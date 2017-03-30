Finally President Trump Calls Out #NeverTrump Members of Congress…

After removing Katie Walsh from the White House staff, President Trump now moves to confront the #NeverTrump coalition in congress, Hillary’s Favorite Caucus, head on.
More than half of the remaining members of the House Freedom Caucus are still #NeverTrump, entrenched and intransigent Pro-Ted Cruz ideologues. They oppose Trump and have never moved beyond losing in the primary. They are still fighting the 2016 primary race they lost.
It appears President Trump has had enough of their ideological gridlock.
Before this election I was predisposed to see the House Freedom Caucus as the true patriots – the guys who were the last stand against tyranny in the republic. This election has opened my eyes fully to the treachery and deceit that is the republican party. May they all wither on the vine…
Perhaps it would be better if they all hang at the end of the vine instead. Then wither on endlessly for all others considering being traitors to see… would make for real nightly news for a change.
William Wallace was quartered and sent to the four corners of the kingdom for his cry of freedom.
NOT the same thing. Fun to think about, though…
Tar and feathers. Chicken suits coming up! And, I have signs with GIANT letters 🙂
Let’s pray there are 100’s of millions more just like you – waking up to the uniparty never trumpers
There is a faction of Republican party to enable them to fleece your wallet every election cycle. They tell you what you want to hear, put the fear of God into you that situation X will occur if you do not send money.
At least with Trump you get your monies worth.
Me, too. I thought they were the ones I could trust, now I don’t know what to believe. I have never waivered on my belief in Trump thought I question my faith in him regularly to make sure I’m not being taken for a ride.
They are mad because they can’t get 100% of what they want, but fail to see we are facing a Democrat adversary that is completely monolithic and will absolutely steamroll us if we don’t stand together. Can we argue nuances later?!? Right now let’s just WIN!
Many members of the Chamber of Commerce/Big Religion “Freedom” Caucus have appropriated the term “Freedom” much as the totalitarian Left (but I repeat myself) has appropriated the term “Liberal”.
Why would the group that has been bought off by the “chamber of commerce” not vote for the “chamber of commerce bill”????
How many times did they vote for Boehner and Ryan as House Speaker?
Everytime. Freedom Caucus my butt.
I never understood how President Trump was using Ted Cruz as White House liaison to the Freedom Caucus.
The RINOs and Conservative Review shills have been screeching “REEEEEEE” and “MUH PRINCIPLES” all day. Needless to say, I’ve been LMAO all day, too. 😂😂
OMG have they ever. Battling all day with the Freedom Caucus apologists.
They still follow this “man”?
No, this guy:
Is that Anna Navarro?
Love your use of parenthesis 😀
You do realize that this image will be burned in my brain for a very long time don’t you? LOL!
NO WAIT! This guy
What did the booger say to his donors?
“DIG DEEPER!”
What did the booger say to the voters?
“PICK ME! PICK ME!”
“I wish my brother George (Bush) was here .”
Cruzarace?
I have a theory on this guy. He is compromised fully. Remember the sex scandal? We never learned the ending because he did not win the primary. The “End” is being held over his head. If a credible challenger emerges I will fly down and personally explain my theory. This guy I want GONE!!
Behind the Cuban candelabra…
He doesn’t suffer fools for long, does he?
He’s suffered them 69 days longer than I would have… 😉
I keep saying, the President is far more reserved then the Media portrays him as being. Or I would be under similar circumstances. Of course, part of his ‘Over the topness’ is a ploy to move the needle in the direction he wants it go, and the rest is, the Media distorting his words and or actions thinking they’re making him look a fool – Though it doesn’t seem to work out that way for them.
Yep. He treats these traitors with FAR more respect then people give him credit for. But once he’s done, boom–that’s it.
These 35 in the Freedom caucus do not speak for me! The so called ” purists” who are obstructionist’s at heart.
