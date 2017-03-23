March 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #63

  1. illinoiswarrior says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:22 am

    It’s a great time to be alive isn’t it? Watching a people’s president Make America Great Again… it’s like Christmas everyday! 😀

    • BakoCarl says:
      March 23, 2017 at 12:34 am

      I should’ve put “Oh What A Beautiful Morning” as a reply to your “It’s a great time to be alive isn’t it?” Ah, well. Missed opportunity!

    • Alexsandra says:
      March 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Every day is a happy day. Fun, as Trump would say. 🙂

    • Howie says:
      March 23, 2017 at 1:26 am

      I really think our good president is and always has been interested in just reforming the government and getting rid of Social Justice and PC. His main interest is make america great again, prosperous, less government, and competent leadership in favor of the people over the globaloney. Now, he never expected this great civil war to get this bad when he started his journey. It has been forced upon him by the evil, crooked, Uniparty. Now it is a bloodletting.

      • illinoiswarrior says:
        March 23, 2017 at 1:45 am

        I agree, and so far he certainly has done a number on PC culture (Yay!) and is moving pretty quick on government reformation. Social Justice (ie. 9th circuit judges and lefty virtue signaling) is being rather persnickety, but it’s days too are numbered.

        As far as the extent of evil and corruption, my gosh, the depth of it all certainly escaped me until President Trump set out on this quest. If I went back in time 2 years ago and told myself what is going on and what has happened, I would be checking myself for a tin-foil hat! 😛

  3. ALEX says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Looks like Rep. Nunes is the politician many of us have been waiting for..It took guys to do what he did. He was definetly rattled by whoever gave him the information. That fact is much more comforting then innuendo or parsing words…

    We have a real life whistleblower and even Rep. King mentiojed that…….

    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 23, 2017 at 12:30 am

      I disagree. Nunes is no friend of the President. He made this pretty clear in his comments last week about just what he was investigating. I think he was fully planning to use an “investigation” do serious damage to Trump’s credibility. Instead, he got sandbagged by someone in intelligence and had to report the truth or have it get away from him and embarrass both him and his committee.

    • Howie says:
      March 23, 2017 at 1:35 am

      DDD Report….Nunes is now a messenger that they must kill. This was not in the script. Shifty is losing his mind. The leftist killing of Nunes begins tomorrow morning on the Morning Schmoe and Mika Show. The two trained seals will bark for fish. The whole intel committee investigation now has to be stopped and a special coverup commission takes over. The intel committee investigation has been tainted by the truth. The truth can not be allowed to escape its binds. A hue and cry will go out all over the land to stop the investigation. Orders have been issued from the Bunker in Bora Bora.

      Liked by 8 people

      • Bull Durham says:
        March 23, 2017 at 1:50 am

        Concur.

        • Howie says:
          March 23, 2017 at 2:22 am

          Looks like he got wind of Operation Hammer….Three if by Government. Possible Smoking Gun. I am hoping this stuff is not covered by Sessions recusals but fear may be. A grand jury is the way to take them down. The democrats are out of control bat shia crazy right now. The MSM is in full cover up mode. If Hammer is exposed it will lead to every dark corner of the Swamp so many there will try to suppress the evidence in major emergency damage control. This also may lead to Benghazi schemes that are too horrible to mention. I think it is much worse than anyone can understand yet. The evil is overwhelming. Trying to confirm all this stuff now. Lots of smoke. If Hammer is good reliable evidence it is SHF time. Amazing.

  4. Sa_Bi says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:25 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    1)Opening
    2)William Binney,
    fmr NSA
    3)Doug Collins, GA
    -Healthcare
    4)London Terror
    -Steve Hilton
    5)Ed Rollins
    6)Immigrant Welfare
    7)Nick Adams, F.L.A.G.
    Betsy McCaughey,
    NY Post

  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Some cities and maybe even the state of California are passing laws to cancel any business they have with and/or divest from any companies that are bidding to build the border wall. Since this is government taking penalizing individuals and companies for their political beliefs, could this be a violation of the first amendment?

