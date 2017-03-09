ObamaCare and The GOP: Two R.A.T Groups Fighting for Control – Both Filled With False Information and Many Lying…

It’s obvious the financial interests are pouring in money to the R.A.T groups right now in the fight over ObamaCare Repeal and/or Replace. Boy howdy are they all fibbing as they fling their poo at each other. Forget the Democrats in this discussion. For the sake of this analysis we only look at the right side of the UniParty; the Republican side.
There are two financial special interest groups within the Republican fight on ObamaCare. Two groups within the BIG CLUB. Essentially, two swamp R.A.T factions:
♣ CLAN RYAN – The GOPe faction of the BIG CLUB represented by the salesmanship of Paul Ryan. This faction is funded by Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This faction wants ObamaCare and actively campaigned for removal of healthcare from private sector in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Republicans who want ObamaCare of some form. Media types like Hugh Hewitt. Unfortunately, they have the strongest hand because ObamaCare exists.
♠ CLAN CRUZ – The NeverTrump faction represented by the salesmanship of Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee etc. This faction is funded by anti-ObamaCare groups and billionaires like Cary Katz who own the Conservative Review (Mark Levin) etc. This group never wanted any part of ObamaCare and actively campaigned to stop ObamaCare in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Media types like Mark Levin and all the other #NeverTrumpers are in this group. Unfortunately, they have the weakest hand because ObamaCare exists.
Both Clans hate Trump because both clans are part of the UniParty within the swamp, and Trump ain’t allowed in the BIG CLUB. The bastard won the damn election despite their unified efforts. Ratts! Or R.A.T.S.
♦ Clan Ryan doesn’t want to repeal ObamaCare because they fundamentally align with most of it and it keeps healthcare costs away from Wall Street business interests. They’d rather tweek it to ensure its ongoing viability.
♦ Clan Cruz want ObamaCare destroyed in a thermonuclear cloud regardless of consequence, collateral damage and the accompanying nuclear winter. Muh Constitution.. However, they really hate it because the billionaire BIG CLUB financiers who are paying for their sales pitch benefit from it’s removal.
Both R.A.T clans are well financed by the underwriters as they head out into battle. The optics, and narratives are spun for we the sheeple.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are sitting in the bleachers watching both factions play multi-person tennis with a timed-to-detonate election grenade as President Trump sits in the umpires chair.
Eyes left – thwack. Eyes right – thwack. Heads left – thwack. Heads right – thwack. Oooo…. Aaaah… Hot dogs, get your hot dogs here. THWACK wow… TWACK back ohhh… Left, thwack – Right, thwack… the game continues.
♠ THWACK – We did it before. We repealed Obamacare in 2015 and Obama vetoed. Why not do it again?
♣ THWACK – No, stop fibbing. That was a defunding bill (using reconciliation), not a repeal bill. A repeal bill takes 60 votes in the Senate.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – We can repeal ObamaCare with 51 votes in the Senate.
♣ THWACK – No, a “repeal” is new legislation, that takes 60 votes in the Senate.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – You’re not a conservative.
♣ THWACK – Oh yeah, well you’re a racist.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – Am Not.
♣ THWACK – Are too.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – Well, f**k you. Just change the damned rules and make all legislation only 51 votes.
♣ THWACK – OK then. Who are the 51 Senators who are willing to change the rules? We have Clan Ryan members in the Senate dummy.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – Who Cares? Screw you. Just change the damned rules and worry later about what might happen if Democrats win back the Senate.
♣ THWACK – OK then. First, who are the 51 Senators who are willing to repeal ObamaCare outright? Again, remember, we have Clan Ryan team members in the Senate.
Oh.
♠ THWACK – Dunno. But we’ll find them… Well, hopefully.
♣ THWACK – OK then. Second, are you ready for Democrats to add four additional Supreme Court justices taking the total to 13 because you just gave them the power to do it with 51 votes in 2020?
Oh.
♠ THWACK – Pfftt. Rules. C’mon. Is that all you got. Eff’ you and those damn rules. That’s, like way over there.
♣ THWACK – OK then. But shouldn’t we ask the umpire, because the collateral damage could really mean we lose in 2018. And if we lose power most of us are still here. But it’s Democrats in charge of the Committees and they will begin advancing impeachment proceedings against the Umpire for his last two years in that seat. Ultimately, It’s his ass kicked out.
