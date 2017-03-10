Jobs Report: Manufacturing Industry Sector Posts Largest Gains In Two Decades…

In the latest Bloomberg News report on the labor market, Bloomberg buried the lede:
[…] Goods-producing industries, which include mining, construction and manufacturing, added 95,000 jobs in February, the most since 2000.
This is critical for many reasons. However, before going further, again we must remind everyone about the Magic Wand. WATCH:
.
What many people do not realize is the scope of four decades of lies being sold by politicians and political operatives, who are espousing the sales pitch of globalists, and who constructed the second (Wall Street) corporate paper economy around the premise of off-shoring manufacturing and industrial jobs.
The future of manufacturing is indeed a future growing in automation and labor productivity advances which are gained through innovation and technology. However, the underlying need for the material doesn’t simply evaporate just because the manufacturing systems which create the end product becomes increasingly automated.
Globalists are stuck selling two mutually exclusive arguments:
- #1 Manufacturing is becoming increasingly automated, thereby reducing the need for labor.
- #2 Manufacturing companies out-source their jobs, to save money on labor costs.
These two economic talking points cannot reconcile. They cannot reconcile because they are false assertions that conflict with each other.
If the primary reason manufacturers out-sourced their production is based on lower labor costs, and the future of manufacturing is based on automation, there is no reason in the future to out-source manufacturing jobs.
The need for the end product of manufacturing does not go away just because the market changes the process of manufacturing that product. Full stop. Think.
There is no reason the United States cannot lead the world in manufacturing process automation and simultaneously lead in the creation of products and the utilization of technology to build the systems of that manufacturing. Again, full stop. Think.
Our President, and about a handful of people (myself included), fully understand this cognitive paradigm shift. W. Edwards Demming never thought his altruistic intention to teach the skills of industrial manufacturing efficiency to the world would be manipulated and used by political globalists to advance the deterioration of the United States as the manufacturing epicenter of innovation.
We have been fighting against this insufferable globalist economic mind infection for many years, heck, decades; and we are finally going to prove that three decades of this stinking thinking is nothing but a flat out lie.
Back to the Jobs Report:
(Bloomberg) […] Employers added an above-forecast 235,000 positions in February, while measures of joblessness and underemployment improved, the Labor Department’s monthly report showed on Friday. Wage growth picked up and the share of prime-age Americans in the labor force rose to the highest since 2011, suggesting the economy’s strength is drawing people off the sidelines.
Analysts expect wage gains to gradually accelerate further, which will underpin consumer spending, the principal driver of economic growth, amid a first quarter that’s looking tepid.
“If you dig a bit deeper, there are three strong reasons for optimism: in the weather-adjusted data, in the wage growth and in the unemployment and participation rate,” said Gregory Daco, head of U.S. macroeconomics at Oxford Economics in New York.
Daco estimated that “weather-sensitive sectors” added about 75,000 jobs in February. Construction jobs rose by 58,000, the strongest gain in almost a decade, and followed a 40,000 increase in January.
[…] Consumer and business optimism for the economy have surged since Trump’s election…
Another measure of labor market slack, the U-5 rate, fell to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent, matching the lowest level since 2007. Cited as an alternative indicator by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the rate includes discouraged workers as well other so-called marginally attached workers, who aren’t working or actively looking for work but want a job.
The U-6, or underemployment rate, fell to 9.2 percent, which matched the lowest figure since 2008. That rate also includes part-time employees who want full-time work. (more)
What you will find in all of Donald Trump’s positions, is a paradigm shift he necessarily understands must take place in order to accomplish the long-term goals for the U.S. citizen/worker as it relates to “entitlements” or “structural benefits”.
All other politicians begin their policy proposals with a fundamentally divergent perception of the U.S. economy. They are working with, and retaining the outlook of, a U.S. economy based on “services”; a service-based economic model. Consequently their forecasted economic growth projections are based on ever-increasing foreign manufacturing dependency, and even more solidifying service-based economics.
While this economic path has been created by decades old U.S. policy, and is ultimately the only historical economic path now taught in school, Trump intends to change the course entirely.
Because so many shifts -policy nudges- have taken place in the past several decades, few academics and even fewer MSM observers, are able to understand how to get off this path and chart a better course.
President Trump is proposing less dependence on foreign companies for cheap goods, (the cornerstone of a service economy) and a return to a more balanced U.S. larger economic model where the manufacturing and production base can be re-established and competitive based on American entrepreneurship and innovation.
