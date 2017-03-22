NATO Will Reschedule Brussels Meeting Allowing Secretary Tillerson To Attend…

Previously we discussed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson having a conflict in schedules with a Brussels NATO meeting.  Both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are visiting President Trump and Secretary Tillerson in the first week of April.  The Brussels NATO meeting was scheduled for April 5th and 6th.

The U.S. leftist media tried to make a controversy over the scheduling conflict.  However, now NATO has agreed to change their meeting date.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of NATO says he is certain a semiannual meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers can be rescheduled so Secretary of State Rex Tillerson can attend.

U.S. officials said this week that Tillerson was planning to skip next month’s meeting in Brussels. Shortly after, he plans to visit Moscow. The decisions led some European officials to worry about the Trump administration’s commitment to the alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press in an interview that he met with Tillerson Wednesday and they agreed to have their staffs work out an alternative schedule. Stoltenberg said he was “absolutely certain” they could find a date that works for everyone.

Stoltenberg was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Washington of the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group.  (link)

62 Responses to NATO Will Reschedule Brussels Meeting Allowing Secretary Tillerson To Attend…

  Kelly says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    TRex has already won. Cucks!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    Texian says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      Not so fast.. What is going to happen is all the alliance's foreign ministers want this opportunity to gang up together in an attempt to try to sway Rex toward "the big club." They have been planning and looking forward to this "intellectual" hijacking.. A den of raptors.. Be a T-Rex, Rex..

      Like

      Reply
      Kelly says:
        March 22, 2017 at 10:44 pm

        Pfffft. TRex is a Texan. 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      wheatietoo says:
        March 22, 2017 at 10:50 pm

        Well yeah, of course they will.

        I am sure that they were planning just that…some sort of trap, to gang up on T-Rex and try to get him to back off of insisting that they all pay up what they owe.

        But Tillerson is a rock.
        They will dash themselves upon his resolve, like waves dissolving on a rocky shore.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  Trumpstumper says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Winning, y’all!

    TRUMP DAYYYEEE!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Bartsmydog says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    The lame stream media just keeps crashing and burning! Gotta love all this winning, Thank you DJT!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  jakegr says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    What a great cabinet pick. State and Justice are both consequential cabinet appointments and Trump hit grand slams with both of them.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  H.R. says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I’d swear there’ a subliminal message in the announcement made by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

    I keep hearing, “NATO needs the US, NATO needs the US…” in the back of my mind.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  Travis McGee says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    So will NATO take into account the attacks on member nations by Islamic terrorists and declare war on them?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    A master negotiator picks another master negotiator. You gotta love that! 😀

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    Cowwow says:
      March 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      Yes, and I appreciate it, too.
      Adults in charge. Very reassuring.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    E C says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      It speaks to his character and level of self confidence to pick a shining star. The former president Obama would never pick someone of Tillerson's caliber because he needed to be the smartest guy in the room. I really like his cabinet.

      Like

      Reply
  Daniel says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    This is the absolute BEST win! This made me laugh out loud! Reuters criticizes Rex’s priorities but what happens? “The world” begins to revolve around Rex, around Trump and around the NATION we call the USofA. Just as things should be.

    There have been some big wins, but THIS is an absolutely remarkable win because of what it means and what it signals.

    There is NO NATO without the USA.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  Fe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Media critters are suffering from whip lash and burnt hineys. Good. 😂😎

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  rsanchez1990 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Get in line, NATO. President Trump and T-Rex have priorities.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    The Boss says:
      March 22, 2017 at 11:15 pm

      NATA laggards and free loaders, make your checks for past due amounts payable to "Treasury of the United States". Secretary Tillerson will be happy to give you a receipt.

      Like

      Reply
    Charlie says:
      March 22, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      Get in line with American journalists! LOL!
      Smile every time I think of journalists flying commercial : )
      How's that $7.50 box of goodies and the 1/2 coke they serve
      working out for yay?

      Like

      Reply
  Finalage says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Beast. TRex!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    TREX and our President should tell NATO that until all 28 members pay their 2% plus payments from previous years where they failed to pay the correct percentage, the US will not be attending any meetings.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    pyromancer76 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Actually I think we should attend meetings, on our schedule. We simply should not pay any more, even begin to pull out troops, unless they pony up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Oldschool says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Well, it IS Wednesday!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  nunnyadayambiddness says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    This is what happens when a leader is in charge, and threats of funding being pulled are made. 🙂 WINNING!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Stringy Theory says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I am really proud of T-Rex. I'm not from Texas but I think he is a great example of what the Lone Star State can produce (the example of the Bushes and Cruz notwithstanding).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  illinoiswarrior says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    It’s so great to see the United States in the driver’s seat again!

    Lookout world, the adults are in charge now! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  kpm58 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Has a change in schedule been approved by the MSM?
    They already had to put up with that Asian flight crap.
    LMAO

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Jason Ross says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    America.

    First.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Rudy Bowen says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I can't wait to see the actual interplay between DJT, T-Rex, and Putin. Feel like it's going to be a history changer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      March 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      I am sooo looking forward to the meeting with Putin.
      It will be epic.

      Hope so.
      Hope so.
      Melania speaks Russian, I think…and I am sure that Putin would enjoy meeting her.

      Like

      Reply
  Suite D says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Do the Trumpy shuffle…dancin' on the graves of the deadstream media! MAGA!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4bleu says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Well, well, everyone globally is the voice of reason, cooperation and accommodation except the Democrats and their media outlets.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  NJF says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    This is too damn funny.

    I can just imagine Lyin’ Jake & Up Chuck Todd stamping their feet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Niagara Frontier says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I think what some of these NATO leaders fear most is one thing they’ve heard about President Trump: He loves to review financial statements. Heck, some say he reviews them for fun.

    They know that a review of their books will uncover too much spent on palatial HQ’s and offices around the world, and an overpaid and bloated civilian bureaucracy. They don’t even want to talk about the waste. It’s truth telling time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Pam says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    March 22, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    This is absolutely amazing turn of events.

    Like

    Reply