They need to learn to work with others
yep, or they’re gonna be working “for others” come 2019 – you know, people who sign their paychecks based on performance not politics.
In fact, I like the democraps more than the freedom cause. NEVER trusted the humps. Clearly nevertrumpers. Just look at t their performance over the last eight years. They DID work hard to out Ryan in place and give Obama everything he wanted. They stink to high heaven.
Being “purist” is just a ploy. They are a part of the “cuck” brothers network who hates our president because of their “businesses” that do not help the average Americans but themselves. Part of the uniparty, just in different names.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Spot on , exactly
They have a gimmick to fool the serious conservative. They are like fools gold.
Never forget that Koch Bros charities has given quite a bit of money to the COC and the Club for Growth as well as most if not all of the Freedom Caucus members.
A sub-brand of the GOPe. Never trusted them.
Somebody here mentioned the other day how some would vote no on 99% repeal. I sympathize.
Left and gope didn’t get us into this mess in one go. It was cumulative crowbarring and talking moderate while voteing radical. Unless the shooting starts this is our best path out.
I pushed for all I was worth for the tea party and the freedom caucus. Sacrificed friends, family, and money.
My concern with them right now is not that they are the enemy but that they don’t get we are dealing with a leftist movement that went from obsessively talking about shattering glass ceilings. To literally shattering window glass!
They are in our neighborhoods right now! Leering and threatening. All that it’s standing between them and us is Trump and the second amendment!
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump may not be a typical Politician, but he’s been to the Rodeo.
Some people get Impatient with him, but he Always tries the Easy Approach first.
THEN he go’s WhoopAss!
Press ON!
Penguin returns (from Batman movie)
OMG OMG OMG !!!
God emperor tweet EXACTLY the answer to the question I asked right here last day. I’m so so so happy. It’s so much important to purge all free-market-fundamentalist to build the great midterm victory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll have none of that, thank you. Absurd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The God Emperor of the liberals is The Baron George Soros.
Or Hillary; I can’t tell them apart.
The “God Emperor” Leto’s whole family was on the opposite side from the Harkonnen clan. I LOVE the Dune books. Great, iconic speculative fiction. The movie’s a mess by comparison. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Emperor_of_Dune)
Free market fundamentalism = Unabashed corporate cronyism
Free market type libertarians love to look at the macro of a growing economy but turn a blind eye to its shrinking middle class and growing number of working and non-working poor. Kinda like filling a glass with beer and having 70% head. It’s no working for the US.
POTUS was truly on a roll with those tweets this afternoon. I was wondering when he was going to finally drop the hammer. I’m glad he finally did it today. This won’t be the last time these obstructionists fight him. Yes, I realize it wasn’t just the HFC that opposed him but that still doesn’t let them off the hook. I’m glad my congressman isn’t one of them. I’m glad to see that Ted Poe had the good sense to break free from that foolishness.
I think The Big Man is trying to give Levin another heart attack & it is cracking me up!!! – with every tweet “Ol’ Yeller” Levin is screaming his head off LOLOLOL
Roll on, My Liege, roll on!!!
(and to the guy who balks at the ‘absurdity’ of our affectionate term “God Emperor”: Get over yourself…if you don’t get it, move along.)
MAGA
I think this would fit here, i just found it. The serpent in question is Satan Soros, along with all the other evil minions against our LION! mentioned here
http://blog.blackriflecoffee.com/the-hatching-of-a-serpent/
People need to quit focusing solely on Soros there are others who fund activist groups many who fund other foundations such as Tides, Ford and so on. Soros could go away tomorrow & the paid activistst along with the protests would not go away because all these other foundations are involved in the same level Soros is. I have seen only one Journalist who has even mentioned the other groups who has done actual research that is Lee Stranahan.
All it is is information, maybe getting it out to other groups of people that dont read here, or elswhere, and know nothing of Soros or anything else.
