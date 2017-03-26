Dems Make Strategic Healthcare Plan for 2018 – Sanders Will Lead on “Single-Provider” Proposal…

Well, don’t say we didn’t predict this reality. The Democrats are smartly not waiting for any recovery efforts by Republicans; and immediately following the failure of President Trump’s healthcare repeal and replacement approach, Senator Bernie Sanders begins putting their ‘single provider’ alternative together.
The strategy is, unfortunately, brilliant. When Obamacare further collapses, and all Americans are being further crushed by the skyrocketing costs, at exactly the moment when the American electorate are at their most frustrated and everyone is in crisis mode – whammo, here’s the solution.
All of the previous opposition to single-provider has been kicked out of the Democrat party. [Blue Dogs Dispatched] The DNC will unify, as one single voting bloc without a single representative in divergence, behind the Sanders proposal.
As ObamaCare explodes, the factional infighting between the purists in Hillary’s Favorite Republican Caucus and various GOPe proposals will continue. Directly into this void of leadership will flow the single-provider plan, just as the Democrats and the coordinated media messaging tell the American electorate the solution is right there:
“Medicare for all”.
The only thing the voter needs to do is get rid of the intransigent republicans and give them back the house in 2018 and maybe the White House in 2020. The Democrat call will be for a deafening mandate. Every activist and social justice group will respond to the thunder-drums.
In the unseen background, the activist Labor Unions will go along with the Democrat plan. So too will Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (GOPe).
AFSCME, SEIU, AFL-CIO will go along because employer removed health insurance premium costs leave more room for lucrative labor contracts. Tom Donohue will go along because the cost of Healthcare will remain off the ledgers of multinational Wall Street corporations and global bankers.
The Health Care providers and networks of Big Health Care and Big Pharma will go along, because the Democrat plan will apply the same approach as the Industrial Military Complex to Healthcare. Expansive crony-healthcare contracts provided at the public coffers, with unlimited taxpayer financing therein. Everyone can get rich.
Promises of big multi-billion dollar government contracts will go to those within the industry who will sign up to help the DNC execute the 2018 election plan. Billions will be spent with projections of hundreds of billions in later returns on investment.
This is the extremely predictable end result of the opposition put forth last week by Hillary’s Favorite Caucus HFC (aka House Freedom Caucus).
I hate democrats with the force of a bazillion super-nova’s, because their schemes are infinitely easier to pull off than oppose. However, this ‘Ice-Cream-For-Dinner‘ was entirely predictable. Thanks to the #NeverTrumpers, this was almost too easy.
Once the government is responsible for providing all the care,… well, a few decades from now, our kids will meet “The Minders”.
…”That was easy… Now, let me tell you about Muh Constitution”…
it’s a propaganda campaign.. they all got their talking points and now comes the flood of propaganda
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/its-time-for-a-single-payer-healthcare-system_us_58d6470de4b0f633072b37f8
Sanders has selective amnesia. They tried that in his state & guess what?:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2014/12/21/6-reasons-why-vermonts-single-payer-health-plan-was-doomed-from-the-start/#27c7cda74850
“Last week, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin (D.) announced that he was pulling the plug on his four-year quest to impose single-payer, government-run health care on the residents of his state. “In my judgment,” said Shumlin at a press conference, “the potential economic disruption and risks would be too great to small businesses, working families, and the state’s economy.” The key reasons for Shumlin’s reversal are important to understand. They explain why the dream of single-payer health care in the U.S. is dead for the foreseeable future—but also why Obamacare will be difficult to repeal.”
Dems response to why state programs don’t work is always because it was not big enough and not enough force behind it (stormtroopers).
Double, double
Toil and trouble
Round about the cauldron go
In the poisoned entrails throw
Fillet of Kevorkian snake
In the cauldron boil and bake
Congressmen’s bribes and blind-bureaucrat sting
Obama’s tingling leg and DNC eugenics wing
Maw of ravening death panels shark
Root of Sanders hemlock digged in the dark
Quit yur alls bitching. You live in a country where anyone can walk into the emergency room and not be turned down. You are going to pay whether you like it or not period. You are going to pay for old people. You are going to pay for young broke people. Young people who normally do not need medical will be overcharged/taxed to subsidize people who do need medical.
The only difference is what package the republicans or democrats present to you and can sell you as the best option to achieve this.
