Senator Rand Paul Responds To Senator McCain Saying: “He Works for Vladimir Putin”…

Posted on March 16, 2017 by

Yesterday, against the backdrop of Senator Rand Paul objecting to a unanimous consent call by Senator McCain, McCain claimed Senator Paul was working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Today, Senator Rand Paul responds:

.

There is a longer history here. Previously Senator McCain called Senator Rand Paul a “Hobbit“, and earlier claimed that anyone who supports Senator Paul is a “whack-o-bird“.

  1. Pentti says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    So where’s the rebuke from McConnell?
    *crickets*

  2. mamadogsite says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I don’t always agree with Senator Paul, but in this case he is spot on. We’ve had this discussion about Sen. McCain way BEFORE he was re-elected . It is not that much about his age, but he IS, at times, showing signs of dementia, and is not at all in touch with the new realities of life and politics.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 16, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      This isn’t dementia. This is becoming full on unhinged bc he is getting closer to being exposed every single day.

      • farmhand1927 says:
        March 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        Please, Arizona, recall Sen. McCain as soon as possible. He is a constant obstruction and distraction to moving the nation forward.

        • Carolyn says:
          March 16, 2017 at 5:40 pm

          Can’t recall him until at least six months after his re-election. I wish I had a dollar for every time someone has tried to start a recall against him here….. he controls the GOP apparatus here.

      • maiingankwe says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        I like how Rand Paul described the McCain map and the warmonger he really is. I also wouldn’t mind seeing that map since I hadn’t heard of it before. It makes sense though, imagine all of the places where he had wanted to go to war throughout his political career, the map would be full of push pins.

        I agree with Rand Paul’s arguments, to me they’re sound when it came to NATO. However, when it came to discussing the health care I would’ve liked to have seen him stand up for our president. Crickets after they were going on about how Trump not only knows nothing about the health care, but would sign anything that crossed his table as long as there was something hitting his desk. These pundits know absolutely nothing about our president and they make me sick with their unfounded statements. Journalists my sweet patootie.

      • rashamon says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        Exactly. 10, 9, 8…

      • haditwgov says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        Fingers, eyes, and toes crossed for that day!

      • MVW says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        “This is becoming full on unhinged bc he is getting closer to being exposed every single day.”

        I think this is the exact issue, but not just with McCain, with L. Graham, and many others.

        I suspect that Trump’s AG, Jeff Sessions, is getting all the subpoenas lined up. Maybe right before the 2018 election.

      • Esperanza says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        McCain is a war dog.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      And, Sen. McCain started out as a traitor and worked from there.

    • hanna693 says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Bravo Rand Paul, the more I hear from him the more I like him. He is working hard to make the health care work and not be another disaster and he is certainly not a demented war hawk. All these men in the boys’ club just put up with McCain. Well enough! I am tired of his hateful remarks about our president. Can you imagine democrats doing this to Obama, like the demented dozen rethugs we have here doing this to our president? Anything that is good for America, they are against. Term limits please!

      • WSB says:
        March 16, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        I respect Rand Paul but I think he is wrong here. Creating many groups keeps a false floor on all prices.

        In the USA, we are one big group. No need for middlemen. I do not belong to a group in order to purchase my car insurance or my home insurance. I can see paying into a group medical practice like AtlasMD in Kansas. $50/mo per adult and $10/mo per child for unlimited care, wholesale medicine, supplemented by a catastrophic insurance plan.

        The best thing we can do, IMO, is to shut down or shrink the insurance industry as much as possible, and use good money for healthcare, not insurance for bandAids and colds.

        http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita/news/2017/03/08/atlasmd-founder-featured-on-fox-news-program.html

      • joanfoster says:
        March 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        Term limits “yes”, but if you believe for one second that these thug congressmen and senators will willfully vote themselves out of the federal trough you are sadly mistaken. It’s not going to happen – not in our lifetime. Wait until you see how they destroy Trump’s budget proposals when the fan hits their favorite and most personal profit program. They are criminals – all of them. Can’t think of the name of one that I trust at this point except our dear leader, Donald J. Trump, the golden bear.

