Senator Rand Paul Says He Has The Healthcare Solution…

Senator Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz pushed the House Freedom Caucus to remain firm in opposition to President Trump.
Having successfully defeated his opposition, Senator Paul pulls out the UniParty dance music and proposes solutions that can go no-where. As you watch this, remember the House and Senate schedule spring break is next week…. Ergo Paul says “legislation should be brought up next week” blah-blah-blah.
This is a familiar UniParty ‘controlled opposition‘ trick. Go public and make the solution something you know has absolutely no chance of even being explored. Makes the abuser look great, and keeps the abused thinking their abuser is dreamy.
.
Once you see the strings on the Marionettes you can never go back to a time when you enjoyed the puppet show and didn’t notice them. Rand Paul is the guy running for Class President saying every student should have a convertible – who can disagree?
When Trump is Trump he Trumps ! Soon morning will come again. Never give up, never give in. Remember how we got here…..and miles to go before we rest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analogy. Derp.
LikeLike
So, we’ll keep working on it week after week, month after month so we can say we’re working on it. God forbid we actually accomplish something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep…with the same people saying the same thing and blah blah..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a finish line that most in DC never actually want to cross, but please send money to help us finally achieve…….
LikeLike
So he starts off with co-ops and bring that up for a vote and see if democrats would go along and that would be a start. Geez..the democrats like Obamacare Rand. Get it. I just heard the same talking points and let’s keep going blah blah…Free market blah blah
Then he’s handing out copies of the Art of the Deal and using quotes from it to beat the Ryan bill..What a bunch of losers…Only thing we accomplished is looking like fools…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Just like the pied piper, led rats through the streets………..dance like marionettes, swaying to the symphony of destruction🤘🤘🤘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great tune and so appropriate 😈
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the ACA included co-ops? And all but 7 or so of 23 attempts failed? Sounds like a winner plan, Rand
LikeLike
His idea would have merit if we had sixty votes to write the bill we all want….Its all talk. They have no idea how stupid they all look.
LikeLike
When you see nonsense like this it only emphasizes the importance of leadership, which can only come from Trump. Trump needs to lean on Bannon for brainstorming and sideline Gary Cohn.
LikeLike
Oops got so excited to post my headline that I forgot to embed the song….
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man now disgusts me. He was determined this bill was never see the light of day in the senate. Think about it. How many TV interviews has he done in the last several weeks? He’s an attention seeker just trying to make a name for himself. He knows good and we’ll any bill he offers up is just as much DOA (actually more so) than the Ryan Bill. He acts as if he’s still running for president. The same goes for Cruz and Lee.
The American people are sick of this and that’s exactly why Trump is POTUS and not the three clowns mentioned in the first paragraph.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they all get some visits from their real (not ‘hired’) constituents when they’re on spring break next month
LikeLike
Imagine if our founders reacted like SD after losing a battle? You’ve brightened our spirits many a time SD. What can we do for you my brother?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a comment elsewhere on this site sundance said the Uniparty has been forming since the 1920’s.
Coincidentally, that is when the 16th amendment came about that established the federal tax. Realistically that was probably the final nail in the country’s coffin.
You want to defeat the Uniparty repeal the 16th Amendment. In the mean time we have to hope for one-offs like Reagan and Trump.
LikeLike
Senator Grassley’s twitterfeed is a might interesting. There’s some real humdingers on there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Scott Adams says Donald is half way there to getting a great bill after today. He says this is all in Trump’s wheelhouse… as a Master Persuader. And he (Scott) is not surprised and saw this coming.
I can see his point because Donald has done this before…Ryan’s version (of the bill) just went up in flames. Check.
Now on to part II…
Which is why we love Donald J. Trump!!
LikeLike
The GOP House will vote to fully repeal Obamacare……..In 2019 as soon as the GOP loses the Senate back to the democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Rand is still laboring under the illusion he can get a “clean” repeal bill (aka new legislation) through the Senate. Not sure where those 8 Democrats are going to come from but you keep talking Rand. You’re real good at it….
LikeLike
Your concern is duly noted and put into Blum’s inbox.
LikeLike
If you think this sucks….imagine a President Cankles!
President TRUMP said today, that he learned a lot about loyalty.
Hopefully, many here have as well.
As for me, what time I have left will not be spent pissing and moaning.
“Tomorrow is another day.”….thank you, Ms. O’Hara Wilkes Kennedy Butler.
LikeLike
Our President is working his behind off and the congress is a joke
LikeLike