Mark Steyn Has Excellent Analysis on Trump's Syria Action…

Political commentator and extraordinarily brilliant satirist Mark Steyn was on Fox and Friends this morning to provide his perspective on President Trump’s decision to take action in Syria.

Steyn brilliantly frames the issues. [Hat Tip Stella]

.

Additionally, a point that apparently needs to be made. Idiot MSM pundits like Jake Tapper, though it’s not exclusive to Tapper, keep pointing out the 2013 tweet by President Trump warning Obama about action in Syria and framing their narrative about “what changed?” etc.

Just for clarity. Between the 2013 tweet by non candidate Trump and the 2017 action by President Trump, there was a 2014 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) voted and approved by Senate committee  permitting military action in Syria against the backdrop of chemical weapon use and terrorism.

I swear sometimes the MSM are flippin’ idiots, then I remind myself of the David Mamet principle: “In order for left-wing ideologues to keep espousing their cognitively disconnected talking points they need to pretend they don’t know things.

Yes, indeed.  Pretending not to know things is a useful pretense.

181 Responses to Mark Steyn Has Excellent Analysis on Trump's Syria Action…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    April 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    He was on Varney too. Much longer even.

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Yep!

    And didn’t Trump’s tweet in 2013 also say not to go attack Syria “now”?
    Wouldn’t that qualifier mean there would be a better time to do so?

    Trump is a master of the 4-d chess game, truly.

    Reply
  3. dbethd says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    How ridiculous. A LOT can change in 4 years!

    Liked by 5 people

    • Waco Bob says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      Sure it can, how was our vital national interests threatened? Then or now?

      Reply
      • jwingermany says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm

        Did you miss the press conference with Secretary Tillerson and General McMasters?

        ISIS is in Syria—Check!
        ISIS loves to kill Americans—Check!
        Chemical weapons are in Syria (this is not Iraq…they are really there)—Check!

        See where I am going with this?

        Reply
        • siouxremer says:
          April 7, 2017 at 6:04 pm

          False Premise is that Assad is behind the gas attack – wrong in 2014 and wrong now. What is interesting here is the timing, or lack thereof, in that no time to investigate the Truth. All roads would have led back to Erdogan, and no one wanted that, not even Putin. Do you feel safer now than you did yesterday? I don’t. Dumb move, totally unnecessary, unless you like America in a perpetual state of war.

          Reply
          • George Wallace says:
            April 7, 2017 at 6:17 pm

            You shouldn’t post such nonsense here. Go somewhere else.

            You think you know better than the entire military establishment of the US? Yiu know better than Mattis do you? Than POTUS himself?

            You’re also ignorant. The US would have had videos of the sarin being loaded on the plane, the flightpath, the launch and explosion, then the flight back. They’d have interdicted recordings of conversations of everyone involved. Point being, they know what happened and you sure as hell don’t.

            So go and take your silly conspiracy theory elsewhere, it’s because of people like you we migrated to TCT.

            Liked by 4 people

            • MaineCoon says:
              April 7, 2017 at 6:20 pm

              I appreciate your comments.

              Reply
            • NYGuy54 says:
              April 7, 2017 at 6:43 pm

              They actually know the name of the pilot and his relationship with Assad according to one report I read. They also know the entire layout of the area that was gassed. The decision to go was unanimous among the NSC members. That should tell people everything.

              Liked by 2 people

            • RC says:
              April 7, 2017 at 6:52 pm

              Hey George — check out the physiological effect of Sarin gas. Victims of Sarin gas poisoning turn BLUE. Whatever these pink corpses died of, it was not Sarin. Additionally, any first responders touching Sarin victims, or their clothing without, extreme protection will die in very short order. Yet these first responders did not. Ergo, we can be sure that Sarin was not used here.

              I may have lived too long — witnessing one intelligence mis-representation after another:

              The Gulf of Tonkin naval incident — verified by our Intelligence — that never happened, yet launched an losing 8-year war with 50,000 US dead and gave Indochina to communism.

              The 9 / 11 engineered, controlled demolition of three steel structures with Nano-Thermite (at a temperature of 4,500 F) that was never investigated. Instead the US launched a 16-year, mega expensive war which destabilized Afghanistan and then the ME.

