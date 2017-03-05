John Hayward Nails It – Trump’s Tweets Force Media To Put Up, or Shut Up – (W/Kellyanne Conway Interview)…

Posted on March 5, 2017 by

trump-president-banner

March 5th, 2017 – Statement from the Press Secretary

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are troubling.

President Donald J Trump is requesting that as part of their investigations into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive brance investigative powers were abused in 2016.

Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.” ~ Office of the President

John Hayward at Breitbart News accurately puts the intention of the President Trump administration into context.

trump-tweet-wire-tapping

[…]  It’s possible one reason Trump issued his explosive tweets on surveillance was to make everyone put up or shut up. That might already be working, as some of the more aggressive dealers in unsubstantiated innuendo are suddenly admitting they don’t have any actual evidence. There can’t be any hard evidence if Trump is super-duper wrong about Obama administration surveillance:

The Walkbacks Begin – WATCH

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Until now, Democrats and their media have been pleased to create the impression that all kinds of wiretapping operations were conducted against the Trump campaign, uncovering many scandalous, possibly illegal connections. Only by reading those articles carefully does one discover the sources are highly speculative and the evidence is thin at best.

[…] Whatever President Trump’s intentions were in using Twitter to touch off this firestorm, one of the immediate effects has been letting the gas out of all those speculative Trump stories. The Democratic media is now furiously working to prove all of its own previous coverage of the Trump-Russia allegations was little more than idle speculation, every bit as lacking in hard evidence as Trump’s accusation that Obama was tapping his phones.

After months of unfounded allegations and badly sourced speculation intended to cripple his administration, maybe Trump wanted to prove that only one side of the partisan divide is permitted to make “wild allegations.” Obama’s plants in the Deep State can leak whatever they please, law and truth be damned. They can get an avalanche of hostile coverage moving with a few phone calls or emails. The media feels no contrition when the story turns out to be exaggerated or completely false, eagerly turning to the same Obama holdovers as sources for the next big phony scoop.

No one on Trump’s team, including the president himself, is allowed to reciprocate in kind. We are meant to feel bottomless outrage that Trump would level unsubstantiated allegations against Obama, but apparently, Obama’s minions can launch a constant barrage of unsubstantiated allegations against Trump.

Intentionally or accidentally, Trump just forced the press to admit how weak the bulk of those allegations were.  (read more)

Read the full article at Breitbart and I think you’ll discover the entire reason for the current situation and President Trump’s response therein.  Additionally, the latest interview with Kellyanne Conway provides more confidence the outline of motive is entirely accurate.  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to John Hayward Nails It – Trump’s Tweets Force Media To Put Up, or Shut Up – (W/Kellyanne Conway Interview)…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Damn SD you are always one step ahead of me 🙂

    I posted the following on the previous thread. SD corrected me that it was Brennan and not the head of the DOD that asked for Michael Rogers’ firing. I am correcting that.

    I think I know why. I think that the former AG and her Deputy, Sally Yates, went through the NSA in terms of the FISA request. Comey is telling us the truth that neither he nor the FBI was involved with any of it. I think when Michael Rogers met with our President on November 18th, he was there to inform the President Elect that he and the folks at the NSA were responsible for all types of surveillance on him. He decided to come clean and let the President know that he had absolutely no choice because the AG through the President (Obama) wanted this. I think President Trump thanked him for the info and asked him to remain quiet about it.

    Remember that the head of the Brennan and Clapper wanted Obozo to fire him during that period of time. The beauty with this if I am right is that when he is questioned by congress, he will share it all with them. This will make what Obozo and his folks did even worse because they decided to circumvent the FBI and also because the NSA has the capability to go even further beyond gathering information.

    This would mean that Obozo and his people know that it is just a matter of time before this all comes out. They will have absolutely no defense against it. Forget about his legacy afterwards.

    I said it once and I will say it again, the anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!

    I want to add the following

    Steve Pieczenik was dead right about the Clinton coup on November 1st and the counter-coup that he and his folks pulled off on the 2nd of November.

    Notice the date on this text by HRC

    My brother and I were discussing all of what I wrote above and how it effects Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. He thinks they will be taking down. I told him our President will use the greatest leverage over them. They would be privy to what I wrote above because of their roles on the Intelligence Committee. PDJT practically has their balls in a grinder and all he needs to do is start it. They are going to have to do everything he asks. Notice how Paul Ryan had folks working this weekend on the Obamacare repeal and replace legislation.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • India Maria says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Thanks for your thoughtful and informative posts. I read with great interest your comments on today’s “Presidential Politics” thread. They certainly generated a lot of discussion. I am also grateful that you carry a more “optimistic” twist to your arguments, VERY important with so much angst and frustration abounding.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • spacette55 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      The Queen Witch tweeted this on Haloween. How trite!

      Like

      Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Thanks for posting.

      Time to fire up your blog.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      Great post. We think alike. This is what I have been thinking about the NSA and Mike Rogers role and why they wanted him fired. President Trump has them all between a rock and a hard place now. There are a couple of White Hats in the mix at play here too.

