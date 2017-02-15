Toldyaso – Swamp Guardian McCain Announces Opposition to Mulvaney as OMB Director…

Posted on February 15, 2017

Having confronted these Decepticons within the GOPe wing of the UniParty for a decade, ultimately their actions become predictable.

shameful-seven-2

It is the same cloistered crew, in the same Corinthian Chairs, around the same table of deceit, behind the same mahogany doors that holds the key to the coin… every time.

Not usually, not most of the time, not often  – E.V.E.R.Y.T.I.M.E.

John McCain - Lord Of The TarpWASHINGTON DC – Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced Wednesday that he will not support Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s (R-S.C.) nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

“Under most circumstances, I always give the benefit of the doubt to the incoming president … so it is with great reluctance that I came to the floor of the Senate to rise in opposition to the nomination of Mick Mulvaney,” McCain said.

McCain, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he was opposing Mulvaney because of his previous positions on defense spending. He accused the conservative lawmaker of working to “torpedo” Senate efforts to increase defense spending (link)

Senator McCain’s protestations about his reasoning are laughable.  “Defense Spending”, yeah right…  remember where the VA scandal broke out when evidence of horrific healthcare for veterans was exposed?  That would be Phoenix Arizona, John McCain’s home state.

Perhaps if McCain took one less trip to destabilize another nation and instead visited some of his own VA clinics he could do something actually worthwhile for “defense”.

No, the issue is not about Defense Spending, the issue is control over the ledger.  You can’t run around the world causing chaos, toppling regimes, bribing friends and enemies etc., if you don’t have control authority over the interventionist checkbook.

Senator McCain views any measure that would confront or diminish  his ability to indulge his globe-trotting usurpation’s as a threat to his turf.

Three senate election cycles ago (12+ years),  McCain finally achieved his ultimate goal – he was knighted by Deep State as guardian of the realm, and granted the key to all foreign coin.

The final challenge within the quest outlined by the Global Authority, was to mount a ruse for the White House.  It was a scheme accomplished magnificently as the nation lay sleeping and were completely incapable of seeing the strings on the marionette.

Everything after that 2007 mission, is simply McCain indulging in his anointment.

John McCain and John Kerry in Cairo on Sunday - Egypt Stock Exchangeshameful-seven-2

  1. VegasGuy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    McCain is a putz……period.

    All the GOPe deflection & diversion isn't going to stop Pres. Trump from implementing his agenda. Yeah…they can slow him down, but, when push comes to shove, rest assured that Pres. Trump WILL prevail……

    McCain……Throw him out & take his plane…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. F D says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Bury the hatchet McCain. President Trump endorsed you aganist our better judgment. Move on. You're hurting the country.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Stand down, McCain – OR – you are going to find yourself in an untenable position very soon!

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Bert Darrell says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        Traitors do not stand down while their masters continue to pay and pull the strings.
        McCain genuflected to Obama and supported his vile cabinet choices without a peep. Now, he's seen the light? No, now he's naked in front of the people who put Donald Trump on top.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • grannysue says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:52 pm

        McCain doesn't need to bury the hatchet, he needs to be arrested as being guilty of treason. That is what must happen. If Trump does not expose the traitors, address their crimes and arrest them, he will never have a strong presidency. For the good of the nation, McCain needs to be exposed for aiding and abetting ISIS. Hell, he helped them every step of the way. Why, oh why, are these traitors running around loose when so many people know the criminal acts they have been engaged in.Obama is emboldened in taking down Trump too and Clinton also, Until, Trump charges these people for their crimes, they will be working in the background always trying to take down his presidency. And, Trump has all the goods on Graham, McCain and others in pizzagate.The NYPD does too. They know about the child sex trafficking and if some of these politicians were not engaged in it themselves, they encouraged it. This thing needs to break wide open.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          February 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

          Please Lord, remove the evil from our nation. Help us to repent and return to you so that we have good leaders again.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
        • Ozzie says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