              The Iraq nuclear WMDs “intelligence findings” — that UN inspectors later declared were Sadam’s fake-job to keep Iran at bay, but which enlarged Middle Eastern chaos.

              Spare us the sarcasm about “silly theories.”

              Reply
          • jwingermany says:
            April 7, 2017 at 6:20 pm

            Ah yes…investigate the Truth. The Truth is that none of us really know because we don’t have privy to the pertinent data.

            Would those roads really led back to Erdogan? You are making assertions…not an argument.

            I leave your straw-man hangin’ right there.

            Liked by 1 person

          • left_at_dunkirk says:
            April 7, 2017 at 6:28 pm

            Per LTG GENERAL McMaster (National Security Advisor) on 4/6/2017:

            “So I think what is critical is the President’s decision in response to this mass murder attack, but also in the context of all the previous attacks that have occurred — I think over 50 — I think it’s over 50 chemical attacks previously, post-2013, when the U.N. resolution went into effect”

            This effectively kills most any talk of false flag events – we have been tracking these attacks for years. Also shows that the Obama admin was all talk and no action – or just so busy using intel resources to spy on Trump that they missed the last three years of world events.

            source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/04/06/press-briefing-secretary-state-rex-tillerson-and-national-security

            Liked by 3 people

      • wheatietoo says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

        “…how was our vital national interests threatened? Then or now?

        Thousands of ‘Syrian refugees’ flowing into our country.
        This has created a threat to our “national interest”…one that Pres Trump tried to curtail with an EO, but liberal judges are preventing it.

        The chem weapons were supposed to be gone.
        And even with them supposedly “gone”…the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ continued and is still continuing.

        The new revelation that chem weapons are still in play in Syria, no matter Who is behind the use of them, brings a new urgency to do something.

        Liked by 2 people

  4. Rob says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    By Sunday they’ll be saying that President Trump is “refusing to work with Putin” to bring peace to Syria.

    Liked by 17 people

    • M33 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      So… would that mean the MSM will start saying their Russian Plant President has defected?

      The MSM narratives are so insanely absurd.
      I am amazed anyone believes any of it…

      Liked by 8 people

      • DD More says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        M33 – And on the Top Side, if the source wasn’t Assad, he can just blame the traitors in the ‘Deep State’ and say it was just a mistake. Like BJ Clinton in Belgrade.

        A contentious interview conducted by Jim Lehrer with the Chinese ambassador to the US, Li Zhaoxing, immediately subsequent to the attack, is enlightening for the cognitive dissonance provoked by Li’s refusal to share Lehrer’s confidence that the US would publicly and honestly sort out what was obviously just a regrettable goof. Looking back at the interview through the perspective provided by the shameless mendacity of the Bush administration over the Iraq War, it is Lehrer and not Li who looks delusional and out of touch.
        LI ZHAOXING: I’m saying that the Chinese people and the Chinese government are requesting a thorough investigation of the NATO missile attack on our embassy in Yugoslavia.
        JIM LEHRER: Yes, sir. But my question is: why would you think that it would not be an accident or a mistake? In other words, why would you think– to repeat my question, why would you think that the United States would intentionally kill Chinese citizens in downtown Belgrade?
        LI ZHAOXING: Ask your own people. Ask your own officials. Ask your own experts. If they ask themselves, seriously, honestly, do they really believe that this is simply a kind of mistake?

        JIM LEHRER: Are you suggesting that that is not the intention of the United States, to do exactly what you– in other words, to conduct a full investigation and hold the people responsible for this?
        LI ZHAOXING: We attach more to facts, rather than words. No matter how eloquent one could be.
        http://www.counterpunch.org/2015/05/25/the-bombing-of-the-chinese-embassy-in-belgrade-in-1999-reconsidered/

        Liked by 3 people

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          April 7, 2017 at 6:12 pm

          That was a fascinating incident. Lying commies versus lying commies. The Chinese sneakily opposing the US and lying about it. Beelzebubba bombing the Chinese and lying about it. I almost viewed it as a win-win for people who value honesty in politics.

          Like

      • OnlyInAmerica says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:34 pm

        The msm knows their idiots, unfortunately.

