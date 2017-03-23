Report: President Trump Forces House Vote Tomorrow on ObamaCare Repeal and Replacement…

Perfect.
President Trump, through OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, has demanded the House of Representatives vote tomorrow on the current bill for ObamaCare Repeal and Replacement.
This directly calls out the UniParty structure of Washington DC.
The time for endless political talk in circles is over. Time for action. The Koch Brothers wing (House Freedom Caucus), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wing (Ryan/GOPe), will have to vote to support the Health and Human Services construct of Tom Price, or kill it by voting against it.
Either way they vote President Trump has delivered on his promise: an opportunity to vote for the repeal of ObamaCare.
All those who vote “NO” on the bill will own the outcome. Meaning, they support the continuance of ObamaCare and all of the subsequent outcomes therein. Get them all on record.
President Trump’s HHS Secretary created the bill, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan supported the bill, Vice-President Pence supported the bill. Both the President and Vice-President engaged with every faction of the political parties to have their voices heard -and modifications made- on the construct of the bill, and now House republicans are given the opportunity to vote on the bill.
President Trump, VP Pence, Speaker Ryan and HHS Secretary Tom Price gave it their best shot. If it fails, the onus is on the voters to change out their GOP representative.
♦ Unfortunately, this means the Trump tax reform proposal will be far less than otherwise could have been included because ObamaCare tax revenues/expenditures will have to be considered in any tax reform as an embed in the current revenue demand.
This approach will further expose the UniParty as the Republicans who voted “no”, and by consequence support ObamaCare taxes, will now hypocritically try and propose tax decreases. Their hypocrisy gives them a futile voice.
♦ To highlight this UniParty hypocrisy, President Trump will then move to present a full budget removing $1.15 trillion from spending, and those same no-vote republicans will demand more expansive government spending.
The UniParty hypocrisy will stand in the sunlight.
Oh, JOY! What gives me joy? It give me joy to imagine the faces of those in the “Freedom Caucus” when they heard Trump is forcing the vote. Yes, that’s right boys. He does have the cajones (and then some) to call your bluff.
Well we shall see if they’re bluffing or not.
What concessions have been made?
Yea it’s good to give up to big Gov’t.
How about we really fix it!
Yeah, it really is time to put up or shut up. I’m sick and tired of these people who want to have endless debate and discussion with the purpose of never actually doing anything.
I don’t honestly see how this bill is very much better than Obamacare at all, to be honest. It’s not really an appeal, it’s more like a slight amendment. It doesn’t include many of the features that Trump campaigned on, like the ability to buy insurance across state lines.
I can only hope Trump is playing 3-D chess here and this is some kind of a waystation to a better option.
repeal, excuse me, not appeal.
We are way beyond that..
What do you mean?
Read all the articles on this site. It will bring you up to speed.
LOL
You need to wind back about 3 weeks and read Sundance’s analysis on the political reality of the process they are working with. Without 60 votes in the senate, outright repeal is just not possible. This means that they must work within the budget reconciliation rules. This only requires 51 votes, but the senate rules limit what can and can’t be included in budget reconciliation. Also, the house and senate MUST vote on and pass the same reconciliation bill. So putting things in the house version that can’t even get 51 votes in the senate is a waste of time and effort. They need to agree on a bill, ANY bill, that guts Obamacare and then declare it dead. Then they can come back later and pass smaller bills focused on things that will help drive costs down and MAYBE even get some democrat support to get across the 60 vote closure hurdle.
Bottom line in this case, passing a bad bill is actually better than doing nothing.
I hope POTUS moves onto lyndsey and mcvain next. Jekyll’s.
What is HFC?
House Freedom Caucus
The guys that picked Ryan for Speaker
House freedom Caucus – the obstructionists.
House Freedom Caucus
Hillarys Favorite Committee
Now, that’s funny
They don’t need all 40 of them….just half
It’s Ryan’s problem. Love it.!
“Always be willing to walk away from the table”
When I look at the things that really matter to patriotic Americans then we have a lot more fighting to do. This non-repeal of the most insipid thing ever forced on Americans is revolting.
IT’S SHOWTIME!!
President Trump has given the HFC and the NeverTrumpers more than enough rope to wrap around their necks,
Tomorrow will find out if they are willing to kick over the stool that they are standing on.
When they were saying they would pull the vote instead of have it fail, I thought “I don’t think Trump will do that” because personally I wouldn’t. I’d rather lose, than hide from the fight, and I’m sure Trump told Ryan in effect, “Oh no, you don’t get to not vote. You vote and then you come tell me why you didn’t get enough votes, Paul”.
Everybody knows, on both sides, Trump did more for this than any president ever does for any bill. He’s bent over backwards, and done everything he could. Nobody will hold him responsible for this (other than the libs of course)
Only thing I would have done differently is first, to have those wanting full repeal to craft their bill and try to get it passed through the House and then the Senate. It would have fallen flat, and they would have had to jump on board with this current way.
This creates more favorable conditions for Trump on the second attempt. He will be dealing from a MUCH stronger position after the establishment corpratists get a bloody nose from this and are also drawn out into the open. Also this bill failing on the first round will also strengthen Trumps position on the tax bill. There will also be fallout for Ryan and members of the HFC.
Have some courage – Trash O’Bummer Care. No more FORCED BUY. Open market. Free choice. Call it FREEDOM Care! It will work ! But start new !
Agreed…this is PERFECT!….this was the plan all along (SUNLIGHT!…remember the Trump tweet about those running again in 2018?). Again, President Trump is 3 steps ahead of the swamp!!!
Tomorrow republicans and Democrats are going to vote on repealing Obamacare.
~116 + republicans are going to vote to repeal Obamacare!!
~ 20 + Republican Conservative Caucus members are going to vote against Trump and for Obamacare!!!
All Democrats are going to vote to keep Obamacare!!!!!
If the bill does not pass be sure and remember in 2018 the Conservative Caucus members that voted for Obamacare!!!
“All talk and no action” <<<<time for that ran out.
Trump definitely has Ryan by the manparts. No matter what happens, Trump wins
Fun part will be Mitch McConnell getting rolled by Trump next. He is a bigger wuss than RyanS
Yep, it’s time to put up or shut up. Trump will move along and let them twist in the wind. They are all for repealing and replacing as long as it has no chance of seeing the light of day. just like they did when Obama was hovering. Big boss has spoken. I can see trump campaigning against Obamacare rino sheet bags mid terms. Ryan’s petard is on the line too.
Damn. I thought PowerPoints always worked.
Microsoft told me so.
We haven’t seen a president play hard-ball like this since Ronald Reagan in Reykjavik.
Ryan’s legislative turd is NOT a REPEAL. It’s bait and switch, Replace..
Who believes that phase 2 and 3 will actually happen?
Here’s to our guy, POTUS DJT! Even if you don’t drink (like DJT) we can all say Cheers! And know that our POTUS is BRILLIANT!
