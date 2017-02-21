Secretary John Kelly Implements President Trump Immigration Policy, Issues Updated Guidance…

An important development today surrounding the removal of President Obama restrictions and policies protecting illegal aliens.
Today Homeland Security Secretary General John F. Kelly officially ordered federal agents to begin using current administration policy to streamline the immediate repatriation of illegal aliens caught in the U.S.
DHS issued two guidance memos [#1 HERE] and [#2 HERE] which expands the process of apprehension and deportation, again following through on one of President Trump’s chief campaign promises. The memos cover a large set of immediate initiatives including:
- Prioritizing criminal illegal immigrants and others for deportation, including those convicted or charged with “any criminal offense,” or who have “abused” any public welfare program
- Expanding the 287(g) program, which allows participating local officers to act as immigration agents – and had been rolled back under the Obama administration
- Starting the planning, design and construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall
- Hiring 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers
- Hiring 5,000 Border Patrol agents
- Ending “catch-and-release” policies under which illegal immigrants subject to deportation potentially are allowed to “abscond” and fail to appear at removal hearings
The status of young adult illegal aliens “Dreamer or DACA recipients” remains unchanged; however, agents were told there are no longer any other special classes of people that should be considered off limits for deportation.
Those caught at the border are to be swiftly shipped back, Mr. Kelly said, and he freed agents to target a broader universe of illegal immigrants for deportation from within the interior of the U.S. The secretary said agents are still to give priority to those with criminal rap sheets, but are free to use discretion — taken away from them in the Obama years — to detain anyone they believe to be in the country illegally. (link)
(Via Fox News) […] The DHS directives come as the Trump White House continues to work on rewriting its controversial executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program as well as travel from seven mostly Muslim countries. The order was put on hold by a federal court, and Trump’s team is said to be working on a new measure.
The directives also come as the Trump administration faces criticism from Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocacy groups for recent ICE raids of illegal immigrants.
DHS officials on Tuesday’s conference call stressed that they are operating under existing law and once again shot down an apparently erroneous news report from last week claiming National Guard troops could be utilized to round up illegal immigrants. That will not happen, an official said. (read more)
Now, what are we to do about all of the illegal convicts in our US jails?
The expedient thing to do is to parole them,…….to their own country.
Up to a point, that makes sense,, but some of the criminal offenses are horrible.. They merit some serious punishment.. is parole ok for those monsters??
Gitmo until further notice!
I used to live in Gitmo….blazing hot all the time.
Good, hire Sheriff Joe Arpaio to build a tent city within Gitmo out of army surplus tents. Issue the detainee’s pink t-shirts and boxer shorts, feed them bologna sandwiches and pipe in only The Disney Channel in Spanish, por favor. There will be no weight lifting, they will get exercise via manual labor.
Dump McCain there!! 👍😎
Or, check McCain into the Phoenix VA and leave him there for a while and see what happens.
Yes!
Paroling them to their own country would more than likely insure their incarceration,……there.
The big question, PHC, is whether or not Mexico will also incarcerate them. Do not forget, they want to keep their citizens here in the US because they don’t have to deal with them or have to expend their own funds to keep them in prison. Moreover, if they are sending remittances to their peeps in Mexico (cash cow for it), they don’t want to cut off that stream of revenue.
Plus Mexico’s prisons have not exactly been spring-proof the past few years! Who knows about the prisons in other third world countries as well.
Or not.
Or worse..
It costs the taxpayers 36,000+ to house
these illegal criminals in prison; I say
save the $$$ and deport.
most will sneak back in…
you won’t like what I would do to those “sneakers backer inners”…..I am a compassionate person, but push me far enough and out comes that mean streak….bad Fe Fe.
not with that wall and more border patrol……..
Obama and the dnc have been removed, Trump in charge with 97,000,000 taking names!
Until the wall is built.
God, these documents make Trump just about the sexiest, hottest man on earth!
They will likely have to be kept incarcerated here until the wall is built. Otherwise Mexico would probably engage in their own catch and release pointing them back to us.
You don’t want to do that until there sentence is over…they need to know there is a penalty. If you “parole” them, they will just turnaround and come back.