The only way to lower cost is to charge fat people by the pound on their auto insurance policy and collect that tax to offset medical cost. To add a fat tax as a self induced medical cost is politically unacceptable. However it is proven that people will move heaven and earth to lower the cost of auto insurance. People would actually lose weight to lower the cost of their auto insurance.
I don’t think you fully appreciate the scope of what this can do to the country. This brings us inches to full socialism.
Folks, with respect to Sundance, I was aware of the GOPe Splitter Strategy before I even heard of this website. And very quickly, even before Sundance and the others on here noticed themselves, I realized Trump was keenly aware of who and what he was up against in the race and what he had to do to WIN.
Did you all really think that it would be so easy for him to drain the swamp? Winning the election was the easy part. Now the fight REALLY begins. Go back to his campaign. His rallies. He showed through his rallies that there’s more of us out there than we thought. This battle is lost, but the war isn’t over yet. And while Sundance doubts Trump, I do not. Trump is playing the loooooong game, and has been since well before he officially announced for running for POTUS. What happened today was a party of that game. We’ll have to wait and see how this shakes out, but Trump did this for a reason, and he’s learning. We had one guy defect from the House Freedom Caucus because of this. I think a growing number of the Swamp Creatures are realizing where the winds are blowing. I hear youtubers speak all the time of how the current generation is becoming the most conservative ever. I think even Sundance underestimates how much Cold Anger there is….and how clearly people can see now.
In 2 years if this comes to pass, I’ll eat crow, Sundance, but until then, there’s a lot that can happen. We already saw all the crazy stuff that happened during the election, I don’t think that’s going to stop now. It’s only going to accelerate. If Trump really was so powerless, the swamp wouldn’t be stalling against Trump’s cabinet and SOCUS nominations so much. No, this isn’t over yet, not by a damn long shot. What Sundance outlines is how the Uniparty wants things to shake out, however, history has a funny way of delivering a result NOBODY expects.
Great, start your own website and we will all come over to take a look.
First tip, try to make a cogent argument without stringing together a series of platitudes.
A few things about healthcare… it got really expensive when kidney dialysis machines were covered, and then when AIDS hit. We all want good medical care, and it’s expensive, and there are not enough people trained to deliver the services that people want. I’m told Canada relies a lot on CNAs (certified nurse assistants).
Some things that are really expensive are premature babies, back injuries, brain injuries, accidents that result from alcoholism, dementia, mental illnesses… what can we do to make care affordable? Maybe people need to learn more about our bodies and how to manage them, and to avoid creating unnecessary problems. I think we will end up with Bernie’s plan after the Collapse. Some places will navigate this with more fraud and abuse than others. How can we work with this? I agree that we need a system that covers everyone … including the drug addicts, alcoholics, smokers, and mentally ill. Because we are paying for non-treatment in other ways. How can we make it work?
No, it just is not going to happen. The democrats forced Obamacare on the American people and these same American people are all too aware of that to allow the democrats a second chance. Seriously, would you trust someone who has already failed so completely to get it right the next time? As I said, it just aint gonna happen.
People have short memories and love to be lied to.
They’ve proven it over and over again. Unfortunately.
Reminds me of that old song — “Tell Me More Lies” Sad but true
Trump just spent his entire campaign talking about how horrible the VA is. And then he’s going to sign off on his healthcare solution as a copycat of the what he’s been excoriating for the last 20 months? No way. Trump couldn’t do that, he knows it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
It is my understanding that if they had had a vote and it failed, then by the rules of reconciliation it couldn’t be brought up until the next Congress. I know I read that somewhere, but for the life of me I can’t find it.
If that is so, then it explains why the vote was pulled IF there is a plan B. I am wondering if the truckers might be part of this puzzle, since it seemed a little odd that they were all at the White House so close to the vote. Priebus said they were open to working with dems. I wonder how many votes Hoffa could move.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting.
An optimistic way of looking at it. Hope you’re right.
Unfortunately, the Dems getting out there with their Single Payer lies again, just won them a LOT of “Progressive” support they’d lost over the Hillary Fiasco.
So whatever the R’s come up with now, it better be GOOD.
Newsflash: Trump won by Democrat support BECAUSE they don’t want Government Controlled healthcare. We are on to the Democrat Communist Regime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doubt it was all about that. Mostly jobs/imigration I would guess.
