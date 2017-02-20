It’s Not About Milo – It’s About The Existential Threat That Milo Represents…

There are trillions of dollars at stake.  Trillions.

Those who hold power will never relinquish power; a simple and timeless truth.  The current attacks against an increasingly less obscure gay man named Milo Yiannopoulos (it appears he is most known simply by “Milo”) are not about Milo Yiannopoulos per se’, anyone who has followed the construct of the swamp should see the transparency.

milo

Take this guy Milo out of the picture and replace him with any politically incorrect name you choose, and you’ll see the concerted effort to remove his influence is not about him, it’s about the underlying threat he represents.

Those who control the levers of the DC Swamp municipal system are determined to defeat the highly outlined objectives of a President Trump administration.  Milo is merely a concentric circle outlier of their real target.  The transparent objective here is to isolate, ridicule and marginalize Mr. Milo to create a door to the next circle.

Pass through the door that is Milo and proceed to the door that is Breitbart Media.  Deploy detonation devices….. open door.  Pass through the door that is Breitbart Media and proceed to the door that is Steve Bannon. Deploy same detonation devices (same approach)…. open door.   Pass through the door that is Steve Bannon and eventually they get to the desired destination, President Trump.

It would be severely intellectually dishonest not to admit this road map.

There are trillions of dollars at stake.

I don’t know much, almost nothing, about Mr. Yiannopoulos – but I do know enough to spot a political UniParty approach that is as historic and familiar as the Swamp itself.  Mr. Yiannopoulos has all the same enemies as President Trump; that cannot be coincidental.

Apparently Mr. Milo Yiannopoulos has a considerable following amid a young and vibrant counter-culture, and appears exceptionally effective at opening their eyes to the Deep State constructs who utilize Hollywood, Pop Culture and various social constructs to manipulate the psyche.

He appears flamboyant, though no more alarmingly so that the goth kids hanging out in front of the local movie theater; and if he can connect with them -and more- in a language they can appreciate and understand…. well, there’s the threat.

Freedom by it’s very nature has a rather diverse set of potential allies.  The ability to reach those allies and rally them toward a standard of effectiveness is a threat to the order of those who deploy inequity and hopelessness as tools toward the more preferred strategy of ambivalence.

No, I don’t know this Milo person at all; but I do know the methods of those who seek to retain ultimate power well enough to spot when those interests rise up out of the swamp and unify in common cause.

Currently Milo is facing all the right enemies….

Cerberus

…Battle On, my good man – BATTLE ON !

73 Responses to It’s Not About Milo – It’s About The Existential Threat That Milo Represents…

  1. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I have observed the level of rage and violence that confronts him at his appearances. One thing is certain. The man is brave.

  2. toriangirl says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    This good woman would like to know how to build bomb barricades to stop the globalists from going after the next inner ring. How to stop that? What will it take? Again, knowledge is folly without action.

  3. singingsoul says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Sundance can Milo weather this onslauder. ? I am surprised Breibart is wavering they should know what is going on?

  4. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Posted by WolfMoon1776 on the other thread…

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      Thank you. THIS was a brilliant leak from outer Deep State Media. Everybody needs to read it.

      People need to remember that this is Simon and Schuster, which protected Hillary on Benghazi by deep-sixing TWO Benghazi stories – one a book which was killable because the author withheld info from the FBI, and the other being a well-done story that got conflated with the book so it could die, too. I will hunt for details – the story hinted that the guy who shepherded the kills had strong Hillary and CIA connections.

    • Cow wow says:
      February 20, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Well this is another twist…the Trump/Ryan wing…
      Sounds like this is coming from what’s the jerks name with media matters…

  5. darnhardworker says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I agree, he sunk himself.
    Sure, he battles the same foes as president Trump but….and it’s a big but…..he has encouraged pedophilia….I just can’t forgive that….he can fight on but just imagine if president Trump takes the same stage with him….it would be the “bomb” that the media has been waiting for…..

  6. Guy Bee says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    He crossed a thin line by affirming pedophilia. He was doing ok until then. When a sinner is blatantly flaunting their sin, no matter how brave and noble, they are going to get whacked by God, eventually. He was sooner than later.

