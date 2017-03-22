NATO Will Reschedule Brussels Meeting Allowing Secretary Tillerson To Attend…

Previously we discussed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson having a conflict in schedules with a Brussels NATO meeting. Both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are visiting President Trump and Secretary Tillerson in the first week of April. The Brussels NATO meeting was scheduled for April 5th and 6th.
The U.S. leftist media tried to make a controversy over the scheduling conflict. However, now NATO has agreed to change their meeting date.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of NATO says he is certain a semiannual meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers can be rescheduled so Secretary of State Rex Tillerson can attend.
U.S. officials said this week that Tillerson was planning to skip next month’s meeting in Brussels. Shortly after, he plans to visit Moscow. The decisions led some European officials to worry about the Trump administration’s commitment to the alliance.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press in an interview that he met with Tillerson Wednesday and they agreed to have their staffs work out an alternative schedule. Stoltenberg said he was “absolutely certain” they could find a date that works for everyone.
Stoltenberg was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Washington of the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group. (link)
TRex has already won. Cucks!
Not so fast.. What is going to happen is all the alliance’s foreign ministers want this opportunity to gang up together in an attempt to try to sway Rex toward “the big club.” They have been planning and looking forward to this “intellectual” hijacking.. A den of raptors.. Be a T-Rex, Rex..
Pfffft. TRex is a Texan. 🙂
Well yeah, of course they will.
I am sure that they were planning just that…some sort of trap, to gang up on T-Rex and try to get him to back off of insisting that they all pay up what they owe.
But Tillerson is a rock.
They will dash themselves upon his resolve, like waves dissolving on a rocky shore.
Winning, y’all!
TRUMP DAYYYEEE!
Winning
when we get out of North Korea alive
the world will be a happier place
rex will get credit
his wife will deserve her accolades
The lame stream media just keeps crashing and burning! Gotta love all this winning, Thank you DJT!
What a great cabinet pick. State and Justice are both consequential cabinet appointments and Trump hit grand slams with both of them.
Sessions has been quiet…
He’s very busy with all the stuff going on today!
I’m sure AG Sessions is juggling 2 dozen balls in the air getting ready for indictments on Pizzagate and now spying and divulging top secret info to jwhornalists.
I’m certain he’s busier than a one-legged tap dancer. My hope is that one of the activities he’s involved in is tending to the multiple grand juries that have been empaneled around the country. These groups of everyday citizens will review evidence, find facts, and return indictments against Obama’s crew.
Don’t forget SecDef.
He’s whiffed on a couple picks for his staff. I’m honestly not so sure about Gen. Mattis’ judgement.
I’d swear there’ a subliminal message in the announcement made by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
I keep hearing, “NATO needs the US, NATO needs the US…” in the back of my mind.
Haha, me too, swiftly followed by “Please don’t leave us! Pretty, pretty please don’t leave us! Please!” LOL 😀
Well, it is the truth. And yes, I think it was intentional — smart power.
So will NATO take into account the attacks on member nations by Islamic terrorists and declare war on them?
Great. So he can meet important friends like Turkey.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/king-of-jordan-abdullah-says-turkey-isis-terrorists-and-unleashing-them-europe-erdogan-a6954841.html
Small Erdogan in bathroom, with a towel between his teeth, doing his “curse you villian” impersonation.
T-Rex bigger than Erdogan. With almost no effort.
Isn’t Erdogan the guy that was photographed caressing Obama’s cheek?
A master negotiator picks another master negotiator. You gotta love that! 😀
Yes, and I appreciate it, too.
Adults in charge. Very reassuring.
It speaks to his character and level of self confidence to pick a shining star. The former president Obama would never pick someone of Tillerson’s caliber because he needed to be the smartest guy in the room. I really like his cabinet.
This is the absolute BEST win! This made me laugh out loud! Reuters criticizes Rex’s priorities but what happens? “The world” begins to revolve around Rex, around Trump and around the NATION we call the USofA. Just as things should be.
There have been some big wins, but THIS is an absolutely remarkable win because of what it means and what it signals.
There is NO NATO without the USA.
I know. I couldn’t stop laughing too.
