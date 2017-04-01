Comrades, Dr. Farkas Has Discovered Russian Plot To Her Words in Mouth…

Posted on April 1, 2017 by

Comrade Treeperski, Dr Farkas has discovered Russian plot making her to speak too much with Comrade Brzezinski:

.

Comrade citizens, we must develop alternative “sources and methods”.  Who is this Comrade Wikipedia and how do we talk him?

“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”

“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”

“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more.  We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the hill.  … But that’s why you had the leaking.”

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

531 Responses to Comrades, Dr. Farkas Has Discovered Russian Plot To Her Words in Mouth…

Older Comments
  1. bertdilbert says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    She has the brains, all she needs is a James Brown wig and she could be a replacement for Maxine Waters.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Kevin Finnestad says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Just think if Jonathan Gruber married Evelyn Farkas. She would be Evelyn Farkas-Gruber, PhD.
    “Farkus-Gruber.” The name given to a wild eyed lying professor in public education! PhD??? (Post Hole Digger in real life.)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Howie says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Coming soon….The Farkas Manifesto.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. All Too Much says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Can someone translate what it was she just said?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    For a while there I was really angry with this non-stop Russia stuff. Now I find myself urging them on. I want to see them go completely bat guano. I want to see them melt down.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    People tend to forget that Obama made working with Russia a big part of his first 3 years in office. But when Russia wouldn’t support our idiotic plans in Syria, they literally became our enemies again overnight.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      April 1, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      this photo reminds me of that scene in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” where – having gotten near to that place that looked like his mashed potato mountain, Richard Dreyfuss is on a bus with some other folks (including that lady looking for her son) – he realizes that there is NOTHING wrong WITH the air or IN the air – it is a ploy to get them out of the area – so he tosses aside his gas mask and he and the dame make a run for it

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. freepetta says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Farkas has diarrhea of the mouth and somehow the Russians made her do it! Typical lib takes no responsibility for her own actions.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. nwtex says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Obama official Evelyn Farkas could become the John Dean of Trump surveillance scandal
    March 31, 2017

    How long does a smoking gun have to smoke before someone picks it up?

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/03/obama_official_evelyn_farkas_could_become_the_john_dean_of_trump_surveillance_sandal.html

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      I can just hear the PEOPLE ON THE HILL telling eachother, “OH $h!T……The media will clean this up. It’s getting harder but… those guys will just have to do it. Blame it on the Russians! That still our plan? …Right?”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • teapartyson says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      This was really good and it shows that her only recourse for Protection now will be to go to the Evil #Trump Administration or else she gets an #Obama or #Clinton body bag

      Like

      Reply
  10. roxiellTX says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Sweeped, like with a broom?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. yakmaster2 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    What is glaringly obvious to me is that MSM and the UNIPARTY are desperately trying to connect dots between Russians and certain members of the Trump team and/or people they are labeling “Trump associates” (whatever the hell that means), BUT
    *they are either too stupid, too lazy, or too dishonest to connect the dots between Farkas, CrowdStrike, Obama Intelligence employees, and Clinton.
    Must we do all the investigating for these toadies?!?*

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      April 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Connecting Trump associates to Russians is the left’s way of legitimizing their own activities.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 1, 2017 at 7:46 pm

        Excellent point. Podesta. You got it. THAT is the origin. Podesta and Hillary making money from corruption.

        Also Hillary leaving the State Department email barn door open for the globalists to watch what America was doing, and getting hacked by the Russians.

        Embarrassing.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      I’ll take “too dishonest” for a 1000, Alex.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • cozette says:
      April 1, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      And Ukraine and the Baltic States who all want the US to lead a NATO force to invade Russia and topple Putin. McCain is the political face of these war mongers. They are the ones using psy ops to attack our democracy and usher in WWIII. Russia does defensive spy craft. Everybody does. We also interfere using violence. That’s why we are hated the world over.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. yakmaster2 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    What is glaringly obvious to me is that MSM and the UNIPARTY are desperately trying to connect dots between Russians and certain members of the Trump team and/or people they are labeling “Trump associates” (whatever the hell that means), BUT
    *they are either too stupid, too lazy, or too dishonest to connect the dots between Farkas, CrowdStrike, Obama Intelligence employees, and Clinton.
    Must we do all the investigating for these toadies?!?*

    Like

    Reply
  13. Spar Harmon says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Those tricky russkies couldn’t get those words in her mouth
    for her foot was already stuck there.
    –Dr. Harmon, PHD, Human Anatomy

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. GREENMIRROR says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Nostrovia and more popcorn

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Michael says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Obama spied (and likely still) on everyone. Remember this?