        Like

    • Lack is not all says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      So funny. Just two days after Clinton blamed Putin in collusion with Trump for taking the elections from her. Timing is important, Mrs Clinton!

      Liked by 9 people

  5. Catherine Thompson says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Someone needs to point the AUMF thing to Senator Rand Paul who is running around screaming what President Trump did was unconstitutional!

    Liked by 17 people

  6. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I said last night/this morning. The Media wants it both ways. They actually do support action in Syria, but would rather President Trump, not be the one choosing the action – They’re still having their Hillary tantrum.

    Liked by 12 people

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Trump himself mentioned his flexibility on issues when talking about his change of heart regarding Syria. And, it’s clear that the supposed chemical weapons attack, itself, changed the calculus.

    Liked by 9 people

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      I like that statement by him. He’s flexible. Pre-empted MSM calling it a flip flop…oh, that’s right. Wolfman & Fake Jake already have.

      Liked by 4 people

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        Trump’s way ahead of them. MAGA!

        Liked by 3 people

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          April 7, 2017 at 6:25 pm

          John Kerry talks nuance. Trump walks nuance, and yet he always looks like he’s walking a straight line for years.

          And BTW – this incident really shows that the Tillerson appointment was a master stroke. If not as perfect an appointment as Pence, imperceptibly close to it. Reading Tillerson’s statements to the press on the Syria strike, I’m just wowed by how comfortable Tillerson is giving lots of information to the press, yet staying on message and not flinching, either. Very impressed by the guy! They handled this like they’ve been doing it for 20 years.

          Liked by 4 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      I think that Pres Trump could see what was coming next…

      Renewed calls for letting in even more waves of ‘Syrian refugees’…”Because chemical weapons!!!”

      It’s been hard enough for him to curtail the flow of ‘refugees’ into our country.
      But with chem weapons added to the problem…it was time to do something.

      Liked by 3 people

  8. George Wallace says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    It was a masterstroke. Trump was demonstrating that the US military is capable of hitting rivals anywhere & anytime with massive force (projection of strength), and that they WILL act when red lines are crossed (projection of resolve).

    He was demonstrating this to NK, Iran, Russia, China and any other rival. The Chinese were in town when he did it, too. Will they have taken notice? You bet. They will be under no illusions that the Obama years are well and truly over.

    Restoring fear & respect – causing deterrence – is critical to US national security. The many humiliations under Obama, who was a weak man, severely damaged the US’s standing on the world stage. This move will start restoring deterrence and will change the calculus in trade & diplomatic negotiations, as well.

    Liked by 21 people

    • tax2much says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      And President Trump didn’t bow to anyone.

      Liked by 14 people

    • The Boss says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      When Trump eventually travels to China, you can count on a delegation meeting him upon his arrival. They’ll be at the bottom of the stairs properly placed by the front door of AF1.

      Liked by 14 people

    • Waco Bob says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Gee so all those Obama drone strikes achieved what you claimed Trump’s puny attack did? You realize how insignificant this attack was? 59,000 lbs were delivered, or about what 7 aircraft would drop. Hmm sounds awe inspiring to me. Our enemies every where must be trembling in their boots, because after all none of them could muster say ten aircraft to launch such a strike.

      By the way do you think the Russians will now abandon Syria. What odds will you give me that the Chinese reign in North Korea or that they stop developing military bases in the China Sea?

      Restoring fear and resepect is not critical to national security. It is the realization that you will stand behind clear, defined policies no matter what and you will follow through no matter the cost or effort required.

      Does anyone believe the American people will support a long drawn out war in Syria or attempting to develop a “democratic” Syria. What Trump has done is demonstrate that the little kids with delusions of grandeur are still running DC. Somehow I doubt anyone in the Pentagon thought this was a sound move.

      Like

      • MW says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:43 pm

        Non-intelligible arguments do not compute in the treehouse. We are super smart. We are scary smart. Way out of your league.

        Liked by 6 people

      • George Wallace says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:54 pm

        Disagree. Obama could have dropped tactical nukes and it wouldn’t have mattered. No one respected or feared him. They could act with impunity, using chemical weapons, taking US naval personnel hostages, sabre rattling on the Korean peninsula, taking Ukraine etc etc.

