Chuck Schumer Brings “Muh Russian” Conspiracy Strategy To Gorsuch Nomination Process…

Once political Democrat leadership recognize the only controversy created by their opposition boils down to: the friend of a second-cousin of a third-grade classmate who once lived in the same city as the opposed target hearing rumors of a mattress tag being removed, well, the autonomic trigger becomes: the opposition is Mao reincarnated as the spawn of Hitler…

For today’s example the opposition is Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Apparently Gorsuch has outlasted the insufferable mattress tag gauntlet. Enter Chuck Schumer to strategize the next steps.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announces today that he cannot support Gorsuch and “urges his colleagues to vote no”; where “urging colleagues” means get in line, or else. Thus setting the stage for a filibuster, well, that would be, if all 48 Democrat Senators follow the compliance demand.

Therein lies the outline of the very tenuous Democrat strategy against Gorsuch: Force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option to pass Altar Boy Gorsuch to the Supreme Court with 51 votes instead of 60.

Obviously, if 8 Democrat Senators vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch – Schumer will have been rebuked. Those Democrats will have their offices moved to the never cleaned bathroom stall at the end of the cellar (ie. no-financial DNC support for their reelection bids).

Senator Schumer is not “technically” calling for a filibuster, that would be impolitic, audacious, undiplomatic and transparent to the national electorate. So Senator Schumer instead “urges his colleagues” to vote no. Same/Same.

However, accepting all reasonableness is now cast asunder in favor of political posturing, if his colleagues comply they run the very real risk of seeing nomination #2 (Kennedy’s replacement), and nomination #3 (Ginsburg’s replacement), also reduced to nothing more than a 51-vote-threshold.

There are many Democrats who understand this risk quite well.

So, what does it all mean?

Quite frankly, this signal from Senator Schumer indicates the forward political strategy of the Democrat party is to transpose the “muh Russian conspiracy narrative” from President Trump onto Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The ‘very fake news’ Russian conspiracy narrative is entirely created to undermine the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. By applying the filibuster plan to Judge Gorsuch the Democrats are signaling the same intention to the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and any decision they make, against the larger progressive ideological societal constructs, therein.

Invoking the filibuster when there is no real reason to invoke the filibuster boils down to Democrats making a political decision to undermine the legitimacy of Gorsuch and the Supreme Court.

This approach establishes the typeset for the DNC donation letters, social justice notifications, and all planned 2018 and 2020 campaign objectives over the next 3+ years.

This approach also confirms the vast Russian conspiracy narrative will be carved on their commandments over the same time period, and will not be dropped in the foreseeable future.

Conduct yourselves accordingly.

.

