Jobs Report: Manufacturing Industry Sector Posts Largest Gains In Two Decades…

[…] Goods-producing industries, which include mining, construction and manufacturing, added 95,000 jobs in February, the most since 2000.

This is critical for many reasons. However, before going further, again we must remind everyone about the Magic Wand. WATCH:

What many people do not realize is the scope of four decades of lies being sold by politicians and political operatives, who are espousing the sales pitch of globalists, and who constructed the second (Wall Street) corporate paper economy around the premise of off-shoring manufacturing and industrial jobs.

The future of manufacturing is indeed a future growing in automation and labor productivity advances which are gained through innovation and technology. However, the underlying need for the material doesn’t simply evaporate just because the manufacturing systems which create the end product becomes increasingly automated.

Globalists are stuck selling two mutually exclusive arguments:

#1 Manufacturing is becoming increasingly automated, thereby reducing the need for labor.

#2 Manufacturing companies out-source their jobs, to save money on labor costs.

These two economic talking points cannot reconcile. They cannot reconcile because they are false assertions that conflict with each other.

If the primary reason manufacturers out-sourced their production is based on lower labor costs, and the future of manufacturing is based on automation, there is no reason in the future to out-source manufacturing jobs.

The need for the end product of manufacturing does not go away just because the market changes the process of manufacturing that product. Full stop. Think.

There is no reason the United States cannot lead the world in manufacturing process automation and simultaneously lead in the creation of products and the utilization of technology to build the systems of that manufacturing. Again, full stop. Think.

Our President, and about a handful of people (myself included), fully understand this cognitive paradigm shift. W. Edwards Demming never thought his altruistic intention to teach the skills of industrial manufacturing efficiency to the world would be manipulated and used by political globalists to advance the deterioration of the United States as the manufacturing epicenter of innovation.

We have been fighting against this insufferable globalist economic mind infection for many years, heck, decades; and we are finally going to prove that three decades of this stinking thinking is nothing but a flat out lie.

Back to the Jobs Report:

(Bloomberg) […] Employers added an above-forecast 235,000 positions in February, while measures of joblessness and underemployment improved, the Labor Department’s monthly report showed on Friday. Wage growth picked up and the share of prime-age Americans in the labor force rose to the highest since 2011, suggesting the economy’s strength is drawing people off the sidelines. Analysts expect wage gains to gradually accelerate further, which will underpin consumer spending, the principal driver of economic growth, amid a first quarter that’s looking tepid. “If you dig a bit deeper, there are three strong reasons for optimism: in the weather-adjusted data, in the wage growth and in the unemployment and participation rate,” said Gregory Daco, head of U.S. macroeconomics at Oxford Economics in New York. Daco estimated that “weather-sensitive sectors” added about 75,000 jobs in February. Construction jobs rose by 58,000, the strongest gain in almost a decade, and followed a 40,000 increase in January. […] Goods-producing industries, which include mining, construction and manufacturing, added 95,000 jobs in February, the most since 2000. […] Consumer and business optimism for the economy have surged since Trump’s election… Another measure of labor market slack, the U-5 rate, fell to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent, matching the lowest level since 2007. Cited as an alternative indicator by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the rate includes discouraged workers as well other so-called marginally attached workers, who aren’t working or actively looking for work but want a job. The U-6, or underemployment rate, fell to 9.2 percent, which matched the lowest figure since 2008. That rate also includes part-time employees who want full-time work. (more)

What you will find in all of Donald Trump’s positions, is a paradigm shift he necessarily understands must take place in order to accomplish the long-term goals for the U.S. citizen/worker as it relates to “entitlements” or “structural benefits”.

All other politicians begin their policy proposals with a fundamentally divergent perception of the U.S. economy. They are working with, and retaining the outlook of, a U.S. economy based on “services”; a service-based economic model. Consequently their forecasted economic growth projections are based on ever-increasing foreign manufacturing dependency, and even more solidifying service-based economics.

While this economic path has been created by decades old U.S. policy, and is ultimately the only historical economic path now taught in school, Trump intends to change the course entirely.

Because so many shifts -policy nudges- have taken place in the past several decades, few academics and even fewer MSM observers, are able to understand how to get off this path and chart a better course.

President Trump is proposing less dependence on foreign companies for cheap goods, (the cornerstone of a service economy) and a return to a more balanced U.S. larger economic model where the manufacturing and production base can be re-established and competitive based on American entrepreneurship and innovation.

No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A, Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing.

The benefit of cheap overseas labor, which is considered a global market disadvantage for the U.S., is offset by utilizing innovation and energy independence. Removing many of the burdensome regulations eliminates choking business costs and provides an offset for any import cost increases.

The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. If the U.S. energy sector is unleashed -and fully developed- the manufacturing price of any given product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices.

In addition the U.S. has a key strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. Trump proposes we stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.

EXAMPLE: Currently China buys and recycles our heavy (steel) and light (aluminum) metal products (for pennies on the original manufacturing dollar) and then uses those metals to reproduce manufactured goods for sale back to the U.S. – Donald Trump is proposing we do the manufacturing ourselves with the utilization of our own resources; and we use the leverage from any sales of these raw materials in our international trade agreements.

When you combine FULL resource development (in a modern era) with with the removal of over-burdensome regulatory and compliance systems, necessarily filled with enormous bureaucratic costs, Donald Trump feels we can lower the cost of production and be globally competitive.

In essence, Trump changes the economic paradigm, and we no longer become a dependent nation relying on a service driven economy.

In addition, an unquantifiable benefit comes from investment, where the smart money play -to get increased return on investment- becomes putting capital INTO the U.S. economy, instead of purchasing foreign stocks.

With all of the above opportunities in mind, this is how we get on the pathway to rebuilding our national infrastructure. The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.

As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.

When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.

As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so too does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.

President Donald Trump’s “America First” economic thinking is intensely generational in scope.

Simply put, we begin to….

…..Make America Great Again !