Oh
♠ THWACK – Who cares, we hate him. Muh constitution.
♣ THWACK – Well we hate him too, but the Tax reform? The tax cuts and the budget rely on reforming ObamaCare STAT.
Oh.
♣/♠ Oh… hey wait. He was gonna screw us both with that budget thing… So, that’s not such a bad ide… ((((shhhh)))))
{Heads turn… hot dog muchin’ pauses. The crowd pays extra attention.}
Oh.
Oh?
Oooohhhh!
…. and so it goes. Back to: Thwack. Thwack. Thwack.
That sums it up perfectly.
LikeLiked by 10 people
When they passed Obamacare they stuffed in our faces that it was forever because it passed with a super majority. Let the democrats own it and let it blow up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why not let it just ease away with the least fuss and hurt as possible, so it is just simply forgotten.
Then Obama’s legacy becomes only that he was the first AA to become President. What a wonderful nation America is to offer such opportunities to all people.
Of course that is if Obama stays out of jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, with no one even being able to afford their premiums now even worse than when Ocare first came out, and tons more doctors and insurers pulling out, , why not just let it blow up, and point the finger at the Dems?
LikeLike
The easiest and quickest way to get rid of Obozo care is to simply pass a law that forces all govt employees on Obozocare. Meaning all congress, WH, And US citizens only!!!! That will get the Cof C up in arms. Quit making it so damned complicated with 3 parts etc etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Passing a law that forces all govt employess on Obamacare will take 60 votes in the Senate…WE DON’T HAVE 60 VOTES! Can people please remember this?!
LikeLike
How about an EO?
LikeLike
Can we get someone besides congress to pass this law?
LikeLike
Uh…because They have to be pressured to Pass that Law!?
They Realllly pay alot of attention to what We want.
Get ’em all Outta There!
Except President Trump.
I trust that he knows how to strum the fiddles, and beat the drums.
I would rather think of this as
a Fist Fight.
Let ’em Beat on each other awhile.
In elementary school, back in the mid sixties, two of our Teachers, would get you by the ear, and take you back of the PE field.
Then they tie gloves on ya, and make ya settle it.
Mr. Burnett taught me how to box back there.
Same thing here IMO.
Mr. Trump, is the Teacher…
LikeLike
That is so depressing although it sounds all too plausible.
So the dims and the R’s want Trump gone more than they want to help the country.
SMH.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Of course they do, and that’s the reason I keep posting the one word reply.
Uniparty.
As I said on the last thread, these cretins have us all debating the least worst form of tyranny, when the word replace should not even be in the mix.
It’s an incredible task trying to explain the inexplicable and intolerable bovine scat of feral tyranny.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m with you – say Uniparty until everyone FINALLY catches on to these rat Republicans.
For too long conservatives have believed that we lose because we fight like gentlemen, with dignity and integrity etc. NO. We lose bc most of these “conservative” Republicans are on the same team as the Dems they profess to oppose – the Uniparty. It’s all political theater,
Uniparty globalist scum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s been their M.O. all along.
Far from ‘Public Servants’, they are ‘Self-Servants’…and ALWAYS have been.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t know why anyone here is surprised. It was the plan all along the way.
Where have you been?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disturbing that Lou seems to be blinded by his distaste for Ryan and not really doing his audience any favor’s ignoring the RATS on the side he’s cheering for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does that a lot. He lets the Freedom Caucus members go on and on whining about the proposed Bill, but he never challenges them back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tammy Bruce explained it to Dobbs. Maybe after he sleeps on it, he’ll get it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You know Michael Savage was invited to Mara Lago not long ago. Said he talked too Trump. From the little I’ve heard from him, seems to be more supportive and less reactive. Maybe Lou can go sometime?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lou, Hannity, Jeanine, and a few others have been very supportive of Donald Trump — and middle America and we the people period — then — and now. Lou does read CTH. He’s a fair man. Not perfect. But a fair man. Lou was instrumental in getting a more fair and honest narrative out about Trump during a time when everything was completely black for Trump. The MSM is what it is and he has his format he obviously must keep. Frankly, I’m surprised he gets to have as much liberty as he has taken and is allowed to on that FOX station.
