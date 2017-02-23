CNN’s Chris Cuomo Demands 12-year-old Girls Be “Tolerant” of Male Genitalia…

This is almost too stunning for words. Seriously, not kidding.
In a twitter response to a person concerned about allowing adult males in the restroom facilities of women and girls, CNN host Chris Cuomo -a father of two girls himself- says the girls are the problem, and the parents are “overprotective” and “intolerant” for not wanting their 12-year-old daughter exposed to men in the restroom.
If this is the progressive position, the 2018 mid-term election will be a landslide to remove the remaining Democrats from all federal offices. This is absurd Moonbattery.
Advertisements
it was only a matter of time since the v****a wearing woman’s march that the male part exposure would be considered ok.
his suggestion has an air of pedophilia to it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No wonder he doesn’t have an audience.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is this the fake news person Cuomo? The one who recently stated Trump was anti-Semitic for not tweeting out with particular vigor against some violence against Jews (even though he did speak out on it)?
There really needs to be an ongoing assessment of the falsity and depravity of this guy and other MSM on some television show. A regular feature. I know there are websites which do that, but broadcast news video of these pervs would be nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any conservative or republican would be forced to resign by now after such sick comment! Chomp needs to be held accountable. This is really Pedophile behavior- ” are you sure you don’t want it kiddo!” SICK SICK SICK!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a transgender lesbian. Who can help with that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to joke about being a lesbian trapped in a man’s body, until I heard about Bruce Jenner. He says that even once he’s done “becoming a woman”, he’ll still be attracted to women, not men. I’m like “what the actual f***?” I’d assumed he was attracted to men. I thought that was the whole freaking point. Why turn from a hetero man into a lesbian? I guess I just wasn’t made for these times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@tax2much – GOD !! By the way God didn’t make you a transgender or a lesbian – That was your choice.
If you want out … Turn to God ! That’s the Living God of the Bible.
LikeLike
Former cowboy.
LikeLike
Transgender lesbian is a “real” thing. An essential part of World War T in fact.
LikeLike
This may not seem relevant but it is…
LISTEN: Chaos-riddled Sweden IMPORTS CAMELS to give Somali Muslim migrants work and “promote integration”
http://pamelageller.com/2017/02/sweden-camels-somali-muslims.html/
http://pamelageller.com/2017/02/sweden-camels-somali-muslims.html/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mail-order brides.
How do you take your sugar……
one hump, or two?
LikeLiked by 6 people
You devil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Howie – AND … to give them a sexual release when they “Need” one” .. Ugg!
Where’s “PETA” when you need one!
LikeLike
Read Cuomo’s twitter feed… he’s still going…
https://twitter.com/ChrisCuomo
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like! He really should get a Chris Hansen visit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am done with these people. I have zero interest in trying to get along with them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is where I am at to. I am not even religious or particularly conservative socially. I am a small government, civil libertarian guy.
But I have no common ground with these people. There are no shared values of any sort. I don’t understand them and do not see any value in attempting to.
I get their arguments and can make them better than they can. But I think it is nonsense.
LikeLike
Me too. Tired of those ‘tolerant’ people preaching to be tolerant of their intoleance and hypocrisy.
LikeLike
Did Cuomo just expose himself as an advocate for “normalizing” pedo behavior? An early step is exposing young children to adult genitalia. This is CNN.
LikeLiked by 5 people
yup, he “exposed himself” so to speak
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will Cuomo bring this idea up with the Pope on his next visit ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trans stuff is a non issue because I would bet the half of a half of a half of a half of a percent of the gen pop that is trans and wants to go into the girls bathroom has done enough to were they have been going to the girls bath and no one noticed past a woo ugly girl thought. The problem is the largerer percentage of weirdos, pedies, and general peepers who would love to be able to slap on a blonde wig and walk right in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell the trans to go find a litter box and leave the rest of us alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This crap must stop. Time for Cuomo to self destruct
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you want to bet that both of Chris’ daughters go to a private school?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. A private school with a sensible (probably conservative) policy that was not forced on them, and meets the expectations of the (probably liberal) parents. Oh, the irony.
LikeLike
@highinformationviter – What do you want to bet that Chris’s daughter’s know him “Biblically”; or will soon.
