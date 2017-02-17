Scott Pruitt Confirmed As Secretary of EPA…

Millions of protesting sand smelts held up little sand smelt signs and chanted in little sand smelt voices: “hey, hey, ho, ho, he’s no Richard Windsor bro“, as they defiantly march toward safer hospice in Mexico…
Yes, today the Senate finally confirmed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency; a rogue agency completely out of sync with any semblance of normal environmental protection. Between bites of their sustainable algae cakes, drum circle activists throw themselves into apoplectic fits….
The vote was 52-46. Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted for Pruitt. Republican Susan Collins of Maine voted against him.
The Senate now takes a week off allowing professional activists to regroup before returning on February 27th to vote on: • Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross, • Interior nominee Ryan Zinke, • Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson, and • Energy nominee Rick Perry.
President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.
Can’t President Trump confirm these nominees during the recess?
The usurper with the now PROVEN counterfeit birth certificate and selective service card confirmed his picks during the recess so President Trump can do the same.
This is on McConnell. He could care less if Donald gets his people in sooner of later.
Yep, exactly. Mitch McConnell (he of the “We Will Crush Them Everywhere!” ilk–tough only toward the TEA Party) is not about to lift a finger if it doesn’t benefit his big-money globalist benefactors, namely the US Chamber of Horrors (er, ‘Commerce’).
Its outrageous that these lazy azzes in the Senate are taking another break while DJT45’s cabinet is left hanging. GRRR
Not a problem at all. It will make Trump’s first 100 days all that more incredible because he made his achievements in spite of having to walk uphill, through the snow, dragging the democrats behind him.
“he made his achievements in spite of having to walk uphill, through the snow, dragging the democrats behind him ”
With knives stuck in his back by GOPe backstabbers, and while having to change diapers of all RiNoC cowards.
Dump Paul Ryan!
Flush Mitch McConnell
and uphill on the way back home as well!
just read a headline on reuters that mccain is telling officials in europe that POTUS’ whiteboue is in disarray. what a traitor.
can’t post on phone.
Zzz, can’t anyone stand up to McCain & tell him the American people don’t want his opinion & he is not the president.
“officials in Europe” = Russian pranksters
Someone should put that fothermucker and his talentless hack daughter out of our misery.
“During a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the Republican senator from Arizona delivered a pointed and striking point-by-point takedown of Trump’s worldview and brand of nationalism. McCain didn’t mention Trump’s name once, but he didn’t have to.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/02/17/john-mccain-just-systematically-dismantled-donald-trumps-entire-worldview/?utm_term=.24dd312f804a
This guy should be retired working in his cactus and rock garden. Instead he runs around the world sticking his gnarled paws into other countries business. I hope he finds himself in the wrong place at the right time and gets taken out. He is despicable.
Actually, I think he should open a pet shop and strictly sell birds. Especially the ones that like to sing.
McCain proves again how right Trump was in saying he was never a hero.
Add to that McCain and Graham.
Have you noticed those two jerks (McConnell and Ryan) are often flitting around in the background whenever OUR PRESIDENT is getting something accomplished with NO HELP from them?
I would rather take down McCain and graham first!
I like that mental picture of President Trump trudging through the snow uphill dragging the demonrats behind him. It kind of reminds me of Sundance’s avatar carrying the rinos and demonrats kicking and screaming every step of the way. This patriot trudges uphill with them too.
It would actually make a good cartoon. I sign away any rights to the idea and maybe someone will come up with something.
We have a lot of talented Treepers that could probably come up with something.
you mean dragging the Repuklicans behind him, he’s using the Dems as grader blades on his snowplow.
Like how women have to dance backwards, lol.
The Turtle should have refused to recess until all cabinet positions were filled.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Turtles wife was sure ushered through w/ a pass quickly enough huh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, she really took one for the family. Poor thing.
Curious minds want to know. Where do I find a job in the private sector where I get a one week paid vacay after 4 weeks of work?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean where you just show up and refuse to work by bellyaching and delaying?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh! You can still be employed doing that? That’s ANOTHER job I need to find… 😉
That is exactly what has been happening with these confirmations…whine…whine…whine…cry…cry…cry…cry…they bloviate extensively on the national media market and say they don’t like this or that. EMOTING is very unbecoming of our elected ‘leaders’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I know. All on our dime. Or, I guess with inflation, our $10K.