    Obama under pressure as report reveals the NSA spied on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu…and members of Congress

    NSA reportedly spied on Benjamin Netanyahu during Iran nuclear talks
    Information was gathered to undermine his opposition to the deal
    Spying agency also monitored his discussions with members of Congress
    The White House said: ‘We are not going to comment on any specific alleged intelligence activities’
    ‘We do not conduct any foreign intelligence surveillance activities unless there is a specific and validated national security purpose,’ it said
    Accusations of spying could prove damaging – Obama has already confronted multiple surveillance controversies

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3378187/US-spying-Netanyahu-communications-report.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. ecmarsh says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    My wife is outside in the cold grilling supper and here I am in front of the monitor Farkasing.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. R-C says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    One more thought about this silly woman, Evelyn Farkas, the classic example of somebody who wants to have things both ways:

    “Look at ME! I’m a ‘brilliant’ PhD who’s so much ‘smarter’ than you!”, versus “Pity ME! The Russians fooled me with their ‘Fake News’ and made me incriminate my entire political cabal, along with myself.”

    BUT! In reality, she can’t have it both ways. She’s either a PhD felon, or a mindless, hapless dolt. (I’m going with Option ‘A’, PhD felon.)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. DoggyDaddy says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I think we should look domestically into her background. Given her extraordinary command of the language and her incredible insights into the ways of the world, I suspect she may be a cousin of Fanny & Fred Farkel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_MT8iHbLcc

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. 3x1 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I think we’re having more fun than the other side 😀🐸🐸🐸😀

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  20. Alison says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Ok, I peeked on Twitter. The esteemed Dr. Farkas follows both Megyn Kelly and Meghan McCain.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • cozette says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      She’s a war mongers who was promised a position in Hillary’s WH to institute war with Russia to topple Putin. She’s tied to the Atlantic Council. So is Crowdstrike CEO Alefantis who is the one and only source for the Russia hacked the DNC story. It was a laughable report. The story of Russia and Trump has been pushed by Arlene Chalupas social media machine. BTW a Google big wig is also tied to the AC. And so is the Nazi leader of the Ukraine. And so is Mika. And so is the Russia pissgate dossier pushing McCain who then called for an investigation into Russia’s attack on America and Trumps collusion with him. What ties them all together is wanting war to remove Putin and wanting to remove Trump for treason. It’s all psy ops. That’s what should be the subject of the investigation and our attention.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      I think that is a clue…a clue as to why her brain is so damaged.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. bertdilbert says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Somewhere deep in the bowls of Washington, someone is arranging a “Tarmac Meeting” to deal with the Farkas situation in an attempt to save the democratic party.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. maggiemoowho says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Farkass must be thinking about using the old “insanity plea” if prosecuted.

    Like

    Reply
  23. graphiclucidity says:
    April 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Evelyn Farkas doesn’t realize it yet but she is about to be Lewinskied.

    If Farkas’ name stays in the news long enough, and it should until she’s interviewed by the congressional committees or the FBI, we will most definitely start to see unflattering stories in the press about her.

    Evelyn’s former colleagues will start coming out of the woodworks with anonymous stories of her eccentricities, psychological problems, and her pathological need to boast about herself with exaggerations and obvious lies.

    She is about to learn what happens when people screw up and run their mouths too much about Clinton-Obama crimes and cover-ups.

    Ms. Farkas, if you’re reading this, do yourself a huge favor.
    1- Document what you now, with any evidence you have to back up your claims.
    2- Stop talking to the media. Stop writing articles. Stop tweeting.
    3- Contact an attorney immediately.
    4- Get the best deal you can to save your own skin.

    Save yourself, Evelyn, because all of those colleagues and friends you thought you had are about to vanish and start turning on you.

    I guarantee it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Coast says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      “…because all of those colleagues and friends you thought you had are about to vanish and start turning on you.”
      Lets all hope so.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • paper doll says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      Very good advice…you are kind

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Political Reviewer says:
      April 1, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Talk about skating on thin ice. I say she’s got two more weeks… tops…before she’s subjected to the James Carville treatment.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 1, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      I agree. She needs to calculate the difference in what happens to senior Obama officials, and everybody she dealt with, if (1) she tells everything she knows to Congress or a special prosecutor, or (2) she disappears, right now, off the face of the earth.

