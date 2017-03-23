Report: President Trump Forces House Vote Tomorrow on ObamaCare Repeal and Replacement…

Perfect.

President Trump, through OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, has demanded the House of Representatives vote tomorrow on the current bill for ObamaCare Repeal and Replacement.

This directly calls out the UniParty structure of Washington DC.

The time for endless political talk in circles is over. Time for action. The Koch Brothers wing (House Freedom Caucus), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wing (Ryan/GOPe), will have to vote to support the Health and Human Services construct of Tom Price, or kill it by voting against it.

Either way they vote President Trump has delivered on his promise: an opportunity to vote for the repeal of ObamaCare.

All those who vote “NO” on the bill will own the outcome. Meaning, they support the continuance of ObamaCare and all of the subsequent outcomes therein. Get them all on record.

President Trump’s HHS Secretary created the bill, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan supported the bill, Vice-President Pence supported the bill. Both the President and Vice-President engaged with every faction of the political parties to have their voices heard -and modifications made- on the construct of the bill, and now House republicans are given the opportunity to vote on the bill.

Done.

President Trump, VP Pence, Speaker Ryan and HHS Secretary Tom Price gave it their best shot. If it fails, the onus is on the voters to change out their GOP representative.

♦ Unfortunately, this means the Trump tax reform proposal will be far less than otherwise could have been included because ObamaCare tax revenues/expenditures will have to be considered in any tax reform as an embed in the current revenue demand.

This approach will further expose the UniParty as the Republicans who voted “no”, and by consequence support ObamaCare taxes, will now hypocritically try and propose tax decreases. Their hypocrisy gives them a futile voice.

♦ To highlight this UniParty hypocrisy, President Trump will then move to present a full budget removing $1.15 trillion from spending, and those same no-vote republicans will demand more expansive government spending.

The UniParty hypocrisy will stand in the sunlight.

It needed to happen.

Advertisements