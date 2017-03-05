Former AG Loretta Lynch Asks Activists to March, Lay Blood on The Streets and, if needed, Kill People…

For an administration that would parse every word and phrase used by their political opposition to infer a narrative of violence, the alarming message within this call to action released today, by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, is quite stunning.
Loretta Lynch should be arrested and charged with inciting violence, sedition and other crimes the authorities KNOW she has and is committing.
Yes, but it is “the authorities” that likely promoted her message and are helping to keep it out there.
We all have to realize and make it a part of our thought process, deep state is everything and everywhere… “government” itself, IS deep state at this point. All of it, even local.
That, is what we are up against. Radicalized morons like loretta here are but useful idiots that we must deem useless eaters by constitutional punishment. If we do not return to law and order, we will not survive. Let them cry about the harshness of our actions as we remind them of the consequences of theirs. How many have THEY murdered???
You beat me to it. This is a sick woman.
And it’s all there on tape
Well, okay. But she…….and her family first.
Loretta, which rights have been rolled back? Please be precise.
the original queen cankles….
I’ve said it already, but I’ll say it again….you can’t work with these people. You can’t work with the democrats of today. Trump can not compromise with these horrible vile evil people. This video proves it.
UNIPARTY.
Yep. At the end of the day, every day, mccain sits down with pelosi for dinner on your dime.
You can insert different names and it’s all the same.
Uniparty.
Rush always said “They must be defeated, destroyed” That is how we move on.
Rush is a CFR tool. What’s he trying to do, incite a civil war so “government” can lock us all down? Because, that is what would happen in this day and age. Were he to speak of a revolution, one might understand… but to keep the phony two party paradigm alive is his job.
There is but uniparty.
And from the GOP? Crickets.
What I would like to know is, why is this creature still loose?
This just makes me feel like I should be armed, heavily armed.
And a cow-catcher mounted to your vehicle.
With or without this animal on the loose, we should all be armed. Heavily armed and with backup…
“All by design…”
Precisely. They are evil, spiteful and without conscience.
This is what I was trying to explain to a friend of mine…the liberals have gone off the deep end with their leaders doing nothing to calm down the riots.
Since the day after the election not one named liberal has asked for unity, or peace. I have heard more from the leaders to revolt versus unify.
You’ve noted that, too, huh?
That was race baiting. When she says “us”, she means Eric Holder’s people. Like Steadman, she doesn’t think of the American people as her people.
On the other hand, this kind of had the look of a suicide tape.
Wow! I think you are right. Totally out of character for her. She is acting like it is her duty to fall on her sword for Obama!
She had to go before a judge or magistrate with the request for that wiretap authority and browbeat that judge into signing it. The FBI itself said there was nothing on which to report. That left her holding the bag, and quite possibly arguing strenuously for an extension to that authority – or outright ignoring any time constraints put upon it by the judge. It’s very possible she’s using a “go for broke” strategy here, willing to push things to their limit to draw attention away from her collusion in this and the consequences should – or when – it be found out.
Give her some purple nikes and have that Heaven’s Gate reincarnate guy cruise by and pick her up.
“Loretta….Loretta…..the Hale Bop Comet will be by at midnight.”
Or maybe she expects to go to jail soon and wants this tape to be a rallying cry.
“All propaganda has to be popular and has to accommodate itself to the comprehension of the least intelligent of those whom it seeks to reach.” – Hitler
I have said it before and I’ll say it again. Whoever thought drain the swamp was a clever and cool sounding phrase, think again. It will bring another civil war in this country. Nothing is never enough for these Democrats. They cannot be trusted. They are not to be respected. They must be charged, indicted, tried and convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
We are already IN a ‘cold’ civil war.
Lynch is signalling to her side–perhaps they’re getting ready to go ‘hot’.
And someone who would try to incite such mayhem against political opponents, including killing them, would be above “wire tapping” the other party?
Right.
Yes the mild mannered sweet voice professional is nothing but a fraud, bitter, hate filled incompetent that hates her country. A good democrat. We will decide their legacy!
This is a former Attorney General of the United States – the chief law enforcement officer of the land, when she held that position – demanding violence, blood, death on the streets of the United States. It is about as close to a genuine, serious open call for armed insurrection in this country as I have ever heard. its timing in connection with the stories of the reported bugging of President Trump’s telephones, computers and probably actual suites within Trump Tower at the behest of Obama, and all of its insinuations of Russian collusion, should be carefully considered.
I may be wrong, but I’m of the opinion we are just this far from the first, and hopefully only, attempted overthrow of a sitting President in the history of this country. If they fail in their attempt to use politics at the Washington, DC level, then Lynch’s call for an insurrection in this country may actually come to pass. If one way won’t work, they’ll try another.
Trump’s only counter to this is to release some facts of his own, and in a spectacular manner. I look for that to happen, and very shortly. Tomorrow may prove to be a most interesting day.
She did us a tremendous favor. When you see violent rioters at political events, call them Democrats. The Democrat Party now “owns” them.
Nasty woman
Obama sure is quiet…
Call the department of Justice and ask for this to be investigated now
She’s calling for a Lynch mob… so bitter. I think Loretta is Maxine Waters without the wig?
