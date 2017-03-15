Dutch Elections – Open Discussion Thread…

Not sure when the results will be announced, but here’s a general discussion thread for the election in Holland today:
In the last 72 hours the extreme Dutch liberal parties have been conducting an all out multi-platform social media campaign against Geert Wilders.
Their basic theme is to stop the dominoes of nationalism. The participating globalist snowflakes all look and write like the crowd who was assembled at the Javitz center on the night HRC was crushed. See #DutchElection It seems heavily organized and scripted.
Advertisements
Maria Bartiromo had some Shill on bashing him, and insisting how great the EU is and how it must be saved from “this dangerous wave of populism.”
LikeLike
Let’s hope the Dutch snowflakes go into total meltdown. My spidey sense tells me they’re just talking to themselves with their social media blitz anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He who yells “racist!” the loudest shall lose!
It’s inevitable. My bet is on Wilders…
LikeLike