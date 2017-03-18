Secretary Tillerson Arrives In China – Flight Time Interview…

Last Thursday Secretary T-Rex was in Japan (below left); Friday he was in South Korea (below right); tonight (tomorrow local) Secretary Tillerson will arrive in China.
During a flight between nations, Secretary Tillerson gave an interview to IJR reporter Erin McPike. A full audio file has been provided CLICK HERE (will open in separate window) The interview is almost 30 minutes in duration and takes place aboard the flight.
In addition, IJR has posted a transcript of the interview which is AVAILABLE HERE.
I would again strongly urge everyone to ignore the media presentations of the comments from Secretary Tillerson, and instead go directly to the unfiltered source material.
The Audio Interview is very interesting. Understandably, with the full content available, the DC media and their Deep State partnerships are frustrated and angry about their inability to manipulate the Tillerson narrative.
MSM: “That’s not fair, we’re supposed to be the filter.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Exactly.
Look at the BS they write about from that interview:
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thank you for posting transcript link.
LikeLiked by 10 people
OMG – the LyingPress are truly idiots. There was ABSOLUTE GOLD in that interview – enough historic diplomatic information to form the basis of multiple scholarly articles in Foreign Affairs – and Politico tweets out the 2% of gossipy crud from the reporter-driven questions!
Even if, as some media person, I didn’t LIKE what he said, there is still extreme value in it. It’s front page NYT stuff for a week, back in the days when the Times was truly great. And Tillerson never even really gave the desired “scandalous” answers!
Here was my favorite part:
“And I know that you’ve asked me a lot of questions here that I didn’t answer, and I’m not answering them because we have some very, very complex strategic issues to make our way through with important countries around the world, and we’re not going to get through them by just messaging through the media. We get through them in face-to-face meetings behind closed doors. We can be very frank, open, and honest with one another and then we’ll go out and we’ll have something to share about that, but the truth of the matter is, all of the tactics and all of the things were going to do you will know them after they’ve happened.”
WOW. Just WOW.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Translation: “The ADULTS are once again in charge.”
(Hallelujah! NO more ‘Cadaver of State Lurch’ or Marie Harf putting on their sad displays of abject incompetence on the world stage…)
LikeLiked by 14 people
That even qualifies for a Zowie!! Or maybe even a SHAZAAM!
LikeLiked by 5 people
💥
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shazaam works for me 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this, thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Travis McGee,
If Secretary Tillerson offered to replace the mehdia swamp creatures with EXCLUSIVELY H1-B visa applicants, do you think they would change their tune?
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are full of all sorts of mischievous ideas. Really great ideas, actually. They should at least make the announcement on April Fool’s Day just to get the reaction.I’d pay money to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
T-Rex’s travel plans took a bite out of the MSM.
LikeLiked by 9 people
irvingtwosmokes ,
Does he not also influence visa policy? If I were an artist, I would be creating a super hero comic starring President Trump’s cabinet. Think of it… T-Rex, Wilburine, Chaos the Warrior Monk, etc. The visual of a member of the snowflake mehdia gushing blood from between the jaws of T-Rex, would be suitable for framing, imo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You forgot Munchkin the Cray Supercomputer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great visual Skipper!
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY, M.
LikeLike
I ditto. Could replace all those PBS SJW critters. A new franchise based on reality TV. Working it out with your neighbors while standing up for your morals. Oh, that’s mixing religion and state. My bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Mulvaney. That budget presser was amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Hey, that’s our job. Otherwise, what do we do? Sit here with our thumbs up our you know what?!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-Rex is SO GOOD he’s already got his own Monopoly token. The rubber ducky and the penguin are the UNIParty & the lyin’ media.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Jamie Lee Curtis and her little friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 16 people
“…a de-nuclearized Korean peninsula.”
I like the sound of that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
OH, NO! All of Beelzebubba’s and Madeleine Albright’s hard work creating a nuclear menace, down the drain! All that fuel money we poured into nuclear research duplication – GONE!
LOL. Yeah, I like the sound, too! 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
S
lick Willy…
LikeLike
“And when I have something important and useful to say, I know where everybody is and I know how to go out there and say it.”
Translation: MSM, don’t call me – I’ll call you.