THIS coming from someone that abhors TeLIEvision and considers it 90% MIND PROGRAMMING and a mouthpiece for the deep state and CIA and just plain lies and tabloid gossip in general.
❤ Lou Dobbs ❤
LikeLike
Unfortunately many Conservatives and Trump supporters are joining the battle and having arguments with each other.
I can’t stand Ryan but the reality is we don’t have the votes. We wouldn’t even get 51?with Collins already against it.(you know others would side with her)
So the options are trying to unwind the bill, or vote on a full repeal and when it fails, let Obamacare continue until it collapses
Some purists want to go with option 2, which I can understand. If we don’t have the votes, we wait. However, that could backfire very badly. Voters could blame Repubs for sitting on their hands and letting it fail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guess what. Ryan’s plan doesn’t either.
LikeLike
It has little chance as well. That should easily tell you that’s full repeal would be completely dead on arrival.
Hopefully both sides compromise and settle on something. However the Senate may be a lost cause on anything right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pam, I haven’t watched Lou Dobbs in full yet, I usually watch my taped version right before bed. However, I kept my eyes on Lou Dobbs throughout the clip you shared, and it doesn’t seem to me like he is falling for what the guy is saying. So, I’m in disagreement for now on what others are saying.
In addition, Lou does read CTH, so I’m hoping he will again soon and see what Sundance has laid out so well when it comes to understanding what is really going on.
I have faith in Lou Dobbs, he will see the light on all of this soon enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, as long as they’re tied up playing “tennis for dollars”, Turtle can keep kicking the tax reform can down the street. Scumbags.
LikeLiked by 13 people
DhimmiRats will go nuclear anyway if they get a chance and bump up the SC to 13. When Dhimmi’s need something rules mean nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And they never allow their Republican underlings to play.
LikeLike
“DhimmiRats”
😀
LIKE!
LikeLike
down to the nitty gritty. More popcorn and whiskey please. yeoooow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Total failure to fix Obamacare is not a popcorn event. As long as the medical industry is writing a fix, don’t expect anything to be fixed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were and still are NeverTrumpers in the Freedom Caucus, and they are out there daily in front of the mic acting like they are the only Conservatives on the planet who understands the Healthcare law. I have been questioning their motive for a while now, and I have come to the conclusion that they want Trump to fail in getting Obamacare repealed and replaced. That is why they are out there whining about it every day. If they REALLY want to get rid of this Bill, they would be open to compromise, but for them, it is my way or no way.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ugh. I do believe you might be right.
LikeLike
So is it hopeless? Do we have to “wait ’till the next election. Then, by gum, we’ll tear it out branch and root.” TM This is the hour of Trump. He must lead or he’ll be just another pretender. He must climb the bully pulpit and browbeat, cajole, influence and manipulate until he has the votes to overturn Obamacare. SIMPLY REPEAL OBAMACARE. Nothing else is acceptable
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ummm…. don’t you think that’s his ultimate goal?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump will find a way to corner them into getting this done. It’s just the way he works. Art of the deal if you like. He will get it done or he will campaign on the road to get it done and all those RATs will find themselves out of office.
Just look at the amazing things Trump has done already. With a few tweets he reversed the entire “Russia” narrative.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wish that was true but it’s not. The presstitutes are still full-bore on the Russia link.
LikeLike
However, the latest polls show the public is sick of the press’ non-stop attacks on Trump. So this is backfiring.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not as optimistic as you.
LikeLike
Yup! He sure did. That was especially awesome. Shut all them fools up! Our President is the real deal y’all! #MAGA #WINNING
I especially love the contortions the liberal press and politicians get into trying to backpedal. Is it so wrong how much I am enjoying this?! Nahh…
LikeLiked by 2 people
This argument is going on all over the internet between Trump supporters. Although I’d say the opposition side is a bit larger.
I can’t blame anyone for not wanting the Ryan bill, but everyone opposing it seems to just want to ignore reality.
And so many NeverTrump types are vehemently against it, that makes me wary immediately.
I’ll follow the umpire’s lead.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The Never Trumpers are like the Libtards … stuck on stupid dragging the rest of this country down with them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately the guys at T_D are all saying “muh Rand Paul” today about this bill. Basically taking the side of the Never Trumpers.
