March 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #63

It’s a great time to be alive isn’t it? Watching a people’s president Make America Great Again… it’s like Christmas everyday! 😀
I should’ve put “Oh What A Beautiful Morning” as a reply to your “It’s a great time to be alive isn’t it?” Ah, well. Missed opportunity!
LOL Maybe next time! 😛
Every day is a happy day. Fun, as Trump would say. 🙂
😉 😀
I really think our good president is and always has been interested in just reforming the government and getting rid of Social Justice and PC. His main interest is make america great again, prosperous, less government, and competent leadership in favor of the people over the globaloney. Now, he never expected this great civil war to get this bad when he started his journey. It has been forced upon him by the evil, crooked, Uniparty. Now it is a bloodletting.
I agree, and so far he certainly has done a number on PC culture (Yay!) and is moving pretty quick on government reformation. Social Justice (ie. 9th circuit judges and lefty virtue signaling) is being rather persnickety, but it’s days too are numbered.
As far as the extent of evil and corruption, my gosh, the depth of it all certainly escaped me until President Trump set out on this quest. If I went back in time 2 years ago and told myself what is going on and what has happened, I would be checking myself for a tin-foil hat! 😛
March Madness!
Looks like Rep. Nunes is the politician many of us have been waiting for..It took guys to do what he did. He was definetly rattled by whoever gave him the information. That fact is much more comforting then innuendo or parsing words…
We have a real life whistleblower and even Rep. King mentiojed that…….
I disagree. Nunes is no friend of the President. He made this pretty clear in his comments last week about just what he was investigating. I think he was fully planning to use an “investigation” do serious damage to Trump’s credibility. Instead, he got sandbagged by someone in intelligence and had to report the truth or have it get away from him and embarrass both him and his committee.
Yep. Winning. This is the season the useful idiots help us, not the other side. 🙂
Makes sense to me…
I still think they’re doing damage control on Montgomery plus what you’re talking about. Maybe when Nunes sent that aide to deal with the Montgomery stuff, the aide asked around and it kicked up a more recent hot potato. Maybe accidentally. Maybe on purpose. I suspect they would rather Trump’s recent stuff come out, than Montgomery.
DDD Report….Nunes is now a messenger that they must kill. This was not in the script. Shifty is losing his mind. The leftist killing of Nunes begins tomorrow morning on the Morning Schmoe and Mika Show. The two trained seals will bark for fish. The whole intel committee investigation now has to be stopped and a special coverup commission takes over. The intel committee investigation has been tainted by the truth. The truth can not be allowed to escape its binds. A hue and cry will go out all over the land to stop the investigation. Orders have been issued from the Bunker in Bora Bora.
Concur.
Looks like he got wind of Operation Hammer….Three if by Government. Possible Smoking Gun. I am hoping this stuff is not covered by Sessions recusals but fear may be. A grand jury is the way to take them down. The democrats are out of control bat shia crazy right now. The MSM is in full cover up mode. If Hammer is exposed it will lead to every dark corner of the Swamp so many there will try to suppress the evidence in major emergency damage control. This also may lead to Benghazi schemes that are too horrible to mention. I think it is much worse than anyone can understand yet. The evil is overwhelming. Trying to confirm all this stuff now. Lots of smoke. If Hammer is good reliable evidence it is SHF time. Amazing.
Nunes said “no Russia or foreign”. I mean, he ADMITTED it. That means Sessions can point to the stands and swing.
NO WONDER Sessions recused himself. LOL!!! LMAO!!!
“every time we freak out about a small-bore terror attack we play into their hands”
Who’s freaking out? We’re just gonna get even! Incoming!
If we freak out about Muslims killing us, they might get upset and kill us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
1)Opening
2)William Binney,
fmr NSA
3)Doug Collins, GA
-Healthcare
4)London Terror
-Steve Hilton
5)Ed Rollins
6)Immigrant Welfare
7)Nick Adams, F.L.A.G.
Betsy McCaughey,
NY Post
Thanks for posting the link to his show today.
