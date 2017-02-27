Treason I say, T.R.E.A.S.O.N. Oh, stop… my sides hurt. I cannot stop laughing and I’ve watched this video more than a few times.

CNN Dingbat Erin Burnett tries to tell former Attorney General Michael Mukasey that talking to the Russians about the election is a crime, “a crime”… Actually, “Treason”, swear… gottabe.. or something.

Oh, the look on Mukasey’s face is buckets of funny. “What”? !! The media have gone so deep inside their echo-chambered moonbattery, they’ve convinced themselves that talking to Russians is a criminal act. WATCH:



Comrade Sean Spicer should wear a big fur hat and bring a dancing bear into the Press Briefing room tomorrow,… with a Cossack line !! See, that’s why I could never be a press secretary. I would so never let these dingbats live this stuff down.

