It’s Not About Milo – It’s About The Existential Threat That Milo Represents…

There are trillions of dollars at stake. Trillions.

Those who hold power will never relinquish power; a simple and timeless truth. The current attacks against an increasingly less obscure gay man named Milo Yiannopoulos (it appears he is most known simply by “Milo”) are not about Milo Yiannopoulos per se’, anyone who has followed the construct of the swamp should see the transparency.

Take this guy Milo out of the picture and replace him with any politically incorrect name you choose, and you’ll see the concerted effort to remove his influence is not about him, it’s about the underlying threat he represents.

Those who control the levers of the DC Swamp municipal system are determined to defeat the highly outlined objectives of a President Trump administration. Milo is merely a concentric circle outlier of their real target. The transparent objective here is to isolate, ridicule and marginalize Mr. Milo to create a door to the next circle.

Pass through the door that is Milo and proceed to the door that is Breitbart Media. Deploy detonation devices….. open door. Pass through the door that is Breitbart Media and proceed to the door that is Steve Bannon. Deploy same detonation devices (same approach)…. open door. Pass through the door that is Steve Bannon and eventually they get to the desired destination, President Trump.

It would be severely intellectually dishonest not to admit this road map.

There are trillions of dollars at stake.

I don’t know much, almost nothing, about Mr. Yiannopoulos – but I do know enough to spot a political UniParty approach that is as historic and familiar as the Swamp itself. Mr. Yiannopoulos has all the same enemies as President Trump; that cannot be coincidental.

Apparently Mr. Milo Yiannopoulos has a considerable following amid a young and vibrant counter-culture, and appears exceptionally effective at opening their eyes to the Deep State constructs who utilize Hollywood, Pop Culture and various social constructs to manipulate the psyche.

He appears flamboyant, though no more alarmingly so that the goth kids hanging out in front of the local movie theater; and if he can connect with them -and more- in a language they can appreciate and understand…. well, there’s the threat.

Freedom by it’s very nature has a rather diverse set of potential allies. The ability to reach those allies and rally them toward a standard of effectiveness is a threat to the order of those who deploy inequity and hopelessness as tools toward the more preferred strategy of ambivalence.

No, I don’t know this Milo person at all; but I do know the methods of those who seek to retain ultimate power well enough to spot when those interests rise up out of the swamp and unify in common cause.

Currently Milo is facing all the right enemies….

…Battle On, my good man – BATTLE ON !