  7. Sa_Bi says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:27 am

    They all have a fundamental right to come to America without any vetting:

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Tucker Carlson Show

    Nigel Farage
    . https://youtu.be/JrMuAuIWHx8

    Jessica Tarlov,
    Bustle.com
    . https://youtu.be/F7KVyGrM4Vo

    Katie Hopkins
    DailyMail.com
    . https://youtu.be/2_h1yCwhgDo

    Ayaan Hirsi Ali
    human rights activist
    . https://youtu.be/Ty6JuIpUDZM

    Tom Price
    . https://youtu.be/09WqdOIE2_4

  9. BakoCarl says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Oh What a Beautiful Morning

    There’s a golden-maned man in the White House,
    Who’s been working for us every day.
    All his plans are ready to fall in place
    And he looks to the east as he starts to say:

    Oh what a beautiful mornin’,
    Oh what a beautiful day.
    I’ve got a beautiful feelin’,
    Everything’s going my way.

    Healthcare reform is now ready to pass,
    Though we struggled a bit before today.
    The Freedom Caucus has changed a few things,
    And it looks like they’re ready to vote “Yea”.

    Judge Gorsuch has done such a fine job
    Holding the high ground at the hearings.
    In less than three weeks he’ll be voted in,
    And us Deplorables will be cheering.

    This wiretap thing has been a sticky mess,
    With surveillance denials from everyone.
    But recent news showed that the NSA
    Bugged Trump and everyone under the sun.

    Oh what a beautiful mornin’,
    Oh what a beautiful day.
    I’ve got a beautiful feelin’,
    Trump will keep winning his way.

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:29 am

  11. JoD says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:29 am

    “Incidental” intercepts?
    FISA, so the calls were foreign in nature?
    Post election, President Trump received numerous congratulatory calls from world leaders.
    Are those spooks wiretapping everybody?

  12. jupitercomm says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:30 am

    So busy today had to keep up; w/ just the headlines from Rush, Laura, & News Raido, but God-Almighty-Damn what a day

  14. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Well….somebody has to say it, right?

  15. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Man, this CNN fake news crap is SO over the top. Tonight they ran another BS story about how unknown people claim that someone in Trump’s team MAY have had some sort of contact with someone from Russia.

    These people need to burn in hell.

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:33 am

  17. emet says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:43 am

    If California is able to secede and form its own nation, lets add it to the six country travel ban.

  18. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:50 am

    This is a must, must listen to interview with General Tom McInerney. He reveals The Hamr that Clapper and Brennan used to spie:

    Liked by 4 people

  20. big bad mike says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Lame Cherry has been quiet since the Nunes bombshell. She has been really paranoid the last several weeks. Sad.

  22. Millwright says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:56 am

    I’m enjoying the Hon. Neil M. Gorsuch’s deft use of candor, wit and humor to highlight the absurdity of his critics ! His hearing is revealing far more about his inquisitors than himself !

    • Wend says:
      March 23, 2017 at 2:47 am

      He’s quite the tasty dish too. My BF has the same color and close to same cut of hair.

    • bpk1300 says:
      March 23, 2017 at 3:18 am

      I loved how the dimmocrat Dino’s look like they are about to have a stroke, I have never seen so many flushed faces and voices that were so garbled. It strained my ears to listen to some of them. Gorsuch was such a cool customer, even with that gal from Hawaii.

  23. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Something I have been wondering about for months that has to do with the election.

    Does anyone remember how the DHS under Obama was discovered to have hacked the Georgia state elections board a few weeks before the election?

    On election night, every single broadcast network kept saying that Georgia was too close to call from the moment that the polls closed. Yet, at no time was Trump ever less than several hundred thousand votes ahead. It was NEVER close.

    I understood why Florida, NC, PA, etc. were deemed too close to call. But there was real evidence for that. But Georgia? Not once that night was it close to being close.

    I have always wondered if there was a Deep State plan to hack Georgia’s voting machines to pad the count to swing the vote to Hillary but maybe it was abandoned because everyone believed it wouldn’t be necessary. And the MSM was told,, maybe note the whole plan, but that that all polls were going to show a very close race in Georgia.

