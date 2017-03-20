FBI James Comey and NSA Mike Rogers Testimonials Before Congress – Live Stream…

Posted on March 20, 2017 by

Ongoing – – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers appear before the House Committee on Intelligence and answer questions about the Russian involvement in 2016 election cycle. A painfully partisan hearing between Democrats and Republicans trying to gain political position.

Live Stream Link #1Alternate Live Stream #2

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The FBI needs to investigate Mike McFaul former Russia Ambassador, who had a meeting with Kislyak on the WH driveway November 1, 2016. McFaul was a Clinton Campaign advisor and was going to be part of her transistion team. How the Republicans do not know this is beyond me.

  2. Ziiggii says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:41 pm

  4. truthandjustice says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Rush Limbaugh:
    “.. the purpose of this is to further the narrative that Trump is illegitimate, that he should not be president, that his election was the result of tampering by the Russians. So the objective is that Trump either stops this reform business he’s got, stops this drain-the-swamp stuff, and starts letting the Washington Republicans run the town again, or they’re gonna impeach him.

    That’s the message being sent today: “You either straighten up and fly right or you’re gone.”

    “We’re coming for you,” is the message of these hearings today.

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/20/limbaugh-comey-hearing-message-trump-stop-drain-swamp-stuff-face-impeachment/

    • Catherine Thompson says:
      March 20, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      For the life of me I cannot understand AG Sessions giving Comey the okay to talk about this case today. Unless Comey lead him to believe a different narrative that what he testified to today. President Trump has got to fire Comey, this man is the biggest swamp critter there ever was. I am also concerned as to the naivety of AG Sessions. He has attorney’s representing President Trump’s EO’s that don’t even sight the laws as there are written on the books. Please someone explain to me what is going on here.

      • Bull Durham says:
        March 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        The only explanation is “enough rope to hang them with”.
        Nothing else makes sense.
        Trump wins at the end.
        Very bad tactics. Rope-a-dope led to Ali changing his overall style and he wound up with Parkinsons from the blows he absorbed.

        I don’t like counter-punching unless you have a great defense.
        Trump likes to counter.
        I like to strike first.

        Putin strikes first. He tells of learning that in the streets of Leningrad.
        Trump almost never strikes his enemies first (though he did it with naming them in the primaries and it worked very well).

        The fact is Trump knows he has few options.

        • wyntre says:
          March 20, 2017 at 4:07 pm

          It’s one thing to give ONE person enough rope but to give an entire congress enough, that’s impossible.

          Today was horribly demoralizing.

          To hear Comey say there is an ongoing investigation into Trump that was started in 2016 is just mind-boggling.

          Didn’t Trump KNOW this is what would be said? Or was it a surprise to him, too?

      • Eaglemom says:
        March 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        Sessions removed himself from any investigations regarding Trump campaign and Russia. The deputy attorney general (hold over from Obama) gave Comey permission to talk about case today.

      • Howie says:
        March 20, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        Sessions did not he is recused. It had to be another one.

    • georgiafl says:
      March 20, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      I do not expect Trump to back down even in the face of Democrats signing an impeachment petition.

      They do not have anything on him.

      He, on the other hand, has plenty on them.

  5. Raffaella says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Mr. President,

    Fire Comey
    Clean house of all these rats
    Fire Jeff Sessions for being a push over

    Or I will not vote for you again. I am sick of this BS smear of a US President by these Soros hired uniparty.

  6. wyntre says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I watched most of the hearing and my takeaway, as awful as it is, is the Deep State won.

    They’ve put, on record, that there is an ONGOING investigation into Trump and his campaign re collusion with Russia. And the investigation has been ongoing since July, 2016.

    That is what the presstitutes will run with and since there is no time frame for completing the investigation it will go on until 2020 or until they manage to impeach Trump.

    That was the plan all along.

    Today, at the gym, I spoke to a guy with a nephew in the FBI who told him the IC is out to destroy Trump.

    I just can’t believe this sh!!!!!!t is happening.

