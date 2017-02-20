.
Perfect!!
Blessed are those who hunger for justice,
for they will be satisfied.
Matthew 5:6
Milo has done more to highlight the abuses of the radicals than all of CPAC. In all my life I cannot think of anything they have done half so well. Milo stands for me and my freedoms, I will stand by MILO.
**** off cpac!
Here are names and photos of speakers, so far includes Lou Dobbs, Sheriff Clark, Nigel Farage,
Bannon, Davi, Clare Lopez……and many I have never, ever heard of before.
http://cpac.conservative.org/speakers/
Can’t wait to hear Mark Levin. /s
(Yes, I can. I CANNOT listen to him. Yuk :-))
I really don’t understand why good people go there and speak, including President Trump. Look at all the horrible things they were doing at CPAC last year, including a scheduled walk out. I don’t even like or use the word “conservative” anymore.
By speaking, they are giving them a chance to hear something outside their perceived understandings. Something said, might trigger a new understanding or an ‘aha’ moment, that could change others lives.
Well, I think he’s trying to reach people.
I never watch CPAC but was this time because of Milo. He was my only reason. These CONservatives needed to hear from him.
Now it’s just the same old echo chamber and snob fest, excluding President Trump, VP Pence and a few others.
“I don’t even like or use the word “conservative” anymore.”
I’m hesitant to use it too. Some of those characters have defiled it.
Conservatives consider themselves the elite political class. Many, if not most, are as phony as a a 3 dollar bill. The never-Trump gaggle are a perfect example.
Ha! Good one!
Always hated how Hannity referred to Levin as “The Great One”. Sickening.
And,…they have lost their minds…”Ed Schultz Is Speaking At CPAC?!”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/20/ed-schultz-is-speaking-at-cpac/
Actually, that’s a pretty good lineup. Much better than I would have expected.
A faint whiff of irrelevancy had become a powerful stench, they are in fear of being drowned in a soup of sewage. Between that, and a chance to wreak havoc on a few chosen targets, like Milo, well…
Yes. Clearly, the gold standard today in CPAC bashing.
There was a debate coming and going on twitter whether or not CPAC has been relevant since 2009.
I didn’t get involved. It was almost like watching two elderly Parkinson’s drunks beat each other will pool cues at the table.
The Milo thing is sorta just a freebe.
There seems to be something special about 2009. Not clear at all.
I certainly wish Kristol well (I’m lying).
I personally wish Kristol an arkancide kinda day. (Totally true)
This Milo thing is a Saul Alinsky tactic. So predictable. Yawn. Lemme give them a hint. You just made him 10x’s more popular you dumbasses. Same with Pewdiepie. Who I haven’t even heard of!! That guy, along with Milo, will be responsible for red pilling an entire generation. Yay Le Deplorables!
CPAC is Conservative, Inc and Wannabe Conservative, Inc. That’s what it is. It’s mostly younger people who want to get involved in Conservative, Inc. There are exceptions, of course, at the conference. But this is essentially what it is, in my view. It’s a place for people like Dana Loesch and Katie Pavlich to go and speak about their upcoming ventures to adoring fans.
It’s also a place that gave Paul Ryan a standing ovation. And a place, I believe, which had Glenn Beck speak recently.
My guess is that there are people involved with CPAC who fear Milo’s rise. People who may believe Milo is getting more attention than he deserves, and taking attention away from them.
Is Milo perfect? Absolutely not. Is Milo better than just about any other public conservative under 40 years old that you know of? Yes, he is.
That’s not going to work for the Wannabes at CPAC who feel they, not Milo, should be the center of attention.
Milo needs to be more careful in the future. And he needs to ‘make it right’ on things he’s said and done in the past.
There is no gunshot wound worse than that of friendly fire. That’s what Milo found out today, and it’s something he better be prepared for in the future.
Nothing defines Conservative, Inc. better than pettiness, jealousy, and finger-in-the-wind shifting loyalty. Only people on the right would be stupid enough to ‘take out’ an ally like Milo.
Milo looks like his rise is over. Stick a fork in him.
That was the intent of this “hit,” no question about it.
star,
Wrong expect Milo to come back using strong attacks against the real pedophiles. Tere is a 50% + chance Castila House Publishing will pick “Dangerous” up, as they were set to publish his UK edition already.
Wrong. He will use this to his advantage as it proves his point.
Correct JJ.
Nope. People are woke. He’ll be even bigger.
Conservatism is dead. Deplorables belong in the new Bull Moose Party announced by MIke Cernovich. They’re holding an event the evening of Feb 24th.
Milo has been on the incoming end of a coordinated attack
1) CPAC disinvite (was the initial invite a set-up?)
2) CBS / Simon & Schuster drops Milo’s book deal (which will help whatever publisher does pick it up. People *want* to read Milo. Unlike Levin. Or Megyn.)
3) Breitbart is mulling over dropping Milo (“strictly a business decision”? Hogwash. What would Andrew do!)
I’ve read Milo’s considered explanation, and his position seems quite clear:
http://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=851263248344905&id=42300685450388
It would appear CPAC may be coordinating with the left (shocker that!) in their relentless push to isolate Trump and his inner circle (Bannon, in this case) by tying anything to discredit pro-Trump sites (in this case Breitbart)
As others have pointed out, the same people outraged by Milo’s *discussion* (not approval, discussion) of pedos nod approvingly at an entire religion founded by a pedophile.
I’d also wager some of these CPAC *shocked, positively aghast* bomb-throwers may have pedo tendencies themselves. Didn’t see *ANY* interest from the CPAC regulars in pursuing pizzagate. More Hasterts in the woodpile?
Milo’s good to go in my book. You can take anyone’s words and twist them. It’s the CPAC weirdos that creep me out.
Just my 2c.
Correct.
This was a coordinated hit. And my guess is it’s been in the works for some time.
The Blaze’s Beck has been coordinating with leftists on his show before and after it was clear his anointed one Lyin’ Ted was not going to beat our President.
He has leftists on his show and has appeared on theirs. What a fool. It’s all payback for we the people telling him to take a hike after he advocated assassinating candidate Trump.
The Left and NeverTrumpers have joined forces. Big surprise there.
Beck and The Blaze are right at the heart of Conservative, Inc.
All he cares about is himself, and his own viability. In that sense, he is 100% Conservative, Inc.
Beck is a clown.
More than that, he’s a malicious, evil Stephen King sort of clown.
I am sure this is what this is. berkely et.al. can say Told ya!
Yeah. Good point.
Odd you mention Berkeley
The CPAC Wikipedia page was updated 2 hours ago to include Milo (which needs a proper edit and inclusion of a link to his page, btw)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:History/Conservative_Political_Action_Conference
You can get an idea of where the edit came from by their IP in the edit history:
http://www.iplocationfinder.com/75.147.137.209
Just down the road from Berkeley
The whole thing was a set-up with Milo. They want to take him down and then will start on someone else like Bannon.
The fact that Berkeley et. al. AND “CONservatives” both attacked the same guy (the latter only after the former failed) tells you something fishy is going on.
It’s the Deep State Wa round two. First Flynn, now Milo.
I thought it was strange they invited him in the first place. The setup angle makes sense.
kinda like Ryan’s little deal in WI last summer?
Yes, it all seems totally predictable.- as though the CPACers are saying: “See you don’t have to be afraid of us. We’re just like you.”
Your link to Milo’s reply is no longer.
Facebook deleted it, I presume.
Can it be ANY MORE OBVIOUS?!!
Allen B. West’s editors defense, plus Milo’s replies:
http://www.allenbwest.com/matt-palumbo/silenced-2
He updated it, try this link
I’m adding Milo’s home page to my regular reads, since I’m not sure who will be filtering him
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net
Milo has written quite a few columns about Trump – columns that were very supportive and also glowing accounts of Trump. It does not surprise me that the left has been salivating for a long time trying to figure out a way to take Milo down. I don’t think they would be doing it if Milo’s laudatory columns had been instead about Obama.
I don’t like Milo or CPAC.
CPAC are not conservative, they’re warmongering globalist traitorous fake artists.
Milo is no sane person’s idea of a thought leader.
But CPAC is working against the country, deliberately, as well as attacking real nationalism and populism. They are traitors.
Milo’s just another freak in the media selling a book.
The real question is why CPAC which tries to project itself as this big bad movement has such trouble with utter lightweights like Milo in the first place.
And fundamentally, we’re in this with Trump to MAGA. The rest are just along for the ride and in it for themselves.
We do not need any middlemen. CPAC are just a collection of snake oil peddlers and chickenhawk neocons.
How many Breitbart columns of Milo’s have you read?
What’s your point? I’ve read a few. I suspect most people here have.
There are many opinions that ‘flyingtigger’ has expressed here that run 180 counter to mine. Some I do agree with. What a mixed bag.
Milo is very sharp, courageous, and able to make his positions clear. I agree with many of his positions. However, that is not the point. The fact that these sanctimonious CPAC jerks pick and chose who is ‘conservative’ and disinvite a man with courage that takes on the Libtards is an affront.
A boycott of CPAC would be appropriate, but then again, I am not invited either. 🙂
You’re wrong about Milo. HIs appeal (and those like him – Gavin McInness, F Bill McMorris etc) to young people is critical to the future of the conservative movement. We are becoming anachronistic otherwise – hence Sundance’s graphics.
Milo is a warrior. WAR!
