Toldyaso – Swamp Guardian McCain Announces Opposition to Mulvaney as OMB Director…

Having confronted these Decepticons within the GOPe wing of the UniParty for a decade, ultimately their actions become predictable.
It is the same cloistered crew, in the same Corinthian Chairs, around the same table of deceit, behind the same mahogany doors that holds the key to the coin… every time.
Not usually, not most of the time, not often – E.V.E.R.Y.T.I.M.E.
WASHINGTON DC – Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced Wednesday that he will not support Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s (R-S.C.) nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
“Under most circumstances, I always give the benefit of the doubt to the incoming president … so it is with great reluctance that I came to the floor of the Senate to rise in opposition to the nomination of Mick Mulvaney,” McCain said.
McCain, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he was opposing Mulvaney because of his previous positions on defense spending. He accused the conservative lawmaker of working to “torpedo” Senate efforts to increase defense spending (link)
Senator McCain’s protestations about his reasoning are laughable. “Defense Spending”, yeah right… remember where the VA scandal broke out when evidence of horrific healthcare for veterans was exposed? That would be Phoenix Arizona, John McCain’s home state.
Perhaps if McCain took one less trip to destabilize another nation and instead visited some of his own VA clinics he could do something actually worthwhile for “defense”.
No, the issue is not about Defense Spending, the issue is control over the ledger. You can’t run around the world causing chaos, toppling regimes, bribing friends and enemies etc., if you don’t have control authority over the interventionist checkbook.
Senator McCain views any measure that would confront or diminish his ability to indulge his globe-trotting usurpation’s as a threat to his turf.
Three senate election cycles ago (12+ years), McCain finally achieved his ultimate goal – he was knighted by Deep State as guardian of the realm, and granted the key to all foreign coin.
The final challenge within the quest outlined by the Global Authority, was to mount a ruse for the White House. It was a scheme accomplished magnificently as the nation lay sleeping and were completely incapable of seeing the strings on the marionette.
Everything after that 2007 mission, is simply McCain indulging in his anointment.
McCain is a putz……period.
All the GOPe deflection & diversion isn’t going to stop Pres. Trump from implementing his agenda. Yeah…they can slow him down, but, when push comes to shove, rest assured that Pres. Trump WILL prevail……
McCain……Throw him out & take his plane…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take his depends too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bury the hatchet McCain. President Trump endorsed you aganist our better judgment. Move on. You’re hurting the country.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Stand down, McCain – OR – you are going to find yourself in an untenable position very soon!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Traitors do not stand down while their masters continue to pay and pull the strings.
McCain genuflected to Obama and supported his vile cabinet choices without a peep. Now, he’s seen the light? No, now he’s naked in front of the people who put Donald Trump on top.
LikeLiked by 9 people
McCain doesn’t need to bury the hatchet, he needs to be arrested as being guilty of treason. That is what must happen. If Trump does not expose the traitors, address their crimes and arrest them, he will never have a strong presidency. For the good of the nation, McCain needs to be exposed for aiding and abetting ISIS. Hell, he helped them every step of the way. Why, oh why, are these traitors running around loose when so many people know the criminal acts they have been engaged in.Obama is emboldened in taking down Trump too and Clinton also, Until, Trump charges these people for their crimes, they will be working in the background always trying to take down his presidency. And, Trump has all the goods on Graham, McCain and others in pizzagate.The NYPD does too. They know about the child sex trafficking and if some of these politicians were not engaged in it themselves, they encouraged it. This thing needs to break wide open.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Please Lord, remove the evil from our nation. Help us to repent and return to you so that we have good leaders again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Prosecute!