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Those mewling quims at ABC are incapable of delivering any ‘strait news’ coverage, without coloring it with their own negative views.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Looked up “mewling quims” ROFL
New term for the MSM: MQ-ULTRA
Still chuckling 😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
MQ ULTRA will definitely get past the Google AI censor-bots, who will howl with laughter in their secret languages and give us winkies and attaboys for using it. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
It got past the censors in a Disney movie:
I say it’s fair game to use it on them, on whomsoever it applies.
Especially on the Mewling Quim Media.
LikeLike
now you made me go look it up.
LikeLike
Mewling Quim Media.
They deserve it.
LikeLike
That’s an ‘in your face handshake’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Personal space is different for Chinese than Americans. Chinese are more comfortable with the closeness you see in the photo. An American would consider it too close (unless a very dear friend).
Apparently Tillerson knows and is respecting this cultural difference.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Different with diplomatic – that’s right on the line.
LikeLike
I don’t know what you mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Business/Political etiquette is different than cultural etiquette.
LikeLike
So “”right on the line” means perfectly done or almost wrong? That’s what I didn’t understand. Sorry to belabor this. It interests me.
LikeLike
Perfectly done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we don’t bow!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an Alpha’s Alpha Male handshake. Notice he’s leaning forward – almost, but not quite invading space.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite right – and his counterpart appears from the photo to be leaning back ever so slightly.
The Americans Have Landed – Hide The Trade Agreements 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last comment……”Certainly putting Tillerson in an awkward position, thanks Bob.” What? I guess that was a reference to the Presidents tweet that was the left jab before Rex’s overhand right. Maybe it’s a good thing they act the way they do.
LikeLike
Funny, I just read the transcript. Excellent. Everyone here should do so. Even the foreign press are quoting from it and giving a fair report.
LikeLiked by 10 people
brilliant having the one unfiltered interview available…learning quickly how to circumvent those who hate the people of this country.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep. That should become standard practice for all high-level officials of the Trump administration. Then have a catalog of all transcripts and audio files at each Department website for ready reference. Wonderful way to smack down media prevarication.
Hope (use nasal voice) *Andrea Mitchell* is enjoying JetBlue or their ChiCom equivalent.
“you no like our service? Take this, yankee fossil!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Raw feed video is always the best feed.
LikeLiked by 11 people
T-Rex doesn’t fidget…he just sits there like a rock, exuding confidence.
He’s an old hand at high-level affairs like this.
LikeLiked by 17 people
You betcha, wheatie!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice how the Chinese sit forward in their seats, conveying an attitude of receptiveness? Notice how the man on SOS’s left is leaning against the back of the chair, converying a casual attitude? In these kinds of meetings, sit up straight or lean slightly forward.
LikeLike
They will learn.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hah. He does, doesn’t he.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Life “imitating” “art”? LOL
LikeLike
GRAVITAS…………
LikeLiked by 7 people
The issues are far too crucial to allow stupid and/or subversive members of the media to influence perceptions.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I guess, what I’m told is that there’s this long tradition that the Secretary spends time on the plane with the press. I don’t know that I’ll do a lot of that. I’m just not … that’s not the way I tend to work. That’s not the way I tend to spend my time. I spend my time working on this airplane. The entire time we’re in the air, I’m working. Because there is a lot of work to do in the early stages.”
The MSM does not get it President Trump & T-Rex among others in the admin are trying to save America working hard.
LikeLiked by 17 people
What you describe snaggletooths is utterly foreign to entitlement-minded media whores…
Work. Ethic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I feel remorse for the North Korean people.
They are basically held hostage so the ChiCom’s can have an attack dog to bark.
Have traveled to South Korea many times on business. Good people. Didn’t like the dog thing, but oh well.
They only became North & South in 1945 at the end of WW2.
Wonder how three/four generations of indoctrination have changed the North common folk from the South common folk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve had a couple generations of leftist indoctrination in public schools and universities, with considerable damage. That’s with free speech and elections. NK has none of that. One can only imagine what they believe in their heart of hearts. Maybe they only know abject poverty and total submission to their pudgy dictator. Ideally, an indigenous leader would arise, like a Lech Walesa or something, but lil Kim kills everyone who he even thinks might be a threat.
