FBI James Comey and NSA Mike Rogers Testimonials Before Congress – Live Stream…

Ongoing – – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers appear before the House Committee on Intelligence and answer questions about the Russian involvement in 2016 election cycle. A painfully partisan hearing between Democrats and Republicans trying to gain political position.
The FBI needs to investigate Mike McFaul former Russia Ambassador, who had a meeting with Kislyak on the WH driveway November 1, 2016. McFaul was a Clinton Campaign advisor and was going to be part of her transistion team. How the Republicans do not know this is beyond me.
🚨correction, I should have said Mike McFaul is the former US Ambassador to Russia, not Russia Ambassador.
Interesting.
Is he still alive?
Arrest them all for treason. This is WAR!
If it’s a “we can do that, too” fake, it’s brilliant. If it’s real, it means that I can basically top my list of people to be first on the gallows after a civil war.
WIN. WIN.
Interesting Ziiggii.
everyone really needs to read the embedded NewsMax article from here:
https://onehope2016.wordpress.com/2017/03/20/trump-has-had-the-surveillance-evidence-since-tuesday-314/
and make sure to watch the InfoWars video with Corsi from yesterdays show
http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/
If that impeachment memorandum is real, things may be rushing to a confrontation.
agree! It will be tonight or tomorrow morning
Would Schiff be crazy enough to sign that while his committee is still investigating????
YES!
They obviously had this all ready and it didn’t matter what did or did not come out in the hearings.
It was the reason for the Dems throwing everything they could against the wall today and get it on the record!
Exactly. So why wasn’t the WH prepared?
Don’t assume they aren’t.
Hope you’re right. I just hate it when Trump is attacked, viciously, mercilessly, 24/7. I HATE it. It feels personal to me.
Me too. I hate the idea of a civil war. But I will support Trump no matter what these idiots do. And remember. I’m a pacifist.
I fell the same way.
Obama should have been impeached within the first month for abusing the power of the office.
Long list of Obama’s unconstitutional actions and abuses of power: http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
He had immunity because of his pigmentation.
Too bad the Rinos are just accomplices to the crats.
Given the comments Waters has been making this shouldn’t surprise us. Outrage us yes but not surprise us.
Notice how many of those names are tied to the Awan spy/infiltration ring. Schultz, Spierer, Carson, Pelosi etc. That must be busted wide open ASAP.
This PROVES the hearings were planned long ago, the info on the ongoing investigation into Trump was scheduled to be dropped now, and the first step toward impeachment was set into motion.
This really is WAR. If this sh!!!!T doesn’t stop soon there will be revolution.
make sure to watch the InfoWars video… Trump’s Team already has the guns loaded and primed
Yes. The rats are maneuvering fast and furious.
I simply can not listen to Alex Jones. Can you provide a summary?
LikeLiked by 3 people
read this article:
http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/
Corsi came on and said that they have portions of a database from “Project Dragnet” that shows that Trump has been “wiretapped” for at least 10 YEARS. Corsi sat on the info all week after going directly to the WH on Monday or Tuesday last week. Montgomery apparently leaked some info to Sheriff Arpaio.
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-obama-illegally-spied-on-sheriff-arpaios-prosecution/
TY. I have seen that. So far, no movement. Corsi is not the most reliable guy. He’s been spouting conspiracy stuff for years and nothing ever comes of it.
The alleged NSA database dump (partial, mind you) had Jones’ secret cell phone and the address of his secret location for certain broadcasts. It has TONS of Trump details – literally dozens of people and locations around him – all apparently under surveillance. And it goes back to 2004 on him. Every phone number and address in it checks out. The list of people under surveillance is – by all means – impressive. Apparently, once people look closely at the data, they become believers. The origin of the data, and the way everybody treated the whistleblower – avoiding, keeping at arms length, slow-walking – just SCREAMS authentic.
There seem to have been some plans to release it, if Congress ignored.
Seems whistleblowers have no place to go but to other sources because they cannot trust anyone. Nothing gets done. Then when they tell what they know to others they get arrested. The Government does not have a good track record.
When Obama took over and negated all whistleblower functions, I knew we were in a full commie state. That was a very bad sign.
https://madelinesminion.wordpress.com/2017/03/20/77
That should have been a picture of a lighter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I don’t know what I did wrong, I have posted many pictures on here. I save it on my computer, then save it on WP then click the picture and it always gave me the link to post on the forum, until today. This time it didn’t do that so I click on another icon and that link appeared so I thought it was the link to the picture. Has WP changed its format for posting pictures?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure if it changed, but they do have two different posting interfaces.