Are we a nation of laws or not? Mc Cain is fodder, a weak little man who chooses to hurt others with power and influence WE gave him in confidence. A lot of these politicians are, evil for that fact. God is working his miracles, to what ends I’m not really sure. The divide grows daily and when the ground opens, however that may look, many will have chosen their fate on these days of late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soooo sick of this guy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, please. Bury the hatchet, McCain. Harakuri style.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, people in Arizona, why do you keep re-electing that back-stabbing bastard?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably, most likely, by election fraud, an insider in Arizona’s SOS Election Division. I’d bet on it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Likely the same way that SC keeps sending Graham back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Election fraud is what is keeping McCain in a host of other people in office too. The globalists have been rigging voting machines for a long time. That is why is some states, like Texas, they make you use the voting machine instead of a paper ballot. Sessions has got to take the law away that Bush jr. put in place making people use voting machines. Bush Jr. is a corrupt globalists and his father Bush Sr. is the head of the snake. Bad, bad evil man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCain doesn’t campaign, refuses to debate, and still wins by large margins exactly what all long term incumbents do. Plus Soros $$$$$$$$$$. Took down Arpiao and anyone who opposes McCain.
LikeLike
Thank the Indians – bennies, Mormons – Mexican immigration, and Mexicans both legal and illegal. Plus the Republican Party and its $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$. Plus he finances a shill to run in the primaries to delute the vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fair chance that quite a few dems vote for him that would never, under any circumstance
vote for any other Republican. I’ve met quite a few here in GA that fell hook, line, and sinker for his “Maverick, reach across the aisle” nonsense. Many were contemplating voting for him against Hillary, until Obama showed up. Lose either way.
LikeLike
Kitty, no one I know likes him here. He won the primary by fraud and old, senile people who retire here and vote for him every time. We didn’t vote for him in the primary. The choice in the general election was either McLame Juan or a democrat, worse than he is. I guarantee you he’s done mooching off the taxpayers’ money. I hope someone would start the recall process and replace the traitor.
LikeLike
Don’t blame seniors for his re-election……I know plenty of seniors who voted for Ward….
LikeLike
Maverick errrrrrrr Megadick. There. Fixed it.
LikeLike
I said it of Cankles and I’ll say it of Cain. They serve evil. It is in the best interest of our country if he went to sleep and passed on. He serves evil. But he is not bigger than God and God’s plans for Trump will not be thwarted by Cain or Cankles. God is known to use evil for good (Gen 50).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m gonna start praying that Collins, McCain, Graham, etc. get outed for something really horrendous that’s guaranteed to take them out of office.
Can’t stand this toxic conduct anymore. Prayer works.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Is it a sin to pray that someone die of natural causes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If so, is it a sin to pray that they get shot through the temple with a hunting arrow?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL. You in Maine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who believe in redemption, I would say yes. Various books of worship include prayer for one’s enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redemption requires repentance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say that the possibility of redemption makes repentance worthwhile and desirable. Remembering, that while we were still sinners Christ died for us (Romans 5:8).
Moreover, if one comes to believe that God does so love us, one would want to eagerly repent.
LikeLike
“Is it a sin to pray that someone die of natural causes?”
In my opinion, yes. I think praying for relief from a person’s influence is in order.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pray for Soros’ money to dry up as in assets frozen indefinitely. Maybe trade Soros for Snowden? When the money dries up, most of the “passion” on the left will wane.
LikeLike
I would pray that God’s judgment comes down on John McCain. Let God be the judge.
LikeLike
Pray that God removes an evil person from the sphere of influence and allow God to decide the method. Pray that the evil that a person does is defeated. Pray that the good prevail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
no i have johnny in my death pool
LikeLiked by 5 people
Was wondering the same thing myself, Cheesehead. Just didn’t want to say it out loud.
Think I may have decided to pray that God does whatever He thinks is best with these awful people.
Could be nat. cause death, could be arrested for crimes, could be a sudden change of heart and becoming a much better person. I don’t care. As long as they change somehow before they destroy the whole country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could be that two-bullet-in-the-back-of-the-head suicide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if you word it right.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Muffy, oh Muffy, just too funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ muffyroberts,
Can’t stop laughing at your response
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s may not be okay to wish someone dead, but I’m quite sure it’s okay to enjoy reading their obituary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that is definitely a sin. But it is not a sin to say “may you go and prosper elsewhere”
Maybe John McCain would prosper in Libya, for instance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really effective except for bad for one’s soul.
If no cause & effect, not effective. If cause & effect, not natural, different consequence.
LikeLike
Wow. Read my above post. Same vein.
