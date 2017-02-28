Oopsie – Police Sniper Opens Fire During French President Hollande’s Speech…

Posted on February 28, 2017 by

At least two people have been injured, including a waiter, after a police sharpshooter accidentally opened fire during a speech by French president Francois Hollande. Mr. Hollande was talking at the opening of the Paris to Bordeaux rail when the gunshots interrupted his speech.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A security guard accidentally opened fire which hit a member of the wait staff in the calf as well as injuring his own foot. The security guard reportedly opened fire after leaving his safety in the off position.

The gun in question is said to have been fired from a soldier from a special platoon in charge the protection of the gendarmerie, according to the DailyMail. Video Below:

If anyone was a conspiratorially minded chap, and given the stakes in the upcoming French election, and adding that Francois Hollande is not running for reelection, and layering the severe influence being attempted by globalists within the U.S. Dept of State and nationalists from Russia, and considering the recent WikiLeaks information about the CIA efforts to influence French elections…. well, some might wonder if this might have been a warning shot of sorts. But that would mean it wasn’t actually accidental, and yet needed to look accidental,.. or something.

Nah, the police sniper just accidentally shot the waiter.

Oopsie daisy..

putin hollandeCENA DE ESTADO EN HONOR DE FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2017, European Union, France, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Oopsie – Police Sniper Opens Fire During French President Hollande’s Speech…

  1. Sa_Bi says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    It was a warning from ALLAH so that the French people don’t defy the prophet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. RJ says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Barney Fife?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Peter G. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Making popcorn! This explanation will be a doozy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Rebel Mope says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Hollande didn’t immediately surrender. The shot must not have been fired by a German.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Peter G. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I wonder if it was a bolt action rifle?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Jimmy Jack says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I wonder what the name of the sniper is and if Coulter’s law applies here.

    Other than that possibility, yes, it is absolutely a threat. LePen will not be backed down by threats.

    Like

    Reply
  7. bertdilbert says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    And this is why they don’t let French cops carry guns…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    So, his popularity is *that* low, huh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. bertdilbert says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    He should not have been playing with his gun in public.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    A gunshot rings out and French security agents rush to the side of the president. Naw, just kidding. I said ‘French security agents’.

    Like

    Reply
  11. mtkennedy21 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Another reason why I am pleased that Trump is keeping his personal security close.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Steve Oglesby says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    He didn’t look worried, and his protection detail didn’t rush him to safety. Add that to the cynicism.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Shades of the original “The Day of the Jackal”. Read it. Rent it. SUPER flick!

    And I won’t spoil the ending!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. wizzum says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Reading the article, the “sharp” shooter got the waiter in the leg and himself in the foot (yes really).
    Not too sharp I’d say.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mary kate conly says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Is this the guy who said “at least we don’t have people running around shooting people with guns” in response to our POTUS?

      Like

      Reply
    • dbethd says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      That’s how i first read it also, but I followed the link to Daily Mail article; that says he hit a waiter and a bystander.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lburg says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      But wait! There’s more! I only heard one shot.

      If there really was only one shot, in order to shoot the waiter in the leg and himself in the foot, the bullet had to go through the shooter’s foot into the waiter’s leg which leads to some interesting thoughts about how they were positioned. OR it had to go through the waiter’s leg and then into the shooter’s foot, which leads to even more interesting acrobatic thoughts.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    His reaction is as if it happens every week!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    So the safety was off and his fingers was inside the trigger guard and…this is a sniper? Oh yeah, French sniper.
    A “sharpshooter”? Define “sharp.”

    Like

    Reply
  18. dbethd says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    A highly-trained sniper accidentally fires TWO shots? How is that even possible and accidental from a highly-trained sniper?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Bull Durham says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Merde!

    Like

    Reply
  20. MikeH says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    The train is fine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Bull Durham says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    These are our NATO elite at work.

    If it isn’t a bomb from jet, NATO has no relevance.

    France, which I love, is a total cultural mess.
    A great tragedy that desperately needs Le Pen to straighten out things now, or it will all be lost.

    Like

    Reply
  22. maga2016 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I dont believe that it was a trained sniper

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s