That is why I am still fond of GITMO, with country of origin maintenance funding. Then we do not need to keep building prisons for Jihad indoctrination.
if the Country of origin does not pay for their upkeep: oh, well…
No historical precedence for Country of incarceration being responsible to pay for upkeep of these invaders…Maybe donated bread and water from Hollywood…there’s an idea…or some libtard bakery. Let them foot the bill…not taxpayers.
Just a piece of information to digest……I don’t know if they still do it….probably not….but….years ago if you committed a crime in Spain you were tossed in prison and your family had to pay for your food/housing; If you didn’t come from a rich family or if they didn’t want anything to do with you then each prison had a store on the premises where they would sell crafts/handiworks made by the prisoners…..the prisoners could then use that money to pay their bill…..it was either develop a skill and sell the merchandise or starve.
And these prisons were not luxurious in the least….the one that I frequented had no panes of glass in thewindows….just bars….and it looked as if it was more than 500 years old….not a bad system….it turned criminals into artisans and it also served as a deterrent to committing the crime in the first place.
This is an interesting idea. Some real purpose for GITMO. What should the U.S. do? Threaten to send them home if their country of origin does not pay for their maintenance? Does the U.S. bill those countries?
They’d most likely be incarcerated in their own country.
“most likely” isn’t good enough for me. Let them serve their sentence in the USA and then go to prison in their own country.
We’re going to need the space.
Not if you have a secure border. That has always been the excuse to keep them here. I am tired of our tax dollars (35k yr apx.) paying to house them, feed them, lawyer them up and every other expense. That is why our prisons are over crowded and we are releasing criminals into our vulnerable population. Secure the damn border and send them all back. Enough already.
AMEN
Between San Angelo TX and Tucson there is a lot of suitable land for holding criminals in some basic format..
If former Sheriff Arpaio can make tent city work so can DHS.
Keep them till the border is secure. A couple of years, then parole them to their own country. They can do whatever they want with them not our problem and they won’t come back.
Make them come here and pick them up on their dime.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not until the wall is built.
Depends. If we do not have a secure border, then they just come back and commit more crimes. Unless they are going to be secured for their crimes south of the border, it may be best to keep them for now.
Not necessarily. 10,000 new border
agents and the go ahead to take
action will get rid of many who
attempt to cross over again.
What about charging these countries $10 million or so for each deported prisoner who escapes their prison and returns? We can collect it with raising the money transfer remittance fee or some trade mechanisms. This is a return of merchandise of sorts…
My answer comes by way of a group called the Pretenders who recorded a song “Back on the Chain Gang.” (Actually, their “chain gang” ought to be in construction of the border wall, after which returned to their respective countries of origin)
No chain gangs building the wall. Jobs go to honest Americans. Patriots. If building the wall is jobs program for illegal convicts, not only does it no positively affect economy but it puts the building of it in foreign, criminal hands and is a security risk.
All American citizens should have a opportunity to buy a “brick” (or other suitable ornament) for the wall. I don’t mind helping to pay for it in this way.
I suggest we buid a YUGE wall surrounding CA and drop them there.
buid=build
But we do have treepers in the land, lets build a wall around the sanctuary cities and see how that goes. Treepers will be relocated to a beautiful mansion in conversative areas if they’re in one of those cities.
Oh, stop! Build the wall; deport illegals; stop voter fraud. California will be a very different state.
Finish serving their time and DEPORT them deep into the country they came from.
I am going to get in trouble if I tell you what I think.
I may also think it.
I love women. They are much tougher than men.
China has thousands of ships. Have them outfit a few dozen as prison ships, pack them with these prisoners, sail them to their country and scuttle the ships in their territorial waters. They have them in a prison that can’t sail anywhere. We save a ton of money.
China can get forty ships ready in one week. Task done.
I like you Bull.
I want the answer to that question also, WSB as well as a definition of “abuse” of the welfare system.
Its up to the SOS to make sure in our dealings that the other countries take back their criminal aliens from us, Clinton nor Kerry enforced that at all.
Why do even the most intelligent people continue to propagate the use of IMMIGRANT when speaking of people who have illegally entered the various States that make up the Republic? This only serves to enforce the insanity that illegals have the right to even be here. A large number of whom also collect significant benefits is terms of welfare, education for their ever expanding base of offspring, free healthcare, billions in illegal tax credits, etc.
