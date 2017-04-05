A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The NSC Meeting…

The anti-Trump media jumped into a level of gleeful frenzy today amid a required security filing noticing that Senior Trump Adviser Steve Bannon was no longer a member of the “principals committee” on the National Security Council.
The hilarity cemented itself when competing media outlets were arguing about Steve Bannon being on the NSC, or being kicked-off the NSC, while Bannon walked past them en route to today’s NSC meeting. Wait, wha… huh? Yeah -{Insert Laugh Track HERE}-
Nothing ever happens in a vacuum, and today is no exception. No, Steve Bannon is not being removed from the Senior advisory role to President Trump and will attend NSC meetings with the President. Bannon’s security clearance therein remains unchanged.
However, Bannon is removing himself from the Principal’s Committee of the H.R. McMaster NSC (*note* he never attended the committee meetings, well, that is, he did, once), now that the political weaponization of NSC intelligence operations has been removed; and McMaster has recalibrated the incoming intelligence agencies to remove the political intelligence they were previously used to sending.
What does that prior paragraph mean?
Start by reminding yourself of the current headlines about National Security Adviser Susan Rice requesting raw intelligence to the NSC based on Obama’s political agendas’, not national security.
HR McMaster, the current National Security Adviser of President Trump, had to reset and re-instruct each of the heads of the intelligence agencies who provide intelligence to the NSC to remove the political intelligence.
McMaster needed to visit with each agency, CIA, NSA, State Department and Defense to reorient them on what national intelligence the Trump administration wishes to receive within the National Security Council.
President Trump doesn’t want the national intelligence agencies sending him updates on what Senator Schumer had for lunch, where and who he dined with. Instead President Trump prefers the intelligence agencies focus on global security issues that are actually vital to the national security interests of the country.
H.R McMasters instructions toward he intelligence agencies has just freed up thousands of hours of operational intelligence (spying and analysis) to focus on real threats unrelated to domestic politics. Subsequently with the new direction established, Steve Bannon doesn’t need to be a pre-filter for NSC raw intel any longer. Bannon can now be a consumer of that intelligence, just like President Trump.
White House Chief Legal Counsel Don McGahn’s job also just got a lot less stressful.
Secondly, with the anticipation of President Obama’s Nat Sec Adviser Susan Rice remaining in the headlines as more is discovered about her role in the weaponization of intelligence for political use, there’s no better time for political Bannon to exit the NSC Principals Committee than right now.
It would be a little sketchy for Rice’s political weaponization of the NSC to be exposed in the media headlines while Steve Bannon, painted as a pure political partisan, sat on the Principals Committee of the Trump NSC.
I NEVER DOUBTED!! Not for a moment.
I was thinking about Andrew Breitbart today, and the unlikeliness of Breitbart News, and all that has meant to the world. Steve Bannon has a mission, and I have confidence in the Plan.
Trump and Bannon created a Trap for the media. They fell in, one on top of the other into a heap. Then Bannon stood and the top of the hole and yelled “FAKE NEWS!”
LMAO! Love it!
Intel Committee member says the unmasked intel contains details of the people’s lives.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/05/reports-in-unmasking-controversy-were-detailed-had-info-about-everyday-lives.html
If true, absolutely incredible. I wonder who else they’ve been spying on.
There is nothing wrong with voicing ones concern about the perceived ideology of the various people here, we’re all concerned. It does fell good when we can bounce these thoughts off of each other too. So when any of these people prove themselves to be a detriment then yes, we should speak out. In the mean time let’s be more cautious about throwing our dislike around. The Left is our enemy, the media and the Democrats. That in it’s self, is a full time job beating them back. Let’s choose our battles wisely.
jackphatz,
‘The left is our enemy… media… and the Democrats.’
You left out the GOPe, and RINO’s –the deadliest enemies of all, the wolves in sheep’s clothing.
You’re right! It’s hard to comprehend why this is so but there is nothing about The Republican Party that is endearing towards us.
Drip. Drip. Drip. The revelations about the political intelligence gathered by the Obama cronies will continue to be dripped out by this admin. We’re in this for the long haul 🙂
Don’t go to the Drudge homepage.
Because the NYTImes and CNN are linked … 😀
Yes. Maggie Hatethetrump has an article dissing Bannon right and left. And of course she fails to give Bannon credit for evicting Deputy A.G. and designated Sessions successor, the treasonous treasonette Sally Hates, using the Travel Ban – one of the most brilliant chess moves in US history. Instead, she labels it a “mistake”.