Ooo, look, more eyes open: “What, huh, there are others like Soros in this world?? Me and my buds just learned of this Soros jerk, and our research, as the author suggested, lead us to other nefarious groups that we hadnt realized existed amongst us.”
“Wait what!!!!????? Politicians we always thought were for us are against us?????”
….It’s getting information out to as many people as possible. So what if Soros was their starting point? The POINT is it WAS their starting point. Just because you are all knowing doesnt mean everyone else is. There are many more eyes to be opened up. And I for one am glad there are Bad A$$ Operators on our side, on America’s side and willing to spread the news and inform their customer base.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rothchilds. They are who I read are really behind BHO & his minions, while HRC is attached to Soros, who hates obozo.
Classic Trump rightfully in attack mode. The Freedom Caucus better repeal and replace or THEY will be “repealed and replaced” when we work, along with Trump, to get them voted out of Office.
That’s exactly the problem. They don’t believe in replacing it which is not what POTUS campaigned on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well reasoned and said.
“Effective as of December 31, 2017, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111–148) is repealed, and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted.”
Mo Brooks filled this I believe on March 27th. You are wrong. The HFC is the only group that wants to repeal the Bill.
Good luck finding any votes for that beyond the HFC itself. It’s a meaningless gesture that they know can’t succeed and that’s why they float it. It’s ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://voteyoassout.com/
LikeLiked by 4 people
The page seems to be gone.
Click on home
The url says it all!! ROFL
Yep, for the sake of selective ideological purity in narrow areas they will throw the baby out with the bathwater. Don’s superb potential is he will give them far greater destruction of rule by bureaucrat than they could ever imagine from Cruz (the globalist).
Like the PLA who got 90% of what they wanted at the Oslo Accords yet realised they then were unnecessary and therefore rejected the Accord to avoid becoming irrelevant.
How in the wild world of sports can Donald Trump trust a #NeverTrump Swamp leader?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s all part of Trump’s master plan. I’ve learned that whenever he looks wrong and like the media and pundits finally got him that if we wait looking enough, well see Trump was right.
The freedom caucus voted in Ryan twice as speaker
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, I just don’t get it. RYAN is the bigger villain (versus principled Freedom Caucus) and he gets a pass and “attaboy”, despite his phony “repeal Obamacare” legislation (which did not even come close to repealing anything–it just “tweaked Obamacare”). While I stand by POTUS, he is being misled by RYAN, Rinse and others. If the bill actually DID pass, PA, MI, OH and others would experience their premiums increasing NOT decreasing. Nevertheless, I remain hopeful that the POTUS RYAN friendship ends soon since RYAN is on the record more than once as a NEVER-TRUMPER, permanent establishment member and traitor. I believe the Freedom Caucus still fights for improvement in the HC bill and I support that improvement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ryan was willing and working with POTUS not perfect but willing. The HFC were deceptive did not deal honestly tried to deceive.
There was dishonesty on both sides – the FC and Ryan.
And their donors are also dishonest.
They need to put the American people first – like Trump does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a stupid wigger, doesn’t even know witch is the front side of the hat!! Please Mr. President show him the door…. and don’t keep his coat, it probably smells!
Seems like the HFC were all neverTrump, too. Plus, Trump isn’t “trusting” Ryan. They have a mutual goal. That’s how politics works. At least it’s supposed to.
Just realized I went a whole day day without reading about Maxine Waters 🙂 ….. oh crap I wrote her name, nevermind 😦
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who knew? 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t believe all of them are against the American people. I do question their loyalty to Ted Cruz and the leaders are NeverTrumpers but I don’t think we should paint all of them with the same brush.
LikeLike
Okay, there are different levels of paint brushes.
I don’t like 35 people saying they speak for ALL trump supporters when they do not speak for me at all. Still have not seen them go to work on a health care bill or offer up what they want changed on this health care bill where are their solutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
now we know
Wait – what about Kate Walsh?
