Chuck Schumer Brings “Muh Russian” Conspiracy Strategy To Gorsuch Nomination Process…

March 23, 2017

Once political Democrat leadership recognize the only controversy created by their opposition boils down to: the friend of a second-cousin of a third-grade classmate who once lived in the same city as the opposed target hearing rumors of a mattress tag being removed, well, the autonomic trigger becomes: the opposition is Mao reincarnated as the spawn of Hitler…

For today’s example the opposition is Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Apparently Gorsuch has outlasted the insufferable mattress tag gauntlet. Enter Chuck Schumer to strategize the next steps.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announces today that he cannot support Gorsuch and “urges his colleagues to vote no”; where “urging colleagues” means get in line, or else. Thus setting the stage for a filibuster, well, that would be, if all 48 Democrat Senators follow the compliance demand.

Therein lies the outline of the very tenuous Democrat strategy against Gorsuch: Force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option to pass Altar Boy Gorsuch to the Supreme Court with 51 votes instead of 60.

Obviously, if 8 Democrat Senators vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch – Schumer will have been rebuked. Those Democrats will have their offices moved to the never cleaned bathroom stall at the end of the cellar (ie. no-financial DNC support for their reelection bids).

Senator Schumer is not “technically” calling for a filibuster, that would be impolitic, audacious, undiplomatic and transparent to the national electorate. So Senator Schumer instead “urges his colleagues” to vote no. Same/Same.

However, accepting all reasonableness is now cast asunder in favor of political posturing, if his colleagues comply they run the very real risk of seeing nomination #2 (Kennedy’s  replacement), and nomination #3 (Ginsburg’s replacement), also reduced to nothing more than a 51-vote-threshold.

There are many Democrats who understand this risk quite well.

So, what does it all mean?

Quite frankly, this signal from Senator Schumer indicates the forward political strategy of the Democrat party is to transpose the “muh Russian conspiracy narrative” from President Trump onto Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The ‘very fake news’ Russian conspiracy narrative is entirely created to undermine the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. By applying the filibuster plan to Judge Gorsuch the Democrats are signaling the same intention to the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and any decision they make, against the larger progressive ideological societal constructs, therein.

Invoking the filibuster when there is no real reason to invoke the filibuster boils down to Democrats making a political decision to undermine the legitimacy of Gorsuch and the Supreme Court.

This approach establishes the typeset for the DNC donation letters, social justice notifications, and all planned 2018 and 2020 campaign objectives over the next 3+ years.

This approach also confirms the vast Russian conspiracy narrative will be carved on their commandments over the same time period, and will not be dropped in the foreseeable future.

Conduct yourselves accordingly.

182 Responses to Chuck Schumer Brings “Muh Russian” Conspiracy Strategy To Gorsuch Nomination Process…

  1. Madmax110 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I hope Gorsuch doesn’t go on any trips to the ranch in the future.

    Reply
  2. Joe Blow says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Live by “teh Russian conspiracy”, die by “teh Russian conspiracy”.

    Do it, Chuckles. Please.

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 23, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Heh.
      But we should call it…the “Democrat’s Fake Russian Conspiracy”.

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        March 23, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        The Democrat’s VERY Fake Russian Conspiracy… ; )

        Reply
      • farmhand1927 says:
        March 23, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Look at Schumer and Pelosi’s eyes in these photos, then look at Schiff’s eyes when he was questioning Comey and Rogers at the hearing. Demonic.

        What if Democrats, anti Trump’s and Hollywood may be putting us all at risk since they refuse to drop this Russian espionage routine? Our allies must be getting nervous to observe the paranoia. What an awful message they are sending to friend and foe. Once they concoct a conspiracy against a government, they will not let it go. Obsessions are dangerous. Fake cannot turn into real.

        Reply
    • mike says:
      March 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Schumer is old enough, it would be nice if old Soviet connections could be found….
      ….and Schumer shown to be a genuine commie symp and/or traitor.

      • wyntre says:
        March 23, 2017 at 5:39 pm

        Hmmmmmmmm.

        Well NYC Mayor DeBoobio was a rabid supporter of The Sandanistas. And Schumer supported DeBlasio. . . .

        And many presstitutes live in NYC and probably voted for known Marxist Sympathizer DeBlasio so that means they’re also secret Russian supporters.

        Isn’t that how it goes? /s

        And there’s more: DeBlasio, Schumer, the POS were all fervently pro-Castro – a know communist. . . .

        • spacette55 says:
          March 23, 2017 at 5:48 pm

          Also, Schumer was Weiner’s “mentor.” Schumer is also implicated in Pedogate — 650,000 emails in the “Life Insurance” file on Weiner’s laptop. Comey’s FBI has possession of the laptop; but, the NYPD kept copies of the emails on Weiner’s laptop. How safe is Schumer? The clock is ticking.

  3. dalethorn says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Chuckie sez that Gorsuch represents the big people over the little people. But one of his cities alone has more population than 39 of our states, and its cost of living is sky high. So exactly who do YOU represent, Chuckie?

  4. MIKE says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    What is Chuckies’ play here? Did Justice Kennedy tell him he was going to stay a few more years, like seven? Is Ruth buzzi Ginsberg going to live until 110? Or is his desperation showing?

  5. Shadrach says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Bwah hah hah….now we will get to use the nuclear option for the next replacement, who will maybe be for Scalia. Hahahahah. I know SD predicted this, and I saw the Dems have to fight everything to appease their base, but I didn’t think they’d be this dumb. Guess I was wrong 🙂

    Still not tired of winning!

  6. Bryan Walk says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Please someone​ take Chucky to the wood shed.

  7. aqua says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Is it a coincidence that the Democrat governor of my state stated today that he would not support the Gorsuch nomination? I think not. The prepared talking points for liberals must have started with this one today.

    Will be writing and calling the Governor’s office to voice my disapproval.

  8. MaximusPPC (@MaximusPPC) says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    #EuthanizeChuckSchumer, humanely…

  9. spren says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Isn’t it just time for Republicans and McConnell to do the inevitable and get rid of the stupid 60 vote cloture rule, not just for SCOTUS, but for all legislative processes. We only have a limited window to get things done and now is the time to pull the pin. There is no doubt that Democrats will do exactly this if/when they regain control of the Senate. Reid already set the precedent. It is time for brass knuckles and hardball, something the Republicans have been averse to doing. Time for them to man up and fight. Schumer is giving them the justification to go the full measure.

  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Message to Democrats with a head. Bork the saint at 60 votes, and they will get three crusaders in a row at 51 votes. Their screams will delight our victory dances, and their tears will fill our glasses. And we get a supermajority in 2018 as a bonus.

    Go ahead. Make our decade.

    McConnell needs an excuse to go nuclear. Let them give it to him.

    I agree with SD. Schumer is putting all his chips on some kind of nastiness. And when that fails, I hope that Scummer is one of the people who end up biting their Nazi cyanide capsules, rather than submitting to justice.