Some cities and maybe even the state of California are passing laws to cancel any business they have with and/or divest from any companies that are bidding to build the border wall. Since this is government taking penalizing individuals and companies for their political beliefs, could this be a violation of the first amendment?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Joe, Joe, Joe… those rules only apply to Republicans! 😉
The new one is making its way through assembly now…forces law enforcement to not work with any federal agency whatsoever if ice is involved. Everyone calls us commiefornia and mexifornia. Munus a bunch of us, theyre pretty much right..
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s next, banning individuals or businesses from doing business in their city or state because they donated to a political campaign?
Public shaming because you like chikfila and its a Christian company that closes on sunday…fines for eating at non government approved green restaurants…i could go all night…
There’s a Chickfila in Walnut Creek and they always have a line around the block. BTW, they aren’t the only restaurant that is closed on Sundays here. My favorite Mexican, Chinese and Thai restaraunts are all closed on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sick and disturbing, yet oh so predictable. Sad!
Tucker Carlson Show
Nigel Farage
. https://youtu.be/JrMuAuIWHx8
Jessica Tarlov,
Bustle.com
. https://youtu.be/F7KVyGrM4Vo
Katie Hopkins
DailyMail.com
. https://youtu.be/2_h1yCwhgDo
Ayaan Hirsi Ali
human rights activist
. https://youtu.be/Ty6JuIpUDZM
Tom Price
. https://youtu.be/09WqdOIE2_4
Jessica Tarlov
Worthless
She’s horrible. I can only listen to three words before I click the channel.
I got an overload of her last summer.
Had to shut the voice off. Terrible.
Oh What a Beautiful Morning
There’s a golden-maned man in the White House,
Who’s been working for us every day.
All his plans are ready to fall in place
And he looks to the east as he starts to say:
Oh what a beautiful mornin’,
Oh what a beautiful day.
I’ve got a beautiful feelin’,
Everything’s going my way.
Healthcare reform is now ready to pass,
Though we struggled a bit before today.
The Freedom Caucus has changed a few things,
And it looks like they’re ready to vote “Yea”.
Judge Gorsuch has done such a fine job
Holding the high ground at the hearings.
In less than three weeks he’ll be voted in,
And us Deplorables will be cheering.
This wiretap thing has been a sticky mess,
With surveillance denials from everyone.
But recent news showed that the NSA
Bugged Trump and everyone under the sun.
Oh what a beautiful mornin’,
Oh what a beautiful day.
I’ve got a beautiful feelin’,
Trump will keep winning his way.
Greta who? 🙂
What a piece of crap McCain is. He wants to make sure they can have a never ending kangaroo court to drag Trump through the mud at their convenience. I can’t believe I voted for him in 2008. Hell, he didn’t even want to win. He is clearly on the other side. *************************
(Comment edited by Admin…)
Seems like he’s bored with just trying to delegitimize the President but now wants to delegitimize Congress. He forgot he’s also rotting in that swamp.
He needs to be damaged politically to the point where he either retires or just becomes so irrelevant that nobody will even bother quoting him (is that better?).
I think he is about to get burned very badly.
We should remind Greta that McCain tried to sell idea that Trump killed a Marine for no reason when he said the mission in Yemen was a failure. Today we have the restriction on traveling with laptops, i-pads, etc due to info we found in that raid.
A lot of people voted for Sarah Palin…John McCain just happened to be on the ticket. I really believe a lot of people thought McCain would expire and Sarah would be President.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s already dead inside.
HI Sarah…love you 😉
Love me some Sarah! (my son lives in Dillingham, AK)
I voted for Palin. I hated McCain at the time and that feeling has only grown in the years since. He is a traitor in every sense. Treasonous.
McCain, the stupid ole coot, parroting President Trump’s line about ‘North Korea is China’s problem’. Ready, aim, fire! One way of getting rid of the likes of him!
McCain just doesn’t like that young whippersnapper named Donald Trump. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Incidental” intercepts?
FISA, so the calls were foreign in nature?
Post election, President Trump received numerous congratulatory calls from world leaders.
Are those spooks wiretapping everybody?