          Prosecute!
          Prosecute!
Are we a nation of laws or not? Mc Cain is fodder, a weak little man who chooses to hurt others with power and influence WE gave him in confidence. A lot of these politicians are, evil for that fact. God is working his miracles, to what ends I'm not really sure. The divide grows daily and when the ground opens, however that may look, many will have chosen their fate on these days of late.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Soooo sick of this guy.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Yes, please. Bury the hatchet, McCain. Harakuri style.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kittymyers says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      Hey, people in Arizona, why do you keep re-electing that back-stabbing bastard?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • andi lee says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        Probably, most likely, by election fraud, an insider in Arizona's SOS Election Division. I'd bet on it.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • grannysue says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:56 pm

        Election fraud is what is keeping McCain in a host of other people in office too. The globalists have been rigging voting machines for a long time. That is why is some states, like Texas, they make you use the voting machine instead of a paper ballot. Sessions has got to take the law away that Bush jr. put in place making people use voting machines. Bush Jr. is a corrupt globalists and his father Bush Sr. is the head of the snake. Bad, bad evil man.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Larry Ivy says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:01 pm

          McCain doesn't campaign, refuses to debate, and still wins by large margins exactly what all long term incumbents do. Plus Soros $$$$$$$$$$. Took down Arpiao and anyone who opposes McCain.

          Like

          Reply
      • Larry Ivy says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:57 pm

        Thank the Indians – bennies, Mormons – Mexican immigration, and Mexicans both legal and illegal. Plus the Republican Party and its $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$. Plus he finances a shill to run in the primaries to delute the vote.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Your Tour Guide says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:46 pm

          Fair chance that quite a few dems vote for him that would never, under any circumstance
          Fair chance that quite a few dems vote for him that would never, under any circumstance
vote for any other Republican. I've met quite a few here in GA that fell hook, line, and sinker for his "Maverick, reach across the aisle" nonsense. Many were contemplating voting for him against Hillary, until Obama showed up. Lose either way.

          Like

          Reply
      • Snow White says:
        February 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        Kitty, no one I know likes him here. He won the primary by fraud and old, senile people who retire here and vote for him every time. We didn't vote for him in the primary. The choice in the general election was either McLame Juan or a democrat, worse than he is. I guarantee you he's done mooching off the taxpayers' money. I hope someone would start the recall process and replace the traitor.

        Like

        Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        February 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

        Maverick errrrrrrr Megadick. There. Fixed it.

        Like

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      I said it of Cankles and I'll say it of Cain. They serve evil. It is in the best interest of our country if he went to sleep and passed on. He serves evil. But he is not bigger than God and God's plans for Trump will not be thwarted by Cain or Cankles. God is known to use evil for good (Gen 50).

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I'm gonna start praying that Collins, McCain, Graham, etc. get outed for something really horrendous that's guaranteed to take them out of office.

Can't stand this toxic conduct anymore. Prayer works.

    Can’t stand this toxic conduct anymore. Prayer works.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • CheeseHead says:
      February 15, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Is it a sin to pray that someone die of natural causes?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      US Senate

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • amjean says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      Its time for WikiLeaks to out the traitors.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:25 pm

        Agree.

        Calling Julian Assange, Calling Julian Assange

        Like

        Reply
        • JohnPaulJohnes says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:07 pm

          OK, here you go. My assessment, McCain loves Petraeus, Trump doesn’t.
          McCain hates Robert Harward, Trump likes him.

          This may be long. Hope not too much. Read WikiLeaks for full message. Tried filtering key parts.

          [CT] Fwd: Ninety Percent of Petraeus’s Captured “Taliban” Were Civilians.

          In December, Petraeus’s command said a total of
          4,100 Taliban rank and file had been captured in the previous six months
          and 2,000 had been killed.

          Those figures were critical to creating a new media narrative hailing the
          success of SOF operations as reversing what had been a losing U.S.
          strategy in Afghanistan.

          But it turns out that more than 80 percent of those called captured
          Taliban fighters were released within days of having been picked up,
          because they were found to have been innocent civilians, according to
          official U.S. military data.

          Even more were later released from the main U.S. detention facility at
          Bagram airbase called the Detention Facility in Parwan after having their
          files reviewed by a panel of military officers.

          The timing of Petraeus’s claim of Taliban fighters captured or killed,
          moreover, indicates that he knew that four out of five of those he was
          claiming as “captured Taliban rank and file” were not Taliban fighters at
          all.