Milo isn’t “valuable” because he’s a deep conservative thinker. He’s a living refutation of the Left’s attempted monopoly on so-called “cool, edgy gay men”. Don’t set him up to be something he isn’t, so he can fail in your eyes.
Thank you for the post.
Fellow Treepers may want to open their eyes. If it was up to CPAC you would have HRC as your President.
Oh well…hopefully Milo gets a great book deal elsewhere.
The Repugnants and Dims are both on life support. Independents will determine elections for the considerable future.
I must say it is a little surprising to see the lack of support for Milo, wait till your CPAC friends dig up a video or audio of Diamond and Silk that the can smear them with.
This is all about taking down your President one loyalist at a time.Look out!
I agree. I really believe they are trying to take Milo down because of all the laudatory columns he has written about Trump.
It been said that the Left spent $250,000 on this attack on Milo.
“I’ve read Milo’s considered explanation, and his position seems quite clear:”
I agree. I hope to locate when Bannon will be speaking & others. I want to watch the fireworks.
I’m several generations beyond Milo, so I don’t follow him, but I caught a vid where he was imitating collapsable cankles. He was hysterical. He’s obviously intelligent. He’s British. He’s gay.
He’s wired differently than me and most I know. Condemn the sin – not the sinner. So that’s covers me and most I know.
I support Milo – not his lifestyle – big difference. Read his FB explanation. He made a mistake and bad chose of verbiage. I personally have never done that.
choice?
You guys better watch the Milo tape before you spend too much time defending him. He did himself in. He wasn’t set up. And he’s finished. Unforced error. MAJOR unforced error
Did you watch the edited or unedited version of the tape?
I see our concern troll is back.
Watch the UNEDITED version everyone. He clearly says he does NOT support pedophiles.
Hey starcuck. Concern noted.
You still here? I think your friends at the Reagan Battalion are waiting for you at CPAC.
If you see him in person or speak to him individually his intelligence becomes even more obvious.
I agree completely. I’ve said it here over and over again, Milo is one of the best things to happen to the conservative movement in decades. He is helping to usher in a conservatorial movement which is the future of the Republican party – if there is to continue to be a Republican party.
People who don’t understand this really need to spend some more time doing in depth research about what is going on in different parts of our society – ones that you might not be comfortable with.
Milo has tremendous appeal to young people. There was an entire subreddit (a few actually) devoted to the news that he was going to be the CPAC keynote speakers – many of these young people had never even heard of it before and many who had turned away from it bc of the likes of Rubio were looking back to it.
Milo has exposed a very uncomfortable and inconvenient truth about gay male behavior – search popular culture and it will verify what he is saying as will much in academia. He also clearly stated in those videos he does NOT support pedophiles.
Milo is the second victim in the Deep State War after Flynn. I am hoping that Milo will use it to his advantage and come out even further ahead. This whole #fakenews charade against him will backfire the same way it has against Trump.
Thank you, Jimmy Jack. What you wrote needs to be reread again.
Besides, Jesus, himself, loves Milo.
Evan McMullin was a major player behind the hit pieces on Milo. You know, that guy who ran against Trump in Utah, and had his picture taken with ISIS elites in 2014.
Amen my friend! 100% eyes wide open and 100% supporting Milo. He’s not the pedo, they are. Trillions of dollars at stake and jail cells as well.
maybe the US needs a gay and lesbian march and boycott….A Day Without a Whatchamacallem March….(I don’t know the PC expression for gay and lesbians and those folk)
In a wild fantasy President Trump would sneak Milo in and surprise them all by offering him a few minutes of his time.
This is a great! I wish!
Love it–but then they would start in on Trump being an advocate for pedophilia–oh brother –the enemy always calls you what they are.
flova, it’s called ‘projection’
Well I hope so. too. Milo is entertaining and correct in his thoughts on Islam. And Robert Spencer and Pamella Geller were banned from CPAC last year. Because Islam. TOO
Maybe people should start asking CPAC about their seemingly relentless protection of the most peaceful religion ever, founded by a pedophile.
I love it…DJT would soar even further in the eyes of many non Repugnants
SD, I love how you were in the background. Is the Jim back there with you Jim Hoft? And who is Darryl?
CPAC needs to drop the “C” in their name. It wouldn’t have killed them to take 30 seconds to stop and think “who benefits from destroying Milo?”
The UniParty does. Hence why they did it
Milo Yiannopoulos
5 hrs •
I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim.
I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I’ve outed three of them, in fact — three more than most of my critics. And I’ve repeatedly expressed disgust at pedophilia in my feature and opinion writing. My professional record is very clear.
But I do understand that these videos, even though some of them are edited deceptively, paint a different picture.
I’m partly to blame. My own experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous. But I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, “advocacy.” I deeply regret that. People deal with things from their past in different ways.
As to some of the specific claims being made, sometimes things tumble out of your mouth on these long, late-night live-streams, when everyone is spit-balling, that are incompletely expressed or not what you intended. Nonetheless, I’ve reviewed the tapes that appeared last night in their proper full context and I don’t believe they say what is being reported.
I do not advocate for illegal behavior. I explicitly say on the tapes that I think the current age of consent is “about right.”
I do not believe sex with 13-year-olds is okay. When I mentioned the number 13, I was talking about the age I lost my own virginity.
I shouldn’t have used the word “boy” — which gay men often do to describe young men of consenting age — instead of “young man.” That was an error.
I am certainly guilty of imprecise language, which I regret.
Anyone who suggests I turn a blind eye to illegal activity or to the abuse of minors is unequivocally wrong. I am implacably opposed to the normalization of pedophilia and I will continue to report and speak accordingly.
So….joshu???
Milo defends Christianity, has had Islamicists threaten his life for skewering Islam, accuses atheists as being boring, and is an apologist for Catholicism. Not only that, he criticizes gay culture and fearlessly attacks the transsexual movement (which is why they pulled the big guns out — look up what he said about transsexualism to millions of viewers on the Maher show).
But he makes an easy target for Christian conservatives who have no appreciation for the FACT that some people are homosexual, or for conservative Christians who turn a blind eye to the real pedophilia that runs rampant in the Uniparty.
Bingo
Yes Bingo.
celiathaxter….You keep nailing it….I couldn’t agree more
Flynn
Milo
Next?
Yes Sir. I posted that on another thread.
Seriously lookout, several of us up here in Canada are promoting your magnificent movement and DJT. A few of us just chatted about this, and are truly saddened by the capitulation of the movement on this. All for one, or there will be NONE.
These incursions by the nevertrumpers and the rest should be crushed, if not. The party will be over. Take that to the bank.
Where I disagree w/ you is on Milo being “taken out.” If nothing else, Milo thrives on controversy. He loves nothing more than being the center of a political storm. He will take this, roll with it, and make them eat it. Just watch.
FYI: RSBN will have cameras and crew covering the event Wed-Sat starting at 1pm ET each day.
I was more excited about RSBN being there when Milo was going to speak. He has a message that needs to heard.
More blurry cameras and only one side if my ear buds working?
Thanks for the heads up.
I love it when things go boom!
Never Trump pols and pundits lined up to enter CPAC:
I’m sorry that CPac rescinded Milo’s invitation. I pre-ordered _Dangerous_ on Amazon today.
Those of you who didn’t watch his video are the people who are clutching your pearls. Have any pearl clutchers seen the interview where he says sometime he wishes he was not homo. He’s thought of faith conversion therapy. He doesn’t believe a gay home is any place to raise a child. Etcetera.
Everything he said is consistent with how many young men fall into to homosexuality or are groomed into it. He has a lot to offer intellectually, and pearl clutchers are burying him for the elite globalists and uniparty. So sorry for you.
Here’s a good interview.
“MILO: One Gay Brit Has Done More For Conservatism Than 30 Years of Establishment Conservatives”
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2017/02/19/milo-one-gay-brit-done-more-for-conservatism-than-30-years-establishment-conservatives/
May God bless you and yours, Milo.
If Breitbart fires him, that site will lose us.
It will lose me.
I’m with you flova.
Me too. I’m sooo mad.
Same here. Esp after bragging all week about their viewer numbers. Yeah, that’s no coincidence…Trump got elected, BB is trusted, omg /pearlclutch we love Milo….silly, silly CPAC they obviously don’t have smart advisors.
Has that site been infiltrated? I read on Breitbart awhile ago that they were bringing some mainstream journalists on board
I could not agree more.
Yes, absolutely.
Prayers and support for Milo. His whole world as he’s known it seems to be crumbling all around him. Simon & Shuster dropped his book and Breitbart is under pressure to fire him.
In fact, last I checked, there was not a single thing on BB about him, no pink headlines. Nothing.
Hope he stays strong and doesn’t do anything stupid.
Pray our hearts out for Milo. It can only do him good. Whatever is God’s will for him is what I want for him. He’s been good to the Deplorables.
Milo is still on the Breitbart page – but way down at the bottom.
Thank you, Joan. Guess I didn’t scroll down far enough. Wonder how long it will remain on the site.
Shoot him a tweet or email.
Heck, send him a link to this thread. He’s got considerable support.
Look, when Target screwed Breitbart, we boycotted Target. Massively. That should clue Breitbart in to the strength of our convictions. Guess what we’ll do if Breitbart dumps Milo?
All the sites that lost their integrity faded rapidly. Look at RedState, RightScoop etc, or what’s left of them.
