Milo Yiannopoulos Press Conference – Including Resignation From Breitbart News…

Today Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News after a video surfaced where he appeared to defend pedophilia, sparking outcry among liberals and conservatives alike.
“I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone.”
Advertisements
I think Milo is a survivor. I will look for him to resurface so he can continue with his message of inclusion.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s exactly what I said on Twitter. A survivor with a vital message pushing back against the Leftist PC agenda, especially on campuses.
Social media is LOUD because Leftists are LOUD. If it takes courageous people like Trump & Milo to outshout the Left, I stand with them despite their personal transgressions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO he’s also pushing back against the Rightist PC agenda. We forget that at our own peril.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
Milo is ready to continue the fight:
I will be announcing a new, independently-funded media venture of my own and a live tour in the coming weeks.
I started my career as a technology reporter who wrote about politics but I have since become something else. I am a performer with millions of fans in America and beyond. I’m grateful for the tens of thousands of messages of support I’ve received and I look forward to making you all laugh, cry and think for many decades to come.
My full focus is now going to be on entertaining and educating everyone, left, right and otherwise. If you want to brand or stereotype me, good luck with that.
Don’t think for a moment that this will stop me being as offensive, provocative and outrageously funny as I want on any subject I want. America has a colossal free speech problem. The land of the First Amendment has some of the most oppressive social restrictions on free expression anywhere in the western world. I’m proud to be a warrior for free speech and creative expression.
I want everyone in America, the greatest country in the history of human civilisation, to be able to be, do, read and say anything. I will never stop fighting for your right to do that.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Milo 2.0!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And all this did was introduce him to a more diverse and huge group.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bluto – Now the UniParty has Breitbart and Milo coming at ’em from completely different directions. UniParty shoots itself in the fool *again*! LOLOLOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And UniParty has no idea when O’Keefe is going to pop up again. LOL! Keep up the good work UniDopes…You’ll have ’em spread so far and wide in a few more weeks you’ll never figure out where we’re coming from next. LOL! They’ve succeeded in making Milo even stronger and their plan was to kill two birds with one stone. They stoned themselves! LOL! People who like Milo are really gonna be fired up now. Can’t stop laughing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That Egg McMuffin hack and his boyfriend Bill “white working class are lazy” Kristol and the rest of the NeverTrumpForeverStupid gang are going to go down for this stunt. I hope Steve Bannon lets them have it at CPAC, since he’s the one who hired Milo. Milo was right at his presser, he’ll be around for 30 years more while those who took him down won’t be
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he will get deported because he is unemployed
LikeLike
I think Milo just got a promotion!
LikeLike
Reposting my video analysis of the controversy for context:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Egg McMuffin claiming credit for Milo video, on twitter
LikeLike
I really despise McMullin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Egghead McMuffin just shot everyone in the foot again so the joke is on him! LOLOL!
LikeLike
I’ve made no secret of the fact that I am not a big Milo fan. That said, there is a lot to be learned here, whether you’re Milo or you’re Trump.
The moment your star starts burning really bright, the most vicious and fallacious attacks will come. In the hour of victory, your enemies are plotting your downfall.
Unfortunately, one can never really let their guard down if they are trying to affect any social change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, the enemies of Milo, Bannon, Trump et al are showing their desperation and weakness. They cannot accept the grass roots who elected Trump are the real source of their inevitable doom, not a few names they are trying to target. Trump’s election cannot be undone by claiming a couple of scalps.
You cannot overthrow a powerful movement. Movements have great strength far beyond a few representatives.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You make a very good point Ficklefinger.
There are literally million and millions of us out here supporting this powerful movement.
Milo, Bannon and Trump are just a few of the leaders or the “face” of the movement.
We are going to win this one.
We are going to take our country back and make it great again.
These leaders are taking the front page hits for us now.
But we are the millions of foot soldiers out here behind them and we are battle hardened.
We have just started to fight back, we will not stop or go away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His stick was getting old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t matter about his stick. What they did to him was wrong. These people are trying to take Trump out by death of a thousand cuts. Milo was hired by Bannon, the left wants Bannon out. Milo was effective at red pilling millennials about radical islam and third wave feminism, the left needed him gone.
LikeLike
Not to all his fans, troll.
LikeLike
SCHTICK
LikeLike
And how many people have YOU brought to the party?
LikeLike
My song for Milo…………. You will survive… 33 years old and a personal persecution……
http://www.bing.com/search?q=youtube+I+will+survive&qs=n&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=youtube+i+will+survive&sc=1-22&sk=&cvid=007ACB3DCAA343DC9A70042A61475408
LikeLiked by 1 person
The old, moldy, crusty walls of deceit that have formed over the foundation that our founders built are slowly being torn away. We will be left with the solid foundation and framing we stand for. While painful at times, we know it’s making us all stronger both individually and as a group. Thank God.
Great job Milo for standing strong against their horrific attacks and God bless..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I for one feel that Milo, no matter what you feel about his lifestyle, is a true hero who has fallen on his sword to save the cause! I feel this whole mess was a set-up from the beginning including the bogus ‘invite’ from the scum at CPAC. The plan was to take down Milo and get an opening to Breibart. Then take down Breibart to get to Bannon then take out Bannon to get to President Trump! I believe Breibart would have backed up Milo and he knew that …. so he did the honorable thing and ended it! I do not support Milos lifestyle but I support his right to be who he is and thank him for his sacrifice, God Bless you Milo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
as previously stated above, milo will survive and overcome this. in reading the comments on different threads re FB he is getting a lot of support. people seem to understand the media is behind it and are not allowing themselves to be played for fools.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They want you to support him.
