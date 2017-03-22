British Prime Minister Theresa May Delivers Remarks on Westminster Terrorist Attack…

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delivers remarks on the Westminster terrorist attack today that killed 5 people and wounded twenty more.

Additionally, President Trump Statement:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today’s terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders. He pledged the full cooperation and support of the United States Government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.