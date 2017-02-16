Brilliant – Today Illegal Aliens Voluntarily Self-Identify Throughout America – #DayWithoutImmigrants

Some people say the liberal mind is predisposed toward stupidity, or at least stupid behavior.  Perhaps that’s a little too harsh; however, the plan for today is definitely an example of not quite thinking things through to – ‘the unintended consequences‘.

There is a social justice action taking place today, Thursday February 16th, and being widely promoted.  –Media Report Here

Essentially the objective is for all illegal aliens not to go to their jobs; it’s called “A Day Without Immigrants” and it has its very own hashtag – SEE HERE -.

Here’s some promotional material, flyers being distributed, to explain the gist of the plan:

immigrant-boycott-plan-2immigrant-boycott-plan-3

So the approach is to call out sick (or something) from work, and just don’t show up.

However, has anyone stopped to think that by participating in this program they are just outing themselves as illegal aliens, which means illegal employees to their employers?

Any employer who wondered whether or not their staff may contain employees who gained jobs due to false papers, only needs to look at those employees who don’t show up to work today.

But illegals are not stupid. Living a life as an illegal alien actually creates a social outlook like a radar keenly aware of any situation that might leave you in a position of compromise; so I’m doubtful this movement will have too much success except in the areas where the illegal aliens already feel inoculated from (ICE) police action, ie. sanctuary cities etc.

However, in non-sanctuary areas this type of self-exposing activity is also self defeating in that participation makes it ridiculously easy to identify illegal alien workers.

Participating in this movement is like putting a big sticker on your forehead saying:

“Please Deport Me” !

Duh.

The unintended downside is actually far greater than what it might seem from a high level; but we’re intentionally not going that far in the weeds to talk about it.  Anyone who has employed illegal aliens will understand what is possible.

Suffice to say, this is a stark representative example of how Limo-Liberals and Social Justice Warriors clutching their $10 lattes can come up with a program that is just about the stupidest thing ever imagined, yet we can easily picture dozens of idiotic Limo-liberals high-fiving themselves over the brilliance of such a plan.

No wonder “it takes a village“….  They need more villages to contain the magnitude of their idiots.

immigrant-boycott-plan-4immigrant-boycott-planarizona-illegal-3

ice-arrests-1

GRACIAS !

64 Responses to Brilliant – Today Illegal Aliens Voluntarily Self-Identify Throughout America – #DayWithoutImmigrants

  1. M33 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Okay, this has GOT to be a joke.

    Someone must seriously be punking the left and the illegals.

  2. flyingtigercomics says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:07 am

    When ticks feel strong enough to dictate where the dog has to walk, it is past time to get all those ticks off of that dog.

  3. SpanglishKC says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:07 am

    First we have the State Dept employee self identifying now the illegals. This is too easy. Grateful for all the time and expense these people will save our President. Adios pendejos!

  4. Jedi9 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Adios Amigos!

  5. smiley says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    KEEP ON WALKIN… and HIRE AMERICANS !

    win win 😀

  6. LP says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:21 am

    I’m having a laugh.
    Hope they fall for it.

  7. Lack is not all says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:25 am

    How are they going to be identified? They are asking ilegals, legals, natives, everybody. For ” la migra ” will be just like a normal day but the other way around. Am I missing something?

  8. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Just curious – today, when the country doesn’t stand still and isn’t paralyzed, won’t they just be proving their own non-necessity? I sense more winning on the horizon! 😀 😀 😀

  9. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:27 am

    I’d be happy if we could have a day without ignorance, but I don’t think that is likely anytime soon. We’ll have to settle for a day without criminal illegal aliens (once they have all been rounded up).

  10. rumpole2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    It surprises me that Jose Antonio Vargas pops up on Fox (and elsewhere).. BOASTING that he is an illegal immigrant.
    It would make for great TV if he was arrested and hauled off in chains.. live on TV

  11. Gil says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    It says 2.5 million but its more like 20, just in california ….

  12. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Has anyone ever noticed that a liberal’s first reaction is always not to work? 😉

  14. Lucille says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Let it come home to illegal aliens and their sponsors/enablers/employers that there’s a new sheriff in town who ain’t putting up with this bilge.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Dizzy says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:39 am

    “HereToStay”

    That really rustled my jimmies. How stupendously spiteful, arrogant and honorless to you have to be to spit in the face of the most basic principals of a nation (borders, citizenship, law and order) and smugly say, “What’re you going to do about it, pendejo? This is my house now. Those tax dollars belong to me now. My job now. My social security now. My school now. My country now.”

    Not that I want it to happen, but if the Mexican government were to ever undeniably agitate for their nationals to activate as a fifth column in insurgency against the US (as opposed to the Cold invasion and subversion they endorse now), it would be fair play to annex half the country.

    To Sundance’s point: isn’t just like the disconnected cultmarx to use their allegedly adored plaything-populations for their own personal gratification with no regard for the actual consequences that will befall them? “Let’s use illegals to stick it to that meanie Trump? Who cares if they get deported, nannies are a dime a dozen and I have to retweet this flyer or people won’t know how tolerant I am!”

  17. NeverSuspect says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Obviously this is so dumb… The kicker for me was the PINK flyer, second to last ‘suggestion’

    “Skip School”

    Riiiiiight, because that’s how brave immigrants can build a great new life for themselves, by skipping school.

  18. Sentient says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Today I was in a Vietnamese-owned grocery with mostly Latino workers. If the latinos don’t show up on Thursday, I guess that’ll show the Vietnamese store owner. It’ll show her not to hire any more latinos. Fine by me. They’ll be more likely to self-deport.