  7. TheBlackCompany says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    No. Just no.

    Has Milo said some poignant, honest things in the past? Yes.
    But he’s on video defending “sexually mature” 13 year old boys having sexual/romantic relationships with older men to “help them develop”.

    He sunk himself.

  8. freddy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Your right they got him on the way to Steve Bannon and they got him good and won’t stop there…. If your gonna play you MUST anticipate the attack. This guy Milo is too cocky and not watching his bac. He must have known those vids were out there. Guess what he lost cause not many are gonna jump up to defend him over young boys and gays in the same breath..Too bad Milo your shooting star hit the wall………Hope no one else goes down with him………

  9. james23 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    I haven’t followed Milo, but I know a Uniparty attack when i see one, and they all have to be beaten back.

  10. Just Sayin' says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    It’s obvious that this is a planned leftist takedown of the Milo character.

    But he hoisted himself by his own by petard and conducted himself in a manner where we would be damaging ourselves by defending him.

    So, even though it’s exactly what the left wants us to do, we kind of have to exile him.

    I guess he ran into the limitations of adopting an outrageous persona in order to get a free pass to skirt political correctness.

  11. lisabrqwc says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    If Milo was an HRC or Obama worshiper, anyone who came against him would be labeled a homophobe hater. Such hypocrites!

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      February 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      Milo is actually making it cool for Gays to come out as Conservatives. I love him for that. Trump needs everyone’s support.

  12. Joan says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    For those here who have not been regular readers of Milo’s columns at Breitbart, here is one of his best. Would love to know if there is anything you disagree with in what he wrote.
    http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2016/11/16/what-trump-means/

  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Brilliant point of view. As always, Sundance nails it. Thank you! A totally clear perspective on a critical event.

    My take is this. Let Milo and Hillary do “penitentiary chicken”. I bet Milo either never goes in, or leaves before she does.

    I fully intend to whip this up and push back until we WIN. Period.

  14. chiavarm says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Afterwards, He made it perfectly clear that “boys” meant boys that are of the age of consent. In some places that is as low as 13, but in Milo’s country the UK it is 16.

    I think it should be 18, but to me Milo’s sexual lifestyle is not a healthy one, and as such will dismiss any advice that he gives in that area.

    • TheBlackCompany says:
      February 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      The problem with this a that in the video, and it’s quite easy to find full, unedited video, he goes into detail defending “sexually mature” 13yos having sex with older men, and tries to distance it from pedophilia. Even by U.K. Standards that’s illegal.

  15. Atomic Betty says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    He’s not going anywhere. It’s not in his nature.

    • Jenny Hatch says:
      February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      I have been following him intently. I adore him.

      My guess is they are going to drop some video or photos of him in an uncompromising situation with a 15-17 year old American, call him a rapist and attempt to charge him with statutory rape.

      Milo has almost singlehandedly exposed the left on college campuses in the most devastating way.

      The elites are terrified of him.

      If he committed a crime, sure throw the book at him, but can’t we all agree that this situation is a perfect set up for pizzagate arrests?

      Have at it AG Sessions. We are waiting.

  16. Andy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    People, this is war against the left. It is a war that will not easily be won. If we want to win, we will welcome other capable combatants against the swamp enemy, and iron out the differences amongst ourselves later. Make now mistake, this is what will be necessary for us to win!

  17. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    No question he is being targeted for his belief’s however having seen the interview in which he gave a full endorsement of man-boy sex – cannot see him weathering the storm. He’s toast.

  18. ecmarsh says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Lots about Milo today. I tried to listen to his talks twice and couldn’t make it past 5 minutes either time. Nothing but trash and vulgarities came out of his mouth. My thoughts were that this alien needs to be sent back to the cesspool that he crawled out of.
    That being said. CPAC had the goods on this creature before they invited him to be a keynote speaker.
    It’s all messing with our heads.
    Sorry for being harsh.

  19. BobW462 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Once he was targeted, his over-the-top reputation and behavior quickly flipped from moxie to toxicity. There was just too much out there. They would have “lynched” him one way or another, sooner or later.