This is frustrating. They need to refill their prescription of red pills.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had a long twitter conversation with one of those Rand Paulers today. Sounded a lot like the conversation Sundance posted above. sigh
LikeLike
Good stuff on T_D. Lee up the good work! Good folks over there just have to keep reality on the front burner.
LikeLike
Stupid spell check.
Keep not lee
LikeLike
You should be wary of it, but you also need to consider that that Never Trump faction was behind Cruz. There is also Bush Clan Never Trump group, which I have no doubt supports Ryan’s plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes this analysis even more credible is that neither side seems much bothered by how foolish and incompetent they look in front of the American people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why should they? They are owned by the lobbyists and really don’t care what the “little people” think. Their actions in the past prove that! Our last best chance for term limits was in 1994 with the Contract for America and that went down in flames!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Rat Finks “ain’t noways tarred.” Y’all lemme know when it’s time for tar and feathers, please. Don’t want to miss all the fun!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My support for the 3 step plan is this:
Support Trump for now, hope for the best, with options that allow for co-existence of real libertarians (not the Rino versions) as well as socialists. Othewise in the meantime, prepare for the Nuclear Options.
At this point, the more self-reliant types just need to check out of the bankster – healthcare racket and practice some self reliance. Avoid, as much as possible, funding those sectors and companies that are the enemy. Vote with your wallet, help those that deserve it. Avoid giving caesar (BHO’s DC) what is not caesar’s.
At this point, we still have a government that wants both (y)our money and life…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, but the good news is Trump45 is taking the show on the road and the truth directly to We The People 🙂 LOL! Rat Finks don’t stand a chance!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He will find that a large part of his supporters despise this bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he will. There are many that are NOT never trumpers, who campaigned for him and love him but they hate government in their healthcare. You may believe that option 2 is going to get us there, but not all Trump supporters see that realistically happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least Trump45 will make sure they understand the whole process and then they’ll be able to make a rational decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking forward to hearing POTUS
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear he’s in Nashville on Wednesday.
LikeLike
Trumps’ Art of The Deal” is really gonna get a mega workout on this Obamacare thingy, and am not very sanguine for success with the PP Boys pulling the oars on this. Closing in on two months in Office and still several key nominees are waiting to be confirmed.
Perhaps it’s Pence’ body language? Everytime he utters positives words, his head swivels left-right no, notice that?
BIGLY PATHETIC!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi-ho, the derry-o…
The cheese stands alone
LikeLiked by 2 people
it would go along ways if Rat Ryans side would put into writing what exactly is in bucket 2 and bucket 3
LikeLiked by 3 people
The deplorables are in buckets one and two. Does anyone think Ryan et al value we the people? Up the river without a doctor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction: buckets 2 and 3
LikeLiked by 1 person
We NEED a 3rd party… or people who identify with Trump, to be elected to the House and Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I honestly think the Team Cruz-Rand-Lee know there is zero chance their bill will pass. They want Obamacare to go down in flames and somehow think the Democrats will hang for it.
Why do I think this? Because that’s about all the political deftness these guys ever display. It’s like refusing to vote for a 20-week and after ban on abortion because someone somewhere will say “oh, so you are ok with SOME form abortion! Your NOT pro-life at all are you!!???” Our govnernment is setup for pragmatism….like it or not. Get what you can get and be done with it.
Or keep going on MSNBC and be a tool for the Left because you oppose Trump- like you are doing now, morons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems to me, as a retired MD with a degree in health policy from Dartmouth after I retired, we could simply make Obamacare optional. All it is is Medicaid with a higher income limit. Let real insurance be written again. That would solve 90% of the problem. Then deal with Medicaid later. The people whose health insurance went from $4500 a year to $17,000 a year (I heard one on Mark Levin’s show tonight) could just buy a new policy and let Democrats fight over scraps.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Simplicity is the root of genius Dr.
I can’t think of one congress-critter who would vote for this fine solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
one sure way to kill it all is to not buy into any of it. Pay cash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
agreed…Ive been doing that since 1995
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my plan Trumppin. I only want catastrophic and cash for the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect! Nobody loses their free insurance in the short term. And everybody that wants reasonably priced insurance, can get whatever they want.