My prayer is that God’s will be done in President Trump’s plan for his glory, including removing evil from Trump’s pathway, but God an use evil for good (see Gen 50, Joseph and his evil brother’s actions). Nothing can thwart God’s purpose and plan in Trump’s actions. We must pray that Trump relays on God. Defeats bring one closer to relying on God. Pray for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
US Senate
LikeLiked by 9 people
YEP – that’s about it – the US Senate is a TOXIC DUMP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is that Trump in white suit?
LikeLike
Its time for WikiLeaks to out the traitors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree.
Calling Julian Assange, Calling Julian Assange
LikeLike
OK, here you go. My assessment, McCain loves Petraeus, Trump doesn’t.
McCain hates Robert Harward, Trump likes him.
This may be long. Hope not too much. Read WikiLeaks for full message. Tried filtering key parts.
[CT] Fwd: Ninety Percent of Petraeus’s Captured “Taliban” Were Civilians.
In December, Petraeus’s command said a total of
4,100 Taliban rank and file had been captured in the previous six months
and 2,000 had been killed.
Those figures were critical to creating a new media narrative hailing the
success of SOF operations as reversing what had been a losing U.S.
strategy in Afghanistan.
But it turns out that more than 80 percent of those called captured
Taliban fighters were released within days of having been picked up,
because they were found to have been innocent civilians, according to
official U.S. military data.
Even more were later released from the main U.S. detention facility at
Bagram airbase called the Detention Facility in Parwan after having their
files reviewed by a panel of military officers.
The timing of Petraeus’s claim of Taliban fighters captured or killed,
moreover, indicates that he knew that four out of five of those he was
claiming as “captured Taliban rank and file” were not Taliban fighters at
all.
Task Force 435 commander Adm. Robert Harward confirmed in a press briefing
for Journalists Nov. 30, 2010 that 80 percent of the Afghans detained by
the U.S. military during the entire year to that point had been released
within two weeks.
“This year, in this battlespace, approximately 5,500 individuals have been
detained,” Harward said, adding the crucial fact that “about 1,100 have
come to the detention facility in Parwan.”
Harward did not explain the discrepancy between the two figures, however,
and no journalist attending the Pentagon briefing asked for such an
explanation.
Petraeus continued to exploit media ignorance of the discrepancy between
the number of Taliban rank and file said to have been “captured” and the
number actually sent to the FDIP.
The deliberate confusion sowed by Petraeus by referring to anyone picked
up for interrogation as a captured rank and file Taliban was a key element
of a carefully considered strategy for creating a more favourable image of
the war.
Petraeus made sure the impact of the new SOF narrative would be maximised
by presenting the total of Afghans swept up in SOF raids as actual Taliban
fighters.
https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/15/1549818_-ct-fwd-ninety-percent-of-petraeus-s-captured-taliban-were.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surprise Mr. McCain, just because you pass it President Trump doesn’t have to spend it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Voting GOP is very very hard.
All they want is money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Invading countries & toppling governments isn’t cheap. Neither is taking care of the “refugees” that result.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate to say it but I think the only way Mccain leaves the Senate is if he ..passes away. Sort of like the pope. I don’t wish ill will upon him but I do think that is the only way he will leave.
LikeLike
Reminder: “Francis” isn’t the real pope. BXVI is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pope Francis is the worst pope ever. Just like Obama was the worst President ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is like 85, so hang in there. It won’t be long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think he’s just 80, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks much older.
LikeLike
Doesn’t McCain have some grandkids to bounce on his knee in Sedona or take them for long walks in the red rocks or something? He no longer contributes, he obstructs. If he’d fought as hard against Obama in ’08 as he’s fought against President Trump, maybe he wouldn’t be such a boorish old grump with a perpetual ax to grind. Go away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He probably hates children….or they hate him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think he is the grandfatherly type. it’s time for the ceiling to fall on John McCain’s head. There is stuff out there that needs to have the light of truth shone on him.
LikeLike
Remember when he ran for president and the left kept saying he was too old and history of cancer and probably would not live 4 years?
Who knew?
