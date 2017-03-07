ObamaCare Repeal – President Trump Meets With House Whip – Paul Ryan Holds Press Conference…

Two important videos containing two important aspects to advancing legislation.  In the first video President Trump is meeting with Republican House “whip team”.  The role of the House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, is to get the various republicans factions to unite in support of a singular legislative goal.  Unite the clans.

President Trump is not meeting with the House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, because Trump views McCarthy as a weasel (don’t ask – just watch).  President Trump gives remarks to the media during the White House meeting:

The second meeting is Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden. Ryan, McCarthy and Walden outline the three-step legislative process that a full and replace bill needs.

Walden outlines the House Energy and Commerce Committee beginning the mark-ups on the bill which starts tomorrow.

Look, I do not trust McCarthy and/or Ryan; I also believe President Trump does not trust them either. However, on this specific legislative vehicle Greg Walden and HHS Secretary Tom Price are working together. Therefore to the extent McCarthy and Ryan are under pressure from President Trump, the three-step construct gains trustworthiness.

Now, comes the politics of persuasion.  Sell… Sell…. Sell…

67 Responses to ObamaCare Repeal – President Trump Meets With House Whip – Paul Ryan Holds Press Conference…

  1. muffyroberts says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    How many whips are there? After watching “House of Cards” I thought there was only one.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      March 7, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Maybe it was wimps being referred to.

    • darththulhu says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      There are 4 Congressional Whips: one for each party in each chamber of the Congress. The “job” of the Whips is to metaphorically lash and whip the plantation slaves (congress critters) into line to vote the way the leadership of their Party wants them to vote. There are a lot of punishments that can be inflicted on people who stray off the relevant plantation, which have only grown in recent decades, so defections to vote “the other way” have grown more and more rare than they used to be (back in the 60s and 70s, there were entire “rebel wings” of liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats, with lots of defections over individual issues, but both parties have become a lot more lock-step since then).

      In full title, the four Whips are: the House Majority Whip, the House Minority Whip, the Senate Majority Whip, and the Senate Minority Whip. Which whip is which depends on which Party controls that chamber of Congress. At the moment, the House Majority Whip and the Senate Majority Whip are both GOPe Republicans pushing the Big Business angle of globaloney, and the Minority Whips are both “centrist” corporate-crony-establishment Democrats pushing the SJW angle of globaloney.

      The reason House of Cards only focused on one Whip is that the lead dude was head of only one chamber and could rally only one party. In the show, the Democrats controlled the House, so the (Democratic) Speaker of the House only had control over the (Democratic) House Majority Whip. The Senate was a different chamber entirely, and the Republican minority wasn’t his to control, so he only cared about the one whip, subordinate to him, getting his entire Party in his chamber to lock-step behind him as he pushed his agenda through that one chamber.

      • muffyroberts says:
        March 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        Wow you have awesome knowledge. Thank you. I feel like I just took a class.

        Speaking of Kevin Spacey, who was the Dem. majority whip in House of Cards.

        Nine Lives movie is now free on Amazon Prime.

        If you are a cat lover, or even if you aren’t, this movie is highly entertaining. And the star power is over the top.

        Side note; I don’t know who any of them voted for, and they never said, so it was probably Trump.

  2. sundance says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:09 pm

  3. LULU says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    I too am confused about the multiple whips. Thought Kevin McCarthy was the only House whip. ????

    I am astounded the the weasel Levin has the following he seems to have among conservatives. I hate to say this, but some of them are so gullible you’d think they were Dhims. There are even some who are so bowled over with his legal acument that they’d make him a Supreme Court justice. Oy, vey. With Levin, “Follow the Money” seems to be the best way to go when evaluating him. I don’t do pundits, so have never watched/listened to him.

  4. frank field says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    As a 57 yr old small business owner, I don’t think anyone owes me or anyone else healthcare. Just another entitlement foisted upon our posterity.

    God bless our beloved Trump and God, please bless America!

    MAGA

  5. Martin says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I would recommend anyone here not to go to Breitbart right now. Lots of “concern” trolls there about this issue. Last time I checked, this bill has not been signed into law by Trump. Heck, he hasn’t even rolled out his own plan yet.

    • LULU says:
      March 7, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      It doesn’t hurt for Conservatives to read what “conservative” concern trolls say. We should wear our own filters at all times… And we don’t even know, in the wonderful world of anonymity known as the internet forum, whether they are even “conservatives” or Republicans.

      Bring it on!

      MAGA!!!

    • majorstar says:
      March 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Yep, they’ve just posted a negative article citing “Conservative Review”, which I believe is Levin’s organization. There’s a hailstorm (hellstorm?) of neverTrumpers over there now.

    • Orygun says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      I was over at Breitbart earlier and left a resume for the “Great One”. It seems my humor isn’t appreciated by the GOPe trolls.

    • ledeplorable says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      I have begun to contact my representatives(emailed) and ask them to KILL the dam RYAN bill. I will call each tomorrow to voice my opposition. I would rather have OBAMACARE collapsing before my eyes than rescue it with the RYAN plan.

