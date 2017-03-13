Unhinged and Shouting Mike Brown Documentary Filmmaker Explodes During Interview…

A seriously unstable Jason Pollock appeared on Fox News for an interview about his ridiculous, and entirely false, documentary claims. What happened next is rather unsettling – the guy has a full psychotic reality break on television.
WATCH:
This is the sketchy guy CNN was promoting over the weekend in order to stir up racial animus on behalf of the agenda-driven social justice movement.
His strong arm robbery does go to his state of mind, and his perceptions of the reason for his stop.
Dude commits a crime, gets stopped shortly after. Does he not suspect he is being stopped for that crime?
Merely helps understand things, perhaps, but changes nothing regarding his apparent attempt to murder a police officer. A good cop with a nice family.
I think the scoreboard came out just as it ought.
There used to be consequences for these kinds of actions. Instead, this person will be celebrated and promoted by the liberals.
It’s kind of saddening to know that we have fallen this much as a society. What a difference eight years makes. Let us pray the next eight will help bring us back at least a little. It doesn’t take much time to bring down a country like ours, and it takes a lot of time and effort to maintain it. President Trump has a lot of work to do.
Yes, but it is not all on PDJT.
He needs all our help in speaking up and pushing back.
Our social circle up this way is, and the evidence is that millions more across America, the Brexiteers, and others in Europe are too.
Hopefully we all have this terrific mans back.
As Sundance says, he is a Lion. Treepers are a part of his pride.
We need to do our part to help our President.
This guy belongs in one of those deviant early 1980’s punk rock bands. But unfortunately, it’s not the 80’s any more and this miscreant has somehow landed a job race-baiting for CNN instead. It says a lot about CNN that they’re featuring a guy who by all rights should be going the way of Ian Curtis, Darby Crash, Sid Vicious, and G.G. Allin. If you don’t know more than one of those names, a quick listen to this Pollock guy is all you need to know.
This filmmaker dude must be related to Michael Moore he is a moonbat!
Wow, looks like Michael Moore has been busy in the last 7 years mentoring Jason to be a piece of crap just like him… hard to believe this is the same guy – well, not surprising what he is “confessing” – we already knew he is not very bright!
Little Jason is from wealth. Quite a bit, too if the surroundings on the above video
is any indication. Dropped college with a .33 ( you read that right) GPA? The
reason behind his GPA is probably also the reason for wearing the sunglasses here.
April 24, 2013
Undroppable, the new documentary brainchild of filmmaker Jason Pollock, has added two more producers to its team. Alex Soros and John Powers Middleton …
https://www.yahoo.com/movies/adam-mckay-scooter-braun-education-doc-adds-two-050000019.html
Both Jason and Linda belong to this twitter group:
They have a million different groups and they still can’t get anything done. Too many cooks, I think. What’s DooRag McKesson doing lately, I wonder?
DooRag! LOL! Here’s what he tweeted yesterday:
Link below indicates DooRag and Sarsour are going to be very active:
https://www.romper.com/p/4-activists-to-support-after-the-womens-march-if-youre-looking-for-your-next-step-32345
I see, Loretta’s outburst-by-video was a call to action and Pollock is Obola’s tour-de-force on twitter?
Behind the Scenes: Jason Pollock for #Obamatweeter Video
7 Years Ago By Diana Adams
http://www.bitrebels.com/entertainment/behind-the-scenes-jason-pollock-for-obamatweeter-video/
Creep Pollock employs a negative vibe on twitter (and everywhere else!):
@jason Pollock is 66% negative sentiment as of 03/14/2017
https://www.30db.com/opinions/@jason+pollock
Oh! You found it when I was still searching. I should have updated my CTH page before posting, I would have seen you already posted the info.
The more the better! Duplicates will happen but no worries:)
Shades of a Jim Jones rant to his cult members at Jonestown.
I don’t know. Part of Jones’ delusional thinking was that he was actually helping people, making their lives better. But this Pollock guy…. I think a desire to do ANY kind of good is nowhere to be found in his makeup. He wants to destroy and hurt… period.
Soros connection: In 2013, Pollock wrote and directed a film about high school dropouts. Here are the producers: Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, Adam McKay, Sharon Chang, John Powers Middleton, singer Usher, and …. Alex Soros, George Soros’ son.. http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/usher-exec-produce-education-doc-649292 I wonder if Soros is a co-producer of Pollock’s latest mess.
….. And there it is ! Unbelievable!
My first thought?…. Rabies.