Bit of a quandary. Maybe put some documents incriminating the Clintons on his computer and let nature take its course…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love T-Rex
LikeLiked by 8 people
And he is also very handsome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T Rex, the Chinese minister, and Mike Pence wear their neckties with a little dimple under the knot.
Trump, al-Sisi, and the King of Jordan do not – they wear their ties smooth and rounded under the knot. No dimple for Putin either.
Obama also dimples his tie and so does Biden.
This could be serious….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Your hired. You could be the next News leader for CNN. That is breaking news! /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 I’m a details person.
LikeLiked by 5 people
georgiafl, you seriously need a job with the Trump admin. “Detail Person”? “Extraordinary Detail Person”? You just have to work cheap as my budget is broken. Skype it in?
LikeLike
If I hadn’t turned in time, you’d have owed me a new keyboard.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂 “this could be serious” love it GFL.
LikeLike
DimpleGate, are you an innie or an outie? A CNN/ABC/NYT/MSNBC/Washington Post exclusive World Roundtable, simulcast live from Washington, New York, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Brussels, Chappaqua and Hollywood. Tonight at 9PM. Call your cable company now for PPV 3D special viewing.
Moderated by Keith Olbermann.
LikeLike
My take on his interview is that the press is just annoying no matter which way they lean. What I hear in TRex is a little of the irritation you get when you are trying to do a job and it seems like everyone is trying to work against you.
I am satisfied to have the man working for my best interests that is more than most of the press are doing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tillerson is the best SoS in my lifetime. I wonder to what extent he really believes that the development of the N. Korean economy for the people is a priority for Lil’ Kim. His father starved 2 million to death and didn’t seem bothered by it at all – and neither did the Chinese.
“With that, we do believe that if North Korea [were to] stand down on this nuclear program, that is their quickest means to begin to develop their economy and to become a vibrant economy for the North Korean people. If they don’t do that, they will have a very difficult time developing their economy.
I don’t think Lil Kim cares about the people and he’s making money for his interests other ways. Of couse, since Obummer gave the Iranians all those billions and the Norks are dealing with the Iranians on very shifty deals, T-Rex has really got his work cut out for him.
Godspeed Mr. Secretary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And just think, he’s only just begun! Almost makes me want to sing that old Carpenter song.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We actually had that song sung at our wedding … it was very popular back in the day. 💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s still a beautiful song. Her voice was like butter!
LikeLike
I loved her voice, so natural.
LikeLike
How wonderful is it to have a respectable SoS instead of what’s her name?
What.A.Relief.
That’s a job that should go to someone who fills the bill, not used as a consolation prize as it was with what’s her name.
And “journalists” should take lessons from that IJR interviewer, Erin McPike, on how to give a worthwhile, informative interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely, Sunnydaze. And let’s add what’s his face to the list. You know, that horsey faced guy – just can;t remember his name either…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
name… name… hmmm… Starts with a ‘K’……… Got it! John Ketchup! Right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rex could not be more different than the haughty little Senator we just had as Secretary of State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sleep way better at night knowing we have serious people like SoS Tillerson truly representing us, the American people, and doing what’s right.
LikeLike
OMG that was awesome. Thank you #TRex for helping us #MAGA
Thank you President Trump for choosing this great man for us
LikeLiked by 2 people
So proud of this administration!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why have “journalists” become to exemplify “stupid questioners”? Maybe they always were, but I would have been fired 3 minutes into this interview if I had tried to overplay T-Rex as she did. Ask the basics about setting up international relationships and shut up. Don’t keep trying to prove your intellect on the details above and beyond this Secretary.
BTW, the LSM does 10x worse than this reporter did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-Rex put a halt to the “who’s getting more face time” line of questioning. Good. Irrelevant issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: They never invited us for dinner, then at the last minute they realized that optically it wasn’t playing very well in public for them, so they put out a statement that we didn’t have dinner because I was tired.
EM: So are you saying they lied about it?
RT: No, it was just their explanation.
As soon as she said “EM: So are you saying they lied about it?”
I WOULD HAVE SAID…. DID YOU HEAR ME SAY THAT ?
pERHAPS YOU SHOULD FIND ANOTHER FIELD OF WORK…IF THAT IS WHAT YOU THINK YOU HEARD !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tyrone Woods, Glen Doherty Sean Smith and Chris Stevens APPROVE !
LikeLike