It’s time for these children to grow up and understand what elections are all about. Some win…some lose…and we support the winner (unless his name is Obama…then we suffer in silence until he’s gone).
Apparently, POTUS is also going after my #NeverTrump Rep. Mark Sanford. I couldn’t be happier.
http://www.postandcourier.com/news/south-carolina-u-s-rep-mark-sanford-trump-threatened-to/article_47e680c2-155e-11e7-883e-5f89fc5a8c7b.html
Good! These guys need to know the American people can still use their votes to oust them. With Trump behind a candidate who opposes a Freedom Caucasoid, anything is possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
and the Argentine: ‘Luv Gov’ Sanford spotted with Argentine girlfriend 06/18/15 EDT by Kate Bennet
Real principle guy… he is so pure!!!
Good. This guy is a huge NeverTrumper and was so smug during the primary and election in opposing Trump.
TBH, his opposition was not any better. SC is full of CoC shills!
Never have understood how that fraud got elected, not to mention Lyin’ Lindsey Graham. I would have expected MUCH better from SC. Probably would be if Charleston & Columbia couldn’t vote 🙂
The SC R Party used a “splitter strategy” to get him elected. IIRC, they had over a dozen candidates involved.
SC politics is still controlled by the “good ol’ boy” system.
Trump calling these people out was only a matter of time.
Know SD has strong views on this and I’m hesitant to take the other side ..I still think the FC raised legitimate concerns with the poorly constructed Ryancare bill, a bill many moderate republicans eventually abandoned as well. I still feel there was something really weird about Ryan making so many conclusions about what could get through reconciliation WITHOUT EVEN TALKING to the senate Parliamentarian. So much of what FC was pushing for, e.g. removal of Obamacare’s “essential services” in the one size fits all policy mandates like mammograms for men, etc were left in, and yet the Parliamentarian said later they could have been eliminated thru reconciliation. Ditto ability to sell insurance across state borders…
To me I see Trump doing what’s necessary to make a deal. He needs to keep all sides off balance otherwise they’ll get dug in….like a potential anchor tenant in one of Trump’s office building developments who thinks he’s got Trump over a barrel…next thing he’ll be asking for equity in the development. I see all of what Trump’s doing as CONSTRUCTIVE, to let all parties know they have personal downside in failure….all of which brings people to the table to make a compromise. I think Trump’s going to pull together the Republican Party and once he gets wins on OC repeal and replace, tax reform and then Infrastructure they’ll be no stopping him, the Dems and the GOPe will be on their knees (MM too).
Thanks to SD and all you who post on this site. You guys are the best, so glad I can turn off Fox News and read these threads…
LikeLiked by 2 people
He named names (hey I think it’s funny(
Imo the House Bill is a charade, the Senate will rewrite it, and then the real negotiations start. At this point I think the AHCA will only be used as a stall tactic by the FC.
The only way your comment makes sense is if a deal is struck and they actually pass a bill.
If not, we lose the house and it will be blamed on these ideologies digging in and not hearing what the American electorate said.
I mean, listen to Corsyn – he says he knows more about the wall than trump and that we don’t need one – these guys need to be destroyed – good for trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I think they’ll make a deal. Sorry, I should have said DJT will make the deal, it’s who he is, what he’s been doing his whole life.
ps don’t mean to be dismissive of the point you’re making. Cornyn’s comment about the wall worried me too. I just think repeal and replace was such a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign he’s got to make it happen. $580 billion in tax cuts over 10 years, freeing up small businesses to hire more than 50 people without getting their businesses hammered etc. etc. I just think he’s going to pull it off and doing it will set in motion a chain of successes. I don’t think we’re heading to single payer …
Dana Loesch the other day:
“But, but I don’t understand how Trump supporters can be so angry, this is the Tea Party, this caucus is the Tea Party.”
