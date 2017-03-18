Secretary Tillerson Arrives In China – Flight Time Interview…

Last Thursday Secretary T-Rex was in Japan (below left); Friday he was in South Korea (below right); tonight (tomorrow local) Secretary Tillerson will arrive in China.

During a flight between nations, Secretary Tillerson gave an interview to IJR reporter Erin McPike. A full audio file has been provided CLICK HERE (will open in separate window) The interview is almost 30 minutes in duration and takes place aboard the flight.

In addition, IJR has posted a transcript of the interview which is AVAILABLE HERE.

I would again strongly urge everyone to ignore the media presentations of the comments from Secretary Tillerson, and instead go directly to the unfiltered source material.

The Audio Interview is very interesting. Understandably, with the full content available, the DC media and their Deep State partnerships are frustrated and angry about their inability to manipulate the Tillerson narrative.