Breitbart cut ties with Shapiro and that shrill nutty “ouch he grabbed my arm” chick (forgot her name) for good reason: they were liars. Milo has done nothing other than offer a different perspective on what everyone agrees is a problem. He’s not defending it. He’s telling people, openly, what the view is in the homosexual community. This is shoot the messenger at its finest (and probably by design)
I’d still like to know who shut pizzagate down. My spidey-sense tells me there are real pedos on both sides of the aisle in DC. Heck, that’s really the last extortion tool a certain 3 letter agency has left. Epsteins Island was probably bugged by Epstein, and his bugs intercepted by one or more agencies. Perfect way to manipulate powerful people.
Maybe CPAC can invite Epstein to talk about that.
Excellent comment, 3xt. I didn’t tweet or fb, but I will for an email, addy for him via BB.
And even if I did have a twitter account, Milo’s been permanently banned.
‘Didn’t’ should be ‘don’t’
Argh! Will look for…
Milo exposed three pedos. Could he have someone else to expose perhaps?
I’ve been thinking the same. Prayers up for the young man.
I was online shortly after the news hit and his fb and twitter went nuts. He felt the love for sure, TG! Agree re the prayers, people are transparently desperate to take down our president and his circle.
Speaking of which, I wonder if they are plotting at this very moment how to deport millions of Trump supporters to the ME???? hmmm, all this time they said you can’t deport millions….
One other thing about Milo.
He was on board with Trump from the beginning. And that, probably more than any other reason, is why I like him. He gets it. People like Pavlich, Shapiro, Loesch, Erickson and so forth don’t get it. And there’s a reason they don’t get it — you, as deplorables, don’t have the checkbook that the Washington D.C. insiders have.
Milo isn’t bought and paid for. He’s not under anyone’s thumb. Conservative, Inc is under the thumb of the establishment.
There are plenty of negative things to say about Milo, and he deserves his criticism. But he was on board the Trump train long before some of these other Wannabes were.
Now, you have people like Pavlich going to the daily press briefings trying to pretend she’s all “good” now, after her NeverTrump ways.
I would trade 10 Pavliches for one Milo.
Never forget who your true allies are, and aren’t.
And Spicer calls on Pavlich every day
with his silly little “crush” grin.
Yep. I don’t blame Spicer, he’s trying to help Trump. But Pavlich is a clown trying to get rid of her red nose. Sorry Katie, we all see it.
The mere mention of Pavlich’s name makes me ill. She wrote her first book on Fast and Furious using everyone else’s research and information. She didn’t investigate one thing on her own and others who did all the work were struggling to make ends meet. Did she give her royalties to them? No way–she is as disgustingly self-serving as they get.
Now she has made it to the White House as part of press club–give me a break. She is a parasite who can spout others research well on tv without stuttering, that’s it.
Then she bashes Trump supporters right after he announces.
Yes. She deserves scorn and a scarlet NT. I agree. And the F&F book was clearly set up to make her a star. Obvious. She deserves nothing.
Great comment.
There’s only one person who was a bigger booster for Trump and she was also booted from CPAC: Ann Coulter. I’d say Milo is in good company and that we can do without CPAC, but Ann and Milo are indispensable.
Yes. Well said.
“I’d say Milo is in good company and that we can do without CPAC, but Ann and Milo are indispensable.”
I’ll agree 100% with that.
This. ^^^^^^^^^^
He was also hired by Andrew Breitbart. He really liked Milo.
Andrew understood both talent and heart. I think Andrew, it may have been, also dismissed Loesch from Breitbart. Andrew was a smart man.
Good point! Loyalty to Trump from the beginning ought to stand for something, no?
Milo is very much like a William Buckley or a Gore Vidal. He always deals with content, but uses outrageous metaphors and outrageously provocative language to draw attention to free speech.
He is a mere twenty-three years old and was on the verge of breaking into the big time after his appearance on Bill Maher. The ratings for that episode went through the roof. Since he skewers every sacred shibboleth of the left, and since he was becoming a popular media phenomenon beyond the confines of Breitbart, it became necessary to finally take him out.
Loyalty to Trump is pretty much #1 on my list. If you’re not loyal to Trump or fought against Trump in the primaries for someone like Cruz, you’re basically a non-entity in my book.
He is thirty-two. Born in Nineteen Eighty-Four.
@MakeAmericaGreat – For that reason I looked into Milo, because of his support for Trump. I was impressed.
So many accusations have been leveled against our very own President Trump (NO need to elaborate on that – the saga continues this hour), Sessions, Carson, Bannon, etc., etc….it’s ALL tiresome.
WE cannot afford to believe these attacks on Milo, I myself am going to look beyond and above this foolishness. Hopefully he gets to CPAC, but if he doesn’t, its not a battle I choose right now.
I could cut and paste quite a few “allegations” about me personally, that have been PM’d on my own FB page by “friends”, about me lol – as a President Trump supporter, and because I posted the Maher/Milo tv show segment.
None are true. Oh well…
Don’t worry. Nobody here (AFAIK) believes the slurs are truth, especially once they do their research. They’re about as silly as Trump peeing on a hotel bed (or whatever that silly story said).
Yeah, we’ve all taken a few lumps for being Trump supporters, lol. Kinda crazy.
We’ll see about CPAC. I was hoping we’d subvert it, and maybe we still will. Pretty good list of speakers even w/o Milo. They should be our organization now…I hold out hope.
It’s your right to have a different opinion. I probably am boring tho. 🙂
I refuse to be in any organization that includes “Conservatives” who are globalists & in favor of open borders.
I suppose how a conservative is defined is in the eye of the beholder.
I have a hard time defining a globalists and open borders (and deficit spending) as a conservative.
You are the conservative. They are the neocons, with heavy emphasis on the “con” part.
Geeze SD, could you be a little more funny? /sarc
BRILLIANT ILLUSTRATION, you’re awesome. Picture stories stick in our brains better of who’s who in The Swamp Saga or As The World Revolves Around CPAC.
Anything with a PAC in its name is immediately suspected of globalist collusion.
Sundance, you labelled yourself the patriot with the most bokeh (tech term for blur). That’s so Sundance of you! 🙂 This positing is perfectly brilliant! I needed a lift. CTH is like an oxygen mask. It’s the web equivalent of an anti-depressant.
Also, on the point of what CPAC is really about, it’s not a surprise that both Bill Mitchell and RSBN are going there. It’s a place you go when you want to be seen as “arriving” on the conservative scene. And be part of what Amanda Carpenter calls “the conservative constellation.” Nothing against Mitchell or RSBN, but they better be careful — CPAC is full of self-interested snakes. One should be careful not to sell one’s soul there, so to speak.
CPAC is like the Academy Awards. A place for the members to celebrate themselves and tell each other how important they are, all while getting coverage. It’s nonsense. It could be much more, but this is what it is and what it’s intended to be. Understand that.
So true. Wish Andrew was still here. Shapiro would be banned and not Milo.
Absolutely correct. There is no way Andrew would consider firing Milo.
Andrew Breitbart would have fired Milo at noon today. Watch the tape. I found Milo quite amusing, and loved his bravery and full throated defense of traditionalism. But it’s over. He f##ked up. And it’s not recoverable. He has noone to blame but himself.
Sundance, you have outdone yourself. I cannot stop laughing. “This pesky freedom thing is very difficult to control.” LMAO!
Your gramma might buy that…..
Was a reply to a comment that is no longer visible
Bravo! Brilliant! And to true….
Ah, the Race to CPAC. The commoners love this event.
Typical RepubliRat candidates, running for twits of the year.
For CPAC brotherhood and diversity that is more in line with prevalent their PC views, I’d like to suggest that they add the Yale Wiffenpoofs to the CPAC schedule. 😉
(2:08 in duration)
…with **their** prevalent PC views
The real issue here, Milo’s perverse mouth aside, is that CPAC would invite/disinvite so quickly. I mean, it is not as if Milo has been silent about what he says … it is right out there in the open for everyone to see.
I mean, nobody dislikes Milo less today than they did yesterday … While I appreciate his stand on free speech and his arguments for conservative positions, I hate his gutter mouth and god-complex.
CPAC’s actions here, make me think they are in cahoots with the like of U.C. Berkley … I mean, why would CPAC, knowing full well they type of person Milo is, WHY would they invite/disinvite so quickly if it wasn’t for the purpose of ruining him and by extension attacking Trump.
Remember the old movie Sergeant York, where Gary Cooper captured all those Germans by clipping them off one at a time starting from the back … this smells like that.
IF it was all about “morals” and “right and wrong” etc … then the NEVER would have invited him in the first place.
I think the original invitation was a sham and a set-up.
Smells like a set up.
Of course it was a set up. All the more reason to stand behind Milo. What he said was obviously taken out of context. These people are trying to pull our family apart, one by one. Stand strong.
I am not surprised and I am furious. MILO has been used as a pawn and will suffer via his book, and job with Breitbart, and lose the support of some straight folks he had won over.
I am furious too for exactly the same reasons.
Don’t be furious. Milo did himself in. Watch the interview. Noone screwed him. He screwed himself.
Shut up. They set him up just like they did President Trump. Invite than disinvite!!!!! They are trash at CPAC. All of them.
Milo may come out on top eventually. Another publisher might pick him up and maybe a place like Gateway Pundit would hire him. After all, Jim Hoft is a good writer and he is gay.