        What’s different is that the missile strike has been delivered by Trump, Mattis & Tillerson. You can’t separate the missile strike from the administration. Our rivals will focus more on Trump & Mattis, less on the actual strike and will draw conclusions about how far they can push things now. My bet is that they will test him again (eg Iran takes some hostages) but that they will regret it.

        Liked by 4 people

      • leebelieu says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Who are you talking too and what are you talking about?

        Like

      • jwingermany says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        Who is talking about a long drawn out war in Syria? Nation building? You’re making stuff up.

        Liked by 2 people

      • Beryl Bomb says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:34 pm

        Nice try. No one here thinks a 2 minute tomahawk party is war.
        A quick decisive kinetic exercise is more likely to avert war, if it’s possible to be averted.
        Yes, your king Barack Obama was the drone king, we get it. How did that work out for him?
        There is no need for a long drown out war if there are civilized allies in the region to help stabilize the despots and lawless.
        And the Russians very well may abandon Syria if Syria is brought to a peaceful state.
        And you misspelled wacko.

        Liked by 2 people

      • NYGuy54 says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        Strategic pinprick. Huge win for Pres Trump today. Newfound respect around the world.

        Like

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      And with each blow PDJT enacts internationally will be a double whammy for Ozero’s diminishing legacy. It will be pulverized in about 18 months. Maybe less.

      Liked by 4 people

    • R-C says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Very well said.

      Like

  9. booger71 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Heard Mark on Varney this morning..as usual he knocks out of the park.

    Liked by 10 people

  10. ZZZ says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    My hubby has a theory…this would be EPIC if true. It came to him after I showed him PDJT’s past tweets regarding Syria. We are both having a hard time understanding what has transpired.

    Backdrop –> PDJT statement about letting the Syrian people deal with their leader intimating the USA would be hands off.

    What if:

    (1) the WH knew the chemical attack was a false flag to goad this administration (and allies) to attack Syria and oust Assad. The perps are whoever is pushing the globalist agenda and funding the terrorists.

    (2) PDJT and his advisors AND Assad AND Putin agree to a plan where the US feigns outrage and reacts by force – knowing this will embolden the terrorists and flesh out the globalists in all levels of government and private sector.

    (3) As expected, the enemy is strutting around like a rooster – emboldened – maybe becoming careless and exposing their position, etc.

    (4) watching, waiting…Wing-Bang-Boom –> the coalition, PDJT-Assad-Putin, annihilate these roaches once and for all.

    (5) Syria is rid of the terror, civility resumes, one less country destroyed by endless intervention and war. Truly heroic, godly and righteous.

    I wish it were true.

    Liked by 7 people

    • The Boss says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      It makes sense to a degree. Remember what Tillerson said yesterday. Removing Assad is the last priority, to occur AFTER Syria is stabilized following the destruction of ISIS.

      Liked by 4 people

    • jwingermany says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Believe it or not…I had tossed this around in my brain…but was too shy to actually put it in writing. I personally don’t think it’s all that far-fetched.

      It would also have the benefit of taking Russia/Trump election BS off the table and allow for a little room to breath. The irony is that in this case…Putin and Trump WOULD BE colluding. LOL!

      We always talk about Trump and 3D chess. Well, the Russians aren’t exactly chopped liver when it comes to chess.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Trumppin says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      I’ve had similar thoughts, even mentioned one idea that this was strategy to re-open the neocon shut door to working with Putin in Syria against ISIS.

      Liked by 1 person

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      It’s not completely far-fetched. What the idea does, is to allow the scope of possibility to be explored. It doesn’t have to be real, to be useful. Your point allows me to think aloud about the silent conspiracy of the deal.

      If everybody in this scenario guesses the players, as well as their positions, goals, desires, actions, and motivations, but says nothing and simply plays their part, is it still a conspiracy? Or is it an emerging deal? Especially if everybody wants or is willing to accept a good, mutually winning outcome? And what if they can do it with the cockroaches self-thwarting, self-marginalizing, or even better, self-converting to the new thinking, instead of being crushed? What if people see a better winning path by being part of the conspiracy, rather than opposing it?

