Senator Rand Paul Responds To Senator McCain Saying: “He Works for Vladimir Putin”…

Yesterday, against the backdrop of Senator Rand Paul objecting to a unanimous consent call by Senator McCain, McCain claimed Senator Paul was working for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today, Senator Rand Paul responds:
.
There is a longer history here. Previously Senator McCain called Senator Rand Paul a “Hobbit“, and earlier claimed that anyone who supports Senator Paul is a “whack-o-bird“.
So where’s the rebuke from McConnell?
*crickets*
McCain is on his own, I guess. McCain & Graham have feuded w/ the movement wing (Cruz, Paul, etc) but it looks like the establishment & rank-and-file were sorta caught in the middle. So the “whacko” remark now seems to carry implicit guidance: “Hey, fellow Republicans, if you think we are crazy, just look at those other guys…”
Please explain “crickets” to this southern old lady. Thank you.
no rebuttals….no replies….The only sound is the crickets in the background.
Makes perfect sense. Lots of that in The Swamp. Thank you.
You are welcome….Love your name.
the sound of silence in a southern woods with the only sound coming from crickets
It’s a figure of speech.
It denotes no response or responsibility.
For example, supposing an adolecent brother and sister are given the responsibility to babysit their little brother.
Dad relates to his best buddy how it went when Mom asked for a voulenteer on a Friday night.
“The wife said, Mary, Paul, who’s babysitting Charlie? All she heard was crickets (as in crickets chirping in the night.)”
Rand Paul wasn’t speaking on the floor of the Senate.
That is…if you are referring to the time when McConnell rebuked Sen Warren.
She was speaking on the floor.
I sent an e-mail to McConnell telling him that it is time for Senator McCain to be censured and asked to retire. He’s a dangerous man.
I don’t always agree with Senator Paul, but in this case he is spot on. We’ve had this discussion about Sen. McCain way BEFORE he was re-elected . It is not that much about his age, but he IS, at times, showing signs of dementia, and is not at all in touch with the new realities of life and politics.
This isn’t dementia. This is becoming full on unhinged bc he is getting closer to being exposed every single day.
Please, Arizona, recall Sen. McCain as soon as possible. He is a constant obstruction and distraction to moving the nation forward.
Can’t recall him until at least six months after his re-election. I wish I had a dollar for every time someone has tried to start a recall against him here….. he controls the GOP apparatus here.
I like how Rand Paul described the McCain map and the warmonger he really is. I also wouldn’t mind seeing that map since I hadn’t heard of it before. It makes sense though, imagine all of the places where he had wanted to go to war throughout his political career, the map would be full of push pins.
I agree with Rand Paul’s arguments, to me they’re sound when it came to NATO. However, when it came to discussing the health care I would’ve liked to have seen him stand up for our president. Crickets after they were going on about how Trump not only knows nothing about the health care, but would sign anything that crossed his table as long as there was something hitting his desk. These pundits know absolutely nothing about our president and they make me sick with their unfounded statements. Journalists my sweet patootie.
Exactly. 10, 9, 8…
Fingers, eyes, and toes crossed for that day!
“This is becoming full on unhinged bc he is getting closer to being exposed every single day.”
I think this is the exact issue, but not just with McCain, with L. Graham, and many others.
I suspect that Trump’s AG, Jeff Sessions, is getting all the subpoenas lined up. Maybe right before the 2018 election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope so and praying that Sessions has ll the subpoenas lined up
McCain is a war dog.
And, Sen. McCain started out as a traitor and worked from there.
Worked DOWN from there. FIFY
Bravo Rand Paul, the more I hear from him the more I like him. He is working hard to make the health care work and not be another disaster and he is certainly not a demented war hawk. All these men in the boys’ club just put up with McCain. Well enough! I am tired of his hateful remarks about our president. Can you imagine democrats doing this to Obama, like the demented dozen rethugs we have here doing this to our president? Anything that is good for America, they are against. Term limits please!
I respect Rand Paul but I think he is wrong here. Creating many groups keeps a false floor on all prices.