Yep
So busy today had to keep up; w/ just the headlines from Rush, Laura, & News Raido, but God-Almighty-Damn what a day
Well….somebody has to say it, right?
LikeLiked by 22 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“He’s outnumbered twenty to one … they haven’t got a chance!”
That…actually looks like something else.
A couple of barks, then out to the yard,
Following a big, satisfying meal.
Sniffing all around, “Ahh. There’s the place.”
A hunch. A grunt. “Wow! This shit’s getting real!”
LOLOL! 👍
Man, this CNN fake news crap is SO over the top. Tonight they ran another BS story about how unknown people claim that someone in Trump’s team MAY have had some sort of contact with someone from Russia.
These people need to burn in hell.
Not to worry! HaSatan is stoking the fire as you speak! They will all be crispy critters soon!
God puts whoever loves or practices a lie in the category. If no repentance, and I don’t see that coming anytime soon. But no matter, who they are is clear for all to see — even a child could recognize they are deranged and liars. Out in the open.
It’s do or die for CNN on this whole Russian narrative. I can’t believe a network would be this stupid to go all in on a story that is FAKE! This is how demented and psychotic the left truly is in their attempt to bring down the president.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I figured they would hedge their bets, especially considering they know it’s complete bullcrap. They really must be totally CIA controlled.
Russia is just a tactical deception scheme run by the Obammunists of the MSM.
That would be Carter Page
If California is able to secede and form its own nation, lets add it to the six country travel ban.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a must, must listen to interview with General Tom McInerney. He reveals The Hamr that Clapper and Brennan used to spie:
LikeLiked by 4 people
WOW WOW WOW, mind blowing info!!! Will it get any play, anywhere????!!!
Smoking Gun time if it can be verified with admissible evidence. Yuuuuge.
Lame Cherry has been quiet since the Nunes bombshell. She has been really paranoid the last several weeks. Sad.
Is it a running gag to bring up Lame Cherry? I started lurking CTH in 2015 & had never heard of LC until I saw it linked here. I read one or two posts & never looked back. The leaps of logic reminded me of people on amphetamines or some schizophrenics
You mean it’s not supposed to be “Lame” ?
If you don’t like her don’t read her blog, she does have some interesting views on what is going on. Just saying.
I concur.
The Hamr can be found in Wikileaks Vault 7, 191 results:
https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=hamr&exact_phrase=&any_of=&exclude_words=&document_date_start=&document_date_end=&released_date_start=&released_date_end=&new_search=True&order_by=most_relevant#results
LikeLiked by 6 people
Athena- you are dropping some GREAT info for me! Who needs sleep? I didn’t have time to watch the news all day and it seems everything exploded in ten different directions while I was away!
This new stuff scares me to death. It is way above my pay grade but just WOW.
I am trying to get my jaw off the floor. Breathtaking. Just stunning and I only read a couple of them. I hope the good guys can stop this insidious evil.
I’m enjoying the Hon. Neil M. Gorsuch’s deft use of candor, wit and humor to highlight the absurdity of his critics ! His hearing is revealing far more about his inquisitors than himself !
He's quite the tasty dish too. My BF has the same color and close to same cut of hair.
I loved how the dimmocrat Dino’s look like they are about to have a stroke, I have never seen so many flushed faces and voices that were so garbled. It strained my ears to listen to some of them. Gorsuch was such a cool customer, even with that gal from Hawaii.
Something I have been wondering about for months that has to do with the election.
Does anyone remember how the DHS under Obama was discovered to have hacked the Georgia state elections board a few weeks before the election?
On election night, every single broadcast network kept saying that Georgia was too close to call from the moment that the polls closed. Yet, at no time was Trump ever less than several hundred thousand votes ahead. It was NEVER close.
I understood why Florida, NC, PA, etc. were deemed too close to call. But there was real evidence for that. But Georgia? Not once that night was it close to being close.
I have always wondered if there was a Deep State plan to hack Georgia’s voting machines to pad the count to swing the vote to Hillary but maybe it was abandoned because everyone believed it wouldn’t be necessary. And the MSM was told,, maybe note the whole plan, but that that all polls were going to show a very close race in Georgia.
