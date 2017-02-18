Vice-President Mike Pence Munich Security Conference Speech…

Posted on February 18, 2017

Vice-President Mike Pence traveled to Munich on behalf of the President Trump administration to deliver a speech at the security conference.

There is a transparently troubling issue with VP Pence following his involvement in the loss of General Michael Flynn.

Former Governor Mike Pence was selected for VP because he represented a bridge between the grassroots Trump movement and the GOPe Republicans.

Those who are professionally republican, and those who are crony constitutionalists within the CPAC crowd leadership are both big government. This GOPe group, along with the NeverTrump movement is the foundation of the Pence coalition.  These are NOT President Donald Trump supporters.

In the past 10 days the tentacles of the GOPe have reached out to pull Pence back into the familiar fold. Unfortunately Vice-President Pence has willingly embraced the traditional GOPe elements the Trump movement has long rebuked. As such his loyalty to the administration’s objectives is now in question.

If an intervention does not take place within 10 days, before March 1st, the division will be too great to close.  If Pence does not reinvest himself in the Trump administration and rethink his loyalties, history teaches us what comes next – and it would be in the best interests of Ivanka, Don Jr. and/or Eric to intercede quickly.

469 Responses to Vice-President Mike Pence Munich Security Conference Speech…

  1. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I get no pleasure in saying this, but my impression of Mike Pence is that he a more subtle version of TrusTED Cruz.

    I hope he proves me wrong.

  2. Notmeagain says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    We can haggle over the past and our feelings all day. I never even was aware of Pence before the campaign, I wasn’t too enthusiastic about him but trusted Trump to do his own assessment, could see that Pence was helpful in some areas to win support. Obviously he’s a political animal and that ==possible slime. Other than that I can’t say my intuition screams danger, but probably because intuition is a matter of pattern recognition and if you haven’t been paying attention to the patterns, you won’t recognize them.
    “At the narrow path, there is no brother, no friend.” If Pence is indeed a Brutus, what can be done about it? Yesterday I read a really convoluted explanation about Flynn which involved Flynn knowing about Pedogate and that Pence’s (unnamed) “best friend” was a pedophile. It seemed like a Grand Theory of Everything kind of conspiracy explanation, usually those require tin foil. But lately events are getting too weird for tin foil and we are moving into something like depleted uranium shielding.

  3. davikk says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Is the “Shadow Government” Threatening to Undermine President Trump?
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/is-the-shadow-government-threatening-to-undermine-president-trump/

    • solomonpal says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      That blog seems out ahead of everybody a day or 2 but I’m still thinking that it’s still a bit on the far reaching side. I have it as a favorite for now. CTH is at the top of my list even if some of its fans are AR.

  4. freddiel says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Maybe, just maybe there are many things going on that we have no clue about. Perhaps we should get back to our faith in God and His hand in this whole matter. I hate to say this, but there are a whole lot of new names on this site posting things that are pure “concern”. Take a look at this article and see if it opens your mind a little and proves just how little we really know.
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-17/dhs-insider-warns-its-spy-versus-spy

  5. Joan says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    So many theories. So many convolutions. Very difficult to know the real truth of many things. I voted for President Trump and I trust him. I think he picked Pence because he needed what Pence can do and he wants to be President of all the people, even the GOPe and even those on the left. If he makes a mistake, and what human doesn’t, I believe he will find a way to fix it. I also think he is having the rally today, in part at least, to show the MSM that he has a lot of support (and that they can go screw themselves). As for Gen. Flynn, I really don’t know the real reason as to why he was fired but I trust our President. Sometimes one just has to take things on faith.

  6. gary says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Question to you guys:

    How did we learn that Pence had a problem with Flynn?
    Did it come from Trump? Did it come from Flynn?

    Who did it come from? Was the story planted in MSM? How? By whom?
    Give your take on it.

    • Notmeagain says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      Just was also thinking, which one had Trump’s ear first, Flynn or Pence? What do Sessions and Bannon think of both? Another, now lost, short early announcement I saw on Flynn’s resignation implied that it was Flynn who didn’t trust Pence, not the other way which has now become the official line. Could Flynn have been trying to smoke out Pence?

  7. outerlimitsfan says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I think people on our side need to be careful of making accusations. .Yes, it’s obvious that some want to see Trump destroyed, but if we start throwing accusations against everyone, including the Vice President, it can start to get ridiculous, and can be extremely damaging itself.

    Both Pence and Preibus were very helpful during the campaign, and Preibus often slammed other Republicans who broke their pledge of supporting the nominee. So I need to see much more before I start saying they are trying to destroy Trump and aren’t loyal.

    My point is, attacking those who may very well be loyal to the President can be extremely damaging as well.