Everyone who uses the word IMMIGRANT to describe illegal entrants should go take a look at the waiting list of people who comply with immigration law. The entire situation is especially outrageous when considering the diversion of taxpayer funds to support these foreign nationals while American citizens, including Veterans, are homeless and otherwise deprived of benefits and services. You all make me sick.
Glad to see the existing laws are finally going to be enforced. I have always wondered why laws are passed in the first place if they are not going to be enforced, or replaced.
We need more border agents and trained immigration officers to assist in this endless, sometimes tiring job of enforcement. It has to be mentally challenging and sometimes psycologically draining.
Laws that are unenforceable, laws passed with no intention of enforcement, and redundant laws are an unfortunate side-effect of the nature of our legislative branch consisting of elected representatives.
Politicians get elected by making promises to “do something” about whatever the trigger issue of the day is, but once elected, the only thing a legislator can do is legislate. So they write laws and hold big ceremonies when they’re passed and claim that they kept their promise even though literally nothing has actually changed until enforcement of the law is in place.
All too often, once the celebration is over, no body bothers to check whether or not the law actually accomplished anything. What’s worse, when the impotent law doesn’t make anything better, the politicians will just make the same promises, get elected by the same naïve idiots, and pass practically the same law.
I’ll bet it will be a LOT easier for these agents, knowing their Government is behind their actions.
doesn’t any criminal offense include simply and foremost being here illegally?
from my non-legal deplorable point of view, he pretty much left it open to deporting anyone at discretion.
That is the beauty of the way TRUMP wrote it????-)
and there is my answer:
…free to use discretion — taken away from them in the Obama years — to detain anyone they believe to be in the country illegally.
so logical it almost hurts
Even the buttercups, snowflakes can understand it. Well, MAYBE.
Yes
And yes again.😃😃😃
Yes!…that’s the rub!
Few have figured that out yet.
Yes, but first thing first. Get rid of criminals, build the wall, then keep going further down the list. The IRS can have a major rule to encourage self deportation. Audit, audit and audit…
Well they just deported a couple of women who were profiled by the Commie news media. The first stole two identities was caught in 2009 and had to check-in with ICE regularly. Well management changed and she was suddenly put on a bus and deported. The second voted illegally in two states, she might go to prison first then be deported.
We may need some of those National Guard troops to protect the workers building the wall…..especially in California.
Not really, the workers are going to be union California is run by unions. The protests in CA are probably organized by unions.
There are very few regular union jobs here. The unions are SEIU or government unions like Teachers, cops, firemen. Food stores have unions, but they are very weak now.
Let CA handle it and be the first step to SUCCESION.
Then it would turn out to be a leaky wall just like their leaky dam. I don’t trust CA to handle anything.
A lot of the protection will be needed for workers being shot at by drug cartels and the federales who help them.The National Guard will need orders to shoot to kill if fired upon especially from the metzican side.
Righteous morale tends to turn into the sound of a little girl screaming and weeping in panic when one or two of the guys next to you drop from sniper fire and you only hear the shot seconds after it’s all over. I would elaborate on the physical characteristics of the typical Barrett .50 Cal damage but I leave it as an exercise for others on YouTube.
You think the Chinese, Russians, North Koreans wouldn’t shoot someone sneaking over their border? Hungary put up a fence and manned it with machine gunners to deter the flood of refugee’s heading into the EU nations. I think we’d be fine returning fire if fired upon.
While some are complaining about Spicer’s performance or President Trump’s failure to do what they want, when they want it, like they want it, President Trump and his cabinet work methodically and systemically to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Complainers, probably Pinocchio reporters! Who give a squat! Those should be replaced a actual honest reporter! I know it be difficult but patronise me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s going to be the next shoe to drop. ICE will start checking the E- Verify files and employers are going to be prosecuted for failing to run the check or ignoring it.
Bad hombres
!!!
I guess those Obama pardons may not last long.
Yep. All those Øbozo parolees will be put on ICE…. soon…..
Ht georgiafl(?) Ice-capades!!!!!!!!!!!!
Rush order for more hand cuffs asap!
Zip tie stock futures are up.
Now that is a contract worthy getting.
Maybe I’m behind the times, but I don’t know what this means. What is MS-13 other than someone said bad hombres?