Suck it, Maggie! Your treasonous Obama’s plot to hobble Trump was FOILED by Bannon. LIVE WITH DEFEAT, SOCIALIST SCUM.
Well its plain misreporting when they run a headline saying Bannon’s security clearance is revoked, I won’t be back that is just clickbait
The authors of that hitpiece fake news are the Larry, Moe and Curley of fake news.
It is time to depart from Drudge.
You’ve heard of a welcome mat.
This is a Goodbye, Matt.
Trump is having issues because of the new breed of Twitter journalists, methinks. He’s still journalism 2.0, and Twitter is on 2.2 or 2.3 already.
I left Drudge. I think he gets paid to link the NYT, WAPO, politico and Blomberg every day. I can’t stand their lies and distortions.
I get the feeling Drudge doesn’t like Bannon.
Drudge also seems to have a problem with Breitbart for some unknown reasons.
Didn’t breitbart start at Drudge?
Guaranteed that Bannon is on the team means that I don’t have to pay much attention to politics for the foreseeable future. Everything’s on cruise control in the Trump White House.
🙂
Trump has better sense than to get rid of Bannon. Were he to do so, I would leave the grid immediately and start buying .223 and .308 with all the money I’ve been sending the GOP. No point in pouring money into a junker.
Seriously – Bannon saved this administration. PERIOD. Multiple times. Even for the RINOs. Losing Bannon would be a HUGE mistake. Love it that he cleaned up the NSC and skedaddled. Brilliant strategy. Deobamafication is proceeding, on time and under budget.
Demotion? Yes. I think the idea of a demoted, disgruntled, zero-influence Bannon, puttering around the WH, not listened to by anybody….
Why, it sounds perfect. Hoping to see MANY NYT articles laughing about it.
😉
Drudge has it flashing right now “Bannon Threat To Quit”
LikeLiked by 2 people
linked to a NYT article
Drudge is lame lately.
LikeLiked by 9 people
disappointed in them their headline this morning stunk.
when the few you have on the right in the media go off the rails its a real concern
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly how I feel.
Keep in mind that conservatives develop other sources for the truth. Think back to the days when Rush was king and the treehouse was still years in the offing.
Chin up.
Drudge is Good – he only Disseminates News From Other Sites
Drudge should freeze out fake news sites like the WAPost and the NYT. Zero credibility.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I could not agree more!
This is All Fake News to Keep the MSM Clowns Busy – Trump Know How To Pull Their Chains!
He’s linked to get another misleading NYT piece.
Drudge is losing his mojo. He needs to realise that his base is fundamentally conservative. Betray their trust and his business model will evaporate.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo!
Drudge is more gossip mongering than hard news.
Dolt48, Gannon is one of the white hats!! Go away, no go back to that surreal world where Hillary is president.
Yep …. Drudge sinks a little lower …. Bannons gonna quit …. link leads to a great story by the ….. wait for it …… wait for it ….. THE NEW YORK TIMES …. LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Exactly, Scotty! What the heck is going on with Drudge? No one has given a good answer to this that I have seen. Very troubling…
I missed the claim that Bannon had lost his clearance until you made this comment. Seriously? Reported as truth by the failing NYT???? Too funny. They just keep beclowning themselves (I love that word)
He already removed the flashing siren. LOLOL
I’ve been hearing that Drudge has legal trouble…lawsuits over Trump bias. It’s costly to defend against the litigious Left. Is there any truth to the story, he’s been out there looking for financial support to buy into his company, and the (classified) word is investors want to see a complete change in venue. Either that or Drudge is no longer a Jedi like his father before him…total darkside transformation.
Damn, typo. Bannon
“The Washington Post” propaganda outlet:
>>>Mr. Bannon resisted the move, even threatening at one point to quit if it went forward, according to a White House official who, like others, insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Mr. Bannon’s camp denied that he had threatened to resign…
Sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised to find that the anonymous source is closer to the truth.
Either way, this is NOT winning.
LikeLike
^ Not “The Washington Post” but that almost indistinguishable propaganda outlet “The New York Times.”
Just flushing out more leakers by feeding them crap to give to fake news. Positively brilliant
yep …. we must be on target as the flack thickens! So PDJT and his most loyal sidekick know the enemy has turned the talking points of the day to Syria and are trying to provoke Trump into a very lame trap ….. they drop the Bannon story and it works like a charm …. talking points turn to Bannon…. then in answer to a fake news question PDJT declares that Susan Rice is indeed guilty of a crime! MSM can not resist and the talking points turn back to the Rice scandal! Mission accomplished;) MAGA and God Bless President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beam me up, Scotty! Nice post!
