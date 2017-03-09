ObamaCare and The GOP: Two R.A.T Groups Fighting for Control – Both Filled With False Information and Many Lying…

It’s obvious the financial interests are pouring in money to the R.A.T groups right now in the fight over ObamaCare Repeal and/or Replace. Boy howdy are they all fibbing as they fling their poo at each other. Forget the Democrats in this discussion. For the sake of this analysis we only look at the right side of the UniParty; the Republican side.

There are two financial special interest groups within the Republican fight on ObamaCare. Two groups within the BIG CLUB. Essentially, two swamp R.A.T factions:

♣ CLAN RYAN – The GOPe faction of the BIG CLUB represented by the salesmanship of Paul Ryan. This faction is funded by Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This faction wants ObamaCare and actively campaigned for removal of healthcare from private sector in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Republicans who want ObamaCare of some form. Media types like Hugh Hewitt. Unfortunately, they have the strongest hand because ObamaCare exists.

♠ CLAN CRUZ – The NeverTrump faction represented by the salesmanship of Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee etc. This faction is funded by anti-ObamaCare groups and billionaires like Cary Katz who own the Conservative Review (Mark Levin) etc. This group never wanted any part of ObamaCare and actively campaigned to stop ObamaCare in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Media types like Mark Levin and all the other #NeverTrumpers are in this group. Unfortunately, they have the weakest hand because ObamaCare exists.

Both Clans hate Trump because both clans are part of the UniParty within the swamp, and Trump ain’t allowed in the BIG CLUB. The bastard won the damn election despite their unified efforts. Ratts! Or R.A.T.S.

♦ Clan Ryan doesn’t want to repeal ObamaCare because they fundamentally align with most of it and it keeps healthcare costs away from Wall Street business interests. They’d rather tweek it to ensure its ongoing viability.

♦ Clan Cruz want ObamaCare destroyed in a thermonuclear cloud regardless of consequence, collateral damage and the accompanying nuclear winter. Muh Constitution.. However, they really hate it because the billionaire BIG CLUB financiers who are paying for their sales pitch benefit from it’s removal.

Both R.A.T clans are well financed by the underwriters as they head out into battle. The optics, and narratives are spun for we the sheeple.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are sitting in the bleachers watching both factions play multi-person tennis with a timed-to-detonate election grenade as President Trump sits in the umpires chair.

Eyes left – thwack. Eyes right – thwack. Heads left – thwack. Heads right – thwack. Oooo…. Aaaah… Hot dogs, get your hot dogs here. THWACK wow… TWACK back ohhh… Left, thwack – Right, thwack… the game continues.

♠ THWACK – We did it before. We repealed Obamacare in 2015 and Obama vetoed. Why not do it again?

♣ THWACK – No, stop fibbing. That was a defunding bill (using reconciliation), not a repeal bill. A repeal bill takes 60 votes in the Senate.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – We can repeal ObamaCare with 51 votes in the Senate.

♣ THWACK – No, a “repeal” is new legislation, that takes 60 votes in the Senate.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – You’re not a conservative.

♣ THWACK – Oh yeah, well you’re a racist.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – Am Not.

♣ THWACK – Are too.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – Well, f**k you. Just change the damned rules and make all legislation only 51 votes.

♣ THWACK – OK then. Who are the 51 Senators who are willing to change the rules? We have Clan Ryan members in the Senate dummy.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – Who Cares? Screw you. Just change the damned rules and worry later about what might happen if Democrats win back the Senate.

♣ THWACK – OK then. First, who are the 51 Senators who are willing to repeal ObamaCare outright? Again, remember, we have Clan Ryan team members in the Senate.

Oh.

♠ THWACK – Dunno. But we’ll find them… Well, hopefully.

♣ THWACK – OK then. Second, are you ready for Democrats to add four additional Supreme Court justices taking the total to 13 because you just gave them the power to do it with 51 votes in 2020?

Oh.

♠ THWACK – Pfftt. Rules. C’mon. Is that all you got. Eff’ you and those damn rules. That’s, like way over there.

♣ THWACK – OK then. But shouldn’t we ask the umpire, because the collateral damage could really mean we lose in 2018. And if we lose power most of us are still here. But it’s Democrats in charge of the Committees and they will begin advancing impeachment proceedings against the Umpire for his last two years in that seat. Ultimately, It’s his ass kicked out.

Oh

♠ THWACK – Who cares, we hate him. Muh constitution.

♣ THWACK – Well we hate him too, but the Tax reform? The tax cuts and the budget rely on reforming ObamaCare STAT.

Oh.

♣/♠ Oh… hey wait. He was gonna screw us both with that budget thing… So, that’s not such a bad ide… ((((shhhh)))))

{Heads turn… hot dog muchin’ pauses. The crowd pays extra attention.}

Oh.

Oh?

Oooohhhh!

…. and so it goes. Back to: Thwack. Thwack. Thwack.

Next up, “singles Boys“!