LikeLike
Trump is right this is a State’s decision. Why do the left always make their issues a Federal one? Why can’t they ever take up their issues with their State legislation? Here’s an idea liberals, go and demand that your state change its bathroom laws and stop bullying, harassing and demanding that the rest of the country deal with your mental disorder. We dealt with it for 8 years, and had enough!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I told you “they” (Progressives/liberals) were crazy and it’s no joke. Most, as I’ve posted before are cultural Marxists. If you check out the Frankfurt School that SD has mentioned, you will find the answers as to why, even though it is craziness, we have had all the “lib”/gay movements for decades & now this tranny bathroom mess & comments from the left like the one here.
It also will explain why we have the huge Pedophile problem and why they do it. Podesta comes to mind, as well as the others.
These people invaded our colleges back in the 30’s and have grown greatly and finally reaching way too many”! Excerpts:
“Realizing the goal of eliminating the “concept” of man and woman would mean no more traditional sex roles, and it would mean that males and females would become androgynous corporate and government-serving pods.
Marxists literally believe they can put an end to sex…
Traditional gender roles are already seen as “primitive” by Marxists..
..a more philosophical level, this strange sex and gender problem …is an offshoot of what Spengler called the spread of the Final World Sentiment of Western culture. He predicted the Final World Sentiment for Western culture would be Socialism and Communism from the year 1900, which is the culture’s innate desire to fulfill the promise of its Prime Symbol Infinity. To achieve an infinity of prosperity, heaven on earth in other words, Spengler said Western culture fundamentally believes man must not only design machines in search of this goal but one day become a machine.
http://www.returnofkings.com/86615/the-end-game-of-feminism-and-cultural-marxism-is-to-eliminate-sex-differences
——————————————
” (Objective 3) “The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children”: we now have major pushes to teach kids about Transgenderism at primary school age, which has led to Parliamentary Reports recommending wholesale adoption [#3], mandatory education at Primary School age, forced gender changes against parental will, and much more…
The Cultural Marxist’s ‘Critical Theories’ took hold in the tumultuous 1960s, when the Vietnam War opened a Pandora’s Box of reevaluaton and revolution. The student radicals of the era were strongly influenced by revolutionary ideas, among them those of Herbert Marcuse, a member of the Frankfurt School who preach the “Great Refusal,” a rejection of all basic Western concepts and an embrace of sexual liberation,
https://redgreenalliance.com/2016/02/11/political-correctness-the-postmodern-cult/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole “gay marriage” garbage was financed by people like Paul Singer who have gay sons that wanted to get married. Paul Singer, among others, dumped a bunch of cash into the Human Rights Campaign to make it happen. I haven’t checked but suspect the Human Rights Campaign is leading the whole bathroom charge and it’s easy to find out who is dumping money to HRC now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for this post. Much insight here for those just seeing the name Frankfort School.
Please dig deeper if you are unaware of what it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, great post. Every clear and honest thinker needs to understand how to spot cultural Marxism, and avoid its tentacles.
LikeLike
I don’t even know what to say. So females that use a women’s facility have no right to privacy from males at all? This makes absolutely no sense. I hope something is brewing because I would love nothing more than to see these sick pigs exposed.
As an aside……….the local high school boys are using the girls restroom because it is cleaner and no one can tell them not to. True story. This is not about anything but chaos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solution: leave the restroom a mess.
LikeLike
“If this is the progressive position, the 2018 mid-term election will be a landslide to remove the remaining Democrats from all federal offices. This is absurd Moonbattery.”
These deluded nutters are real. I know because my sister is one of them. Their brains are broken, but the tragic thing is that their brains work well enough that they are extremely good at gas lighting. I even think that they don’t realize it, this is just a fantasy world and so what they do doesn’t matter.
The Libtards are broken people.
LikeLike
Democrats War on Women and Girls
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuomo…The Real CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump comes out in favor of anything, the left is against it.
If Trump comes out against anything, the left is for it.
If Trump announced that he was against torturing puppies, the left would say that it is a civil right to torture puppies and that Trump is Hitler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump come out against cannibalism and human sacrifice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be intolerant and culturally insensitive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, something like this happened just last week, and the guy was forced to resign from his job at Breitbart…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time for the Penis Monologues! No more male genitalia shaming!
LikeLike
CNN trying to deflect from this by going back to Russia crap.
LikeLike
Chris Cuomo needs to learn the difference between tolerance and submission.
LikeLike
I can only do my part by sending an e-mail but it lets me blow off some of my shock.