          Task Force 435 commander Adm. Robert Harward confirmed in a press briefing
          for Journalists Nov. 30, 2010 that 80 percent of the Afghans detained by
          the U.S. military during the entire year to that point had been released
          within two weeks.

          “This year, in this battlespace, approximately 5,500 individuals have been
          detained,” Harward said, adding the crucial fact that “about 1,100 have
          come to the detention facility in Parwan.”

          Harward did not explain the discrepancy between the two figures, however,
          and no journalist attending the Pentagon briefing asked for such an
          explanation.

          Petraeus continued to exploit media ignorance of the discrepancy between
          the number of Taliban rank and file said to have been “captured” and the
          number actually sent to the FDIP.

          The deliberate confusion sowed by Petraeus by referring to anyone picked
          up for interrogation as a captured rank and file Taliban was a key element
          of a carefully considered strategy for creating a more favourable image of
          the war.

          Petraeus made sure the impact of the new SOF narrative would be maximised
          by presenting the total of Afghans swept up in SOF raids as actual Taliban
          fighters.

          https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/15/1549818_-ct-fwd-ninety-percent-of-petraeus-s-captured-taliban-were.html

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  4. tax2much says:
    February 15, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Surprise Mr. McCain, just because you pass it President Trump doesn't have to spend it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Peter says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Voting GOP is very very hard.

    All they want is money.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Betty says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I hate to say it but I think the only way Mccain leaves the Senate is if he ..passes away. Sort of like the pope. I don't wish ill will upon him but I do think that is the only way he will leave.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jim Rogers says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    As Mark Twain said, "I wish no one illness or misfortune, but I admit, I read some obituaries with great satisfaction!" Me, too…..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Trump ought to just keep nominating candidates that he likes that he knows they won't like. After some time, they'll be stuck giving him a CR. Then see what he does with that!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. R-C says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    This man is an utter disgrace.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Over at Conservative Review, Senator John McCain's "scorecard" (I take these with a grain of salt, although can be an indicator of sorts), let's see: He's been in D.C. for 30 years and has until 2022, the end of his current term. It says (italics) he's a Republican and has a Liberty Score (based upon long-term voting records) of 32%, an F. This rating is 12th from the bottom of all Senators.
https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard?MyMembers=false&state=AZ&party=R&sort=Score&order=Descending&page=1&pageSize=50
      https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard?MyMembers=false&state=AZ&party=R&sort=Score&order=Descending&page=1&pageSize=50

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • moosebytes says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:27 pm

        Only Collins is probably below him?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • gettherejustassoon says:
          February 15, 2017 at 7:44 pm

          The ones ranking below McCain: John Kennedy, LA – F, 0%; Susan Collins, ME – F, 10%; Lamar Alexander, TN – F, 15%; Lisa Murkowski, AK – F, 20%; Thad Cochran, MS – F, 22%; John Hoeven, ND – F, 24%; Roger Wicker, MS – F, 28%; Shelley Capito, WV – F, 29%; Lindsey Graham, SC – F, 30%; and Johnny Isakson, GA – F, 30%. Note that Hatch, Tillis, Blunt, Burr, McConnell, Gardner,
Cornyn are from 1 to 10% above McCain.
          Cornyn are from 1 to 10% above McCain.

          Like

          Reply
          • Snow White says:
            February 15, 2017 at 8:07 pm

            OMG, there's the bottom of the swamp critters. I wish I had a magic wand to just transform them into ….something else. 🙂

            Like

            Reply
            • gettherejustassoon says:
              February 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

              According to the grading of Conservative Review (CR), there are only fourteen (14) Republican Senators with a grade of "C" and above. As stated previously, I take these with a grain of salt. I think Mark Levin in involved in CR to some capacity. Nevertheless, is it any wonder that people speak of RINO's and Uni-party when conservatives are so poorly represented in the Senate. The House is a bit better.

              Like

              Reply
        • LBB says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

          But one of links said Collins had the second highest "approval rating" after Mr. Sanders. We have to figure out how some keep getting voted in . Fraud, voter apathy, no better candidate.