Open the picture by itself in a browser tab. If the URL ends in an image extension, THAT is something that will work. Copy and past that. If it doesn’t show up in the browser tab as a WORDPRESS photo, however, you can’t get it to show up on somebody else’s computer. It HAS to be uploaded to somebody’s server.
Rush Limbaugh:
“.. the purpose of this is to further the narrative that Trump is illegitimate, that he should not be president, that his election was the result of tampering by the Russians. So the objective is that Trump either stops this reform business he’s got, stops this drain-the-swamp stuff, and starts letting the Washington Republicans run the town again, or they’re gonna impeach him.
That’s the message being sent today: “You either straighten up and fly right or you’re gone.”
“We’re coming for you,” is the message of these hearings today.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/20/limbaugh-comey-hearing-message-trump-stop-drain-swamp-stuff-face-impeachment/
For the life of me I cannot understand AG Sessions giving Comey the okay to talk about this case today. Unless Comey lead him to believe a different narrative that what he testified to today. President Trump has got to fire Comey, this man is the biggest swamp critter there ever was. I am also concerned as to the naivety of AG Sessions. He has attorney’s representing President Trump’s EO’s that don’t even sight the laws as there are written on the books. Please someone explain to me what is going on here.
The only explanation is “enough rope to hang them with”.
Nothing else makes sense.
Trump wins at the end.
Very bad tactics. Rope-a-dope led to Ali changing his overall style and he wound up with Parkinsons from the blows he absorbed.
I don’t like counter-punching unless you have a great defense.
Trump likes to counter.
I like to strike first.
Putin strikes first. He tells of learning that in the streets of Leningrad.
Trump almost never strikes his enemies first (though he did it with naming them in the primaries and it worked very well).
The fact is Trump knows he has few options.
It’s one thing to give ONE person enough rope but to give an entire congress enough, that’s impossible.
Today was horribly demoralizing.
To hear Comey say there is an ongoing investigation into Trump that was started in 2016 is just mind-boggling.
Didn’t Trump KNOW this is what would be said? Or was it a surprise to him, too?
Sessions removed himself from any investigations regarding Trump campaign and Russia. The deputy attorney general (hold over from Obama) gave Comey permission to talk about case today.
Excellent catch. yes, this gives Comey free reign to do and say anything to smear Trump and use innuendo in his slimy way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dana Boente. And the Senate has yet to confirm the new Deputy AG. By design.
Sessions did not he is recused. It had to be another one.
I do not expect Trump to back down even in the face of Democrats signing an impeachment petition.
They do not have anything on him.
He, on the other hand, has plenty on them.
Mr. President,
Fire Comey
Clean house of all these rats
Fire Jeff Sessions for being a push over
Or I will not vote for you again. I am sick of this BS smear of a US President by these Soros hired uniparty.
I am so disappointed in Sessions. It never crossed my mind he would be so weak; I didn’t realize that he would be one of the Republicans who wanted to please the Democrats. So disappointed in him; I agree fire him and hire someone with some backbone.
Neither Rudy nor Christie would never put up with this crap.
Neither Rudy nor Christie would ever put up with this crap.
He’s too nice, too honorable.. And I thought that from day one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always had a concern about him being too nice.
Sessions had already recused himself. The deputy AG maybe not so much.
LikeLike
Preach!!! I agree, this is insane
Please send the president that message.
–
Get in Touch with The White House
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
Jeff Sessions is also a target. And he recused himself so he appears powerless. I do t think he is a pushover, just an ethical person, which is detrimental when dealing with scum.
bingo, they use our virtue and honor against us.. Those days are gone. To lose ‘honorably’ to this crowd means losing our existence.
Apparently you do not understand that Presidnet Trump cannot just fire all of these people.
1.Firing Comey in the middle of an investigation would cause an impeachment, as he would be interfering in an ongoing investigation.
2. Elected representatives can only be removed by losing the next election or by an impeachment , which isn’t going to happen.
3. You do not know that Jeff Sessions is a push over. Not everything the Attorney General does is going to be on TV.
Why don’t you try for a little patience?
Trump could fire Comey if he wanted to and he should. He’s just changing the director, not interfering in an ongoing investigation.
The GOP House will never vote Articles of Impeachment as long as the base stays strong. Anything impeachment bill the Dems introduce is just a publicity stunt
I watched most of the hearing and my takeaway, as awful as it is, is the Deep State won.