Ivanka Trump got thumped by Nordstrom’s and other people and now her perfume is #1 on Amazon. Leftists tried to keep people from buying the Trump wine and now the places that sell it are sold out and can’t keep it in stock.
So all this might just be a blessing in disguise for Milo. His lifestyle is not my cup of tea but who cares what my cup of tea is. The young man is a true conservative, he adores Donald Trump, and he is one of the best writers on the planet.
Will Bannon speak up and defend Milo?
Big test for Bannon. He was silent. Two stories about him and Flynn, one he wanted him to stay, one he wanted him out. And he said nothing about either.
Sometimes, you just have to man up. I really like Bannon. I’ve written a lot about him.
But he needs to be public on some topic beyond his ideological check list.
Else, it leads one to think he’s getting rid of Milo, also. Which just may be the case.
Well, Bannon is no longer officially a part of the Breitbart News network. Given his position at the White House, I would be surprised if Bannon said anything at all about Milo, as that would appear to be a conflict of interest. However, I don’t know what may go on behind the scenes, or if he advises the editors on an informal basis.
It’s chilling to consider how quickly and easily CPAC used an unfair editing of an audio to smear Milo. This is why Breitbart should fight back, and resist firing Milo. If they cave, they give the go-ahead to the Never Trumpers to go after Bannon next, because of his association with and promotion of Milo.
Bannons job is to support Trump. Period.
Breitbart is who needs to take a stand.
Milo’s message was extremely important.
Was looking forward to see him at cpac, have no interest now.
Agree. I’ll pay no attention either. CPAC won’t have Robert Spencer or Pamella Geller either. We need them and Milo now more than ever.
RSBN had him on the phone right away. He called them so he could explain.
Maybe they should give him a show, and rally put themselves on the map.
At least a big two-three hour Q&A where he faces every tough question, every remark on the videos and gets his “day in court”.
I’m not into Milo, He plays up to the queer stereotype too much. I don’t care that he’s into guys but it is all so much theater with him and the pearls and stuff.
Just be yourself mate,
The presentation is theatrics. The message is crucial.
Carlin is gone.
Lenny Bruce is gone.
Mort Sahl went “conservative”.
Jackie Mason is marginalized.
Milo is from the school of outrageousness. In the most dangerous time against the most pernicious enemy.
Our side has taken down our own two best weapons to attack the Swamp.
Flynn and Milo.
Inside and outside. Gone. Banished.
I think they will both live to fight another day.
Establishment makes you corrupt and stupid.
Like the politicians in Britain after they chose to leave the EU, then decide to attack Trump, their only friend, who protects them from the vengeance of the EU.
Because they are principled
CPAC = Conservative Pussies Attacking Conservatives
Maybe we should start…
CPACP = Conservative Patriots Advancing Conservative Principles
and hold our own get together.
I’m not sure what to make of Milo but you do have to question Jake Tapper posting an edited tape. Tapper also tweeted about someone begging him to push the video into the open. Was it Michelle Fields?
Reading Jake’s timeline, who did he retweet with the video?……..Michelle Fields. Check Jake’s timeline as he broke these tweets and you’ll see his retweet of this
CPAC keynote speaker endorsing pedophilia. This is not conservatism, it's disgusting https://t.co/DiQ26r2qQe
— Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) February 19, 2017
She has an axe to grind with Bannon and Breitbart. Michelle is the reporter for Breitbart who quit along with Ben Shapiro over Trump’s then campaign manager, Cory Lewondowski pulling her to the ground.
Michelle and her friends took Jake to task for not bringing up the subject that night he hosted a debate which included Trump. After that Jake regularly gave her friend Amanda Carpenter time to talk about it.
I question why Tapper felt the need to push an edited tape and where was his journalistic intergrity to ask for an unedited version. They left the part out where Milo discusses being in agreement with consent laws.
Here is the Milo clip that has been edited out, where he explicitly agrees with age of consent laws.@jaketapper is lying to you. pic.twitter.com/ddfiLGRzNx
— The Swog Blog (@TheSwogBlog) February 20, 2017
Jake Tapper owes it to Milo to have him on air to explain his comments. To smear a person in this way is grossly unfair. Tapper also need to explain why he posted an edited version.
The public deserves to see the unedited tape and hear Milo’s explanation and leave it to each listener to decide if Milo could be a threat to children. As Tapper smeared him, he owes it to Milo to have him on air to respond. You’d think he’d ask for a response before his reckless tweeting but that the Tapper unmasked.
Now Michelle and her friends are going after Breitbart and Bannon. Why can’t this lady ever do anything on the up and up. Why did she feel the need to tweet an edited version of the interview? We all know why.
Fake news – and we know why they do it.
Why would anyone give Michelle the LIAR airtime at all?
She’s a proven, documented, videotaped fraud.
Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s CPAC: Mitch ‘Turtle’ McConnell, the Stephen Hawking of Parliamentary Procedure.
“Ed Schultz Is Speaking At CPAC?!”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/20/ed-schultz-is-speaking-at-cpac/
So true, sundance!! At first I was shocked that Mr. Milo was invited to speak at CPAC. But the farce that is CPAC held true to their farceness (new word??). Thanks for helping lift the masks of these so-called conservatives.
I listened to both of the Milo interviews that were edited together — I expect a “hit job” from the NeverTrumps — they only know how to lose, so when a weapon like Milo who comes along and fights back against the Left’s PC culture by being completely outrageous and actually reaches the young people the NeverTrumps could never hope to reach — of course the NeverTrumps will defame, deceptively edit and lie to destroy him the same way the Lefty Social Justice Warriors do.
But I’m seeing a lot of Trump supporters getting hysterical calling Milo a “pedophile” based on the edited 1 minute mash up of 2 interviews where Milo is being “outrageous” and “shocking” (his winning tactics against the Left) — and that’s just plain old b.s. If you listen Milo is not “advocating” for pedophilia or sex between 13 year olds. He is talking about 1. His own experience when he became sexually active as a 13 year old with an older man; 2. A common practice in the gay community with “Twinks”
Twinks (young but legal) with older men are staples in the gay community. It’s called “grooming.”
Despite what Hollywood tells you –where EVERY show on the TV has at least ONE gay character, gays actually make up a very small percentage of society. So, the gay teen at the local high school doesn’t have a big pool to choice from for his sexual experimentation like his heterosexual peers do. This leads this young boys (perhaps not of the legal consent age, but POST-PUBERTY, so it’s not pedophilia) to seek that out elsewhere, and often that leads them to older men.
That is what Milo is talking about when you listen to the full 3 hour, unedited tape. And having grown up in a city with a large gay population, it’s true.
Milo then goes on to expound on is that the age of consent is arbitrary — he gives the example of a teen boy who has sex with a female teacher. He says that that boy wasn’t a “victim” — he wanted to do it. He then talks about why is it OK at 17 but not ok at 16? (In other places, 16 is OK, not 15).
Anyway, I agree with him that the age of consent is arbitrary –I’ve seen plenty of “unequal” relationships between 2 teens the same age to know that just reaching the age of consent doesn’t make one magically able to consent to things they were unable to the day before. Nonetheless, IMO, the line does have to be drawn somewhere. (Something that Milo agrees with on the full tapes too).
But the younger post-pubescent boys with older men is a real thing in the gay community that the left in their fury to normalize the gay lifestyle simply ignores. Milo made the mistake of talking about it openly. But he does not, in any kind of way, “advocate *for* pedophilia.” That’s a deliberately dishonest characterization of what he’s says.
Let me be clear: Milo is being punished based on a DISTORTION of what he said.
Also, the fact that he started his sexual experiences at 13 — and insists he wasn’t a “victim” — has obviously colored his thoughts on this. Many who start sexual conduct young rationalize that they were not “taken advantage of” etc. That isn’t a little thing that should be dismissed when weighing what he says about some people being able to “consent’ earlier than the statutory law allows.
Whatever — like I said, his main sins here are 1. Not being #NeverTrump; 2. Being an effective weapon against the Left and “influencer” among the young and 3. exposing a common practice in the gay community of older men preying on young teens (not children — technical word is hebephilia and ephebophilia — so it is not pedophilia).
I don’t agree with Milo on a lot of things. But I had pre-ordered his book because free speech is that important.
This b.s. must stop. While the left’s attack is to be expected, it is absolutely DISGUSTING to see people on the right go after him based on one stupid little comment. Screw CPAC and screw the NeverTrumpers.
I have nothing in common with these losers who will gladly sit back and watch the left continue to suppress university opinion on campuses and elsewhere just because the counter message isn’t coming from the right people. Oh, dear, someone on our side gave a controversial opinion. We can’t have that!
This is the last straw. No more money going to conservative groups except those that have clearly and explicitly stood on the right side. No more time wasted talking to losers who did (and will) do nothing to advance causes I care about. No more.
We need to fight to *win.* And that mean not throwing over an effective weapon because of a DISTORTION of what he said.
The “Fireworks!” posts are always the best of the best 🙂
I would much rather watch reruns of the VIEW and Whoopi’s greatest hits than CPAC…..I hope Trump rips them up somehow……..
An absolute masterpiece! Hear! Hear!
Bravo… but are you sure that’s S.E. Cupp? I could have sworn it was Kurt Eichenwald in a toupée
Well, I lost interest in CPAC a long time ago, for all the reasons listed here.
