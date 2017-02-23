CNN’s Chris Cuomo Demands 12-year-old Girls Be “Tolerant” of Male Genitalia…

This is almost too stunning for words. Seriously, not kidding.

In a twitter response to a person concerned about allowing adult males in the restroom facilities of women and girls, CNN host Chris Cuomo -a father of two girls himself- says the girls are the problem, and the parents are “overprotective” and “intolerant” for not wanting their 12-year-old daughter exposed to men in the restroom.

(Link To Tweet)

If this is the progressive position, the 2018 mid-term election will be a landslide to remove the remaining Democrats from all federal offices. This is absurd Moonbattery.