I am still holding firm that President Trump will not give up on the Repeal and Replace. He said so yesterday. He is going through a dark tunnel right now on the way to MAGA, but he will see the light at the end of the tunnel.
From what I am reading, there were more Moderate Republican who were going to vote no than there were of the Freedom Caucus who were going to vote no. So just blaming the Freedom Caucus is a bit unfair, and serves no purpose in helping President unify the GOP. Unification will never happen if there is such an irrational blame game taking front and center of this discussion.
As far as President Trump’s tweet this morning blaming the Freedom Caucus and other Conservatives, I believe he had no other choice to tweet that out because of what Judge Jeanine stated in her Opening Statement last night. After he suggested we watch her show, he did not want to us to believe that he wanted Ryan to resign. Although, I do believe he does want him to leave, he did not want us to think that was why he was encouraging us to watch it. From what I understand, he did not know she was going say what she said about Ryan, and therefore, he had egg on his face. Things are really hard for him right now and I will continue to pray for and love him.
It would be good if both sides of the “who didn’t vote” narrative was reported on this site. This site has become soooooooooo depressing. Although I don’t comment often at the CTH, I am checking out for a while, like not visiting here at all for a while. And……before anyone says it first… I will say it…..good bye. Love you all.
Yes some moderates were bailing. Mainly because they were upset that Trump gave too many concessions to the Freedom Caucus. However, had the Caucus in large numbers eventually supported the bill, the moderate defections like Comstock(who is pretty much a Democrat) wouldn’t have mattered.
Chopstick needs to go. Why should she get the money and power claiming to be a Republican when she votes with the Democrats.
Health care would way more affordable without these tens of millions of poor illegals. When is Trump going to get around to sending all these people back home? And DACA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t have enough producers to pay for the non-producers. That’s why NJ is broke and the property taxes are so ridiculous.
CON-servative CON-stitutionalists Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Louie Gohmert, Mark Sanford, Mike Meadows, got us to where we are. Divided we stand. I stand with President Trump.
If socialized medicine worked so well, why is the VA a total disaster with thousands of vets dying waiting for care?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When stuck between single payer versus an exploding Obamacare I can see how this will force Trump’s hand. Hillary’s favorite Republican Caucus indeed. It couldn’t work out better for the uniparty.
Still there’s a lot of time between there and now. Let’s trust Trump knows how to bend this in our favor.
I’m sure the federal govt employees will have plan much better than that of the masses.
*a health care plan*
First up, socialized single payer medical, second up, gun confiscation. That’s their plan. If we are to save our Republic we must bring down the Globalist billionaires, somehow someway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we could have a modified single payer. The insurance company would provide a lifetime benefit of $100,000. When lifetime medical expenses exceed the policy limit the insurance company would continue to process the medical expense on behalf of the Federal government. A portion of the premium is paid to the government to fund losses over $100,000. The objective is to provide low cost insurance with affordable deductibles so people can see a doctor on a regular basis. This can be accomplished with policy limits and deductibles similar to auto insurance.
Time to announce the TRUMP CAUCUS:
You’re either with us – COMPLETELY – or you’re against us.
Nothing less can succeed.
If Trump were to sign on to single payer without first deporting the tens of millions of illegals and using the DOJ to bring the hammer down on the cartelization of the medical and pharma industries using existing anti-trust and consumer protection laws then that’s dereliction of duty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are they going to find $2 Trillion to fund this monstrosity? The U.S spends approximately $1 Trillion to cover 1/3 of the population or 24% of the federal budget. The U.S. can no longer afford a defined benefit program. The U.S. will become a failed state when this occurs.
Reality is starting to set in on the members of the FC. The CR for the remainder of the FY 2017 is fast approaching and they will run smack into a speeding train which will not be able to slow down. Good luck FC!
Oh by the way Thanks Bernie for lighting the fire beneath the sorry Republicans!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep!
Commie Care will be like a Venezuela grocery store.
Are there any doctors here who can give their perspective on single payer? Will they support it or not?
I don’t understand why Sundance substituted “single-provider” for “single-payer.” What the Dems want is single-payer, like Medicare for everyone, with private providers like today. The big losers are the health insurance companies, who go out of business, because the government becomes everyone’s health insurer. Single-provider is like the VA with government-provided healthcare, not just government-insured healthcare.
Some countries have single-provider and some have single-payer. No one in the US has seriously suggested single-provider.