    • Benson II says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Is it dementia or hard core beliefs. If it’s hard core beliefs he has lots of company from Senators and others half his age. He’s always been a loose cannon when it comes to rhetoric but it’s only now people are relating it to his age. He needs to be replaced but it’s not his age I object to it what he believes and has done in favor of those beliefs.

  4. ScruffyLeon says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    McCain doesn’t like anybody who is not a Communist.

  5. deplorable says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Adding countries to NATO, like McCain wants to do with Montenegro, Ukraine, … could get America in a war because when a country is part of NATO, the USA (and other NATO countries) pledge to defend it if it is attacked.

    Now what McCain wants to do is add as many countries to NATO as possible as he picks a fight with Russia.

    Consider this: Turkey is part of NATO. Last year Turkey shot down several Russian fighter jets. Russia kept its cool, but if this would have resulted in Russia taking revenge on Turkey, would you want to see American blood spilled defending Turkey, just because it’s part of NATO?

    To the contrary, NATO should shrink, not grow.

    Rand Paul is right on this one and John McCain is wrong … again.

  6. tgmccoy says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    The only bird I see is a “Canary”…

  7. jefcool64 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I’ll take a hobbit over John McCain everyday.

  8. LandoftheFreeHomeoftheBrave says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    For me, this boils down to “Who do I trust more, in regard to authenticity and what is best for the country?”

    Rand Paul, hands down.

  9. uc i says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    McCabe
    McCain
    McTraitor

    March 16, 2017, 3:58pm

  10. pcockroft says:
    March 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    McCain’s election should be investigated as citizens, not illegal voters, would not elect this demented person.

  11. Stu in Henderson says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    “Songbird” continues to do the bidding of the Uniparty. He’s bought and paid for and will hopefully one day be fully outed for all to see (to his everlasting shame). To quote a friend of mine:

    McCain has dodged legal bullets his entire life. Graduated 5th from bottom of his USNA class, and only managed that because his alumni father & grandfather were both admirals. He was constantly in hack as a JO, wrecked an aircraft at flight school and another later on. He is reputed to have caused the Forestall fire by inadvertently firing a rocket into the aircraft in front of his — that investigation disappeared into CincPac’s (his dad was wearing those 4 stars at the time). He was at the top of a list of 33 returning POWs against whom charges had been filed — Nixon pardoned them all so as to not taint the repatriation event. McCain’s wife, a former model, suffered a serious accident while he was in Hoa Lo prison, and lost 4 inches in height & gained some weight in the healing process. After repatriation, he reactivated his wandering eye, divorced his wife who had waited for him to return all those years, and married the heiress of the Coors Brewing empire. Once in the Congress, he actively blocked any efforts to find/recover hundreds of Vietnam era MIAs.

    • FofBW says:
      March 16, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      That MIA thing REALLY burns me up.

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 16, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      All of this is so enlightening. I hope he is exposed and fully expect the wikileaks drops to get us closer every day to such a thing happening. I suspect this is why he is becoming increasingly unhinged. He’s like a cornered rat.

    • vikingmom says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      Most of the people on duty at the time of the Forestall fire said it was deliberate. He was trying to show off and he ended up getting people killed. Another major scandal for which he was never punished was the Keating Five Savings and Loan debacle.

      I have also never quite understood his role in the Presidential Campaign of 2008. His refusal to go after any of the highly questionable aspects of Barack Obama’s past coupled with his bizarre reaction to the financial meltdown practically handed the election to Obama, almost as if that was the goal of the Uniparty all along and he was just doing what he was told! 😉

      • rashamon says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        All of the above suggest he has gotten a free ride his entire life for bad behavior and is continuing to act out with temper tantrums when he doesn’t get his way. He should never have been allowed to escape the Keating 5 debacle.

      • paper doll says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:40 pm

        Imo his job was to stand down in ’08 and rising GOP star, Sarah Palin was picked to be brought down too. Before the GOPe were neverTrumpers, they were never Palin. Most of the crazy Sarah stories came from McCain’s handlers

        • Tejas Rob says:
          March 16, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          >Most of the crazy Sarah stories came from McCain’s handlers

          Yep, they undermined their own VP. To be expected from a traitor like McCain though. He’s done the same to his fellow veterans.

