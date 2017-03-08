Sean Hannity Claims FISA and Non-FISA Wiretapping Warrants Were Issued Monitoring President Trump…

In what could have been a great interview, Sean Hannity aimlessly circles his constantus interruptus questioning toward a diminishing conclusion of nothingness. The interview was scheduled to highlight an explosive new report from Circa News, which claims they have actual evidence the Obama FBI was engaged in electronic surveillance of candidate Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, both the interviewer and the interviewee, Sara Carter, missed the central points, whiffed on the premise of their discovery, and exhaustively used thousands of words that traveled in all directions simultaneously while completely missing the target.
The key parts were: Trump’s servers, spies, monitoring, surveillance, Obama, the FBI, wiretapping, Russia, and FISA/non-FISA warrants were discussed. Some assembly required.
Apparently, based on this FOX ARTICLE, all the explosive investigation information is in an article, on THIS WEBSITE. But that sucks too. So there’s that. If you’re up to the challenge, feel free to assemble the informational matrix in the comments section.
I watched that interview and it was typical Hannity running his mouth instead of listening. I don’t know why he has guests.
It’s all so old fashioned isn’t it? And on top of everything else the dinosaur media still has this baleful habit of getting a guest on, more so they can claim they “covered” a story, than actually presenting the story and its facts.
Having said that, the Circa piece is a massive nothingburger stitched together out of all the open source information to date.
And of great importance is that none of the denials so far as to wiretapping or bugging Trump have been simple innocent refutations. All of the denials have been exactly the sort of weasel words, parseltongue, wormtongue, “what is is”, “no proof”, “not something we’d typically do”, etc. instead of just “I didn’t do it, period.”
I don’t watch or listen to Hannity because he always rins his mouth instead of listening, as you state. Sounds like this was a confused nothing burger.
It seems as though Sean can’t separate his radio self… who is expected to talk incessantly … and his TV presence. He means well; but FoxBusiness channel is the only network that has been bearable the past two years.
For the rest of the supposedly conservative neverTrump pundits who are pretending to support MAGA we say “It’s Too Late to Apologize.”
Definitely. Every time Sean gets excited over some real news he may have to report, he simply cannot control himself and you end up feeling like you just watched a monkey humping a football. Its maddening.
Bravo! Albertus. I had forgotten I knew how to laugh! Thanks.
Haha! What a mental picture that.
The better interview was later with Binney and Schaffer. They made news. The Russian connection and the Trump campaign was a total farce. Malware.
At the outset, I hope some peeps focus on the detective work. About to refresh & expecting a lot of hate for poor Hannity (he really does the best he can lo)
Today must be hate Hannity day, but we aren’t suppose to say that.
My time is at a premium and i have realized how little I get from cable news over the past several months. I wrote off local news years ago. Hannity hesitates to ask questions when he should and doesnt follow up and probe enough even when he does. Id rather be scouring for news online that sitting down to hannity for 14 minutes of glossed over news stretched into an hour!
Dear President Trump OFFER A REWARD of 1 Million bucks for arrest and conviction of the Leakers of classified information !!!!!!!!!!!
Yep. Typical right wing talking heads. Always have to remind the audience they’re there with the constant interrupting. So glad I stopped listening to and watching Hannity and Levin… O’Reilly, who’s probably the worst, too. They’re not there to inform but to enrich themselves.
I think am about to be banned for thinking bashing Hannity isn’t the greatest idea ever.
Nobody is bashing Hannity, just pointing out his usual Fox News style of constantly interrupting people actually prevents news from happening on air. Most Fox hosts do it, and it is annoying and non-constructive.
If you have a guest on, let them at least get through their initial talking points. It might lead somewhere.
In between the cialis commercials, sunsetter awnings, superbeets, and gold coin company commercials that I have to suffer through, I would REALLY like there to be some dense news coverage!
Dont forget the bully eyeball and kid on a park bench psa’s.
I am with you…Sean was Trump’s biggest TV and radio media supporter during the election. I don’t think that is even debatable. I appreciate his support.
All the carping about Sean Hannity seems to have completely missed the most important piece of information from his show tonight. He had two former intelligence agents who agreed that 1. the reach of American intelligence and security bureaucracies is far greater than anyone realizes, and 2. the whole “Trump collusion with Russia” issue was manufactured by US intelligence agencies using malware that can spoof Russian “digital footprints”. The coup against Trump appears to be slowly being unraveled layer by layer. That our own government is doing this sort of treachery against a freely elected president is scary as hell.
The overall theme of the Circa article appears to be classic misdirection and controlled leaking. The over-riding theme seems to give the appearance that the intelligence apparatus did everything by the book while calling Trump wrong about wiretapping.
It was more of a defense of the intelligence community than of Trump.
That’s what I walked away with after reading it.
So according to the Circa website the FBI searched Trump’s computer and then said there is no evidence of election hacking as of yet. Nice way to knock Trump. How about searching Hillary’s computer for a nasty headline?
I caught that, too. That would have been a time for Sean to engage in good follow up.
Obama & Co are going to have to put on their boogie shoes …..
WOW I haven’t seen American Bandstand in decades!!
The Circa propaganda piece does not even address the fact that Hillary illegally leaked top secret details regarding this illegal spying on her rival candidate after it was illegaly leaked to her.