The American people who showed up at the 2009 and 2010 rallies made the Tea Party! Then the organizers got greedy, went national with Jennie Beth Martin and others like fake Dana and her fake husband making 6 and 7 figures off of the backs of regular Main Street Americans.
GTH Dana.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Freedom caucus was not even formed till 2015 so they are not the tea party they can claim all they want they are Tea party yet they voted for Paul Ryan for speaker twice same as they voted for the corker bill.
The Tea Party was formed in 2010 right after Obamas was elected. The Freedom Caucus of 201 is composed of the Tea Party members, of 2010. So yes, the Freedom Caucus is too theTea Party.
LikeLike
2015
Yeah – but they didn’t vote like the Conservatives they were supposed to be.
Cruz voted for TPA and the precursor to the Iran Deal.
Rubio WROTE the Gang of Eight Amnesty bill.
The rest of our Tea Party candidates did much the same.
Benedict Arnolds!
The Freedom caucus is sympathetic to the Tea party movement the only one in that group of 35 who would be considered tea party be Dave Brat.
Trump Supporters ≠ Tea Party Peeps
at least not in my world
I am angry theat she and her husband left MO owing MO state taxes and a slew of unpaid bills to creditors.
Send a tweet to those three Freedom Caucus members Trump tweeted about. Tell them how you feel. Respectfully. Back our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why? You are not in all of their districts. I would ignore your emails/calls too.
LikeLike
You have no idea where I live or who on that list was in my district.
Your attitude is why we have career hacks in politics
McCain and his girlfriend Linda Graham are voodoo dolls that are used by liberal media and democrats against President Trump.
I hope someone uses pins and needles on them in order to dispel their negative energy.
Trump can say he did everything he could, and he accomplished a ton of stuff, promise stuff, but he needs for THE MOVEMENT to elect some people that support making America Great Again, and these GOP RATS got to go!
Help make AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, hound these 35 RATS until they squeal.
Go Trump Go
OK – I heard on the radio (Rush, Hannity, or Levin) that Ryan lied, the Parliamentarian lady said that it is not necessary to do the 3 Step Bill – and not necessary have 60 votes to repeal Obamacare outright.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are probably right!
…and thanks for clarifying that point. Treepers are the best folks ever!
If it is true that Ryan lied he should be bitch slapped. That does not excuse the HFC the way they did POTUS. They lost his trust. He is used making deal with an handshake among people who respect the word. These people behaved like thugs..
They are basing that of Mike Lee’s comments about 2 weeks ago. What I find fascinating is that no one in the HFC bothered to ask the Senate parliamentarian either. Certainly they would look like heroes if they managed to pull off a bigger reconciliation bill.
The only conclusions I can come to are that Paul Ryan needs to learn how to lead better and that the HFC people are basically show ponies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they can’t/don’t understand the issues, process, or know enough about health care to do so.
Maybe their donors want to keep Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think President Trump saw it as a ‘starting point’ wherein the House worked together to start the process, then the Senate worked on it, then the President recommended changes, sent it back to the house, and then everyone put their final touches and it would be a group process, and widely accepted/sanctioned bill….with some changes necessary as time went on if some parts of it didn’t work well.
There was some dishonesty about the method of passing – there wasn’t necessarily a need to do it in 3 Steps as Ryan insisted – and a clean repeal is likely possible.
I’m disgusted with the outside influences (globalists, big money people, Koch Bros, Soros, et al) messing with our government to the detriment of hard-working US taxpaying citizens.
Not thrilled with the public infighting, such a distraction from the bigger issues. If this crap is going to happen with every major piece of legislation I expect nothing to get done. They had to make the ACA repeal a public spectacle, whats next the budget? Tax reform and immigration? Christ, at least Democrats are smart enough to present an allied front even with internal divisions (think Sanders and Clinton fake friendship post election-rigging). Now the media is having a field day instead of focusing on the wiretap scandal. Whats the point of having a speaker that can’t keep the appearance of unity and the dirty laundry off the line? The fact Trump is having to deal with the circus in ANOTHER branch while running his own says it all.