          And what was done to Sarah Palin was really shameful. I know a guy from Alaska. This guys hates everyone, which is one reason he lives in Alaska. But he especially hates politicians, doesn’t matter if they are Dems or GOP. But the guy loves Sarah Palin, spoke very highly of her time as Governor. His endorsement of Sarah said a lot to me.

  12. Wend says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Rand Paul=Hobbit. John McCain=Gollum (even though I love Gollum).

    Rand Paul is BASED.

  13. Nancy Blowski says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    TERM LIMITS

  14. Sam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    What in the heck does John McCain think a hobbit is?! Hobbits are the good guys. I suppose Rand Paul should say something like “since hobbits are the good guys in LOTR, I am pleased to be called a hobbit. But I think Sen. McCain has his cultural references mixed up. He does that frequently.”

  15. Jimmy Jack says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I loathe McCain, I am eagerly awaiting him to be exposed for his misdeeds particularly his role in the spread of ISIS as well as his role in the entire “Russian hackers” debacle.

    I get especially angry when he is ugly to my beloved Dr. Rand Paul, a true patriot and no nonsense statesman. Rand will play a critical role moving forward if he can align himself with Trump while staying true to his principles. LEt’s start by auditing the fed.

  16. freepetta says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    McCain is very good at insulting people by calling them names. McCain must have forgotten about his little stunt that killed and severely wounded hundreds of sailors. I can’t believe nobody brings up McCain’s past!!

    • dilonsfo says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      One reason is that all of McCain’s records have been sealed by the Navy. What is out there are recorded statements, statements by military associates and of course his congressional record, including the shameful shutdown of every attempt to locate our MIAs in Vietnam. All of those military records were sealed.

      • freepetta says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        That is so shameful. Only people who are slime like Obama have sealed records. Must be nice to have clout by way of relatives to hide the failure of John McCain’s horrible military records. Like John Kerry I’m sure a failure and traitor.

    • maiingankwe says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      Freepetta,
      No one brings up his past because they’re too aftaid. He’s been toted as a hero falsely and ad nauseam. Whereas the true heroes of our Veterans despise him, and for good reason.

      Stu in Henderson explains his past nicely. If he hadn’t had his father and grandfather in high ranking positions, I sincerely doubt he would’ve been allowed to fly our planes. It certainly would’ve saved a lot of lives.

      The NVC knew of his family and pampered him to great lengths. I’m sure it’s why he was so willing to make the 28 or more propaganda radio programs.

      I can’t remember the individual person’s name, but I could look it up. The NVC wanted to tout our POW’s in front of the cameras and chose one of the leaders among them, so he deliberately busted up his own face knowing they would never put him in front of the cameras. So this nonsense argument that McCain had no choice is full of baloney. He did it willingly and deliberately. He also gave up our flight plans on the Hanoi Trail and others I’m sure. Who knows how many deaths he’s responsible for that.

      I don’t despise that many people, but I despise this vile, traitorous man. I grew up hearing stories from Veterans about him and none were good and some I wouldn’t be allowed to print. Their hatred of him was off the charts. I will take a Veteran’s word any day over him. Any day. May he burn in hell.

      • Geoffrey says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm

        Is it colonel Ted Guy?

      • freepetta says:
        March 16, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        Thank you for this my friend, it’s rather painful to hear how much suffering and pain our true heroes suffered by way of McCain and how this poor excuse for a human being is hailed as a hero. Makes me sick. True heroes suffer while this pos rolls in money and fake esteem.

  17. Thorfinnr says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Trouble is Son of Cain is just the loud, obnoxious spokesman for what, as he accurately said, 98% of others support. Isn’t that something? Like President Trump said, the Democrats wouldn’t go along with an Obamacare replacement even if it was a good one, but it’s hands across the aisle for WW3 with Russia. Only God can save us from our government. Pray hard.

  18. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Rand’s delivery on that was perfect: “I think John McCain makes a great case………..for term limits”.
    Score one for Senator Paul. He should have added that McCain is working for Al-Baghdadi.

