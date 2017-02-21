Secretary John Kelly Implements President Trump Immigration Policy, Issues Updated Guidance…

An important development today surrounding the removal of President Obama restrictions and policies protecting illegal aliens.

Today Homeland Security Secretary General John F. Kelly officially ordered federal agents to begin using current administration policy to streamline the immediate repatriation of illegal aliens caught in the U.S.

DHS issued two guidance memos [#1 HERE] and [#2 HERE] which expands the process of apprehension and deportation, again following through on one of President Trump’s chief campaign promises.  The memos cover a large set of immediate initiatives including:

  • Prioritizing criminal illegal immigrants and others for deportation, including those convicted or charged with “any criminal offense,” or who have “abused” any public welfare program
  • Expanding the 287(g) program, which allows participating local officers to act as immigration agents – and had been rolled back under the Obama administration
  • Starting the planning, design and construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall
  • Hiring 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers
  • Hiring 5,000 Border Patrol agents
  • Ending “catch-and-release” policies under which illegal immigrants subject to deportation potentially are allowed to “abscond” and fail to appear at removal hearings

The status of young adult illegal aliens “Dreamer or DACA recipients” remains unchanged; however, agents were told there are no longer any other special classes of people that should be considered off limits for deportation.

Those caught at the border are to be swiftly shipped back, Mr. Kelly said, and he freed agents to target a broader universe of illegal immigrants for deportation from within the interior of the U.S. The secretary said agents are still to give priority to those with criminal rap sheets, but are free to use discretion — taken away from them in the Obama years — to detain anyone they believe to be in the country illegally.  (link)

(Via Fox News) […] The DHS directives come as the Trump White House continues to work on rewriting its controversial executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program as well as travel from seven mostly Muslim countries. The order was put on hold by a federal court, and Trump’s team is said to be working on a new measure.

The directives also come as the Trump administration faces criticism from Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocacy groups for recent ICE raids of illegal immigrants.

DHS officials on Tuesday’s conference call stressed that they are operating under existing law and once again shot down an apparently erroneous news report from last week claiming National Guard troops could be utilized to round up illegal immigrants. That will not happen, an official said.  (read more)

214 Responses to Secretary John Kelly Implements President Trump Immigration Policy, Issues Updated Guidance…

  1. WSB says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Now, what are we to do about all of the illegal convicts in our US jails?

    Reply
  2. mamadogsite says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Glad to see the existing laws are finally going to be enforced. I have always wondered why laws are passed in the first place if they are not going to be enforced, or replaced.

    We need more border agents and trained immigration officers to assist in this endless, sometimes tiring job of enforcement. It has to be mentally challenging and sometimes psycologically draining.

    Reply
    • Aparition42 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Laws that are unenforceable, laws passed with no intention of enforcement, and redundant laws are an unfortunate side-effect of the nature of our legislative branch consisting of elected representatives.

      Politicians get elected by making promises to “do something” about whatever the trigger issue of the day is, but once elected, the only thing a legislator can do is legislate. So they write laws and hold big ceremonies when they’re passed and claim that they kept their promise even though literally nothing has actually changed until enforcement of the law is in place.

      All too often, once the celebration is over, no body bothers to check whether or not the law actually accomplished anything. What’s worse, when the impotent law doesn’t make anything better, the politicians will just make the same promises, get elected by the same naïve idiots, and pass practically the same law.

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      I’ll bet it will be a LOT easier for these agents, knowing their Government is behind their actions.

      Liked by 3 people

  3. ZZZ says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    doesn’t any criminal offense include simply and foremost being here illegally?

    Liked by 8 people

  4. FofBW says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    We may need some of those National Guard troops to protect the workers building the wall…..especially in California.

    Liked by 8 people

    • bertdilbert says:
      February 21, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Not really, the workers are going to be union California is run by unions. The protests in CA are probably organized by unions.

      • Bull Durham says:
        February 21, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        There are very few regular union jobs here. The unions are SEIU or government unions like Teachers, cops, firemen. Food stores have unions, but they are very weak now.

