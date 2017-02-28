Mitch McConnell: The Expansionist Swamp Must Be Fully Funded…

I shall just keep quiet and allow Mitch to speak for himself. It’s amazing how the talking points of the UniParty take flight:
https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/836657622333825024/video/1
Mitch, the gig is up buddy. Follow our Prez or get out of the way.
Look at those mouths! They are really taking this “power of the purse” thing seriously. If Mitch didn’t keep his mouth so tight, the wattle under his chin would be making prodigious, epic swings.
Gotta hide the forked tongue somewhere.
Trump holds the trump card here. He can use the bully pulpit to rake Mcturtle and his gope allies over the coals for their wasteful spending and he can demand a budget, not an omnibus bill that lyin Ryan and Mcturtle have pushed through in the past. And Trump holds the veto pen and will use it. They are so screwed by our POTUS and I love it.
I just heard that the President might offer a compromise on immigration. Is this some sort of stomach sinking amnesty program to get Mitch and Ryan to move their a$$es?
If so, I am not feeling the love right now.
Do you have a link?
There’s no reason whatsoever for Trump to compromise on anything.
Don’t know what to make of this either but guess we’ll find out tonight.
“House Speaker Paul Ryan has won over an unlikely ally to salvage his controversial tax plan: Steve Bannon.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-02-28/ryan-said-to-forge-unexpected-alliance-with-bannon-on-border-tax
🤔I’m thinking President Trump is playing McConnell’s and the Democrats game, knowing that he himself has the only path to the ultimate win(with his trusty pen🖊). Play along with their silly little games, let them think they’re winning, gain their trust, and get what he needs out of them, then veto their bills.😃👍🇺🇸
Better not be any compromise on immigration, or P.Trump will be a ONE term President.
filia.aurea “Better not be any compromise on immigration, or P.Trump will be a ONE term President.”
Who would you enlace him with..?
Pence, Ryan or Cruz..????
Or what ever communist is running on the left..?
I stick with Trump even if he compromises.
Correction: Replace him with ?
Mother of all government shutdowns. Make popcorn.
I do believe it starts tonight.
Great that the State Department diplomacy knowledge saved the US tax payers so much money in Ukraine, Libya etc.
Maybe President Trump should bring up Operation Zero Footprint, which McConnell was in on and where McConnell’s “cost-saving” State Department (run by Hillary) used NATO to GO AROUND the Defense department to fund the “moderate rebels” in Libya and then Syria. Thank God they saved so much money (sarc/) while sending a million “refugees” – indistinguishable from terrorists – to destroy the West. Seriously, you couldn’t even make this s*** up.
Uniparty – CIA (self funding) = 0
CIA weaponized Islam, and continues to support it with weapons, strategy, logistics. Because CIA is self funding, it is no longer serving America, it serves itself.
Islam is the perfect tool for Uniparty / CIA, Islam has everything, Jihad, no morals (pedophilia, slavery, illegal trafficking, lying), banks, and lots idiots willing to commit suicide or sacrifice their children.
There is historical precedence to our CIA.
Situation and it will have the same ending if the CIA is not reigned in.
The Praetorian Guard:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Praetorian_Guard
This is why there will be significant pushback on this budget cut from both sides of the aisle. They use these funds to destabilize governments, pay off governments… along with other nefarious “projects”.
I hope this will shine a huge light on what REALLY goes on with our money.
THE LOOT! It must be split!!! The Festival of the Splitting of the LOOT is a Uniparty Tadition.
And all my Rowdy Friends have settled down.
The tunes really help..lol. The sun is well over the yardarm in Dixie.
The debt limit “crisis” is going to create all the leverage Trump needs. Pass the budget, or the gov’t gets shut down and Trump funds what he will with the revenue available. The debt limit doesn’t need to be raised until the budget is passed.
If not, the Congress will need to override a veto increasing the debt limit, and passing another CR or a different budget. I don’t see that happening, no matter what.
Again, Trump holds all the cards. They were dealt to Trump by the Swampmen. Unfortunately for the Swampmen, they plotted to have someone else in place holding those cards, playing a different game.
But God plotted too, and God is the best of plotters.
Also agree with your comments. I believe Trump will show these CoC puppets who is really the boss and it’s not Donahue.
Just wait till the Fed gets hit with an audit…and the gold reserve…
Just because money is appropriated, doesn’t mean you have to spend it. Just saying.
Put a house dress on him and old Mitch is the spittin’ image of my very late great Grandma Minnie!
video/1
I’d hate to be in Mcturtle’s position of defending the wasteful spending at State, especially after T-Rex makes it clear that the spending is totally unwarranted.
This is priceless. Going after the truly sacred cows. President has made his opening bid. Ryan and McConnell your turn.
ooh like that “President has made his opening bid”.
Getcher popcorn, peeps!!!
My GOPe wannabe South Dakota Senator Thune is always right there like a puppy dog following the master. makes me sick!
mark my words he is being groomed for POTUS one day and should not be allowed anywhere near it. South Dakota may be a red state but it’s highly corrupt
Sad to say — what state isn’t???? I have lived in NJ, PA, NH, CA, NV, and FL. It’s EVERYWHERE!