MS-13 a murderous gang from El Salvador that’s in our major cities.
MS-13 is a gang from central america. the complete name is marasalva trucha. it is considered one of the most brutally viscious gangs among many others… and they have infiltrated our country.
Blowback from the violent wars in Central America. We led the violence to suppress FMLN, Sandinistas, used Contras, spread torture we trained the Salvadorans and others to use, and approved the death squads the CIA helped set up. Two decades later, drugs and violence blows back on the USA. This has been the story since SE Asia and the golden triangle.
Time to shut the CIA except for analysts. The clandestine directorate is a catastrophe.
The good men and women have been eclipsed by the sociopaths the work attracts.
Sad facts. We have a long, tragic history of enabling today’s “freedom fighters” only see the same familiar faces in the news as tomorrow’s terrorists and dictators.
Thank the Lord that gibbering, murderous loon HRC didn’t win the election. Her answer to every question about ISIS, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq was to give even more weapons and training to local rebels.
Mara Salvatrucchia….MS 13 is one of the nastiest gangs around. Made up of El Salvador illegals.
Yesterday a police officer in Whittaker, CA was shot and killed and his partner injured while responding to a car accident. The initial report including an update today says he was shot by a Hispanic gang member in his 20’s. The partner and shooter are in stable condition. Not a thing has been said in any media, has anyone else heard about this? http://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-police-shooting-idUSKBN15Z23E
Certainly has been minimized. Cops lives don’t matter.
The WH should be on these killings instantly with comment for each and every one of them. Force the media to cover them.
Bad Communications. It shouldn’t be up to Trump to tweet.
It should be a dedicated Blue Line message. Hire Sheriff Joe. He could do it from home.
Sheriff Joe is getting a bit old. I nominate Bull for that job — perfect candidate!
I’ll second the nomination, all in favor say ‘aye’
Aye, Aye, Aye…dancing around my sombrero!!! Oops, not exactly following Roberts Rules here….
Yes it has been picked up and reported.
I have seen this and knew it happened.
I was particularly pleased when I learned that part of the newly released plan was to take money that had been previously allocated for the advocacy FOR illegals, and NOW rededicating those funds for use by the VICTIMS of crimes committed by illegals.
Now I want to see Trump put an end to the financing of radical groups via “kickbacks” of civil penalties that have been levied against various corporations. Even Soros won’t be willing to fund these subversive organizations forever.
Thank God for President Trump and General Kelly. No more yielding to these parasites.
Make La Migra Great Again
Just saw a ‘join the Border Patrol’ ad on tv. First time in my life I remember!
As long as ALL illegal immigrants (“dreamers”, anchor babies, etc.) are gone in the end is all that matters. Law and order must be restored or you don’t have a country like Trump said.
throw ’em out and keep their sombreros.
Illegal Alien Charged With Murder In Colorado Was Wanted For Deportation
[…]ICE was only given a 25-minute warning before this dangerous criminal was released back onto the streets of Denver where he murdered an innocent man. KDVR also reports that a source told them that the Sheriffs Department was intentionally misleading the media about the incident claiming that they warned ICE officials.
The Sheriff should be arrested.
Certainly immediately relieved of duty.
Governor and Mayor make the laws.
so the serve and protect pledge is for whom?
The Communist agenda
All true except I believe it was Denver PD who released the creep. Whomever released him, the deed happened at 11:30 on a weekend night. I think he killed the victim at 04:30 the next day.
Has anyone in the administration expounded what “abused” any “public welfare program” means?
(I just got home from work and am trying to catch up on the news…)
I would think getting welfare, housing assistance, Obama Phone, ObamaCare, food stamps, free school lunch or using someone’s Social Security number would be a good start.
What about if their children are attending a public school? Taxpayers pay for that.
Well, just watching Fox and the one woman who was picked up recently had a $70K per month meth business, enough arms for a military unit, and was receiving $900 of food stamps each month, so there’s that.
Technically every single illegal alien that receives welfare falls into that category. They lied about they immigration status when filled out the application form.
In case you haven’t guessed. This is also the Media’s new freak out. ‘Oh NO Enforcing the law is scary!’
My reaction is, ‘So?’
If the death penalty is good enough for Americans, it’s good enough for illegal criminals…
Here’s the first Fake Fact Checker on these new guidelines – the AP literally says “whatever.”