Stop listening to the gaslighting MSM and you won’t be distracted anymore.
Comment frp Free Republic;
“The Trump lovers at Conservative TH (i.e., sundance and his band of, cough, cerebrals) are spinning this as some brilliant plot by trump to gain leverage over Priebus.
Right. Sure thing guys.
Trump: “We must fight them (conservatives) in 2018!”
lol @ the Free Republic (Never Trumpers)
“CTH Cerebral”
There’s a t shirt
The snobs were wrong about Trump before; Trump and the Treepers will prove the snobs wrong again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great op-ed from @RepKenBuck. Looks like some in the Freedom Caucus are helping me end #Obamacare.
http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/326424-governing-means-supporting-ahca
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy cow..I love this guy. Clone him.
😊😊
He was on this afternoon on FBN. He seems to be a level-headed member of the FC, if there are any.
CITIZEN Trump speaks!
The #NeverTrumpers are nothing but a cult, seriously.
Nevertrumpology
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just really, really disappointed in Dave Brat. I thought he would be more measured than he has been.
I agree. I have been pointing this out for a few days now. He is starting to sound like a politician in his responses and he has all of the FC talking points.
The FC did do us a favor, they exposed themselves for all to see. Fakers !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yep, the famous polling. Brat sure has the talking points down. We all trust polling since for months it said that Hillary was going to be President. Not!
Where is this famous poll? I have never seen it. Lou is still on the side of the Freedom Caucus.
I had to forego Lou again tonight as he made it plain he was on the HFC bandwagon and rollin’. A damn shame that he support their phony antics over the President he tirelessly supported with passion. I guess blood will tell.
One of the radio people said it was Ryan’s job to make sure the bill was sufficiently forged, then sufficiently supported before bringing it up for a vote. If neither, then it needed to be put back into the process until they reached a consensus.
The dishonesty about the 3 Step Process is very troubling/angering. If a full repeal is possible, why not do it? BUT NOT UNTIL a really good workable and well supported NEW BILL IS WRITTEN AND READY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was hoping a bear ate him
It was fun listening to Limbaugh choking on his own vomit today. He still jerks to his Cruz poster like a high school kid oogling Farah Foster in the 70s.
I think being a Cruztard is like being a retard. The only one who seems sane to them is themselves.
Come to think of it I know some mentally handicapped individuals that have a lot more class and sense than the average Cruztard.
Good article.
The House Un-Freedom Caucus
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-house-un-freedom-caucus-1490828436
I tend to agree with Dobbs and Ann Coulter. They can’t understand and don’t think it’s a good idea to attack HFC. He is being advised wrongly.
Plus SD wrote that it’s the Uniparty’s plan to blame Ryan/HFC for the failure so no one would look deeper as to why, etc. Here’s a couple from archives:
Why are two billionaires Charles and David Koch allowed to threaten standing members of congress who are collectively at least supposed to represent the interests of approximately 28 million voters?
Why is Tom Donohue (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President) allowed to threaten the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and author legislation affecting 300+ million?
Is it because it’s just easier to focus on Bad Ryan, or Bad Caucus?
Or, just maybe, is it because the billionaire BIG CLUB members are just smart and they know how to keep the “stupidity of the American voter” focused on Bad Ryan and Bad Caucus?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/25/healthcare-controls-and-the-benefits-of-the-blame-game/
The Healthcare plan failed because the billionaire funders who underwrite the construct (and who demand retention) gave cover under the ruse of threatening the HFC.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/24/my-final-thoughts-on-the-failed-healthcare-reform/
There goes Dobbs defending his buddies of the HFC. SD has called out both Ryan and the HFC for being in bed with big donor money. Ryan – Tom Donohue and the HFC – Koch Brothers. The HFC voted for Paul Ryan to be Speaker of the House not once, but twice!!