No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A, Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing.
The benefit of cheap overseas labor, which is considered a global market disadvantage for the U.S., is offset by utilizing innovation and energy independence. Removing many of the burdensome regulations eliminates choking business costs and provides an offset for any import cost increases.
The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. If the U.S. energy sector is unleashed -and fully developed- the manufacturing price of any given product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices.
In addition the U.S. has a key strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. Trump proposes we stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.
EXAMPLE: Currently China buys and recycles our heavy (steel) and light (aluminum) metal products (for pennies on the original manufacturing dollar) and then uses those metals to reproduce manufactured goods for sale back to the U.S. – Donald Trump is proposing we do the manufacturing ourselves with the utilization of our own resources; and we use the leverage from any sales of these raw materials in our international trade agreements.
When you combine FULL resource development (in a modern era) with with the removal of over-burdensome regulatory and compliance systems, necessarily filled with enormous bureaucratic costs, Donald Trump feels we can lower the cost of production and be globally competitive.
In essence, Trump changes the economic paradigm, and we no longer become a dependent nation relying on a service driven economy.
In addition, an unquantifiable benefit comes from investment, where the smart money play -to get increased return on investment- becomes putting capital INTO the U.S. economy, instead of purchasing foreign stocks.
With all of the above opportunities in mind, this is how we get on the pathway to rebuilding our national infrastructure. The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so too does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
President Donald Trump’s “America First” economic thinking is intensely generational in scope.
Simply put, we begin to….
…..Make America Great Again !
Most excellent 🙂 more in less than 100 days than in all prior 8 years combined.
Try 28 years
Yes. The crappy thinking did not start with obama. Not by a long shot.
Yes, but if anyone epitomizes crappy thinking, it is none other than America’s first bastard president, B Hussein Obama.
Crappy as in intentionally anti-American.
Let us never forget what motivated every appointment he made, every single thing he did.
Remember McCain’s infamous comment (and he had many) telling the people of Michigan(?) that the jobs weren’t coming back? From Sundance’s explanation, the politicians have had us on low-wage “service” economy path for a long time, yet we’ve always been capable of manufacturing and producing. I mean why buy cheap goods from China which break almost immediately, forcing you to buy another… or clothing made from cheap fabric, which tears or wears out quickly, and has to be replaced…
I buy everything I can find Americana – back when we actually made dishes and furniture, and the stuff is high quality and doesn’t chip or break or look cheap.
That’s the country I grew up in and the one President Donald Trump is bringing back. Paying for quality in the long run is much cheaper than having to replace products within months of purchasing – no savings in that.
It’s also why I can still use my grandmother’s black dial-up phone (& the landline I refuse to give up) – which kids today wouldn’t know how to use. 🙂
Don’t forget the Japanese products of the ’80s…
Amen, Minnie!
The prior 8 years, 28 years if you will, were destruction of America. Now it’s MAGA! !!
I’m grateful to the Good Lord, that we’re living to see this day. Never thought it would come… but thank you President Trump for reminding the American people that we are not helpless victims, and dependent on politicians and globalism.
And I believe that this will ultimately help other countries break free from the chains of their governments that bind them.
Obama truly couldn’t understand. He has never produced anything in his life. He has absolutely no imagination relying solely on ideology that has no grounding in reality and no demonstrable track record of success. Thank God something real is happening!
He did what he was paid to do – destroy America!
So very true and he is still trying.
Lock him up with his girlfriends – and that other one, too!
ALMOST did… Thank You, God! He didn’t get to completely throw us over the cliff. Thank You, God!
We remain very, very close to the crumbling edge of the cliff. Good news on the jobs front, yes; but very dark clouds building when you look to society’s divisions & the ‘deep state’ wrestling to topple our duly-elected president.
We are far, far from stable.
The dude is a farce in one act. The faux “colored accent” is a joke. He didn’t learn to speak like that at Punaho School in Honolulu. Surviving eight years of his socialist drivel and resulting economic stagnation is a testimony to the strength and perseverance of American capitalism. The man should have been laughed out of office. What a fraud.
Yes— but in less that 60 days we are headed in the right direction…….let celebrate that. There is a ton of work that is to come we know this….but we must be like the ant- move one piece of sand at a time as an army, and soon the mountain will be moved….We just to stay focused on the task at hand today– and pray for grace tomorrow. ; )
Of course–I am not counseling to quit. FAR from it.
