Scott Pruitt Confirmed As Secretary of EPA…

Millions of protesting sand smelts held up little sand smelt signs and chanted in little sand smelt voices: “hey, hey, ho, ho, he’s no Richard Windsor bro“, as they defiantly march toward safer hospice in Mexico…

Yes, today the Senate finally confirmed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency; a rogue agency completely out of sync with any semblance of normal environmental protection.  Between bites of their sustainable algae cakes, drum circle activists throw themselves into apoplectic fits….

The vote was 52-46.   Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted for Pruitt.  Republican Susan Collins of Maine voted against him.

The Senate now takes a week off allowing professional activists to regroup before returning on February 27th to vote on:  • Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross, • Interior nominee Ryan Zinke, • Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson, and • Energy nominee Rick Perry.

President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.

  1. Joan says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Can’t President Trump confirm these nominees during the recess?

    • The Devilbat says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      The usurper with the now PROVEN counterfeit birth certificate and selective service card confirmed his picks during the recess so President Trump can do the same.

    • ledeplorable says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      This is on McConnell. He could care less if Donald gets his people in sooner of later.

      • R-C says:
        February 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        Yep, exactly. Mitch McConnell (he of the “We Will Crush Them Everywhere!” ilk–tough only toward the TEA Party) is not about to lift a finger if it doesn’t benefit his big-money globalist benefactors, namely the US Chamber of Horrors (er, ‘Commerce’).

  2. James23 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Its outrageous that these lazy azzes in the Senate are taking another break while DJT45’s cabinet is left hanging. GRRR

  3. Walt says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Trump needs to have all his cabinet members come to his rally Saturday and call out the Senate!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Bull Durham says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    “President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.”

    These two men, Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross and Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson are two of the most crucial and two of the most qualified and unstoppable nominees and should have been two of the first.

    This is all on Mitch, Pence and Preibus. To hold back Commerce and HUD is shameless, cynical behavior and sabotage of two months of work that could have moved America and minority communities forward, as well as Trade deals and Infrastructure financing set up.

    Disgraceful isn’t strong enough.

    • littleflower481 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      I agree; I don’t understand the order in which these are being confirmed, other than the national security positions. I blame McConnell on this totally and it is shameful that they are taking a full week off for President’s Day? How many people get a week off for that? They should be forced to stay until these confirmations are finished. Shameful

    • Martin says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Agreed 100%

    • deplorabledooku says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      Further evidence that Leaky Priebus needs to be given his pink slip to match his pink hat. Allegedly he was kept on as a guide or trailblazer through the labyrinthine Congress, but all he’s done IMO is to push back the President as a valve holds backflow (from the swamp). I fail to see any advantage to the President to keep Rinsed around since he has done everything behind the scenes to undermine (and possibly sabotage) the development of the Trump Presidency.

    • Oldschool says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      No it’s not strong enough. Neither is Pence. I have lost much respect for him especially in this past week. Getting congress on board was part of HIS job description. TOTAL FAIL in this.

      • Deb says:
        February 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        I think people underestimated just how many Republicans are uniparty members, and how many are easily manipulated by the uniparty members.

        • Bull Durham says:
          February 17, 2017 at 6:17 pm

          My guess is nearly all.
          We saw that room two days ago with the few guys and one gal who were backers early on and stood the test of loyalty. Virtually, under 20, I believe. The other 515 thieves up there on the Hill are uniparty, except for one or two totally crippled minds who aren’t anything.

      • benifranlkin says:
        February 17, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        You have to remember that these men stand in contrast to Trump the indisputable King of the Jungle…ya know like there is Trump and then there is everybody else in the Congress…much like a great athlete and everyone else in the league, a great artist and all the others amateur doodlers, a great surgeon (DeBakey in his prime) and all the other CT surgeons, or even an icon like Marilyn Monroe and all the other beautiful women who really don’t even come close….to this day (in my opinion of course)

    • Fe says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Despicable, sinister, conniving bastages.

  5. CO Gal. says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    They should be made to stay. Remember the days you didn’t get to go out to recess until you finished your work?

  6. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Oh!!! That was the explosion I heard earlier…

  7. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.

    Even out gunned, and out numbered, President Trump is effectively doing the job. The senate only thinks they are delaying him… He is just gaining inertia… I think these delays are happening in order to try to mount a defense for what they know is coming…

    • Patriot1783 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      And the senate democrats are getting despised more and more with each delay.
      The 2018 elections will be the slamming of the door on that crybaby party for once and for all.

      • deplorabledooku says:
        February 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Absolutely! The despisement factor was exponentially increased by the Dims having the very despisable, unlikeable Chuckles the Head Clown as the face of the Dim coven. IMO instead of being an ambassador of sorts for the people of New York City and New York State, Chuckles is instead the living embodiment of the pushy hectoring New York ethnic stereotype for many in “flyover country”. I think this is quite unfortunate giving the wrong impression to those who have never visited New York.

      • Fe says:
        February 17, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        Everything they do backfires on them they’re being exposed, drawn out. They’ll be quartered and fileted by the time we vote in 2018 midterms.

