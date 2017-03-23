President Trump Meets With Intransigent House Freedom Caucus – The Congressional #NeverTrump Team…

Earlier today President Trump met with the House Freedom Caucus. The HFC is a group of professional electoral abusers who create battered conservative syndrome. The HFC has never passed legislation, nor have they ever taken a leadership role in politics when given every opportunity to actually lead.
Personally, I have ZERO respect for the caucus itself or any joined member who would put group intransigence above common sense. The HFC are political countermeasures.
The caucus is what’s known as the “controlled opposition“, and despite the talking points to the contrary they are funded by billionaire individual donor special interests. The heart of the Freedom Caucus political nucleus revolves around the Citizens United SCOTUS decision. Without C.U. the House Freedom Caucus collapses.
The combination of the HFC and CU is what led to multiple 2016 presidential primary candidates. The HFC are hidden corporatists. The HFC were united under the #NeverTrump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, and they worship at the altar of Mark Levin (gaslighting on their behalf), Glenn Beck and Ted Cruz.
The entire HFC schtick is a ruse, a fraud, a long-term scheme virtually identical to the prior explained “countermeasures strategy“. Astute Machiavellian democrats also fund the HFC through PAC’s (Political Action Committees) built to hide the intents. Some understand this system, but not near enough.
The HFC voted to support Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House; the HFC also voted to fund the 2015 Omnibus and debt ceiling removal. HFC members are also placed on key committee positions by the UniParty to give an illusion of divergence. HFC participates in CPAC seal-clapping. Sound conservative?… they’re not. It’s a mutually beneficial UniParty ruse; nothing more. I digress…
[TRANSCRIPT] President Donald J. Trump held a productive meeting with more than 30 members of the House Freedom Caucus in the Cabinet Room today to discuss the building momentum toward repealing and replacing Obamacare. Members of the House Freedom Caucus thanked the President for engaging with them throughout the negotiations.
The President thanked the group for their willingness to work closely with the White House and their colleagues in Congress to craft the strongest possible bill. The group agreed that their ultimate goal is to implement a system that will drive down costs and increase access to healthcare for millions of Americans. This meeting was a positive step toward that goal.
The President will also be meeting with the Tuesday Group later this afternoon and looks forward to further discussing our efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. (more)
Paul Ryan is a fav of the Koch Brothers and promised Koch donor retreat attendees he would go against Trump on push for TPP. Koch brothers involved with many up there (never Trump though). I think Trump’s best quality is that he listens to all sides and negotiates for the best outcome after all considered. Ryan’s Bill had some flaws. I think the HFC and conservatives in Senate have been offering some good ideas on both policy and procedure. I’m hoping Trump can pull the best of both together and force a good bill out of this from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s calling their bluffs. Finally we get to see the votes recorded…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cruz is supported by Koch Brothers as well and so are many other so called conservatives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever gets passed will get changed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t have a dog in this fight. But let me just say this: Trump knows exactly what he is doing. Either way, Trump wins. If the bill passes, and there are democrats that might have to vote for it, Trump gets the credit. If it fails, Ryan and the Dems get the blame. Some of you might toss the Freedom Caucus in for a share of the blame. It doesn’t matter. It’s going to implode on its own. Obamacare provisions that require the IRS to enforce,just might not get enforced. Insurance companies could be allowed to sell across state lines by just not enforcing anything. (Kinda like Sanctuary cities, only different.)
My guess is it is going to pass, because Trump. If not, it will be “The Wrath of Trump.” Lots of people will be looking for coattails in a couple years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t get distracted Treepers – the HFC is a mix of good (Jordan) and terrible (NeverTrumpers Sanford and Amash). Some members are conservative, but others are libertarian spergs who despise economic nationalism/fair trade and would probably support amnesty, since to many of them the economy is all that matters.
The bill is a first step. I stand with the President and his deal making, which includes playing ball with Ryan as a means to work out future issues that he isn’t going to be pleased with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beings the clan of “Never Trumpers” are displaying themselves all over themselves, in what they consider “being in incognito,” presents a clear picture of subterfuge. Anyone & everyone who wants to, press into heaven, for a major crush of enemies of MAGA!….. “As a child of light, I enforce the triumphant victory of my Lord Christ Jesus, in this situation!!!” (Germaine Copeland) Along with warrior type prayer, contact those folks by text, social media, even old fashion phone, & let them know they need to support Trump & Pence in this! Remind them on 2018 isn’t that far away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see a copy of the “Freedom” Kochus’ Replacement Bill, wouldn’t you?
