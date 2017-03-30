Finally President Trump Calls Out #NeverTrump Members of Congress…

After removing Katie Walsh from the White House staff, President Trump now moves to confront the #NeverTrump coalition in congress, Hillary’s Favorite Caucus, head on.

More than half of the remaining members of the House Freedom Caucus are still #NeverTrump, entrenched and intransigent Pro-Ted Cruz ideologues. They oppose Trump and have never moved beyond losing in the primary. They are still fighting the 2016 primary race they lost.

It appears President Trump has had enough of their ideological gridlock.

