Freedom Watch Notifies Congress of “Deep State” Intelligence Whistle-Blower – full pdf…

Freedom Watch notifies congress of a “Deep State” intelligence community whistle blower, Dennis Montgomery, with hundreds of millions of documents showing CIA and FBI and Intelligence Committees where spying on, and conducting surveillance on, American citizens for political purposes.
Mr. Montgomery is trying to use a legal “whistle-blower” process and not follow the same approach as Edward Snowden.
Excerpt:
Whew. Okay, is anyone else feeling tingly? Like we have crossed through Spock’s parallel universe? The Supreme Court? 156 judges? Judges…… does that explain some of the judicial activism we’ve seen?
The exposure of Operation Dragnet has tentacles that go forever….
God gave us the President we prayed for. And between Trump’s own 3-D-chess skills 🙂 and Almighty God, why we have a winner here! Winning over and over. 🙂
I’m wondering if Comey is going to be thrown under the bus and everything else swept under the rug.
You mean under the Train. Yep. Cold and gritty down there.
The biggest fear I have about all of this is that we’re going to do a post-Watergate redux. I was living in DC when Watergate hit. After Nixon left but before I heard Jimmy Carter say, “I’ll never lie to you,” Idaho Senator Frank Church’s “Church Committee” emasculated the American intelligence network out of fear that a future Nixon may one day reappear. Over the next 20 years, we had terrible intelligence, especially the eyes-on-the-ground variety. It wasn’t until 9/11 that the system was revamped.
In the early 1970’s America found out that the Army was spying on civilians. Then came the CIA’s “Family Jewels” program (I think that was the name) that dealt with assassinations overseas. The congress over-reacted and gutted the system, making us almost blind to perils outside of the Soviet Union. After the Cold War, things were cut more (the “peace dividend”) and we were all fat-n-happy until 2001.
I want to go after these idiots, absolutely. But government is like a pendulum. When it swings, it swings back sharply and it takes time for it to return to the center. I wish they could figure a way to “bop” the bad guys and give the good one’s raises.
Tying the white hats’ wrists behind their backs to ensure they MIGHT not do something stupid isn’t the answer, but I sure as heck don’t know what that answer is.
Excellent point Farid. We should not over-react and emasculate our intel, especially the human kind. It’s going to be difficult.
Trump isn’t Carter. He will make IC leaner and meaner.
I have ALWAYS suspected Chief Justice John Roberts was compromised. Particularly in the “affordable” care act aka obamacare Supreme Court decision. I have read legal reviews of his written opinion on that case that show he defined the mandated tax/penalty one way to hear the case and then turned around and defined it another way in his support for it. You expect that from people like Ginsberg, Sotomayor and Kagan but not from Roberts. Not surprised AT ALL that he was one of the people named as being spyed on.
I agree – had to be some sort of blackmail. Roberts did a Comey, explained why it can’t be that way and then ruled that way. Any journalist worth his salt would have tried to figure out why.. none left. All in the #BilderbergBag. Americans need to learn that WHAT we are being told is filtered and controlled. Scary times- #WakeUpAmerica
I think any of us with common sense (excludes lefties) assumed at that time that the “Chief Justice” had been blackmailed.
George Orwell called. He wants his dystopian nightmare back.
Seems like there are probably many DC critters who will now be seeking favorable status with our POTUS. Coincidental that this story breaks right before healthcare vote? Perhaps POTUS had good reason to be so confident about the bill’s passage (wink).
Something doesn’t seem right here. First, in the Freedom Watch letter, it says Montgomery’s interview with the FBI occurred two years ago.
Also, I did a search on Dennis Montgomery and came up with some old articles that make it seem that he’s a bit of a nut OR he’s dangerous to the swamp. I’m not sure which yet.
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/reno-casino-conman-pulled-greatest-hoax-american-history/
In the winter of 2003, the CIA received a disturbing bit of information. Al-Qaida, the intelligence said, was planning to strike the U.S. by hijacking a specific list of incoming international flights from France and other nations. The agency shared the information with the White House. They had flight numbers, schedules and possible coordinates for the attacks. After speaking with the French government, President Bush issued an order to ground certain flights worldwide, severely disrupting holiday travel. But it turns out the intelligence was flawed. In fact, no such plot existed to crash Air France 747s in the U.S., nor was there any credible intelligence that al-Qaida was planning a Christmas attack. Few knew exactly from where the bad information had originated, thanks to silos inside the intelligence sphere. The information had come from Dennis Montgomery, a little-known government contractor who claimed he had the ability to decode secret al-Qaida messages embedded in Al Jazeera broadcasts.
For eight years, government officials turned to Dennis Montgomery, a California computer programmer, for eye-popping technology that he said could catch terrorists. Now, federal officials want nothing to do with him and are going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that his dealings with Washington stay secret. The Justice Department, which in the last few months has gotten protective orders from two federal judges keeping details of the technology out of court, says it is guarding state secrets that would threaten national security if disclosed. But others involved in the case say that what the government is trying to avoid is public embarrassment over evidence that Mr. Montgomery bamboozled federal officials. A onetime biomedical technician with a penchant for gambling, Mr. Montgomery is at the center of a tale that features terrorism scares, secret White House briefings, backing from prominent Republicans, backdoor deal-making and fantastic-sounding computer technology.
Another thing … I wish attorneys would use proper spelling and grammar and formal phrases. There are so many errors, and also “yours truly” and “too hot to handle” (plus others) just make that letter look very unprofessional. He sent it to some of the most powerful people in the US, it should have been carefully worded.
I vote dangerous to the swamp.
Read that NYT article. Sounds like the guy is a hoaxer.
Is this the same Dennis Montgomery? If so, the guy is a con man. That would explain why nobody is taking him seriously.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_L._Montgomery
Please stop posting fish wrapper crapolla……….I DON’T CARE WHAT BILGE THEY SPEW……
When Nunes first held the pc I somehow missed the whistle blower part of the story.
Interesting. He’s trying to do the right thing though, but how will POTUS respond?
It’s complicated business.
Bing Bing Bong!
Ha ha. Denial.
If MSNBC wants to do what’s right, they’ll remove you and Mika immediately, Joe.
As we’re all sitting here reading what amounts to be “evidence” of CRIMINAL CONDUCT, that baffoon congressman from California, Eric Swalwell, is on CNN telling Don lemon that this is just a big stunt and he hopes Chairman Nunes will bring his alleged evidence to the Intel meeting tomorrow.
I almost felt sorry for the idiot, then I snapped back into reality. The guy just willingly went on national television and make a complete fool of himself.
Serious question and I don’t mean to be flippant: Are there enough honest cops, lawyers and officials (i.e. white hats) still on duty to conduct all of the necessary investigations and subsequent arrests?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given all that is going on here, tell me that they wouldn’t hesitate to whack a Supreme Court Justice (i.e. Scalia).
I urge everyone to research Dennis Montgomery.
I feel like we are being punked by the 4Chan Boys or..I am binge watching a NetFlix West Wing series. Every day.
I’m feeling guilty. What did we allow our country to turn into?
I guess I sometimes forget how downright dirty the swamp actually is.
All praise Kek.. and Whistleblowers.
