Senator Rand Paul Says He Has The Healthcare Solution…

Senator Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz pushed the House Freedom Caucus to remain firm in opposition to President Trump.

Having successfully defeated his opposition, Senator Paul pulls out the UniParty dance music and proposes solutions that can go no-where.  As you watch this, remember the House and Senate schedule spring break is next week…. Ergo Paul says “legislation should be brought up next week” blah-blah-blah.

This is a familiar UniParty ‘controlled opposition‘ trick.  Go public and make the solution something you know has absolutely no chance of even being explored.  Makes the abuser look great, and keeps the abused thinking their abuser is dreamy.

.

Once you see the strings on the Marionettes you can never go back to a time when you enjoyed the puppet show and didn’t notice them.  Rand Paul is the guy running for Class President saying every student should have a convertible – who can disagree?

25 Responses to Senator Rand Paul Says He Has The Healthcare Solution…

  1. mariposa232 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    When Trump is Trump he Trumps ! Soon morning will come again. Never give up, never give in. Remember how we got here…..and miles to go before we rest.

  2. catmom says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Great analogy. Derp.

  3. Sloth1963 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    So, we’ll keep working on it week after week, month after month so we can say we’re working on it. God forbid we actually accomplish something.

  4. ALEX says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    So he starts off with co-ops and bring that up for a vote and see if democrats would go along and that would be a start. Geez..the democrats like Obamacare Rand. Get it. I just heard the same talking points and let’s keep going blah blah…Free market blah blah

    Then he’s handing out copies of the Art of the Deal and using quotes from it to beat the Ryan bill..What a bunch of losers…Only thing we accomplished is looking like fools…

  5. Razzberryjenni says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    “Just like the pied piper, led rats through the streets………..dance like marionettes, swaying to the symphony of destruction🤘🤘🤘

  6. Regina says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I believe the ACA included co-ops? And all but 7 or so of 23 attempts failed? Sounds like a winner plan, Rand

    • ALEX says:
      March 24, 2017 at 11:17 pm

      His idea would have merit if we had sixty votes to write the bill we all want….Its all talk. They have no idea how stupid they all look.

  7. myrightpenguin says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    When you see nonsense like this it only emphasizes the importance of leadership, which can only come from Trump. Trump needs to lean on Bannon for brainstorming and sideline Gary Cohn.

  8. razzberryjenni says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Oops got so excited to post my headline that I forgot to embed the song….

  9. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    This man now disgusts me. He was determined this bill was never see the light of day in the senate. Think about it. How many TV interviews has he done in the last several weeks? He’s an attention seeker just trying to make a name for himself. He knows good and we’ll any bill he offers up is just as much DOA (actually more so) than the Ryan Bill. He acts as if he’s still running for president. The same goes for Cruz and Lee.

    The American people are sick of this and that’s exactly why Trump is POTUS and not the three clowns mentioned in the first paragraph.

  10. Old Longshoreman says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Imagine if our founders reacted like SD after losing a battle? You’ve brightened our spirits many a time SD. What can we do for you my brother?

  11. Archie says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    In a comment elsewhere on this site sundance said the Uniparty has been forming since the 1920’s.
    Coincidentally, that is when the 16th amendment came about that established the federal tax. Realistically that was probably the final nail in the country’s coffin.

    You want to defeat the Uniparty repeal the 16th Amendment. In the mean time we have to hope for one-offs like Reagan and Trump.

  12. andi lee says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Senator Grassley’s twitterfeed is a might interesting. There’s some real humdingers on there.

  13. andi lee says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:25 pm

  14. ivehadit says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Scott Adams says Donald is half way there to getting a great bill after today. He says this is all in Trump’s wheelhouse… as a Master Persuader. And he (Scott) is not surprised and saw this coming.

    I can see his point because Donald has done this before…Ryan’s version (of the bill) just went up in flames. Check.
    Now on to part II…
    Which is why we love Donald J. Trump!!

  15. Howie says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    The GOP House will vote to fully repeal Obamacare……..In 2019 as soon as the GOP loses the Senate back to the democrats.

  16. streetparade says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Apparently Rand is still laboring under the illusion he can get a “clean” repeal bill (aka new legislation) through the Senate. Not sure where those 8 Democrats are going to come from but you keep talking Rand. You’re real good at it….

  17. daystarminsite says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Your concern is duly noted and put into Blum’s inbox.

  18. JoD says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    If you think this sucks….imagine a President Cankles!
    President TRUMP said today, that he learned a lot about loyalty.
    Hopefully, many here have as well.
    As for me, what time I have left will not be spent pissing and moaning.
    “Tomorrow is another day.”….thank you, Ms. O’Hara Wilkes Kennedy Butler.

  19. ALEX says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Our President is working his behind off and the congress is a joke

