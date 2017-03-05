Former AG Loretta Lynch Asks Activists to March, Lay Blood on The Streets and, if needed, Kill People…

For an administration that would parse every word and phrase used by their political opposition to infer a narrative of violence, the alarming message within this call to action released today, by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, is quite stunning.

loretta 6loretta-lynch-swearing-inDemocrats Civility

34 Responses to Former AG Loretta Lynch Asks Activists to March, Lay Blood on The Streets and, if needed, Kill People…

  1. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Loretta Lynch should be arrested and charged with inciting violence, sedition and other crimes the authorities KNOW she has and is committing.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:45 pm

      Yes, but it is “the authorities” that likely promoted her message and are helping to keep it out there.

      We all have to realize and make it a part of our thought process, deep state is everything and everywhere… “government” itself, IS deep state at this point. All of it, even local.

      That, is what we are up against. Radicalized morons like loretta here are but useful idiots that we must deem useless eaters by constitutional punishment. If we do not return to law and order, we will not survive. Let them cry about the harshness of our actions as we remind them of the consequences of theirs. How many have THEY murdered???

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Fred says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      You beat me to it. This is a sick woman.

      Like

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:51 pm

      And it’s all there on tape

      Like

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Well, okay. But she…….and her family first.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Loretta, which rights have been rolled back? Please be precise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. suncc49 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    the original queen cankles….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Coast says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I’ve said it already, but I’ll say it again….you can’t work with these people. You can’t work with the democrats of today. Trump can not compromise with these horrible vile evil people. This video proves it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. coveyouthband says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Rush always said “They must be defeated, destroyed” That is how we move on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      Rush is a CFR tool. What’s he trying to do, incite a civil war so “government” can lock us all down? Because, that is what would happen in this day and age. Were he to speak of a revolution, one might understand… but to keep the phony two party paradigm alive is his job.

      There is but uniparty.

      Like

      Reply
  6. paulraven1 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    And from the GOP? Crickets.

    Like

    Reply
  7. famouswolf says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    What I would like to know is, why is this creature still loose?
    This just makes me feel like I should be armed, heavily armed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Dekester says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Precisely. They are evil, spiteful and without conscience.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    This is what I was trying to explain to a friend of mine…the liberals have gone off the deep end with their leaders doing nothing to calm down the riots.
    Since the day after the election not one named liberal has asked for unity, or peace. I have heard more from the leaders to revolt versus unify.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    That was race baiting. When she says “us”, she means Eric Holder’s people. Like Steadman, she doesn’t think of the American people as her people.
    On the other hand, this kind of had the look of a suicide tape.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Wow! I think you are right. Totally out of character for her. She is acting like it is her duty to fall on her sword for Obama!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SSI01 says:
        March 5, 2017 at 10:58 pm

        She had to go before a judge or magistrate with the request for that wiretap authority and browbeat that judge into signing it. The FBI itself said there was nothing on which to report. That left her holding the bag, and quite possibly arguing strenuously for an extension to that authority – or outright ignoring any time constraints put upon it by the judge. It’s very possible she’s using a “go for broke” strategy here, willing to push things to their limit to draw attention away from her collusion in this and the consequences should – or when – it be found out.

        Like

        Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      Give her some purple nikes and have that Heaven’s Gate reincarnate guy cruise by and pick her up.

      “Loretta….Loretta…..the Hale Bop Comet will be by at midnight.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. RedBallExpress says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    “All propaganda has to be popular and has to accommodate itself to the comprehension of the least intelligent of those whom it seeks to reach.” – Hitler

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Ghostrider says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I have said it before and I’ll say it again. Whoever thought drain the swamp was a clever and cool sounding phrase, think again. It will bring another civil war in this country. Nothing is never enough for these Democrats. They cannot be trusted. They are not to be respected. They must be charged, indicted, tried and convicted to the fullest extent of the law.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. feralcatsblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    And someone who would try to incite such mayhem against political opponents, including killing them, would be above “wire tapping” the other party?

    Right.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. LKA in LA says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Yes the mild mannered sweet voice professional is nothing but a fraud, bitter, hate filled incompetent that hates her country. A good democrat. We will decide their legacy!

    Like

    Reply
  15. SSI01 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    This is a former Attorney General of the United States – the chief law enforcement officer of the land, when she held that position – demanding violence, blood, death on the streets of the United States. It is about as close to a genuine, serious open call for armed insurrection in this country as I have ever heard. its timing in connection with the stories of the reported bugging of President Trump’s telephones, computers and probably actual suites within Trump Tower at the behest of Obama, and all of its insinuations of Russian collusion, should be carefully considered.

    I may be wrong, but I’m of the opinion we are just this far from the first, and hopefully only, attempted overthrow of a sitting President in the history of this country. If they fail in their attempt to use politics at the Washington, DC level, then Lynch’s call for an insurrection in this country may actually come to pass. If one way won’t work, they’ll try another.

    Trump’s only counter to this is to release some facts of his own, and in a spectacular manner. I look for that to happen, and very shortly. Tomorrow may prove to be a most interesting day.

    Like

    Reply
  16. spacette55 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    She did us a tremendous favor. When you see violent rioters at political events, call them Democrats. The Democrat Party now “owns” them.

    Like

    Reply
  18. southernmom19 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Obama sure is quiet…

    Like

    Reply
  19. LANE says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Call the department of Justice and ask for this to be investigated now

    Like

    Reply
  20. got243kids says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    She’s calling for a Lynch mob… so bitter. I think Loretta is Maxine Waters without the wig?

    Like

    Reply

