCain L Graham and Hillary Clinton. Horrible.
LikeLike
Reading Breitbart today…..he’s been on my mind since yesterday.
“There are a lot of lessons that people can take from me, that they can start to apply because I don’t think that I can beat the Democrat Media Complex by myself.”
Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was, admittedly, concerned about President Trump’s decision to attack Syria. Given all the Federal Government intel lies and the neocons applauding the attack I had my doubts about Assad using chemical weapons and was concerned that he had been led astray. But with light comes truth. Aside from Sundance check out TGP for a story on a Syrian doctor, AKA jihadist. Assad used the chemical weapons on terrorists who happened to be in a civilian area/town.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/doctor-syrian-chemical-attack-jihadist-u-k-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the Leftists are finally realizing that President will be situated in the Oval Office for the next 7 years, 9 months, and 15 days. If he has a few more weeks like this one – he should be able to take a few days off to give his staff a rest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t see any of this principled opposition to chemical weapons when Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza. If they do it again should Trump strike an Israeli air base?
LikeLike
No we shouldn’t strike Israel. However, you should feel free to go over and fight on behalf of the Palestinians anytime you feel the need.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I got your point loud and clear. When Israel is brought into a discussion that has nothing whatsoever to do with them, the point is very plain to see.
LikeLike
When was white phosphorus banned as a chemical weapon?
Well you can add Rand Paul to the list of “pretend you don’t know things”. Mr. “muh Constitution” going off on Trump for not coming to Congress to authorize such an attack…when it had already been authorized previously by Congress for this exact scenario.
Seriously, I am tired of people kissing that guy’s butt. He’s all talk. He pretends to be this champion of the Constitution, but all he is, is just another politician. He offers no real solutions and makes a lot of noise when nobody is paying attention to him.
And so many people just worship the ground he walks on for it. Give me a break.
If Rand is so great, then maybe he should be trying to come up with ways to help President Trump instead of be just another dissenting voice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t put the two together until this interview. Trump put our navy on display last night. China has been pounding their chest over the last 10 years like they have the best navy and they own the pacific. Trump had the Chinese PM over for dinner and put on a show for him via our navy. China got the message last night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best fireworks Xi ever saw – compliments PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is good!! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also wanted to state this isn’t the beginning of a war simply because Trump is the Alpha. Betas/chumps/losers don’t test the Alpha. It’s not like Assad is prepping for a counter offensive, because he knows he would be out of power by the end of the month.
The assault is equivalent to Trump giving out Lindsey Grahams cell phone number: Game over.
LikeLike
You have no idea what you are talking about. Alphas routinely become omegas b/c of betas pushing them out.
Start placing those wall segments along the border and I’ll get over the Syria BS. Thats all.
Rarely post but always read..Thanks Sundance!
I’m not replying to anyone specifcally, but rather, those that are trying to dissect our President’s actions.
This great man, simply put, is a DOER, NOT A TALKER!, which is why he isn’t in congress, but rather, THE President!
While congress (the professional talkers and “investigators”), attend their recess, our President will continue working for us.
If you don’t like action and decivness..too bad, get used to it!
Complacency is no longer the rule!
MayGod Bless President Trump!
8 years MAGA!
