President Trump and Chancellor Merkel Press Conference – March 17th…

President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel hold a joint press conference Friday March 17th 2017.
Chancellor Merkel again presented her view that globalization was the future of the world economy, and continued advocating for a failing multi-culturalist approach toward blended societies and reductions in national identity. Merkel, like most of the far-left EU ideologues view Russia as an existential threat to their political objectives.
.
Advertisements
Merkel is like the International Director of Satan’s Ladies Auxiliary.
LikeLiked by 11 people
– is
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus… correct that… -like
I’m clearly tired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Old Witch should be hanged from the highest branch of the tallest tree in Germany!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She will be with the other Christians on a Tannenbaum by the Islamists she has been letting in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a Christmas tree?
LikeLike
She might understand the threat if she were a true Christian.
LikeLike
I really detest butting in, but I just wanted it to be known that I wasn’t able to watch it due to third party infringement or what have you.
Could someone please post it from somewhere we are able to? I’m unable to do so off of my iPhone or I would’ve done my best to have done so.
Thank you, and sorry Bull Durham for jumping in. I really did like your connection of Merkel, I thought you were spot on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is the cspan link to the press conference: https://www.c-span.org/video/?425582-1/president-reiterates-wiretapping-claim-news-conference-german-chancellor
LikeLike
Thank you, the Fox live stream was low volume and hard to hear, so missed most of it.
Remember, always shake hands to seal the deal, not before… Heritage times, that was all that was necessary…before ‘fake news’…
LikeLike
So are you saying Trump was wrong to greet her with a handshake as she arrived at the White House and exited her limousine?
LikeLike
She IS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
that ain’t no lady
LikeLike
You are one clever dude. Outrageous and funny!
LikeLike
Soviet fashion show.
LikeLike
That clip was in response to BD;s comment:
Merkel is like the International Director of Satan’s Ladies Auxiliary.
LikeLike
Funniest commercial ever. The airline attendants on the Soviet and Polish flights I took looked like the model.
LikeLike
I’m just so grateful we didn’t elect Hillary last November. She would have been a clone of Merkel and we’d have totally open borders and be overrun with radical islamic terrorists.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Merkel is exceptionally intelligent and well educated (I think she has a PhD in physics or some such)–so much so that she has been able to convince herself and many many others that her globalist philosophical/political views are right, despite the glaring, objective demonstration that they are, completely wrong.
PDJT has intelligence and competency where Merkel doesn’t–in the hard world of construction, business planning, and interpersonal skills. He is schooling her and using global manufacturing giants, like Siemens, Dow, IBM, Scheffler, and BMW to hammer the point home. She may not get it right away, but when she sees the almost failure of attempts to integrate her muzzy sub-human particles into Germany’s voc-ed programs,she will eventually wake up screaming from the nightmare she’s created in EU.
HELLary, on the other hand, isn’t all that smart and has failed at everything she’s ever done. She has always just been willing to go beyond anyone else’s moral and ethical limits to get what she wants. If she were (shudder!) in a position of parity with Merkel, she would only want to bluster, posture, and assert herself to demonstrate her superior power–undoubtedly in the most evil manner available. She has never had any trouble sacrificing other people on the devil’s altar to gain power and she had every intention of sacrificing the entire USA for her own aggrandizement.
Thank God for bringing PDJT to the fore, for giving Sundance and all here the light of truth, and for His continued blessings, guard, and guidance over us all to do His will!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like to politely offer a correction/clarification to your comment. The difference between Merkel and Trump is not his competency. His competency is a result of the difference between them and that is that he has common sense. Many highly educated people have no common sense. It is very rare for those with a big academic pedigree and/or high IQ to have common sense. Those that do are the exceptional people who truly are competent. Trump is the poster child of intelligence and common sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well stated, Ken.
LikeLike
Ms. Merkel may be brilliant, but she is a communist from East Germany. #1 goal of communism aligns right up there with the muslims: Peace in the world comes when everyone is a commie and/or muslim. Her NWO objective is to destroy once and for all the German people, former great warriors of Europe, through open borders and shaming and criminalizing nationalist pride. Obama tried and failed here in America. Most of Europe has fallen and I for one am sick of trying to pick them back up.
LikeLike
When responding to media requests for an explanation on Trump’s wiretapping allegations, Trump looked over to Mrs. Merkel and responded, “we have something in common.”
Mrs. Merkel did not respond.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Cold fish, that one!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Merkel is dead inside. She is immune to levity, life, love, and light. A dried up old prune who has only one goal: destroy Europe using muslims.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Immune to levity, life, love and light. In other words, she’s German… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
My parents had a few friends who were originally from Germany. I learned a great deal from these Elders, and they were always very kind to me.