…and while POTUS Trump continues to work his a– off for us daily! she
Sheesh
Trump needs to have all his cabinet members come to his rally Saturday and call out the Senate!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Great idea. Public shaming of the useless Senate.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Something kind of like this Trump Cabinet member and a senate member with a sign would work!!!
She’s a good mom, trying to keep her kids straight in difficult circumstances.
I cannot imagine what these mothers go through and my heart aches for the losses of their children to gang culture.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And where in the heck was McCain today for the Pruitt vote?
The Songbird was in Germany being an absolute traitor to our President Trump. “During a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany today, the Republican senator from Arizona delivered a pointed and striking point-by-point takedown of Trump’s worldview and brand of nationalism.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/02/17/john-mccain-just-systematically-dismantled-donald-trumps-entire-worldview/?utm_term=.3d2312675fef
He was at the same NatSec conference in Europe Tillerson was at. Playing God again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do u know what “Rumspringa” is among the Amish? Amish let their teens test the waters, run around, get in trouble and then go back to the farm and take their place…or leave and be cast out. McCain’s time is near…he lost the Presidency and has made a fool of himself in many ways since. Trump will let McCain’s behavior speak for itself.
Would that be sedition? The others over there must be livid with him. Better watvh out when you get back home, John. The lion may come after you.
The McTraitorTwins off somewhere tryin’ to start WW3.
For the children.
I knew that VP Pense and Secretaries Mattis and Kelly were there was Secretary Tillerson there too – who does McCain think he is? Don’t they have to have permission to go, we need to start trying to keep our crazies contained.
Besides I hope everyone attending that meeting knows that McCain wants WWIII so bad he can taste it.
McCain was in Europe telling anyone who will listen that Trumps is a mess, his admin is in chaos. McCain needs his diaper changed again.
I think McCain was over in Germany trying to smear some of his ca ca onto Secretary Mattis, VP Pense, and Secretary Kelly:
“Trump’s team in disarray, U.S. Senator McCain tells Europe
Republican Senator John McCain broke with the reassuring message that U.S. officials visiting Germany have sought to convey on their debut trip to Europe, saying on Friday that the administration of President Donald Trump was in “disarray”.
McCain, a known Trump critic, told the Munich Security Conference that the resignation of the new president’s security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russia reflected deep problems in Washington.
“I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray and they’ve got a lot of work to do,” said McCain.”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-security-usa-idUSKBN15W1J2
What is an 80 year old has been doing running around the world shooting off his garbage can mouth spreading lies about our President? For petes sake, let this all blow up and backfire on him bigly already. Time for a coup to target that louse. Get him out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree and think its what Trumps cabinet should do to these Babies in the senate!
Probably from Chicago. Sad.
“President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.”
These two men, Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross and Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson are two of the most crucial and two of the most qualified and unstoppable nominees and should have been two of the first.
This is all on Mitch, Pence and Preibus. To hold back Commerce and HUD is shameless, cynical behavior and sabotage of two months of work that could have moved America and minority communities forward, as well as Trade deals and Infrastructure financing set up.
Disgraceful isn’t strong enough.
I agree; I don’t understand the order in which these are being confirmed, other than the national security positions. I blame McConnell on this totally and it is shameful that they are taking a full week off for President’s Day? How many people get a week off for that? They should be forced to stay until these confirmations are finished. Shameful
Because the establishment needs more time to corrupt those departments and hide their lies and deceit.
I suspect President Trump can get a lot
accomplished without congress’ interference
during the time they are away.
The glass is not always half empty; most times
it is half full!
EVERY time the glass is half empty, it is also half full, right?
Full of what?
When They are there, it’s full of Swamp Sludge.
Mrs. Turtle should have been the last to be confirmed, though I think Trump should fire her as payback for Flynn, a casualty of the Senate stonewalling their own Sessions, which should have been easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Further evidence that Leaky Priebus needs to be given his pink slip to match his pink hat. Allegedly he was kept on as a guide or trailblazer through the labyrinthine Congress, but all he’s done IMO is to push back the President as a valve holds backflow (from the swamp). I fail to see any advantage to the President to keep Rinsed around since he has done everything behind the scenes to undermine (and possibly sabotage) the development of the Trump Presidency.
