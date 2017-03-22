British Prime Minister Theresa May Delivers Remarks on Westminster Terrorist Attack…

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delivers remarks on the Westminster terrorist attack today that killed 5 people and wounded twenty more.
Additionally, President Trump Statement:
President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today’s terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders. He pledged the full cooperation and support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.
Thoughts and prayers…that’s nice and all, but I prefer guns and walls
The best thing to send to London is sanity and self preservation.
How many times does this cycle get repeated before we learn.
Theresa May: “….and never giving in to terror…”
well, except that you all have invited them to INVADE your once great country and LIVE with you.
…just sayin.
Nothing much to say here except “so sorry for your losses.” The liberals in England are as blind as those here in America when it comes to Islamic terrorists…..nothing, it seems, will wake them up. I have friends going to Paris in May for a conference. I hope they make it back…
Prime Minister May delivered that speech with notable controlled emotion; I wish her complete and speedy success in resolving such problems.
She’s a tool
This was a horrible event. Not only were several people killed, but one of the victims was paralyzed and others lost arms and legs; many people maimed forever.
This is what the D-Rats and their globalist masters want to bring to USA.
Theresa May, ‘Never pull our collective heads out of the hole in the sand. Tomorrow our heads will still be stuck in the sand. We stand firm in that strategy of denial.’
A Mohammed’s muslim is mayor of London. The only hate I see is British self hate.
I read that the government there stated they stand with the people killed & hurt
What a load of bulls***!
The government is allowing these insane killers into the country. The government isn’t doing anything about them. The government shuts down any dissent & the government wants more of them
The filth running governments these days are slaughtering their own people for profit or ideology. It is so completely insane & unconscionable
I’m beginning to think Western civilization is now made up of passive sheep that will never truly fight back, & will continue to be led to slaughter until there’s nothing left
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Martin Niemöller
That is the paradigm the politicians operate under. Don’t make waves, placate, give way, make accommodations, praise and understand the enemy until when your family is raped, maimed, murdered there is no one to blame but themselves who stood aside while others were targeted.
The Islamist attacker has been identified and is a well known JIHAD HATE preacher. The is a video of him spewing his hate in the link
http://theralphretort.com/reports-trevor-brooks-aka-abu-izzadeen-behind-attack-on-uk-parliament-in-london-3022017/
I thought they said earlier it wasn’t him?
Stop building mosques NOW!