    • saintoil says:
      March 20, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      Calm down. They aren’t winnin, just trying to stay out of jail. Trump knows he is a swamp rat, so does Sessions.

      • wyntre says:
        March 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        Did you watch the whole thing? I missed just an hour or so of the 6 hour hearing.

        This was a GOTCHA moment. Did you think Comey would come out and say there was an investigation into Trump/Russia, it started in July and it’s still going on?

        This is FRIGGING DIRTY. It’s the only thing the presstitutes will report on. It is absolutely satanic.

        So, yes, I am furious.

  7. moosebytes says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Chris Wallace made a BIG deal about how POTUS was under FBI investigation. Actually…if he was under investigation since July like Comey says, then we had a situation in this country in which the candidates from both major parties were both under FBI scrutiny at the same time! Funny how Wallace never mentioned that.

  8. CheshireCat says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Jeckle and Hyde Comey – he laid out a lengthy case to prosecute Hillary Clinton and then declared her innocent.

    It would be like a home inspector finding problem after problem ( leaking into the attic, rotting supports in the crawl space, etc, etc. etc ), but at the end of the report saying the house was fully up to code.

  9. carnan43 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Interviewing a snake. Who does this dark state creature figure believes his game?

  10. trialbytruth says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Lots of new names today so much “concern” and “moral outrage” sigh….MAGA

  11. trialbytruth says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Lots of new names today so much “concern” and “moral outrage” sigh….MAGA

  12. daystarminsite says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I cannot bear to listen to the tripe coming fro the mouths of the demoncrats or even the republicrats. Is there not one intelligent honest politician or is that requirement of political leader a nonissue? Just wondering.

  13. Ziiggii says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    My expressed purpose: to have Chairman Nunes of the House Intelligence Committee ask Comey, under oath, why he and his FBI have seemingly not moved forward with the Montgomery investigation.

    http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/

    Does anyone recall Nunes asking Comey about this today?

  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    So Comey confirmed that Russia had NOT hacked or affected ELECTION vote counts in any state.

    And ALL intelligence officials questioned have confirmed that there is NO evidence of COLLUSION with RUSSIA.

    DId the Uniparty Congress Critters note that the issue was therefore not “election hacking”, but the “campaign influence”? NO.

    Did the Uniparty Congress Critters note that Obama had been undermining the national elections of America’s allies with the same “campaign influence” they accused Russia of applying to America? NO.

    Comey nonetheless concluded that Russian hacking was a YUGE threat to America’s Election System foundation.

    He therefore was investigating for possible Trump Campaign collusion with the Russians – but NOT the Hillary Campaign whose donors had intimately tapped into Russian funding.

    He then confirmed that he notified the DNC of Russian hacking in August 2015.

    … and he found it acceptable for the next 10 MONTHS to DO NOTHING to get the DNC’s “Russian-hacked computers” and to simply SIT on HIS HANDS waiting for the DNC’s “computer forensics” from a nongovernmental source to arrive in the FBI’s inbox in June 2016.

    He couldn’t cite a shred of evidence, but confidently concluded that the Russians “hated” Hillary.

    He concluded with certainty that Russia’s actions were designed to help Trump, even though Russia was certain that Trump was going to lose the election … then reversed himself by agreeing that the Russians’ objective was to undermine our trust in elections and the administration of WHOEVER became President [withholding that it had nothing to Trump].

    And when were these “brilliant conclusions” reached:
    In December 2016, a month after the election was over.

    He could remember all of the investigation details but suddenly drew a BLANK on whether he had ever briefed Obama on the investigation of Trump.

    Now THERE’s an FBI Director with the sense of urgency and follow-through we can trust with protecting our country.

  15. Trumpmendous says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    One thing that needs to be done is to remove the “HON” (meaning Honorable) from the nameplates in front of the persons in the room. Granny in my favorite TV series of all time “The Beverly Hillbillies”, not long after moving to Beverly Hills from Tennessee, remarked about a “Men Working” sign she had just seen, saying “Back home you don’t need no sign to tell you a man is working. You can tell by looking at him whether he’s working or not.”