Therefore, I shall not watch CPAC 2017, just as I did not watch CPAC 2016; it is a J.O.K.E.
In my humble opinion many of you are reading far too much into this “slip of the tongue” (not to make a pun). We Deplorables don’t give a crap about CPAC. We who are in the trenches are very uncomfortable about the subject of homosexuality, especially when it comes to grooming children or helping them to find their sexuality. That absolutely was the third rail. No matter how the discussion was formed or edited it goes against all that we hold dear for now or for the future. Maybe Milo can make some kind of a comeback. For now, he needs to take a hike. Most of us are not in it for ourselves but for our children and for the future. There is more at stake than this man’s parsing of words.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Well, I think he’s trying to reach people.
I never watch CPAC but was this time because of Milo. He was my only reason. These CONservatives needed to hear from him.
Now it’s just the same old echo chamber and snob fest, excluding President Trump, VP Pence and a few others.
“I don’t even like or use the word “conservative” anymore.”
I’m hesitant to use it too. Some of those characters have defiled it.
Conservatives consider themselves the elite political class. Many, if not most, are as phony as a a 3 dollar bill. The never-Trump gaggle are a perfect example.
Ha! Good one!
Always hated how Hannity referred to Levin as “The Great One”. Sickening.
And,…they have lost their minds…”Ed Schultz Is Speaking At CPAC?!”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/20/ed-schultz-is-speaking-at-cpac/
Actually, that’s a pretty good lineup. Much better than I would have expected.
A faint whiff of irrelevancy had become a powerful stench, they are in fear of being drowned in a soup of sewage. Between that, and a chance to wreak havoc on a few chosen targets, like Milo, well…
Yes. Clearly, the gold standard today in CPAC bashing.
There was a debate coming and going on twitter whether or not CPAC has been relevant since 2009.
I didn’t get involved. It was almost like watching two elderly Parkinson’s drunks beat each other will pool cues at the table.
The Milo thing is sorta just a freebe.
There seems to be something special about 2009. Not clear at all.
I certainly wish Kristol well (I’m lying).
I personally wish Kristol an arkancide kinda day. (Totally true)
This Milo thing is a Saul Alinsky tactic. So predictable. Yawn. Lemme give them a hint. You just made him 10x’s more popular you dumbasses. Same with Pewdiepie. Who I haven’t even heard of!! That guy, along with Milo, will be responsible for red pilling an entire generation. Yay Le Deplorables!
CPAC is Conservative, Inc and Wannabe Conservative, Inc. That’s what it is. It’s mostly younger people who want to get involved in Conservative, Inc. There are exceptions, of course, at the conference. But this is essentially what it is, in my view. It’s a place for people like Dana Loesch and Katie Pavlich to go and speak about their upcoming ventures to adoring fans.
It’s also a place that gave Paul Ryan a standing ovation. And a place, I believe, which had Glenn Beck speak recently.
My guess is that there are people involved with CPAC who fear Milo’s rise. People who may believe Milo is getting more attention than he deserves, and taking attention away from them.
Is Milo perfect? Absolutely not. Is Milo better than just about any other public conservative under 40 years old that you know of? Yes, he is.
That’s not going to work for the Wannabes at CPAC who feel they, not Milo, should be the center of attention.
Milo needs to be more careful in the future. And he needs to ‘make it right’ on things he’s said and done in the past.
There is no gunshot wound worse than that of friendly fire. That’s what Milo found out today, and it’s something he better be prepared for in the future.
Nothing defines Conservative, Inc. better than pettiness, jealousy, and finger-in-the-wind shifting loyalty. Only people on the right would be stupid enough to ‘take out’ an ally like Milo.
Milo looks like his rise is over. Stick a fork in him.
That was the intent of this “hit,” no question about it.
star,
Wrong expect Milo to come back using strong attacks against the real pedophiles. Tere is a 50% + chance Castila House Publishing will pick “Dangerous” up, as they were set to publish his UK edition already.
Wrong. He will use this to his advantage as it proves his point.
Correct JJ.
Nope. People are woke. He’ll be even bigger.
Conservatism is dead. Deplorables belong in the new Bull Moose Party announced by MIke Cernovich. They’re holding an event the evening of Feb 24th.
Milo has been on the incoming end of a coordinated attack
1) CPAC disinvite (was the initial invite a set-up?)
2) CBS / Simon & Schuster drops Milo’s book deal (which will help whatever publisher does pick it up. People *want* to read Milo. Unlike Levin. Or Megyn.)
3) Breitbart is mulling over dropping Milo (“strictly a business decision”? Hogwash. What would Andrew do!)
I’ve read Milo’s considered explanation, and his position seems quite clear:
http://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=851263248344905&id=42300685450388
It would appear CPAC may be coordinating with the left (shocker that!) in their relentless push to isolate Trump and his inner circle (Bannon, in this case) by tying anything to discredit pro-Trump sites (in this case Breitbart)
As others have pointed out, the same people outraged by Milo’s *discussion* (not approval, discussion) of pedos nod approvingly at an entire religion founded by a pedophile.
I’d also wager some of these CPAC *shocked, positively aghast* bomb-throwers may have pedo tendencies themselves. Didn’t see *ANY* interest from the CPAC regulars in pursuing pizzagate. More Hasterts in the woodpile?
Milo’s good to go in my book. You can take anyone’s words and twist them. It’s the CPAC weirdos that creep me out.
Just my 2c.
Correct.
This was a coordinated hit. And my guess is it’s been in the works for some time.
The Blaze’s Beck has been coordinating with leftists on his show before and after it was clear his anointed one Lyin’ Ted was not going to beat our President.
He has leftists on his show and has appeared on theirs. What a fool. It’s all payback for we the people telling him to take a hike after he advocated assassinating candidate Trump.
The Left and NeverTrumpers have joined forces. Big surprise there.
Beck and The Blaze are right at the heart of Conservative, Inc.
All he cares about is himself, and his own viability. In that sense, he is 100% Conservative, Inc.
Beck is a clown.
More than that, he’s a malicious, evil Stephen King sort of clown.
I am sure this is what this is. berkely et.al. can say Told ya!
Yeah. Good point.
Odd you mention Berkeley
The CPAC Wikipedia page was updated 2 hours ago to include Milo (which needs a proper edit and inclusion of a link to his page, btw)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:History/Conservative_Political_Action_Conference
You can get an idea of where the edit came from by their IP in the edit history:
http://www.iplocationfinder.com/75.147.137.209
Just down the road from Berkeley
The whole thing was a set-up with Milo. They want to take him down and then will start on someone else like Bannon.
The fact that Berkeley et. al. AND “CONservatives” both attacked the same guy (the latter only after the former failed) tells you something fishy is going on.
It’s the Deep State Wa round two. First Flynn, now Milo.
I thought it was strange they invited him in the first place. The setup angle makes sense.
kinda like Ryan’s little deal in WI last summer?
Yes, it all seems totally predictable.- as though the CPACers are saying: “See you don’t have to be afraid of us. We’re just like you.”
Your link to Milo’s reply is no longer.
Facebook deleted it, I presume.
Can it be ANY MORE OBVIOUS?!!
Allen B. West’s editors defense, plus Milo’s replies:
http://www.allenbwest.com/matt-palumbo/silenced-2
He updated it, try this link
I’m adding Milo’s home page to my regular reads, since I’m not sure who will be filtering him
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net
Milo has written quite a few columns about Trump – columns that were very supportive and also glowing accounts of Trump. It does not surprise me that the left has been salivating for a long time trying to figure out a way to take Milo down. I don’t think they would be doing it if Milo’s laudatory columns had been instead about Obama.
I don’t like Milo or CPAC.
CPAC are not conservative, they’re warmongering globalist traitorous fake artists.
Milo is no sane person’s idea of a thought leader.
But CPAC is working against the country, deliberately, as well as attacking real nationalism and populism. They are traitors.
Milo’s just another freak in the media selling a book.
The real question is why CPAC which tries to project itself as this big bad movement has such trouble with utter lightweights like Milo in the first place.
And fundamentally, we’re in this with Trump to MAGA. The rest are just along for the ride and in it for themselves.
We do not need any middlemen. CPAC are just a collection of snake oil peddlers and chickenhawk neocons.
How many Breitbart columns of Milo’s have you read?
What’s your point? I’ve read a few. I suspect most people here have.
There are many opinions that ‘flyingtigger’ has expressed here that run 180 counter to mine. Some I do agree with. What a mixed bag.
Milo is very sharp, courageous, and able to make his positions clear. I agree with many of his positions. However, that is not the point. The fact that these sanctimonious CPAC jerks pick and chose who is ‘conservative’ and disinvite a man with courage that takes on the Libtards is an affront.
A boycott of CPAC would be appropriate, but then again, I am not invited either. 🙂
You’re wrong about Milo. HIs appeal (and those like him – Gavin McInness, F Bill McMorris etc) to young people is critical to the future of the conservative movement. We are becoming anachronistic otherwise – hence Sundance’s graphics.
Milo is a warrior. WAR!
Milo isn’t “valuable” because he’s a deep conservative thinker. He’s a living refutation of the Left’s attempted monopoly on so-called “cool, edgy gay men”. Don’t set him up to be something he isn’t, so he can fail in your eyes.
Thank you for the post.
Fellow Treepers may want to open their eyes. If it was up to CPAC you would have HRC as your President.
