Comrades, Dr. Farkas Has Discovered Russian Plot To Her Words in Mouth…

Comrade Treeperski, Dr Farkas has discovered Russian plot making her to speak too much with Comrade Brzezinski:
.
Comrade citizens, we must develop alternative “sources and methods”. Who is this Comrade Wikipedia and how do we talk him?
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the hill. … But that’s why you had the leaking.”
.
She has the brains, all she needs is a James Brown wig and she could be a replacement for Maxine Waters.
Just think if Jonathan Gruber married Evelyn Farkas. She would be Evelyn Farkas-Gruber, PhD.
“Farkus-Gruber.” The name given to a wild eyed lying professor in public education! PhD??? (Post Hole Digger in real life.)
Farkas-Gruber??
Coming soon….The Farkas Manifesto.
to a Seth Rich drive-in theater near you
Hope she has good Hillarycare insurance.
Can someone translate what it was she just said?
The linguistic gal on the movie “Arrival” perhaps.
But even that will require an on-site military team with supercomputers and links to 11 other active international language teams.
LOL
Sorry, I don’t speak Farkass.
What is all this harkass concerning Farkass opening her parkass and bubbling out all this stupkarass?
Body Language coverage of Farkas
For a while there I was really angry with this non-stop Russia stuff. Now I find myself urging them on. I want to see them go completely bat guano. I want to see them melt down.
How much worse can they get?
There are still some things that they can blame on “the Russians”…give them time.
Not being gay. Russians don’t do that.
Please don’t encourage them!
Yep. Just point and laugh. At this point, it’s just pure comedy.
Even Spicer’s gotten on the act. His Russian dressing joke is a classic.
The fact CNN took it seriously makes it even funnier.
I would like to hear what Evelyn has to say about John Podesta’s ties to the Russian government.
Working on puzzle pieces. Speaking of ties an earlier poster mentions that the Russian who co founded crowd strike (the only person who looked at the dnc computers and fingered the russians) also is a fellow at the Atlantic Council.along with Ms Farkas. When I went to confirm. I was amused to find out the head mucky muck at the Atlantic Council is Jon Huntsman. Such a small world.
People tend to forget that Obama made working with Russia a big part of his first 3 years in office. But when Russia wouldn’t support our idiotic plans in Syria, they literally became our enemies again overnight.
Putin made Obama look like a bigger imbecile then he already was. What an embarrassment!
this photo reminds me of that scene in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” where – having gotten near to that place that looked like his mashed potato mountain, Richard Dreyfuss is on a bus with some other folks (including that lady looking for her son) – he realizes that there is NOTHING wrong WITH the air or IN the air – it is a ploy to get them out of the area – so he tosses aside his gas mask and he and the dame make a run for it
LikeLiked by 4 people
similar to:
Farkas has diarrhea of the mouth and somehow the Russians made her do it! Typical lib takes no responsibility for her own actions.
Don’t forget, the Russians did it “darkly”, too. So scary! So spooky!
Unbelievable, now I want to see Obie in hand cuffs!!
Und constipation of der brain.
It’s technically known as logorrhea.
Works for me 🙂
Obama official Evelyn Farkas could become the John Dean of Trump surveillance scandal
March 31, 2017
How long does a smoking gun have to smoke before someone picks it up?
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/obama_official_evelyn_farkas_could_become_the_john_dean_of_trump_surveillance_sandal.html
I can just hear the PEOPLE ON THE HILL telling eachother, “OH $h!T……The media will clean this up. It’s getting harder but… those guys will just have to do it. Blame it on the Russians! That still our plan? …Right?”
This was really good and it shows that her only recourse for Protection now will be to go to the Evil #Trump Administration or else she gets an #Obama or #Clinton body bag
Sweeped, like with a broom?
All sweeped up
Mm mm mm, mm, yay, yay, yay
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is glaringly obvious to me is that MSM and the UNIPARTY are desperately trying to connect dots between Russians and certain members of the Trump team and/or people they are labeling “Trump associates” (whatever the hell that means), BUT
*they are either too stupid, too lazy, or too dishonest to connect the dots between Farkas, CrowdStrike, Obama Intelligence employees, and Clinton.
Must we do all the investigating for these toadies?!?*
Connecting Trump associates to Russians is the left’s way of legitimizing their own activities.
Excellent point. Podesta. You got it. THAT is the origin. Podesta and Hillary making money from corruption.
Also Hillary leaving the State Department email barn door open for the globalists to watch what America was doing, and getting hacked by the Russians.
Embarrassing.
I’ll take “too dishonest” for a 1000, Alex.
And Ukraine and the Baltic States who all want the US to lead a NATO force to invade Russia and topple Putin. McCain is the political face of these war mongers. They are the ones using psy ops to attack our democracy and usher in WWIII. Russia does defensive spy craft. Everybody does. We also interfere using violence. That’s why we are hated the world over.