That IS sad
So is N.C. Burr/Tillis
Why even ask for a cut, just dont spend it.
The federal budget is divided into approximately 20 categories known as budget functions. These functions include all spending for a given topic, regardless of the federal agency that oversees the individual federal program. Both the President’s budget, submitted annually, and Congress’ budget resolution, passed annually, comprise these approximately 20 functions.
http://budget.house.gov/budgetprocess/budgetfunctions.htm#function150
Function 150: International Affairs
Function 150 contains funding for all U.S. international activities, including: operating U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world; providing military assistance to allies; aiding developing nations; dispensing economic assistance to fledgling democracies; promoting U.S. exports abroad; making U.S. payments to international organizations; and contributing to international peacekeeping efforts. The major agencies in this function include the Departments of Agriculture, State, and the Treasury; the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.
USAID!!! Get em’.
See my comment below on USAID, the one org’ that is regularly kicked out of other countries. Recommended book “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” John Perkins
“providing military assistance to allies” – one of the avenues used by McCain and his cohorts in the Senate and Pentagon to fund ‘their Middle East’ allies off the record?
Cuts available in every one of those categories. Between 10% and 40%, plus reimbursement from foreign governments. We’re broke.
Can’t watch
Is this what congress will hear tonight?
Sorry, Mitch. Your pockets are already well lined.
We need to cut State’s funding because if California leaves the Union we’re going to need a much longer wall.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!!!😉
Sentient…
Ca. isn’t going anywhere! With four international ports (Long Beach, San Pedro, San Diego, and San Francisco)Three international Air Ports (Lax, San Fran, and San Diego), The Central, Salinas and Imperial Valley (Bread produce and wine basket of the world, The eight largest economic power in the world, and dozens of Military bases of strategic value you are obviously preaching from a CNN pulpit.
If Ca. Leaves then the GDP will drop like an anchor. Pump the bilge before throwing the cargo overboard!
The illegals, in Ca will leave long before the true Californians do. Read a history book and see who was here first.
So when we DO hit the debt ceiling, President Trump will have total item by item control over what incoming revenues get spent on once we’re out of cash…
That seems like MASSIVE LEVERAGE to me…
Sockman mentioned it in an interview with Greg Hunter.
Why don’t they just find the “lost” money?
They need more skimable swamp funding.
I think McC sees the writing on the wall – and it petrifies him – their ‘extra’ paycheck is at stake – nothing more – they don’t work for us – so they don’t care – except to keep their cut – listen to his objections – that’s where the money is – from where their ‘bonus’ money comes!
That look of fear is not a good look on him.
No, but you see it E C! That is the key!
Does POTUS not have, in effect, a Yuge line item veto??
Does POTUS not have, in effect, a YUGE line item veto in the entire Administration?
(sorry – browser exited spontaneously!)
Starting at 48 minutes, Stefan gives an excellent rant about addiction and the expansionist government / swamp / Leviathan.
Perhaps he’s concerned the secret account they all dip into will disappear. Remember the state dept losing $6 billion under Clinton? How did the arab spring get funded? How did Benghazi gun running get funded? How did Fast n Furious gunrunning get funded? Too many dark wars are paid out of the State Dept and Mitch doesn’t seem to care. He knows. Trump is getting close. I suspect all the dirty stuff comes out of State..blackmail, hitmen, hackers, & conversations w Russia.
compare and contrast……
POTUS TRUMP: he will be discussing his BUDGET {you remember those things, right?) and CUTTING THE SPENDING.
Mitch the Swamp Protector: “we will be deciding how much we will SPEND and HOW WE’RE GONNA SPEND IT”.
I am weary of this crap.. Weary. It is so crooked and corrupt. That is about the bottom line.
Just weary of it.
Off to youtube.
~ Folks, one should research USAID, this org’ is how the ‘deep state’ surreptitiously places CIA moles within the nations they wish to topple, ‘regime change’ tactics and brings in the IMF and WTO types to negotiate with Heads of States to usurp their natural resources through multi-million dollar bondage loans. ~
This is the epitome of everything that is wrong with the Republican Party. McConnell is so excited to be able to work with the Democrats! What the hell is wrong with him. He should be holding them hostage…like yes the positions will go, maybe we will talk to you about one or two but not until you confirm every single one of these cabinet members and Gorsuch and anyone else PTrump wants in there. Instead he is a simpering idiot…what a loser.
“What the hell is wrong with him?”
Is that a rhetorical question. McConnell is a bought and paid for whore with no courage and no principles. Who by now does not understand this?
It may be that the only hope now is the revival of Platform Shoes..
The feckless, chinless, gutless turtle can’t face up to the fact that it isn’t 2014 anymore. His “long game” of kicking to can down the road is over, and if he doesn’t realize it, Trump is going to call him out and kick his can.
The 7th floor shadow government must get upset without their paychecks. Good. Maybe they’ll pick up their toys and go home. 😉
First, let’s sell all the artwork and fine dining ware at all the embassies. Cut the budget by the amount wasted on all that. Cut it by the amount that was “lost”. If you can lose large sums of our $$$, you should not get anymore to lose.
#MAGA
