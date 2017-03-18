Secretary Tillerson Arrives In China – Flight Time Interview…

Last Thursday Secretary T-Rex was in Japan (below left); Friday he was in South Korea (below right); tonight (tomorrow local) Secretary Tillerson will arrive in China.

During a flight between nations, Secretary Tillerson gave an interview to IJR reporter Erin McPike.  A full audio file has been provided CLICK HERE (will open in separate window) The interview is almost 30 minutes in duration and takes place aboard the flight.

In addition, IJR has posted a transcript of the interview which is AVAILABLE HERE.

I would again strongly urge everyone to ignore the media presentations of the comments from Secretary Tillerson, and instead go directly to the unfiltered source material.

The Audio Interview is very interesting.  Understandably, with the full content available, the DC media and their Deep State partnerships are frustrated and angry about their inability to manipulate the Tillerson narrative.

  1. Travis McGee says:
    March 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    MSM: “That’s not fair, we’re supposed to be the filter.”

  2. TwoLaine says:
    March 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    T-Rex is SO GOOD he’s already got his own Monopoly token. The rubber ducky and the penguin are the UNIParty & the lyin’ media.

  4. paulinohio says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    “And when I have something important and useful to say, I know where everybody is and I know how to go out there and say it.”

    Translation: MSM, don’t call me – I’ll call you.

  6. A2 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Funny, I just read the transcript. Excellent. Everyone here should do so. Even the foreign press are quoting from it and giving a fair report.

  7. ZZZ says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    brilliant having the one unfiltered interview available…learning quickly how to circumvent those who hate the people of this country.

    • 3x1 says:
      March 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      Yep. That should become standard practice for all high-level officials of the Trump administration. Then have a catalog of all transcripts and audio files at each Department website for ready reference. Wonderful way to smack down media prevarication.

      Hope (use nasal voice) *Andrea Mitchell* is enjoying JetBlue or their ChiCom equivalent.

      “you no like our service? Take this, yankee fossil!”

  8. sundance says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Raw feed video is always the best feed.

  9. sundance says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:17 pm

  10. skipper1961 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    GRAVITAS…………

  11. CharterOakie says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    The issues are far too crucial to allow stupid and/or subversive members of the media to influence perceptions.

  12. snaggletooths says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    “I guess, what I’m told is that there’s this long tradition that the Secretary spends time on the plane with the press. I don’t know that I’ll do a lot of that. I’m just not … that’s not the way I tend to work. That’s not the way I tend to spend my time. I spend my time working on this airplane. The entire time we’re in the air, I’m working. Because there is a lot of work to do in the early stages.”
    The MSM does not get it President Trump & T-Rex among others in the admin are trying to save America working hard.

  13. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I feel remorse for the North Korean people.

    They are basically held hostage so the ChiCom’s can have an attack dog to bark.

    Have traveled to South Korea many times on business. Good people. Didn’t like the dog thing, but oh well.

    They only became North & South in 1945 at the end of WW2.

    Wonder how three/four generations of indoctrination have changed the North common folk from the South common folk.

    • 3x1 says:
      March 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      We’ve had a couple generations of leftist indoctrination in public schools and universities, with considerable damage. That’s with free speech and elections. NK has none of that. One can only imagine what they believe in their heart of hearts. Maybe they only know abject poverty and total submission to their pudgy dictator. Ideally, an indigenous leader would arise, like a Lech Walesa or something, but lil Kim kills everyone who he even thinks might be a threat.

      Bit of a quandary. Maybe put some documents incriminating the Clintons on his computer and let nature take its course…

  14. freepetta says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I love T-Rex

  15. georgiafl says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    T Rex, the Chinese minister, and Mike Pence wear their neckties with a little dimple under the knot.

    Trump, al-Sisi, and the King of Jordan do not – they wear their ties smooth and rounded under the knot. No dimple for Putin either.

    Obama also dimples his tie and so does Biden.

    This could be serious….

  16. Orygun says:
    March 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    My take on his interview is that the press is just annoying no matter which way they lean. What I hear in TRex is a little of the irritation you get when you are trying to do a job and it seems like everyone is trying to work against you.
    I am satisfied to have the man working for my best interests that is more than most of the press are doing.

  17. EV22 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Tillerson is the best SoS in my lifetime. I wonder to what extent he really believes that the development of the N. Korean economy for the people is a priority for Lil’ Kim. His father starved 2 million to death and didn’t seem bothered by it at all – and neither did the Chinese.

    “With that, we do believe that if North Korea [were to] stand down on this nuclear program, that is their quickest means to begin to develop their economy and to become a vibrant economy for the North Korean people. If they don’t do that, they will have a very difficult time developing their economy.

    I don’t think Lil Kim cares about the people and he’s making money for his interests other ways. Of couse, since Obummer gave the Iranians all those billions and the Norks are dealing with the Iranians on very shifty deals, T-Rex has really got his work cut out for him.

    Godspeed Mr. Secretary!

  18. sunnydaze says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    How wonderful is it to have a respectable SoS instead of what’s her name?

    What.A.Relief.

    That’s a job that should go to someone who fills the bill, not used as a consolation prize as it was with what’s her name.

    And “journalists” should take lessons from that IJR interviewer, Erin McPike, on how to give a worthwhile, informative interview.

  19. SoCal Patriot says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Rex could not be more different than the haughty little Senator we just had as Secretary of State.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Fe says:
      March 18, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      I sleep way better at night knowing we have serious people like SoS Tillerson truly representing us, the American people, and doing what’s right.

  20. ginaswo says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    OMG that was awesome. Thank you #TRex for helping us #MAGA
    Thank you President Trump for choosing this great man for us

  21. Janice says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    So proud of this administration!

    Liked by 4 people

  22. rashamon says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Why have “journalists” become to exemplify “stupid questioners”? Maybe they always were, but I would have been fired 3 minutes into this interview if I had tried to overplay T-Rex as she did. Ask the basics about setting up international relationships and shut up. Don’t keep trying to prove your intellect on the details above and beyond this Secretary.

    BTW, the LSM does 10x worse than this reporter did.

  23. H.R. says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    T-Rex put a halt to the “who’s getting more face time” line of questioning. Good. Irrelevant issue.

  24. snailmailtrucker says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: They never invited us for dinner, then at the last minute they realized that optically it wasn’t playing very well in public for them, so they put out a statement that we didn’t have dinner because I was tired.

    EM: So are you saying they lied about it?

    RT: No, it was just their explanation.

    As soon as she said “EM: So are you saying they lied about it?”

    I WOULD HAVE SAID…. DID YOU HEAR ME SAY THAT ?
    pERHAPS YOU SHOULD FIND ANOTHER FIELD OF WORK…IF THAT IS WHAT YOU THINK YOU HEARD !

  25. snailmailtrucker says:
    March 18, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Tyrone Woods, Glen Doherty Sean Smith and Chris Stevens APPROVE !