No it’s not strong enough. Neither is Pence. I have lost much respect for him especially in this past week. Getting congress on board was part of HIS job description. TOTAL FAIL in this.
I think people underestimated just how many Republicans are uniparty members, and how many are easily manipulated by the uniparty members.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We saw that room two days ago with the few guys and one gal who were backers early on and stood the test of loyalty. Virtually, under 20, I believe. The other 515 thieves up there on the Hill are uniparty, except for one or two totally crippled minds who aren’t anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have to remember that these men stand in contrast to Trump the indisputable King of the Jungle…ya know like there is Trump and then there is everybody else in the Congress…much like a great athlete and everyone else in the league, a great artist and all the others amateur doodlers, a great surgeon (DeBakey in his prime) and all the other CT surgeons, or even an icon like Marilyn Monroe and all the other beautiful women who really don’t even come close….to this day (in my opinion of course)
Despicable, sinister, conniving bastages.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh!!! That was the explosion I heard earlier…
President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.
Even out gunned, and out numbered, President Trump is effectively doing the job. The senate only thinks they are delaying him… He is just gaining inertia… I think these delays are happening in order to try to mount a defense for what they know is coming…
And the senate democrats are getting despised more and more with each delay.
The 2018 elections will be the slamming of the door on that crybaby party for once and for all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely! The despisement factor was exponentially increased by the Dims having the very despisable, unlikeable Chuckles the Head Clown as the face of the Dim coven. IMO instead of being an ambassador of sorts for the people of New York City and New York State, Chuckles is instead the living embodiment of the pushy hectoring New York ethnic stereotype for many in “flyover country”. I think this is quite unfortunate giving the wrong impression to those who have never visited New York.
Everything they do backfires on them they’re being exposed, drawn out. They’ll be quartered and fileted by the time we vote in 2018 midterms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, the numbers hopping on board the Trump Train is awesome! No turning back now! Add to that the msm fake news readers have made themselves totally irrelevant!
The senators must be exhausted. Why not take two weeks off?
The optics of not getting the job done and still taking so much time off are terrible, yet it all doesn’t seem to matter to them. I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It doesn’t matter to the “leaders” of Congress, who no longer have to please the people, but only their donors, and those who rig the voting systems in their respective states.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, most of them are octogenarians, after all. They need their nappies.
And Congress wonders why their favorable polls rank them down below used car salesmen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope there are some earnest, patriotic, and qualified individuals who are observing the travesties of this Congress who will give due consideration to giving some of these lackeys a run for their money when the time comes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the at all-levels replacement statement. The more entrenched the incumbent the harder the fight. Yet, President Trump has helped to pave the way.
Would you put yourself, your family and friends through the acid bath any candidate gets before he /she is sworn in to this Congress?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not without their support. And, also not without their understanding of and willingness to endure the road ahead. All this being accomplished with much reflection and prayer.
Don’t think they wonder, nor do they care. Look at them, few ever get held accountable. It’s like the roach motel, they come in and never go out.
Going to do my happy dance around the remains of all TreeHuggers’ SploadyHeads!
To EPA: Na-na na-na-na na na na na na na, hey hey hey, Buh, bye!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Time to reset the AlGore doomsday clock
LikeLiked by 6 people
With a YUGE HAMMMER 🙂
You are KILLING me!
“Millions of protesting sand smelts held up little sand smelt signs and chanted in little sand smelt voices: “hey, hey, ho, ho, he’s no Richard Windsor bro“, as they defiantly march toward safer hospice in Mexico”
ROTFLMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!
I busted out laughing at the very same thing, firstly I never heard of sand smelts and secondly it’s time to rumble. Give the land grabs back to We the People, drill baby drill, put that Alaskan pipeline in, the caribou will adapt.
At least we got Elaine Chao confirmed right away for Transportation….I was really worried about that one getting thru.
And not a word on how many she’s fired or a Press Release about anything.
She’s in, she’s done nothing, and that’s the Swamp in Action.