  16. NHVoter says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Rand Paul just backed up Trump on Cavuto. He said (and I’m paraphrasing), ‘We all know that someone listened in to Flynn’s conversations. Somebody was spying and that confirms what Trump said about wiretapping.’

    Paul also explained that by ‘wiretapping’ Trump meant ‘spying’ and that whoever listened in to Flynn’s conversations and then leaked it committed a felony.

  17. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    One has to remember, the swamp creatures have been at this obfuscation and subterfuge, with their lawyerly semantics, for a long time. Plus they have made an art of long strategies that incorporate any number of contingencies and know how to move on any given subject or topic quickly, with a focus on the optics.

    That said, the meme of Clapper and Brennan wanting Obama to fire Admiral Rogers and then Rogers surreptitiously going to Trump Tower, after that was reported, could have very well been a subterfuge move to gain the confidence of President Trump. Just as, Comey coming out with the statement of re-opening the ‘investigation’ of Hillary. Who benefits? The real insiders had the true numbers, not the fake polling, and saw that candidate Trump could overcome their voter fraud.

    What happened ? President Trump kept them in their posts. Which gave them more time to protect the swamp creatures and build an ‘engineered narrative’ to cause more obfuscation and leave many unanswered questions. And the leaks continued and, while they all exclaim it is a crime … no one is indicted. Sound familiar?

  18. ALEX says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    I found this interesting and it was right when Comey talked about Trump and the investigation

    • Howie says:
      March 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Comey had to reopen to suck up the Weiner Laptop in to the ‘Ongoing Comey Cover Up. Otherwise it would have been open evidence in the Weiner case and exposed.

  19. BigMamaTEA says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Katica just posted this on twitter.

  20. Dora says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Senator says “We Know… for Sure” that Obama Spied on Trump Team!

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday to discuss the upcoming fight over the GOP healthcare bill and the possibility that President Trump was spied upon. Senator Paul said he couldn’t say if there was (or was not) a wiretap on President Trump, but he did argue that we “know… for sure” that the President’s National security advisor, Mike Flynn, was most certainly spied upon.

    http://ipatriot.com/senator-says-know-sure-obama-spied-trump-team/

  21. Dora says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    White House: ‘No evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion

    The White House on Monday asserted there is “no evidence” that President Trump’s associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election after FBI Director James Comey confirmed a bureau investigation.

    “Nothing has changed,” a White House official wrote in an email. “Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal.”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/324785-white-house-no-evidence-of-trump-russia-collusion

  22. Howie says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    DDD reported exactly what would happen before it did. It was a scheme. Planned and performed on cue.

  23. NHVoter says:
    March 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

  24. chicagodeplorable says:
    March 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    So Larry Klayman will now go public with the Montgomery, (whistleblower) case, revealing that IC AND some members of this committee had prior knowledge of coverups, including the fact that President Trump and his family were under surveillance for many years, ending in 2010. I’m not sure how Klayman figures this will help our President now, but apparently there is a way. I do think this is part of the “proof” DJT says he has. Also, didn’t someone here at CTH say the Flynn conversation was made at Trump Tower and so that must also be where surveillance of DJT was done?

  26. freddiel says:
    March 20, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I am sure that I am not the only one who has noticed that this blog is being brigaded by trolls. They are on every single blog that is Pro President Trump. For those of us who have been here for any length of time, they are not hard to spot. It is their “job” to sew doubt and weaken the support of PDJT.

    • Mary Kate Conly says:
      March 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      OMG the trolls today are so obvious! So grateful for all of the real Treeper’s insight (Bull), humor (Howie) and positivity (GeorgiFL) today, along with so many other contributors whom I rely on for info, camaraderie and relief (Wolfmoon, Bluto, and too many others to mention). Wyntre, I feel your frustration and admire your loyalty. But more than frustration, I’m CHOMPING AT THE BIT to see what the Whitehouse and President Trump do next!