        Liked by 2 people

    • readygo137 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      Let CA handle it and be the first step to SUCCESION.

      Liked by 1 person

    • booger71 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      A lot of the protection will be needed for workers being shot at by drug cartels and the federales who help them.The National Guard will need orders to shoot to kill if fired upon especially from the metzican side.

      Liked by 1 person

      • jbrickley says:
        February 21, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        Righteous morale tends to turn into the sound of a little girl screaming and weeping in panic when one or two of the guys next to you drop from sniper fire and you only hear the shot seconds after it’s all over. I would elaborate on the physical characteristics of the typical Barrett .50 Cal damage but I leave it as an exercise for others on YouTube.

        You think the Chinese, Russians, North Koreans wouldn’t shoot someone sneaking over their border? Hungary put up a fence and manned it with machine gunners to deter the flood of refugee’s heading into the EU nations. I think we’d be fine returning fire if fired upon.

  5. Albertus Magnus says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    While some are complaining about Spicer’s performance or President Trump’s failure to do what they want, when they want it, like they want it, President Trump and his cabinet work methodically and systemically to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Liked by 13 people

  6. Dale says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Requiring government contractors to use e-verify would expedite self-deportation.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Paco Loco says:
      February 21, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      That’s going to be the next shoe to drop. ICE will start checking the E- Verify files and employers are going to be prosecuted for failing to run the check or ignoring it.

      Liked by 7 people

  7. sundance says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:33 pm

  8. LKA in LA says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Thank God for President Trump and General Kelly. No more yielding to these parasites.

    Liked by 6 people

  9. John Galt says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Make La Migra Great Again

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Thorfinnr says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Just saw a ‘join the Border Patrol’ ad on tv. First time in my life I remember!

    Liked by 8 people

  11. Martin says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    As long as ALL illegal immigrants (“dreamers”, anchor babies, etc.) are gone in the end is all that matters. Law and order must be restored or you don’t have a country like Trump said.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. petszmom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    throw ’em out and keep their sombreros.

    Liked by 5 people

  13. Dale says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:50 pm


    Illegal Alien Charged With Murder In Colorado Was Wanted For Deportation
    […]ICE was only given a 25-minute warning before this dangerous criminal was released back onto the streets of Denver where he murdered an innocent man. KDVR also reports that a source told them that the Sheriffs Department was intentionally misleading the media about the incident claiming that they warned ICE officials.

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Stormy says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Has anyone in the administration expounded what “abused” any “public welfare program” means?

    (I just got home from work and am trying to catch up on the news…)

  15. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    In case you haven’t guessed. This is also the Media’s new freak out. ‘Oh NO Enforcing the law is scary!’

    My reaction is, ‘So?’

    Liked by 10 people

  16. MaximusPPC (@MaximusPPC) says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    If the death penalty is good enough for Americans, it’s good enough for illegal criminals…

    Liked by 4 people

  17. jeans2nd says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Here’s the first Fake Fact Checker on these new guidelines – the AP literally says “whatever.”

    “THE FACTS: **Whatever** constraints agents might have faced, they deported more than 2 million immigrants during the eight years Obama was in office, more than in previous administrations.”
    http://www.bigstory.ap.org/article/2cf27597c808475f8878ee2f1dc05473/ap-fact-check-were-hands-obama-era-border-agents-tied

    Liked by 1 person

    • mimbler says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      As with everything in O’s lawless administration, they just change the meanings of words to obtain whatever numbers they wanted,

      When they would turn away someone at the border, it counted as a “deportation”. No previous administrations used that definition.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if they also counted their catch and release deportations. I haven’t seen that confirmed, but that seems to be the only reason for going through costly court due process and then turning the person loose and asking them to voluntarily deport,
      Mike

    • ZZZ says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      to make room for the middle east “refugees”

      Liked by 2 people

    • crossrib says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      obama also allowed more in.

      Liked by 2 people

    • FrenchNail says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      Yeh, Whatever… 2 millions out of how many who got in? Let’s talk percentage here not deceptive numbers. And let’s also start to make sure than 2 millions is not some fuzzy maths.