      Welcome to Trump International Nationalist Kabuki Improv Theater’s performance of “Art of the Deal in Syria”. 😉

      Won’t happen overnight, but I think people will now focus on the storyline Trump proposes, as the start of the improv.

      Like

  11. Ono says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Boom Boom Baby.,. Out go the lights!

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Sentient says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I heard this this morning and had to turn it off in disgust. A full-on argument for the US as perpetual policeman to the world. But we’re not just policing to punish a terrorist group. We’re using an obvious false flag event as justification to strike out against the regime – albeit an unsavory one – that’s maintained the peace (by Middle East standards) and provided relative safety to minorities (like Christians) for 45 years, and in so going, we’re helping the Sunni jihadi rebels who, should they take over, will continue the genocide they started under their black ISIS flag.

    Like

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      President Barack Obama infamously drew a “red line” with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria only to back away from it, and we now know why.

      Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon, who recently wrote a book called “The Iran Wars,” told MSNBC on Monday that the Obama administration’s determination to close the Iran nuclear deal is to blame for the failure to act on its own red line in Syria.

      “When the president announced his plans to attack [the Assad regime] and then pulled back, it was exactly the period in time when American negotiators were meeting with Iranian negotiators secretly in Oman to get the nuclear agreement,” Solomon said.

      This is the mess Obama made not President Trump .
      MAGA

      Liked by 4 people

      • Sentient says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:30 pm

        Obama’a mistake was in drawing the line in the first place, which provided the incentive for the jihadis (or Turks) to try to enlist the US military on their side of the insurgency. This time they drew us into their war without a Trump “red line” even being drawn, all because Trump needed the show himself to be a strong man of action.

        Like

    • yohio says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      Sentient
      You usually have good takes you honestly believe Trump became stupid overnight and joined the NeoCon Agenda

      Liked by 2 people

      • Sentient says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm

        His little puke of a son-in-law seems to have drowned out the better advice of Bannon. I trust Bannon and Sessions and Miller. Ivanka and Jared not at all. They’re swayed by the NYC democrat press. Bannon was right to call Kushner a globalist and a cuck. Unfortunately the cuck is family and the visionary is a hireling.

        Like

        Reply
          April 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          Trying to follow your argument…(BTW I agree, I like Bannon and Miller better than Jared and Ivanka) You think that President Trump is going to dump Bannon and Miller or completely dismiss what they say and listen to whatever the kids say? Is that the argument? I don’t know. Trump seems pretty bright. They say he listens well and learns fast. I doubt he would have known such success by placing his confidence in the wrong people.

          Liked by 1 person

          • Sentient says:
            April 7, 2017 at 6:37 pm

            It doesn’t matter if he retains Bannon if he won’t listen to him. I’m not concerned about the cruise missile strike, really. Trump agreeing to depose the Assad regime would be a huge mistake, though. That would be the opposite of what he ran on and was elected to do. Listen again to Steyn. He’s as Establishment as they get – he just has a clever way with words that distracts you from his essential Hugh Hewittness. Someone who wants the US to be policeman to the world would agree with every word Steyn says here. The Treehouse was anti GOPe. Now the GOPe seems ascendant. It’s hard not to think Kushner has had a lot to do with that.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    April 7, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Regarding a now-deleted comment:

    I swear, Trump could nuke Mecca in the middle of hajj, and some people would be all “I voted for America First, not Israel First!”

    Like

  14. jakegr says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    That AUMF you linked was not approved by congress. It never made it out of committee.

    Come on now, lets be sharp on our citations.

    Like

    • waltherppk says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      That’s what I heard also being described today, and where / by whom I don’t remember, is that the AUMF was not approved.

      Like

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    President Trump tells the press repeatedly–over and over again–that when it comes to National Security issues he is not going to tell them what he is going to do.

    To the press this is just another ratings payday. The shock-and-awe blathering of World War III fear-mongering alarmists and the pacifist murmurings of ‘betrayal’. Blah, blah, blah. Who cares if Hollywood and the Trump-haters are upset? Breitbart would say, “so what?!”

    If this Syria strike is upsetting some….Read Sundance and do your own research away from the herd of commercialized, corporatist, globalist propaganda. Invest in your own piece of mind with more understanding, chose a calming beverage and study the situation. Relax, POTUS has got this.