LikeLike
Love that plan mtkennedy! My premiums for a 3-person family with little to no utilization and a 6K deductible is north of 15K per year. Somehow if a simple plan like yours could gain traction – leave it in place and leave it alone. Just provide other options and of course, enforce the anti-trust laws that are already in place that would rid us of price-fixing and tiered pricing.
LikeLike
I like it. For those who want to mess with the govt and set up a policy, let ’em. For all the rest of us open up the market to offer a variety that fits our needs, let us cross state lines, and no mandate. Pretty soon, the exchange policies will dwindle more than they already have and go the way of retail stores.
LikeLike
Or they could change the rule and bring the court up to 493 themselves. Bottom line is, whatever is done Lefties will do whatever they need to do to undo it given the chance. The dirty little secret is that a!most every person wearing an R on their back in the legislative branch likes having control over peasant’s lives because that translates to dollars in their account. They have no intention of ever turning power away from DC. That is financial suicide for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are too many balls in the air for me.
My choices:
Door #1: Rat Clan Ryan (NOT)
Door #2: Rat Clan Cuz (NOT)
Door #3: the Umpire & SD (Yes)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks Sundance. This is a brilliant example that clarifies what’s going on. We do have a binary choice.
If Trump can push Ryan plan through we get something better than we have.
If Republicans blow it up, we get Democrats, single payer and Socialism in 2 to 4 years. Because the American public will vote for pre-existing conditions and kids to 26 on parents.
As Sundance said in other posts on this, choose your position wisely.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m smiling, despite the fact that I want to cry over this new battle over healthcare. I understand the importance of rejecting the knee jerk reaction many of us feel to just repeal the damn thing. However, we must be logical and do it right and EXPLAIN everything to the voters, as you have done here. I was ready to march on Washington, and was polishing my very sharp pick to hoist/foist those damn R.A.T’s outta there!
Thanks for all your insights, Sundance. They are big picture literary gems, and at times really funny. By the way, cool tag. Mine is…Meh. No dazzle, no funny, just…Meh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a side note, but with McConnell spouting off about the wire tapping of Trump Tower. Be interesting to find out how he has so much useful information? Ryan has also spoke on the matter. Could it be the good ole boys of the GOPe? They just might have connection with the dnc. Then there is the uni-party, surely not, such simple thinking.
Then throw in the current investigation in which we get to hear those connected speak under oath.
Next, let’s get a special prosecutor, with many recorded and on record to find the real truth.
Now I am back to the original information now being shared by persons from, GOPe, dnc, obama spy’s, msm connection after the Special prosecutor may cause some drowning in the swamp.
Might make the amount of the trump agenda moving forward much easier.
Just thoughts as we all know it could not happen with such a honest group buds!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely right about those 2. Note who Dems state will just know to drop the Benghazi investigation. This email was just after Hellary testified. And her minions were celebrating they’d get away with it. Despicable, evil people!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the article much better at putting the situation to words then I am.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think whatever is going to replace horrendous Obamacare, should replace the five star medical insurance all of Congress, the house and the snooty senate. Perhaps if they had to deal with these insurance headaches, it would be done right. Time for these politicians to take some of their own medicine.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great idea. No gold-plated health insurance plan for Congress in their ivory tower.
In addition, dump the platinum pensions and join Social Security and Medicare just like the rest of us peasants.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, they work for us, they live like kings and queens and we get to have our meager entitlements. I’m so sick of politicians!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We get their plan. Let’s have that fight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are right Grace, we sure can save a lot of money and get top notch care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s because they have a Waiver.
If Congress gets a Waiver to ObamaCare…then everyone should get one!
Waivers for everyone!
Kathleen Sibelius gave Ocare Waivers to their ‘chosen few’.
Thousands of them.
Remember that?
So the legal precedent has been set.
Secretary Price has the power now to give everyone a Waiver.
Employers could start hiring people full time again.
ObamaCare would crash quicker, on its own.
Waivers. …Waivers for everyone!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I remember those waivers. It was such a horrendous law that Obie’s friends and contributors received waivers. Really despicable just like Obie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If we can’t repeal Ocare…then let’s Waiver it to death!
Or, take away Congress’s waiver and make them have to live under ObamaCare too!