  6. Lysander Spooner says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Repeal obamacare. Replace Ryan and McConnell.

  7. Keln says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    I’m kind of sold sold sold. Ryan sounds like he’s on board with this plan…I just wonder what happens when it comes to “phase 3”.

    We’ll see.

  8. Paco Loco says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Why is this so damn difficult? The insurance companies no doubt? Even Mexico has two different medical insurance plans for the middle class and the poor, essentially universal health insurance. For the US, bottom line is making the insurance companies compete to provide a menu of insurance policies that the customer can choose from. How hard can that be to design?
    What we are watching in Washington is a frigging legislative soap opera.

  9. Gadge says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    How many think this wiretapping of Trump is going to just fade away?

    • fuzzi says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      The truth coming out about the “wiretapping” is not welcomed by the anti-Trumpers…too much swamp dirt might be revealed.

      • Orygun says:
        March 7, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        It does make you wonder with the timing of this Healthcare crap. Come over and look at Levin talking tough about healthcare never mind the Intelligence community illegally wiretapping every citizen and using the complete resources of the Federal government to steal an election. Nothing to see here just keep following the shiny object.

  10. the right phoenix says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Any significance to the purple tie?

  11. Publius2016 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    The Obamacare disaster has perverted the healthcare system in the US. We have two choices: Dems vote for this bill and share ownership or we repeal Obamacare and offer nationwide catastrophic insurance, block grants to states indexed to inflation and hopefully, scholarship for doctors for 8 years of service to hospitals and charities. Either way, MAGA!

    • Reality Wins says:
      March 7, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      I think most Americans need to get it through their heads that insurance does not equal healthcare. Insurance is the middle man skimming off the cream which leaves less resources for actual healthcare.

      Insurance needs to go back to being for catastrophic illnesses only. That is how it used to be and if you went to the doctor for the sniffles, you paid for it. There were also ‘free clinics’ everywhere for those who could not afford to see a doctor. You went in and waited your turn. They eliminated the ‘free clinics’ and that is when emergency room visits skyrocketed. Politicians create these problems and then claim they know just how to fix it. Problem is every time ‘they fix it’, it ends up costing us more so their friends can get rich and we lose more of our freedoms.

      • Orygun says:
        March 7, 2017 at 7:28 pm

        Best comment of the day! The media is conditioning people to believe that insurance equals healthcare. Just think how cheap healthcare would be if you paid the doctor and the doctor didn’t have to fill out 15 forms. If the government insists on getting involved give us a tax credit on healthcare.
        The way it stands the deductible is so high only the nearly deceased can use it.

      • LULU says:
        March 7, 2017 at 7:38 pm

        LIKE

  12. Reality Wins says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    If you can’t touch the progressive/GOPe sacred cow of Big Pharma, how are healthcare costs supposed to come down? Tell us a story Lyin’ Paul Ryan. From January 17, 2017:

    Ryan, in response in an interview with Mike Allen of Axios, said that he wants to “have more conversations about” Trump’s efforts to crack down on Big Pharma corruption before the president-elect—soon to be president—does so.

    “I believe that the current premium support system with Part D works extremely well,” Ryan said. “I think there’s some real success stories … and I think we need to tell that story.”

    When asked by Allen if that also means telling such stories to Trump, he replied that the story needs to be told to “a lot of people.”

    “I think [incoming Health and Human Services Secretary] Tom Price understands this issue extremely well,” Ryan said.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/17/paul-ryan-picks-fight-donald-trump-big-pharma-dont-speak-like-generally/

  13. Patriot1783 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Think it’s hysterical that pelosi is asking for specifics when the democrats crammed thru the original Obamacare in the middle of the. Ugh get Christmas. Eve and told everyone it needs to be passed before you can read it to learn what is in it. 🙄

    • LULU says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Nancy P has a little chip in her head that spouts out these little remarks. “No evidence.” “No specifics”. Etc., etc. Implanted during one of her facial ironings.

  14. sunnydaysall says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I for one do not like the “hand grenade” outcome so I will give this a wait N see! Trump has not steered us wrong over the past 2 years, and he has been up front and truthful with us all the way! I believe he will give the American people what they want and as constitutionally as possible!

    Just think about the “hand grenade” scenario for a moment! If healthcare and Medicaid collapses, the country could go into a spiral and that is just what Obama and his henchmen want, and President Trump knows this! Anyone here ever read “Briar Rabbit and the Briar Patch”? Trump=rabbit Obama=Fox

  15. El_Flaco says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Refundable tax credits is a disaster.

  16. ledeplorable says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    The bill is OBAMACARE LITE ! It’s packed with entitlements and income re-distribution. I have already emailed my congressman to vote against it and will be calling my HOUSE and SENATE representatives tomorrow to express my deep disappointment and ask them to vote against it.
    Hell let OBAMCARE fail !We don’t need more entitlements.
    THIS IS NOT WHAT TRUMP PROMISED.

  17. John Locke says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Can I point out that Steve Scalise looked like the most excited man in the room for the quasi-State of the Union

    SCalise had a huge smile on his face the entire speech and lept to his feet at every opportunity

    The entire speech