    • litlbit2 says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      Amen, the numbers hopping on board the Trump Train is awesome! No turning back now! Add to that the msm fake news readers have made themselves totally irrelevant!

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    The senators must be exhausted. Why not take two weeks off?

    The optics of not getting the job done and still taking so much time off are terrible, yet it all doesn’t seem to matter to them. I don’t get it.

  9. tax2much says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    And Congress wonders why their favorable polls rank them down below used car salesmen.

    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      I hope there are some earnest, patriotic, and qualified individuals who are observing the travesties of this Congress who will give due consideration to giving some of these lackeys a run for their money when the time comes.

      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        February 17, 2017 at 6:08 pm

        Yes. Vetting hopeful conservative candidates is extremely important, and will probably be the weak link in the chain of replacing the slugs who frequent the swamp. We should all be thinking seriously about replacements on the local, county, state and national levels.

        • gettherejustassoon says:
          February 17, 2017 at 6:35 pm

          Check the at all-levels replacement statement. The more entrenched the incumbent the harder the fight. Yet, President Trump has helped to pave the way.

      • deanbrh says:
        February 17, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        Would you put yourself, your family and friends through the acid bath any candidate gets before he /she is sworn in to this Congress?

        • gettherejustassoon says:
          February 17, 2017 at 6:49 pm

          Not without their support. And, also not without their understanding of and willingness to endure the road ahead. All this being accomplished with much reflection and prayer.

    • Oldschool says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      Don’t think they wonder, nor do they care. Look at them, few ever get held accountable. It’s like the roach motel, they come in and never go out.

  10. Dems B. Dcvrs says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Going to do my happy dance around the remains of all TreeHuggers’ SploadyHeads!

    To EPA: Na-na na-na-na na na na na na na, hey hey hey, Buh, bye!

  11. wyntre says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    You are KILLING me!

    “Millions of protesting sand smelts held up little sand smelt signs and chanted in little sand smelt voices: “hey, hey, ho, ho, he’s no Richard Windsor bro“, as they defiantly march toward safer hospice in Mexico”

    ROTFLMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Fe says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      I busted out laughing at the very same thing, firstly I never heard of sand smelts and secondly it’s time to rumble. Give the land grabs back to We the People, drill baby drill, put that Alaskan pipeline in, the caribou will adapt.

  12. Newman says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    At least we got Elaine Chao confirmed right away for Transportation….I was really worried about that one getting thru.

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      And not a word on how many she’s fired or a Press Release about anything.
      She’s in, she’s done nothing, and that’s the Swamp in Action.

      Fill a pothole, Elaine. Do something for your country.

  13. Lady K says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I am so tired of these mamsy, pamsy babies. I work 45 to 50 hours a week and am sure many of you here do as well; doubtful that any of them would know the meaning of the word.
    Our President deserves to have his cabinet in place and Pence and Preibus are failing “bigly” to deliver!
    I do hope something is said about this tomorrow in Melbourne!

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 17, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      They are wimps. I used to work 60 to 75 hours a week on a regular basis. They need to cowboy up.

    • Oldschool says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      Yes lady k, this was the purpose of Pence and Preibus. Seasoned, well respected, connected with leadership. I will not disparage Trump at all on these picks and choices. In this swamp, choices were few , he picked the least moldy,

  14. Keln says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    This new head of the EPA…oh this is funny.

    The staffing at the EPA is virtually indistinguishable from that at somewhere like UC Berkley.

    Now their new boss is a “denier”.

    hahahahahaha

  15. Dekester says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Maybe this is all working to President Trumps good. The MSM have shown themselves to be exactly as portrayed, the Dems are demonstrating for all to see.That they truly a pitiful excuse for a political party.
    Most of the Congress and Senate ( both parties.) have highlighted their collective disdain for the people. Anti DJT RINOS have outed themselves.
    The Judiciary = Anti DJT, common sense and maybe most importantly, anti the American people.

    The government bureaucracy have been greatly corrupted.

    Meanwhile DJT is getting tons done, and his approval ratings are soaring.

    Think, this is just the start.

    It’s Magic you know, the MSM and their slime friends have nowhere to go!

    God bless DJT

  16. Ghostrider says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    We have seen the Democrats put all of their energy into fighting Mrs. DeVos at Education and Mr. Puzder at Labor. What that means is that the Unions still call the shots with the Senate Democrats since those are the two departments that affect them most directly.

    However, in terms of day to day impact on this country, Pruitt might have an even bigger effect in promoting prosperity and growth than even Sessions as Justice. If Democrats had ever stopped to think about this seriously, they would have threw everything they had to try to stop Pruitt’s confirmation because the EPA is the agency where the progressives exerted most of its power, leverage and control over the private sector. This agency is hostile, antagonistic, corrupt and evil. Disband it, please.

  17. Avi says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    correct me if Im wrong, but the remaining appointees are not controversial ?

  18. Peter says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    This guy makes winning better…he’s the one I have been waiting for. God bless them

  19. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    It’s totally ridiculous that the full cabinet isn’t in place but we knew this week long recess was coming. They needed to stay and forge ahead to finish the job. It’s inexcusable for the president almost a full month into his term not to have his full cabinet in place.

