ObamaCare Repeal Vote Tomorrow – Contact Your Representative in Congress…

The House of Representatives has scheduled the repeal of ObamaCare vote tomorrow. Approximately 220 Republicans in congress people support the Trump, Pence, Price and Ryan repeal and replacement bill. Approximately 30 Republicans in congress do not support the repeal bill and have vowed to keep ObamaCare in place by voting “NO”.

Have you given your opinion to your representative? Find your representatives’ phone number, voice mailbox, or email address through this link:

Whether you support the 30 R.A.T’s, or whether you support President Donald Trump, it is important to have your voice heard.

