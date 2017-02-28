Mitch McConnell: The Expansionist Swamp Must Be Fully Funded…

I shall just keep quiet and allow Mitch to speak for himself. It’s amazing how the talking points of the UniParty take flight:

https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/836657622333825024/video/1

  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Mitch, the gig is up buddy. Follow our Prez or get out of the way.

  2. Stringy Theory says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Trump holds the trump card here. He can use the bully pulpit to rake Mcturtle and his gope allies over the coals for their wasteful spending and he can demand a budget, not an omnibus bill that lyin Ryan and Mcturtle have pushed through in the past. And Trump holds the veto pen and will use it. They are so screwed by our POTUS and I love it.

  3. Sa_Bi says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Great that the State Department diplomacy knowledge saved the US tax payers so much money in Ukraine, Libya etc.

    • Sentient says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

      Maybe President Trump should bring up Operation Zero Footprint, which McConnell was in on and where McConnell’s “cost-saving” State Department (run by Hillary) used NATO to GO AROUND the Defense department to fund the “moderate rebels” in Libya and then Syria. Thank God they saved so much money (sarc/) while sending a million “refugees” – indistinguishable from terrorists – to destroy the West. Seriously, you couldn’t even make this s*** up.

      • MVW says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        Uniparty – CIA (self funding) = 0

        CIA weaponized Islam, and continues to support it with weapons, strategy, logistics. Because CIA is self funding, it is no longer serving America, it serves itself.

        Islam is the perfect tool for Uniparty / CIA, Islam has everything, Jihad, no morals (pedophilia, slavery, illegal trafficking, lying), banks, and lots idiots willing to commit suicide or sacrifice their children.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        February 28, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        This is why there will be significant pushback on this budget cut from both sides of the aisle. They use these funds to destabilize governments, pay off governments… along with other nefarious “projects”.

        I hope this will shine a huge light on what REALLY goes on with our money.

  4. Howie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    THE LOOT! It must be split!!! The Festival of the Splitting of the LOOT is a Uniparty Tadition.

  5. Cetera says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    The debt limit “crisis” is going to create all the leverage Trump needs. Pass the budget, or the gov’t gets shut down and Trump funds what he will with the revenue available. The debt limit doesn’t need to be raised until the budget is passed.

    If not, the Congress will need to override a veto increasing the debt limit, and passing another CR or a different budget. I don’t see that happening, no matter what.

    Again, Trump holds all the cards. They were dealt to Trump by the Swampmen. Unfortunately for the Swampmen, they plotted to have someone else in place holding those cards, playing a different game.

    But God plotted too, and God is the best of plotters.

  6. labrat says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Just because money is appropriated, doesn’t mean you have to spend it. Just saying.

  7. JoD says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Put a house dress on him and old Mitch is the spittin’ image of my very late great Grandma Minnie!

    Liked by 7 people

  8. sundance says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    video/1

  9. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

  10. Maquis says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Sorry, Mitch. Your pockets are already well lined.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Sentient says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    We need to cut State’s funding because if California leaves the Union we’re going to need a much longer wall.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Cow wow says:
      February 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      Ha!!!😉

    • Ono says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      Sentient…

      Ca. isn’t going anywhere! With four international ports (Long Beach, San Pedro, San Diego, and San Francisco)Three international Air Ports (Lax, San Fran, and San Diego), The Central, Salinas and Imperial Valley (Bread produce and wine basket of the world, The eight largest economic power in the world, and dozens of Military bases of strategic value you are obviously preaching from a CNN pulpit.

      If Ca. Leaves then the GDP will drop like an anchor. Pump the bilge before throwing the cargo overboard!

      The illegals, in Ca will leave long before the true Californians do. Read a history book and see who was here first.

      Like

  12. repsort says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    So when we DO hit the debt ceiling, President Trump will have total item by item control over what incoming revenues get spent on once we’re out of cash…

    That seems like MASSIVE LEVERAGE to me…

    Sockman mentioned it in an interview with Greg Hunter.

  13. roxiellTX says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Why don’t they just find the “lost” money?
    They need more skimable swamp funding.

  14. duchess01 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I think McC sees the writing on the wall – and it petrifies him – their ‘extra’ paycheck is at stake – nothing more – they don’t work for us – so they don’t care – except to keep their cut – listen to his objections – that’s where the money is – from where their ‘bonus’ money comes!

  15. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Does POTUS not have, in effect, a Yuge line item veto??

    Like

    February 28, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Does POTUS not have, in effect, a YUGE line item veto in the entire Administration?

    Like

    February 28, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Starting at 48 minutes, Stefan gives an excellent rant about addiction and the expansionist government / swamp / Leviathan.

  19. Josie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Perhaps he’s concerned the secret account they all dip into will disappear. Remember the state dept losing $6 billion under Clinton? How did the arab spring get funded? How did Benghazi gun running get funded? How did Fast n Furious gunrunning get funded? Too many dark wars are paid out of the State Dept and Mitch doesn’t seem to care. He knows. Trump is getting close. I suspect all the dirty stuff comes out of State..blackmail, hitmen, hackers, & conversations w Russia.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    compare and contrast……

    POTUS TRUMP: he will be discussing his BUDGET {you remember those things, right?) and CUTTING THE SPENDING.

    Mitch the Swamp Protector: “we will be deciding how much we will SPEND and HOW WE’RE GONNA SPEND IT”.

    Like

  21. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Function 150: International Affairs
    Function 150 contains funding for all U.S. international activities, including: operating U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world; providing military assistance to allies; aiding developing nations; dispensing economic assistance to fledgling democracies; promoting U.S. exports abroad; making U.S. payments to international organizations; and contributing to international peacekeeping efforts. The major agencies in this function include the Departments of Agriculture, State, and the Treasury; the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

    ~ Folks, one should research USAID, this org’ is how the ‘deep state’ surreptitiously places CIA moles within the nations they wish to topple, ‘regime change’ tactics and brings in the IMF and WTO types to negotiate with Heads of States to usurp their natural resources through multi-million dollar bondage loans. ~

  22. littleflower481 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    This is the epitome of everything that is wrong with the Republican Party. McConnell is so excited to be able to work with the Democrats! What the hell is wrong with him. He should be holding them hostage…like yes the positions will go, maybe we will talk to you about one or two but not until you confirm every single one of these cabinet members and Gorsuch and anyone else PTrump wants in there. Instead he is a simpering idiot…what a loser.

    • Guy K. says:
      February 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      “What the hell is wrong with him?”

      Is that a rhetorical question. McConnell is a bought and paid for whore with no courage and no principles. Who by now does not understand this?

      Like

  23. Howie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    It may be that the only hope now is the revival of Platform Shoes..

    Like

  24. Guy K. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    The feckless, chinless, gutless turtle can’t face up to the fact that it isn’t 2014 anymore. His “long game” of kicking to can down the road is over, and if he doesn’t realize it, Trump is going to call him out and kick his can.

    Like

  25. TwoLaine says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    The 7th floor shadow government must get upset without their paychecks. Good. Maybe they’ll pick up their toys and go home. 😉

    First, let’s sell all the artwork and fine dining ware at all the embassies. Cut the budget by the amount wasted on all that. Cut it by the amount that was “lost”. If you can lose large sums of our $$$, you should not get anymore to lose.

    #MAGA

