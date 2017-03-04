Illegal Alien Rapes Kansas City Missouri College Student – PC University and Media Hide Crime and Suspect…

There is a very disturbing story out of Missouri where a University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) student was raped in her dorm room by an illegal alien, and later re-victimized by the media and University who are covering up the crime and the suspect’s illegal status.

The 22-year-old suspect, Juan Contreras, is seen on CCTV actually carrying an unconscious female student passed a security desk which is supposed to be staffed 24/7 by the university.   Contreras then raped the student repeatedly in her dorm room all night. The University has provided no explanation as to how a rapist was allowed to simply walk by their security desk.  

Additionally, students on the Kansas City campus were never notified about the rape, and only learned about it through local media reports.  The intent of the non-notification presumably tied to the schools sympathetic ideological outlook toward illegal aliens:

Jack Cashill notes – In November students rallied on the Plaza to protest President Trump’s immigration policies. They then marched down Main Street chanting, “Fu*kDonald Trump,” and “Not my president.” (link)

Obviously the ‘illegal alien rapist on campus warning’ wouldn’t exactly fit with the schools preferred anti-Trumpism.   Ergo, let’s keep it quiet – which actually means the victim should just take one rape for the progressive team, per se.  Ideology is more easily retained amid a false sense of safety, or something.

[…]A spokesperson for UMKC said the people who work at the security desk at the residence halls are trained to contact police any time they see a student who is unable to move about under their own power. An investigation is under way to find out if proper procedures were followed.

Students who live in Johnson Hall said that they found out about the incident from FOX 4 News, not the university.

UMKC Administrators did not send out an alert about the alleged rape at Johnson Hall, saying they only send alerts in there is an “imminent risk to public safety” ..(link)

  1. Pam says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Poor girl. Some heads need to roll over this! It’s just terrible when the criminal has more rights than the victim especially an illegal criminal at that.

  2. Dale says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The administrators were trained in Sweden…

  3. Coldeadhands says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    No notification to the university community because “no imminent risk to public safety.” After all, the fox had already left the hen house.

  4. H.R. says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Waiting for YSM outrage in 3,247,683.. 3,247,682.. 3,247,681..
    .
    .
    .
    .
    … still waiting.

  5. beaujest says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    The head that needs to roll is the illegal’s head !

  6. Mike diamond says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Makes me sick,where was security?? These are the bad dudes president trump wants to deport! I agree with trump!

  7. allhail2 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    I have access to just under 9,000 acres/ways to make these clowns disappear. Helps to relieve jail overcrowding, too. Win/win

  8. toriangirl says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    When I read stories like this, I can’t help but think of my own daughter and what I would do in the same situation. My first reaction would to go Charles Bronson Death Wish. Then, I would get litigious. Though it will in no way erase the memory of the horror she experienced, I hope that this young woman and her family sue the University for every single dime they have.

  9. Jack says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    If only the rapist had played lacrosse…

  10. Mark Thimesch says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I pray to God that the rape victim and her parents sue THE HELL OUT of that university and bankrupt that filthy institution!

  11. Fred says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    There are some sick pups at that university. The girl should sue them for everything she can get…$50 million would be a good starting point. She should also require that the administration be fired, as well as being personally liable for her attack. The person at the security desk should also be fired for negligence, and held liable for the attack as well. The illegal should be imprisoned until he is incapable of attacking anyone, then sent back to his country of origin.

  12. filia.aurea says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Campus Administrations are incapable of policing themselves. ‘Campus Police’ is simply a propaganda spin on their uniformed patrol/security; whose job is to keep all adverse news within the confines of administration control. Since real policing is clearly needed within these learning institutions, it is way past time for school administrators to turf necessary funds over to local police departments for proper policing. The campus can continue to provide their own uniformed security – who are also clearly in need independent supervision.

  13. coveyouthband says:
    March 4, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Dismantle the liberal colleges…….Defund, dismiss

