Sean Hannity Claims FISA and Non-FISA Wiretapping Warrants Were Issued Monitoring President Trump…

In what could have been a great interview, Sean Hannity aimlessly circles his constantus interruptus questioning toward a diminishing conclusion of nothingness. The interview was scheduled to highlight an explosive new report from Circa News, which claims they have actual evidence the Obama FBI was engaged in electronic surveillance of candidate Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, both the interviewer and the interviewee, Sara Carter, missed the central points, whiffed on the premise of their discovery, and exhaustively used thousands of words that traveled in all directions simultaneously while completely missing the target.

The key parts were: Trump’s servers, spies, monitoring, surveillance, Obama, the FBI, wiretapping, Russia, and FISA/non-FISA warrants were discussed. Some assembly required.

Apparently, based on this FOX ARTICLE, all the explosive investigation information is in an article, on THIS WEBSITE. But that sucks too. So there’s that. If you’re up to the challenge, feel free to assemble the informational matrix in the comments section.