  20. labrat says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I do know Milo. Money quote:
    “The only proper response to outrage culture is to be outrageous.”
    Milo Yiannopoulos

    He’s an ally. Do not aid in his destruction.

  21. LP says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    What Sundance says.
    Now let’s get back to draining the swamp.

  22. aplusresumes says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I was surprised c Pac announced he was going to be the keynote speaker anyway. Hes a brash.political comedian after all! But I like him.

  23. redtreesquirrel says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Newsflash: Milo is GAY. He makes no effort in hiding it. This is not what he talks about when he speaks at college campuses, but it disarms the hypocrites on the Left who are there to call him the usual litany of names – Homophobe, racist, xenophobe, sexist. Milo can swiftly take down all of them by virtue of his sexuality, his preference for black men, and the fact that he’s a Brit. Not an American. They can’t find a thing to label him, though its funny to watch them try. You have to actually start listening to Milo’s speeches. He has single handedly given back the honor that is being proud alpha males of Caucasian descent. Not bad for a Gay guy from the UK. Milo has taken on the Feminists all by himself with no help from the so called Conservative Republicans. College kids love him. He has probably brought more young people over to supporting Trump than anyone else. The very fact that Milo has been disinvited from CPAC will not sit well with his fans who are for now, avid supporters of Trump/Pence and fellow Deplorables. This is bad….this is very bad for our side. The Never Trumpers strike again. By the way, the Right needs all the support it can get to keep the Obama forces from stealing back their dark throne, don’t you think? That includes homosexuals. We all are Americans.

  24. TheTorch says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Sundance is spot on. This is not about Milo.

    This is about destroying a movement. Milo is a pawn in the game. Unfortunately, he gave them the ammunition they needed and they used it when it was required from their POV.

    As I mentioned in another thread they are using the same method of delivery and tactics as the Access Hollywood tape. Invite, Release edited tape, Dis-invite. Bash 24/7. Full tape released. By then the damage is done and by the usual suspects.

    The only way to defeat the evil that is Never Trumpers, is too keep winning and winning and winning. This is why Trump succeeds, this is why the movement succeeds. They can’t beat us, when were winning, the only thing they can do, is take a few out along the way. That is what they are doing. They have already lost, and they know it, so now they go after anything they can, when the opportunity arises, Milo is the target today. If you can’t get the BOSS then you go after the easier pickings. These people are warped beyond belief.

  25. supertalk says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Thank you Sundance for the smart article and not piling on to Milo, who has been fighting with us to make the world a better place.

    I personally believe Milo was verbally and not very eloquently justifying some abuse that he had suffered as a teenager. If there’s proof that he’s doing anything illegal let’s see it. Otherwise, he needs to get some counseling and discuss his past with professionals that can help him get through any lingering shame and or guilt he may still be feeling, even subconsciously.
    Milo should not have been discussing those personal issues with the idiots on the podcast that brought it up. He very obviously hadn’t thought it through first. And why were they talking about things like that in the first place? Setup?
    I’ll give Milo the benefit of the doubt until someone shows me evidence that Milo committed a crime, beyond speaking loosely about his abuse experience as a teen.
    I certainly hope Breitbart doesn’t fold under the pressure if there is no evidence. Send Milo out to speak against abuse and to help teens who may be confused as to the nature of abuse, as Milo seems to have been.

  26. 2minutelogic says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    I have watched Milo for a year or so…I agree with much of what he says, however while I can agree with this article I must say that what has been left out is a serious matter.

    Milo is a blatant homosexual, and yes to me homosexuality is an issue. While Milo promotes many conservative vales he also promotes his homosexual lifestyle as well.

    I will pray for Milo, but as far as him being someone worthy of praise…I am afraid that his lifestyle contradicts much of what I believe as a Christian!

    This is just my opinion, I wish no ill on Milo, I will pray for him and ask Jesus to carry him through this difficult time!

  27. labrat says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    One of my favorite interviews.

  28. SomebodyNobody says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Touchy subject. I don’t like most of those “edgy” shitlording standups like Sarah Silverman and…. that is where Milo is heading. I don’t know. I hope the priest that molested Milo is arrested.