    Maybe that I theorize too much. But based on the vote totals from the time the polls close, it just has never made sense to me.

    • jupitercomm says:
      March 23, 2017 at 1:19 am

      The Georgia connection circumstantially makes sense, just as it would make sense circumstantially if it had been Colorado. Colorado is alleged to be a hone to enclaves of the deep state. Right of the coast of the mainland is Sea Island, GA. If you only know it as the place of the anti-Trump billionaire summit last spring, google it

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      March 23, 2017 at 2:05 am

      I think you’re onto something, although I know I tend to theorize a bit too much too. 😛

      It does make sense that they would want to wait and see if it would actually help Hillary before they “flipped the switch” and took the chance of getting caught. I mean in the end Georgia’s electoral votes wouldn’t have impacted the election one iota, and they certainly wouldn’t want to activate a vote hack if the person they were rigging the vote for lost! Plus, as JupiterComm said, Sea Island is a haven for all things UniParty and Deep State. Whether it turns out to be something or nothing, it’s certainly worth keeping in the back of the mind.

    • Howie says:
      March 23, 2017 at 2:36 am

      The answer lies in Comeys vault.

  24. PBR Street Gang says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Looked at Daily Mail and their 73 pics of attack. I was struck by the pic and vid of PM May speeding away in an armored Mercedes like a little girl. That is the libtard mentality and that is what the libtards want for the USA. No I say.

    Looks like they removed the pics of May turning tail. Gee, I wonder why?

  25. CheshireCat says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:11 am

    ” Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told media and President Trump that he or his advisors may have been incidentally collected in FISA surveillance activities”

    Just like the 9/11 muslim plane hijackers incidentally ran into buildings full of thousands of people. Those buildings just jumped out and got in their flight path and they didn’t see them until it was too late.

  26. PBR Street Gang says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Looks like this islamist really couldn’t care less that 40 people just got ran over…

  27. nwtex says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

    For what it’s worth.

  28. JustScott says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Here are some SJWs “soon to be in the Darwin Awards:”

    “Vandals sought for burning holes in pipeline as Dakota Access poised to flow oil this week”
    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/21/dakota-access-pipeline-vandals-sought-for-burning-/

    Kinna reminds me of the copper thieves that dug up the power station lines, and were vaporized instantly.

  29. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:29 am

    NYPD Turns Against the FBI: Seized Laptop Shows Hillary Clinton Covered Up Weiner’s Alleged Sex Crimes With 15 yr old During Election

    One bullshit road block after another,” a NYPD source said.

    It was clear that Clinton was to get a free pass although NYPD said investigators held out some hope she would be charged after the election, especially when she lost. Now five months later, Clinton is talking about running for New York City mayor instead of defending herself against criminal charges.

    “They (feds) sat on it,” The NYPD source said. “F-ing disgraceful.”

    http://truepundit.com/nypd-turns-against-the-fbi-seized-laptop-shows-hillary-clinton-covered-up-weiners-alleged-sex-crimes-with-15-yr-old-during-election/

  30. JustScott says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Have seen scattered dribs and drabs about this, but no confirming source. From a Wayne Dupree video:

    “Officials were talking about President Trump and his family and those discussions were shared widely during this surveillance which House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes broke”

  31. psadie says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:35 am

    The Dem clowns are waiting or hoping for something to happen to delay this and McConnell had better use the nuclear option.

    https://www.infowars.com/schumer-no-scotus-appointment-while-there-is-a-cloud-hanging-over-trumps-head/

  32. Trumppin says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Grasping! some very top level people are getting very nervous

  33. nwtex says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Scott Adams‏ @ScottAdamsSays 4h

    CNN Breaking News: Unknown people suggest that something that might be bad, or not, may have happened, or may not have happened.

  35. zephyrbreeze says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:03 am

    I miss one day, and this is what happens. No wonder I’m addicted to the news and TCTH.

  37. Texasranger says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Trump Makes HUGE Announcement After What Just Happened – IT’S HAPPENED

    News Report Video 02:13 Minutes Length Mar-23-2017:

    News About President Donald Trump Mar-23-2017.