In the USA, we are one big group. No need for middlemen. I do not belong to a group in order to purchase my car insurance or my home insurance. I can see paying into a group medical practice like AtlasMD in Kansas. $50/mo per adult and $10/mo per child for unlimited care, wholesale medicine, supplemented by a catastrophic insurance plan.
The best thing we can do, IMO, is to shut down or shrink the insurance industry as much as possible, and use good money for healthcare, not insurance for bandAids and colds.
http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita/news/2017/03/08/atlasmd-founder-featured-on-fox-news-program.html
Term limits “yes”, but if you believe for one second that these thug congressmen and senators will willfully vote themselves out of the federal trough you are sadly mistaken. It’s not going to happen – not in our lifetime. Wait until you see how they destroy Trump’s budget proposals when the fan hits their favorite and most personal profit program. They are criminals – all of them. Can’t think of the name of one that I trust at this point except our dear leader, Donald J. Trump, the golden bear.
Is it dementia or hard core beliefs. If it’s hard core beliefs he has lots of company from Senators and others half his age. He’s always been a loose cannon when it comes to rhetoric but it’s only now people are relating it to his age. He needs to be replaced but it’s not his age I object to it what he believes and has done in favor of those beliefs.
In other words: ACME safe 1- Coyote 0…..
LikeLiked by 19 people
Ha ha! Or Ajax firecrackers!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tunnel painted on canyon wall 1, Coyote 0.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or Acme’s best seller: the rocket powered roller skates.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lisa, I love those with the roller skates!
It reminds me of Saturday mornings with my Dad standing by door to the living room and watching the cartoons with us kids. He was always far enough away so when my Mom would see him he had some sense of deniability, and would go off to complete his honey-do list. There were times he would stand for hours always laughing in the background. He never would sit down with us at our urging, my Mom’s wrath was too great.
I remember when they took the Muppets off the air, our local station caught my Dad’s wrath then. Wow, was he angry over that one. Hey, he just loved to laugh, and I’m thinking I got that from him.
Thank you Treepers for keeping me laughing and smiling.
Our Dads were great. 🙂
Here’s to great Dads…especially those with a sense of humour.
Cartoon Law #2 says:
Any body in motion will tend to remain in motion until solid matter intervenes suddenly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is surely finished now….(we’ve made it appear w/help of the gchq that ping to Trump was from Russia)…he’s tied to Russia and we’ve got him now.
LikeLike
Can we say – FAKE NEWS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can’t believe their own BS anymore!
McCain doesn’t like anybody who is not a Communist.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Or Radical Muslim it would seem
LikeLiked by 5 people
This !!!! 10000%. He definitely isn’t a communist. His Hanoi experience has clouded his judgment. He is so anti-communist he is still locked into the cold war mentality of supporting Jihadists to fight Russia. Therefore anyone who is against the Jihadists is a communist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Songbird McCain is a RAT!
He’s a GLOBALIST uniparty puppet. Let’s get things defined as they truly are once and for all.
It is the globalists that are the leaders in world terrorism and mcstain is one of their evil minions.
More like a terrorist working on behalf of a western intelligence agency and the Israel Lobby
LikeLike
Can someone tell me why Fox employs his fat, ugly daughter?
Adding countries to NATO, like McCain wants to do with Montenegro, Ukraine, … could get America in a war because when a country is part of NATO, the USA (and other NATO countries) pledge to defend it if it is attacked.
Now what McCain wants to do is add as many countries to NATO as possible as he picks a fight with Russia.
Consider this: Turkey is part of NATO. Last year Turkey shot down several Russian fighter jets. Russia kept its cool, but if this would have resulted in Russia taking revenge on Turkey, would you want to see American blood spilled defending Turkey, just because it’s part of NATO?
To the contrary, NATO should shrink, not grow.
Rand Paul is right on this one and John McCain is wrong … again.
Great comment!
Agree, deplorable. I don’t believe the majority of Americans is remotely interested in more fighting foreign wars that have nothing to do with our own security and well being. America First resonated with the voters for a reason!
