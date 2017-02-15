Toldyaso – Swamp Guardian McCain Announces Opposition to Mulvaney as OMB Director…

Having confronted these Decepticons within the GOPe wing of the UniParty for a decade, ultimately their actions become predictable.

It is the same cloistered crew, in the same Corinthian Chairs, around the same table of deceit, behind the same mahogany doors that holds the key to the coin… every time.

Not usually, not most of the time, not often – E.V.E.R.Y.T.I.M.E.

WASHINGTON DC – Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced Wednesday that he will not support Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s (R-S.C.) nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

“Under most circumstances, I always give the benefit of the doubt to the incoming president … so it is with great reluctance that I came to the floor of the Senate to rise in opposition to the nomination of Mick Mulvaney,” McCain said.

McCain, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he was opposing Mulvaney because of his previous positions on defense spending. He accused the conservative lawmaker of working to “torpedo” Senate efforts to increase defense spending (link)

Senator McCain’s protestations about his reasoning are laughable. “Defense Spending”, yeah right… remember where the VA scandal broke out when evidence of horrific healthcare for veterans was exposed? That would be Phoenix Arizona, John McCain’s home state.

Perhaps if McCain took one less trip to destabilize another nation and instead visited some of his own VA clinics he could do something actually worthwhile for “defense”.

No, the issue is not about Defense Spending, the issue is control over the ledger. You can’t run around the world causing chaos, toppling regimes, bribing friends and enemies etc., if you don’t have control authority over the interventionist checkbook.

Senator McCain views any measure that would confront or diminish his ability to indulge his globe-trotting usurpation’s as a threat to his turf.

Three senate election cycles ago (12+ years), McCain finally achieved his ultimate goal – he was knighted by Deep State as guardian of the realm, and granted the key to all foreign coin.

The final challenge within the quest outlined by the Global Authority, was to mount a ruse for the White House. It was a scheme accomplished magnificently as the nation lay sleeping and were completely incapable of seeing the strings on the marionette.

Everything after that 2007 mission, is simply McCain indulging in his anointment.