They’ve put, on record, that there is an ONGOING investigation into Trump and his campaign re collusion with Russia. And the investigation has been ongoing since July, 2016.
That is what the presstitutes will run with and since there is no time frame for completing the investigation it will go on until 2020 or until they manage to impeach Trump.
That was the plan all along.
Today, at the gym, I spoke to a guy with a nephew in the FBI who told him the IC is out to destroy Trump.
I just can’t believe this sh!!!!!!t is happening.
Calm down. They aren’t winnin, just trying to stay out of jail. Trump knows he is a swamp rat, so does Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was a GOTCHA moment. Did you think Comey would come out and say there was an investigation into Trump/Russia, it started in July and it’s still going on?
This is FRIGGING DIRTY. It’s the only thing the presstitutes will report on. It is absolutely satanic.
So, yes, I am furious.
Chris Wallace made a BIG deal about how POTUS was under FBI investigation. Actually…if he was under investigation since July like Comey says, then we had a situation in this country in which the candidates from both major parties were both under FBI scrutiny at the same time! Funny how Wallace never mentioned that.
Jeckle and Hyde Comey – he laid out a lengthy case to prosecute Hillary Clinton and then declared her innocent.
It would be like a home inspector finding problem after problem ( leaking into the attic, rotting supports in the crawl space, etc, etc. etc ), but at the end of the report saying the house was fully up to code.
Then Comey lied to Reince that there was nothing to the Russian allegation..??? Comey however did not wanted today that in public .
Comey is under oath now
McCabe was the one who spoke to Reince. And McCabe should be arrested as far as I am concerned.
Interviewing a snake. Who does this dark state creature figure believes his game?
Lots of new names today so much “concern” and “moral outrage” sigh….MAGA
The only way Trump can lose is if his base deserts him. Hence the effort to get us all discouraged and such.
Ignore them. They are at best sunshine soldiers, and’ more likely’ concern trolls from the other side.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a bit of Trollitis today.
Lots of new names today so much “concern” and “moral outrage” sigh….MAGA
I cannot bear to listen to the tripe coming fro the mouths of the demoncrats or even the republicrats. Is there not one intelligent honest politician or is that requirement of political leader a nonissue? Just wondering.
http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551/
Does anyone recall Nunes asking Comey about this today?
NO.
Time to throw Medusa’s head into the gaze of the Kraken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
$h!t is about to hit the fan… from multiple fronts!
How does anyone take 47 hard drives out of the NSA or CIA??
Now THAT is a problem!!
IDK – but he contracted for both NSA and CIA
Understood – I read the whole article — but Sandy Burglar stuffed papers down his pants — where do you put a hard drive??
Aren’t there security checks at the exits of both organizations???
maybe he was an off site contractor with remote access to the network… IDK. It is a lot of data
NO!
So Comey confirmed that Russia had NOT hacked or affected ELECTION vote counts in any state.
And ALL intelligence officials questioned have confirmed that there is NO evidence of COLLUSION with RUSSIA.
DId the Uniparty Congress Critters note that the issue was therefore not “election hacking”, but the “campaign influence”? NO.
Did the Uniparty Congress Critters note that Obama had been undermining the national elections of America’s allies with the same “campaign influence” they accused Russia of applying to America? NO.
Comey nonetheless concluded that Russian hacking was a YUGE threat to America’s Election System foundation.
He therefore was investigating for possible Trump Campaign collusion with the Russians – but NOT the Hillary Campaign whose donors had intimately tapped into Russian funding.
He then confirmed that he notified the DNC of Russian hacking in August 2015.
… and he found it acceptable for the next 10 MONTHS to DO NOTHING to get the DNC’s “Russian-hacked computers” and to simply SIT on HIS HANDS waiting for the DNC’s “computer forensics” from a nongovernmental source to arrive in the FBI’s inbox in June 2016.
He couldn’t cite a shred of evidence, but confidently concluded that the Russians “hated” Hillary.
He concluded with certainty that Russia’s actions were designed to help Trump, even though Russia was certain that Trump was going to lose the election … then reversed himself by agreeing that the Russians’ objective was to undermine our trust in elections and the administration of WHOEVER became President [withholding that it had nothing to Trump].
And when were these “brilliant conclusions” reached:
In December 2016, a month after the election was over.