“THE FACTS: **Whatever** constraints agents might have faced, they deported more than 2 million immigrants during the eight years Obama was in office, more than in previous administrations.”
http://www.bigstory.ap.org/article/2cf27597c808475f8878ee2f1dc05473/ap-fact-check-were-hands-obama-era-border-agents-tied
As with everything in O’s lawless administration, they just change the meanings of words to obtain whatever numbers they wanted,
When they would turn away someone at the border, it counted as a “deportation”. No previous administrations used that definition.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they also counted their catch and release deportations. I haven’t seen that confirmed, but that seems to be the only reason for going through costly court due process and then turning the person loose and asking them to voluntarily deport,
Mike
They turned them away and the creep just walked along the border a way and crossed into the US anyway.
to make room for the middle east “refugees”
obama also allowed more in.
Yeh, Whatever… 2 millions out of how many who got in? Let’s talk percentage here not deceptive numbers. And let’s also start to make sure than 2 millions is not some fuzzy maths.
Well it’s is nice to see the laws being enforced again. And the DHS doing what they’re job. What a difference between General Kelly and Jeh.
Big, big difference.
Yes Fe, the difference between an American patriot and a Muslim lackey for Obama!
Thank you Mr. President for keeping American safe again! We’ve only just begun, more and more will be out of our country. Now, work on those refugees please.
Lett’s distinguish between “refugees” and “migrants”?
muslim / islamic refugees
Depending on country of origin, you may not need a visa and you can stay up to 6 months or so, the problem comes if you try to work…..
EG a retired person is welcome since they have means, dont take a job and create work at hotels, restaurants etc etc
It is a sad day in America. Never should politicians allowed this influx of illegals to happen over 30 years. Never. Now President Trump has to deal with it. He not only has Obama’s mess to clean up he has Bush43, Clinton, Bush41, and sadly Reagan. Don’t even know how far back this mess goes. None of them protected the security of the USA though. Not one.
Probably since LBJ when the new immigration act bill of 1965 was passed.
Ike cleaned it up. Then the Dems let it get going. Caesar Chavez was against it.
Reagan did a half-baked job. And then it was Katy open the door! Flood waves of illegals.
Caesar Chavez was the begining of all of these issues with migrant workers from Mexico.
Prior to Chavez, most workers were daily, with border-crossing I.D., but some landowners did not take care of basic needs.
These neglected workers were used to tug the heartstrings of the snowflakes-of-the-day, and it all went downhill from there.
Honest folks have always been around. In the neighborhood where I grew up, which was 3rd gen Mexican, young males came to stay with relatives; went to night school for English; got a job and then sent for family.
My neighbors repeated this scene until family members were in CA…ALL became citizens, grateful citizens.
I think immigrants without means, coming to US for the first time, should once again have sponsors who are responsible for the behavior of those they sponsor.
That’s how my family arrived here, and it worked very well.
Goes back to the early 1900’s when California started relying on migrants to work the orchards and fields. They ignored the rules then, and have never stopped.
I’ve reached a point that if I hear anybody speaking Spanish, I immediately start muttering under my breath: this is AMERICA and we speak ENGLISH, go home. This happened on Sunday when my husband and I were at a park in our town, walked by several Latinos and they were all speaking spanish. My husband is like ‘shhhhhhh’, and I’m like ‘don’t you shuuush me’ LOL. They could very well be legal citizens but SPEAK ENGLISH! Grrrrrrrrr. Then as we were leaving, here comes another car load of them, and the driver GLARED at us! Husband didn’t see it, but I sure did. More growling from Fe Fe.
Fe, I just love your spirit! I am in Texas and see and hear that same crap every single day. Your husband sounds like my wife! She agrees with me, she just has more control over her emotions I suppose. I am sick of all the illegals in my town. Round em’ up I say!
Oh I’m with you all the way, round ’em up, get ’em out. Tired of this crap being force fed down our throats. I don’t get upset when I hear other languages just Spanish. GRRR
“The status of young adult illegal aliens “Dreamer or DACA recipients” remains unchanged; however, agents were told there are no longer any other special classes of people that should be considered off limits for deportation.”
