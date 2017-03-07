ObamaCare Repeal – President Trump Meets With House Whip – Paul Ryan Holds Press Conference…

Two important videos containing two important aspects to advancing legislation. In the first video President Trump is meeting with Republican House “whip team”. The role of the House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, is to get the various republicans factions to unite in support of a singular legislative goal. Unite the clans.

President Trump is not meeting with the House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, because Trump views McCarthy as a weasel (don’t ask – just watch). President Trump gives remarks to the media during the White House meeting:

.

The second meeting is Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden. Ryan, McCarthy and Walden outline the three-step legislative process that a full and replace bill needs.

Walden outlines the House Energy and Commerce Committee beginning the mark-ups on the bill which starts tomorrow.

.

Look, I do not trust McCarthy and/or Ryan; I also believe President Trump does not trust them either. However, on this specific legislative vehicle Greg Walden and HHS Secretary Tom Price are working together. Therefore to the extent McCarthy and Ryan are under pressure from President Trump, the three-step construct gains trustworthiness.

Now, comes the politics of persuasion. Sell… Sell…. Sell…