Ooops….N/A!
If this Bill goes down in flames, it would be our civic duty to make sure that the “Freedom” Caucus and their pimp…Koch, get ALL the credit for lighting the match.
Keep in mind, despite the Tea Party BS, they don’t give 2 rat’s A’s for you or your health care.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been waiting for this moment since the TEA party started. Put up or shut up little boys and girls…Love what President Trump has done…
The video clip of Trump saying ‘it’s politicians’ when he was talking with the Trucking companies was prophetic….Good times…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Regardless of outcome, I still support President Trump. No one could have worked this and negotiated any harder. I pray these members will put aside their differences and remember the hardships we have all faced bc of Ocare. I suppose many are looking at the millions being dangled by Koch brothers. I will be very interested to see who goes against President Trump. Those same members will continue to obstruct any thing President Trump plans to accomplish. Pray.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Know when to walk away from the table.” ‘The Art of the Deal’
LikeLiked by 7 people
POTUS gave them all a chance to speak their minds and publicly negotiate their concerns (read: grandstand for their special interests). Now, he’s done with the process, and it’s time for the RINOs to decide what side of history they want to be on.
Some of them were actually convinced that they had POTUS in a pickle, over a barrel, and outmaneuvered. But, they will all soon realize the folly of that vision.
I won’t be surprised when the bill passes tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am not a Democrat I am not a Republican I belong to the #MAGA movement and 100% loyal to it’s leader President Trump. I will take note of the Republican who vote NO and then work towards replacing them in 2018 with people who believe in the movement.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was a Republican but no more. They grandstand too much. For me it’s all about Pres Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN.
Gen. Patton says we’re taking this monstrous army around the long way through defensible terrain. The jackwagons and tinhorns, who have never won a single battle, say we should squeeze through the valley between the Koch Mountains and the Schumer River – terrain we know nothing about – because we’ll get everybody through in one week.
Gen. Patton will get us there, and he will get us home. Pack it up and obey orders. We’re moving out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! So dekster was half right- he’s not specifically a time traveler, but a reincarnation 😳😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know this is early in the process, but I wonder if Trump or Trump Team can maybe post some of the unreasonable demands some of members of congress have, or the reasons they are not willing to approve the bill.
And maybe “pressure” can be applied to the “resistant” ones to make see the LIGHT!
…. the LIGHT shining at the end of the tunnel, … which is the TRUMP TRAIN that is going to run them over if they don’t get off the tracks.
All aboard the Trump Train (or you will get run over).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll trust the Freedom Caucus of Mark Meadows over Lyin Ryan of the Prog Rino Chamberpot Party. Ryan is setting Trump up for loses with his progreSSive plans, including TPP, Illegal Amnesty, and Romneycare now repackaged. Ryan is such a Putz.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, General!
Why in the sam hell would ANYONE partner with Lyin’ Ryan vs the Freedom Caucus?
PS: It’s not rocket science…
LikeLike
Ummmm…. didn’t the beloved Freedom Caucus vote Paul Ryan in as House Speaker?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You own ObamaCare now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! Now that’s a stretch….
LikeLike
No, it is not a stretch. The Freedom Caucus and the GOP who vote against the bill tomorrow will OWN Obamacare now. Trump will also remind the voters of that fact as well because HE has the bully pulpit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No stretch. FACT.
President Trump promised a repeal vote. Here’s your repeal vote. Vote NO and you vote to keep ObamaCare. YOU OWN IT !!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are EXACTLY right Sundance!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s right, Obamacare will collapse and the Mark Meadows and the Freedom Caucus will pay for it.
LikeLike
God I’d love to see those smug brats go down in primaries.
LikeLike
as my son would say……….word.
LikeLike
If nothing is done it will cease to exist. People will lose coverage, maybe everyone. But that is the replace, not getting rid of it. My guess is when faced with that it will be a lot more probable that good n plenty types will move toward something better
LikeLike
It won’t cease to exist though. The market will remain warped and those who don’t want insurance will still be forced to pay the govt big money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And it will continue to stall economic growth that our country so desperately needs right now.