Oh well…hopefully Milo gets a great book deal elsewhere.
The Repugnants and Dims are both on life support. Independents will determine elections for the considerable future.
I must say it is a little surprising to see the lack of support for Milo, wait till your CPAC friends dig up a video or audio of Diamond and Silk that the can smear them with.
This is all about taking down your President one loyalist at a time.Look out!
I agree. I really believe they are trying to take Milo down because of all the laudatory columns he has written about Trump.
It been said that the Left spent $250,000 on this attack on Milo.
“I’ve read Milo’s considered explanation, and his position seems quite clear:”
I agree. I hope to locate when Bannon will be speaking & others. I want to watch the fireworks.
I’m several generations beyond Milo, so I don’t follow him, but I caught a vid where he was imitating collapsable cankles. He was hysterical. He’s obviously intelligent. He’s British. He’s gay.
He’s wired differently than me and most I know. Condemn the sin – not the sinner. So that’s covers me and most I know.
I support Milo – not his lifestyle – big difference. Read his FB explanation. He made a mistake and bad chose of verbiage. I personally have never done that.
choice?
You guys better watch the Milo tape before you spend too much time defending him. He did himself in. He wasn’t set up. And he’s finished. Unforced error. MAJOR unforced error
Did you watch the edited or unedited version of the tape?
I see our concern troll is back.
Watch the UNEDITED version everyone. He clearly says he does NOT support pedophiles.
Hey starcuck. Concern noted.
You still here? I think your friends at the Reagan Battalion are waiting for you at CPAC.
If you see him in person or speak to him individually his intelligence becomes even more obvious.
I agree completely. I’ve said it here over and over again, Milo is one of the best things to happen to the conservative movement in decades. He is helping to usher in a conservatorial movement which is the future of the Republican party – if there is to continue to be a Republican party.
People who don’t understand this really need to spend some more time doing in depth research about what is going on in different parts of our society – ones that you might not be comfortable with.
Milo has tremendous appeal to young people. There was an entire subreddit (a few actually) devoted to the news that he was going to be the CPAC keynote speakers – many of these young people had never even heard of it before and many who had turned away from it bc of the likes of Rubio were looking back to it.
Milo has exposed a very uncomfortable and inconvenient truth about gay male behavior – search popular culture and it will verify what he is saying as will much in academia. He also clearly stated in those videos he does NOT support pedophiles.
Milo is the second victim in the Deep State War after Flynn. I am hoping that Milo will use it to his advantage and come out even further ahead. This whole #fakenews charade against him will backfire the same way it has against Trump.
Thank you, Jimmy Jack. What you wrote needs to be reread again.
Besides, Jesus, himself, loves Milo.
Evan McMullin was a major player behind the hit pieces on Milo. You know, that guy who ran against Trump in Utah, and had his picture taken with ISIS elites in 2014.
Amen my friend! 100% eyes wide open and 100% supporting Milo. He’s not the pedo, they are. Trillions of dollars at stake and jail cells as well.
maybe the US needs a gay and lesbian march and boycott….A Day Without a Whatchamacallem March….(I don’t know the PC expression for gay and lesbians and those folk)
In a wild fantasy President Trump would sneak Milo in and surprise them all by offering him a few minutes of his time.
This is a great! I wish!
Love it–but then they would start in on Trump being an advocate for pedophilia–oh brother –the enemy always calls you what they are.
flova, it’s called ‘projection’
Well I hope so. too. Milo is entertaining and correct in his thoughts on Islam. And Robert Spencer and Pamella Geller were banned from CPAC last year. Because Islam. TOO
Maybe people should start asking CPAC about their seemingly relentless protection of the most peaceful religion ever, founded by a pedophile.
I love it…DJT would soar even further in the eyes of many non Repugnants
SD, I love how you were in the background. Is the Jim back there with you Jim Hoft? And who is Darryl?
CPAC needs to drop the “C” in their name. It wouldn’t have killed them to take 30 seconds to stop and think “who benefits from destroying Milo?”
The UniParty does. Hence why they did it
Milo Yiannopoulos
5 hrs •
I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim.
I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I’ve outed three of them, in fact — three more than most of my critics. And I’ve repeatedly expressed disgust at pedophilia in my feature and opinion writing. My professional record is very clear.
But I do understand that these videos, even though some of them are edited deceptively, paint a different picture.
I’m partly to blame. My own experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous. But I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, “advocacy.” I deeply regret that. People deal with things from their past in different ways.
As to some of the specific claims being made, sometimes things tumble out of your mouth on these long, late-night live-streams, when everyone is spit-balling, that are incompletely expressed or not what you intended. Nonetheless, I’ve reviewed the tapes that appeared last night in their proper full context and I don’t believe they say what is being reported.
I do not advocate for illegal behavior. I explicitly say on the tapes that I think the current age of consent is “about right.”
I do not believe sex with 13-year-olds is okay. When I mentioned the number 13, I was talking about the age I lost my own virginity.
I shouldn’t have used the word “boy” — which gay men often do to describe young men of consenting age — instead of “young man.” That was an error.
I am certainly guilty of imprecise language, which I regret.
Anyone who suggests I turn a blind eye to illegal activity or to the abuse of minors is unequivocally wrong. I am implacably opposed to the normalization of pedophilia and I will continue to report and speak accordingly.
So….joshu???
Milo defends Christianity, has had Islamicists threaten his life for skewering Islam, accuses atheists as being boring, and is an apologist for Catholicism. Not only that, he criticizes gay culture and fearlessly attacks the transsexual movement (which is why they pulled the big guns out — look up what he said about transsexualism to millions of viewers on the Maher show).
But he makes an easy target for Christian conservatives who have no appreciation for the FACT that some people are homosexual, or for conservative Christians who turn a blind eye to the real pedophilia that runs rampant in the Uniparty.
Bingo
Yes Bingo.
celiathaxter….You keep nailing it….I couldn’t agree more
Flynn
Milo
Next?
Yes Sir. I posted that on another thread.
Seriously lookout, several of us up here in Canada are promoting your magnificent movement and DJT. A few of us just chatted about this, and are truly saddened by the capitulation of the movement on this. All for one, or there will be NONE.
These incursions by the nevertrumpers and the rest should be crushed, if not. The party will be over. Take that to the bank.
Where I disagree w/ you is on Milo being “taken out.” If nothing else, Milo thrives on controversy. He loves nothing more than being the center of a political storm. He will take this, roll with it, and make them eat it. Just watch.
FYI: RSBN will have cameras and crew covering the event Wed-Sat starting at 1pm ET each day.
I was more excited about RSBN being there when Milo was going to speak. He has a message that needs to heard.
More blurry cameras and only one side if my ear buds working?
Thanks for the heads up.
I love it when things go boom!
Never Trump pols and pundits lined up to enter CPAC:
I’m sorry that CPac rescinded Milo’s invitation. I pre-ordered _Dangerous_ on Amazon today.
Those of you who didn’t watch his video are the people who are clutching your pearls. Have any pearl clutchers seen the interview where he says sometime he wishes he was not homo. He’s thought of faith conversion therapy. He doesn’t believe a gay home is any place to raise a child. Etcetera.
Everything he said is consistent with how many young men fall into to homosexuality or are groomed into it. He has a lot to offer intellectually, and pearl clutchers are burying him for the elite globalists and uniparty. So sorry for you.
Here’s a good interview.
“MILO: One Gay Brit Has Done More For Conservatism Than 30 Years of Establishment Conservatives”
http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2017/02/19/milo-one-gay-brit-done-more-for-conservatism-than-30-years-establishment-conservatives/
May God bless you and yours, Milo.
If Breitbart fires him, that site will lose us.
It will lose me.
I’m with you flova.
Me too. I’m sooo mad.
Same here. Esp after bragging all week about their viewer numbers. Yeah, that’s no coincidence…Trump got elected, BB is trusted, omg /pearlclutch we love Milo….silly, silly CPAC they obviously don’t have smart advisors.
Has that site been infiltrated? I read on Breitbart awhile ago that they were bringing some mainstream journalists on board
I could not agree more.
Yes, absolutely.
Prayers and support for Milo. His whole world as he’s known it seems to be crumbling all around him. Simon & Shuster dropped his book and Breitbart is under pressure to fire him.
In fact, last I checked, there was not a single thing on BB about him, no pink headlines. Nothing.
Hope he stays strong and doesn’t do anything stupid.
Pray our hearts out for Milo. It can only do him good. Whatever is God’s will for him is what I want for him. He’s been good to the Deplorables.
Milo is still on the Breitbart page – but way down at the bottom.
Thank you, Joan. Guess I didn’t scroll down far enough. Wonder how long it will remain on the site.
Shoot him a tweet or email.
Heck, send him a link to this thread. He’s got considerable support.
Look, when Target screwed Breitbart, we boycotted Target. Massively. That should clue Breitbart in to the strength of our convictions. Guess what we’ll do if Breitbart dumps Milo?
All the sites that lost their integrity faded rapidly. Look at RedState, RightScoop etc, or what’s left of them.