The leaks begin
But the start of the New Year brought with it an unexpected politicizing of the intelligence gathered in secret. Congress was briefed in early January, as were many other government officials.
NO. THE LEAKS BEGAN IN OCTOBER WHEN HILLARY TWEETED:
“Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”
Hillary was making reference to the below Slate article which claimed Trump had a server connected to Russian banks
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/cover_story/2016/10/was_a_server_registered_to_the_trump_organization_communicating_with_russia.html
You are referencing the Slate article that miraculously appeared at the exact same moment that Hillary Clinton sent her tweet 10/31/2016 at 5:36PM.
She should have gone on Tucker. He actually lets his guests talk. Usually to their own detriment, but in this case we might have got some more useful information.
It’s like she would start down a path of interesting, and then Hannity would be like “woah, back up, I want to hear myself talk some”.
Frustrating.
I don’t think it’s bashing Hannity to say that listening him robotically repeat the same things over and over and over on his radio and TV show can actually lower your IQ.
Plus he actually calls his opening monologue ‘THE OPENING MONOLOGUE.’ Why not just call it “Stuff I’m Gonna Say at the Start of My Show.”
I think I’m just very cynical about all these talking heads; what’s sincerity and what’s opportunism.
Sorry for going off topic.
I don’t get it. I found the ICANN registration proving that Evan McMullin’s sister who works for an IT company actually created an email account for Trump Tower in OCTOBER! Now WHY would she do that? So that “Russian communications” could be found on it??? Isn’t this the smoking gun? Does this not show that Trump was set up?
When I tweeted a link and actual ICANN form to Hannity, Ivanka, Scaramucci, Gorka and 6 others who could get it to Trump, TWITTER DIDN’T ALLOW THOSE TWEETS TO GO THROUGH!!!
What’s going on???
Here’s the link: https://onehope2016.wordpress.com/2017/03/06/towergate-fake-server-set-up-to-obtain-warrant/
The bigger Hannity miss was having Binney, the ex CIA guy sit there like a potted plant when he revealed all of this spying a decade ago, and quit over it. He was the master mind behind much of what they do today, but you would never know it.
William Binney would help PDJT if asked. He is former NSA 36 years, including a time as director of the NSA’s World Geopolitical and Military Analysis Reporting Group.
FISA court requires a warrant. Then there’s constant electronic surveillance of all telecom hubs for use however and whenever IC wants. They frequently use FISA court for cover after the fact. This demonstrates they followed the law, especially when they wish to leak a fake ‘Russian bank connection’ (which they had previously planted) on a political opponent via the MSM. The Hussein admin was lawless. Political factions still exist within IC, CIA has infiltrated the NSA, FBI and DIA. This is further complicated by ongoing turf wars.
Both Sara Carter and John Solomon (COO of circa.com) were on Hannity’s radio show earlier. The podcast isn’t up yet but for anyone who wants to hear John’s comments look for the podcast tomorrow and FF to the last 20 minutes.
I believe the circa material is just spooky gumming up the works.
At one point a ‘source’ said: “..and it.. hurts our ability to get to the truth and has wrongly created the impression that intelligence officials have a political agenda,” said one source..”
Yet all the other subsequent quotes pertain primarily with investigating a Russian / Trump connection. Like Sundance had previously noted, it’s a nothing burger, so it’s obviously a criminal act against an American citizen and to purposely affect the outcome of the United States election process . You could replace “Russia” with Nigel and what do you come up with? Somebody merely wanting Trump to win instead of a criminal leader of a dark statist rogue faction.
This interview and source info is just another rabbit hole. The only thing down this one is an agency releasing an intentional leak in order to try to save their reputation and to appear honorable, impartial, and innocent. (The format of the circa site article is purposely disconnected as to “isolate” the reader’s thought process as well).
BREAKING: Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook CONFIRMS He Knew About Wiretaps (VIDEO)
As Obamagate heats up, more and more people are admitting that they had knowledge of the wiretaps.
Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, Robby Mook confirmed to Fox News that he had knowledge of wiretaps being used during the campaign.
Hillary’s campaign manager, Robbie Mook, CONFIRMS he had knowledge of WIRETAPS during the #TRUMP campaign! #Vault7 CONFIRMS #ObamaGate! pic.twitter.com/7JrW9DOzTp
— Trump Super PAC
(@TrumpSuperPAC) March 8, 2017
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/hillary-clintons-campaign-manager-robby-mook-confirms-knew-wiretaps-video/
We really do need people better at coordinating this sort of thing.
There is allot of room between constantly fumbling the ball and becoming wholly dependent on propoganda techniques like the left.
*needs improvement
We have Egg McMuffin. Russia has Victoria Bonya.
https://www.instagram.com/victoriabonya/
If Hannity could shut up and listen he might learn something
Do you want to lose your viewing audience? Because this is how you lose your viewing audience.
Unless we have the actual operatives say, ‘We did this, then we did that’ followed by a paper trail this will go nowhere. The whole point of the CIA snooper tools is to cover up so that no one knows.
Of course the raw transcripts would do it. ‘Special Trump meatloaf order with ketchup to penthouse with Russian dressing on the salad.’ (Hillary response, ‘I knew it, he is speaking Russian’)
Vault 7? Maybe Vault 7 is what has caused the hospital ward packed with DhimmiRat and GOPerRat victims with hives.
Yes, Christmas in March.