Why should Congress get a Waiver if we all don’t get one too?
So take away their Waiver.
Or let everyone have one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I wonder what determines the type of healthcare the elites get, in terms of possibility to threaten it? I mean, it’s not law, right? Maybe written into some sort of hiring contract? Etched in stone? I wonder if PDJT could make a little head-fake in the direction of maybe speculating about changing the health-care for congress to bring it into line with what they’ve done for the rest of We The People. Might be interesting…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh they get to choose from unbelievable benefits packages that we pay for 😕
LikeLike
No, I meant to ask whether that perk of office (elite health care) is assured by law or whether it’s just some administrative decision that could be threatened or even rescinded by a suitably highly-placed bureaucrat (e.g. cabinet-level or better).
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a great question!! I am not sure, but I would really love to know. Maybe Sundance will know the answer. Congressional perks are truly over the top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So then I says, “And you ain’t in it!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
These cretins make me sick!
LikeLike
THWACK! From Rat Clan Ryan
Attacking his own members via ads, like Rat Boehner did and was highly unpopular — might also be risking his Speakership………….
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/09/honeymoon-speaker-paul-ryan-targets-republicans-not-democrats-ads-healthcare/
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I know is if President Trump pulls this off, his legendary status will grow exponentially.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something is up with my senator Tom Cotton. He is very vocal against the Ryan plan last couple of days. I’m not sure one day to the next if he’s a good guy or not.
My gut feeling today is that he is wanting to stall the tax cuts. Maybe just gas, not sure
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honeymoon Over: Speaker Paul Ryan Targets His Own Republicans, Not Democrats, with Ads on Healthcare
House Speaker Paul Ryan is openly targeting House Republicans with television advertisements—while conspicuously not hitting Democratic members—to try to browbeat them into supporting his healthcare legislation.
The remarkable development, in which a GOP leadership-connected organization is now opening fire on the airwaves against Ryan’s own members, is ultimately one of the main tactics employed by Ryan’s predecessor, former House Speaker John Boehner—one that was instrumental in forcing his resignation in 2015.
And while this is going on, with Ryan unrelentingly pushing for this American Health Care Act—nicknamed by many Republicans who oppose it “Ryancare,” “Obamacare 2.0,” or “Obamacare Lite”—members in the House GOP conference are beginning to whisper about replacing not just Obamacare but replacing Ryan as Speaker.
“House Republicans are furious that Ryan is using precious resources and money that could be used to beat Democrats in 2018 midterm elections to attack his own members.
“This is the beginning of his downfall,” one House Republican, who wished not to be named, told Breitbart News of Ryan’s decision to open fire on his own conference with television ads. The member noted that it was about two years ago exactly that Boehner did the same thing, and his days were numbered after that.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/09/honeymoon-speaker-paul-ryan-targets-republicans-not-democrats-ads-healthcare/
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that right there should tell you everything you need to know about this plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think bigger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wait, I need to grab my pearls.
Remember Mississippi?
The UniParty BIG CLUB attacked a Republican (McDaniel), ran ads accusing him of racism, and then paid Democrats to vote for Thad Cochran.
{{{Insert my shocked face here}}}.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No, it’s not shocking it is who they are. That is why i can’t figure out why you are pushing it. Trump may want to get to 3. You may want to get to 3. The people that pretend that they write the laws will not get it there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump won’t get his Tax Cuts until they do some sort of ObamaCare ‘fix’.
The Rats are holding the Tax Cuts hostage.
Those Tax Cuts…mainly the one cutting the Corp Income Tax rate down to 15%…are crucial to Job Creation and thus getting the Economy booming.
Trump needs that one badly.
Also the Repatriation Tax Cut is super important.
We need that in order to get billionaires and corporations to bring back all those Trillions of dollars and invest them into our economy.
That means More Job Creation…and also Infrastructure spending.
So this is the ‘why’.
LikeLike
Not being smart, but all this is pretty tough to follow as far as who are the real good guys and who is using gamesmanship (in the legislature, not here).
By the way I read where Chris McDaniel is gearing up for another run in 2018!
LikeLike
Donahue has got a handful of Ryno and Turtle, and he has started twisting.