What is glaringly obvious to me is that MSM and the UNIPARTY are desperately trying to connect dots between Russians and certain members of the Trump team and/or people they are labeling “Trump associates” (whatever the hell that means), BUT
*they are either too stupid, too lazy, or too dishonest to connect the dots between Farkas, CrowdStrike, Obama Intelligence employees, and Clinton.
Must we do all the investigating for these toadies?!?*
Orders have been sent from Bora Bora HQ….Tamp this thing down.
Those tricky russkies couldn’t get those words in her mouth
for her foot was already stuck there.
–Dr. Harmon, PHD, Human Anatomy
Nostrovia and more popcorn
is that a type of wodka?
When you drink too much wodka, you womit*
*Tommy Smothers, ca. 1969
I can attest to that, then I quit!!!
That reminds me has anyone ever noticed Mika on morning “hoe” drops her L’s….instead of “policy” it’s “powicy”…….me thinks she wants to be another Barbara Wa Wa……
Obama spied (and likely still) on everyone. Remember this?
Obama under pressure as report reveals the NSA spied on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu…and members of Congress
NSA reportedly spied on Benjamin Netanyahu during Iran nuclear talks
Information was gathered to undermine his opposition to the deal
Spying agency also monitored his discussions with members of Congress
The White House said: ‘We are not going to comment on any specific alleged intelligence activities’
‘We do not conduct any foreign intelligence surveillance activities unless there is a specific and validated national security purpose,’ it said
Accusations of spying could prove damaging – Obama has already confronted multiple surveillance controversies
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3378187/US-spying-Netanyahu-communications-report.html
My wife is outside in the cold grilling supper and here I am in front of the monitor Farkasing.
The democrat Farcas in Congress is panicked.
You *might* be considered a real Farkass 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
As farkas i can tell you got it made!!!😉
I got it made and know it 😉
One more thought about this silly woman, Evelyn Farkas, the classic example of somebody who wants to have things both ways:
“Look at ME! I’m a ‘brilliant’ PhD who’s so much ‘smarter’ than you!”, versus “Pity ME! The Russians fooled me with their ‘Fake News’ and made me incriminate my entire political cabal, along with myself.”
BUT! In reality, she can’t have it both ways. She’s either a PhD felon, or a mindless, hapless dolt. (I’m going with Option ‘A’, PhD felon.)
The leftists are surely grooming her for bigger things. Mayor of New York? Someone has to carry on the legacy of Big Bird when he runs for POTUS in 2020. Maybe VP? DeBlasio/Farkas would be the perfect ticket.
UN Secretary or bust!
(already got $50 on ‘bust’)
Deblasio-Farkas…
That sounds like some sort of horrible medical condition.
DeBlasio-Farkas Syndrome – Impacted intestine where things back up and only one way out… 😷😷😷😷😷
If deblasio and farkas had a baby….come on you know you can do it😉
It is/they are!
Thats a pair the Upper West Side will vote with gusto.
Does NYC allow incarcerated felons to run for mayor?
She’s a woman
I’m going to have to take a point away for that one…I didn’t list an Option ‘C’. 🙂
I think we should look domestically into her background. Given her extraordinary command of the language and her incredible insights into the ways of the world, I suspect she may be a cousin of Fanny & Fred Farkel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_MT8iHbLcc
Thank you, Doggy!! The Farkels have been rattling around in my brain for days and I haven’t known from whence they came! Laugh In!! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fickle finger of fate now pointing at YOU Evelyn !
I think we’re having more fun than the other side 😀🐸🐸🐸😀
Oh, you know it!
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”
Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals
Its become the next Deplorable moment…we own it!🐸
Ok, I peeked on Twitter. The esteemed Dr. Farkas follows both Megyn Kelly and Meghan McCain.
She’s a war mongers who was promised a position in Hillary’s WH to institute war with Russia to topple Putin. She’s tied to the Atlantic Council. So is Crowdstrike CEO Alefantis who is the one and only source for the Russia hacked the DNC story. It was a laughable report. The story of Russia and Trump has been pushed by Arlene Chalupas social media machine. BTW a Google big wig is also tied to the AC. And so is the Nazi leader of the Ukraine. And so is Mika. And so is the Russia pissgate dossier pushing McCain who then called for an investigation into Russia’s attack on America and Trumps collusion with him. What ties them all together is wanting war to remove Putin and wanting to remove Trump for treason. It’s all psy ops. That’s what should be the subject of the investigation and our attention.
Alefantis is the Comet Ping Pong guy. The Crowdstrike guy’s last name starts w/ an ‘A’, but has more syllables.
I was thinking that was far too easy a closing of loose ends!
I think that is a clue…a clue as to why her brain is so damaged.
Somewhere deep in the bowls of Washington, someone is arranging a “Tarmac Meeting” to deal with the Farkas situation in an attempt to save the democratic party.
OMG – Look what this is in response to! EVEN MOAR YUGE!!!
A “tarmac meeting”? Like the one between Slick Willy and Loretta Lynchmob? Or do you mean just a simple face plant? Me, I’d prefer the latter.
Farkass must be thinking about using the old “insanity plea” if prosecuted.
Evelyn Farkas doesn’t realize it yet but she is about to be Lewinskied.
