Tucker Carlson Interviews Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviews AG Jeff Sessions about Russian nothing burger…
Here’s the question, during the confirmation hearing, by Al Franken being highlighted:
Eye bleach!
The perfect image of a democrat in his safe space.
That’s his pizza parlor outfit.
Now That would be funny…
I keep thinking back to that sly smile Sessions showed during his press conference. The lack of sweat on his brow or face. His careful answers. I sense something coming down…hard!
I hope you’re right.
I think so too. There is definitely something afoot. While the dems are busy chasing the Russian meme A. G. Sessions is fixing to lower the boom. Let his underlings deal with the Russian thing if he ever gets his underlings!
Trump needs to have Obama arrested for the incredibly long list of unconstitutional, traitorous actions he took as pres- he has GOT to get a handle on this stuff quickly! The Russian thing is nothing but an Alinsky tactic and I have had enough! Even President Trump’s advisors are telling him to get rid of ALL odungpile’s appointees, (according to fake news Politico). I wrote Trump tonight and told him I am in full support of WHATEVER he has to do to get rid of them! I wouldn’t care if he had everyone of them rounded up and put in front of a firing squad- my patience is at an end- I’m officially wanting to see these people’s blood run in the streets. Yes, I know how evil that sounds, but I no longer care. Obutthole is the devil and I want to see him destroyed, along with the clintons and Soros! Throw zuckerburg and gates in there too!
I came here tonight not to read news, I knew what they were. I came here because I am looking for something because I have had enough of this crap. Your firing squad idea is about where I am too. Will send the President a postcard tomorrow telling him I am praying for him. We should all send him one. He needs all the support and prayers we can give. I want Obama and Soros destroyed.
Maybe things are not as bad as they seem to be.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2017/03/02/fox-news-poll-majority-says-move-on-from-protesting-trump.html
Great suggestion. Lord please help President Trump, his family, cabinet members and our great country. Lord, please help us MAGA!
That’s right friends, now more than ever, let us pray for the President, his family staff and Cabinet.
Faith in our Lord and united we stand. Let us pray.
Prayed and Pray Daily for many years now.
I do believe that on Election Day 2016 the good Lord answered our prayers and gave America two new awesome God fearing American leaders
About 2 weeks before the election 2 Chronicles 7:14 showed up. The Sunday before election it was the verse my pastor used.
The rats just got a PR victory. I am way beyond DISGUSTED! Why did he cave to the blood sucking rats? We are depending on these people to stand up to the rats so we can achieve the overall goals….and we can’t do that if we go along with the rats taking out our side…one by one with phony accusations. We have got to have an army to win this war…not a bunch of nice guys who recused themselves. Haven’t they learned anything from the rats????
And as far as I’m concerned McCain and Graham should go to hell. Can’t they be evicted from the party?
What victory? He recused himself from an imaginary investigation of a non-crime that was never committed. It’s like if I promise my wife that I won’t have an affair with Scarlett Johansson. It ain’t gonna happen anyway, so I’m not missing out on anything. Get it?
Exactly. I’m thinking he has something much bigger in mind and doesn’t need to be distracted by something that is a nothing burger anyway.
Couldn’t agree more.
Because otherwise, there is going to be civil war. I’m fed up to my eyeballs too. Enough is enough, these rat bastards have already gotten away with far too much, have too much innocent blood on their hands, too many lives ruined just so they can wallow in power and feed their disgusting excesses. They all need to be dead, not in jail, dead. It is the only way to be sure, and it may be morally right or it might be morally wrong, but I’m so tired of their antics that now I believe ridding ourselves of them has become the only sensible course of action.
Famous- I could not agree more!! The biggest insult to me is that I sat back and took the MOST outrageous treasonist crapfest of the last 8 years! I sucked it up and let the left have their Way with The muslin in chief. I sat back and watched our country be torn down to nothing- something I NEVER thought I would see. I attended one tea party and politely protested the scumbag, I dutifully wrote my representatives and voiced my opposition and begged them to represent me- ALL FOR NOTHING! I was ignored and crapped on- I want them dead too! There is no more nice left in me and whatever hope I had that Trump would be given a chance by them has been stomped out by them in the last 16 or so months.
They are not going to make any arrest until everything is airtight. No snaking away on technicalities.
I know it’s his schtick, but Tucker seemed overly antagonistic. Sessions isn’t some left-wing nut and deserved more respect. Still, when I listened to how Frankenstein posed the question I did gain even more understanding of why Sessions answered as he did. It was brand new information – new to both of them.