  20. Alison says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Algae heads wearing pussy hats:

    Hey ho
    Meow
    We are all
    #EndangeredNow
    🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀

  21. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    VP Pence is in Germany at the moment so justice Samuel Alito will be taking his place to swear in Pruitt. The feed is on but we don’t have the live shot just yet.

  22. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Ok folks, cameras are on and the event is starting now!

  23. missmarple2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    CBS radio story carried news of confirmation and then three comments from enviros, carrying on like Pruitt was going to dump raw sewage in their drinking water. No comments from miners, oil drilers or TAXPAYERS, of course. FAKE NEWS!

  24. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

  25. laurelmarycecilia says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) need to switch parties. Manchin is clearly prolife and Heitkamp WAS until the Dummiecrats go to her

  26. missmarple2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Pam, Thanks for catching that link to the swearing-in. I caught it just in time!

  27. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    A condition of the vacation should be a promise to also keep their flapping, lying gums off of television and radio for the week.

    I’m sure either Graham, McCain or both are already scheduled for Press the Face or another one of the meaningless Sunday talk shows.

  28. Howie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Smoked Sand Smelt

  29. ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Here I sit at work on break, open up CTH take a sip of coffee and start reading. SD please I’m beggin you buddy. STOP. This is a work monitor, how do I explain coffee all over my keyboard, mouse and monitor? Seriously I about chocked. You know that point when your getting ready to swallow and you start laughing and your trying not to laugh. That’s our SD’s sense of humor.

  30. bertdilbert says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    While Sundance is belittling the protesters as insignificant sand smelts, don’t overlook this tasty delight. For those that do not know, salt, pepper and coated with flour, smelts are quite tasty.

  31. Howie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Menu
    Smoked Sand SMELT with Snail Darter Sauce
    Braised Spotted Owl Breasts
    Big Gulp

  32. NHVoter says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  33. RICHARD CANARY says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Start an E-Bay sale for Canadian bidders only for the State of Maine. There’s got to be a few Canadians with a million dollars to blow on a fixer-upper state.

  34. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Great press conference yesterday, T-Rex kicking butts in Foggy Bottom, Pruitt confirmed, a much anticipated rally tomorrow. “I can feel a good one coming on”.

  35. Southern Son says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    FU Schumer is so Pitifull!
    He’s Cryin’, that Pruitt is a metaphor, for Our Presidents Entire Cabinet.
    “Rush It Through!”, he says…
    THIS!, after dragging confirmations out at a Historically Slow Pace.

  36. decisiontime16 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Susan Collins of Maine needs to be fed to the lobsters. But then again the lobsters might be harmed.

  37. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:23 pm

  38. Rebel Mope says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Does anyone know if this recess is long enough to appoint Gorsuch to SCOTUS? I realize his appointment would only be until the end of the session, but that will give the Senate plenty of time to play patty-cake while the work gets done. It’ll be like Trump is giving the Dems 9 whole months to decide whether or not to vote for the appointment.

    • CO Gal. says:
      February 17, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      I think I remember during the Christmas break the Republicans might have left some token people in place to prevent Obama from doing that. If true I’m sure the favor will be returned.

  39. supertalk says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Recess Appointment City.
    Can’t wait to see what Trump accomplishes while the Village Idiots are out on Vacation.

  40. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Congratulations! I am very much looking forward to Sec. Pruitt shaking things up. Now, if the Energy Secretary can just be confirmed then you’ll be really cooking with gas.

    We’re hoping downunder that you can quickly change course on energy / mining / environment policies before other western countries get too far immersed in the global green blobby carbon-hating scam. Through US leadership in these areas then others will follow.

  41. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I was ranting about this earlier in the week. I knew the Senate was going to do this and take off for a week. McCain “had” to get to Germany to give a speech that he has been giving for 40 years. That is why he didn’t vote today because he left yesterday. McConnell should have forced them to work through the weekend to get the rest of them confirmed before they left until February 27!

  42. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I wonder if Dems will hold Ben Carson off to last because they won’t be able to hold Dems together ( how can they vote against this decent man except out of partisan hatred for Trump ) Do him at tail end as anticlimax- quick approval and try to quickly move on, deny Trump any satisfaction if posible , but who knows?

  43. Pigg says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    The worthless right scoop site states that Trump will issue a major new EPA executive order.
    Comments seem to imply that this order will send the left into a frenzy. Therefore, I want to go on record as predicting that the 9th circuit will break ground with its 2 stay on Trump’s E.O.

    Fun times. At least there is progress in the RIGHT direction.

  44. R-C says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    The ‘Liberal Tears’ are flowing tonight!

    It’s only been a few hours since the EPA chief was confirmed, but already the skies are ‘dark with soot’; the water is nigh ‘undrinkable’; and the planet is on the verge of implosion. Oh. The horror…

  45. Pam says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

  46. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    “President Trump will be going into March without a full cabinet.”

    Inexcusable.

    Cold anger.

  47. tim glave says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I think it’s time President Trump made some recess appointments. They would be in until the next congress. Boy would that chap some hides.

