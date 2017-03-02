Russian Ambassador Kislyak Attended Trump Congressional Speech Tuesday – Sat With Democrats…

With all the fake news uproar over Attorney General Sessions meeting with the Russian ambassador, perhaps this photograph provides some ‘nothingburger’ perspective:
Just last Tuesday night Ambassador Kislyak attended President Trump’s speech to a Joint Session of congress. The Russian ambassador was noted in numerous conversations with Senate Democrats and was seated on the Democrat side of the venue.
Apparently, Kislyak is a regular visitor to the Capitol as noted in this tweet reply from Brit Hume:
Worth noting that Senator Dianne Feinstein is the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and one of the key CIA and intelligence community oversight members on the exclusive Gang of Eight:
Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight
This is just another Obama-inspired attempt to take down POTUS’ closest advisors. It really is getting old…I hope we are convening a grand jury to interview all of these holdover WH and intelligence people.
Of course a commie would sit with his fellow commies. Ironic today, but not surprising any day.
For the last 8 years its been the “Race Card” which i believe petered out about a year or so ago
Well, well, well …
Right?!? The hypocrisy is staggering
Aghast, I looked at this photo and realized that I had forgotten one important rule: the dems are always doing what they are accusing others of doing!
I hope someone pulls out some big guns on these jerks. How about some indictments ?
Is it time to investigate Feinstein?
After all, someone said that she’s having an affair with Russian ambassador Kislyak.
It may not be true, but I still think that there should be an investigation.
I hear that Schumer swings both ways and may have been involved too.
Maybe Feinstein and Schumer need to step down.
There’s no maybe!
An affair???? Please stop – I’m trying to hold down my dinner. Yuck!!!
Feinstein has ties to Russia, Russia, Russia!
She must resign immediately.
Send the photo to the crooked media, WaPo, NYT, CNN etc
Maybe they are cooking up some Russian-Swamp-Uniparty stew?
#nancypelosiisreallyanastasiaromsnov
Is this all the dems have?
Russian conspiracy?
Pathetic
You lost now take your bat and go home
They. Make. Me. SICK!
I saw here, “You used to buy cars from Michigan, and not drink the water in Mexico”.
Well…the Communist are now our Government!
I’m more afraid of what Uniparty does, than what the Russians do.
So the Democrats invited him to the Joint Sessions speech. He was seen hanging out and chatting with all of them.
And Feinstein sees him on a near regular basis. And he’s close enough with them that they saved him a seat and wanted to be their with him.
And the problem is that the President wants to be friends with the Russians, but the Democrats ARE friends with the Russians. And they’re jealous.
And just like spoiled little children, they don’t want to share their friends.
And Sessions had to recuse himself over this nothing hoax? Weak
Would it be crazy to think that perhaps the death of Russian ambassador in NY was a warning to the Russian US Ambassador to play along?
http://nypost.com/2017/02/20/russian-ambassador-to-un-dies-after-passing-out-at-embassy/
Or maybe the death of the consulate?
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/nov/9/death-russian-consulate-nyc-under-investigation/
Are they so devious that they could get him to divulge a discussion that never took place?
We must pray, pray and pray for our country and our leaders.
Interesting speculation. The CIA’s never killed anyone before, have they?
Wow, that Russian Ambassador is huge.
He Is a Bear!
Harrr…
Russian Official Blasts CNN Hosts: Stop Spreading Lies And False News! (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/russian-official-blasts-cnn-sessionsambassador-meetings-stop-spreading-lies-false-news-video/
I looke at Adam Schiff and all I see is an uptight paedophile, the kind that was abused as a child and now abuses children… I forgot to tell you I am psychic… 😦
OFF TOPIC ~~
Senator Rand Paul stated that the Republican US House leadership is hiding away the Obamacare replacement bill and will not let him or others read it … Rand and his staff went to the closed-off basement room and requested to enter and read the bill and was denied, as House leadership left out a backdoor.
“The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House Energy and Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them.”
“The House Ways and Means Committee is working on another portion of the repeal plan, which will eventually be combined with the bill that comes out of the Energy and Commerce panel.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-01/republicans-hide-latest-obamacare-draft-under-shroud-of-secrecy
That good ‘ol Russian boy needs to lose a pound or two. We don’t want any more heart attacks.
President Trump promised improved relationships with Russia. President Trump also promised not to telegraph his moves and talk about his plans in front of the enemy. Even if it came to light that President Trump himself had been on the phone to Putin every day for the last two years, I wouldn’t feel betrayed or even bothered. All this crying about Russia and not once has a Democrat or #nevertrumper explained to me why I should care. What exactly is it they’re claiming Trump and the Russians colluded to do? Did they somehow make John Podesta lose his phone in the back of a taxi? Are they the ones that made Podesta’s IT aide accidentally say an obvious phishing email was “legitimate” instead of “illegitimate”?
Did the Russians use their mystical global influence to make Donna Brazile give HRC DNC Primary debate questions ahead of time? Did the Russians write the DNC bylaws that created “super delegates” and pay off all of those delegates to get them to shut out Senator Sanders during the primary?
Remember, none of those democrats or D.C. insiders thought Trump even came close to standing a chance back when the infamous “hacking” occurred. Did the Russians pay Former President Obama to emphatically proclaim in December that there was no Russian interference in the election? Did President Trump somehow talk the Russians into leveraging their corrupt influence over Hillary Clinton to persuade her to throw the election by not campaigning in states she desperately needed to win?
This is the bridge too far and now they are starting to look ridiculous to even low info voters. The democrats have nothing on Pres. Trump. 30 of them have met with the Russian ambassador themselves. They are scared to death on what AG Sessions has on them. Next they will manufacture a scandal because” anonymous sources” say they saw Pres. Trump using Russian dressing on his well done steak salad.
Democrats want a lynching so things really haven’t changed that much from yesteryear. Democrats can talk to Russians, and much more, but Republicans can’t, just like white men could talk to white women, and black women, but black men could not talk to white women. Same Democrat show just under a different tent. Proving yet again that you can take the Democrat out of the KKK, but you can’t take the KKK out of the Democrat.