Especially without a plan to win decisively.
And, with the ridiculous rules of engagement they have had.
Bingo!
If I recall, NATO stands for NORTH ATLANTIC Treaty Alliance. Getting really far from the North Atlantic here.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Dont ask, Dont tell”, perhaps?
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have his interrogation recordings from his stay at the invitation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
You have to think back to the Vietnam Era. N. Vietnam was just a puppet for the Communist Chinese/ USSR. He is still fighting the ghosts.
could be, but think it’s all about the $$$, just look at his involvement in the ME and well before Russia stepped in to fight the jihadis we’re arming.
Money and power and his own internal conflict for not measuring up to daddy or grandaddy.
Syria….Russia entered Syria and is supporting Assad and McCain is really p*ssed off that he has not succeeded in overthrowing Assad and taking control of Syria so he can make money off of oil.
George Bush, the old man – “Poppy”, – verbally promised the Russians that once the Cold War was over, Russia would not be surrounded by countries newly admitted to NATO. McManiac would like to continuously prod the Bear in hopes of causing a major war.
But Oboner would never have defended Turkey or anyone else. Because he’s a felon, coward and I hope he goes down soon. Along with the she-male silverback Lynch.
The only bird I see is a “Canary”…
Ouch. 😉
A stool pigeon.
I’ll take a hobbit over John McCain everyday.
hobbit’s rock!
For me, this boils down to “Who do I trust more, in regard to authenticity and what is best for the country?”
Rand Paul, hands down.
McCabe
McCain
McTraitor
McCain’s election should be investigated as citizens, not illegal voters, would not elect this demented person.
“Songbird” continues to do the bidding of the Uniparty. He’s bought and paid for and will hopefully one day be fully outed for all to see (to his everlasting shame). To quote a friend of mine:
McCain has dodged legal bullets his entire life. Graduated 5th from bottom of his USNA class, and only managed that because his alumni father & grandfather were both admirals. He was constantly in hack as a JO, wrecked an aircraft at flight school and another later on. He is reputed to have caused the Forestall fire by inadvertently firing a rocket into the aircraft in front of his — that investigation disappeared into CincPac’s (his dad was wearing those 4 stars at the time). He was at the top of a list of 33 returning POWs against whom charges had been filed — Nixon pardoned them all so as to not taint the repatriation event. McCain’s wife, a former model, suffered a serious accident while he was in Hoa Lo prison, and lost 4 inches in height & gained some weight in the healing process. After repatriation, he reactivated his wandering eye, divorced his wife who had waited for him to return all those years, and married the heiress of the Coors Brewing empire. Once in the Congress, he actively blocked any efforts to find/recover hundreds of Vietnam era MIAs.
That MIA thing REALLY burns me up.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of the people on duty at the time of the Forestall fire said it was deliberate. He was trying to show off and he ended up getting people killed. Another major scandal for which he was never punished was the Keating Five Savings and Loan debacle.
I have also never quite understood his role in the Presidential Campaign of 2008. His refusal to go after any of the highly questionable aspects of Barack Obama’s past coupled with his bizarre reaction to the financial meltdown practically handed the election to Obama, almost as if that was the goal of the Uniparty all along and he was just doing what he was told! 😉
All of the above suggest he has gotten a free ride his entire life for bad behavior and is continuing to act out with temper tantrums when he doesn’t get his way. He should never have been allowed to escape the Keating 5 debacle.
Imo his job was to stand down in ’08 and rising GOP star, Sarah Palin was picked to be brought down too. Before the GOPe were neverTrumpers, they were never Palin. Most of the crazy Sarah stories came from McCain’s handlers
LikeLiked by 3 people
>Most of the crazy Sarah stories came from McCain’s handlers
Yep, they undermined their own VP. To be expected from a traitor like McCain though. He’s done the same to his fellow veterans.