The stench of amnesty is in the air. A Reaganesque moment is in the making…
“I believe in amnesty for those who have put down roots…” Reagan’s words, not mine.
Weeds have roots.
Even the really good, productive ones need to formally re-enter. That is law.
We have millions of great people out in the world who want to come here and are waiting for years to come. Why does someone get to stay who did it illegally? I’m for the good ones to come back, even swiftly. But they should leave and return. The symbolism of it is crucial. I wouldn’t uproot students. Let them finish their school work. Or upset businesses that are owned and operated by them. But the symbolism of out and waiting and returning under immigration control is very important.
It is the Rule of Law. And they already have transgressed. They should be given a lifetime pass.
And, they should not be brought back in ahead of others who are trying to immigrate legitimately. Many of them should never be eligible because they don’t have skills we need.
Any less than this and we are just wasting money sending them out of the country to pretend they are returning as legal immigrants.
When someone is kicked out of a cinema because they snuck in without a ticket, they aren’t escorted to the front of the line and given a free ticket so they can enter legally,
Mike
I don’t think so. The “Dreamer” situation is too controversial to jump on immediately. Court case after court case, it’s a political nightmare. They should be the last on the list anyway. When the “Dreamers” are the only illegal group remained in the U.S. they will be dealt with on the appropriate way.
Libtard heads will be exploding all across fake news this evening.. It like they weren’t paying attention. Trump said this is what he was going to do and the people came out and voted him to power. Winning. . its what he does
Ya know a lot of these laws also apply to Moslem illegal immigrants too. Many overstayed visas among that group.
There needs to be a country wide check on green card and visa holders. Kicked out If found they have not been lawful.
I’m happy with this. If it were up to me, I’d deport everyone all at once but I do understand that would be a PR nightmare. Removing illegals in stages makes total sense and is consistent with what Trump campaigned on. I love that there’s an emphasis on deporting illegals who have abused public assistance. When you think about it, that covers all illegals…Well done, Team Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, this would be chaos and unenforceable. Trump is wise to go step by step in enforcing the laws, hiring more law enforcement, building the Wall, ratcheting up the protection of the United States of America. We must only do not only what we say we will do, but what we actually can carry out and enforce.
Nice. If Mexico has to house and feed them, maybe Mexico will start enforcing their own southern border security instead of “waving them on through” and assisting their transport to the U.S.
I commented on this idea earlier (how can Mexico pay for the wall article). This is what Nieto can do. Close his southern border, help with the removal of Central Americans (good riddance MS-13…have them in my neighborhood) and stop helping Central Americans pass through Mexico to the US. In return, work visas for Mexicans. If our legal immigrants from South America are primarily working Mexicans doing seasonal work, I’ll take that as a win. And Nieto can keep some of his remittances. Good for everyone.
Yes. Seasonal work visas for seasonal agricultural work.
But we don’t need 40-year-old illegals working our fast food places, those jobs should be done by American teenagers after school hours or young adults during school hours. Let’s teach our young people a work ethic, and lets pull some folks off welfare to so such jobs as well.
Same story in the housing construction trades, landscaping, etc. Only when we’ve pulled all able-bodied adults off welfare and into productive work should those jobs go to anyone but American citizens.
The phrase “work that Americans won’t do” needs to be utterly disregarded. Americans would do that work if it was required in order to get a seat at the dinner table.
2nd par: “… pull some folks off welfare to DO such jobs …”
I just love this man!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any other time these same “activist” would be home in their mom’s basement.
First steps in the right direction. I approve.
“Hiring 15,000 ICE and 5,000 border patrol officers.”
I hope the Principled Conservatives won’t start their pearl-clutching routine of accusing Trump of expanding the Big Government.
I’m sure they will. Frauds.
Fake Republicans.
2017 Free-Trade Conservative Elites – “They’re only doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do, and If we’re not allowed to hire illegal imigrants, Strawberries will cost $4.00 apiece!”
1860 Free-Trade conservative Elites – “They’re only doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do, and if we don’t allow slavery, cotton will cost $2.00 a bale!”
And yet, strawberries -do- cost $4.00 apiece. We just pay a dime for the strawberry and 3.90 in taxes for all the costs that come with illegal immigrants,
If we paid the full price of the strawberry up front, it wouldn’t be a year before they had mechanical pickers and the total cost of the strawberry was fifteen cents.