      Liked by 1 person

  18. Fe says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Well it’s is nice to see the laws being enforced again. And the DHS doing what they’re job. What a difference between General Kelly and Jeh.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Liked by 9 people

  20. scottmc37 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Depending on country of origin, you may not need a visa and you can stay up to 6 months or so, the problem comes if you try to work…..
    EG a retired person is welcome since they have means, dont take a job and create work at hotels, restaurants etc etc

    Like

  21. MaineCoon says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    It is a sad day in America. Never should politicians allowed this influx of illegals to happen over 30 years. Never. Now President Trump has to deal with it. He not only has Obama’s mess to clean up he has Bush43, Clinton, Bush41, and sadly Reagan. Don’t even know how far back this mess goes. None of them protected the security of the USA though. Not one.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Martin says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Probably since LBJ when the new immigration act bill of 1965 was passed.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Ike cleaned it up. Then the Dems let it get going. Caesar Chavez was against it.
      Reagan did a half-baked job. And then it was Katy open the door! Flood waves of illegals.

      Liked by 1 person

      • piper567 says:
        February 21, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        Caesar Chavez was the begining of all of these issues with migrant workers from Mexico.
        Prior to Chavez, most workers were daily, with border-crossing I.D., but some landowners did not take care of basic needs.
        These neglected workers were used to tug the heartstrings of the snowflakes-of-the-day, and it all went downhill from there.
        Honest folks have always been around. In the neighborhood where I grew up, which was 3rd gen Mexican, young males came to stay with relatives; went to night school for English; got a job and then sent for family.
        My neighbors repeated this scene until family members were in CA…ALL became citizens, grateful citizens.
        I think immigrants without means, coming to US for the first time, should once again have sponsors who are responsible for the behavior of those they sponsor.
        That’s how my family arrived here, and it worked very well.

        Like

    • BobW462 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Goes back to the early 1900’s when California started relying on migrants to work the orchards and fields. They ignored the rules then, and have never stopped.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Fe says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      I’ve reached a point that if I hear anybody speaking Spanish, I immediately start muttering under my breath: this is AMERICA and we speak ENGLISH, go home. This happened on Sunday when my husband and I were at a park in our town, walked by several Latinos and they were all speaking spanish. My husband is like ‘shhhhhhh’, and I’m like ‘don’t you shuuush me’ LOL. They could very well be legal citizens but SPEAK ENGLISH! Grrrrrrrrr. Then as we were leaving, here comes another car load of them, and the driver GLARED at us! Husband didn’t see it, but I sure did. More growling from Fe Fe.

      Liked by 5 people

      • texastrumper says:
        February 21, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        Fe, I just love your spirit! I am in Texas and see and hear that same crap every single day. Your husband sounds like my wife! She agrees with me, she just has more control over her emotions I suppose. I am sick of all the illegals in my town. Round em’ up I say!

        Liked by 2 people

        • Fe says:
          February 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

          Oh I’m with you all the way, round ’em up, get ’em out. Tired of this crap being force fed down our throats. I don’t get upset when I hear other languages just Spanish. GRRR

          Liked by 1 person

  22. Trainer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    “The status of young adult illegal aliens “Dreamer or DACA recipients” remains unchanged; however, agents were told there are no longer any other special classes of people that should be considered off limits for deportation.”

    The stench of amnesty is in the air. A Reaganesque moment is in the making…

    “I believe in amnesty for those who have put down roots…” Reagan’s words, not mine.

    Like

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      Weeds have roots.

      Even the really good, productive ones need to formally re-enter. That is law.
      We have millions of great people out in the world who want to come here and are waiting for years to come. Why does someone get to stay who did it illegally? I’m for the good ones to come back, even swiftly. But they should leave and return. The symbolism of it is crucial. I wouldn’t uproot students. Let them finish their school work. Or upset businesses that are owned and operated by them. But the symbolism of out and waiting and returning under immigration control is very important.