Maybe that I theorize too much. But based on the vote totals from the time the polls close, it just has never made sense to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Georgia connection circumstantially makes sense, just as it would make sense circumstantially if it had been Colorado. Colorado is alleged to be a hone to enclaves of the deep state. Right of the coast of the mainland is Sea Island, GA. If you only know it as the place of the anti-Trump billionaire summit last spring, google it
I think you’re onto something, although I know I tend to theorize a bit too much too. 😛
It does make sense that they would want to wait and see if it would actually help Hillary before they “flipped the switch” and took the chance of getting caught. I mean in the end Georgia’s electoral votes wouldn’t have impacted the election one iota, and they certainly wouldn’t want to activate a vote hack if the person they were rigging the vote for lost! Plus, as JupiterComm said, Sea Island is a haven for all things UniParty and Deep State. Whether it turns out to be something or nothing, it’s certainly worth keeping in the back of the mind.
The answer lies in Comeys vault.
Looked at Daily Mail and their 73 pics of attack. I was struck by the pic and vid of PM May speeding away in an armored Mercedes like a little girl. That is the libtard mentality and that is what the libtards want for the USA. No I say.
Looks like they removed the pics of May turning tail. Gee, I wonder why?
Saw a video of it and thought it was a Jaguar and that she ran like a scared cat.
I also thought it must suck to be a British cop and not have a firearm to defend myself and the public from a jihadi terrorist with a machete.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told media and President Trump that he or his advisors may have been incidentally collected in FISA surveillance activities”
Just like the 9/11 muslim plane hijackers incidentally ran into buildings full of thousands of people. Those buildings just jumped out and got in their flight path and they didn’t see them until it was too late.
Looks like this islamist really couldn’t care less that 40 people just got ran over…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Point taken
LikeLike
Photo of the year
For what it’s worth.
Here are some SJWs “soon to be in the Darwin Awards:”
“Vandals sought for burning holes in pipeline as Dakota Access poised to flow oil this week”
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/21/dakota-access-pipeline-vandals-sought-for-burning-/
Kinna reminds me of the copper thieves that dug up the power station lines, and were vaporized instantly.
Oh the video I gathered in my previous work life.
NYPD Turns Against the FBI: Seized Laptop Shows Hillary Clinton Covered Up Weiner’s Alleged Sex Crimes With 15 yr old During Election
One bullshit road block after another,” a NYPD source said.
It was clear that Clinton was to get a free pass although NYPD said investigators held out some hope she would be charged after the election, especially when she lost. Now five months later, Clinton is talking about running for New York City mayor instead of defending herself against criminal charges.
“They (feds) sat on it,” The NYPD source said. “F-ing disgraceful.”
http://truepundit.com/nypd-turns-against-the-fbi-seized-laptop-shows-hillary-clinton-covered-up-weiners-alleged-sex-crimes-with-15-yr-old-during-election/
Whoa! If 10% of that is true, and the NYCP Chief is as p*ssed off as the quote make him out to be, this dam break is going to make Orville look like a faucett leak.
I like NYPD. They hate DiBlasio and will do a lot to keep HRC from becoming NYC Mayor.
Have seen scattered dribs and drabs about this, but no confirming source. From a Wayne Dupree video:
“Officials were talking about President Trump and his family and those discussions were shared widely during this surveillance which House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes broke”
The Dem clowns are waiting or hoping for something to happen to delay this and McConnell had better use the nuclear option.
https://www.infowars.com/schumer-no-scotus-appointment-while-there-is-a-cloud-hanging-over-trumps-head/
Grasping! some very top level people are getting very nervous
Report: Trump associates might have worked with Russia to damage Clinton http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2618183/
Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays 4h
CNN Breaking News: Unknown people suggest that something that might be bad, or not, may have happened, or may not have happened.