Wilbur always wore a suit coat and one of those proper hats of the old days. He was also quite adept with working with wood and his hands. I still have a few of his beautiful gifts, and I know they will last for a very long time.
One of my Mom’s best friends, Yvonne, was from Germany. She opened up her home at a moments notice for my family when we traveled to my Father’s funeral a few weeks ago. I hadn’t seen or spoken to her since late 2013 at my Mom’s funeral. She held no anger or resentment and simply surrounded all of us with lots of Love when we were hurting.
I quite like people from Germany. As a matter of fact, we have good people every where in this world. We are just lucky to find them and have them as our friends.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, Frau Merkel is a special kind of German bred behind the iron curtain and she would’ve been successful there, rather than finding a way to escape to the west, had the USSR not fallen.
LikeLike
evadouglas, that’s a perfect description of a globalist!
LikeLike
I was able to catch the presser live. The body language between the two was pretty telling. Pres. Trump didn’t seem at all impressed with Merkel.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why should he be? What has she done that has demonstrated any semblance of leadership? Now, Marine Le Pen! That is a different story!
LikeLiked by 10 people
He wasn’t looking to impressed in some of the pictures either. I think this was painful for him to endure. You know, stupid people and all. He doesn’t have a lot of patience for any of it.
If you look at Merkel in the picture above she is pretty oblivious to all of it, and a bit star struck in having her picture taken with our President Trump. At least that is my perception.
You’re right though, the body language is very telling. Poor guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She looks like a troll. The product of Russian rape gangs no doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No need to spread lies: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Family_of_Angela_Merkel
That being said, I would be curious to learn what her father thinks of her now…
LikeLike
And what would he think of Merkel winning this award?
“What is the goal of this occult society?
Already in the year 1925 Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi defined the future for a new Europe in his book “Practical Idealism”. His plan: to create and establish a new race with new features and characteristics by mixing White Europeans, Asians and black Africans in order to change and alter the characteristics of the European people in “positive ways”.
http://www.renegadetribune.com/angela-merkel-kalergi-plan-destruction-white-race/
Is that a sign, or what?
LikeLike
Do you really want to go there?
Personally I haven’t fully figured out Merkel. She seems to be sympathetic to the alien based upon her religious beliefs. But at the same time she is a globalist (which is against the bible, which she claims to believe), and also an idiot and useful tool of the progressives. God hates idiots. Letting people into Germany virtually without vetting is stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you read this, though, this is premeditated human engineering at the behest of the Rothschilds.
“Nicolas Sarkozy (Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa, born in Hungary) – Former Jew President of France – spoke as Chairman of the European Council on December 17th, 2008 in Palaiseau before an elected circle of EU leaders about the great goal of exterminating the White race in Europe through violence if necessary, if their goal cannot be accomplished through Miscegenation alone. The key-sentence is:
“What is the goal? The goal is Miscegenation (race-mixing)! And if people are not willing to do this on their own free will, then we shall force them through governmental measures. The Challenge of Miscegenation of the various nations is the Challenge of the 21st Century. It is not a choice, it is a duty. It is mandatory.”
LikeLike
Also from this same site: http://www.renegadetribune.com/passing-baton-trump-takes-race-raqqa/
Where did you find this site? It is…interesting.
Just so you know, my perspective is a little different than most.
I don’t see any of these people as black or white. It’s complicated. Even President Trump. Who I voted for and I support. Most of them are probably leaning more toward black than white though…
I do know a few things;
1. The heavens rule over the earth, and God places over it whom He sees fit. (Dan 4).
2. There are those who say they are Jews but are not, but are of the Synagogue of Satan (Rev 2:9). That likely includes many currently in Israel. If you want to really start an argument go talk to a Rabbi and ask who is really a Jew, and how can you tell. Khazars anyone?
3. This present age is building up to a point where a man will come in his own name and the whole world will receive him. He will declare himself to be God and nearly destroy the whole world (being a conduit for Satan). It’s inevitable.
4. Israel is still God’s chosen people and will represent him in a future day. But right now because of their unbelief they have been put on the bench, and are hidden in the world and numbered among the nations, which they shouldn’t be.
Just holding these few things in mind when looking at world politics is very helpful as a filter to see through all the noise.
LikeLike
Her interpretation of the Bible is from leftist theology, the same theology that the Pope believes in. It is not Christian nor is it even close to an accurate understanding of Scripture. She’s no more a Christian than the dog down the street, except that the dog knows who the Creator is and he doesn’t blaspheme Him.
