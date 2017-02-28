Oopsie – Police Sniper Opens Fire During French President Hollande’s Speech…

At least two people have been injured, including a waiter, after a police sharpshooter accidentally opened fire during a speech by French president Francois Hollande. Mr. Hollande was talking at the opening of the Paris to Bordeaux rail when the gunshots interrupted his speech.
Breaking: French official says a police sharpshooter has accidentally opened fire at a President Hollande speech, injuring two people
— Jonathan Samuels (@jonathansamuels) February 28, 2017
A security guard accidentally opened fire which hit a member of the wait staff in the calf as well as injuring his own foot. The security guard reportedly opened fire after leaving his safety in the off position.
The gun in question is said to have been fired from a soldier from a special platoon in charge the protection of the gendarmerie, according to the DailyMail. Video Below:
If anyone was a conspiratorially minded chap, and given the stakes in the upcoming French election, and adding that Francois Hollande is not running for reelection, and layering the severe influence being attempted by globalists within the U.S. Dept of State and nationalists from Russia, and considering the recent WikiLeaks information about the CIA efforts to influence French elections…. well, some might wonder if this might have been a warning shot of sorts. But that would mean it wasn’t actually accidental, and yet needed to look accidental,.. or something.
Nah, the police sniper just accidentally shot the waiter.
Oopsie daisy..
It was a warning from ALLAH so that the French people don’t defy the prophet.
Barney Fife?
More like – Barney Rubble!
Sounds more like the notorious Apple Dumpling Gang…
Making popcorn! This explanation will be a doozy!
Hollande didn’t immediately surrender. The shot must not have been fired by a German.
Hands up! Don’t Shoot!
I wonder if it was a bolt action rifle?
More like dolt action.
I am stealing this!
Me too
I wonder what the name of the sniper is and if Coulter’s law applies here.
Other than that possibility, yes, it is absolutely a threat. LePen will not be backed down by threats.
It was probably Slick Willy Clinton, since he’s looking for a job now that his Global Initiative has been shut down. Probably first day on the “new j-o-b”
And this is why they don’t let French cops carry guns…
So, his popularity is *that* low, huh?
He should not have been playing with his gun in public.
A gunshot rings out and French security agents rush to the side of the president. Naw, just kidding. I said ‘French security agents’.
Another reason why I am pleased that Trump is keeping his personal security close.
One wonders how secure a foreign leader is when the French have trigger happy security people…?
He didn’t look worried, and his protection detail didn’t rush him to safety. Add that to the cynicism.
Shades of the original “The Day of the Jackal”. Read it. Rent it. SUPER flick!
And I won’t spoil the ending!!
Reading the article, the “sharp” shooter got the waiter in the leg and himself in the foot (yes really).
Not too sharp I’d say.
Is this the guy who said “at least we don’t have people running around shooting people with guns” in response to our POTUS?
That’s how i first read it also, but I followed the link to Daily Mail article; that says he hit a waiter and a bystander.
But wait! There’s more! I only heard one shot.
If there really was only one shot, in order to shoot the waiter in the leg and himself in the foot, the bullet had to go through the shooter’s foot into the waiter’s leg which leads to some interesting thoughts about how they were positioned. OR it had to go through the waiter’s leg and then into the shooter’s foot, which leads to even more interesting acrobatic thoughts.
That’s one magic loogie !
His reaction is as if it happens every week!!!
That was really weird, who reacts that way and no security ran up to him at all. Very, very strange.
Trump Dun it…..
So the safety was off and his fingers was inside the trigger guard and…this is a sniper? Oh yeah, French sniper.
A “sharpshooter”? Define “sharp.”
A highly-trained sniper accidentally fires TWO shots? How is that even possible and accidental from a highly-trained sniper?
Merde!
The train is fine.
That. WAS. AWESOME!
These are our NATO elite at work.
If it isn’t a bomb from jet, NATO has no relevance.
France, which I love, is a total cultural mess.
A great tragedy that desperately needs Le Pen to straighten out things now, or it will all be lost.
I dont believe that it was a trained sniper