And why can’t legal immigrants do whatever labor there are insufficient Americans for. You analogy of slavery is a good one as they prefer illegals because they don’t have to give them the protections awarded legitimate workers,
And… we’d have a better country,
Mike
The typical blather coming from the “enemedia” such as the wording “controversial executive order” that Fox used, is opinion only as it actually is only “controversial” because they and the politicized courts have made it so. Language matters.
It is very pleasing that President Trump and General Kelly are moving ahead with upholding the laws of our nation in spite of the spit-up from the Left.
God, these documents make Trump just about the sexiest, hottest man on earth!
This part too?
“The status of young adult illegal aliens “Dreamer or DACA recipients” remains unchanged…”
Yeah, cuz know he will get to that. Plus sounds like Daca not gonna insulate or protect if engaged in illegal activity or welfare fraud.
I agree wholeheartedly! A man of his word.
The part that can cause trouble is that some people are unaware that they are actually US citizens, this can get complicated. Also, when naturalizef citizens are convicted of serious crimes, it may be possible to denaturalize them and kick them out. For example, if there was fraud in their application process.
AFAIK, you can deport green card holders (legal immigrants) for committing felonies. See that Rosa Ortega case, for example.
Naturalized citizens (except for fraud in application process, but then they aren’t naturalized citizens) are just like the rest of us.
There are some exceptions, but not as many as you’d think.
http://immigration.findlaw.com/citizenship/can-your-u-s-citizenship-be-revoked-.html
Your assuming that a Dreamer born in the US is a citizen. I think we will soon see a legal challenge to the interpretation of the 14th amendment that a child born to two illegals in the US is an anchor baby citizen. The anchor baby ruse is what has allowed millions of illegals to stay in the US avoiding deportation.
Here’s a name to check to see if he’s here legally. Barack Obama.
I’m sure Reagan would have given him amnesty.
ooooo, Bull, that’s a good one. BOOM!
…or Soetero.
Stephen Miller will be on Martha MacCallum’s show on Fox tonight at 7pm EST. She’s hosting an immigration town hall…
Why is she hosting an immigration town hall? What for?
Yes, enough discussing and hand-wringing and second-guessing. Americans voted for enforcement of existing immigration laws. A sane country would find nothing controversial or worthy of further examination in a “town hall” about that.
Unwatchable. That horrible Fernando person and a crying German woman.
They want to change minds and hearts….. ya know – ignore reality and make me support other people by trying to make me feel guilty.
Illegal Alien Charged With Murder In Colorado Was Wanted For Deportation
ICE was only given a 25-minute warning before this dangerous criminal was released back onto the streets of Denver where he murdered an innocent man. KDVR also reports that a source told them that the Sheriffs Department was intentionally misleading the media about the incident claiming that they warned ICE officials.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/illegal-alien-charged-murder-colorado-wanted-deportation/
I wish that California would want to leave the US, because everything freaking laws they have passed or adopted including legalizing child prostitution and sanctuary cities are against the Constitution. If these Californians are so smart and they do not believe in the US Constitution. then they are free to create their own constitution and live as a free nation or live as a province of Mexico, whichever way they choose. It would be nice if a wall would be built to keep these bastards from entering our country. I have had enough to support these liberals with my hard earned tax money while they are bashing my way of life. These Demonrats would love to own their freaking county again.
The northern part of California want to leave and form the Jefferson State.
Let the liberals in Southern California leave, but the northern half is staying.
Brown & the citizens need to set some priorities …
Take a look at the westbound highway 50
Westbound Highway 50 Shoulder Near Bridal Veil Falls Collapsing
http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2017/02/21/westbound-highway-50-shoulder-near-bridal-veil-falls-collapsing/
I wish people would stop saying this about California. For one thing, there are millions of patriotic Americans (like me) living in CA who do not agree with the direction the state has taken. Secondly, if you get rid of CA does that solve your problem? That just means you will have an enemy on your border. The left in CA is not going to wake up someday and realize their policies have inflicted havoc and therefore change, they will keep on inflicting havoc and that havoc will spill over into the rest of America, whether CA is technically part of it or not. We did not get rid of half our country during the civil war, and we’re not going to get rid of it now. What we need to do is work to change hearts and minds and defeat the left where it counts- in the media, in education and in the corruption of our institutions. And with faith we can even do that in California.