  29. Joe Dan's cousin says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    He calls president Trump
    Daddy & gos on & on
    about how fabulous he is.
    I like him, very sharp.
    I agree all the RIGHT enemies!

  30. Old Lady says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Milo is subject to the same laws established by the creator that the rest of us are. We all reap what we sow. Looks like he’s doing a little reaping right now.

  31. The Devilbat says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    What has Milo said or done that is any worse than Podesta? Are the lefties attacking him? NO !!!

  32. Albertus Magnus says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Don’t have a dog in this fight but will simply say that ANY conservative who believes that Milo shouldn’t be allowed to speak at CPAC and then turns around and supports PROABORTION conservatives should just SHUT UP.

  33. fedback says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Milo was a very effective weapon against brainwashing of college students. This is very serious

  34. Trumppin says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Sundance I can get behind this write up about Milo 100%
    But I watched the tape, it was really bad.. do I think milo is bad because of it ? oh god no..
    But i confess I am not a Milo Groupie either but I did support his efforts.
    Unfortunately, actions have consequences and many times we don’t like them.
    This is one such case, I don’t believe CPAC is about banning free speech nor do i think they didn’t want Milo or he wouldn’t of been invited in the first place but after this tape… I don’t blame them for rescinding that invitation.

    I look bigger picture and know there would be this Pedo supporting albatross around the conservative party neck via CPAC. and it would be hung around our necks as well as Never Trumpers alike.
    right or wrong that’s what it would be..The libtards would see to it and they do have the very fake news to spread that far and wide.
    I Just don’t see how any of that would be any sort of a win win situation for our #MAGA movement.
    No doubt President Trump could handle it but why should he have too? or why should our movement be forced into that fight when we can avoid it. Pick our battles wiser, keep our powder dry for the bigger better fight IMHO.

  35. Just Scott says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I don’t understand the whole “Milo is finished” thing going on. Come on, give him due credit.

    I don’t know much about Milo, never had any interest in knowing, but I have seen things in the past (6-9mo) that make me question his character and motives.

    THAT SAID, the kid has to have real talent to get to where his is at age 23, and I can’t even begin to think that this is any more than a road bump on his path. I have watch the video and read the transcripts. There is no “There There” unless the objective is to create a “There” from nothing.

    I don’t really care for Milo, but I am going to stand strong and proud with my brother in arms, as long as he needs my support!

  36. porkchopsandwiches says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    “grab’em by the pu**y” version 2.0

  37. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

  38. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Steve Bannon saw how effective Milo was at delivering the truth to young people, and brought him on at Breitbart. Let’s hope Larry Solov is as hardened as Bannon at resisting the establishment. He needs to be, right now there is a concerted effort to get Milo fired from Breitbart. There is endless reporting on “anonymous sources” (the same ones the media always report on when they want to manufacture controversy against Trump) that say Breitbart is considering firing Milo. If they do, Breitbart will turn into the “conservative” Salon.com, having no visitors and no way to make money, but bankrolled by establishment interests to push their propaganda.

    Always remember there are trillions at stake. The establishment will do anything to keep their piece of the pie.

  39. deplorablegracie says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I haven’t watched the videos but shame on those who are judging him. You can’t judge someone if you have not walked in their shoes. I can’t imagine how I’d feel about things if I went through what he went through and is going through his whole life. It’s very confusing and tumultuous at a time when you’re developing your sense of self. Milo, Trump was brutally attacked and he threw it right back at them and it made him stronger. We rallied behind him and he became President. I love you and thank you for your erstwhile support of our President. I stand with you!

  40. Major Styles says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    For the left, it’s all about the culture war. Period end of story. That’s all they care about.

    Conservatives can have victories in distant lands, battling to bring democracy to an Afghanistan village. Liberals laugh at us…go ahead and get PTDS they say.

    The left wants possession of our Churches, your wives, and your children. They want to defile and debase the traditional structures of America. Milo, even though he’s gay, applauds those traditional structures from a logical standpoint (every nation deserves a unique cultural tradition). That’s part of the reason they despise him – he was supposed to be “one of them,” but he got away.

    Never forget – we’re fighting a culture war, first and foremost. If you don’t know what you’re fighting for, then you’re bound to lose.