I didn’t take him as antagonistic…just digging for the sense of the issues and I think Tucker and Sessions both came out with a better sense of what happened and why.
If it had been a soft interview, Tucker would have been vilified for it, as he is generally very tough on his guests. In this case, I feel like he did a good job of maintaining an appropriate balance.
I think Tucker was digging to force out “the clean aspects”, being a bit aggressive takes away the ‘oh Fox just throws softballs” argument… The Liberal Media needs to be ripped apart for the attacks, and Schumer etc, makes my blood boil… “Cold Anger” indeed.
Bill oreilly did not put the entire al franken video of question.
Sundance should put it here so that we all can link it everywhere as meeded.
This hit job should be countered with facts.
It is difficult for DJT to fight back as he is awaiting confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, he has cabinet positions to fill.
DJT is a patient man, and has taken many names.
The sadness is in the Turtle..he should be the one one kicking in doors…all one hears up here is Schummer, Graham, McCain and Franken.
What the heck is the point in having a eunuch as a Senate leader? He looks and acts like a hound dog when we need a Pitbull.
Tucker was a disappointment tonight. That said he was aggressive with R.I. A**
Mcturtle can’t make any kind of headway with these idiots because he IS one of them. They all have overlords that they are beholden to, or else bad things will happen to them. The only ones up there on the hill that were not corrupted were Sessions and Rand Paul and imo
I’m done with Tucker after his interrogation of AG Sessions. For God sake man show some respect for the office if not the man.
He stinks. All the phony concern and “hmms.” Like all of them, trying to prove his street cred to the MSM.
paulraven1, I couldn’t agree more!
I agree. Carlson can go to hell.
The story may be a “nothing burger” because it’s a lie but we’ve also “seen this movie” before….
Innocent people that are brought down by these very, very treacherous, evil ones. Sessions says his acting Deputy will be doing any work relating to this. He was appointed by Pres. Trump yes, but he is an Obama appointee. I remember many were not happy with this selection.
I’m sure they’re certainly not giving up and have more planned while Pres. Trump’s pick has his hearings start next week – and I’m sure will be stalled as long as possible.
Just be prepared for the worst – hope and pray for the best. If he goes down, it may bring needed wisdom and “lessons” to Pres. Trump and his Admin. that will end up being good, and maybe even better than before – to coin one of his favorite phrases.
I’m need to finish off this day with a couple of Black Russians and go to bed
Will you and the Black Russians be sharing a pitcher of martinis? ;o)
Ah, more Russia Russia Russia…….. OY
Tucker Carlson did an awesome job. He is a journalist.
My, such a very serious furrowed brow, Mr. Carlson. Very Jake Tapperish. And why can’t you just ask a question instead of incessantly saying, ” I guess my question is…” You guess? Don’t you know?
And “there must be evidence to trigger an investigation”? Really, Tucker?
Carlson annoys me.
Again, I totally agree with you about Tucker Carlson. I cannot believe thinking people buy his brand of ‘journalism.’ He sits there looking dumfounded as if he cares. He is Juan Williams light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cnn reporting more advisor had meeting. Who are they? This going to go some distance as it looks to me.
CNN is a political arm of Obama’s new shadow govt and getting paid so CNN do not worry about ratings. It’s not easy to find all the Obama’s rats in the govt.
“CNN is reporting”? You mean “CNN is lying,” I think.
Republicans need to start taking these Democrat attacks seriously and learn from the Clinton playbook of siccing their attack dogs on these things. There was no reason for Sessions to have the news conference or appear on a talk show. They need a Rudy or Christy type to go on and aggressively attack the Democrats for their hypocrisy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, you don’t allow a cacaphony of hyenas to howl louder and louder unabated and uninterrupted. You come square right back, then you punch the square in the jaw.
You don’t think that’s coming? These jackals KNOW it’s coming.
The great unspoken question in all this is what the hell could the Russians possibly do to “influence” the election. Tamper with voting booths in Des Moines and Wichita? So what if some of them wanted Trump to win. No one ever says what exactly “influencing” the election means? Presumably this has to do with the wikileaks trove that exposed Podesta and Hillary. But wikileaks adamantly denies the Russians or any state had anything to with the leaks. But even if Russia DID hack the DNC, what has that got to do with Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
All these efforts are to make Hillary victim of Russia so she can launch herself in 2020 election. Just moving people emotionally because Hillary is a terrible candidate.