LikeLike
And this bill changes any of that how?
LikeLike
No, Potus told IRS not to enforce. No penalty. The bill does not unwarp insurance. Nothing that requires insurance to cover pre-existing will unwarp it. Premiums will remain high and go higher because only those that need it will purchase.
LikeLike
Thanks for the perspective Sundance. I’m thinking I like the way things are working. The President has , by actions, shown the GOPe (Ryan/McConnell) that hes’ trying to advance their “better way ” . It’s up to Ryan to deliver his votes and he cannot. That’s a hit on Ryan, not Trump. Me thinks Trump is now in a win/win situation. The narrative is set and easy to spot. DC politics as usual is a wreck. A swamp. Trump gets credit if he can get a bill to the Senate, and he will not suffer the blame if it doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heh… Lou Dobbs just backed me up! heh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is ripping thru the facade, that are a group of power brokers bent on creating 2 classes in our country, which are royalty and surf-dome.
It is truly astonishing to watch it unfold.
This has been going on all my life and I’m over 6o.
I like the way it is going so far!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are nothing but a bunch of faux conservative, virtue signaling douchebags. They are all bought and paid for by groups that don’t really care about the issues. The issues are just fodder for them to stop Trump with. What they are really after is open borders and surrendering our sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Ryan is good now? no thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one said Ryan is good now. SD has pointed out many times that Ryan is beholden to the Chamber of Commerce. Trump has to work with Ryan because he is the Speaker of the House. How is Trump going to get things done? Trump knows how to negotiate; he has been doing that all of his life.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Typical comments from Breitbart – home to NeverTrump people..
“Finally some sanity. Rand Paul has been right all along. Slow it down and get it right.”
OMG. They have had 5 years already. Is that slow enough to get it right and figure out a real process to get it done within voting constraints. Reality does not exist for these people.
Bottom Line Reality check:
This is the ONE attempt to fix Obamacare in 2017. Then on to other issues in 2017. Then how many want to try to fix it in 2018 just before the next election cycle? Hand grenades everywhere. Not likely. Reality can be an ugly place for idealogues (right and left).
— Apologies if I feel so cynical tonight. Just a major disappointment. I will clear my mind and soul tonight and move on. Maybe vote will pass? and a miracle be declared.
Have a nice night
LikeLiked by 2 people
I fully support the President, Fully support this bill, and Fully support him dropping the hammer and telling these jerks in the House it’s time to put up or shut up. Vote for it, or against it, and lets see who’s left standing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, and he has a long memory. He will campaign for anyone that primaries the Rep in 2018 who votes no on the bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok I am all in. I believe in Pres Trump. If they want to blow it up..then we need to list the names so everyone can see.
LikeLike
Freedom Caucus:
Amash, Justin MI, Blum, Rod IA, Brat, David VA, Bridenstine, Jim OK, Brooks, Mo AL Buck, Ken CO, Clawson, Curt FL, Desantis, Ron FL, DesJarlais, Scott TN, Duncan, Jeff SC, Fleming, John LA, Franks, Trent AZ, Garrett, Scott NJ, Gosar, Paul AZ, Griffith, Morgan VA, Harris, Andy MD, Hice, Jody GA, Huelskamp, Tim KS, Jordan, Jim (chairman) OH, Labrador, Raúl ID, Loudermilk, Barry GA, Lummis, Cynthia WY, Meadows, Mark NC, Mooney, Alex WV, Mulvaney, Mick SC, Palmer, Gary AL, Pearce, Stevan NM, Perry, Scott PA, Posey, Bill FL, Rothfus, Keith PA, Salmon, Matthew AZ, Sanford, Mark SC, Schweikert, David AZ, Stutzman, Marlin IN, Weber, Randy TX, Yoho, Ted FL,
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Murdered that sentence, sorry! Correction:………..Beings the clan of “Never Trumpers” are displaying themselves in what they consider “being incognito,” presents a clear picture of subterfuge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump keeps his word. If this bill fails tomorrow, he will not go back to it. When he says he is done negotiating, he is done. When the GOP base realizes Trump MEANS what he is saying, they are going to be FURIOUS at the GOP that voted against it. When this bill fully implodes, the GOP will be crying to fix it and it will be too late. They are reaping what they are sowing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“When this bill fully implodes” meaning Obamacare imploding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The bill has to be done through the budget reconciliation process. They don’t get another chance at this as it only happens once a year for 51 votes. It’s the Senate procedure stupid…
They know this. It is the American people who do not know the procedures so don’t know this.