LikeLike
Evil people live a long time.. .unfortunately
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially if you have never had to work a day in your life.
LikeLike
“The good die first, and they whose hearts are dry as summer dust, burn to the socket.” – William Wordsworth
LikeLike
As Mark Twain said, “I wish no one illness or misfortune, but I admit, I read some obituaries with great satisfaction!” Me, too…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good ole Mark Twain. He never missed a beat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump ought to just keep nominating candidates that he likes that he knows they won’t like. After some time, they’ll be stuck giving him a CR. Then see what he does with that!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man is an utter disgrace.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Over at Conservative Review, Senator John McCain’s “scorecard” (I take these with a grain of salt, although can be an indicator of sorts), let’s see: He’s been in D.C. for 30 years and has until 2022, the end of his current term. It says (italics) he’s a Republican and has a Liberty Score (based upon long-term voting records) of 32%, an F. This rating is 12th from the bottom of all Senators.
https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard?MyMembers=false&state=AZ&party=R&sort=Score&order=Descending&page=1&pageSize=50
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only Collins is probably below him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ones ranking below McCain: John Kennedy, LA – F, 0%; Susan Collins, ME – F, 10%; Lamar Alexander, TN – F, 15%; Lisa Murkowski, AK – F, 20%; Thad Cochran, MS – F, 22%; John Hoeven, ND – F, 24%; Roger Wicker, MS – F, 28%; Shelley Capito, WV – F, 29%; Lindsey Graham, SC – F, 30%; and Johnny Isakson, GA – F, 30%. Note that Hatch, Tillis, Blunt, Burr, McConnell, Gardner,
Cornyn are from 1 to 10% above McCain.
LikeLike
OMG, there’s the bottom of the swamp critters. I wish I had a magic wand to just transform them into ….something else. 🙂
LikeLike
According to the grading of Conservative Review (CR), there are only fourteen (14) Republican Senators with a grade of “C” and above. As stated previously, I take these with a grain of salt. I think Mark Levin in involved in CR to some capacity. Nevertheless, is it any wonder that people speak of RINO’s and Uni-party when conservatives are so poorly represented in the Senate. The House is a bit better.
LikeLike
But one of links said Collins had the second highest “approval rating” after Mr. Sanders. We have to figure out how some keep getting voted in . Fraud, voter apathy, no better candidate.
LikeLike
Looks like the Globalists on both sides of the aisle have been given their Marching Orders this week: destroy on all levels, at every turn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The globolists are just spouting off again to impeach Trump for no real reason.
Just like when he was running against Hillary, and all the fake women came out and accused Trump of sexual harassment.
The GOPe kept yelling that Trump should drop out of the race.
It’s just another one of those “GOPe idiots for all the world to see,” moments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McTurtle is the Senate leader. He needs to get these rogue RINOs in line. End of story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
that, or be replaced. Mr. Trump, time to summon the Turtle to the WH for a pep talk
LikeLike
John McCain is a complete idiot. Can anyone imagine how bad our country would be if McCain had won over Obama?
Hillary would be the President right now. You can’t any worse than that.
The GOPe are this countries worst enemy, more than the liberals even.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain was not put on the ticket to win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We all know that. Just like Romney wasn’t put on the ticket to win either; but just in case he or McCain did, the NWO still won.
LikeLike
Trump said Abe Lincoln would not have won on the Republican ticket in 2008. That’s how good the presidency of George Bush was.
LikeLike
“Can anyone imagine how bad our country would be if McCain had won over Obama?
Hillary would be the President right now. You can’t any worse than that. ”
Actually, Obama would probably be just beginning his second term right now. McCain would’ve been a one-term President, Obama would have won in 2012 and would have just won re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. Then the Hillary nightmare would be in the future.
LikeLike
RECESS APPOINTMENTS: http://yalejreg.com/nc/recess-appointments-will-likely-return-in-2017-by-sam-wice/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t they on like a month long recess for Presidents’ Day? Appoint away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great stuff in there. From Yale, of all places.
Can you imagine the uproar when Trump uses this power?
Cool.