And what was done to Sarah Palin was really shameful. I know a guy from Alaska. This guys hates everyone, which is one reason he lives in Alaska. But he especially hates politicians, doesn’t matter if they are Dems or GOP. But the guy loves Sarah Palin, spoke very highly of her time as Governor. His endorsement of Sarah said a lot to me.
Rand Paul=Hobbit. John McCain=Gollum (even though I love Gollum).
Rand Paul is BASED.
TERM LIMITS
Amen, sister.
“I think he makes a strong case for term limits”. First words out of Rand Paul. Ouch! Sting! Burn! Touche, Mr. Paul.
What in the heck does John McCain think a hobbit is?! Hobbits are the good guys. I suppose Rand Paul should say something like “since hobbits are the good guys in LOTR, I am pleased to be called a hobbit. But I think Sen. McCain has his cultural references mixed up. He does that frequently.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The mccain, works for Soros-inhumane and the dorks.
Another picture of crebain:
McCain = Saruman.
Nope, see above. ^^😉
Once a songbird always a songbird, although the song is more like a croaking.
Skeksis. [The Dark Crystal]
Disagree. McCain isn’t that bright. He’d make a great Wormtongue though.
Obama as Saruman is a different story.
Disagree. McCain isn’t that bright. He’d make a great Wormtongue though.
Obama as Saruman is a different story.
I loathe McCain, I am eagerly awaiting him to be exposed for his misdeeds particularly his role in the spread of ISIS as well as his role in the entire “Russian hackers” debacle.
I get especially angry when he is ugly to my beloved Dr. Rand Paul, a true patriot and no nonsense statesman. Rand will play a critical role moving forward if he can align himself with Trump while staying true to his principles. LEt’s start by auditing the fed.
McCain is very good at insulting people by calling them names. McCain must have forgotten about his little stunt that killed and severely wounded hundreds of sailors. I can’t believe nobody brings up McCain’s past!!
One reason is that all of McCain’s records have been sealed by the Navy. What is out there are recorded statements, statements by military associates and of course his congressional record, including the shameful shutdown of every attempt to locate our MIAs in Vietnam. All of those military records were sealed.
That is so shameful. Only people who are slime like Obama have sealed records. Must be nice to have clout by way of relatives to hide the failure of John McCain’s horrible military records. Like John Kerry I’m sure a failure and traitor.
Freepetta,
No one brings up his past because they’re too aftaid. He’s been toted as a hero falsely and ad nauseam. Whereas the true heroes of our Veterans despise him, and for good reason.
Stu in Henderson explains his past nicely. If he hadn’t had his father and grandfather in high ranking positions, I sincerely doubt he would’ve been allowed to fly our planes. It certainly would’ve saved a lot of lives.
The NVC knew of his family and pampered him to great lengths. I’m sure it’s why he was so willing to make the 28 or more propaganda radio programs.
I can’t remember the individual person’s name, but I could look it up. The NVC wanted to tout our POW’s in front of the cameras and chose one of the leaders among them, so he deliberately busted up his own face knowing they would never put him in front of the cameras. So this nonsense argument that McCain had no choice is full of baloney. He did it willingly and deliberately. He also gave up our flight plans on the Hanoi Trail and others I’m sure. Who knows how many deaths he’s responsible for that.
I don’t despise that many people, but I despise this vile, traitorous man. I grew up hearing stories from Veterans about him and none were good and some I wouldn’t be allowed to print. Their hatred of him was off the charts. I will take a Veteran’s word any day over him. Any day. May he burn in hell.
Is it colonel Ted Guy?
Thank you for this my friend, it’s rather painful to hear how much suffering and pain our true heroes suffered by way of McCain and how this poor excuse for a human being is hailed as a hero. Makes me sick. True heroes suffer while this pos rolls in money and fake esteem.
Trump did!
Trouble is Son of Cain is just the loud, obnoxious spokesman for what, as he accurately said, 98% of others support. Isn’t that something? Like President Trump said, the Democrats wouldn’t go along with an Obamacare replacement even if it was a good one, but it’s hands across the aisle for WW3 with Russia. Only God can save us from our government. Pray hard.