I saw Pres. Trump’s tweet this morning on the gateway pundit and never saw so many normally sane people “REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE” so much. Some were willing to throw Pres. Trump under the bus for these do nothing hacks. The HFC is useless. They won’t work with the POTUS and they did nothing to stop Obama’s destruction.
Paul Ryan was promoted as a wonk, a brilliant “answer man”. Ryancare written by Mr. Ryan and his lobbyist donors was supposed to be a slam dunk. Mr. Ryan and his leadership henchmen said they had the votes to pass this bill. Pres.Trump believed Mr. Ryan and of course so did we. But Ryan lied, he did not have the votes and many Republicans of all stripes rebelled. No vote was taken because the insider Rinos were scared shitless.
President Trump, there is enough blame to go around, but the largest blame lies with Paul Ryan and the crap sandwich Ryancare he foisted on us. Let’s try again with a better bill that all the elected Republicans can agree on and does what Republicans promised.
The HSC needs to be made an example of, or get on board or GET OUT.
LikeLike
LikeLike
AMEN!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Oh?
Ann: You are not inside the WH. You are not listening in to Trump’s phone calls and into his conversations. You do not know who Trump’s friends are, only Trump can determine that. Trump has incredible intuition and instinct. It is how he survived as a builder for many, many years in Manhattan and around the world. Don’t patronize him with your condescending attitude.
I think Coulter just likes to listen to herself talk these days. I’m over her.
You’ve got to give her a lot of credit for her response when asked who did she think would win the TPOTUS ..she was one of the first “media people” to publicly support Trump.
She’s on the side of winning and with her a sincere heart wants to see Trump succeed in #MAGA
Yep…. the losing wing of the GOP.
One issue Immigration” Annie Coulter has turned recently from her book “In Trump We Trust” to now do it all my way now or the highway. Must be some money issues behind this change?
Election she was all behind Trump in everything and now she is only behind him if he only works on her issue – immigration. Trump has been working on many issues at the same time but getting a lot of push-back on immigration. She acts like he is totally distracted by this AHCA issue. He is not.
I do not follow Ann Coulter much recently as I noticed she turned somewhat against full support of Trump. I just do an attitude check on her once a week now. Not good…
Since Trump is now working on immigration, she has less to whine about. And like most conservatives, they get their money from whining not doing. Maybe she should help Trump with more issues…
Bottom line: Follow your book Immigration Annie – “In Trump We Trust”
$$$ and less public demand for her services are probably behind her changes recently.
My guess is her revenue stream was declining since the election and she got bought by…… You fill it in….for the Health Care issue.
Coulter and others seem to “believe” that POTUS is being dragged along by Ryan lol. Ryan’s bill, or Trump’s bill, whatever, IS TRUMP’S OWN IDEA AND PLAN. Trump probably wouldn’t go along with a flat repeal and no replacement. That’s not his vision and not his agenda.
I’m just a simple caveman, but picking a fight with popular, limited government types like FreedomWorks and HFC — while promising to work with the Uniparty Democrats — doesn’t appear to me to be a winning strategy for DJT.
I will bet you the following: should DJT wage all-out war against the Constitutional Conservatives, while befriending the Schumers of the world, he will paint himself as just another corruptocrat.
Paul Ryan and the Chamber of Commerce are not your friends.
Popular limited government types like FreedomWorks and HFC? To who?
Let me get this straight: you are really siding with Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell over the American people in this debate? _Really_?
I side with Trump. Who are you siding with?
Rabid Ted Cruz Ideologue who has taken a position to launch offenses against CTH.
I wouldn’t worry too much about Doug Ross. He’s joined Erick Erickson.
These traitors are receiving donor $$$ from the Koch brothers who are not about limited government.
Pam, correct, they are run by the billionaire globalist.
And, who are you????