          Like

          Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Looks like the Globalists on both sides of the aisle have been given their Marching Orders this week: destroy on all levels, at every turn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      The globolists are just spouting off again to impeach Trump for no real reason.

      Just like when he was running against Hillary, and all the fake women came out and accused Trump of sexual harassment.

      The GOPe kept yelling that Trump should drop out of the race.

      It’s just another one of those “GOPe idiots for all the world to see,” moments.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. John Doe says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    McTurtle is the Senate leader. He needs to get these rogue RINOs in line. End of story.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  muffyroberts says:
February
    February 15, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    John McCain is a complete idiot. Can anyone imagine how bad our country would be if McCain had won over Obama?

    Hillary would be the President right now. You can’t any worse than that.

    The GOPe are this countries worst enemy, more than the liberals even.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Bruce says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    There is a lot of energy wasted on this site. Conservatives need to organize now to defeat lib senators in 2018. Where can I go to work for conservatives seeking to unseat libs???

    Like

    Reply
  17. james23 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    McCain is the worst, but he has been the worst for a long, long time.
    You support him, you live to regret it. As Mr. Trump is finding out.

    Meanwhile, what is the excuse for Mitch McConnell’s pathetic failure to keep a caucus in line?
    Once again, this is a guy that Trump trusted, and rewarded (see Chau), and now is living to regret.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      Is it fair to blame DJT. Maybe he is just giving them all enough rope. How could he not endorse McCain. Had he not maybe Arizona would have tilted Clinton, and given the MSM and RINO’S more ammo. Or do I have my timelines wrong.

      Like

      Reply
    • Guy K. says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      “what is the excuse for Mitch McConnell’s pathetic failure to keep a caucus in line?”

      It’s not a failure. This chinless, gutless, feckless excuse for a man is doing what he always does–serving his masters in the Chamber of Commerce.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  18. sagatel says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    After inciting violent regime changes in a number of Arab countries and arming bearded Muslim terrorists to topple Assad, this nutcase senator turned his obsessive attention to Russia again and tweeted ”Dear Vlad, Arab Spring is coming near your neighborhood”.

    Putin ignored McCain’s many personal attacks but this time he finally responded ”Mr. McCain was imprisoned in Vietnam and put in a hole for several years. Anyone would go insane”.

    I agree with Putin, McCain is a bit touched in a head and I won’t be surprised if one day he jumps from the window screaming ”Russians are coming, Russians are coming”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      It’s difficult to believe that after so many years, the Russians wouldn’t have plenty of damaging intel on McCain. Why they haven’t leaked some of it, considering all his pot stirring in their backyard, surprises me.

      Like

      Reply
  19. itswoot says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    We need volunteers to throw banana peels ahead of McCain while he is walking down the Capitol stairways.

    (I’m too busy thinkin’ up stuff) 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. teaforall says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Ryan and McConnell need to do their job, Pence should also be putting the pressure on Senate.
    Trump needs to give his staff 48hrs notice, find the leak and prosecute enough is enough, Time is of the essence CLEAN HOUSE in the IC. Drain the swamp, and expose all involve in this Shadow Goverment. This country needs to move forward and heal from the last 8 years of dispair

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. NHVoter says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    This just in:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WSB says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Toldyaso…it’s the new black.

    Thanks for the new word, SD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. tim glave says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I weep for Arizona. I grew up in a little community of Vail about 20 miles from Tucson. Our school had four classrooms kindergarten through eighth grade. We had great statesmen like Carl Hayden and Barry Goldwater. Now what do they have McCain, Jeff Flake and that rat la raza creep Raul Grijalva So so sad. Az. has lost their way.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      These two have to be made to look as radioactive as they are. Time to start putting them up front and center in all kinds of media for all to see who they really are.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • james23 says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        but EVERYONE knows who they are…yet, they keep getting elected.
        Even Trump knuckled under and supported Senator Goiter.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • JAS says:
          February 15, 2017 at 7:57 pm

          Obviously NOT everyone. Expose them factually and surgically.

          Get the goods on these two and what they are really up to.. Nobody in this country likes wars. That is the one thing that the whole country agrees on.