Breitbart cut ties with Shapiro and that shrill nutty “ouch he grabbed my arm” chick (forgot her name) for good reason: they were liars. Milo has done nothing other than offer a different perspective on what everyone agrees is a problem. He’s not defending it. He’s telling people, openly, what the view is in the homosexual community. This is shoot the messenger at its finest (and probably by design)
I’d still like to know who shut pizzagate down. My spidey-sense tells me there are real pedos on both sides of the aisle in DC. Heck, that’s really the last extortion tool a certain 3 letter agency has left. Epsteins Island was probably bugged by Epstein, and his bugs intercepted by one or more agencies. Perfect way to manipulate powerful people.
Maybe CPAC can invite Epstein to talk about that.
Excellent comment, 3xt. I didn’t tweet or fb, but I will for an email, addy for him via BB.
And even if I did have a twitter account, Milo’s been permanently banned.
‘Didn’t’ should be ‘don’t’
Argh! Will look for…
Milo exposed three pedos. Could he have someone else to expose perhaps?
I’ve been thinking the same. Prayers up for the young man.
I was online shortly after the news hit and his fb and twitter went nuts. He felt the love for sure, TG! Agree re the prayers, people are transparently desperate to take down our president and his circle.
Speaking of which, I wonder if they are plotting at this very moment how to deport millions of Trump supporters to the ME???? hmmm, all this time they said you can’t deport millions….
One other thing about Milo.
He was on board with Trump from the beginning. And that, probably more than any other reason, is why I like him. He gets it. People like Pavlich, Shapiro, Loesch, Erickson and so forth don’t get it. And there’s a reason they don’t get it — you, as deplorables, don’t have the checkbook that the Washington D.C. insiders have.
Milo isn’t bought and paid for. He’s not under anyone’s thumb. Conservative, Inc is under the thumb of the establishment.
There are plenty of negative things to say about Milo, and he deserves his criticism. But he was on board the Trump train long before some of these other Wannabes were.
Now, you have people like Pavlich going to the daily press briefings trying to pretend she’s all “good” now, after her NeverTrump ways.
I would trade 10 Pavliches for one Milo.
Never forget who your true allies are, and aren’t.
And Spicer calls on Pavlich every day
with his silly little “crush” grin.
Yep. I don’t blame Spicer, he’s trying to help Trump. But Pavlich is a clown trying to get rid of her red nose. Sorry Katie, we all see it.
The mere mention of Pavlich’s name makes me ill. She wrote her first book on Fast and Furious using everyone else’s research and information. She didn’t investigate one thing on her own and others who did all the work were struggling to make ends meet. Did she give her royalties to them? No way–she is as disgustingly self-serving as they get.
Now she has made it to the White House as part of press club–give me a break. She is a parasite who can spout others research well on tv without stuttering, that’s it.
Then she bashes Trump supporters right after he announces.
Yes. She deserves scorn and a scarlet NT. I agree. And the F&F book was clearly set up to make her a star. Obvious. She deserves nothing.
Great comment.
There’s only one person who was a bigger booster for Trump and she was also booted from CPAC: Ann Coulter. I’d say Milo is in good company and that we can do without CPAC, but Ann and Milo are indispensable.
Yes. Well said.
“I’d say Milo is in good company and that we can do without CPAC, but Ann and Milo are indispensable.”
I’ll agree 100% with that.
This. ^^^^^^^^^^
He was also hired by Andrew Breitbart. He really liked Milo.
Andrew understood both talent and heart. I think Andrew, it may have been, also dismissed Loesch from Breitbart. Andrew was a smart man.
Good point! Loyalty to Trump from the beginning ought to stand for something, no?
Milo is very much like a William Buckley or a Gore Vidal. He always deals with content, but uses outrageous metaphors and outrageously provocative language to draw attention to free speech.
He is a mere twenty-three years old and was on the verge of breaking into the big time after his appearance on Bill Maher. The ratings for that episode went through the roof. Since he skewers every sacred shibboleth of the left, and since he was becoming a popular media phenomenon beyond the confines of Breitbart, it became necessary to finally take him out.
Loyalty to Trump is pretty much #1 on my list. If you’re not loyal to Trump or fought against Trump in the primaries for someone like Cruz, you’re basically a non-entity in my book.
He is thirty-two. Born in Nineteen Eighty-Four.
@MakeAmericaGreat – For that reason I looked into Milo, because of his support for Trump. I was impressed.
So many accusations have been leveled against our very own President Trump (NO need to elaborate on that – the saga continues this hour), Sessions, Carson, Bannon, etc., etc….it’s ALL tiresome.
WE cannot afford to believe these attacks on Milo, I myself am going to look beyond and above this foolishness. Hopefully he gets to CPAC, but if he doesn’t, its not a battle I choose right now.
I could cut and paste quite a few “allegations” about me personally, that have been PM’d on my own FB page by “friends”, about me lol – as a President Trump supporter, and because I posted the Maher/Milo tv show segment.
None are true. Oh well…
Don’t worry. Nobody here (AFAIK) believes the slurs are truth, especially once they do their research. They’re about as silly as Trump peeing on a hotel bed (or whatever that silly story said).
Yeah, we’ve all taken a few lumps for being Trump supporters, lol. Kinda crazy.
We’ll see about CPAC. I was hoping we’d subvert it, and maybe we still will. Pretty good list of speakers even w/o Milo. They should be our organization now…I hold out hope.
It’s your right to have a different opinion. I probably am boring tho. 🙂
I refuse to be in any organization that includes “Conservatives” who are globalists & in favor of open borders.
I suppose how a conservative is defined is in the eye of the beholder.
I have a hard time defining a globalists and open borders (and deficit spending) as a conservative.
You are the conservative. They are the neocons, with heavy emphasis on the “con” part.
Geeze SD, could you be a little more funny? /sarc
BRILLIANT ILLUSTRATION, you’re awesome. Picture stories stick in our brains better of who’s who in The Swamp Saga or As The World Revolves Around CPAC.
Anything with a PAC in its name is immediately suspected of globalist collusion.
Sundance, you labelled yourself the patriot with the most bokeh (tech term for blur). That’s so Sundance of you! 🙂 This positing is perfectly brilliant! I needed a lift. CTH is like an oxygen mask. It’s the web equivalent of an anti-depressant.
Also, on the point of what CPAC is really about, it’s not a surprise that both Bill Mitchell and RSBN are going there. It’s a place you go when you want to be seen as “arriving” on the conservative scene. And be part of what Amanda Carpenter calls “the conservative constellation.” Nothing against Mitchell or RSBN, but they better be careful — CPAC is full of self-interested snakes. One should be careful not to sell one’s soul there, so to speak.
CPAC is like the Academy Awards. A place for the members to celebrate themselves and tell each other how important they are, all while getting coverage. It’s nonsense. It could be much more, but this is what it is and what it’s intended to be. Understand that.
So true. Wish Andrew was still here. Shapiro would be banned and not Milo.
Absolutely correct. There is no way Andrew would consider firing Milo.
Andrew Breitbart would have fired Milo at noon today. Watch the tape. I found Milo quite amusing, and loved his bravery and full throated defense of traditionalism. But it’s over. He f##ked up. And it’s not recoverable. He has noone to blame but himself.
Sundance, you have outdone yourself. I cannot stop laughing. “This pesky freedom thing is very difficult to control.” LMAO!
Your gramma might buy that…..
Was a reply to a comment that is no longer visible
Bravo! Brilliant! And to true….
Ah, the Race to CPAC. The commoners love this event.
Typical RepubliRat candidates, running for twits of the year.
For CPAC brotherhood and diversity that is more in line with prevalent their PC views, I’d like to suggest that they add the Yale Wiffenpoofs to the CPAC schedule. 😉
(2:08 in duration)
…with **their** prevalent PC views
The real issue here, Milo’s perverse mouth aside, is that CPAC would invite/disinvite so quickly. I mean, it is not as if Milo has been silent about what he says … it is right out there in the open for everyone to see.
I mean, nobody dislikes Milo less today than they did yesterday … While I appreciate his stand on free speech and his arguments for conservative positions, I hate his gutter mouth and god-complex.
CPAC’s actions here, make me think they are in cahoots with the like of U.C. Berkley … I mean, why would CPAC, knowing full well they type of person Milo is, WHY would they invite/disinvite so quickly if it wasn’t for the purpose of ruining him and by extension attacking Trump.
Remember the old movie Sergeant York, where Gary Cooper captured all those Germans by clipping them off one at a time starting from the back … this smells like that.
IF it was all about “morals” and “right and wrong” etc … then the NEVER would have invited him in the first place.
I think the original invitation was a sham and a set-up.
Correct.
Smells like a set up.
Of course it was a set up. All the more reason to stand behind Milo. What he said was obviously taken out of context. These people are trying to pull our family apart, one by one. Stand strong.
I am not surprised and I am furious. MILO has been used as a pawn and will suffer via his book, and job with Breitbart, and lose the support of some straight folks he had won over.
I am furious too for exactly the same reasons.
Don’t be furious. Milo did himself in. Watch the interview. Noone screwed him. He screwed himself.
Shut up. They set him up just like they did President Trump. Invite than disinvite!!!!! They are trash at CPAC. All of them.
Milo may come out on top eventually. Another publisher might pick him up and maybe a place like Gateway Pundit would hire him. After all, Jim Hoft is a good writer and he is gay.
Ivanka Trump got thumped by Nordstrom’s and other people and now her perfume is #1 on Amazon. Leftists tried to keep people from buying the Trump wine and now the places that sell it are sold out and can’t keep it in stock.