I am merely pointing out that we are far, far, FAR from being healed as a nation. Already the ‘never Trumpers’ are out there, pounding on our ONE last chance, President Trump, because (in their view) he is not producing ‘fast enough’. They are attempting to poison and end his presidency. We are up against an enormous cabal of malefactors who are bent on destroying our republic.
I question whether most folks realize how close we are to toppling as a nation. The fabric of society has been stretched to its limits, and is rending before our very eyes.
The fight goes on to correct our path. I pray we are not too late.
I, personally, am taking definitive steps right now to re-engage in the fight in a meaningful way. If I am successful, I will dedicate the rest of my working life to being a part of the solution (as I did for about 30 years, previously.)
I have the skill-sets; I have the determination, and I have the love of country. The time has come. Where I once thought “I’ve done my part” and sought to stand aside, I can no longer do so in good conscience. And I’m stepping up. God willing, I will serve again.
I understand what you’re saying. Imagine how much better things could be if we didn’t have so many traitors working against President Trump which is working against us.
Never Trumpers like Cory Gardner continue to whine about the cost of the wall and the that the money could be better spent. His number is $14 billion which is peanuts to what we spend/sent to Mexico alone.
We must focus and fight even harder than before.
With love…. I agree with everything you have said. ; ) I guess what I meant to properly communicate and perhaps failed to do, was to state my view comes from KNOWING the daunting task that is ahead. It is overwhelming- especially in light of the fact, just when it seems rock bottom has been hit with the lies and lies and more damn lies– there are more lies, more deception, more theft from AMERICANS by our own government. What I have had to remind myself 1000 x when things seemed so dark and lost that GOD is in control. His will WILL be done. Everything happening is what he is allowing for HIS reasons. Our job it to face each day so do what we must—so instead of being crushed by the reality of what we are facing and the long slog head, for me…. I try to take complete joy in the victories of the day.
Small Steps Grass Hopper…need to get sludge off the rails, wheels and CHANGE OUR PEOPLES THINKING…We are Americans and given the right opportunity we can out produce ANY nation on this planet.
I truly think people have forgotten how POWERFUL a United America really is…
I couldn’t agree more. Things on multiple fronts are more precarious than ever.
Watch and pray and remain ever vigilant.
I agree with your assessment of Obama’s ability to understand how to bring jobs back. He just doesn’t get it. The thought that reducing regulations and reducing taxes would bring companies back and they would create the jobs was foreign for him. I believe he thinks, like most Democrats, that govt creates jobs and thus the only way to create more jobs was more regulation and more taxes. Socialism just doesn’t work, no matter how many times they try.
“I believe he thinks, like most Democrats, that govt creates jobs ”
Note to Zero – Govt didn’t create that, Either!
This is a brilliant point, so I’m going to build on it.
The man is a consummate parrot. He doesn’t even choose between pre-packaged viewpoints. Heck – even a parrot shows more rebelliousness.
When you see how the Obama viewpoint arises – how the ideology moved downstream and lodged in his brain, you see where the real power is – CREATION OF THE GASLIGHTING NARRATIVE.
The idea that certain jobs leave America and certain jobs stay is GASLIGHTING of the highest order. Memes like “service economy” were created – not as errors, but as sabotage. They were designed to create an unhealthy America, while pumping lifeblood to a communist system in China. When the people behind the narrative got caught on that, they SHIFTED THE NARRATIVE (using India) to keep half the equation and carry the other half out by stealth.
It is my contention that the “experts” and global elite are not in fact free – that their thinking is highly managed by a variety of processes. Those who control the flow of information at the top – which is a small and easy target – control the top.
These ideas are embedded in the thinking of people subconsciously, flowing outward as false constants in their thoughts, actions, predictions and strategies. It’s bad data. Just bad data.
Want to kill it? Set up alternatives to Bilderberg, Trilateral, and all the rest, that are CONTROLLED AND RUN BY THE PEOPLE WHO ATTEND. Oh, trust me – there will be kicking, fighting, and screaming. But there is always screaming when self-determination emerges.
The nation that sets it up at a distance, protects the participants from spying (even their own), publishes every word and allows the cameras in, will not only do the world a service – they will create progress like this world has never seen.
Bad secrecy at the top has created bad secrecy at the bottom. KILL IT!
Like to thank Harvard Law School for graduating another Failure…
Along with covering up for Zero.