LikeLike
https://www.thelocal.de/20121106/45993
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/muslim-refugees-converting-to-christianity-in-germany-crisis-asylum-seekers-migrants-iran-a7466611.html
Food for thought. I still think she is an idiot and traitor to her nation.
LikeLike
Yes. the globalist satanists use it. Illuminati signal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The difference between the Chancellor and Our President is the global view vs the national view – she speaks as if she is a ‘world boss’ who is unconcerned about the German people – whereas President Trump speaks as a ‘national leader’ who is concerned about the American people – the journalists who offered their questions from where I do not know – appear to be trying to discredit our President as a formidable leader – “what are you afraid of as far as fake news is concerned?” – that is an important question?
it is the Chancellor who needs to be challenged about her migration problem – a problem that is affecting the German people adversely – the Chancellor speaks more like a politician than a leader – unlike our President who is a true leader – respect is earned Ms. Chancellor, not given –
President Trump invited you here to speak about two countries – Germany and the USA – he is not interested in your position as a globalist nor your globalist views – he wants to do what is best for both the German and American people in trade agreements – the EU is inconsequential – get with the program Ms. Chancellor – we are not interested in your global grab for power – period
LikeLiked by 8 people
She exudes evil. Trump better wash his hands and hold them under a Xenon light for 90 seconds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love the way our President said very clearly that the nations of NATO not only need to pay their 2% of GDP now and going forward but he expects them to make the payments from the past years. At the same time he spoke about our military might in the near future. If you want that military might to protect your sorry asses, you have to pay for it. Who is the “Capo di Capo (Boss of Bosses)”. We all know that our Don is the BOSS.
Also if she thinks she can hide behind the EU for bilateral trade agreements, she is going to throw up her lunch later today. Our President will make that clear as day!
I will never get tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the pics. On Twitter, people were claiming that Trump did not shake Merkel’s hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone else having a problem with Twitter? No tweets loading…….
LikeLike
German fake news reporters got a taste of Trump’s counter punch
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah that was the highlight for me
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was not a friendly meeting. Yes, Angela smiles but these are face-saving.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4324542/Trump-Merkel-hold-face-face-talks-White-House.html
LikeLike
East Germany, Angela Merkel’s home state, turned the historically energetic, hard working and fiercely independent Germans into a people that could not feed, house or clothe themselves for fifty plus years. The communist Merkel could not be more pleased at the destruction of ALL Germany by an invasion of Christian hating Musselmen! Goethe’s story about signing one’s soul over to the devil is in full flower. May God have mercy on her soul and may God save the German people. Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All you need to know about Merkel is right here in this video. Hope i don’t get banned for this.
LikeLike
I posted this to illustrate a point that nearly all of us see, but just won’t bring up…Merkel is physically repulsive to most Western men, but in Islamic countries she is much more attractive to the men.
I believe this is one of the greatest get even plots in history.
LikeLike
Interesting point, but if we’re honest we must admit that western men have a superficial view of what beauty really is. We tend to base our view on things of far less substance than even western men of generations ago. When it comes down to it, when we all get old (and we all will get gray hair, or lose our hair, gain weight or lose weight, get wrinkles, and on and on) all that matters is the kind of person someone is. The heart matters more than appearance and that’s something western men have forgotten.
When my parents were old and had been married almost 60 years my father had Alzheimers and he didn’t even know me. I stood by my mother’s bedside with him as she died. She had suffered many years (over 2 decades) and there was little left of either of them. But after she died I sat with him later in the day trying console him. He said that he was glad she died first because the two of them were one and whoever died last would be lonely and he’d never want her to be lonely. Even through the fog of his Alzheimers his commitment to her was rock solid and he wanted her to never go through loneliness. I realized that what matters was a person’s heart and that’s where true beauty or true ugliness is.
LikeLike
Oh my gosh, is that for real?
LikeLike
I couldn’t find a single reputable source for it. It is a woman who looks vaguely like her, but that isn’t enough to go on.
Was disturbing either way.
LikeLike
Good Lord! Germany’s answer to Lena Dunham. Blech!
LikeLike
I do believe that Ms. Merkle believed she would could intimidate PDJT and he would fold like many world leaders have. She learned quickly that he is immune to her battle axe charms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She lives in her own dream world that she is the world leader. Yet even many of her own countrymen are speaking out against her, demonstrating also. Even in her delusions she must know her time is short.
Also speaking in German with no translator was extremely rude! She can speak in English, but chose not to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
currently working youtube link for press conference
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It sounded like a lot of excuse making about paying the 2% of their GDP for NATO. By 2024, she says?
So I am wondering whether Germany is willing to wait until 2024 to be protected.