Fill a pothole, Elaine. Do something for your country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just confirms to me that Trump had to grease-the-skids to get some of the slimeball GOPe confirmation votes he needed for his other picks.
I am so tired of these mamsy, pamsy babies. I work 45 to 50 hours a week and am sure many of you here do as well; doubtful that any of them would know the meaning of the word.
Our President deserves to have his cabinet in place and Pence and Preibus are failing “bigly” to deliver!
I do hope something is said about this tomorrow in Melbourne!
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are wimps. I used to work 60 to 75 hours a week on a regular basis. They need to cowboy up.
Yes lady k, this was the purpose of Pence and Preibus. Seasoned, well respected, connected with leadership. I will not disparage Trump at all on these picks and choices. In this swamp, choices were few , he picked the least moldy,
This new head of the EPA…oh this is funny.
The staffing at the EPA is virtually indistinguishable from that at somewhere like UC Berkley.
Now their new boss is a “denier”.
hahahahahaha
IKR? This is the group that is adopting an encrypted messaging system so they don’t get fired for sharing among(st) themselves views opposing President Trumps’ will. Yeah, this won’t end well for them…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, ^^Trunp’s
Maybe this is all working to President Trumps good. The MSM have shown themselves to be exactly as portrayed, the Dems are demonstrating for all to see.That they truly a pitiful excuse for a political party.
Most of the Congress and Senate ( both parties.) have highlighted their collective disdain for the people. Anti DJT RINOS have outed themselves.
The Judiciary = Anti DJT, common sense and maybe most importantly, anti the American people.
The government bureaucracy have been greatly corrupted.
Meanwhile DJT is getting tons done, and his approval ratings are soaring.
Think, this is just the start.
It’s Magic you know, the MSM and their slime friends have nowhere to go!
God bless DJT
He will get his digs in Sat. nite in his rally.
I think you are correct. God is in control. I live my life knowing that fact and it makes the bumps a little easier to handle..those times when I am in a hurry and get behind slow traffic, I just figure it’s God keeping me out of some trouble. He has his hand on our President Trump, no doubt, and is working all things together for our good.
We have seen the Democrats put all of their energy into fighting Mrs. DeVos at Education and Mr. Puzder at Labor. What that means is that the Unions still call the shots with the Senate Democrats since those are the two departments that affect them most directly.
However, in terms of day to day impact on this country, Pruitt might have an even bigger effect in promoting prosperity and growth than even Sessions as Justice. If Democrats had ever stopped to think about this seriously, they would have threw everything they had to try to stop Pruitt’s confirmation because the EPA is the agency where the progressives exerted most of its power, leverage and control over the private sector. This agency is hostile, antagonistic, corrupt and evil. Disband it, please.
Not just against the private business sector, but the individual. Virtually stripping our rights as landowners.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
With this Congress, who knows!
Avi, they breathe, therefore they am……controversial!
I’m sorry. I’m a bit dense and not comprehending the jest of your comment. The “little grey cells” are letting me down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Hey ho
Meow
We are all
#EndangeredNow
🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀
LikeLike
VP Pence is in Germany at the moment so justice Samuel Alito will be taking his place to swear in Pruitt. The feed is on but we don’t have the live shot just yet.
Thank you, Pam. I almost missed it (in real time).
I have always liked Justice Sam Alito — what a sincere man!
Secretary Pruitt will serve us and the President with distinction and wisdom, I have no doubt.
yw 🙂 Before this administration, I wasn’t so interested to see events like this. This is history in the making and it’s very exciting to watch.
Starts at 41:30
Ok folks, cameras are on and the event is starting now!
CBS radio story carried news of confirmation and then three comments from enviros, carrying on like Pruitt was going to dump raw sewage in their drinking water. No comments from miners, oil drilers or TAXPAYERS, of course. FAKE NEWS!
Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) need to switch parties. Manchin is clearly prolife and Heitkamp WAS until the Dummiecrats go to her
Can we exchange them for mc shame and grahamnasty?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure either Graham, McCain or both are already scheduled for Press the Face or another one of the meaningless Sunday talk shows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, let them dig deeper holes for themselves…words do come back to haunt you
Smoked Sand Smelt
I gave it a try, but they kept clogging my pipe. 😉
Yeah, I tried smoking fish once, Bob, but I couldn’t keep ’em lit.