But I just went and looked up the symptoms, and while this freakazoid has one or two of them, he’s missing others. So nope… not rabies I guess. I shall continue to research…
You’re wrong. That’s rabies for sure. Trust your gut.
This guy also doesn’t understand the jurisdictional differences between St. Louis City and St. Louis County when he says McCullough hasn’t charged one cop in 20 years. St Louis City is an independent city, McCullough has no jurisdiction there, only in STL County. Probably a lot more Officer-involved shootings in STL City than STL County.
The re-analysis of the full night-time video is stunning. The backfire is spectacular. We now have a fuller understanding of what went on, including the following:
(1) Michael Brown TRIED to trade pot for cigarillos and drinks, and was REFUSED by store personnel
(2) Michael Brown was visibly angry and argumentative with the store personnel, who had to react very strongly in saying no to taking drugs for merchandise
(3) Michael Brown tried to force the deal by STEALING the goods and leaving the pot behind
(4) Store personnel yelled after Michael Brown, made him return the goods, take his pot, and leave.
SUMMARY – Michael Brown tried to steal cigarillos and drinks, paying with pot, and was forced to return the goods and take his illegal drugs. Michael Brown showed visible anger with store personnel for refusing to take drugs as payment. Michael Brown STOLE CIGARILLOS the next day in anger, after having been refused service the night before.
Jason Pollock didn’t just lie – he fully reversed the reality of the situation. Mike Brown is MORE GUILTY of ROBBERY than most of us realized. He wasn’t a gentle giant – he was a big angry giant.
http://fox2now.com/2017/03/13/attorney-details-how-stranger-fruits-filmmaker-made-up-mike-brown-clip/
There was a number of reasons why this is personal for me. One of them is my grandfather served the public for a very long career with a position just under the Chief of Police for the City of STL for many years. I still have family in STL Police for both City and Co and I pray for them daily.
Robert M the prosecuting Attorney for STL County who was at the end of that interview is a hero to common sense and the rule of law. And he’s a Democrat. Yes really. He became a PA likely because his father was killed in the line of duty when he was around 10 years old as a STL City Policeman. If I’m not mistaken his Uncle was also killed in the line of duty (may have been brother). Those were the basic reasons they wanted him recused. Bob M is a man who doesn’t let pressure get to him and thank God for that. I would lose my cool if Holder’s crew showed up with microscopes to stick up my rear. So obviously the force wasn’t for me.
At any rate I can tell you I had some reasonable insight into the beat on the street during that time among the men/women in blue. Sundance knew everything there was to be known which shocked me but in a soothing way. There were many rumors floating around during that time and CTH never fell for them. I actually learned more from CTH than I did through the GOBN. Perpetually amazed and eternally grateful for all of you.
Nearing the three yr anniversary of this “justified use of force” as it should now be called…I’m reminded of the only group of people who refused to be counted on and cowered each time they were needed. I won’t name them here but they are in the city of Ferguson. They put out fires for a living. Well they usually do. I’m not speaking of the night of the Grand Jury Decision (although officially citing the police’s inability to stop gun fire was unneeded). I’m talking about an event most never heard of. One where Chief Tom Jackson was supposed to give a presser from the fire station. Anthony Shahid and fellow New Black Panthers stormed the podium because Jackson had yet to come out to speak and the cameras were all ready. The result was the leading story that night locally and madness ensued. The reason it was being held there is because the new Ferguson City Hall/Police Station was a month away from completion. After the event the Ferguson hook (or) ladder (sometimes both) put out a press release that they were no longer making their facility available to the Cheif for pressers. Absolutely disgraceful. Noteworthy caveat the Ferguson Fire is Union. The Ferguson PD as well as the STL County PD is NOT. Make of that what you will.
Hijacked Presser
https://m.liveleak.com/view?i=218_1408096149
Pic of MSHP Cap Ron Johnson (put in charge by Gov to enforce curfew) pointing loaded guns at white kids prior to Brown’s death.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2014/08/celebrated-ferguson-capt-ron-johnson-pulls-gun-on-unarmed-white-kids-on-bikes/
Much more on Anthony Shahid
http://m.riverfronttimes.com/stlouis/whos-afraid-of-anthony-shahid/Content?oid=2466606
Great post – thanks for those insights.
You are too kind. Thank you though.
Jason Pollock, projection much?
If this guy got so unhinged on CNN, CNN would suddenly experience technical difficulties and lose him for the night. They can’t have their viewers see how bats–t crazy the guy behind their propaganda hit piece is.
Cocaine is one helluva drug.