LikeLike
There is a lot of energy wasted on this site. Conservatives need to organize now to defeat lib senators in 2018. Where can I go to work for conservatives seeking to unseat libs???
LikeLike
First we need to get rid of the GOPe that SUPPORT the Dems in all they say and do.
Hell of a lot of good it does to get rid of a Dem when there’s an exact equivalent RINO to pick of the slack when the Dem’s gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The RINOS are worse than the Democrats. We know the Dems hate us, but the GOPe hate us too; they just pretend to be on our side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to call our side something other than the Republican Party. Let the McCains etc. have that moniker and see how far it gets them. Pres. Trump rebranded the party so now rename it.
LikeLike
The Lion Party 🦁!
LikeLike
There is a saying, “If you see something that needs to be done, then YOU must do it.”
LikeLike
McCain is the worst, but he has been the worst for a long, long time.
You support him, you live to regret it. As Mr. Trump is finding out.
Meanwhile, what is the excuse for Mitch McConnell’s pathetic failure to keep a caucus in line?
Once again, this is a guy that Trump trusted, and rewarded (see Chau), and now is living to regret.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it fair to blame DJT. Maybe he is just giving them all enough rope. How could he not endorse McCain. Had he not maybe Arizona would have tilted Clinton, and given the MSM and RINO’S more ammo. Or do I have my timelines wrong.
LikeLike
“what is the excuse for Mitch McConnell’s pathetic failure to keep a caucus in line?”
It’s not a failure. This chinless, gutless, feckless excuse for a man is doing what he always does–serving his masters in the Chamber of Commerce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After inciting violent regime changes in a number of Arab countries and arming bearded Muslim terrorists to topple Assad, this nutcase senator turned his obsessive attention to Russia again and tweeted ”Dear Vlad, Arab Spring is coming near your neighborhood”.
Putin ignored McCain’s many personal attacks but this time he finally responded ”Mr. McCain was imprisoned in Vietnam and put in a hole for several years. Anyone would go insane”.
I agree with Putin, McCain is a bit touched in a head and I won’t be surprised if one day he jumps from the window screaming ”Russians are coming, Russians are coming”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s difficult to believe that after so many years, the Russians wouldn’t have plenty of damaging intel on McCain. Why they haven’t leaked some of it, considering all his pot stirring in their backyard, surprises me.
LikeLike
We need volunteers to throw banana peels ahead of McCain while he is walking down the Capitol stairways.
(I’m too busy thinkin’ up stuff) 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put Vaseline on the stairways and there would be no need for term limits ;o)
LikeLike
Ryan and McConnell need to do their job, Pence should also be putting the pressure on Senate.
Trump needs to give his staff 48hrs notice, find the leak and prosecute enough is enough, Time is of the essence CLEAN HOUSE in the IC. Drain the swamp, and expose all involve in this Shadow Goverment. This country needs to move forward and heal from the last 8 years of dispair
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Pence should be working overtime on these people. Maybe he is, who knows.
But if he’s not, it probably should be job # 1 for the time being.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence was supposed to be Our Man on Capitol Hill
Hows things going on Capitol Hill? Reflects very poorly on him.
LikeLike
🎯
🌟 Like! x1000
Very excellent point, James! Most excellent, indeed!
LikeLike
Priebus is supposed to be doing this! This is why he was hired. Because he could work the GOP. So far, NOT DOING HIS JOB!
LikeLike
This just in:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox always polls Trump low; Rasmussen has him at 53%, in fact his approval rating has gone up by 1% since the Flynn event.
LikeLike
Toldyaso…it’s the new black.
Thanks for the new word, SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I weep for Arizona. I grew up in a little community of Vail about 20 miles from Tucson. Our school had four classrooms kindergarten through eighth grade. We had great statesmen like Carl Hayden and Barry Goldwater. Now what do they have McCain, Jeff Flake and that rat la raza creep Raul Grijalva So so sad. Az. has lost their way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
These two have to be made to look as radioactive as they are. Time to start putting them up front and center in all kinds of media for all to see who they really are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
but EVERYONE knows who they are…yet, they keep getting elected.