    Liked by 7 people

  16. A2 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    “One of the ugly features of the modern world…. and yet we normalise these men”.
    Yes Mr Steyn, the banality of evil. Needs to stop,

    Like

    • Wink says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      I was amazed by some people’s comments such as “why would Assad gas his own people?” Well, why did Stalin kill so many of his people? Why did Mao kill so many of his people? Sadly, it’s what many dictators do.

      Like

      • Sentient says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        So Sundance was foolish to have made that very (logical) case two days ago? Your comparison is inapt. Who did Stalin and Mao fear would retaliate against them for atrocities?

        Like

        Reply
      April 7, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      Yup. Clever phrase. Does nothing to convince me that Assad gassed anyone.

      Like

      Reply
    April 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Trump said: “Enough of this!” – “That’s a REAL RUSSIAN RESET BUTTON!” – Mark Steyn

    Liked by 4 people

  18. Walt says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    He needs to have DOJ come out and indict Susan Rice and the media will officially meltdown…

    Liked by 2 people

  19. bolshevict says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    This is a mistake. Evidenced by the scumbags that are suddenly showing Trump the love for bombing Syria–McCain, Miss Lindsey, Bubble Boy, Hillary…..
    We are helping the “rebels” that Obama was arming–ISIS, etc….
    Bombing Assad for a chemical attack (we can’t be sure it WAS Assad) may have value as a “virtue signal”, but doesn’t advance our interests.
    Trump’s earlier approach—no-fly zones over “safe zones” stops the refugee problem dead in its tracks, gives the nationalists in Europe a breather……We need MORE Arab-Muslim secular strong men to put the heels of their jackboots on the radicals’ adam’s apples….
    Khaddafi was distasteful as well, but look what happened in Libya.
    Still supporting Trump 100% everything else, but this is a big, BIG mistake.

    Like

    • Deep Blue C says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Looky here–another person who knows more than Trump. So I take it you’re getting the same intel as Trump, eh?

      Liked by 4 people

      • MW says:
        April 7, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Nah. This person is clearly getting MORE intel than Trump

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        April 7, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        Well, if you want to be a smart-arse about it….Anyone could make that brain-dead argument about every move a President makes.

        “Gee, we don’t know what kind of intel Obama had when he decided …”x”…..” Like that…

        Bombing that airport is the kind of thing Obama might do by “accident”, as he has done so many times in the MidEast…”Oopsie, I just bombed some Syrian troops as they were about to overrun ISIS positions”…”Whoopsie-Daisy, we just dropped some supplies and weapons to the Iraqi Army, but somehow ISIS got it, my bad!”

        I get that Trump is making some kind of statement. I LIKE the way he did it…no talk, preserving surprise, probably telling Chinese Prez Xi over dinner “I’m bombing Syria right now”. I give him an A for style and execution.

        Still a mistake that helps ISIS.

        Like

        • scslayer says:
          April 7, 2017 at 6:10 pm

          bolshevict,
          YOU MUST COMPLY. Resistance is futile.
          Apparently its un-American and “troll-like” to disagree with just one decision our President makes.
          He poops sugar cookies and a rainbow appears anytime he takes a leak.

          Like

        • M33 says:
          April 7, 2017 at 6:16 pm

          Obama and all other Presidents before him in modern times were politicians, with agendas.

          Trump is a businessman/regular citizen, who really only cares about protecting the rest of the United States first.

          Big difference in mindsets.
          No puppet master over Trump.
          THAT is why I voted for him.

          Like

      • R-C says:
        April 7, 2017 at 6:50 pm

        Like I said yesterday: it’s amazing to me how many ‘geopolitical experts’ have come out of the woodwork. Who knew we had such an untapped pool of ‘experts’?

        Liked by 2 people

    • NYGuy54 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      I must have missed where Pres Trump was advocating for no fly zones.