      If that difference is substantial, she needs help. And not just any attorney. Somebody who will not sell out for all the money in the world, and is preferably a bit paranoid. Gerry Spence can probably recommend somebody untouchable.

      Like

      Reply
  24. mw says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Ok after recovering from Wikipedia hilarity, she said quite the nonsequitor. Russians hacked election and gave it to Wikipedia. What? If you hack electoral machines this impacts election results. How do you give that to anyone? Crazy speak. If you hack the DNC you can give info to someone, but the DNC is not in charge of elections. And if the Russians Russians Russians abducted Clinton into space so she’d lose, it would be public knowledge now, we’d have a constitutional crisis that the Supreme Court would have to address. What she really means is, I hate Russia, I want war with Russia, Trump wants peace, therefore, we had to commit felonies to share classified info on private US citizens to take Trump down. And, a squirrel jumped down my throat and warbled out some weird truths, it was a Russian squirrel. As someone brilliantly said on this thread, she ‘farked up’ (and that one is a keeper, so good!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. maggiemoowho says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Evelyn Farkass making her MSM rounds this weekend,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. sundance says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  27. nwtex says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Oh, OH! 😮 Related??

    Like

    Reply
  28. sobriquet4u says:
    April 1, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    She is an idiot, far out of her depth.

    Like

    Reply
    • John Galt says:
      April 1, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Farkas & Nuland — lobbying for WW 3

      Like

      Reply
      • 3x1 says:
        April 1, 2017 at 8:20 pm

        Nuland only had a B.A. from Brown (yet another snooty notquitea HYP orbiting New England)

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victoria_Nuland

        Would be kinna funny if the Farkas fracas got everybody takin a 2nd look at the c.v. of everyone in their little psycho-hawk clique.

        Honestly, if they hate Russia so much, buy em a ticket to the EU, give em a Mosin-Nagant and point em towards the frontier.

        I despise these eggheads that somehow think they have the right to send our kids to fight and die for their personal psychological problems with other countries. Enough!

        Like

        Reply
        • sagatel says:
          April 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm

          Hello 3×1
          Your lovely bug eyed boolochka is a very, very naughty girl….keep a safe distance from her, she is off her lithium for a while and experiencing bipolar relapse….

          Like

          Reply
  29. Watcher says:
    April 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Farkas is just one little fish. Dumb, but may be more intelligent than she appears, maybe being coached, paid, used, and than thrown away.

    The big fish and his school are who we are after, the dirtiest traitors/criminals.
    When the net is hauled in she would probably be thrown back.
    Zero, his gang (numerous), hildabeast and her gang, msn, NYT, WaPo, etc.
    They were having a lot of success until President Trump and his gang got saddled up.
    Stay woke Maxine.

    Impeachment was their goal, linked list of hits so far.
    http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/a-whos-who-of-the-trump-campaigns-russia-connections-w469977

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      April 1, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      As big on russia as she is, I wonder if McCain or miss Lindsey have ever taken a meeting? Be curious to know if they were involved. Any way to check their schedules?

      Like

      Reply
      • cozette says:
        April 1, 2017 at 8:33 pm

        McCain is definitely part of the go to war with Russia, impeach Trump campaign. He’s deeply involved with this cabal whose operational center appears to be the Atlantic Council and the Ukraine. He needs to be removed from the Senate Intel Committee.

        Like

        Reply
        • sagatel says:
          April 1, 2017 at 8:38 pm

          We should appeal to McCain’s, Graham’s and Farkas’s PATRIOTISM and asked them to become our human shield against crazed Russians.

          Like

          Reply
      • Watcher says:
        April 1, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        Their all plotting the next move.
        As Howie would say “Watch the airports”.

        Like

        Reply
  30. Bull Durham says:
    April 1, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    This is the Kremlin. Look closely. You will see why so many Leftists, Russophobes, warmongers hate Russia.

    Count what is stop most of the Kremlin buildings. How many did you find in this photo?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Ziiggii says:
    April 1, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Interesting twist?

    “Trump Dossier Financier Accused Of Improper Work For Kremlin”
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/31/trump-dossier-financier-accused-of-improper-work-for-kremlin/

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s