Even Trump knuckled under and supported Senator Goiter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously NOT everyone. Expose them factually and surgically.
Get the goods on these two and what they are really up to.. Nobody in this country likes wars. That is the one thing that the whole country agrees on.
Expose them for the war mongering anti-Russians, Arab springers that they are. If we can show that they are joined at the hip with the military industrial complex people will drop them quicker than an Ebola tainted monkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Time to start putting them up front and center in all kinds of media for all to see who they really are.”
Front and center? You mean the fact that both of them appear on every Sunday morning show every damn week isn’t front and center enough? America didn’t vote for either of these backstabbing low-lifes–one state, in each case, did.
LikeLike
It’s all about PERCEPTION and TRUTH. IF people know the truth that changes their perception. Make them look like what they truly are, radioactive. Even other Senators will shun them.
LikeLike
How the F did this doddering prick win re-election? He is scum, plain and simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he had an opponent who seemed GOOD. WTH, Arizona?
Maybe Voter Fraud. I know Lindsey was against investigating VF, was McCain also?
That’s a red alert to me that VF is the ONLY way these a$$es get re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth and Sunny,
I just responded to Kitty, a few posts above. No one I know likes this traitor and liar. We didn’t vote for him in the primary; he won the primary by fraud and old, stupid, senile people who vote for him every time. The general election choice was either him or a democrat, much worse than he was. Dr. Kelly Ward, his primary opponent is running next year against Jeff Flake, and she has a good chance to win.
LikeLike
I hope someone else will will run. Ward isn’t that great, miniMcCain, and Flake is …well…a flake.
LikeLike
STOP blaming seniors……we did not vote for MacCain………………………snowwhite flake
LikeLike
What we are witnessing is nothing short of an uniparty Deep State coup – plain and simple. They mean to oust him the easy or the hard way. And what they are doing right now is not hard way. Pray for our President.
I am not a patient man with people that are wrong and nefarious. I’ve had it with these people. I know that Sundance talked about putting some bondo on DC instead of stripping down to bare metal but I am becoming more and more of the opinion that the whole of DC has to go.
Tear the whole uniparty and deep state down to the ground and start over fresh. This whole thing is OUTRAGEOUS!
LikeLiked by 8 people
One election cycle, just one. That’s all it would take to remove much of the filth in the GOP ranks
Yet they’re not removed due to the apathy, ignorance & stupidity of otherwise decent American voters. There’s just too many of them that still believe what the UniParty & the media feeds them
Americans need to wise up & realize they have a responsibility to their country & their people to be informed & understand what’s really taking place. With the country divided & ready to burst, it’s imperative they don’t take as gospel what the globalist mouthpieces in the media say & blindly cast votes like uneducated halfwits
Just a dozen or so, that’s all it takes. Just a dozen traitors in positions of power can thwart the will of the people & advance the global agenda, & we keep putting those traitors back in the seats of power
The days of being stupid have to end, at least on the GOP side. With the democrat party, this country has it’s fill of stupid. We don’t need to top it off with GOP stupidity any longer
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain is senile and a traitor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not so concerned about Mulvaney necessarily, and I am not concerned about Puzder necessarily.
What I am concerned about is the eGOP or Deep State, or whoever messing with President Trump.
I AM really pissed about them messing with LT Gen Flynn. This is out of bounds for me, and the COLD ANGER is beginning to overflow. I have a feeling that the overwhelming and vast majority of people feel this way.
These people missed it during the election, and they are really missing it now! My sense from anyone that I have talked to who supported President Trump are now TOTALLY PO’d!
These never Trumpers or whoever do not realize the revolt of the ballot box they are risking: FOOLS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCain was complaining about Mulvaney during the hearing on him. Afterwards, he said he may not vote for him. Now, I am hearing that he is not going to vote at all, but will skip the vote so it won’t go on record that he voted no is my guess.
LikeLike
I weep for Az. I grew up in the tiny community of Vail about 20 miles east of Tucson. Our school had four classrooms. First through eighth grade. Two classes per room. What a great place to grow up. Back then we had great statesmen. Carl Hayden. Barry Goldwater. Now who do they have McCain, Flake, and that rat la raza creep Raul Grijalva. Az. is no more for me. Moved back east to Va. At least I have Dave Brat for my congressman now. So so sad.