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Pence, Preibus and Spicer are GOPe. We know that. That is why they were chosen in the first place. Mr Trump wanted to win over the GOP and knew that he would need help with all of the GOPe ers the senate and congress. I have to believe that he is OK with them and Haley contradicting him and spewing their neocon BS. As I opined earlier I believe that the President is playing good cop bad cop. He will be the good guy when he is in talks with Putin.

    • yy4u says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Agree. I was never a Priebus fan, and he did everything he could to thwart President Trump’s nomination, however, once Trump won, Priebus did the right thing and did everything he could to help win the election. My gut tells me he is a Republican first and sees an opportunity in 2018 for a Republican sweep IF President Trump delivers. There are a number of Dems up for reelection in states President Trump carried easily. Clair McKaskill (spell) of MO is always saying she’ll be challenged from the LEFT (trying to set herself up as the moderate). Don’t buy it. She (like McCain when he accepted President Trump’s endorsement) just wants to get back in the Senate for six years so she can do what she’s been doing for the Global/Establishment Party. She doesn’t want to live in MO; she’s a critter of the swamp and wants to stay there. Same with the others.

  8. decisiontime16 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Always amusing when a politician says one of our values is “rule of “law”.

    • catluver99 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Maybe I’m missing something. Is McCain more than an Arizona Senator? If not, why is he allowed to traipse around the world badmouthing our President and causing concern of our U.S. policies? Why is he traveling with Pres Trump’s admin? Who’s paying for his many flights to other nations? He acts like the U.S. Ambassador of the world. Can any Senator go on a world tour stirring up crap? Who let this putz off his leash?

      Liked by 3 people

      • georgiafl says:
        February 18, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        EGG-zackly!

        Same with Egg McMullin and Lindsey Graham.

        • singingsoul says:
          February 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

          What strikes me on McCain that he never mentioned that the demise to the west he has helped to sow with his Syrian support of what is now ISIS.
          He failed to see that the West is slowly being lost not to Russia he still is fighting but to Muslims who will change Europe for ever. He lives in the past . I think his captivity has done much damage to his psyche

      • Rick says:
        February 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        This bastard should have his passport revoked by the State Department for the negative comments he made about the new Administration on Foreign soil. Subvesive TRAITOR!

    • pawatcher says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      Can’t watch McCain, but I would equate Pence’s speech with Obama’s Cairo speech………

      Like

      February 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      MCCain’s speech is troubling. He did not mention POTUS indirectly.

    February 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Actually, I do believe that Pence (or his associates who keep him informed) reads here.

    The articleand responses should at least cause Pence some degree of alarm reading this today. Which is a good thing.

    He needs to absolutely convince us all of his utterly genuine support for POTUS and POTUS’s plans, actions, and policies.

    And he never again should choose, or even *appear to choose* his “old buddy” or “old buddies” over us/Trump.

    His loyalty must be clear to us; via clear, out loud, and steadfast loyalty to POTUS Trump.

    Which, as it turns out, is part of the job of being a good VP.

    And it should be clear as a bell, to Pence and associates, that an assassination will NOT put Pence/Ryan into automatic favor with Trump’s supporters. Their reign in that case (with some thinking him a Brutus)might be brutally short.

    • TheseTruths says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      “He needs to absolutely convince us all of his utterly genuine support for POTUS and POTUS’s plans, actions, and policies.”
      What has he done to make us think otherwise? I have seen nothing but support from Pence.

  10. MK Wood says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    So which “sundance” wrote this. The style and wording is a bit off. Have not agreed with everything here, but for the most part I could accept it. This is too “conspiracy theory” -ish. It’s almost as if you don’t have your perfect scenarios everyone is suspect. That is paranoia and is very detrimental.

    Then reading a number of others here, all of a sudden it’s like, “I knew it all along. Fishy. Untrustworthy.” blah, blah, blah.

    The post makes claims without backing them up, then sets a date in stone of this needs fixed by then or all hell will break loose or some other tripe.

    Extremely disappointed with this.

    • Marc says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Sundance did the same with Rudy Giuliani and most of the site rebuked him for questioning his ability to do the job sober but in the end, I think SD was proven correct as Rudy emerged after not getting the job looking much healthier. Maybe, just maybe, Sundance has insight into the administration that he can rely upon.

      What I do know is Paul Ryan LOVES Mike Pence and that has always worried me.

    • Rick says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Excellent points. We should as well ask “Who is Sundance?” LOL! Reveal yourself. Ha!

      • singingsoul says:
        February 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        No Sundance needs to stay Sundance and we do not need to know.

        Concerning Pence it is actions that speak louder than words with him. My focus will be his actions not his words.
        Trump has my solid support. Pence will never have it if he ever crosses POTUS.

  11. gary says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Yeah, it’s hard to tell what is really going on, so we are speculating and trying to give our take on it.