LikeLiked by 3 people
uh….white privilege or white competency? obama showed us what “diversity” does to a nation at the top level….maybe an old white guy has to clean it up after the ghetto organizer got the boot.
That’s pretty stupid. George Washington Carver was a very smart and productive man, and he attributed his success to God.
Obama’s problem is not his skin color. His problem is everyone who brain-washed the Marxism into his mind.
And one Benjamin Carson sits as HUD Secretary–as he should. A brilliant mind.
There was a great article that stated ” BRING BACK THE WHITE FAT GUYS”
Oh, so 95 million Americans unemployed doesn’t have to be “The New Normal”?
I hope Americans are awakening and seeing what a real leader looks like vs the politicians that we believed were our leaders.
Thank you God, and thank you President Trump.
By far the biggest chunk of people not in the labor force are people who simply don’t want to be, according to data from the monthly Current Population Survey (which the BLS uses to, among other things, calculate the unemployment rate). Last month, according to BLS, 85.9 million adults didn’t want a job now, or 93.3% of all adults not in the labor force. http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2014/11/14/more-and-more-americans-are-outside-the-labor-force-entirely-who-are-they/
Looks like the underground economy is doing well for some in our coutry
Sorry, make that country.
“biggest chunk of people not in the labor force are people who simply don’t want to be”
LikeLike
If you are willing to go to a place where your current financial situation allows you to live comfortably, it’s cheaper and less stressful, and if you are able to exercise, healthier not to work. If you choose a rural area with established farms, it’s also an advantage in a SHTF economy implosion.
If you can get by without a car, if you don’t need special clothing and are comfortable with modest possessions, it’s actually a safer choice than a trying to maintain a marginally paying job, fraught with stress and no time for exercise, and which you could lose tomorrow, IMO.
If you’re talented in certain areas you can also do ‘gig’ work, on your time schedule, which is often more productive because it’s not being done under stress. Gig work in areas that has a societal demand (entertainment) or any kind of craftsman’s work can tide you over nicely in tough economic times if you are able to get a handle on your expectations, i.e, not always look for something ‘better’, whether it be work, housing or possessions.
Troubled times call for adaptive measures.
What is the Labor Force Participation Rate
The labor force participation rate is the percentage of working-age persons in an economy who:
Are employed
Are unemployed but looking for a job
Typically “working-age persons” is defined as people between the ages of 16-64. People in those age groups who are not counted as participating in the labor force are typically students, homemakers, non-civilians, institutionalized people, and persons under the age of 64 who are retired. https://www.thoughtco.com/labor-force-participation-rate-definition-1148135
This is what ticked me off regarding Mark Cuban ( whiney-a$$-cry-baby) He was saying in an interview that basically Trump was dumb because he does not understand that EVERYTHING will be automated– so he was poo-pooing Trumps JOB-JOBS-JOBS….for 200 plus years America has been built by the backs of working Americans– automation is in the future to some extent but JOBS JOBS JOBS will always bee needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Cuban isn’t thinking about the truth and facts, he’s just putting out propaganda, motivated by jealousy.
Exactly…. he was just so damn smug and so know it all like he is Mr. Brainiac and Trump is such a dummy— it is so disrespectful just on a human level — let alone he is talking about the leader of the FREE WORLD. Hey CUBAN— NO one stopped you from running and winning…. cat calls are predictable from the cheap seats…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Went over to visit Mom and Dad and Fox News was on with Chris “Walrus” and Shep Smith and all they could talk about was “General Flynn and Trump’s connection with the Russians.” OMG!
Get over it! Jobs are what this nation needs; not continued conspiracies. Sent an email to FOX and told them off.
Well, Mark – that is about all they wanted to talk in the Press Conference – only one reference to the jobs report was made – and that was complaining about President Trump jumping the gun on his tweet – Sad – really Sad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It certainly was not Sean’s best conference – but, yeah – too many questions about Flynn – if you don’t want to be bored – just read the comments – and – it was definitely not a ‘One Question Friday’, either – * Sigh *
Ok, here’s a tip for Sean, not that he needs any help from me. But since we are the most friendly audience he has, here we go. We give him a magic wand, and play the clip Sundance posted above of Obama — complete with the circus music at the end. And we ask him to talk more about jobs, and the difference between O and President Trump.
Wish we could fill the room with all of us, and our questions — we could control the message quite nicely!
LikeLiked by 2 people
FOX was on at my house during that…..I literally said to my tv, can’t you talk about ANYTHING other than Trump attacks? (yes, I talk to my cat, too)
My, has FOX changed. Since Roger Ailes left, FOX is in an intellectual death spiral.