          Expose them for the war mongering anti-Russians, Arab springers that they are. If we can show that they are joined at the hip with the military industrial complex people will drop them quicker than an Ebola tainted monkey.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Guy K. says:
        February 15, 2017 at 7:57 pm

        “Time to start putting them up front and center in all kinds of media for all to see who they really are.”

        Front and center? You mean the fact that both of them appear on every Sunday morning show every damn week isn’t front and center enough? America didn’t vote for either of these backstabbing low-lifes–one state, in each case, did.

        Like

        Reply
        • JAS says:
          February 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

          It’s all about PERCEPTION and TRUTH. IF people know the truth that changes their perception. Make them look like what they truly are, radioactive. Even other Senators will shun them.

          Like

          Reply
  25. TrustyHaste says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    How the F did this doddering prick win re-election? He is scum, plain and simple.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 15, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      And he had an opponent who seemed GOOD. WTH, Arizona?

      Maybe Voter Fraud. I know Lindsey was against investigating VF, was McCain also?

      That’s a red alert to me that VF is the ONLY way these a$$es get re-elected.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Snow White says:
        February 15, 2017 at 8:13 pm

        Truth and Sunny,

        I just responded to Kitty, a few posts above. No one I know likes this traitor and liar. We didn’t vote for him in the primary; he won the primary by fraud and old, stupid, senile people who vote for him every time. The general election choice was either him or a democrat, much worse than he was. Dr. Kelly Ward, his primary opponent is running next year against Jeff Flake, and she has a good chance to win.

        Like

        Reply
  26. JAS says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    What we are witnessing is nothing short of an uniparty Deep State coup – plain and simple. They mean to oust him the easy or the hard way. And what they are doing right now is not hard way. Pray for our President.

    I am not a patient man with people that are wrong and nefarious. I’ve had it with these people. I know that Sundance talked about putting some bondo on DC instead of stripping down to bare metal but I am becoming more and more of the opinion that the whole of DC has to go.

    Tear the whole uniparty and deep state down to the ground and start over fresh. This whole thing is OUTRAGEOUS!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    One election cycle, just one. That’s all it would take to remove much of the filth in the GOP ranks

    Yet they’re not removed due to the apathy, ignorance & stupidity of otherwise decent American voters. There’s just too many of them that still believe what the UniParty & the media feeds them

    Americans need to wise up & realize they have a responsibility to their country & their people to be informed & understand what’s really taking place. With the country divided & ready to burst, it’s imperative they don’t take as gospel what the globalist mouthpieces in the media say & blindly cast votes like uneducated halfwits

    Just a dozen or so, that’s all it takes. Just a dozen traitors in positions of power can thwart the will of the people & advance the global agenda, & we keep putting those traitors back in the seats of power

    The days of being stupid have to end, at least on the GOP side. With the democrat party, this country has it’s fill of stupid. We don’t need to top it off with GOP stupidity any longer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Brenda copely says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    McCain is senile and a traitor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. JoeS says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I am not so concerned about Mulvaney necessarily, and I am not concerned about Puzder necessarily.

    What I am concerned about is the eGOP or Deep State, or whoever messing with President Trump.

    I AM really pissed about them messing with LT Gen Flynn. This is out of bounds for me, and the COLD ANGER is beginning to overflow. I have a feeling that the overwhelming and vast majority of people feel this way.

    These people missed it during the election, and they are really missing it now! My sense from anyone that I have talked to who supported President Trump are now TOTALLY PO’d!

    These never Trumpers or whoever do not realize the revolt of the ballot box they are risking: FOOLS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    McCain was complaining about Mulvaney during the hearing on him. Afterwards, he said he may not vote for him. Now, I am hearing that he is not going to vote at all, but will skip the vote so it won’t go on record that he voted no is my guess.

    Like

    Reply
  31. tim glave says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I weep for Az. I grew up in the tiny community of Vail about 20 miles east of Tucson. Our school had four classrooms. First through eighth grade. Two classes per room. What a great place to grow up. Back then we had great statesmen. Carl Hayden. Barry Goldwater. Now who do they have McCain, Flake, and that rat la raza creep Raul Grijalva. Az. is no more for me. Moved back east to Va. At least I have Dave Brat for my congressman now. So so sad.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Guy K. says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    One day soon it might be worth risking a ban from TCTH just to unleash a completely uncensored opinion of John Songbird McCain. A special place in hell awaits this miserable, vile excuse for a human being. War hero my a$$.

