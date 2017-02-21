Harvard-Harris Survey: 80% of Americans Oppose Sanctuary Cities Protecting Illegal Alien Criminals…

A “non-media” Harvard-Harris poll of 2,148 registered voters, provided exclusively to The Hill (who refuse to publish the raw data – go figure), finds overwhelming support for President Trump’s immigration proposals.

There are multiple stunning aspects to the survey, including the D+9 poll sample that is entirely disconnected from the 2016 election results and voter registration records.

[…]  2,148 registered voters was conducted between Feb. 11 and 13. The partisan breakdown is 39 percent Democrat, 30 percent Republican, 27 percent independent. –link

Actual 2017 national voter registration data:

  • 28% Republican
  • 25% Democrat
  • 44% Independent.

Additionally, The survey refutes the preferred media narrative so substantively the graphics team had to work overtime to downplay the results.    So let’s skip the graphics and just look at the key takeaways:

♦ Cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes should be required to turn them over to federal immigration authorities:

SUPPORT:  80%  OPPOSE: 20%

♦ Do you favor adding thousands of additional Border Patrol agents:

SUPPORT: 75%  OPPOSE: 25%

♦ The U.S. is slated to accept 100,000 Syrian Refugees.  Should that number be higher or lower:

LOWER: 51%  HIGHER: 15%  SAME:  34%

♦ Do you support President Trump executive order temporarily suspended the United States’ refugee program for 120 days, indefinitely suspended resettlement for Syrian refugees and imposed a 90-day travel and immigration ban from seven predominately Muslim nations: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia:

SUPPORT: 60%  OPPOSE 40%

♦ Does the federal judge’s suspension of Trump executive order makes the nation more safe, or less safe:

LESS SAFE: 38%  MORE SAFE: 26%  NO IMPACT: 36%

♦ Does allowing refugees into the country have a positive or negative impact on the nation:

POSITIVE IMPACT:  33%  NEGATIVE IMPACT:  47%

(Source Data)

One Response to Harvard-Harris Survey: 80% of Americans Oppose Sanctuary Cities Protecting Illegal Alien Criminals…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. Mahatma Gandhi

    Like

    Reply