LikeLike
“The beginning of his downfall”…😀
LikeLike
I want to see this American plan get as far as #2 because I’m curious what Tom Price will do. I am even more curious how they are going to get 60 Senators on the legislative bills for #3.
I recall all the give away deals Reid made to buy off Senators to vote for ACA.
So, I’m also wondering if some of these corrupt RINO Senators are expecting some reward for their votes…since that’s all the rats care about and it’s how they roll….they do not care about the country or the people, just their power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see some conservative state Governors step up and offer solutions at the state level. Everyone is watching at waiting for the House and Senate to act. Many of the issues in health care could be addressed by the states right now.
LikeLike
We are not getting 60 votes unless the Cruz tactic of having Pence change the rules works.
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/323272-cruz-lets-overrule-senate-officer-to-expand-obamacare-bill
Cruz wants to change what can be put in reconciliation and its interesting he had dinner with Trump last night…This would allow the good things we like without 60 votes…
I’m willing to have Dr.Price gut all the regulations of Obamacare in phase two and let insurance companies sell bare bones comprehensive plans…I would think that is a winner…If that means four years of the expanded Medicaid or getting the 60 votes in 2018, I could live with that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
After reading all the comments, on this page, I continue to have faith in Pres.Trump.
I believe he has a plan.He also has a way and a means to move that plan along to a winning position.
In the meantime, he is letting everyone have a voice at playing their game.
At the right moment, the deal will be struck, to everyone’s dismay.
All will speculate and chatter for days, weeks, months, years…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRUST TRUMP TRUST TRUMP TRUST TRUMP TRUST TRUMP
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I though part of the DHS Plan was to go after those illegals who abused welfare benefits?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moar Trump lion pics!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As pointed out in Sundance’s earlier post Trump has made Ryan give a power point explaining what steeps need to be taken. For a party that is supposed to be aligned with big business they are terrible salesmen. Our job appears to be keep the pressure on knowing full repeal is not Step 1. So Ryan and Cruz need to cool their heals on their step 3 bills replacement bills The focus needs to be on the reconciliation bill. The $50 billion DoD budget increase needs to be put on hold because the money may be needed to fill the gap in revenue lost from health care taxes and penalties. They need to insure that everyone that has insurance today will have insurance after the reconciliation bill passes.
LikeLike
We do not have the media to shill for us and coverup the fact that millions will loses their health insurance just as what occurred when Obamacare passed.
LikeLike
We don’t need the fake media we have our own “media”! This site and others get our message out!
LikeLike
The ups and downs of healthcare.
LikeLike
What you have missed to date, what is related to “budget” is determined by the Senate parliamentarian. The Senate parliamentarian can be overruled with a majority vote, or replaced!
LikeLike
Obamacare is a known failure and will die on its own if nothing is done. Why let an archaic rule put in place by Senator Byrd stand in the way of scrapping the whole thing in reconciliation? The Byrd rule is not in the constitution. Another rant…stop saying you need 60 votes. If there is a filibuster threat then let them speak until they can longer debate the issue. No more debate then 51 votes is all you need. It doesn’t have to be this hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some commentators think Trump is giving Ryan time to fall flat before he swoops in to negotiate the deal he wants. Perhaps we are back to pinning our hopes on Trump’s excellent negotiating skills.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are the most amazingly creative and funny writer — and so educationally informative with a touch that makes the concepts live. Thank you. Thank you. Your due diligence with “accountant-actuarial-and everything else” background must have given you the greatest perspective for TheConservativeTreeHouse. You do have the best view, the widest, highest, and most all-encompassing. Not so much a rag-tag bunch of patriots anymore. Right in the mainstream of making America great again.
LikeLike
Sometimes it’s hard to remember that the objective is to drain the swamp when you’re up to your keister in alligators! Trump The MAGAnificent will finesse these losers on all sides. Meanwhile, enjoy the show!! MAGA!!!
LikeLike
I’m so old I can remember when we actually didn’t have health insurance. We paid cash and it was much cheaper. Today I HAVE to pay for Medicare or be penalized but I still go to a Naturopathic Doc to keep me healthy. Insurance is NOT HEALTH CARE. Paying out of MY pocket makes me pay attention to MY health. What a radical idea for this country. Being responsible for our own health.
LikeLike