This 66 year old lady told him “I hope his balls fall off”. I am FURIOUS!
Please publish this creeps contact address for those of us w/o Twitter or Facebook.
Pam
http://chriscuomo.com/ask-chris/
[http://chriscuomo.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/ask-672×372.jpg]
Contact Chris Cuomo | Chris Cuomo chriscuomo.com Chris Cuomo is co-anchor of NEW DAY, CNN’s flagship morning news program When not anchoring NEW DAY, he covers stories the world over, including breaking news as it …
________________________________
LikeLike
If that was my daughter you would need a forensic team to identify cuomo when I finished with him. What a sick moron. My wife said the other night she thinks he’s part of the pizza gate crowd, now this…she may just be proved right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why was every other question at Spicer’s PC today about the transgender bathroom issue? Trump cancelled a directive that had already been stopped by a court, so it didn’t actually do anything. The press corps is ignoring that fact because they think they have a divisive issue that they can exploit.
LikeLike
At first, I thought this was all about the ones who’d had the surgery and now were the sex they bought. Living as a woman, etc., etc. Had no problem with that other than a well…it takes all kinds sort of thoughts. Now? This ‘you’re a prude if you don’t agree to anybody identifying as such’, bullarky. Enough. Enough of this up is down and down is up Alinsky horse-leavings. I’m wondering if these liberal sorts will have to be rounded up and put on an island that hopefully doesn’t ‘tip’ lol.
LikeLike
So “Daddy” are you saying that your girls have seen your junk? So you are OK with them seeing other men’s junk too?
LikeLike
I think we already know the answer to that one. If he was a conservative, CPS would have already taken his kids away.
LikeLike
Posting this on multiple threads because I think we all need to see it! Hoo-rah!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope our President knows!
LikeLike
Creepy CNN Chris Cuomo, the problem is you. Overprotective father? Whats wrong with this is…an exposed naked ??? ought be knocked out cold and asked questions later by either parent. The only privates my 12 yr. daughter is going to see is her own.. unless you want to see what hell looks like. Keeping poking me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Cuomo had his out, nobody would notice it anyway.
LikeLike
God cannot make a mistake. It is impossible to attribute irrational behavior to a rational God.
God is rational.
God never makes a mistake.
He created us. (I can quote chapter and verse to support this statement.)
If you were born with male parts you are a man.
If you were born with female parts you are a woman.
If you harm an innocent child and I know about it, I will confront you and yes, I will hurt you.
And hurt you bad.
I am old. I have nothing to lose.
It’s about time we stand for what we know is truth.
Pedophiles are evil. Period.
I have no mercy for them. And, unless they sincerely repent, I believe God has no mercy on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next up nudists rights.
LikeLike
Starting at midnight on Friday, witches around the country are calling for a mass spell to be cast on Donald Trump every night of a waning crescent moon until he’s driven from office.
http://www.elle.com/culture/career-politics/news/a43285/casting-spell-donald-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
democrat identity group….Witches.
LikeLike
And I thought this was a joke.
LikeLike
Hillary already tried that. Didn’t work.
LikeLike
My God is bigger than there witch and my God annointed President Trump.
He created that moon Dingbat! Shew!
LikeLike
Sounds like a good time to pray…. 🙂
LikeLike
There is such a concept of universal values and they include protecting children in every manner while allowing the children to grow and develop in a nurturing and healthy environment. Unfortunately universal values are not practiced universally. Never in my life did I expect almost half of the US population to cease practicing universal values. Half of our population is indeed mentally ill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This fight is for Americas Soul. God Save The United States.
LikeLike
Since I also think it is a big potential problem to allow transgenders to use the gender bathroom that they feel they belong in because of the concerns everyone has raised and because I can also be sensitive to transgender feelings, especially transgender children feelings and concerns, I believe the only solution is to have a separate single user bathroom that Transgender people can use. Maybe make it separate with one access and single use as a combined transgender/family care bathroom to cut construction costs. Just my opinion that protects everyone and also everyone’s feelings etc., though it comes with additional construction investment costs.
LikeLike
Perhaps change rooms all around DC – especially in elite hangouts like gyms & MSM buildings – need to experience a full frontal exhibition of mass proportions in order to shock them back to reality.
LikeLike
You guys have no idea how important this 1/4 of a 1% of the population is! I heard it on the “news”
LikeLike
Clearly Chris Cuomo is a PEDOPHILE!
LikeLike