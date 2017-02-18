Vice-President Mike Pence Munich Security Conference Speech…

Vice-President Mike Pence traveled to Munich on behalf of the President Trump administration to deliver a speech at the security conference.

There is a transparently troubling issue with VP Pence following his involvement in the loss of General Michael Flynn.

Former Governor Mike Pence was selected for VP because he represented a bridge between the grassroots Trump movement and the GOPe Republicans.

Those who are professionally republican, and those who are crony constitutionalists within the CPAC crowd leadership are both big government. This GOPe group, along with the NeverTrump movement is the foundation of the Pence coalition. These are NOT President Donald Trump supporters.

In the past 10 days the tentacles of the GOPe have reached out to pull Pence back into the familiar fold. Unfortunately Vice-President Pence has willingly embraced the traditional GOPe elements the Trump movement has long rebuked. As such his loyalty to the administration’s objectives is now in question.

If an intervention does not take place within 10 days, before March 1st, the division will be too great to close. If Pence does not reinvest himself in the Trump administration and rethink his loyalties, history teaches us what comes next – and it would be in the best interests of Ivanka, Don Jr. and/or Eric to intercede quickly.