Rand’s delivery on that was perfect: “I think John McCain makes a great case………..for term limits”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even if you disagree with Rand Paul, he still makes a lot of great points and adds a lot to our political discourse. There are a lot of things I disagree with him on, but he always makes points that make me think my position through a little more. His voice is an important one and should never be silenced or belittled by the likes of McCain.
I agree, he seems like a good guy. However, I find it hard to get behind Libretarian ideals bc them seem completely unrealistic at this point in history.
I like and get the premise, but I can’t see how it could ever work.
Sometimes I explain libertarianism in religious terms. Most of us lean libertarian, but are not fanatical about it. We are like agnostics or non-practicing whatever. Ron and Rand Paul would be fundamentalist libertarians. The ideas they present are great intellectual exercises but, unfortunately, most cannot be implemented in the real world.
Rand is not really a Libertarian, not like his father. He has libertarian tendencies as do I. I agree with him 100% on the Nato stuff and also on the non interventionist stuff. I also liked that part of PTrump’s foreign policy but now he has that general making all the decisions and I am not that thrilled.
I think if we reduce the debt, balance the budget, get back to the basics of paving the roads and defending our country, the Libertarians are pretty much happy. Pretty close to Conservatives fiscally. I am good friends with a few true Libertarians and there is much common ground.
The GOPe doesn’t have the guts to pull McCain’s chairmanship. Johnny and his girlfriend Lindsey Graham should be ashamed of themselves! I don’t seem to remember them putting demands on the Soetero administration to get to the bottom of Barry’s scandals. Oh I forgot, Barry says he had no scandals.😂
McCain’s brain seems to be stuck and it can only process three different things:
a) Muh… Russians… War!
2) Muh… Russians… War!
iii) Muh… Russians… War!
Oh wait………. I think I see the problem now…
Under the radar – the problems in Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro issue is more about spreading the plague of (expletives deleted) Islam than anything else.
McCain must have sold his body, mind and soul over to the (expletives deleted) Islamists.
From day one, McCain assisted Obama with his agenda, US fiscal and social policies, and Obama’s obscene foreign policy, including the Arab Spring devastation/destruction of Middle East. Is this all a plan by Bushes, the globalist elite conglomerate – aka Ivy League/aristocrat mafia?
Enemy of my enemy. Obama loved Jihadi. McCain supported the Jihadi because they were against Russia.
McCain also has had a sense of privilege, entitlement, recklessness, irresponsibility….since his youth.
He was born in 1936. That would make him over 80 years old. I noticed a few years ago he displayed early signs of Alzheimer. He’s not fit for office and someone has to take him out.
He’s still looking around the room for support from Joe the Plumber.
McCain is still trying to recapture his war dog hero bonafides after he collapsed in a VC prison. He wants to have other young men fight the world so he can regain that war dog status.
Rand Paul is 100% spot on.
John McCain is a traitor to the American people. He and the rest of the “bipartisan consensuse” inside the Beltway are bought and paid for by the military industrial complex. They have never seen a war that they didn’t like.
McCain should be tried for treason, stood against a concrete wall, and shot to death for his treasonous actions against the people of the United States.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
I agree 100%
Better worded, “They have never seen a war that they didn’t want to fight in themselves but were willing to send our sons and daughters”.
McCain has been drinking too much firewater in those Arizona casinos.
It can only be they have the goods on McCain.
McCain is a dangerous old lunatic drunk on imagined power.
I hope we all wait a little bit longer until many more jump on the bandwagon about Russia. Then call for a special prosecutor to clean up the mess! I have not doubt it will lead to many also in the GOPe.
That John McCain is mentally ill and a bought-and-paid-for Saudi agent and military/security state stooge is well-documented. Recently, though, what appears to be the onset of either Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease has caused this corrupt and discredited police state tool to utter crazy things and act in an erratic manner. The Senate is constitutionally authorized to expel insane and incompetent members, and McCain certainly fits the bill. He should be stripped of his committee chairmanship immediately as he poses a clear and present danger to the United States.
