President Trump Meets With Intransigent House Freedom Caucus – The Congressional #NeverTrump Team…

Earlier today President Trump met with the House Freedom Caucus. The HFC is a group of professional electoral abusers who create battered conservative syndrome. The HFC has never passed legislation, nor have they ever taken a leadership role in politics when given every opportunity to actually lead.

Personally, I have ZERO respect for the caucus itself or any joined member who would put group intransigence above common sense. The HFC are political countermeasures.

The caucus is what’s known as the “controlled opposition“, and despite the talking points to the contrary they are funded by billionaire individual donor special interests. The heart of the Freedom Caucus political nucleus revolves around the Citizens United SCOTUS decision. Without C.U. the House Freedom Caucus collapses.

The combination of the HFC and CU is what led to multiple 2016 presidential primary candidates. The HFC are hidden corporatists. The HFC were united under the #NeverTrump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, and they worship at the altar of Mark Levin (gaslighting on their behalf), Glenn Beck and Ted Cruz.

The entire HFC schtick is a ruse, a fraud, a long-term scheme virtually identical to the prior explained “countermeasures strategy“. Astute Machiavellian democrats also fund the HFC through PAC’s (Political Action Committees) built to hide the intents. Some understand this system, but not near enough.

The HFC voted to support Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House; the HFC also voted to fund the 2015 Omnibus and debt ceiling removal. HFC members are also placed on key committee positions by the UniParty to give an illusion of divergence. HFC participates in CPAC seal-clapping. Sound conservative?… they’re not. It’s a mutually beneficial UniParty ruse; nothing more. I digress…

[TRANSCRIPT] President Donald J. Trump held a productive meeting with more than 30 members of the House Freedom Caucus in the Cabinet Room today to discuss the building momentum toward repealing and replacing Obamacare. Members of the House Freedom Caucus thanked the President for engaging with them throughout the negotiations. The President thanked the group for their willingness to work closely with the White House and their colleagues in Congress to craft the strongest possible bill. The group agreed that their ultimate goal is to implement a system that will drive down costs and increase access to healthcare for millions of Americans. This meeting was a positive step toward that goal. The President will also be meeting with the Tuesday Group later this afternoon and looks forward to further discussing our efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. (more)