      Like

  20. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Steyn makes sense . Savage ( listened for few minutes out of curiosity ) was in a total bipolar meltdown and in full ” extrapolation ” mode – Trump ( who according to Savage wouldn’t even have won the election without Savage making it possible and is not that gratful ) is now fighting as an ally of Isis against Assad , war with Russia a possibility , Bannon banishment means globalists ( via son – in – law ) have captured the Trump Presidency with the upcoming war in Syria the result and BTW Trump is doomed. And that was all in 15 minutes of listening

    Liked by 3 people

    • Political Reviewer says:
      April 7, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      “…( who according to Savage wouldn’t even have won the election without Savage making it possible and is not that gratful)…”
      IMHO, Savage thinks more highly of himself than he ought.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      April 7, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Savage should sing instead of talk when the bipolar puts him in prima donna mode

      Like

  21. indiana08 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I always enjoy Mark Steyn’s take on things. He’s the only Rush guest host who I look forward to listening to.

    Liked by 4 people

  22. SonFlower says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Love Mark Stein!!!

    Liked by 3 people

  23. CharterOakie says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Pretending not to know things is an active mental process. I wouldn’t give them that much credit.

    Liked by 1 person

  24. AntonyG says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Looks like we should never have trusted Trump. It took him just a couple of months to fall hook, line and sinker for the progressive agenda. No wonder Bannon is on the way out. They have successfully driven a wedge between the important alliance that was building between conservatives and libertarians in the West and Russia. The neo-progressives have won.

    Like

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      This articles’ headers are all I read & all you need to know. It summarizes the reasons Hag says she lost in her “Hard Choices” as follows:

      – Wikileaks
      – FBI
      – Email Scandal
      – Men (resist! Don’t read it!)

      Treepers know why she lost.

      Liked by 1 person

  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Time for the Justice Dept. to investigate the Russian Uranium deal the Obama admin and Mrs. Clinton made. Drip….drip….drip for spying– but change up tactics and surprise the sneaky Progressive cabal with multi-tasking at the MAGA level on Trump time. FISA, Grand Jury….BOOM!!!

    Liked by 8 people

  27. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 7, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    OBAMA CONSPIRED with RUSSIA to PROTECT SYRIA’s CHEMICAL WMDs and ENABLE IRAN’s DEVELOPMENT of NUCLEAR WMDs.

    OBAMA launched his Administration-wide PROTECTION RACKET:
    • The president himself on Aug. 18, 2014 said that “the most lethal declared chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian regime were destroyed by dedicated U.S. civilian and military professionals” and that it had been done “several weeks ahead of schedule.”

    Susan Rice, Obama’s National Security Advisor, LIED in the COVER-UP:
    • During an interview this past January with National Public Radio, former National Security Adviser Rice touted the “success” in Syria, in striking a deal with Russia’s help that resulted in the prior administration dropping the threat of military action.
    • “We were able to find a solution that didn’t necessitate the use of force that actually removed the chemical weapons that were known from Syria, in a way that the use of force would never have accomplished,” she boasted.
    • “We were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile.”

    John Kerry, Obama’s Secretary of State LIED in his announcement:
    • In July 2014, then-Secretary of State John Kerry went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the September 2013 deal that resulted in Russia agreeing to help confiscate and then destroy Syria’s stockpile.
    • “We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out.”

    Josh Earnest, Obama’s Press Secretary, LIED for Obama when he announced the deal was sealed:
    • Five months later on June 17, 2015,  Earnest said that the “declared chemical weapons stockpile that Assad previously denied existed has now been acknowledged, rounded up, removed from the country and destroyed precisely because of the work of this administration and our successful efforts to work with the Russians to accomplish that goal.”

    OBAMA and EVERY MEMBER of his administration network that dealt with Russia, Syria and its co-sponsor Iran MUST BE INVESTIGATED for WAR CRIME RACKETEERING. This investigation should deploy the full resources of the Federal Government, with FULL SUPPORT of the Intelligence Community, to cover the FULL SCOPE of participants and actions that undermined National Security and violated International law over the entire 8 years of the Obama Administration:
    • Their Co-Sponsorship in perpetuating Chemical WMDs in Syria
    • Their Co-Sponsorship in advancing Nuclear WMDs in Iran
    • The DEEP STATE’s role
    • The Clinton Cabal’s complicity
    ○ The Clinton Foundation’s role
    ○ The support of the Clinton Foundation’s Donor Network
    • Their Conspiracy with Russia
    ○ Their Russian Deal Payoff of 20% of America’s Uranium
    • Their Conspiracy with Iran
    ○ Their Iran Deal Payoff of $150 Billion.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/07/susan-rice-obama-colleagues-take-heat-for-past-claims-on-syria-chemical-weapons-purge.html