Meaning if the House votes it down tomorrow, there will be NO ‘fiddling with it to make it better next week and vote on it again.’
So much fakery afoot with the FC, BB trolls, Nevertrumpers, Koch stooges, etc.
Listen to Sundance!!
LikeLike
All the Never Trumpers pretending they can do a repeal and then try a replacement with only 53 votes max. They must think we are stupid. I know not one Democrat will vote for it because Obama told them to pass nothing for Trump.
LikeLike
I know Kintbury. I’m tired of their misinformation here. I can only imagine how the true patriots feel.
LikeLike
Bottom line:
There is probably so much going on behind the scenes, it is impossible for us to conceive of all the balls PDJT has in the air.
Yet, think about it. Is their anyone in the world we could trust more than Trump to negotiate on our behalf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems to me that they would have accomplished more at this meeting with the HFC if they had followed Melania Trump’s example and started this meeting with a prayer. God was missing from the room; what a shame. Perhaps through prayer they would come to realize their differences were not so great and resolution could be achieved in an adult manner.
Darkness before the dawning. We should all be on our knee in prayer for our president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But isn’t this situation what Trump wants a Speaker that he can control. The FC maybe a bunch of spoiled brats, but they provide Trump a foil to use against the speaker. The FC may appear cohesive when they are altogether in a room, but take each alone and you then find what motivates them. How much pork is there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somethings never change whether it be the first continental Congress or the 114th Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1776. i love that movie. dude that played ben franklin killed it 🤘🏽
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done–moves to vote on Friday per Mr. Ryan.
LikeLike
Meeting over, Paul Ryan just said vote will take place tomorrow.
LikeLike
Finally. Let’s get it over with. They’ve been talking about it for 7 years now.
LikeLike
If all the house GOP will go on record and vote for this bill tomorrow, then at least we will find out who are for and against it. I suspect that there are many GOP House Members who are doing this negotiating act for public display, but deep down they have been bought either to be for or against repealing Obama care, not to mention the Senators who remain on the sideline at the moment. If this bill would somehow make its way to the Senate, then the same game will be played over again, then the Senators will also need to be put on record.
All these games are played by those politicians who have already bought by the rich donors and globalists, not to mention the Democrat politicians who are enjoying this fight tremendously. The end results are we, the ordinary citizens, will suffer the consequences regardless of which elite groups would spend the most money to win this fight.
Our President is trying to do the right thing with all his skills and years of negotiation experience but he is dealing with a new bunch of evils that do not care less about country, citizens, constitution, laws, moral, conscience, religion or anything else of values that we would hold dearly to our heart.
It is sad that we have arrived to this point but the politicians have decided that they will replaced the good almighty and they will decide our fate at the order of their precious donors. It is also sad that we were responsible for putting these politicians in power in the first place,. May God bless our President who shares our moral, values, patriotism, and love for all of us who are the forgotten peoples left behind by those greedy and selfish politicians who only exist to satisfy their never ending needs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with Trump on getting part 1 passed, however, I havn’t gotten a ton of clarity on Part 2/3. Do you think Trump will push for allowing insurers to operate outside of the aca (but not be eligible for aca tax credits) and be able to discriminate on pricing? The best way to lower costs is to put the monetary incentive for recurring medical care and let the insurers cover catastrophic events. If someone is obese and has loads of preexisting conditions, why should they get the same rate as a young marathon runner?
LikeLike
The 1st stage [repeal] has to be voted on now, or wait until next year’s budget reconciliation. However, the Secretary of HHS’ 1,422 rulings do not require new legislation. Enforcement of any Obamacare rules and regulations can be gutted quite legally by Secretary Price. The mandate for IRS penalties for non-insureds who do not buy insurance and insureds who opt out has already been eviscerated by an PDJT EO.
Those legislators who “do not believe” in Stage 2 or 3 are either willfully stupid, or willfully misleading low information voters.
If the House Republicans do not vote for this 1st stage [repeal] then they are signing their own ejection order from Congress.
LikeLike
Shout it from the rooftops grlangworth!
LikeLike