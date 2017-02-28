President Trump Signs HR Bills Promoting Women for STEM Positions (Video)…

(Via Facebook) Today I signed two bills that promote women entering and leading the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math. Currently, only 1 in every 4 women who gets a STEM degree is working in a STEM job, which is not fair and it’s not even smart for the people that aren’t taking advantage of it….
STEM good….Social Justice bad.
Wait a minute, some very in-the-know Democrats and media declared quite vociferously that Trump is a misogynist…
FAKE NEWS strikes again
Notice The Donald using this bill signing to mention the need to end offshoring and the loss of American STEM jobs
No need for bills like this. Sociaal engineering.
Disagree. This is populist nationalism. And if a government can promote jobs for its own citizens rather than just open the floodgates for corporations to outsource, I say do so.
Sorry, agree with wjb. Populist nationalism is gender neutral.
However, because Trump is MY President, #MAGA and WINNING
I’m sure this is good for optics – but these sound like dumb bills to me. (And I say that as a female with a STEM degree.)
Ya, stuff like this really worries me. that 1 in 4 statistic is misleading. I know many women with STEM degrees that CHOSE to stay home and raise children and use their degree around their house/community and to teach their children. Saying that these women don’t contribute to the community because they don’t have a STEM job bothers me.
Besides, thanks to quotas and such, I’d like to see the statistics on white males in STEM fields vs how many have degrees (while also taking into account the statistic of women CHOOSING to stay home to raise children) so misleading. This sort of Social Justice scares me. I’m really hoping these are nothing-bills that are mainly show and won’t actually affect businesses.
Hey Mon Reform H1B visas and we will all have 3 STEM jobs
First he came for the women.
Then he came for the African Americans.
Next was the Hispanics.
Meanwhile, he was taking the Unions.
Then he rallied the Christians.
And then the God Emperor’s victory was complete.
To be honest, I found this tweet odd. It’s unfair? Idk the whys behind why 1 in 4 women have a stem job, but basing decisions on statistics is exactly the sort of thing we hated obama for. What gives?
As a PR stunt, it’s great. This is the Ivanka effect. She’s a lot more liberal than Trump’s base. This cost Trump nothing to do, and it’s a great goodwill thing.
Later when they call Trump a misogynist, he can say, “What about all of the women in STEM legislation I signed?”
the implication is that we’re a nation of women haters I guess..
My nephew can’t find a job with a STEM degree. And I’ve heard lately that males are underrepresented in colleges now. I don’t like these type of bills.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have they complained he is inviting too many of the ” little people” into the oval office? I’m waiting for that
Well they do have a Mnuchin as Secretary of the Treasury 🙂
(OK, OK, I’ll go to my corner…..)
The MSM need something to complain about don’t they? 😉
Trump could cure cancer and menstrual cramps but he’d still be “all wrong all the time”
BTW this is a bill passed by Congress not an EO for those who think Ivanka did it 😉
Not a fan of this type of legislation. Why favor one group over another? Let those who are qualified get the jobs. Genitals should not be a consideration in STEM field jobs.
I don’t like this. Men were hurt the most from the recession and women are now over 60% of the attendees at colleges. It is men who are falling behind and yet women still get the jobs and education programs. I just don’t get it.
^^^^ This!!! one of my younger friends, recently graduated college with a BS in Engineering was telling me how he’s planning on going back for either a Masters or PhD. I asked him “why?” as, being an engineer myself, I didn’t really see the need as experience should be enough now that he has his first job. His response? “I’m a white male, going back to school is the only real way to further my career, thanks to the laws and regulations benefitting all these ‘protected’ groups I now have to work twice as hard to even be considered for the same positions that they’ll receive regardless of who is more qualified”
Sad, sad world we’re living in. I pray that Trump is able to help our economy bounce back so much that we won’t even notice things like “protected classes” or “quotas” because there will be so many jobs available and not enough qualified people to fill them 🙂
For clarification: I have not yet read the bills. But even the optics of this bothers me.
This can’t be pro-woman because there is not a single pink, pig-eared hat in the room!
And no burkas or hijabs either? They are the new symbol of third-wave feminism!
tired of hearing about women whining about jobs.
been to a college campus lately?
its by far majority female and minorities, many on the taxpayer dime.
suck it up butter cups