If Farkas’ name stays in the news long enough, and it should until she’s interviewed by the congressional committees or the FBI, we will most definitely start to see unflattering stories in the press about her.
Evelyn’s former colleagues will start coming out of the woodworks with anonymous stories of her eccentricities, psychological problems, and her pathological need to boast about herself with exaggerations and obvious lies.
She is about to learn what happens when people screw up and run their mouths too much about Clinton-Obama crimes and cover-ups.
Ms. Farkas, if you’re reading this, do yourself a huge favor.
1- Document what you now, with any evidence you have to back up your claims.
2- Stop talking to the media. Stop writing articles. Stop tweeting.
3- Contact an attorney immediately.
4- Get the best deal you can to save your own skin.
Save yourself, Evelyn, because all of those colleagues and friends you thought you had are about to vanish and start turning on you.
I guarantee it.
“…because all of those colleagues and friends you thought you had are about to vanish and start turning on you.”
Lets all hope so.
Very good advice…you are kind
Talk about skating on thin ice. I say she’s got two more weeks… tops…before she’s subjected to the James Carville treatment.
… Or maybe the Vince Foster treatment. Dead blabbermouths create no more fracas.
what was the Carville treatment?
I agree. She needs to calculate the difference in what happens to senior Obama officials, and everybody she dealt with, if (1) she tells everything she knows to Congress or a special prosecutor, or (2) she disappears, right now, off the face of the earth.
If that difference is substantial, she needs help. And not just any attorney. Somebody who will not sell out for all the money in the world, and is preferably a bit paranoid. Gerry Spence can probably recommend somebody untouchable.
Ok after recovering from Wikipedia hilarity, she said quite the nonsequitor. Russians hacked election and gave it to Wikipedia. What? If you hack electoral machines this impacts election results. How do you give that to anyone? Crazy speak. If you hack the DNC you can give info to someone, but the DNC is not in charge of elections. And if the Russians Russians Russians abducted Clinton into space so she’d lose, it would be public knowledge now, we’d have a constitutional crisis that the Supreme Court would have to address. What she really means is, I hate Russia, I want war with Russia, Trump wants peace, therefore, we had to commit felonies to share classified info on private US citizens to take Trump down. And, a squirrel jumped down my throat and warbled out some weird truths, it was a Russian squirrel. As someone brilliantly said on this thread, she ‘farked up’ (and that one is a keeper, so good!)
Evelyn Farkass making her MSM rounds this weekend,
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh thats the best meme for this so far!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is it with libtard chicks and the bugeyes?
Straining to look deeper into everyone elses business!
Her gigantic brain is running out of room.
She’s dreamy 😍😍😍😍😍
A very brilliant poster and post! Thank you Sundance! Roflmao!
Oh, OH! 😮 Related??
Can’t never let that one go by, nope nope nope
She is an idiot, far out of her depth.
Farkas & Nuland — lobbying for WW 3
Nuland only had a B.A. from Brown (yet another snooty notquitea HYP orbiting New England)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victoria_Nuland
Would be kinna funny if the Farkas fracas got everybody takin a 2nd look at the c.v. of everyone in their little psycho-hawk clique.
Honestly, if they hate Russia so much, buy em a ticket to the EU, give em a Mosin-Nagant and point em towards the frontier.
I despise these eggheads that somehow think they have the right to send our kids to fight and die for their personal psychological problems with other countries. Enough!
Hello 3×1
Your lovely bug eyed boolochka is a very, very naughty girl….keep a safe distance from her, she is off her lithium for a while and experiencing bipolar relapse….
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Farkas is just one little fish. Dumb, but may be more intelligent than she appears, maybe being coached, paid, used, and than thrown away.
The big fish and his school are who we are after, the dirtiest traitors/criminals.
When the net is hauled in she would probably be thrown back.
Zero, his gang (numerous), hildabeast and her gang, msn, NYT, WaPo, etc.
They were having a lot of success until President Trump and his gang got saddled up.
Stay woke Maxine.
Impeachment was their goal, linked list of hits so far.
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/a-whos-who-of-the-trump-campaigns-russia-connections-w469977
As big on russia as she is, I wonder if McCain or miss Lindsey have ever taken a meeting? Be curious to know if they were involved. Any way to check their schedules?
McCain is definitely part of the go to war with Russia, impeach Trump campaign. He’s deeply involved with this cabal whose operational center appears to be the Atlantic Council and the Ukraine. He needs to be removed from the Senate Intel Committee.
We should appeal to McCain’s, Graham’s and Farkas’s PATRIOTISM and asked them to become our human shield against crazed Russians.
Their all plotting the next move.
As Howie would say “Watch the airports”.
This is the Kremlin. Look closely. You will see why so many Leftists, Russophobes, warmongers hate Russia.
Count what is stop most of the Kremlin buildings. How many did you find in this photo?
Click on photo for full frame.
Interesting twist?
“Trump Dossier Financier Accused Of Improper Work For Kremlin”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/31/trump-dossier-financier-accused-of-improper-work-for-kremlin/