LikeLike
Solid first post!
LikeLike
In my neck of the woods what they’re doing is called they’re showing their ignorance.
LikeLike
I’m so glad there is strong support being shown for Milo. This was a hit job, plain and simple. The Powers that Wish They Were seem to think that they can take every conservative apart and utterly destroy them. Milo disclosed that he was abused — was there any sympathy sent his way?
He’s absolutely right about the free speech problem in this country. Among many other problems.
I hope he does not give up.
LikeLike
A male homosexual who wants to bed young males, big revelation. This will backfire on tne Left(and especially LGBTQ fanaticism) as one of their main objectives is eliminating consent laws in order to further sexual depravity. This affair is a win in the culture war.
LikeLike
Milo is gay but he is not a pedophile.
LikeLike
I didn’t say he was.
LikeLike
Isn’t it interesting that the fact Milo was abused by a priest has been suppressed by the same media which excoriated the Catholic Church for pedophilia when it benefited the Left by doing so?
That said, anyone who isn’t a Leftist has to understand that anything in his/her past is fair game to the media-globalist cabal and their scorched earth policy. Milo is a casualty, a gay man who dared escape the Left’s plantation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Milo is a force/ TPTB want him silenced/ PERIOD/
Excellent presser/ another backfire for the Uniparty/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very sad.
LikeLike
Live by the media provocateur sword — die by it. Milo apparently has supporters on this site but I can’t imagine why Trump gets anywhere near this. Otherwise this happens: http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/08/08/nambla-becomes-donald-trump-s-birther-moment.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this on BB.
No big deal. CPAC and their “Reagan Battalion” #NeverTrumpers threw a boomerang and it came back and hit ’em in the face.
Milo is now free to have his own unrestricted platform and income stream.
Breitbart is free from the negative connotations that may have resulted from this.
Both will benefit from more publicity and notoriety and curiosity that will be created. Hence more clicks and more $’s and more opportunities to spread the freedom and liberty message.
And now, CPAC’s “Reagan Battalion” #NeverTrumpers have been outed as complicit with the Left’s Free Speech Suppression as Instruments of the Globalist Uniparty. BOOM – right back in your face.
Looks like more MAGA winning to me. 🙂 The more they attack the more we win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No more Breitbart liberally slathered in pink fonts on a perpetual, regular basis. Oh, darn. Although, apparently, there shall be many more Pink-Font storms to come. Or, as Milo has called them, ‘Twink-Font storms’. Good luck with those future endeavors, Milo.
LikeLike
How about a campaign to demand Ruth Bader Ginsberg resign due to her advocating the sexual consent laws be lowered to 12?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Knock Knock
Who’s there?
Milo
Milo who?
Congratulations you are on the jury.
LikeLike
Good write up by Notle.
LikeLike
And an honest one too. He fairly critiqued Milo.
LikeLike
Milo at his press conference: The people who tried to take me down won’t be around in thirty years – but I will be.
You are right, Milo. You will survive the slander and you will be greater than ever.
LikeLike
Brietbart folded. The same language by any leftard celebrity would be ignored.
So every every socialist (please stop calling them “liberals”, they are not) in the media who “supports” Roman Polanski is now an apologist for paedophilia and should be forced to resign?
The USA desperately needs to grow up.
LikeLike
Yes, perhaps they did.
On the other side, it shows the right is better at policing themselves.
LikeLike
I’m not sure Milo needs the association with Breitbart, unless there was heavy financial support for his touring. All the controversy around Milo has been from his in person gigs, not so much anything he’s written lately. I know he now envisions himself an entertainer, but should he want to continue down that path, he probably could use some professional coaching. A more ready for prime time Milo would be a real threat to the UniParty especially for those on the Left.
LikeLike
It was time for him to go independent.
LikeLike
“But let’s be clear what is happening here. This is a cynical media witch hunt from people who don’t care about children. They care about destroying me and my career, and by extension my allies. They know that although I made some outrageous statements, I’ve never actually done anything wrong. These videos have been out there for more than a year. The media held this story back because they don’t care about victims, they only care about bringing me down.” (Milo)
=============================================================
If someone cannot get a grip around that, then they are blind, maybe willfully so. And I bet ya when the tapes came out about Trump “grabbing p*ssy”, most, if not, all of these same moral frauds that got “the vapors” over Milo’s statements, defended Trump.
We are in a war and just for the record, as an example, when Jesus went to War with the powers of darkness, he Called to Himself 12 sinners to learn how to do battle; they weren’t saints or “principled” or “compassionate” (like the NT dolts) , they were simply common human beings with all their messy flaws. Read the Gospels; He came to call sinners to repentance not the righteous. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of this Country and the blindmen are still straining out the gnat and swallowing the camel.
LikeLike
Milo has outgrown Breitbart.
He delivers a very important message and made it very clear that Soros and McMuffin types belong to the past, including the fake news pundits
LikeLike
Meanwhile Republicans are slow walking Obama care repeal, tax reform, border security and whatever else the donor’s tell them to resist.
That’s an actual problem!
LikeLike
Yes it is. But we here at the Treehouse and chew gum and walk at the same time.
LikeLike
These people who set-up and took down MILO, are the same ones who ignores the pedophilia rampant in Hollywood, and consider Roman Polanski a hero.
LikeLike
Really sorry to hear this…………very disappointed in Breitbart……….Andrew Breitbart is shedding some tears; he would have pushed back.
Breitbart Dies………………
LikeLike
Milo is more of a man then the neutered republicans we have in congress and the senate
LikeLike