So all this might just be a blessing in disguise for Milo. His lifestyle is not my cup of tea but who cares what my cup of tea is. The young man is a true conservative, he adores Donald Trump, and he is one of the best writers on the planet.
Will Bannon speak up and defend Milo?
Big test for Bannon. He was silent. Two stories about him and Flynn, one he wanted him to stay, one he wanted him out. And he said nothing about either.
Sometimes, you just have to man up. I really like Bannon. I’ve written a lot about him.
But he needs to be public on some topic beyond his ideological check list.
Else, it leads one to think he’s getting rid of Milo, also. Which just may be the case.
Well, Bannon is no longer officially a part of the Breitbart News network. Given his position at the White House, I would be surprised if Bannon said anything at all about Milo, as that would appear to be a conflict of interest. However, I don’t know what may go on behind the scenes, or if he advises the editors on an informal basis.
It’s chilling to consider how quickly and easily CPAC used an unfair editing of an audio to smear Milo. This is why Breitbart should fight back, and resist firing Milo. If they cave, they give the go-ahead to the Never Trumpers to go after Bannon next, because of his association with and promotion of Milo.
Bannons job is to support Trump. Period.
Breitbart is who needs to take a stand.
Milo’s message was extremely important.
Was looking forward to see him at cpac, have no interest now.
Agree. I’ll pay no attention either. CPAC won’t have Robert Spencer or Pamella Geller either. We need them and Milo now more than ever.
RSBN had him on the phone right away. He called them so he could explain.
Maybe they should give him a show, and rally put themselves on the map.
At least a big two-three hour Q&A where he faces every tough question, every remark on the videos and gets his “day in court”.
I’m not into Milo, He plays up to the queer stereotype too much. I don’t care that he’s into guys but it is all so much theater with him and the pearls and stuff.
Just be yourself mate,
The presentation is theatrics. The message is crucial.
Carlin is gone.
Lenny Bruce is gone.
Mort Sahl went “conservative”.
Jackie Mason is marginalized.
Milo is from the school of outrageousness. In the most dangerous time against the most pernicious enemy.
Our side has taken down our own two best weapons to attack the Swamp.
Flynn and Milo.
Inside and outside. Gone. Banished.
I think they will both live to fight another day.
Establishment makes you corrupt and stupid.
Like the politicians in Britain after they chose to leave the EU, then decide to attack Trump, their only friend, who protects them from the vengeance of the EU.
Because they are principled
CPAC = Conservative Pussies Attacking Conservatives
Maybe we should start…
CPACP = Conservative Patriots Advancing Conservative Principles
and hold our own get together.
I’m not sure what to make of Milo but you do have to question Jake Tapper posting an edited tape. Tapper also tweeted about someone begging him to push the video into the open. Was it Michelle Fields?
Reading Jake’s timeline, who did he retweet with the video?……..Michelle Fields. Check Jake’s timeline as he broke these tweets and you’ll see his retweet of this
She has an axe to grind with Bannon and Breitbart. Michelle is the reporter for Breitbart who quit along with Ben Shapiro over Trump’s then campaign manager, Cory Lewondowski pulling her to the ground.
Michelle and her friends took Jake to task for not bringing up the subject that night he hosted a debate which included Trump. After that Jake regularly gave her friend Amanda Carpenter time to talk about it.
I question why Tapper felt the need to push an edited tape and where was his journalistic intergrity to ask for an unedited version. They left the part out where Milo discusses being in agreement with consent laws.
Jake Tapper owes it to Milo to have him on air to explain his comments. To smear a person in this way is grossly unfair. Tapper also need to explain why he posted an edited version.
The public deserves to see the unedited tape and hear Milo’s explanation and leave it to each listener to decide if Milo could be a threat to children. As Tapper smeared him, he owes it to Milo to have him on air to respond. You’d think he’d ask for a response before his reckless tweeting but that the Tapper unmasked.
Now Michelle and her friends are going after Breitbart and Bannon. Why can’t this lady ever do anything on the up and up. Why did she feel the need to tweet an edited version of the interview? We all know why.
Fake news – and we know why they do it.
Why would anyone give Michelle the LIAR airtime at all?
She’s a proven, documented, videotaped fraud.
Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s CPAC: Mitch ‘Turtle’ McConnell, the Stephen Hawking of Parliamentary Procedure.
“Ed Schultz Is Speaking At CPAC?!”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/20/ed-schultz-is-speaking-at-cpac/
So true, sundance!! At first I was shocked that Mr. Milo was invited to speak at CPAC. But the farce that is CPAC held true to their farceness (new word??). Thanks for helping lift the masks of these so-called conservatives.
I listened to both of the Milo interviews that were edited together — I expect a “hit job” from the NeverTrumps — they only know how to lose, so when a weapon like Milo who comes along and fights back against the Left’s PC culture by being completely outrageous and actually reaches the young people the NeverTrumps could never hope to reach — of course the NeverTrumps will defame, deceptively edit and lie to destroy him the same way the Lefty Social Justice Warriors do.
But I’m seeing a lot of Trump supporters getting hysterical calling Milo a “pedophile” based on the edited 1 minute mash up of 2 interviews where Milo is being “outrageous” and “shocking” (his winning tactics against the Left) — and that’s just plain old b.s. If you listen Milo is not “advocating” for pedophilia or sex between 13 year olds. He is talking about 1. His own experience when he became sexually active as a 13 year old with an older man; 2. A common practice in the gay community with “Twinks”
Twinks (young but legal) with older men are staples in the gay community. It’s called “grooming.”
Despite what Hollywood tells you –where EVERY show on the TV has at least ONE gay character, gays actually make up a very small percentage of society. So, the gay teen at the local high school doesn’t have a big pool to choice from for his sexual experimentation like his heterosexual peers do. This leads this young boys (perhaps not of the legal consent age, but POST-PUBERTY, so it’s not pedophilia) to seek that out elsewhere, and often that leads them to older men.
That is what Milo is talking about when you listen to the full 3 hour, unedited tape. And having grown up in a city with a large gay population, it’s true.
Milo then goes on to expound on is that the age of consent is arbitrary — he gives the example of a teen boy who has sex with a female teacher. He says that that boy wasn’t a “victim” — he wanted to do it. He then talks about why is it OK at 17 but not ok at 16? (In other places, 16 is OK, not 15).
Anyway, I agree with him that the age of consent is arbitrary –I’ve seen plenty of “unequal” relationships between 2 teens the same age to know that just reaching the age of consent doesn’t make one magically able to consent to things they were unable to the day before. Nonetheless, IMO, the line does have to be drawn somewhere. (Something that Milo agrees with on the full tapes too).
But the younger post-pubescent boys with older men is a real thing in the gay community that the left in their fury to normalize the gay lifestyle simply ignores. Milo made the mistake of talking about it openly. But he does not, in any kind of way, “advocate *for* pedophilia.” That’s a deliberately dishonest characterization of what he’s says.
Let me be clear: Milo is being punished based on a DISTORTION of what he said.
Also, the fact that he started his sexual experiences at 13 — and insists he wasn’t a “victim” — has obviously colored his thoughts on this. Many who start sexual conduct young rationalize that they were not “taken advantage of” etc. That isn’t a little thing that should be dismissed when weighing what he says about some people being able to “consent’ earlier than the statutory law allows.
Whatever — like I said, his main sins here are 1. Not being #NeverTrump; 2. Being an effective weapon against the Left and “influencer” among the young and 3. exposing a common practice in the gay community of older men preying on young teens (not children — technical word is hebephilia and ephebophilia — so it is not pedophilia).
I don’t agree with Milo on a lot of things. But I had pre-ordered his book because free speech is that important.
This b.s. must stop. While the left’s attack is to be expected, it is absolutely DISGUSTING to see people on the right go after him based on one stupid little comment. Screw CPAC and screw the NeverTrumpers.
I have nothing in common with these losers who will gladly sit back and watch the left continue to suppress university opinion on campuses and elsewhere just because the counter message isn’t coming from the right people. Oh, dear, someone on our side gave a controversial opinion. We can’t have that!
This is the last straw. No more money going to conservative groups except those that have clearly and explicitly stood on the right side. No more time wasted talking to losers who did (and will) do nothing to advance causes I care about. No more.
We need to fight to *win.* And that mean not throwing over an effective weapon because of a DISTORTION of what he said.
The “Fireworks!” posts are always the best of the best 🙂
I would much rather watch reruns of the VIEW and Whoopi’s greatest hits than CPAC…..I hope Trump rips them up somehow……..
An absolute masterpiece! Hear! Hear!
Bravo… but are you sure that’s S.E. Cupp? I could have sworn it was Kurt Eichenwald in a toupée
Well, I lost interest in CPAC a long time ago, for all the reasons listed here.
Therefore, I shall not watch CPAC 2017, just as I did not watch CPAC 2016; it is a J.O.K.E.
In my humble opinion many of you are reading far too much into this “slip of the tongue” (not to make a pun). We Deplorables don’t give a crap about CPAC. We who are in the trenches are very uncomfortable about the subject of homosexuality, especially when it comes to grooming children or helping them to find their sexuality. That absolutely was the third rail. No matter how the discussion was formed or edited it goes against all that we hold dear for now or for the future. Maybe Milo can make some kind of a comeback. For now, he needs to take a hike. Most of us are not in it for ourselves but for our children and for the future. There is more at stake than this man’s parsing of words.