      It is the Rule of Law. And they already have transgressed. They should be given a lifetime pass.

      Liked by 2 people

      • mimbler says:
        February 21, 2017 at 6:48 pm

        And, they should not be brought back in ahead of others who are trying to immigrate legitimately. Many of them should never be eligible because they don’t have skills we need.

        Any less than this and we are just wasting money sending them out of the country to pretend they are returning as legal immigrants.

        When someone is kicked out of a cinema because they snuck in without a ticket, they aren’t escorted to the front of the line and given a free ticket so they can enter legally,
        Mike

        Liked by 2 people

    • thetrain2016 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      I don’t think so. The “Dreamer” situation is too controversial to jump on immediately. Court case after court case, it’s a political nightmare. They should be the last on the list anyway. When the “Dreamers” are the only illegal group remained in the U.S. they will be dealt with on the appropriate way.

      Like

  23. Preppin247 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Libtard heads will be exploding all across fake news this evening.. It like they weren’t paying attention. Trump said this is what he was going to do and the people came out and voted him to power. Winning. . its what he does

    Liked by 2 people

  24. KBR says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Ya know a lot of these laws also apply to Moslem illegal immigrants too. Many overstayed visas among that group.

    Liked by 5 people

  25. NHVoter says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I’m happy with this. If it were up to me, I’d deport everyone all at once but I do understand that would be a PR nightmare. Removing illegals in stages makes total sense and is consistent with what Trump campaigned on. I love that there’s an emphasis on deporting illegals who have abused public assistance. When you think about it, that covers all illegals…Well done, Team Trump!

    Also, I love me some General Kelly. 😍

    Liked by 5 people

    • pyromancer76 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      Yes, this would be chaos and unenforceable. Trump is wise to go step by step in enforcing the laws, hiring more law enforcement, building the Wall, ratcheting up the protection of the United States of America. We must only do not only what we say we will do, but what we actually can carry out and enforce.

      Like

  26. NHVoter says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    • nimrodman says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Nice. If Mexico has to house and feed them, maybe Mexico will start enforcing their own southern border security instead of “waving them on through” and assisting their transport to the U.S.

      Liked by 4 people

    • Shadrach says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      I commented on this idea earlier (how can Mexico pay for the wall article). This is what Nieto can do. Close his southern border, help with the removal of Central Americans (good riddance MS-13…have them in my neighborhood) and stop helping Central Americans pass through Mexico to the US. In return, work visas for Mexicans. If our legal immigrants from South America are primarily working Mexicans doing seasonal work, I’ll take that as a win. And Nieto can keep some of his remittances. Good for everyone.

      Liked by 2 people

      • nimrodman says:
        February 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        Yes. Seasonal work visas for seasonal agricultural work.

        But we don’t need 40-year-old illegals working our fast food places, those jobs should be done by American teenagers after school hours or young adults during school hours. Let’s teach our young people a work ethic, and lets pull some folks off welfare to so such jobs as well.

        Same story in the housing construction trades, landscaping, etc. Only when we’ve pulled all able-bodied adults off welfare and into productive work should those jobs go to anyone but American citizens.

        The phrase “work that Americans won’t do” needs to be utterly disregarded. Americans would do that work if it was required in order to get a seat at the dinner table.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 4 people

  28. Summer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    First steps in the right direction. I approve.

    “Hiring 15,000 ICE and 5,000 border patrol officers.”

    I hope the Principled Conservatives won’t start their pearl-clutching routine of accusing Trump of expanding the Big Government.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Martin says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      I’m sure they will. Frauds.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Aparition42 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      2017 Free-Trade Conservative Elites – “They’re only doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do, and If we’re not allowed to hire illegal imigrants, Strawberries will cost $4.00 apiece!”

      1860 Free-Trade conservative Elites – “They’re only doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do, and if we don’t allow slavery, cotton will cost $2.00 a bale!”

      Liked by 2 people

      • mimbler says:
        February 21, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        And yet, strawberries -do- cost $4.00 apiece. We just pay a dime for the strawberry and 3.90 in taxes for all the costs that come with illegal immigrants,

        If we paid the full price of the strawberry up front, it wouldn’t be a year before they had mechanical pickers and the total cost of the strawberry was fifteen cents.

