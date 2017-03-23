ObamaCare Repeal Vote Tomorrow – Contact Your Representative in Congress…

Posted on March 23, 2017 by

The House of Representatives has scheduled the repeal of ObamaCare vote tomorrow.  Approximately 220 Republicans in congress people support the Trump, Pence, Price and Ryan repeal and replacement bill.  Approximately 30 Republicans in congress do not support the repeal bill and have vowed to keep ObamaCare in place by voting “NO”.

Have you given your opinion to your representative?  Find your representatives’ phone number, voice mailbox, or email address through this link:

SEE HERE

Whether you support the 30 R.A.T’s, or whether you support President Donald Trump, it is important to have your voice heard.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Legislation, media bias, Obamacare, President Trump, Professional Idiots. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to ObamaCare Repeal Vote Tomorrow – Contact Your Representative in Congress…

  1. Sa_Bi says:
    March 23, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s