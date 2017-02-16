WikiLeaks Drops Bombshell Report Exposing CIA Involvement In 2012 French Election…

Today WikiLeaks drops a bombshell exposing President Obama and Hillary Clinton using the CIA to manipulate the outcome of the 2012 election in France (full pdf below).

According to documents released today by WikiLeaks the CIA ordered covert targeted activity in the 2012 French presidential election which included French Politicians Francois Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy & Marine Le Pen.

I’ll highlight what this could mean below, after the WikiLeaks information:

WIKILEAKS – All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA’s human (“HUMINT”) and electronic (“SIGINT”) spies in the seven months leading up to France’s 2012 presidential election. The revelations are contained within three CIA tasking orders published today by WikiLeaks as context for its forth coming CIA Vault 7 series.

Named specifically as targets are the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan.

The CIA assessed that President Sarkozy’s party was not assured re-election. Specific tasking concerning his party included obtaining the “Strategic Election Plans” of the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP); schisms or alliances developing in the UMP elite; private UMP reactions to Sarkozy’s campaign stratagies; discussions within the UMP on any “perceived vulnerabilities to maintaining power” after the election; efforts to change the party’s ideological mission; and discussions about Sarkozy’s support for the UMP and “the value he places on the continuation of the party’s dominance”.

Specific instructions tasked CIA officers to discover Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” as well as how he interacted with his advisors. Sarkozy’s earlier self-identification as “Sarkozy the American” did not protect him from US espionage in the 2012 election or during his presidency.

The espionage order for “Non Ruling Political Parties and Candidates Strategic Election Plans” which targeted Francois Holland, Marine Le Pen and other opposition figures requires obtaining opposition parties’ strategies for the election; information on internal party dynamics and rising leaders; efforts to influence and implement political decisions; support from local government officials, government elites or business elites; views of the United States; efforts to reach out to other countries, including Germany, U.K., Libya, Israel, Palestine, Syria & Cote d’Ivoire; as well as information about party and candidate funding.

Significantly, two CIA opposition espionage tasks, “What policies do they promote to help boost France’s economic growth prospects?” and “What are their opinions on the German model of export-led growth?” resonate with a U.S. economic espionage order from the same year. That order requires obtaining details of every prospective French export contract or deal valued at $200m or more.

The opposition espionage order also places weight on obtaining the candidates’ attitudes to the E.U’s economic crisis, centering around their position on the Greek debt crisis; the role of France and Germany in the management of the Greek debt crisis; the vulnerability of French government and French banks to a Greek default; and “specific proposals and recommendations” to deal with “the euro-zone crisis”.

The CIA espionage orders published today are classified and restricted to U.S. eyes only (“NOFORN”) due to “Friends-on-Friends sensitivities”. The orders state that the collected information is to “support” the activities of the CIA, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s E.U section, and the U.S. State Department’s Intelligence and Research Branch.

The CIA operation ran for ten months from 21 Nov 2011 to 29 Sep 2012, crossing the April-May 2012 French presidential election and several months into the formation of the new government. (LINK)

Here’s the CIA Intelligence Release from WikiLeaks:

So What Does All This Mean?

To answer that question, you must also remember the research and evaluation rules. To understand activity within any intelligence action any observer must do two things:

#1 You must stay elevated. If you try to get into the weeds you will be lost because your insight will be lacking specificity briefs.

#2 You must always reflect upon the recent historic context of the engagement you are observing. Including, most importantly, the engagements of the parties therein.

CTH is in a unique position to highlight what could be happening because we have tracked the larger globalist movement through the key state and agency apparatus where their activity is most transparently obvious, specifically France.

It was slightly less than a week ago when we shared the transparently obvious State Department effort to influence the 2017 French Election – SEE HERE – CNN began broadcasting a narrative that Russia was set to interfere and attempt influence over the upcoming election. Excerpt:

Those who follow the messaging from within the unofficial news agency of the U.S. State Department, CNN or CNNi, might have noticed a report delivered by Wolf Blitzer yesterday claiming the Russians were set to influence another nationalist election victory, this time in France.

With a vote coming in April, could French elections be targeted by the same Russian hackers accused of meddling in the US campaign? (CNN LINK) The entire proclamation by Blitzer, and the executive level CNN folks who put it together, was almost identical to the previous claims of a vast Russian conspiracy influencing the U.S. election and the victory of President Donald Trump. The difference between November 2016 and today, is this time CNN is attempting to get out ahead of an election rather than responding to the outcome therein. In essence, CNN -and by extension the progressive State Department officials remaining within the shadow deep state construct- is trying to influence the French Presidential Race. Blaming the Russians in advance is an attempt to weaken Marine Le Pen. But why would they do this, you might ask. Well, those of you who have followed the historic research on the State Department might well remember the “Rivkin Project“. The globalist agents who carry a vested interest are simply not willing to concede another loss in their decades long approach toward eliminating nationalist sentiment. (read more)

This release today from WikiLeaks appears to be a push back against the U.S. State Department effort. [As outlined in the CNN and CNNi narrative.]

However, it would also be naive to believe this release today was the exclusive work of WikiLeaks. The timing, against the backdrop, is just way too coincidental.

This release today appears to be an outcome of Russia pushing back against the U.S. State Department intention (the shadow globalist operatives embedded there), by delivering information to WikiLeaks that would undercut the U.S. DoS objectives to undercut Marine Le Pen.

This early in 2017 it’s not the U.S. Trump State Department engaging in France; this is activity from the remaining elements of the Obama Globalist State Department who are still in place. [might also explain Putin’s ship off the East coast – a ‘ping’ of sorts]

In essence, what we could be witnessing is the very public visibility of two groups of interests, U.S. DoS and Russia, conducting a proxy psy-ops campaign – with each state actor using competing conduits. • The U.S. DoS using CNN and CNNi, • and Russia hitting back using WikiLeaks. [The French election outcome is the objective.]

Holy Cats ! Yes, this is pretty darned stunning.

Expanding and staying elevated – This confluence of events: If the Wikileaks source is Russia, as the motive would seem to be…. then this would also indicate, or at least support the notion, that Russia was the source of the 2016 WikiLeaks DNC and Podesta releases.

Perhaps this entire construct of covert state sponsored activity is what explains why Team Clinton (Democrats, Media, professional left et al) are so violently vitriolic toward Russia as an outcome of their 2016 election defeat.

Accepting that possibility does not indicate the information contained within either release is inaccurate, but rather to say there is a historic explanation here for current motives of both parties, Russia and Clinton. That motive is not being expanded by anyone.

The remaining globalists embeds within the U.S. Department of State are trying to influence the French election (CNNi as a participatory agent). Russia is pushing back against the U.S. activity by exposing the 2012 CIA activity via WikiLeaks.

The Globalists (the shadow governments) are losing; with the losses they are getting dragged into the sunlight, and striking out.

Things begin to make a lot more sense….