  38. andi lee says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:14 am

    17 – 1 Intelligence Agencies, SCOTUS, Executive44, the DNC, the Uni-Party …

    … and Deep State still lost.

    ~Thank you, Jesus!

    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
    😇 President D.J. Trump😇
    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇

  39. andi lee says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:15 am

    17 – 1 Intelligence Agencies, SCOTUS, Executive44, the DNC, the Uni-Party …

    … and Deep State still lost.

    ~Thank you, Jesus!

    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
    😇President D.J. Trump😇
    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇

  40. angryduc says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Insightful ….

  41. JustScott says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:43 am

    The first thought I had when I saw this pic was *Melania*.

  42. CheshireCat says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:47 am

    One day at least in every week, the paranoid democrats of every kind their Trump and Russian demons are sure to seek, and just as sure to find.

    The democrats can now feel a Russian under forty mattresses.

  43. Howie says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:49 am

    What a night.

    • darththulhu says:
      March 23, 2017 at 3:03 am

      Oh, what a night!
      So much great Winning! I just feel so free!
      I’ve got a Trump working hard for me!
      Oh, yeah, baby, what a night!

  44. nwtex says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:57 am

    U.S.-Mexico border wall fight California considers divesting from companies involved in the project
    March 22, 2017

    SACRAMENTO — Three California Democrats have a warning for contractors who sign up for President Donald Trump’s border-wall construction project between the U.S. and Mexico: Build it, and we will divest from your company

    In the latest act of resistance against the Trump administration, the state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would force the state to drop its pension investments in any companies involved in the project.

    “This is a wall of shame and we don’t want any part of it,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. “Immigrant stories are the history of America and this is a nightmare.”

    The announcement of the proposal came on Monday, three days after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested proposals for “border wall prototypes.”

    Assembly Bill 946 would require the California Public Employee Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System — the two largest public pension funds in the nation, with investments of $312 billion and $202 billion, respectively — to liquidate investments in any company involved with the wall’s construction within a year. It would also require the pension-fund management to report a list of those companies to the Legislature.

    Messages to state GOP lawmakers seeking comment were not returned Monday afternoon.

    The proposal will be carried by Ting and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

    http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/03/20/u-s-mexico-border-wall-fight-california-considers-divesting-from-companies-involved-in-the-project/

  45. louche9 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:57 am

    Trump must be winking at himself in every mirror he passes. The entire apparatus of State, both overt and covert, cheered on and aided by Academia, Entertainment and Media, have thrown the kitchen sink at Trump in a ceaseless attempt to destroy him, and they can’t do it. The sullen faces of the Democrats and Rinos are telling. Manipulative, grim climbers not gifted for introspection are being forced to “introspect,” and they don’t like what they see. How badly do they suck at their jobs when, holding all the cards, they can’t bring down one man? President Trump is forcing them to face the fact that, with all of their advantages, scheming and conniving, the vast majority of them are simply useful tools, monuments to mediocrity.

    • paper doll says:
      March 23, 2017 at 3:09 am

      well said…. the vast majority of them are simply useful tools, monuments to mediocrity
      how true… and that was exactly what the donors wanted; compliant pieces of play dough…but there comes a time such tools cannot serve.

  46. paper doll says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:59 am

    All this happened cause Hillary was going to win…it’s coming out cause she didn’t.
    “If this bastard wins, we’ll all swing ” to paraphrase HRC. The NYPD has been pissed off about her not paying for her crimes for awhile now …no way they will like Hillary becoming mayor …a stupid idea she is pursing only in order to keep some pay to play gig going. She should take off after that billion she sent to the middle east

  47. JustScott says:
    March 23, 2017 at 3:22 am

    Ooooooh! I can’t vet this one, cuz I have to sleep. But it looks real, and if it is, its pretty classic.
    Supposedly, CNN and MSNBC both had the same deep state shill on “LIVE” at the same time, doing different interviews. Desperation, at its finest.

    Video here of channel flipping: https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=463_1490224124