Years ago, they were pretty fair and balanced, IMHO. They presented both the conservative side and the liberal in a reasonable manner.
But today, the reasonable liberals, other than a couple of older holdovers, are no more. They have instead been replaced by the crazies that Savage talked about in his book, Liberalism is a Mental Illness.
Yesterday, I actually watched a big eyed liberal lady proclaiming (OK, screaming in the liberal way) how thousands of women around the world will now die because Trump cut off international abortion funding……LOL…..
There have been inklings of improved job production. The first thing the MSM does is states it very tentatively, and beings to fake a debunking.
But when Obama made so many part-time, minimum wage jobs, and as individuals gave up on searching for work, leading to “unemployment numbers” dropping as more and more became unemployed, the faithful Marxists praised the good news.
I expect a full “debunking” response to appear after noon tomorrow. They always take about a day to get their story straight, then get on mission getting the story out simultaneously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do we do? We win, win
#JobsJobsJobs #MAGA
And someone is going to have to repair all of those robots!
Go long: Robot Repair companies and training schools 🔧🤖
Machines don’t build and run themselves.
Somebody has to build the automation machines, the parts for the machines, run the machines, repair and supervise the machines.
So what do the snide Morning Schmoe people gonna do when they can’t lie about all the U.S. Manufacturing jobs being done by Robots? Or, “All of the manufacturing jobs will be lost to automation,”, says Schmoe. Of course, he knows this because he devoted his life to Manufacturing Engineering. (Sarc)
I remember during the campaign (I think), when someone ask Trump what he will do when robots take everyone’s jobs. He replied good, we will make the robots.
Yup, i remember too.
And the MSM said –
BLAH
BLAH
BLAH
And the People said “Shaddap!”
I could watch that magic wand video all day long. It is stupidity or outright lies on display, in such clear terms.
I am sorry I watched it. I have grown so accustomed to (not ‘ta’) hearing our wonderful President Trump say the word – ‘to’ – that I had completely forgotten that the last three idiot presidents, though Ivy League educated, constantly said – “ta”.
Sad that Perot never got his act together…I did very well during the tech boom having graduated college in 91 and going to work at a brokerage house…I knew Perot and the “sucking sound” was correct and that was before China joined WTO in 2000 and finished putting into play what Sundance so concisely writes about in this article…
I’m sure most of us still look for made in the USA and it’s frustrating…I’m sure most of us would pay a little more if need be and the quality has to be better then the cheap junk in many stores…
Keep an eye on Wilbur Ross….He’s is something and fully understands what needs to be done…Someone asked him about a trade war and he replied ” POLICING trade agreements is not WAR ” ….
Yep, I would pay a little more for Made in America goods. They are far better quality, and I know I am helping an American family raise their kids and pay the mortgage on a decent house rather than some communist government, or tyrants working kids to death in a Chinese sweatshop.
Is this real ? That is stunning !
Beautiful lion sculpture – it is a memorial.
“The Lion of Lucerne (known also as the Lion Monument) is a memorial located in Lucerne, Switzerland. This monument is a rock relief carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, and features a dying lion. Sculpted during the early part of the 19th century, the purpose of the Lion of Lucerne was to commemorate the Swiss Guards who lost their lives in 1792 during the French Revolution. ”
http://www.ancient-origins.net/history-important-events/unravelling-tragic-story-behind-impressive-lion-monument-lucerne-005791
Two of many steps needed for increasing jobs for Americans and MAGA.
1) Eliminate ALL H-2B visas (or any other sham “work” visas).
Tell all those here on work visas to return to their native countries.
2) Next up, Tar & Feather any Politician who supported or promoted work visas.
Amen!!!! Enough said!!!! 😉
Tar & Feathers is Good…but Hoist their sorry B###s on a Conestoga wagon for all too see going down Pennsylvania Av…OHHH Man…I’m from Texas!!! Also, provide cow chips to ALL who need some relief!!!
We have got to get more of our young people back into the ‘work ethic’ – earn your own way in life mode.
The reason they began ordering foreign workers is because US kids who are reliable, honest and hard working are scarcer than in the past. Drugs, welfare, video games, ineffective or absent, addicted parents, divorce, etc. are to blame.
Thankfully that clip of BO was short, but man did it get my blood boiling. So glad that incompetent, lying, small minded man-child is no longer POTUS.