        And why can’t legal immigrants do whatever labor there are insufficient Americans for. You analogy of slavery is a good one as they prefer illegals because they don’t have to give them the protections awarded legitimate workers,

        And… we’d have a better country,
        Mike

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  29. Lucille says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    The typical blather coming from the “enemedia” such as the wording “controversial executive order” that Fox used, is opinion only as it actually is only “controversial” because they and the politicized courts have made it so. Language matters.

    It is very pleasing that President Trump and General Kelly are moving ahead with upholding the laws of our nation in spite of the spit-up from the Left.

    Liked by 2 people

  30. facebkwallflower says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    God, these documents make Trump just about the sexiest, hottest man on earth!

    Like

  31. emet says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    The part that can cause trouble is that some people are unaware that they are actually US citizens, this can get complicated. Also, when naturalizef citizens are convicted of serious crimes, it may be possible to denaturalize them and kick them out. For example, if there was fraud in their application process.

    Liked by 1 person

  32. Bull Durham says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Here’s a name to check to see if he’s here legally. Barack Obama.

    Liked by 5 people

  33. NHVoter says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Stephen Miller will be on Martha MacCallum’s show on Fox tonight at 7pm EST. She’s hosting an immigration town hall…

    Like

  34. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Illegal Alien Charged With Murder In Colorado Was Wanted For Deportation 

    ICE was only given a 25-minute warning before this dangerous criminal was released back onto the streets of Denver where he murdered an innocent man. KDVR also reports that a source told them that the Sheriffs Department was intentionally misleading the media about the incident claiming that they warned ICE officials.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/illegal-alien-charged-murder-colorado-wanted-deportation/

    Liked by 1 person

  35. Just Curious says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I wish that California would want to leave the US, because everything freaking laws they have passed or adopted including legalizing child prostitution and sanctuary cities are against the Constitution. If these Californians are so smart and they do not believe in the US Constitution. then they are free to create their own constitution and live as a free nation or live as a province of Mexico, whichever way they choose. It would be nice if a wall would be built to keep these bastards from entering our country. I have had enough to support these liberals with my hard earned tax money while they are bashing my way of life. These Demonrats would love to own their freaking county again.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Tina Harris says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      The northern part of California want to leave and form the Jefferson State.

      Let the liberals in Southern California leave, but the northern half is staying.

      Like

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Brown & the citizens need to set some priorities …
      Take a look at the westbound highway 50
      Westbound Highway 50 Shoulder Near Bridal Veil Falls Collapsing
      http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2017/02/21/westbound-highway-50-shoulder-near-bridal-veil-falls-collapsing/

      Liked by 1 person

    • Galadriel says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      I wish people would stop saying this about California. For one thing, there are millions of patriotic Americans (like me) living in CA who do not agree with the direction the state has taken. Secondly, if you get rid of CA does that solve your problem? That just means you will have an enemy on your border. The left in CA is not going to wake up someday and realize their policies have inflicted havoc and therefore change, they will keep on inflicting havoc and that havoc will spill over into the rest of America, whether CA is technically part of it or not. We did not get rid of half our country during the civil war, and we’re not going to get rid of it now. What we need to do is work to change hearts and minds and defeat the left where it counts- in the media, in education and in the corruption of our institutions. And with faith we can even do that in California.

      Liked by 2 people

  36. Frank_O'Pinion says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The Obama regime allowed ICE and U.S. Border Patrol agents to be held hostage by illegal aliens.

    Liked by 2 people

  37. Janice says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    So they can cry about families being torn apart is my guess. Pure propaganda.

    Liked by 1 person

  38. GSR says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    A good start but the fake “dreamers” need go to.
    Many are in their 20s and 30s with misdemeanor charges.

    American kids have dreams too.

    Like

  39. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    FYI —Seems that Illegals like to say, but who is going to pick your crops. Americans are too lazy to do it. (I have done it as a teen & young mother to help support my family).