Troll baiter extraordinaire!
The proof is in the pudding … Fox News and Breibart both have Susan Rice as lead stories …. ABC, CBS, and MSNBC all have Susan Rice stories on front page of web sites tho you have to scroll a bit and those 3 are all upset that Trump accused her of a crime! LOL…. got to love all the winning all the time! Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!
I’m kinda proud of myself, because whenever I see the MSM headlines, like the Bannon screamers this morning, I just get more angry and disappointed in media (I’m looking at you, Matt Drudge), but certainly not POTUS.
This whole thing with McMaster/Bannon/Syria is not a good sign in my view. All I know is McMaster and Mattis are huge Neocon Globalist types and anti-Russia, which is not a good thing. In addition, the ambassadors to Russia are more of the same. More on McMaster:
“McMaster is not the man to guide President Trump toward better relations with Russia and less US interference in the internal affairs of others.
In fact, he believes the opposite.
In a speech delivered at the Center for Strategic and International Studies .. blamed the lack of sufficient US military presence overseas for what he calls a more aggressive Russian geostrategic posturing.
… made the completely fallacious assertion that Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. Even the highly critical if not overtly anti-Russia European Union concluded that Georgia was to blame for launching an ill-advised attack on Russian peacekeeping forces that were part of an international mission in South Ossetia.
Does this sound like someone who is going to work to help President Trump improve relations with Russia?
No wonder neocons Max Boot and Sen. John McCain are absolutely thrilled with Trump’s choice of McMaster to be National Security Advisor.
Whatever the case, McMaster is all about conflict with Russia. Will his boss keep him in check?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/say-goodbye-getting-along-russia-trumps-nsc-pick-mcmaster-major-hawk/
McMaster is a goog soldier and he will obey his Commander in Chiefs orders. End of discussion.
The MSM has predicted that that the Trump administration is going to fall apart into some kind of gaudy soap opera, and by golly, that’s what they’re going to report whether it’s true or not.
That Matt Drudge is following along, well. It’s too bad, I guess. But then again, the guy has always been a sucker for a gaudy soap opera. He made his fame breaking the Monica Lewinsky story, let’s not forget….
Sundance… dude! Most of the time when I’m reading your posts, I’m already in sync with what you’re saying, and I’m nodding my head going “Yep, that’s what I suspected, makes perfect sense.” But once in awhile you post something that clears the cobwebs in my little brain…. this is one such case. I couldn’t figure out what was going on with Bannon and the NSC, and honestly I wasn’t in the mood to dig that deep just yet (still upset over how the Syria thing is going). So as I’m reading this post just now, I’m realizing just how lucky I am to have you and the Treehouse to set me straight on those rare (Ha!) occasions when I’m lost.
Thanks! 😉
My thoughts exactly.
Thanks, Sundance.
Thank you Sundance for your insight into today’s events. I expect the spin from the MSM, but while I suspected some of this, your explanation helps to put things in perspective.
If true, this was probably Trump’s “red line”
The intelligence reports at the center of the Susan Rice unmasking controversy were detailed, and almost resembled a private investigator’s file, according to a Republican congressman familiar with the documents.
“This is information about their everyday lives,” Rep. Peter King of New York, a member of the House Intelligence committee said. “Sort of like in a divorce case where lawyers are hired, investigators are hired just to find out what the other person is doing from morning until night and then you try to piece it together later on.”
Yikes bad c&p. Textbook of all it up. That’s a quote from the article
I’m sure this type of stuff was exactly what Bannon was referring to in his quote.
That’s the picture I call the Republican Unity picture.
Tea Party on his right, GOPe on his left. He hired them both around the exact same time, right at the start, and described what a great team they were, how they’d complemented each other on the campaign, and worked magic together.
I think that picture portrays his goal for Republican unity.
“We must, indeed, all hang together or, … we shall all hang separately.” – Benjamin Franklin
The hiring I’m talking about was for their White House jobs.
Something untruthful,
Something not sleuthful,
Something for everyone:
Fake news tonight!
Something intriguing,
Something deceiving,
Something for everyone:
Fake news tonight!
Nothing with facts, nothing with grounds;
Bring on the sources, liars and clowns!
Old situations,
New complications,
Nothing veracious nothing erudite;
Fake news tomorrow,
Very fake news tonight!