This is all good news, but it will take a long time to turn this giant ship of state in the other direction. Back in the 1980’s big U.S. corporations made the decision to downsize their research and development departments because the cost of money became a lot cheaper and they decided to use leverage buy outs to acquire products and services to expand their portfoliers rather than invest in R&R and test markets. After 35 plus years of this the innovative know how has not been able to be passed down to the next generation because the people who had the talent are gone.
Hee! More winning!
Thank you, AG Sessions!
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/10/sessions-asks-all-obama-era-u-s-attorneys-to-resign/
Amen……And so Jeff settles in and begins to move. Now, if they would only approve his deputies. The poor guy is having to go it alone at Justice.
Take THAT Obama, you sorry son of a biscuit.
Barack Hussein Obama II real father is that communist “friend” of his in Hawaii (old what’s his name). Obama do not even look like Barack Hussein Obama I.
HA ! Biscuits are taking a beating today ; )
This is nothing. Wait till Trump gets his Tax Cuts. Not to mention that all that money made outside America will free to be used here. We will see 400,000-600,000 new jobs a month. And most of that in manufacturing.
It is only when the economy starts truly booming that we will get people hired and truly reach full employment. And when that happens, companies have to compete for employees, and our wages will boom too. And that will happen despite all the immigration legal or illegal which puts a downward pressure on wages.
Obama should stick to arguing against strawmen. Strawmen do not prove him wrong or point out Obama’s lies about their position and the flaws in Obama’s arguments. The beauty of President Trump is he proves Obama wrong just by doing what Trump promised.
Who said:
“I will be the greatest jobs President that GOD ever made.”
“I will fight for you; I will work for you; I will win for you!”
“We will win so much, you will get tired of winning.”
♥ ♥ ♥ 🙂
Snort. Just as I finished reading SDs analysis, FBN informed me that pundits & Dems insist our POTUS does not deserve credit for this. Sad.
Cause Obama told us Trump doesn’t have a magic wand, but we’re supposed to believe *he* had one.
Obama took credit for EVERYTHING…ME ME ME I I I I I I I I I I I I I I ….He is such a small man mentally that, it would have killed him to say” The jobs reports are encouraging”. The good thing is people like myself stop listening to Obama 7 1/2 years ago.
Obama is BAD (and SICK).
Me no likey….AT ALL. He seems to be more sullen and pissy since he has been out of office. Forget he was President for a minute this is not the kind of person I would spend time going to dinner or a ball game — as I know I would come home and want to stick a screwdriver in my eye just to make the pain stop from having to listen to a narcissist none stop.
Let me make this clear.
I am smiling right now sitting at my desk with a breeze blowing in an open door. I am praising God for President Trump, his family, and his staff!! I am also praising God for His great provision and another week of life!!
Relax and enjoy how truly blessed days these last 50 have been.
50 DAYS OF TRUMP as POTUS!!!!
Winning all the way!
What Sundance’s excellent piece also shows is there was really only two objectives in dismantling our manufacturing base & innovation spirit…
#1: Enrich the elites/globalists
#2: Keeping the democrats/UniParty in power via a dependency on government handouts
The last three decades or so have been nothing but the wholesale rape & theft of our resources & our entrepreneurial spirit
And for what? What else, money & power
The more we realize how we’ve been snookered & how our children’s futures were almost taken from them by a bunch of criminals & lowlife political miscreants, the more enraged we should get
Utterly amazing how we’ve allowed a tiny cabal of the monied elite & their scumbag handmaidens in office to wrest control of our birthrights & our futures. Simply taken from us, right under our noses
We’d better have a serious rebirth in this country with Trump in office, & we’d better learn our lessons. You don’t elect people & just walk away. You watch & analyze their every move
Thank you Sundance for including the Obozo “magic wand” video. Always need that to remind us of what a useless president he was….
And the DNC is trying to give him credit for this jobs report – hilarious! I guess its all the meetings with CEOs of rappers, thugs, sports stars, loser celebrities that are driving all the economic growth?
Couldn’t possibly be that Trump met with almost every CEO in America…
Obama is worse than useless. He is a dangerous, destructive enemy of the state, who planted political bombs to take out the winner of our last Presidential election in order to overthrow the votes of the people.
The Grandfather of Globalism- Bill Clinton just spoke out today against America First!! He was the President in 1993-2001.
Cigar Clinton ought to keep his shameful slimy mouth shut.