    However in trying to prove a point about machines being able to doing the majority of crop I was actually shocked. Just go over to you tube and one will find machines that pick almost every fruit & vegetable imaginable; apples, strawberries, cabbage, lettuce tomatoes, asparagus and the list goes on. What is interesting is a lot of the videos show how the machines are quicker and more efficient than pickers using far less man power.
    Some one will usually point out small farmers, but seems small farmers use co-ops where they share the machinery. Heck that’s why I end up behind a huge line of farm machinery going five miles an hour during planting and harvesting season. I asked about that once thinking that one guy must have a lot of spread out fields. That’s when I was told about co-ops & how farmers share the equipment.
    Bottom line is that Illegals need to do it the right way, along with not coming here for all the freebies. Last I heard Illegals are costing American taxpayers around two hundred Billion a year.
    Time to take care of America & Americans.

    Liked by 3 people

    • nimrodman says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      “Illegals like to say, ‘but who is going to pick your crops’.”

      Legal visiting aliens on seasonal agricultural work visas, that’s who.

      Harvest season over, they go back home to Mexico.
      Come back next season to harvest anew.

      Done.
      Question never needs to be asked or answered ever again.

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        Great answer..However looks like most of the other manual labor jobs, crop picking is being replaced by machines.

        Liked by 1 person

        • nimrodman says:
          February 21, 2017 at 7:33 pm

          Machines are fine, I’m simply giving the manual-work solution for cases where manual-work is necessary.

          So there’s no longer an “unsolvable” quandary. The Left just LOVES unsolvable quandaries, they’re the wedge, the crowbar to burrow in, the camel’s nose under the tent.

          Solve the quandary, defeat the entry.

          Like

    • thetrain2016 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Prison inmates need some fresh air too…

      Liked by 2 people

  40. FrenchNail says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The Dreamer term needs to be debunked. Either they were minors with no will of their own being dragged over the borders with no means to prevent it, then they could not “dream” either, Or they were old enough to “dream” and then to know the difference between legal and illegal.

    Any idea for a new term?

    Liked by 3 people

    • thetrain2016 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Don’t start deportations with the least important group of illegals. There’s a long list of the most to less dangerous aliens. First thing first.

      Liked by 1 person

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 21, 2017 at 7:27 pm

        As Calif Sen DeLeaon said–the majority are guilty of Identity fraud which is a felony..
        Many of the identities stolen are real people so it goes beyond just getting a fake ID for a job. I have had many friends hurt by identity thief. Just this year a friend of mine lost her tax return.(no I’m not blaming it on an illegal, but it was due to someone taking her identity long enough to get the money).
        One concept I don’t get in Sen DeLeon’s speech is how can one be law abiding if they have fake IDs.

        Liked by 1 person

    • nimrodman says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Yes. Illegal aliens.

      Children of illegal aliens. And thereby illegal aliens themselves.

      Liked by 3 people

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Here is an interesting concept!

      Since Illegal Immigration is a crime, Anchor babies should not be citizens.
      It’s called. Forfeiture of “ill-gotten gain” !! Anchor Children gained Citizenship Though Criminal Acts of parents, so Anchor babies citizenship should not be validation for citizenship. Goes for all crimes.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Dale says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Use a thorium nuclear power plant to supply the electricity… hit immigration and envior-wakos both at the same time.

      Liked by 1 person

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      February 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Fences like the prisons have are great concept…Double chain link fence with razor wire on top & in between.. Heard that inmates that have tried to go through don’t’ get very far.

      Like

  43. MASHALL says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    https://www2.ed.gov/policy/gen/guid/fpco/ferpa/index.html

    As I see this, FERPA can force any School which receives federal funds to release student’s

    information by Judge’s Order or Subpoena.

    I want every illegal alien student removed from my Tax Supported Public School.

    Taxed Enough Already!

    Liked by 1 person

  44. Howie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Danger…Commie Lib Butthurt Meltdown eminent!!! Take cover!

    Liked by 1 person

