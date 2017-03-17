Fake News of The Day – “Handshake” Outrage…

If the media is wondering why they have lost credibility with the larger U.S. electorate they only need to look at the fake news outrage du jour surrounding President Trump and a visit from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Take a look at this tweet from the Saint Louis Dispatch surrounding an article pushing a story that President Trump refused to shake the hand of Chancellor Merkel:

Literally seconds before that image was captured the following picture was taken:

Why do you suppose the Saint Louis Post Dispatch would choose to ignore the handshake photograph that took place merely seconds before the image they posted in their tweet about President Trump refusing a handshake?

The entire narrative about handshakes is 100% Fake News, it’s just silly.

Sooner or later this constant media absurdity is going to have to end end, or the entire media apparatus is going to end up collapsing unto itself inside a concentrically shrinking circle of irrelevance.

Abject stupidity, that’s what this is.

FAKE NEWS

 

25 Responses to Fake News of The Day – “Handshake” Outrage…

  1. Bone Fish says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    The real fake …

  2. conservativedriver says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Love the picture it would make a great campaign poster!

  3. Howie says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    They are fanatics. Crazed fanatics. Incapable of rational thought.

  4. Reality Wins says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Who wants to waste time with the VeryFakeNews when Sean has a new tie!

  5. All American Snowflake says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I hope the Trump/Merkle handshake means that Germany will be paying its fair share of NATO.

  6. snailmailtrucker says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    That’s all they got…Absolutely Nothin !

  7. MrE says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    #NotMyNewspaper

  8. freepetta says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I’m just shaking my head!!

  9. snailmailtrucker says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Why is The President APPEALING ANYTHING ?
    JUST FRIGGIN DO IT !
    These Democrat Dancing Monkeys will just Continue to Obstruct every single thing OUR President tries to do to Protect US !

  10. kpm58 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    President Trump may have not shook her hand the whole time but for the whole time and close to four years Hillary will not be President.

  11. Paul Killinger says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Except for Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Carlos Slim (Mexico), who own the Wash Post and NY Times respectively.

    Being two of the richest men in the wotld, their goal isn’t to keep those publications solvent. In fact, they couldn’t care less.

    They use them to tell ANY LIE every day, so long as it hinders President Trump’s reforms to improve the plight of working American families!

  12. Running Fast says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I fell for it… and honestly I smiled when I read it ;). I agree that they are collapsing their industry in upon themselves. It is even impacting Drudge; he just links to the stuff but as a result gets associated with the sludge.

    If my own habits are any trend measure I have found myself shrinking the pool of “news” sites I visit because of all the hate out there. I guarantee if you hit Yahoo or MSN right now there is an article mis-characterizing or slamming Trump in some way.

  13. Stinky-Inky says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The Post Dispatch is a useless rag. Even the sports section. Even when the Cards and the Blues are winning.

    Here’s how i use Post: open the site, click the X on the big ad to close it, click on sports, click the X on another big ad to close it, scroll down, read the time the game starts, close the window.

  14. Bouchart says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Trump is a better man than I am. I wouldn’t shake hands with Frau Cankles.