He could remember all of the investigation details but suddenly drew a BLANK on whether he had ever briefed Obama on the investigation of Trump.
Now THERE’s an FBI Director with the sense of urgency and follow-through we can trust with protecting our country.
Of course your last sentence was sarcasm.
One thing that needs to be done is to remove the “HON” (meaning Honorable) from the nameplates in front of the persons in the room. Granny in my favorite TV series of all time “The Beverly Hillbillies”, not long after moving to Beverly Hills from Tennessee, remarked about a “Men Working” sign she had just seen, saying “Back home you don’t need no sign to tell you a man is working. You can tell by looking at him whether he’s working or not.”
Rand Paul just backed up Trump on Cavuto. He said (and I’m paraphrasing), ‘We all know that someone listened in to Flynn’s conversations. Somebody was spying and that confirms what Trump said about wiretapping.’
Paul also explained that by ‘wiretapping’ Trump meant ‘spying’ and that whoever listened in to Flynn’s conversations and then leaked it committed a felony.
One has to remember, the swamp creatures have been at this obfuscation and subterfuge, with their lawyerly semantics, for a long time. Plus they have made an art of long strategies that incorporate any number of contingencies and know how to move on any given subject or topic quickly, with a focus on the optics.
That said, the meme of Clapper and Brennan wanting Obama to fire Admiral Rogers and then Rogers surreptitiously going to Trump Tower, after that was reported, could have very well been a subterfuge move to gain the confidence of President Trump. Just as, Comey coming out with the statement of re-opening the ‘investigation’ of Hillary. Who benefits? The real insiders had the true numbers, not the fake polling, and saw that candidate Trump could overcome their voter fraud.
What happened ? President Trump kept them in their posts. Which gave them more time to protect the swamp creatures and build an ‘engineered narrative’ to cause more obfuscation and leave many unanswered questions. And the leaks continued and, while they all exclaim it is a crime … no one is indicted. Sound familiar?
I found this interesting and it was right when Comey talked about Trump and the investigation
Comey had to reopen to suck up the Weiner Laptop in to the ‘Ongoing Comey Cover Up. Otherwise it would have been open evidence in the Weiner case and exposed.
Katica just posted this on twitter.
Senator says “We Know… for Sure” that Obama Spied on Trump Team!
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday to discuss the upcoming fight over the GOP healthcare bill and the possibility that President Trump was spied upon. Senator Paul said he couldn’t say if there was (or was not) a wiretap on President Trump, but he did argue that we “know… for sure” that the President’s National security advisor, Mike Flynn, was most certainly spied upon.
http://ipatriot.com/senator-says-know-sure-obama-spied-trump-team/
White House: ‘No evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion
The White House on Monday asserted there is “no evidence” that President Trump’s associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election after FBI Director James Comey confirmed a bureau investigation.
“Nothing has changed,” a White House official wrote in an email. “Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/324785-white-house-no-evidence-of-trump-russia-collusion
Sub[poena Hillary and Obama….Now you see jy the Unipaety is using the intel committees for cover ups.
DDD reported exactly what would happen before it did. It was a scheme. Planned and performed on cue.
Pray tell!!!
Putting it another way : No sh_t , Sherlock
So Larry Klayman will now go public with the Montgomery, (whistleblower) case, revealing that IC AND some members of this committee had prior knowledge of coverups, including the fact that President Trump and his family were under surveillance for many years, ending in 2010. I’m not sure how Klayman figures this will help our President now, but apparently there is a way. I do think this is part of the “proof” DJT says he has. Also, didn’t someone here at CTH say the Flynn conversation was made at Trump Tower and so that must also be where surveillance of DJT was done?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/fbi-director-james-comey-has-opened-up-a-can-of-worms-on-the-trump-administration-and-on-the-american-people/
And why is Comey still in office ? Bad mistake.
I am sure that I am not the only one who has noticed that this blog is being brigaded by trolls. They are on every single blog that is Pro President Trump. For those of us who have been here for any length of time, they are not hard to spot. It is their “job” to sew doubt and weaken the support of PDJT.
OMG the trolls today are so obvious! So grateful for all of the real Treeper’s insight (Bull), humor (Howie) and positivity (GeorgiFL) today, along with so many other contributors whom I rely on for info, camaraderie and relief (Wolfmoon, Bluto, and too many others to mention). Wyntre, I feel your frustration and admire your loyalty. But more than frustration, I’m CHOMPING AT THE BIT to see what the Whitehouse and President Trump do next!