LikeLike
One day soon it might be worth risking a ban from TCTH just to unleash a completely uncensored opinion of John Songbird McCain. A special place in hell awaits this miserable, vile excuse for a human being. War hero my a$$.
LikeLike
Sorry. I posted the same thing twice. My cheap phone is a little slow on the uptake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a little “tidbit” about Fireball McCain…
It seems that his GGGrandfather enlisted and served with the Confederacy (Mississippi). But, soon after he deserted, and was subsequently captured by union forces and imprisoned at Memphis, where he eventually died in captivity.
So, …surprise…. Johnny isn’t the fist “traitor” in his family.
(Note: This info was broadcast as part of a PBS “Finding Your Roots” episode.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Dobbs they are talking about the Shadow Government of Democrats rising up against President Trump.
They should also mention that the GOPe are leading this shadow Democratic Government, not Obama, the puppet man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noticed that too, Muffy.
Really, it needs to become a well-ingrained habit to never mention or blame Dems without mentioning RINOs in the same breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh snap! (I’m soo slow! the pic from Sundance’s thread yesterday) The Gang of Eight!
LikeLike
Senator Scum will die in disgrace.
No one this devoid of soul or true patriotism escapes history.
His obituary is already written in the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocents and thousands of American warriors who died in futility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCain needs to be arrested for calling the Australian PM behind Trump’s back. That is not allowed under the Logan Act. He was not authorized to act on behalf of the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about all his trips to foreign countries? On whose authority and dime? Isn’t there an ethics violation in there somewhere?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about his genius moves of making foreign policy up for Syria and the Ukraine on his many journeys. Don’t worry…by March 1 after Trump has his cabinet and proxy czars in place he will be embarrassing McCain by a thousand paper cuts (some tweets). All will watch the old fool squirm. McCain has outlived his usefulness. God have mercy on him.
LikeLike
Several people have asked if anyone is taking action on demonstraation in favor of Trumps’s administration, and there is a group at http://mainstreetpatriots.us doing just that.
Rallies across the nation will take place on February 27th at 12:00 pm and March 4th.
It appears to be a small start now, but it deserves our support, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just revisited their website and found that they are recommending The Conservative Tree House in their FAQ section. That’s a good thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain.
Sack of s4!t
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Don’t forget that O simply hired Czars to do his bidding. Pres Trump can have Czars in place beginning the tasks while he gets the cabinet pick he wants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The gang of swamp people will fail before too long and that will bring cries of joy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I signed a recall petition for McCain. I am praying to the one and only God that somehow it goes through and Flake goes with him.
LikeLike
I would never say treasonous about about anyone but this guy I have mo problem. He is a war monger and an owned political ho……..He is so disgusting that I would never think of him as a hero. Trump was so right and his buddy Lindsay…Every day I must endure their betrayals and watch them feed the MSM rotten meat to regurgitate on the news…….I just loathe this man …and his daughter………
LikeLike
McCain now finally totally reveals himself. Who in Arizona keeps voting for this man who has been on the wrong side of almost everything since the beginning ‘of his 2008 presidential campaign, which he basically threw to Obama?
Torture doesn’t work? Well, he signed a confession in N. VietNam. Is he admitting he signed it voluntarily? And what torture? Waterboarding we subject our own soldiers to in training. The rest of enhanced interrogation I have experienced as a civilian. Sleep deprivation, sudden loud, scary noises, having to stand way too long, individuals yelling at me, and, gaspl, even finding a caterpillar in my room. His outrage was ridiculous.
He has heard too many people call him a hero, including and especially the press, whose apparent respect he thinks is real (as opposed to the contemptuous egging on of a highly useful idiot.) So now, hero in his own mind (as opposed to jealous old man and member of the open borders globalist UniParty), he is trying to bring Trump down and heroically save the country. I say how about investigating him as to his part in Libya and in shipping arms to those nice, democracy-loving “rebels” in Syria?
LikeLike