Trump associates with Elliot Spitzer
Elliot Spitzer coordinated with Russian
http://nypost.com/2016/09/07/eliot-spitzer-withdraws-lawsuit-against-alleged-russian-hooker/
I miss one day, and this is what happens. No wonder I’m addicted to the news and TCTH.
Laugh out loud. Right?
Happy to be enjoying a hiatus.
Why Comey is lying: http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/03/22/fbi-director-comeys-criminal-affiliations-with-the-clintons-explains-why-he-is-lying-to-congress/
Trump Makes HUGE Announcement After What Just Happened – IT’S HAPPENED
News Report Video 02:13 Minutes Length Mar-23-2017:
News About President Donald Trump Mar-23-2017.
17 – 1 Intelligence Agencies, SCOTUS, Executive44, the DNC, the Uni-Party …
… and Deep State still lost.
~Thank you, Jesus!
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
😇 President D.J. Trump😇
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
17 – 1 Intelligence Agencies, SCOTUS, Executive44, the DNC, the Uni-Party …
… and Deep State still lost.
~Thank you, Jesus!
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
😇President D.J. Trump😇
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
Insightful ….
The first thought I had when I saw this pic was *Melania*.
One day at least in every week, the paranoid democrats of every kind their Trump and Russian demons are sure to seek, and just as sure to find.
The democrats can now feel a Russian under forty mattresses.
This is getting in to Plus Ultra Alert Territory now.
What a night.
Oh, what a night!
So much great Winning! I just feel so free!
I’ve got a Trump working hard for me!
Oh, yeah, baby, what a night!
U.S.-Mexico border wall fight California considers divesting from companies involved in the project
March 22, 2017
SACRAMENTO — Three California Democrats have a warning for contractors who sign up for President Donald Trump’s border-wall construction project between the U.S. and Mexico: Build it, and we will divest from your company
In the latest act of resistance against the Trump administration, the state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would force the state to drop its pension investments in any companies involved in the project.
“This is a wall of shame and we don’t want any part of it,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. “Immigrant stories are the history of America and this is a nightmare.”
The announcement of the proposal came on Monday, three days after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested proposals for “border wall prototypes.”
Assembly Bill 946 would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System — the two largest public pension funds in the nation, with investments of $312 billion and $202 billion, respectively — to liquidate investments in any company involved with the wall’s construction within a year. It would also require the pension-fund management to report a list of those companies to the Legislature.
Messages to state GOP lawmakers seeking comment were not returned Monday afternoon.
The proposal will be carried by Ting and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/03/20/u-s-mexico-border-wall-fight-california-considers-divesting-from-companies-involved-in-the-project/
Adiós, lots of companies are leaving the sunshine state already lol
Trump must be winking at himself in every mirror he passes. The entire apparatus of State, both overt and covert, cheered on and aided by Academia, Entertainment and Media, have thrown the kitchen sink at Trump in a ceaseless attempt to destroy him, and they can’t do it. The sullen faces of the Democrats and Rinos are telling. Manipulative, grim climbers not gifted for introspection are being forced to “introspect,” and they don’t like what they see. How badly do they suck at their jobs when, holding all the cards, they can’t bring down one man? President Trump is forcing them to face the fact that, with all of their advantages, scheming and conniving, the vast majority of them are simply useful tools, monuments to mediocrity.
well said…. the vast majority of them are simply useful tools, monuments to mediocrity
how true… and that was exactly what the donors wanted; compliant pieces of play dough…but there comes a time such tools cannot serve.
All this happened cause Hillary was going to win…it’s coming out cause she didn’t.
“If this bastard wins, we’ll all swing ” to paraphrase HRC. The NYPD has been pissed off about her not paying for her crimes for awhile now …no way they will like Hillary becoming mayor …a stupid idea she is pursing only in order to keep some pay to play gig going. She should take off after that billion she sent to the middle east
Ooooooh! I can’t vet this one, cuz I have to sleep. But it looks real, and if it is, its pretty classic.
Supposedly, CNN and MSNBC both had the same deep state shill on “LIVE” at the same time, doing different interviews. Desperation, at its finest.
Video here of channel flipping: https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=463_1490224124
