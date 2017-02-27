EPIC – Erin Burnett Says Talking to Russians is “Treason” – Gottabe…

Treason I say, T.R.E.A.S.O.N.  Oh, stop… my sides hurt.  I cannot stop laughing and I’ve watched this video more than a few times.

CNN Dingbat Erin Burnett tries to tell former Attorney General Michael Mukasey that talking to the Russians about the election is a crime, “a crime”…  Actually, “Treason”, swear… gottabe.. or something.

Oh, the look on Mukasey’s face is buckets of funny.  “What”? !!  The media have gone so deep inside their echo-chambered moonbattery, they’ve convinced themselves that talking to Russians is a criminal act.  WATCH:

Comrade Sean Spicer should wear a big fur hat and bring a dancing bear into the Press Briefing room tomorrow,… with a Cossack line !! See, that’s why I could never be a press secretary. I would so never let these dingbats live this stuff down.

  2. Dale says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    They pay no price for their stupidity… it actually becomes a resume enhancer… that’s what gets me more than the actual stupidity.