  19. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Even if you disagree with Rand Paul, he still makes a lot of great points and adds a lot to our political discourse. There are a lot of things I disagree with him on, but he always makes points that make me think my position through a little more. His voice is an important one and should never be silenced or belittled by the likes of McCain.

    • NJF says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      I agree, he seems like a good guy. However, I find it hard to get behind Libretarian ideals bc them seem completely unrealistic at this point in history.

      I like and get the premise, but I can’t see how it could ever work.

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        March 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm

        Sometimes I explain libertarianism in religious terms. Most of us lean libertarian, but are not fanatical about it. We are like agnostics or non-practicing whatever. Ron and Rand Paul would be fundamentalist libertarians. The ideas they present are great intellectual exercises but, unfortunately, most cannot be implemented in the real world.

        • littleflower481 says:
          March 16, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          Rand is not really a Libertarian, not like his father. He has libertarian tendencies as do I. I agree with him 100% on the Nato stuff and also on the non interventionist stuff. I also liked that part of PTrump’s foreign policy but now he has that general making all the decisions and I am not that thrilled.

      • El Torito says:
        March 16, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        I think if we reduce the debt, balance the budget, get back to the basics of paving the roads and defending our country, the Libertarians are pretty much happy. Pretty close to Conservatives fiscally. I am good friends with a few true Libertarians and there is much common ground.

    • freepetta says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      The GOPe doesn’t have the guts to pull McCain’s chairmanship. Johnny and his girlfriend Lindsey Graham should be ashamed of themselves! I don’t seem to remember them putting demands on the Soetero administration to get to the bottom of Barry’s scandals. Oh I forgot, Barry says he had no scandals.😂

  20. H.R. says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    McCain’s brain seems to be stuck and it can only process three different things:

    a) Muh… Russians… War!
    2) Muh… Russians… War!
    iii) Muh… Russians… War!

    Oh wait………. I think I see the problem now…

  21. georgiafl says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Under the radar – the problems in Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro issue is more about spreading the plague of (expletives deleted) Islam than anything else.

    McCain must have sold his body, mind and soul over to the (expletives deleted) Islamists.

    • georgiafl says:
      March 16, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      From day one, McCain assisted Obama with his agenda, US fiscal and social policies, and Obama’s obscene foreign policy, including the Arab Spring devastation/destruction of Middle East. Is this all a plan by Bushes, the globalist elite conglomerate – aka Ivy League/aristocrat mafia?

  22. Sunshine says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    He was born in 1936. That would make him over 80 years old. I noticed a few years ago he displayed early signs of Alzheimer. He’s not fit for office and someone has to take him out.

  23. txjohn says:
    March 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    McCain is still trying to recapture his war dog hero bonafides after he collapsed in a VC prison. He wants to have other young men fight the world so he can regain that war dog status.
    Rand Paul is 100% spot on.

  24. Glenn Stehle says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    John McCain is a traitor to the American people. He and the rest of the “bipartisan consensuse” inside the Beltway are bought and paid for by the military industrial complex. They have never seen a war that they didn’t like.

    McCain should be tried for treason, stood against a concrete wall, and shot to death for his treasonous actions against the people of the United States.

  25. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    McCain has been drinking too much firewater in those Arizona casinos.

  26. solomonpal says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    It can only be they have the goods on McCain.

  27. James23 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    McCain is a dangerous old lunatic drunk on imagined power.

  28. litlbit2 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    I hope we all wait a little bit longer until many more jump on the bandwagon about Russia. Then call for a special prosecutor to clean up the mess! I have not doubt it will lead to many also in the GOPe.

  29. Jack Dobson (@JackSpanishliam) says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    That John McCain is mentally ill and a bought-and-paid-for Saudi agent and military/security state stooge is well-documented. Recently, though, what appears to be the onset of either Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease has caused this corrupt and discredited police state tool to utter crazy things and act in an erratic manner. The Senate is constitutionally authorized to expel insane and incompetent members, and McCain certainly fits the bill. He should be stripped of his committee chairmanship immediately as he poses a clear and present danger to the United States.

    McCain killed Americans on the Forrestal.

