Dutch Elections – Open Discussion Thread…

Not sure when the results will be announced, but here’s a general discussion thread for the election in Holland today:

In the last 72 hours the extreme Dutch liberal parties have been conducting an all out multi-platform social media campaign against Geert Wilders.

Their basic theme is to stop the dominoes of nationalism. The participating globalist snowflakes all look and write like the crowd who was assembled at the Javitz center on the night HRC was crushed. See #DutchElection It seems heavily organized and scripted.

