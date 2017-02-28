Oopsie – Police Sniper Opens Fire During French President Hollande’s Speech…

At least two people have been injured, including a waiter, after a police sharpshooter accidentally opened fire during a speech by French president Francois Hollande. Mr. Hollande was talking at the opening of the Paris to Bordeaux rail when the gunshots interrupted his speech.

Breaking: French official says a police sharpshooter has accidentally opened fire at a President Hollande speech, injuring two people — Jonathan Samuels (@jonathansamuels) February 28, 2017

A security guard accidentally opened fire which hit a member of the wait staff in the calf as well as injuring his own foot. The security guard reportedly opened fire after leaving his safety in the off position.

The gun in question is said to have been fired from a soldier from a special platoon in charge the protection of the gendarmerie, according to the DailyMail. Video Below:

If anyone was a conspiratorially minded chap, and given the stakes in the upcoming French election, and adding that Francois Hollande is not running for reelection, and layering the severe influence being attempted by globalists within the U.S. Dept of State and nationalists from Russia, and considering the recent WikiLeaks information about the CIA efforts to influence French elections…. well, some might wonder if this might have been a warning shot of sorts. But that would mean it wasn’t actually accidental, and yet needed to look accidental,.. or something.

Nah, the police sniper just accidentally shot the waiter.

Oopsie daisy..