The intelligence report released a couple of months ago suggested that Americans were influenced by Russian television. Yes, Russian television. It’s absurd.
The idea that enough Americans watched it or visited RT’s website to tip the election results is hilarious.
The leaked emails show the media and Clinton campaign conspiring, so they just changed it to Trump and Russia conspiring. Easy peasy. Btw, any news on the Seth Rich murder investigation? Probably about the same as the Donald Young murder investigation in Chicago.
They overplayed their hand on this…Sessions is going nowhere…Trump was correct and the words “witch hunt” will stick, just like Fake News…Let’s use it constantly….
How about: Another Fake News Witch Hunt…
They accomplished their goal. They ended the positive news cycle for Trump. We all fell for it.
One of the things I learned as a court reporter is the importance of answering the question asked. This is engrained in attorneys from the very start. For someone of Sessions’ experience in the law, it is second nature.
The rule is: Answer the question asked and only the question asked. Jeff Sessions answered the questions asked of him. If those answers did not elicit the response the questioner was seeking, then the questioner did not ask the correct questions. That is not AG Sessions’ fault. He did not perjure himself by answering correctly the question posed.
That said, even if a different question would have been posed, I believe it would have elicited the same response. I believe AG Sessions to be an honorable man and also believe, as our President has stated, that this is nothing but a witch hunt.
distracted2: Exactly! What you have said says it all. As Trump tweeted tonight, the Dems have overplayed their hand. They have lost their grip on reality. They have NOTHING…they are clawing at the sides of the deep cesspool to keep themselves from drowning. But they ARE going down. Before 8 years are up, I expect to see the media fully investigated along with every other dishonest actor who fancies itself in, of, and by the government of the USA.
Nothing will change until the Republican party is completely destroyed. The Demos have had their *expletive deleted* cut off, they’re just a bunch of yapping monkeys now. The Republicans are the enemy of our country,
Destroy them.
President Trump has signaled in an interview with Fox & Friends a possible one-party system. I foresee the day when it will be no more about parties, but we will vote for the individual who best represents the people and who serves our country.
Right now I honestly cannot tell which are worse, republicans or democrats. Like Ripley said to the corporate honcho in Aliens, ‘I don’t know if you are the aliens are worse. At least they don’t eat their young’.
Own, not young.
It’s clear that Franken’s “question” was more a soliloquy about the CNN story … “ongoing contact between the Trump campaign and the Russians”… followed by essentially “whaddya think of that?”. It certainly wasn’t a specific question of “have you spoken with any representative of the Russia government, who and how many times ?” Franken’s “aw shucks” routine was seriously bogus.
Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak explains his contact with both parties, Dems and Reps in this video. He was invited to speak by Michael McFaul, Professor of Political Science, Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and former US Ambassador to Russia. They met at the White House 10 days prior to this November 10, 2016 speech.
* Fast forward to 1:18:55 *
If this guy is so feared by the Democrats and considered a russian spy, then why would he be asked to speak at the Aspine Security Forum, with The Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Elissa Slotkin. There are so many more speaking engagements. You tube has so many, I can’t post them all.
* Scroll down to Thursday July 28th, 2016 *
http://aspensecurityforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/ASF-2016-Agenda-PUBLIC-6.22.16.pdf
Don lemon now using tucker interview to their advantage.
Tucker was anal today.
What’s with the startled look on Tucker’s face as if he was awaken from a deep sleep and forgot who Jeff Sessions is. Lest we wolverines remind you boy,. Sessions is the “Yoda” of our time. His record is immaculate, his wisdom guided us threw the swampy waters when we were left by wayside to rot. He united us with Trump who gave us a voice and hope. He has earned my respect and I am grateful, indebted and loyal to him. Don’t ever underestimate that again or it will be you thrown to the lion’s den.
Obama, Soro, Hillary and Eric Holder are planning weekly game for next 4 years. Every week is a new issue. Trump team needs to figure out and fix this leaking issue or there is another long term game that Trump is playing that we are not aware. May all these leaks are part of Trump’s plan?
http://truthfeed.com/just-in-fbi-has-names-of-white-house-leakers/54580/
I think in future I will just read the posts by Sundance and forego reading the comments section since most of the comments are so totally critical and know-it-all and arrogant and seem to be made by a bunch of immature people.
Everybody wang chung tonight………