My tax dollars should not go to helping a country that is rich, and my kids should not have to fight for them while my taxes support their deadbeat butts!
I hope that President Trump will tell her to pay on time and over her budget!
We don’t do “lay-away” plans anymore, Merkle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the beginning of the video, they mentioned their discussion of industrial apprenticeships. Hope that this discussion bears fruit.
Time is money, and the time of students in the United States is often wasted in a very prodigal way. Young people age 16 are usually ready to begin entry-level job training leading to skills, respect, income and responsible entry into adulthood. There are many more work possibilities than just fast-food entry level jobs! Germany’s industries benefit from their educational system of apprenticeships (and so do their young people)
http://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en/for-qualified-professionals/working/prospects/prospect-of-vocational-training
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interestingly Merkel used the phrase “Islamist terrorism”. Not sure she’s ever used those two words together before. If not, that’s called progress for an EU zombie.
LikeLike
Her words and actions do not match, which falls within most people’s definition of a liar not ever to be trusted.
LikeLike
Anybody believe her? See below:
Angela Merkel joins Muslim rally against German anti-Islamisation protests – Telegraph
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/angela-merkel/11343088/Angela-Merkel-joins-Muslim-rally-against-German-anti-Islamisation-protests.html
LikeLike
Merkel:
The original Sour Kraut.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care who you are, that’s funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This. Some people are saying she “looks evil”, but I’ve never got that vibe from her at all. She just seems like an old sourpuss. Like that teacher you had who hates children because she never was able to get married and have any of her own.
Merkel is a product of East Germany and the European Union. She’s never known full freedom and a sovereign unified Germany. She doesn’t even understand the concept. Her childhood home of East Germany (her family moved there from the West when she was a child) was part of the greater Soviet bloc, taking orders from Moscow, and her adult home of Germany takes its orders from Brussels.
So like an old spinster scowling at a happy married couple, she sees true freedom, national pride, and national sovereignty and despises it, because she never had it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump said countries (read Germany) have to spend 2% of their GDP **and** pay what they didn’t pay in the past. Huge. ‘Back payment!’
Merkel said they will try to bring up what they spend to 2%. Pure BS.
USA has been subsidizing socialist European countries, + given their companies ‘more equal’ advantages over US based companies. So, it must be a complete shock to the Globalists like Merkel to have the new reality explained to them. Trump has said that in any negotiation, walking away is always an option.
Merkel is vulnerable, seriously vulnerable. Germany will soon be looking at making a bilateral agreement.
Trump was happy. Merkel was a fly in the parlor and knew it.
Russia has significantly reduced its defense budget. Smart given Trump needs Russia and Trump is no longer trying to take out Assad, Hillary’s Globalist regime change, to make way for Saudi-Qatar oil market killing pipeline through Syria. That pipeline would have killed Russian oil revenue.
Russia will keep Crimea, Ukraine will find a way to make peace once they know that NATO is no longer interested in them.
One brick at a time. And Health care negotiations are looking good. A good week all in all.
LikeLike
Merkel needs to be told that we will not be supporting Germany with our military until the debt is paid in full.
Better yet that we will not be supporting Germany anymore, since it deliberately imports Islamic terrorists. Now that there are so many there, we shouldn’t be protecting them at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
KBR,
Your point is good. Why protect Germany from invasion when Germany has surrendered willingly to Mohammed’s Islam raping invaders. A Russian invasion would in contrast seen by the population as saviors. Why would we stop that?
The world is suddenly upside down.
LikeLike
The Koudenhove-Kalergi plan to enslave the people by destroying all culture and all tribes save two is the work of despotically evil people seeking to undo what God achieved so long ago. We are destined to world war because we aren’t invited to the party they have planned. They want us dead. We would be much more wise to simply make use of the drone program now on these frenemies.
Their stated goal is to end our sovereignty in favor of their world government. We are for all purposes at world war now. Doing business such enemies only stands to strengthen their position. If Merkel remains in power we should leave NATO and align with Russia. Refusing to business with her might encourage the German people to change their leaders.
LikeLike
Germany is a very regulated country and most Germans are very punctual, pedantic and serious people. I was surprised to see Germans welcoming those so called refugees to their country….I always thought Germans like or even strive for order and inviting chaos was very in-German to me. They already had 5 million Turks living in Germany and inviting more Moslems is suicidal for a country of 85 million people. We all remember what’s happened in Serbian Kosovo, Muslim Albanians became a majority in Serbian province by virtue of having 7-10 kids per family and with the military help of Western countries including Germany took over the province and declared independence.
Merkel has Polish roots and she was helping Hillary during presidential race.
LikeLike