British Prime Minister Theresa May Delivers Remarks on Westminster Terrorist Attack…

Posted on March 22, 2017 by

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delivers remarks on the Westminster terrorist attack today that killed 5 people and wounded twenty more.

.

Additionally, President Trump Statement:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today’s terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders. He pledged the full cooperation and support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.

20 Responses to British Prime Minister Theresa May Delivers Remarks on Westminster Terrorist Attack…

  1. Pam says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    How many times does this cycle get repeated before we learn.

  3. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Theresa May: “….and never giving in to terror…”

    well, except that you all have invited them to INVADE your once great country and LIVE with you.

    …just sayin.

  4. olderwiser21 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Nothing much to say here except “so sorry for your losses.” The liberals in England are as blind as those here in America when it comes to Islamic terrorists…..nothing, it seems, will wake them up. I have friends going to Paris in May for a conference. I hope they make it back…

  5. waltherppk says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

  6. marblenecltr says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Prime Minister May delivered that speech with notable controlled emotion; I wish her complete and speedy success in resolving such problems.

  7. FL_Guy says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    This was a horrible event. Not only were several people killed, but one of the victims was paralyzed and others lost arms and legs; many people maimed forever.

    This is what the D-Rats and their globalist masters want to bring to USA.

  8. Pam says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

  9. MVW says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Theresa May, ‘Never pull our collective heads out of the hole in the sand. Tomorrow our heads will still be stuck in the sand. We stand firm in that strategy of denial.’

    A Mohammed’s muslim is mayor of London. The only hate I see is British self hate.

  10. waltherppk says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:04 pm

  11. waltherppk says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I read that the government there stated they stand with the people killed & hurt

    What a load of bulls***!

    The government is allowing these insane killers into the country. The government isn’t doing anything about them. The government shuts down any dissent & the government wants more of them

    The filth running governments these days are slaughtering their own people for profit or ideology. It is so completely insane & unconscionable

    I’m beginning to think Western civilization is now made up of passive sheep that will never truly fight back, & will continue to be led to slaughter until there’s nothing left

    • growltiggerknits says:
      March 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
      Because I was not a Socialist.

      Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
      Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

      Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
      Because I was not a Jew.

      Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
      Martin Niemöller

      That is the paradigm the politicians operate under. Don’t make waves, placate, give way, make accommodations, praise and understand the enemy until when your family is raped, maimed, murdered there is no one to blame but themselves who stood aside while others were targeted.

  13. waltherppk says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

  14. quintrillion says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    The Islamist attacker has been identified and is a well known JIHAD HATE preacher. The is a video of him spewing his hate in the link

    http://theralphretort.com/reports-trevor-brooks-aka-abu-izzadeen-behind-attack-on-uk-parliament-in-london-3022017/

  15. quintrillion says:
    March 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Stop building mosques NOW!