We get rid of those millions of illegal voters and we got it back!
The Obama regime allowed ICE and U.S. Border Patrol agents to be held hostage by illegal aliens.
So they can cry about families being torn apart is my guess. Pure propaganda.
Send the kids back with the illegal parents.
A good start but the fake “dreamers” need go to.
Many are in their 20s and 30s with misdemeanor charges.
American kids have dreams too.
FYI —Seems that Illegals like to say, but who is going to pick your crops. Americans are too lazy to do it. (I have done it as a teen & young mother to help support my family).
However in trying to prove a point about machines being able to doing the majority of crop I was actually shocked. Just go over to you tube and one will find machines that pick almost every fruit & vegetable imaginable; apples, strawberries, cabbage, lettuce tomatoes, asparagus and the list goes on. What is interesting is a lot of the videos show how the machines are quicker and more efficient than pickers using far less man power.
Some one will usually point out small farmers, but seems small farmers use co-ops where they share the machinery. Heck that’s why I end up behind a huge line of farm machinery going five miles an hour during planting and harvesting season. I asked about that once thinking that one guy must have a lot of spread out fields. That’s when I was told about co-ops & how farmers share the equipment.
Bottom line is that Illegals need to do it the right way, along with not coming here for all the freebies. Last I heard Illegals are costing American taxpayers around two hundred Billion a year.
Time to take care of America & Americans.
“Illegals like to say, ‘but who is going to pick your crops’.”
Legal visiting aliens on seasonal agricultural work visas, that’s who.
Harvest season over, they go back home to Mexico.
Come back next season to harvest anew.
Done.
Question never needs to be asked or answered ever again.
Great answer..However looks like most of the other manual labor jobs, crop picking is being replaced by machines.
Machines are fine, I’m simply giving the manual-work solution for cases where manual-work is necessary.
So there’s no longer an “unsolvable” quandary. The Left just LOVES unsolvable quandaries, they’re the wedge, the crowbar to burrow in, the camel’s nose under the tent.
Solve the quandary, defeat the entry.
Prison inmates need some fresh air too…
Might be a good program for them…Did do some picking myself at 16 & 17, then again in my early 20s.
The Dreamer term needs to be debunked. Either they were minors with no will of their own being dragged over the borders with no means to prevent it, then they could not “dream” either, Or they were old enough to “dream” and then to know the difference between legal and illegal.
Any idea for a new term?
Don’t start deportations with the least important group of illegals. There’s a long list of the most to less dangerous aliens. First thing first.
As Calif Sen DeLeaon said–the majority are guilty of Identity fraud which is a felony..
Many of the identities stolen are real people so it goes beyond just getting a fake ID for a job. I have had many friends hurt by identity thief. Just this year a friend of mine lost her tax return.(no I’m not blaming it on an illegal, but it was due to someone taking her identity long enough to get the money).
One concept I don’t get in Sen DeLeon’s speech is how can one be law abiding if they have fake IDs.
Yes. Illegal aliens.
Children of illegal aliens. And thereby illegal aliens themselves.
… in reply to the question: Any idea for a new term?
Here is an interesting concept!
Since Illegal Immigration is a crime, Anchor babies should not be citizens.
It’s called. Forfeiture of “ill-gotten gain” !! Anchor Children gained Citizenship Though Criminal Acts of parents, so Anchor babies citizenship should not be validation for citizenship. Goes for all crimes.
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/rep-steve-king-reintroduces-bill-end-birthright-citizenship
More Winning.
Could this be the end of the Anchor Baby Curse?
Use a thorium nuclear power plant to supply the electricity… hit immigration and envior-wakos both at the same time.
Fences like the prisons have are great concept…Double chain link fence with razor wire on top & in between.. Heard that inmates that have tried to go through don’t’ get very far.
https://www2.ed.gov/policy/gen/guid/fpco/ferpa/index.html
As I see this, FERPA can force any School which receives federal funds to release student’s
information by Judge’s Order or Subpoena.
I want every illegal alien student removed from my Tax Supported Public School.
Taxed Enough Already!
Danger…Commie Lib Butthurt Meltdown eminent!!! Take cover!