Neither are the Anti-Trump Koch Brothers who load up the pockets of the NeverTrumpers of the House Freedom Caucus.
Neither is the agents for the Koch Bros…the HFC.
These people are popular only with a small subset of the Republican party. They are in conservative, safe districts and get a lot of support from people like Levin on talk radio.
In the wider world, they are viewed as hard line extremists. I have 2 sisters hwo areloyal Trump supporters who absolutely cannot stand Cruz or anyone associated with him, which would be the HFC.
Remember something about Cruz. He is not now, nor has he ever been, a true conservative. He has close ties with the Bush clan [not conservatives by any definition], to Goldman-Sachs [again, hardly aligned with common conservatives] and he worked extensively for big business while in private practice.
What Ted did was begin positioning himself as an anti-establishment Presidential candidate as soon as he entered the Senate. It was a masterful reading of popular opinion and it would have worked for him, except that Der Donald, a true government outsider, threw his hat into the ring and vacuumed up all of Ted’s support.
The problem that Trump faces is that he has NO true allies in the Congress. The GOPe faction will stymy him at ever opportunity. The HFC will back him, but want support for the agenda of them and their constituents. Politics is either wheeling and dealing or blackmail.
Trump will never be a part of the Corrupt Washington Power Establishment. He is somewhat like the Mule character in Isaac Asimov “Foundation” though.
“I believe Trump decided he was going to be president on April 30, 2011, during the Correspondence Dinner at the White House when Obama unrelentingly mocked and derided him in front of the corrupt Washington power establishment. This public ridicule from an empty suit community organizer president, who never worked a real day in his life, angered Trump to his core and propelled him to seek and win the presidency.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/03/jim-quinn/is-trump-the-mule/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dobbs knows that he can’t go after Trump for his tweets, so he falls back on whom he despises, Paul Ryan to attack. I don’t hear Dobbs telling the HFC to works for the President’s agenda of which many are obstructionists and hardliners.
I mentioned this before, but I’ll do it again for the sake of clarity.
The AHCA would have done NOTHING to mitigate the long term effects of Obamacare on the consumer. It would have maintained the personal subsidies, switched collection of the penalty for a person having no insurance to the insurance companies [who would have charged the non-covered person an additional 30% in premiums], maintained the federal subsidies to states for expanded Medicaid and addressed almost no regulations on the type of policies offered. It would have done two things, of note. It would have repealed the tax levied against investment income on people making $250,000 a year and it would have removed the employer healthcare mandate. Passage of this bill would have done two things for President Trump. It would have allowed him to claim that Obamacare was on the way to being repealed and to claim that he was cutting taxes. But, the tax cuts would not have been massive, nor would most of the m iddle class taxpayers realized any significant tax reduction at all.
The actions of the HFC took those two points away from him. And, he backed this bill and, when it failed, he inherited part of the blame for it not passing. The worst thing was that he attempted to strong arm the members of the HFC and they ignored him. There are reports out today that indicate that the constituents of the members of the HFC support their decision. If true: oops.
Now, I am still waiting for someone, anyone, to tell me exactly what crisis the failure to pass this bill has caused. Phase 2 can chug along nicely. The House and Senate can go to work putting together a bill that will actually mitigate the effects of Obamacare and, hopefully pass it, thereby granting relief to all the tax paying citizens of this country. And, isn’t going to help if the President goes out of his way to tick off conservatives in Congress.
If you guys haven’t read “The Art of the Deal.” get yourselves a copy.
Here’s a quote from the book:
“You can apply all kinds of pressure, make all sorts of pleas and threats, contribute large sums of money to their campaigns, and generally it gets you nothing. But raise the possibility of bad press, even in an obscure publication, and most politicians will jump. Bad press translates into potential lost votes, and if a politician loses enough votes, he won’t get reelected.”
Who has gotten bad press on this issue?
House Freedom Caucus
Paul Ryan
Read the book.