Here I sit at work on break, open up CTH take a sip of coffee and start reading. SD please I’m beggin you buddy. STOP. This is a work monitor, how do I explain coffee all over my keyboard, mouse and monitor? Seriously I about chocked. You know that point when your getting ready to swallow and you start laughing and your trying not to laugh. That’s our SD’s sense of humor.
While Sundance is belittling the protesters as insignificant sand smelts, don’t overlook this tasty delight. For those that do not know, salt, pepper and coated with flour, smelts are quite tasty.
Nice.
I see lemon at the ready 🙂 I’m in!
Menu
Smoked Sand SMELT with Snail Darter Sauce
Braised Spotted Owl Breasts
Big Gulp
Stop it….you’re KILLING me!!!!
Lol!
I’ve eaten at that place with menu.
It’s a French café called Le Club Seal.
(For all you Pink Panther fans)
🙂
Dear Liberal friends. Look for these helpful direction signs to find your nearest safe space. This is a DDD Public Service Announcement.
Start an E-Bay sale for Canadian bidders only for the State of Maine. There’s got to be a few Canadians with a million dollars to blow on a fixer-upper state.
Great press conference yesterday, T-Rex kicking butts in Foggy Bottom, Pruitt confirmed, a much anticipated rally tomorrow. “I can feel a good one coming on”.
FU Schumer is so Pitifull!
He’s Cryin’, that Pruitt is a metaphor, for Our Presidents Entire Cabinet.
“Rush It Through!”, he says…
THIS!, after dragging confirmations out at a Historically Slow Pace.
Susan Collins of Maine needs to be fed to the lobsters. But then again the lobsters might be harmed.
She’s toxic.
Does anyone know if this recess is long enough to appoint Gorsuch to SCOTUS? I realize his appointment would only be until the end of the session, but that will give the Senate plenty of time to play patty-cake while the work gets done. It’ll be like Trump is giving the Dems 9 whole months to decide whether or not to vote for the appointment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I remember during the Christmas break the Republicans might have left some token people in place to prevent Obama from doing that. If true I’m sure the favor will be returned.
Recess Appointment City.
Can’t wait to see what Trump accomplishes while the Village Idiots are out on Vacation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just thinking the same thing. He is so good at distracting and then accomplishing a dozen other things. With so many rats on vacay, he should have a stellar week!
Any wonder he’s issuing a new travel ban EO next week?
Congratulations! I am very much looking forward to Sec. Pruitt shaking things up. Now, if the Energy Secretary can just be confirmed then you’ll be really cooking with gas.
We’re hoping downunder that you can quickly change course on energy / mining / environment policies before other western countries get too far immersed in the global green blobby carbon-hating scam. Through US leadership in these areas then others will follow.
I was ranting about this earlier in the week. I knew the Senate was going to do this and take off for a week. McCain “had” to get to Germany to give a speech that he has been giving for 40 years. That is why he didn’t vote today because he left yesterday. McConnell should have forced them to work through the weekend to get the rest of them confirmed before they left until February 27!
I wonder if Dems will hold Ben Carson off to last because they won’t be able to hold Dems together ( how can they vote against this decent man except out of partisan hatred for Trump ) Do him at tail end as anticlimax- quick approval and try to quickly move on, deny Trump any satisfaction if posible , but who knows?
The worthless right scoop site states that Trump will issue a major new EPA executive order.
Comments seem to imply that this order will send the left into a frenzy. Therefore, I want to go on record as predicting that the 9th circuit will break ground with its 2 stay on Trump’s E.O.
Fun times. At least there is progress in the RIGHT direction.
The ‘Liberal Tears’ are flowing tonight!
It’s only been a few hours since the EPA chief was confirmed, but already the skies are ‘dark with soot’; the water is nigh ‘undrinkable’; and the planet is on the verge of implosion. Oh. The horror…
Right, pretty soon there will be 0.04% CO2 in the air.
So…what you’re saying is that we can get on the crying liberals about they CO2 they’re expelling with each cry of outrage? I like it.
“President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.”
Inexcusable.
Cold anger.
I think it’s time President Trump made some recess appointments. They would be in until the next congress. Boy would that chap some hides.