    Liked by 7 people

    • A2 says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      I keep saying it. The only evidence we have for a Russian conspiracy is Zero and his merry band of naughts. They are up to their eyeballs in it.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Sean Supsky says:
      April 7, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      Hey, you can’t say stuff like that about the infallible messiah Ozero and his band of merry persons (have to be pc you know), cause that’s just ludicrous I tell you, ludicrous! /s

      Like

  28. digitaldoofus says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Steyn is pretty much correct with most of his comments except one: Obama has *never* actually been articulate, nor eloquent. In fact, if you remove his teleprompter for him to recite from, he becomes a stuttering, inarticulate fool.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. jack203 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Total neocon propaganda. Siding with McCain L Graham and Hillary Clinton. Horrible.

    Like

  30. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Reading Breitbart today…..he’s been on my mind since yesterday.

    “There are a lot of lessons that people can take from me, that they can start to apply because I don’t think that I can beat the Democrat Media Complex by myself.”
    Andrew Breitbart

    Liked by 4 people

  31. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I was, admittedly, concerned about President Trump’s decision to attack Syria. Given all the Federal Government intel lies and the neocons applauding the attack I had my doubts about Assad using chemical weapons and was concerned that he had been led astray. But with light comes truth. Aside from Sundance check out TGP for a story on a Syrian doctor, AKA jihadist. Assad used the chemical weapons on terrorists who happened to be in a civilian area/town.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/doctor-syrian-chemical-attack-jihadist-u-k-video/

    Liked by 1 person

  32. big bad mike says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Looks like the Leftists are finally realizing that President will be situated in the Oval Office for the next 7 years, 9 months, and 15 days. If he has a few more weeks like this one – he should be able to take a few days off to give his staff a rest.

    Liked by 3 people

  33. jakegr says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I didn’t see any of this principled opposition to chemical weapons when Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza. If they do it again should Trump strike an Israeli air base?

    Like

  34. Keln says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Well you can add Rand Paul to the list of “pretend you don’t know things”. Mr. “muh Constitution” going off on Trump for not coming to Congress to authorize such an attack…when it had already been authorized previously by Congress for this exact scenario.

    Seriously, I am tired of people kissing that guy’s butt. He’s all talk. He pretends to be this champion of the Constitution, but all he is, is just another politician. He offers no real solutions and makes a lot of noise when nobody is paying attention to him.

    And so many people just worship the ground he walks on for it. Give me a break.

    If Rand is so great, then maybe he should be trying to come up with ways to help President Trump instead of be just another dissenting voice.

    Liked by 3 people

  35. silentmajority4life says:
    April 7, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Didn’t put the two together until this interview. Trump put our navy on display last night. China has been pounding their chest over the last 10 years like they have the best navy and they own the pacific. Trump had the Chinese PM over for dinner and put on a show for him via our navy. China got the message last night.

    Liked by 1 person

  37. silentmajority4life says:
    April 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Also wanted to state this isn’t the beginning of a war simply because Trump is the Alpha. Betas/chumps/losers don’t test the Alpha. It’s not like Assad is prepping for a counter offensive, because he knows he would be out of power by the end of the month.

    The assault is equivalent to Trump giving out Lindsey Grahams cell phone number: Game over.

    Like

  38. SomebodyNobody says:
    April 7, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Start placing those wall segments along the border and I’ll get over the Syria BS. Thats all.

    Like

  39. corky84 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Rarely post but always read..Thanks Sundance!

    I’m not replying to anyone specifcally, but rather, those that are trying to dissect our President’s actions.

    This great man, simply put, is a DOER, NOT A TALKER!, which is why he isn’t in congress, but rather, THE President!

    While congress (the professional talkers and “investigators”), attend their recess, our President will continue working for us.

    If you don’t like action and decivness..too bad, get used to it!
    Complacency is no longer the rule!

    MayGod Bless President Trump!

    8 years MAGA!

    Reply