      Like

      Reply
    • BobW462 says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      I believe that you are on target, fleporeblog. There was “surveillance” of the Trump team, and it was the NSA. Mainly, because the NSA captures all transmissions, all of the time. So, the “wire tapping” absolutely did occur.

      Most of the NSA collection work is passive. They don’t necessarily review everything they capture. They run automatic algorithms on streams of bulk data as it is captured; and, then, pull out anything that gets flagged for closer scrutiny. The rest goes to their massive archives.

      But, in this case, it seems likely that Obama and his flunkies were actively looking at the Tower team’s transmissions. They looked hard, but they didn’t find anything. So, the media’s fake news blitz was really the only thing left for them to fall back on.

      Then, Trump won, Rogers talked, and the wheels came off their scheme.

      POTUS knew what he had and held his cards…..until yesterday.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Ace says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Trump is the exorcist
    The MSM is the demon

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Andrew E. says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I’m not sure it’s good enough to engage this topic so forcefully (and bravely) with the aim being merely to put the lie to the Dems and MSM’s Russia insanity. Nobody will care of the Left is caught in another outrageous lie. At this point, Trump needs to have the goods in hand and ready to release that nails Obama, Jarrett and Lynch to the wall with no possibility of escape. Otherwise, this is just a big tease.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. RedBallExpress says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Trump: I have work to do. Read your newspaper everyday and you’ll understand.
    Media: Which section?
    Trump: Obituaries.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. The Great White Shank says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Trump, you magnificent bastard! 🙂

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. MaximusPPC (@MaximusPPC) says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    You could tell Kellyanne smiled broadly when it was mentioned that Comey would know either way if there was a FISA warrant….Someone’s lying (Comey!)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. SandraOpines says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    BINGO!!!! Absolutely true!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. muffyroberts says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Hey CNN…..never mind. My pizza just arrived.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. feralcatsblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    John Hayward who used to be Doctor Zero several years ago?

    Like

    Reply
  12. bullnuke says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    President Trump proves once again why he is successful. He saw the threat and neutralized it with a tweet. “Put up or shut up, I’ve got work to do.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I posted hayward’s earlier, on another thread.
    I did so in tribute to the CTH and its commentors as everything in the article has been said here previously.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Southern Son says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Enlightening, is the fact, that the Uniparty Minions, repeated many times today, that everyone had “gotten over their skis”.
    Universal “talking point”, in response to President Trumps counter punch.
    Strum ’em like a banjo, beat ’em like a drum.
    The Maestro at work.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. muffyroberts says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    By summer the media will shut up, and by fall, actually tell a form of the truth.

    Source; look it up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. TheBee says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Thank you Sundance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Peter G. says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Still not tired of winning, in fact, hungry for more!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Charles says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Media will pick door #3: “fake but accurate”

    The wiretaps were fake news, but what was revealed was accurate.

    You heard it here first.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Gary says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Catch 22, not tired of winning yet…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. coveyouthband says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Jus sittin here watching the world go by…………………..:-)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. toriangirl says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Sweet mercy, these past few days have felt a little Twilight Zone-ish haven’t they? Not in a bad way, but President Trump’s simple tweets effectively upended the whole political game. How about a lion metaphor? The Jackals have been circling for the Lion for the last year, nipping his heels, pulling his hair. Finally, the Lion had enough and roared. The jackals are on the run.

    With that said, President Trump’s tweets are always multi-layered. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a direct message to the Deep State that most cannot see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Jedi Clampett says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    It’s not that hard to figure out who the plumber was in all of this.
    Obama: “I didn’t order any wiretaps.”
    Comey: “Nope, wasn’t me.”
    Clapper “THERE WAS NO WIRETAP!!!!!!”
    Bingo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Dani TX says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    John O Brennan

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Tparty says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    This may turn out to be a very big story …. if we can keep the narrative going several weeks.

    Tony suggests more ‘declassified’ documents to come out over the coming weeks. Just the ticket …stay on offence President Trump.

    Tparty

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Paco Loco says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Sean Spicers next press conference should be a must watch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. freeyourmind says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray to Kek that Trump will tweet. If I should die before I wake, Please keep posting till this country’s great.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. All Too Much says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Usually, Wag The Dog scenarios seem to be from what ever administration is in the WH.
    I’m concerned of something big happening, conducted by the Deep State, in the very near future.
    Maybe tomorrow; who knows.
    Trillions are at stake, and there is serious smoke on the scene.
    Fire will be found.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I was explaining this to some people at my church today. Trump always seems to accomplish multiple goals at once, and this is one of the things he accomplished with those Tweets.

    He also successfully took the Watergate and Nixon labels and transferred them to Obama and his admin. He also has focused the nation’s attention to potentially illicit activities from Obama and is causing people to think of Obama in scandalous and unfavorable terms.

    He truly is brilliant and I have no doubt that this is merely the opening salvo to a massive attack that will be launched in the weeks to come.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s