  19. citizen817 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Hundreds expected to walk off work in Philly on ‘day without immigrants

    In response, local immigrant rights activists have decided to give Philly a taste of what the world would be like if proponents of mass deportations had their way. They’ve planned a “Day without Immigrants” (Un Dia Sin Immigrante) protest on Thursday.
    “What if a good chunk of Philadelphia society was gone in one day? This is what we’re talking about,” said Miguel Andrade, an organizer with Juntos, an immigrants’ activist group that is coordinating the protest.
    Immigrants will be “closing shops, not sending their children to school and not engaging in consumerism,” Juntos said in a statement.

    http://touch.metro.us//philadelphia/hundreds-expected-to-walk-off-work-in-philly-on-day-without-immigrants/zsJqbp—3gAynhY5aaV2U/

  20. sundance says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:43 am

    They actually did this before, in 2006. It was a mega-fail then too…

  21. Rex Brocki says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:46 am

    My wife asks: “Hold on here, we’re only supposed to have one idiot per village… where did we get such an oversupply??”
    (partial answer: liberal colleges like the one I used to teach at).

  22. Sentient says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:53 am

    I’m so sick of these people. Go back to your own country. Take your Mexican flags with you. And turn off that stupid polka music that says “corazon” every third word. Your food sucks, you don’t know how to use a turn signal and you throw garbage on the street in front of your own houses. I’d tolerate most of it if you weren’t braying about your rights. You don’t have any f’ing rights. You’re illegal. GTFO of here.

    • justfactsplz says:
      February 16, 2017 at 3:06 am

      I live across the street from a country convenience store. I hear their music day and night when they pull their cars in. The ones that don’t drive walk by my house to the store and throw their litter in My yard. I want them to go away.

  23. maga2016 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:53 am

    even if the country would stand still, they could be easily replaced by citizens

  24. maga2016 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:55 am

    I wonder if they wont commit crimes on that day too

  25. Texasranger says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:58 am

    I’m A Natural Born Texan But….

    I plan to go out and do at least 5 of those things on that Do Not Do list.! Including, open my business, buy stuff online, buy gas, eat Mexican fast food lunch and eat a Mexican Restaurant Dinner.!

    This is to show and voice my support Against this Ridiculous Leftist Boycott.!

  26. Patriot 1 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:00 am

    This is a brilliant move on ICE’s part.

  27. Texasranger says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:00 am

    Illegal Immigrant Kidnapped & Rapped 7-Year Old Girl Sentenced to 45 Years Prison

    Nacogdoches, Texas

    A Nacogdoches County jury has sentenced a man to 47 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for kidnapping, tying up, and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in 2015.

    Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Juan Perez Moreno guilty of four counts of felony sexual assault of a child.

    Moreno, a 45-year-old illegal immigrant who was working in the Nacogdoches area at the time of the alleged sexual assault, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on four first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charges, a first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury-sexual abuse charge, a first-degree continuous sexual assault of a child charge, and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

    Collectively, Moreno’s bail amount had been set at $1,502,500.

    Moreno has now been found guilty and sentenced to 47 years in Texas Prison.

    Note, Texas Prison inmates hate child molesters, so this illegal immigrant child rapist may not last very long in Texas Prison.!

    President Build That Wall Fast and Make America Safe Again.!

    Full Story Feb-15-2017:
    http://www.ktre.com/story/34512514/nacogdoches-county-jury-sentences-man-who-sexually-assaulted-girl-to-47-years

  28. good2bqueen67 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:05 am

    I hope ICE is extra, over-staffed Friday, so they’ll be ready to arrest them when they come back to work. This little game won’t work any better this time than it did the last time they pulled this crap. It would be hilarious if the mass arrests were on camera so we could see the shock on their faces. We fooled YOU! lolololol

    • rumpole2 says:
      February 16, 2017 at 3:37 am

      Yeah… and the liberal speak explanation about Illegals “not committing any (many) other crimes other than ILLEGAL ENTRY (and all the fraudulent benefits that accrue from that)

      Is like a woman claiming to be a virgin still, since she has not had more sex lately. LOL

  31. Harry Lime says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:15 am

    Undocumented = illegal. And they’re so brazen about it…

  32. aredtailblog says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:17 am

    And I bet everything will run perfectly fine without them.

  33. bertdilbert says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:18 am

    These one day boycotts are stupid ideas. If you do not buy groceries or gas on one day, you will buy it on the next day. End result no, economic effect. The only loser is the guy that took off from work having a smaller paycheck so he will actually be staying home because he cannot afford to go out.

    So on the following day after the walkout, if the sun rises and everyone has a normal day, all you did was prove how meaningless your life is to the rest of the world. This is the equivalent of smacking yourself in the had with a hammer. You are the only person feeling the pain.

  35. ensitue says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:32 am

    Just imagine: A Day Without An American! They’d starve

  36. The Devilbat says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:33 am

    I guess that Obama will have to take the day off from whatever he is doing. He is a British citizen as he was born in Kenya which at that time was a British protectorate.

  37. realcapedcrusader says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:49 am

    Maybe something like “if your an illegal fill out this coupon to receive a free TV” 🤣

  38. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 16, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Seriously, who gives a rat’s ass? That burger from Carl’s Jr. isn’t that good anyway. And the freeways won’t be as clogged. This boycott is sounding pretty good to me.

    How about we boycott vacationing in Mexico? Or buying anything manufactured in Mexico?

  39. rumpole2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:05 am

    To coin a phrase….
    America deprived of illegal immigrants for a day would be like fish deprived of their bicycles for a day

  40. Guest says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:10 am

    I hope they stay off the roads and freeways too.

  41. rumpole2 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 4:11 am

    Sure… take the day off…….”No Necesito Dinero”