    Acting as a Saudi spy and agent, McCain murdered Americans by supporting ISIS.

    He was caught red-handed taking bribes during the Keating Five Scandal.

    Get rid of this psychotic thief now!

  30. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    John McCain is a dangerous man. Bush conglomerate keeps him in office–they can always depend on him to push wars and push keeping US bases in foreign countries thus guaranteeing more cover for arms/drug/child trafficking and human organ harvesting.

    No one ever votes for McCain in Arizona, in fact, McCain doesn’t even bother to campaign when he’s running. Last election they ran a sham candidate (Gary Swing “Save the Frogs”) and then a Democrat. Even though I voted for the Save the Frogs guy rather than McCain, others either didn’t vote or held their nose. But in any case electronic election fraud sponsored by the Bushes guarantees that maniac in.

    They both share the same taste for money from child and drug trafficking and all the other filth they have in common.

    Can’t wait till the upcoming Wikileaks that will take down the GOP, at least the 30% who are involved in these atrocities.

    I AGREE WITH RAND PAUL and I don’t agree with Pence running around trying to push OBAMA LITE. Even though I don’t need nor want their sickcare, it doesn’t sound like something very good for those that do.

    Never do a job HALF ASS, it creates more work in the future and usually has to be redone all over again.

    THEY SHOULD CALL IT THE AMERICAN HALF-ASS HEALTHCARE. From it’s mandate to pay the insurance company if you leave and for the crappy medical care from the past century which doesn’t include health and wellness therapies, just drugs drugs and more drugs. Healing without repentance.

  31. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Rand Paul is sounding like Trump did when he was running in the primaries. I was very impressed with Rand coming out against McCain’s mental stability.

    I miss the days when Trump used to speak out like that about McCain. Someone had to say it and I am so glad Rand Paul did.

    It would’ve been good for Rand Paul to back up President Trump when the idiots said “Trump just wants a win,” he could’ve said “No, President Trump said he was willing to negotiate and the bill is not finished yet.”

    But Rand Paul let that opportunity go, either he knows something we don’t or he’s still a bit sore over Donald Trump’s chastising of him during the primaries. Or perhaps the MSM plays games and blocks out mics so the guest doesn’t get all of the conversation.

    Mika is totally unqualified to discuss business and she should stick to doing something in the kitchen, or the bedroom. She is also very biased against Trump. Another female in the wrong place. She always looks to me to be nothing more than Joe Scarbororos P.O.A.

  32. fedback says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Rand Paul is impressive. Nice to see a free individual.
    Great interview until Joe’s girlfriend got involved. Horrible person

  33. Dixie says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Ditto on all the negatives about John McCain.

    I do like Rand Paul and I thought what he said made a lot of sense plus he defended himself well, but……

    Anybody but me notice that Rand Paul didn’t bother to defend President Trump when Mika basically called our President stupid saying he didn’t understand the health care bill? This from Mika, one of the dumbest blonds on television.

  34. The Boss says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Vladmir Putin is just so awesome. Now he has Rand Paul on the payroll.
    Is there anything Vlad can’t do? s/off

  35. Jimtom says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    McCain:

    Retire now before they haul u off to funny farm

    Pathetic vindictive little B

  36. M. Mueller says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I really thought President Trump would pull us out of NATO.

    There is no country, other than the USA, that we should go to war to protect without deciding on the specific circumstances at the time. With so many countries of the world acting against their best interests they don’t deserve our protection. And, then, there’s Turkey……..

    The whole thing seems against our best interests to me.

  37. Oldschool says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I have always admired Rand Paul. To begin with, he had/has a real career and that always scores points for me. The blemish on Rand is selling out to McConnell. I was never sure if it was out of character or revealed it.

  38. Bull Durham says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Ron’s old man has good warning on Syria. He calls it the Trump Syria Surge.

    http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/march/13/why-trump-s-syria-surge-will-fail/

  39. GREENMIRROR says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I have never been impressed with Rand, but least he ain’t tried to sink a carrier(one of ours), sell arms to Allah Snackbar dudes, or leave POWs behind.

  40. Bonitabaycane says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    McCain works for Caitlyn Jenner 🙂

