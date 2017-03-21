Laura Ingraham Discusses James Comey and Mike Rogers Testimony…

Radio host Laura Ingraham brings up some good points in a Fox News interview discussing yesterday’s congressional intelligence hearing with FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Mike Rogers:
I think Laura Ingrahm reads CTH website 🙂
So do Lou Dobbs and Sarah Palin! 🙂
I do!
She quoted the source this morning on Fox and Friends as CTH; “Conservative Treehouse.”
Laura had a line in there about Trump sticking to message and focusing on his agenda, one item of which she mentioned was paring back government and getting it out of people’s lives.
Umm, Laura!, I would like the government to start aggressively getting INTO the lives of illegals and those that higher them or give them sanctuary!
hire them
Oops – had me going there for a moment on “hire them”.
Sundance where is the call out to the 1:28 spot???
Of course she reads it. Sundance is hands DOWN the smartest, most engaged and interesting writer following this sport. His perspective and analysis is always correct.
It’s a good thing your input is being made in the main stream. Your insight needs to be heard by all and it is a good thing Laura mentioned the treehouse. I admire the efforts you make to provide this important information. Well done, Sundance.
Like the Corvair, Comey and Rodgers are unsafe at any speed.
Whoa whoa…. slow down.
That was a hot job on the Corvair by Nader.
Corvair: Tomorrow’s car, built yesterday.
*hit
Very deserving that Sundance and his CTH get recognition
As others here have said, well done, Sundance… it’s unfortunate that Laura Ingraham didn’t mention your name specifically…
I know, she should have. She secretly wanted to take as much credit as she could for the information.
I am sure everyone here is wasting valuable Federal “intelligence” resources with each and every post.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one!
It’s so nice to see Sundance finally getting recognized for all the hard work he’s doing here.
As far as the subject at hand, Laura was right. POTUS was very wise with his speech last night to stay directly on message as he did because these congressional critters are looking for him to slip up at any time and say something they think they can use later. Of course, impeachment isn’t going to happen anyway because the votes won’t be there. They are just wasting the taxpayers money with the ridiculous witch hunt.
Oh yeah, If I hear one more person on Fox saying POTUS had a bad week well, I’ve got news for them, tell that to the people who attended last night’s rally. Apparently, they don’t see it that way. They need to just shut up, read their copy, and keep their opinions to themselves because we didn’t ask for them in the first place.
Ummm. I like Laura, but she is wrong. This is a death match between Trump and the Democrat media complex. If you allow them to set the narrative without push back, then Trump will be severely damaged.
He needs to encourage and rally his base……… Period!
Lastly, I believe that Trump was in fact under surveillance. Wiretap is an euphemism for surveillance. You notice after Trump called out Obama, but the media has literally run from wiretap/surveillance meme!
PS. Sadly, unlike Obama, Trump can’t rely on his party establishment to attack and fight battles for him.
At 1:28, whoop, there it is. CTH is the sharpest tool in the shed. No question.
I had F&F on just at the right moment.
We have the best Sundance don’t we folks?
Yes it is very deserving, & I’ll bet so many others have used Sundance’s superb research & insight for their benefit as well
It is truly satisfying to know your work is helping to forward the cause of freedom & the American First platform, so I hope Sundance is feeling really satisfied, because he/she deserves it
After watching the hearing yesterday I have come to the conclusion Admiral Mike Rogers is not a “White Hat.”
The only way I understand Comey’s answer of “quarterly” to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s question about general practice in briefing Congress given his explanation based on an internal memo back in the fall is that Comey was trying to give the impression to the American public that Congress is informed. They are not informed. There is no such thing as oversight. What I do appreciate about Trump is he is bringing sunlight to the reality that there is no practice of oversight.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/10/28/james-comey-internal-memo-explains-why-he-informed-congress-of-clinton-investigation/
“Of course we don’t ordinarily tell Congress about ongoing investigations, but here I feel an obligation to do so given that I testified repeatedly in recent months that our investigation was completed.”
I am completely fed up with the crazed Democrats who are opposing Trump every chance they get. It’s as though a large mafia were controlling half of the country and the good guys are sitting watching. If someone were to suddenly arrest 50 of the worst Democrats and jail them, awaiting a military trial for sedition, I would crawl to Washington DC on my knees to help out. They are flouting rebellion in our faces every day, and the longer it’s allowed to continue, the more fearful the public will become. This can’t have a good end.