    We all care that Trump will be able to carry out his Promises to us.

    So when we see Flynn taken out by Pence’s feud with Flynn , we are concerned. Trump looked at the illegally taped recordings and WH lawyers told him Flynn didn’t do anything illegal, and in fact was doing his job.

    Pence is in the middle of this incident. And we are concerned and yes we are speculating about it.

  12. pawatcher says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    This is a clear provocation toward Russia. The GOPe has made the move toward a war with Russia. And to promote Angela Merckel!
    Pence is a turncoat along with all the advisors Trump has appointed on his say so.
    Pence had to get rid of Flynn for this treacherous alliance with NATO to continue.
    I’m so mad I could spit, this is a VP gone wild, he needs to resign, or be fired. I’d like to wipe that smile off McCain’s face. And the Bush Cartel is doing cartwheels.
    Strength of Our military is one thing, antagonizing for the advent of war is another. The Middle East will be set alight again.

  13. happy2h says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    ILL- ….. Remember the Chief! Love it.

    Though my beloved city and state may be irreparably damaged by morally corrupt gangsters, it’s incredibly heartening to see Illinois represented by so many wonderful patriots. After all, we are the Land of Lincoln.

    I trust Sundance infinitely more than I will ever trust Pence… and I haven’t met Sundance.
    For those in disbelief, please research the Reagan/Bush dynamic. One strived to make America great and the world a safer place.
    The other; ushered in the last 30 years of death, destruction and moral decay. Fortunately, Pence is more lamb than lion.

    Liked by 3 people

    February 18, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Sen. McCain felt comfortable in trashing President Trump right there in the presence of Vice-President Pence. That I find striking. Is it possible that Pence did not know the gist of what McCain’s presentation would be? Did Pence say anything to directly counter points made by McCain? It seems to me like John McCain is on his own apology tour–trashing the President, not the country as BHO did. How could Pence not have known the blistering attack McCain was about to unleash? I want to believe in Pence; I believe–without proof–that he was primarily responsible for General Flynn’s firing. Yes, Flynn skirted the truth, apparently–but a decision had to be made what to do with him, and I contend that things never would have been the same between Trump and Pence had Flynn been given a second chance, of sorts. I want to believe in Pence’s loyalty, I truly do. But I wish he would have stood up to McCain somehow. I will close by saying this: If the border wall decision was Pence’s to make–the wall would not be built.

    Liked by 2 people

    • yy4u says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Here’s my take on McCain — he’s always been a little unhinged. Understandable because of what he went through in Vietnam. Now he’s getting senile.

      Like

  15. Plain Jane says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Pence “grew up” politically in the school of Richard Lugar. Remember him? Pray God opens his eyes.

  16. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I just reread this post after a couple hours of reflection.

    Keep your eyes open this weekend for pings and signals. The rally this evening is must-see. Remember that Monday is the Wasington’s Birthday/President’s Day holiday.

    And, consider the possibility that Sundance’s post is itself a ping.

  17. RedBallExpress says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    It will be Trump’s turn in a few hours. Someone will be walking the plank.

    Like

  18. In AZ says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    President Trump has said that he is too trusting.

  19. Rick says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    This is the war we are waging:

    Ephesians 6: 10-20 KJV

    10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
    11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
    12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high [places].
    13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
    14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
    15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
    16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
    17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
    18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
    19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
    20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.

  20. SamSteel says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Pence.

    Know those around you.

    Use what they bring to the table, even if it seems to be antithetical to your positions.

    Even the enemy can be used to defeat the enemy.

    All tools are available for use.

  21. BAM says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I’ve been looking at all the comments here and from the other day when Mulvaney was sworn in. There were several comments concerning the hand wringing – ring twisting of VP Pence. He’s had a lot of practice handling his face so his body language is telling. He also appears to wear his faith on his sleeve. I’m wondering if in the past he had an indiscretion that he regrets and that it has been used to “influence” him. If he is the type of Christian that has more belief in works or the appearance of propriety than in Christ and the blood He shed for us, he could be manipulated. But now if President Trump knows this and Flynn brought this out in an improper way, VP Pence would find himself between a rock and a hard place. Pres. Trump would have some difficult options and decisions to consider. Pence DID deliver our President’s message to the conference.
    Whatever it is, it surely is a tangle.

  22. LULU says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Has anyone here who doubts Vice President Pence written to him to express those doubts? If you voted for President Trump you voted for Vice President Pence. You have a right, the power of the pen, to express any concerns you have about him and/or his actions (or failure to act). That might be the best kind of “intervention”.

    Meanwhile I believe we have a greater concern here:

    Ryan Works With Pelosi & Schumer To Stall Trump Economic Recovery

    http://dcwhispers.com/ryan-works-pelosi-schumer-stall-trump-economic-recovery/

