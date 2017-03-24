Senator Rand Paul Says He Has The Healthcare Solution…

Senator Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz pushed the House Freedom Caucus to remain firm in opposition to President Trump.

Having successfully defeated his opposition, Senator Paul pulls out the UniParty dance music and proposes solutions that can go no-where. As you watch this, remember the House and Senate schedule spring break is next week…. Ergo Paul says “legislation should be brought up next week” blah-blah-blah.

This is a familiar UniParty ‘controlled opposition‘ trick. Go public and make the solution something you know has absolutely no chance of even being explored. Makes the abuser look great, and keeps the abused thinking their abuser is dreamy.

.

Once you see the strings on the Marionettes you can never go back to a time when you enjoyed the puppet show and didn’t notice them. Rand Paul is the guy running for Class President saying every student should have a convertible – who can disagree?

Advertisements