    Like

    Reply
  33. tim glave says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Sorry. I posted the same thing twice. My cheap phone is a little slow on the uptake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. BobW462 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Here’s a little “tidbit” about Fireball McCain…

    It seems that his GGGrandfather enlisted and served with the Confederacy (Mississippi). But, soon after he deserted, and was subsequently captured by union forces and imprisoned at Memphis, where he eventually died in captivity.

    So, …surprise…. Johnny isn’t the fist “traitor” in his family.

    (Note: This info was broadcast as part of a PBS “Finding Your Roots” episode.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. muffyroberts says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    On Dobbs they are talking about the Shadow Government of Democrats rising up against President Trump.

    They should also mention that the GOPe are leading this shadow Democratic Government, not Obama, the puppet man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. andi lee says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Oh snap! (I’m soo slow! the pic from Sundance’s thread yesterday) The Gang of Eight!

    Like

    Reply
  37. Bull Durham says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Senator Scum will die in disgrace.

    No one this devoid of soul or true patriotism escapes history.

    His obituary is already written in the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocents and thousands of American warriors who died in futility.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. karmytrumpateer says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    McCain needs to be arrested for calling the Australian PM behind Trump’s back. That is not allowed under the Logan Act. He was not authorized to act on behalf of the USA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Rejuvenated says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      What about all his trips to foreign countries? On whose authority and dime? Isn’t there an ethics violation in there somewhere?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      How about his genius moves of making foreign policy up for Syria and the Ukraine on his many journeys. Don’t worry…by March 1 after Trump has his cabinet and proxy czars in place he will be embarrassing McCain by a thousand paper cuts (some tweets). All will watch the old fool squirm. McCain has outlived his usefulness. God have mercy on him.

      Like

      Reply
  39. RICHARD CANARY says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Several people have asked if anyone is taking action on demonstraation in favor of Trumps’s administration, and there is a group at http://mainstreetpatriots.us doing just that.

    Rallies across the nation will take place on February 27th at 12:00 pm and March 4th.

    It appears to be a small start now, but it deserves our support, in my opinion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Atticus says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    McCain.
    Sack of s4!t

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. pyromancer76 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Don’t forget that O simply hired Czars to do his bidding. Pres Trump can have Czars in place beginning the tasks while he gets the cabinet pick he wants.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Fuquay Steve says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    The gang of swamp people will fail before too long and that will bring cries of joy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. AZmama says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I signed a recall petition for McCain. I am praying to the one and only God that somehow it goes through and Flake goes with him.

    Like

    Reply
  45. freddy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I would never say treasonous about about anyone but this guy I have mo problem. He is a war monger and an owned political ho……..He is so disgusting that I would never think of him as a hero. Trump was so right and his buddy Lindsay…Every day I must endure their betrayals and watch them feed the MSM rotten meat to regurgitate on the news…….I just loathe this man …and his daughter………

    Like

    Reply
  46. Msher says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    McCain now finally totally reveals himself. Who in Arizona keeps voting for this man who has been on the wrong side of almost everything since the beginning ‘of his 2008 presidential campaign, which he basically threw to Obama?

    Torture doesn’t work? Well, he signed a confession in N. VietNam. Is he admitting he signed it voluntarily? And what torture? Waterboarding we subject our own soldiers to in training. The rest of enhanced interrogation I have experienced as a civilian. Sleep deprivation, sudden loud, scary noises, having to stand way too long, individuals yelling at me, and, gaspl, even finding a caterpillar in my room. His outrage was ridiculous.

    He has heard too many people call him a hero, including and especially the press, whose apparent respect he thinks is real (as opposed to the contemptuous egging on of a highly useful idiot.) So now, hero in his own mind (as opposed to jealous old man and member of the open borders globalist UniParty), he is trying to bring Trump down and heroically save the country. I say how about investigating him as to his part in Libya and in shipping arms to those nice, democracy-loving “rebels” in Syria?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