It was so cute for NATO to say they are “certain” their schedules can all be changed.
As if…
I can imagine T-Rex and Magnanimous Trump responding: “Great honor, thank you”.
Has this ever happened before?
NATO…changing it’s scheduled meeting…to accommodate someone’s schedule?
I don’t remember this ever happening before.
But then, I haven’t paid close attention to NATO’s meetings, so that doesn’t mean anything.
I can answer that without even looking–NO, it hasn’t happened before because pre-Trump, the idiots who attended this were falling all over themselves to show up. Why would they need to reschedule when the U.S. was practically busting the door down to get in (and hand our money out)?
Raw power.
So beautiful. The world is working like it should work with acknowledgement and respect for power — and for goodness. Who else has it intrinsically except the U.S., unless our leaders turn to evil? We have it and can call it out in many other nations. This is what should have been happening since Ronald Reagan. We know who the baddies are. MAGA — and the world that wants to join.
Politico said Angela Merkel was the true leader of the free world? Well according to this, I don’t think so!
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/03/the-leader-of-the-free-world-meets-donald-trump-214924
Media critters are suffering from whip lash and burnt hineys. Good. 😂😎
Okay! Laughing out loud at your post Fe! What a picture it paints….very graphic! Tee-hee!
😀 😀 😀 LOLOL 😀 😀 😀
Get in line, NATO. President Trump and T-Rex have priorities.
NATA laggards and free loaders, make your checks for past due amounts payable to “Treasury of the United States”. Secretary Tillerson will be happy to give you a receipt.
Get in line with American journalists! LOL!
Smile every time I think of journalists flying commercial : )
How’s that $7.50 box of goodies and the 1/2 coke they serve
working out for yay?
Beast. TRex!
TREX and our President should tell NATO that until all 28 members pay their 2% plus payments from previous years where they failed to pay the correct percentage, the US will not be attending any meetings.
Actually I think we should attend meetings, on our schedule. We simply should not pay any more, even begin to pull out troops, unless they pony up.
Well, it IS Wednesday!
Wednesday used to be known as Hump Day, but it is now known as TRUMP Day!
^^^^^THIS^^^^
This is what happens when a leader is in charge, and threats of funding being pulled are made. 🙂 WINNING!
I am really proud of T-Rex. I’m not from Texas but I think he is a great example of what the Lone Star State can produce (the example of the Bushes and Cruz notwithstanding).
Remember Stringy, neither the Bushes, nor Cruz, are truly ‘true’ Texans!
None of them are native Texans, are they?
The Bushes and Cruz are transplants.
Born of Patty Sue and Bobby Joe Tillerson in Wichita Falls, TX…Rex Tillerson is a native Texan!
It’s so great to see the United States in the driver’s seat again!
Lookout world, the adults are in charge now! #MoreWinning 😀
Has a change in schedule been approved by the MSM?
They already had to put up with that Asian flight crap.
LMAO
America.
First.
I can’t wait to see the actual interplay between DJT, T-Rex, and Putin. Feel like it’s going to be a history changer.
I am sooo looking forward to the meeting with Putin.
It will be epic.
I wonder if PDJT will take Putin to Mar A Lago?
Hope so.
Melania speaks Russian, I think…and I am sure that Putin would enjoy meeting her.
Do the Trumpy shuffle…dancin’ on the graves of the deadstream media! MAGA!!!
Well, well, everyone globally is the voice of reason, cooperation and accommodation except the Democrats and their media outlets.
Well not everyone globally…there’s that little fat brat in North Korea.
But yeah, the NATO countries are being very accommodating.
They owe us money, though.
Looks like “leading from behind” is in the rear view mirror.
This is too damn funny.
I can just imagine Lyin’ Jake & Up Chuck Todd stamping their feet!
I think what some of these NATO leaders fear most is one thing they’ve heard about President Trump: He loves to review financial statements. Heck, some say he reviews them for fun.
They know that a review of their books will uncover too much spent on palatial HQ’s and offices around the world, and an overpaid and bloated civilian bureaucracy. They don’t even want to talk about the waste. It’s truth telling time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is absolutely amazing turn of events.