McCain killed Americans on the Forrestal.
Acting as a Saudi spy and agent, McCain murdered Americans by supporting ISIS.
He was caught red-handed taking bribes during the Keating Five Scandal.
Get rid of this psychotic thief now!
John McCain is a dangerous man. Bush conglomerate keeps him in office–they can always depend on him to push wars and push keeping US bases in foreign countries thus guaranteeing more cover for arms/drug/child trafficking and human organ harvesting.
No one ever votes for McCain in Arizona, in fact, McCain doesn’t even bother to campaign when he’s running. Last election they ran a sham candidate (Gary Swing “Save the Frogs”) and then a Democrat. Even though I voted for the Save the Frogs guy rather than McCain, others either didn’t vote or held their nose. But in any case electronic election fraud sponsored by the Bushes guarantees that maniac in.
They both share the same taste for money from child and drug trafficking and all the other filth they have in common.
Can’t wait till the upcoming Wikileaks that will take down the GOP, at least the 30% who are involved in these atrocities.
I AGREE WITH RAND PAUL and I don’t agree with Pence running around trying to push OBAMA LITE. Even though I don’t need nor want their sickcare, it doesn’t sound like something very good for those that do.
Never do a job HALF ASS, it creates more work in the future and usually has to be redone all over again.
THEY SHOULD CALL IT THE AMERICAN HALF-ASS HEALTHCARE. From it’s mandate to pay the insurance company if you leave and for the crappy medical care from the past century which doesn’t include health and wellness therapies, just drugs drugs and more drugs. Healing without repentance.
Rand Paul is sounding like Trump did when he was running in the primaries. I was very impressed with Rand coming out against McCain’s mental stability.
I miss the days when Trump used to speak out like that about McCain. Someone had to say it and I am so glad Rand Paul did.
It would’ve been good for Rand Paul to back up President Trump when the idiots said “Trump just wants a win,” he could’ve said “No, President Trump said he was willing to negotiate and the bill is not finished yet.”
But Rand Paul let that opportunity go, either he knows something we don’t or he’s still a bit sore over Donald Trump’s chastising of him during the primaries. Or perhaps the MSM plays games and blocks out mics so the guest doesn’t get all of the conversation.
Mika is totally unqualified to discuss business and she should stick to doing something in the kitchen, or the bedroom. She is also very biased against Trump. Another female in the wrong place. She always looks to me to be nothing more than Joe Scarbororos P.O.A.
Rand Paul is impressive. Nice to see a free individual.
Great interview until Joe’s girlfriend got involved. Horrible person
Ditto on all the negatives about John McCain.
I do like Rand Paul and I thought what he said made a lot of sense plus he defended himself well, but……
Anybody but me notice that Rand Paul didn’t bother to defend President Trump when Mika basically called our President stupid saying he didn’t understand the health care bill? This from Mika, one of the dumbest blonds on television.
Vladmir Putin is just so awesome. Now he has Rand Paul on the payroll.
Is there anything Vlad can’t do? s/off
Putin picks the *Best* Americans, too. Very good judgement!
McCain:
Retire now before they haul u off to funny farm
Pathetic vindictive little B
I really thought President Trump would pull us out of NATO.
There is no country, other than the USA, that we should go to war to protect without deciding on the specific circumstances at the time. With so many countries of the world acting against their best interests they don’t deserve our protection. And, then, there’s Turkey……..
The whole thing seems against our best interests to me.
I have always admired Rand Paul. To begin with, he had/has a real career and that always scores points for me. The blemish on Rand is selling out to McConnell. I was never sure if it was out of character or revealed it.
Ron’s old man has good warning on Syria. He calls it the Trump Syria Surge.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2017/march/13/why-trump-s-syria-surge-will-fail/
I have never been impressed with Rand, but least he ain’t tried to sink a carrier(one of ours), sell arms to Allah Snackbar dudes, or leave POWs behind.
McCain works for Caitlyn Jenner 🙂
